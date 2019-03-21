Mueller-Dämmerung

If Nietzsche was right, and what doesn’t kill us only makes us stronger, we can thank the global capitalist ruling classes, the Democratic Party, and the corporate media for four more years of Donald Trump. The long-awaited Mueller report is due any day now, or so they keep telling us. Once it is delivered, and does not prove that Trump is a Russian intelligence asset, or that he personally conspired with Vladimir Putin to steal the presidency from Hillary Clinton, well, things are liable to get a bit awkward. Given the amount of goalpost-moving and focus-shifting that has been going on, clearly, this is what everyone’s expecting.
Honestly, I’m a bit surprised. I was sure they were going to go ahead and fabricate some kind of “smoking gun” evidence (like the pee-stained sheets from that Moscow hotel), or coerce one of his sleazy minions into testifying that he personally saw Trump down on his knees “colluding” Putin in the back room of a Russian sauna. After all, if you’re going to accuse a sitting president of being a Russian intelligence asset, you kind of need to be able to prove it, or (a) you defeat the whole purpose of the exercise, (b) you destroy your own credibility, and (c) you present that sitting president with a powerful weapon he can use to bury you.
This is not exactly rocket science. As any seasoned badass will tell you, when you’re resolving a conflict with another seasoned badass, you don’t take out a gun unless you’re going to use it. Taking a gun out, waving it around, and not shooting the other badass with it, is generally not a winning strategy. What often happens, if you’re dumb enough to do that, is that the other badass will take your gun from you and either shoot you or beat you senseless with it.
This is what Trump is about to do with Russiagate. When the Mueller report fails to present any evidence that he “colluded” with Russia to steal the election, Trump is going to reach over, grab that report, roll it up tightly into a makeshift cudgel, and then beat the snot out of his opponents with it. He is going to explain to the American people that the Democrats, the corporate media, Hollywood, the liberal intelligentsia, and elements of the intelligence agencies conspired to try to force him out of office with an unprecedented propaganda campaign and a groundless special investigation. He is going to explain to the American people that Russiagate, from start to finish, was, in his words, a ridiculous “witch hunt,” a childish story based on nothing. Then he’s going to tell them a different story.
That story goes a little something like this …
Back in November of 2016, the American people were so fed up with the neoliberal oligarchy that everyone knows really runs the country that they actually elected Donald Trump president. They did this fully aware that Trump was a repulsive, narcissistic ass clown who bragged about “grabbing women by the pussy” and jabbered about building “a big, beautiful wall” and making the Mexican government pay for it. They did this fully aware of the fact that Donald Trump had zero experience in any political office whatsoever, and was a loudmouth bigot, and was possibly out of his gourd on amphetamines half the time. The American people did not care. They were so disgusted with being conned by arrogant, two-faced, establishment stooges like the Clintons, the Bushes, and Barack Obama that they chose to put Donald Trump in office, because, fuck it, what did they have to lose?
The oligarchy that runs the country responded to the American people’s decision by inventing a completely cock-and-bull story about Donald Trump being a Russian agent who the American people were tricked into voting for by nefarious Russian mind-control operatives, getting every organ of the liberal corporate media to disseminate and relentlessly promote this story on a daily basis for nearly three years, and appointing a special prosecutor to conduct an official investigation in order to lend it the appearance of legitimacy. Every component of the ruling establishment (i.e., the government, the media, the intelligence agencies, the liberal intelligentsia, et al.) collaborated in an unprecedented effort to remove an American president from office based on a bunch of made-up horseshit … which kind of amounts to an attempted soft coup.
This is the story Donald Trump is going to tell the American people.
A minority of ideological heretics on what passes for the American Left are going to help him tell this story, not because we support Donald Trump, but because we believe that the mass hysteria and authoritarian fanaticism that has been manufactured over the course of Russiagate represents a danger greater than Trump. It has reached some neo-Riefenstahlian level, this bug-eyed, spittle-flecked, cult-like behavior … worse even than the mass hysteria that gripped most Americans back in 2003, when they cheered on the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and the murder, rape, and torture of hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children based on a bunch of made-up horseshit.
We are going to be vilified, we leftist heretics, for helping Trump tell Americans this story. We are going to be denounced as Trumpenleft traitors, Putin-sympathizers, and Nazi-adjacents (as we were denounced as terrorist-sympathizers and Saddam-loving traitors back in 2003). We are going to be denounced as all these things by liberals, and by other leftists. We are going to be warned that pointing out how the government, the media, and the intelligence agencies all worked together to sell people Russiagate will only get Trump reelected, and, if that happens, it will be the End of Everything.
It will not be the End of Everything.
What might, however, be the End of Everything, or might lead us down the road to the End of Everything, is if otherwise intelligent human beings continue to allow themselves to be whipped into fits of mass hysteria and run around behaving like a mindless herd of propaganda-regurgitating zombies whenever the global capitalist ruling classes tell them that “the Russians are coming!” or that “the Nazis are coming!” or that “the Terrorists are coming!”
The Russo-Nazi Terrorists are not coming. The global capitalist ruling classes are putting down a populist insurgency, delegitimizing any and all forms of dissent from their global capitalist ideology and resistance to the hegemony of global capitalism. In the process, they are conditioning people to completely abandon their critical faculties and behave like twitching Pavlovian idiots who will obediently respond to whatever stimuli or blatantly fabricated propaganda the corporate media bombards them with.
If you want a glimpse of the dystopian future … it isn’t an Orwellian boot in your face. It’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Study the Russiagate believers’ reactions to the Mueller report when it is finally delivered. Observe the bizarre intellectual contortions their minds perform to rationalize their behavior over the last three years. Trust me, it will not be pretty. Cognitive dissonance never is.
Or, who knows, maybe the Russiagate gang will pull a fast one at the eleventh hour, and accuse Robert Mueller of Putinist sympathies (or appearing in that FSB video of Trump’s notorious Moscow pee-party), and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the special prosecutor. That should get them through to 2020!
C. J. Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing (UK) and Broadway Play Publishing (USA). His debut novel, ZONE 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant Paperbacks. He can be reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.
“Spittle-flecked”… I’ve literally seen that in people in response to questioning their assumptions about Russiagate. Scary.
“repulsive, narcissistic … loudmouth”: that’s about the size of it. So compared with Hellary he was pure as the driven snow.
Mueller will probably end his investigation soon. Just like the UK will leave the EU soon. And the American military will withdraw from Syria soon. In poker when somebody calls your bluff you have to show your cards. Mueller can stall until his devious mind says the time is right. If it suits him he can stall until after the election. Mueller is untouchable. In any case the Democrats will NEVER admit that Russiagate was a hoax much less an act of treason.
Nancy wants the Democrats to stop making fools of themselves so they can win an election. But it’s too late. Too many of them have come to believe their own bull shit. They are now the Party of Trans Ideology, open borders and Socialism. The Party that hates all white people living and dead. The party that would outlaw cows and cars. It ain’t Nancy. It’s AOC on the cover of Time.
If there is an election in 2020 Trump will win it. If he does not the need for secession will become acute.
The final collapse of the dollar, the economy and Imperial Washington could happen before or after Mueller concludes his investigation or the UK leaves the EU or the Americans leave Syria. And before or after the 2020 election. When the SHTF all bets are off.
.
Through what media and means, besides his own tweets (as long as he isn’t banned by Twitter)?
Oh my god,
This is the best article I’ve read on the topic in two whole years.
Look at this:
Back in November of 2016, the American people were so fed up with the neoliberal oligarchy that everyone knows really runs the country that they actually elected Donald Trump president. They did this fully aware that Trump was a repulsive, narcissistic ass clown who bragged about “grabbing women by the pussy” and jabbered about building “a big, beautiful wall” and making the Mexican government pay for it. They did this fully aware of the fact that Donald Trump had zero experience in any political office whatsoever, and was a loudmouth bigot, and was possibly out of his gourd on amphetamines half the time. The American people did not care. They were so disgusted with being conned by arrogant, two-faced, establishment stooges like the Clintons, the Bushes, and Barack Obama that they chose to put Donald Trump in office, because, fuck it, what did they have to lose?
The oligarchy that runs the country responded to the American people’s decision by inventing a completely cock-and-bull story about Donald Trump being a Russian agent who the American people were tricked into voting for by nefarious Russian mind-control operatives, getting every organ of the liberal corporate media to disseminate and relentlessly promote this story on a daily basis for nearly three years, and appointing a special prosecutor to conduct an official investigation in order to lend it the appearance of legitimacy. Every component of the ruling establishment (i.e., the government, the media, the intelligence agencies, the liberal intelligentsia, et al.) collaborated in an unprecedented effort to remove an American president from office based on a bunch of made-up horseshit … which kind of amounts to an attempted soft coup.”
Hurrah, for CJ Hopkins and the triumph of common sense!
What a great article!
Thanks
What does this one differ in from many others by the same columnist, as well as a couple of others published on this site 🤔?
Yeah, Great. The only problem is that you forgot to mention that the “global capitalist elite” are all leftists.
All you need to know.
This is the best analysis I’ve read on Trump and the Mueller investigation in two years.
I think the exposure of the FBI and the gangsterlike zeal with which they essentially undertook deposing a sitting president is worthy of mention. The term “deep state” doesn’t even come close to capturing the evil done to the country by turning the department into a political hit man.
My prediction is that the trolling that passes for reporting these days will say “the prossecution of XXXXX for XXXXX PROVES that crimes were committed and although they couldn’t prove the President was involved it shows the shadowy world in which he lives.”
Never mind that some of these people were pursued and punished for the criminal equivalent of jaywalking. Alas, it’s hard to feel sorry for the rich, successful or powerful.
Fantastic, just fantastic Mr. Hopkins.
I don’t think Mueller will EVER end his witch-hunt. Witch hunts never conclude until they accidentally catch the WRONG witch. Mueller is a careful and thorough inquisitor with decades of training by the New Rome aka FBI. He knows how to avoid catching the people he works for.
I’m sure Trump WON’T use the result to advantage if there is a result. Trump works for the same people. His job is to make populists and right-wingers stand out in a crowd so FBI can identify and exterminate us more efficiently.
This Hopkins is asleep. Why would “us” be grateful for four more years of Trump? Even crypto-Jew Pelosi wants to get on from Russiagate. Trump is obviously being blackmailed with videos of his nasty pedophile stunts with child whores from Epstein’s stable from 1994. How else explain his repeated failure? See Ann Coulter:
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2019-03-13.html
The big Jews would love four more years of Trump. Trump himself not so much.
“In any case the Democrats will NEVER admit that Russiagate was a hoax much less an act of treason.”
I suspect you are right. I don’t think it will matter much what the report says: those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome will maintain “the rage”….
And CJ is correct re motives — you don’t need to love Trump to hate & despise the perverts hyping this Russiagate DRECK.
Some wear a “left like” camouflage. Soros & Co spout various “progressive” causes (usually causes which promote their preferred medium of exploitation: Globalism etc). But they’re not 1st order issues. Cut these guys & they bleed GREEN.
Successful or not, the fact that they could orchestrate this Deep State coup and get DOJ/FBI, intelligence agencies (U.S. and Five Eyes), GOP establishment, all of mainstream media, et al., on board means democracy is pretty much finished. And Trump being thwarted every day, at every step of his Presidency by DOJ, federal judges, generals, his own advisors, et al., makes it clear that the position of U.S. President is titular.
But another point that is never made about this whole Russia collusion BS, or even the likelihood Russia tried to do anything to influence the election, is Russia knows how things are run in D.C. and how Presidents and parties hold no real power.
I’ll believe that the report will be released when I see it, and that may not be until after the 2020 election, especially if Torquemada Mueller has come up with nothing. They were saying that was going to happen a year ago. With Mueller indicting fringe media people like Roger Stone based on nothing, he has plenty of unlimited taxpayer funds to keep going after heretics like Alex Jones, and, who knows, perhaps even nightly enemies like Hannity and Carlson. There is no depths to which Mueller won’t sink. Let’s hope that new AJ Barr can put an end to it.
I can envision another scenario like 2016 where Trump wins the EC, but loses the popular vote (which he lost only because of California). Riots could/would ensue. It’s no wonder that the D’s are now calling for the end of the EC.
There is another grave scenario lurking on the horizon. Twelve states have voted to nullify the EC and cast all their EC votes with the national popular vote winner. Thus they are nullifying the voters in their states, but Oh Well, it’s Democracy, Right? Anyway, I sure hope that legal challenges have been filed, otherwise could this take effect in 2020? If these states, and they are looking to add more, get away with this end-around the Constitution, what’s left of the Republic is no more.
They’re not all leftists. Sheldon Adelson runs the Republican party.
There is only ONE country that controls US elections, and it sure ain’t Russia!
Actually, I’m sure that would be perfectly constitutional. State legislatures alone get to decide how to allocate their electoral votes in a presidential election:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Electoral_College#Electors
Since you didn’t provide a link, it’s hard to tell, but I suspect this won’t affect the outcome too much anyway. It’s probably being done by a bunch of safe Dem states like Cali and NY, isn’t it? As long as they aren’t swing states, it shouldn’t affect the outcome.
OTOH, if it does have a material impact on the outcome, this could take our nascent civil-war problems to a whole new level!
I hope the D’s are able to eliminate the Electoral College whether by nullification or otherwise. That will leave Red America no option but secession.
Sorry, I’m pretty much computer illiterate and never figured out how to post links. But your sureness that the National Popular Vote Compact (NPVC) is “perfectly constitutional” lead me to question your assumption. So, I googled an article from The Harvard Law Review (3-13-19) written by Norman Williams. Per Williams (who is against the EC), the legal problems that the NPVC would create are manifold. Way too many for me to get into here.
Williams addressed the one item that concerned me most, that of states going against the wishes of their residents in favor of the national popular vote. In his view, it would be unconstitutional to do so. In other words, I’m from PA, which is normally blue but went for Trump by a small margin. Under NPVC, our preference would not matter a whit, as all of PA’s EC votes would have gone to Hillary. With other states doing the same, she could have wound up winning the EC by a landslide. This would certainly invite legal challenges, and that is only the beginning. After reading the article I’m relieved that NPVC will not become law even if it reaches the 270 EC vote threshold. It would be tied up in the courts for years. The only way to do it, per Williams, would be to pass a Constitutional Amendment eliminating the EC in favor of a national popular vote, not the NPVC end-around.
We have two leftist parties in America. We have the liberal party —that’s the Republicans . And we have the socialist party —that’s the Democrats. There is no rightist party in America, other than a few debating clubs of no consequence.
> Golan Heights annexation officialization is suddenly big (Crimea is ok then?) as Pompeo fantasizes about the Third Temple
> Müller dumps a Nothingburger
Two unrelated events.
Mueller’s report wont change anything……those who still support Trump will continue to do so…..those who don’t will continue to oppose him.
That said I am glad there was a investigation….it exposed a lot of other criminals.
And there are still 12 ‘sealed’ indictments, so more to be exposed , probably most of them will go to the SDNY.
So this isn’t really the end, its just the end of Mueller’s part.
I am having a spot of trouble with your idiotic accusation, governor. Exactly when and where was Trump a bigot?
You demean your writing with such bullshit, sir. If Trump is a bigot, has ever said a bigoted word, I will eat my hat.
You mar an otherwise witty and ascerbic essay with Trump Derrangement Syndrome-level nonsense.
‘The oligarchy that runs the country’ would have had no problem ‘getting every organ of the liberal corporate media to disseminate and relentlessly promote this story’: they live in the same shtetls… sorry, ghettos… sorry, neighbourhoods and they’re always bumping into each other at bar mitzvahs and meetings of the Gefilte Fish Appreciation Society.
That didn’t hurt it at all. LOL
left, right, such nonsensical terminology. It’s a pincer movement and left or right the end result is that you get it in the nuts. We all do.
the corrupt media is owned by a pack of neoliberal/neocon billionaires who greatly benefit from cheap labor (off-shoring and immigration) and/or want various wars in the middle east.
this corrupt media invented the Russia story so a corrupt FBI/CIA could legally bug everyone Trump spoke to.
they used the results of that bugging to take out or scare off Trump’s supporters in DC and mount what has effectively been a coup d’etat.
the investigation itself was mostly window dressing – the important part was the bugging.
It’s not meaningless terminology. Both Republicans and Democrats are identifiably progressives — they have no use for Western civilization or for anyone who is attached to it. If you’re getting kicked in the nuts, you can be certain that it is some variety of leftist who is doing the kicking. What America needs is a good hard-right party that is willing to take power and destroy our ruling class in its entirety.
Oops, my prediction has already been proven wrong with the treasonous Mueller Report wrapping up yesterday. Per Tucker and others there are no further indictments coming. I was only joking about Mueller coming after Hannity and Carlson, but that certainly would have been most interesting. Now the House D’s are pissed off at Mueller for not castrating Trump and may force him to testify! So Funny! Pardon Roger Stone!!!
To quote Ralph Waldo Emerson: “If you strike at the King, you must Kill him.” With the Mueller Report in shambles, and no more indictments coming, Trump’s day of revenge is nigh!
Sorry, it was Hillary’s Podesta brothers who collected weird serial killer pedo paintings (quite possibly they still do). Bill frequent-flew on the Lolita Express. And Hillary herself is literally a witch these days, lol.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/hillary-clinton-visits-witches-coven-in-manhattan/
Wrong, wrong, and wrong.
You have two globalist parties in America. There is little “liberal” about a party that in favor of restricting gun ownership through infringements like background checks. You have no socialist party, other than the one the globalist apologists tell you is “socialist”.
Real socialists are opposed to open borders and mass immigration, and care less about gun ownership, other than registration.
The states that commit all their electoral votes to the popular vote winner might experience a major backfire. The first time GW Bush won the electoral college and lost the popular vote. Next election he won both. Can you imagine the reaction when deep blue states are forced to give all their electoral votes to Trump? It could be the greatest landslide election in history.
Russia Collusion Hysteria in a nutshell.
This Michael Tracy guy is one of the few genuine journalists.
Hopkins must believe in the ridiculous & thoroughly contrived ‘holocaust’ Zionist propaganda that is simply impossible.
https://codoh.com/library/document/1778/?lang=en :
more: https://codoh.com/search/?sorting=relevance&q=Riefenstahl
http://www.codoh.com
Of obvious interest:
In fact their rage will absolutely increase. But it’s going to be absolutely delightful.
I say we “mock them ruthlessly”.
Caitlin Johnstone Rages: “Mock The Russiagaters. Mock Them Ruthlessly”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-23/caitlin-johnstone-rages-mock-russiagaters-mock-them-ruthlessly
G. Poulin says: “What America needs is a good hard-right party that is willing to take power and destroy our ruling class in its entirety.”
And replace it with what, a brand new ” hard-right ” “ruling class”?
Yeah, right, that makes a whole lot of sense! 🙂
“Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.” onebornfree
Regards, onebornfree
Great article. Thank you, Mr. Hopkins.
“I can envision another scenario like 2016 where Trump wins the EC, but loses the popular vote (which he lost only because of California)”
It’s highly doubtful that Trump lost the popular vote in Ca. Not when illegals are voting in droves, n not after witnessing the last-minute, post-election shenanigans where the Dems flipped several counties AFTER the votes had been counted. It’s important to understand that today’s Dem Party is totalitarian n has no interest at all in electoral proceedings or voting except as show.
Yes, indeed. What we are witnessing is merely a civil war between Left n Right in the same (((ruling elite.))) Trump is courting the (((Jerusalem Right))) because it’s the only power base in DC strong enough to counter the (((New York Left))). American interests in this struggle are a distant third-place.
Mr Hopkins mistakenly imagines that Russiagate was not useful for Trump. It was extremely useful for Trump. Just like Barack Hussein Obama’s “Kenyan birth”, it created a totally harmless safety valve for his political opponents to pretend to attack, carefully diverting attention from Trump’s real crimes. Now that it has served its purpose, it has been jettisoned, and the Democrats will be permitted to get on with putting up a candidate so unelectable that Trump will inevitably win the 2020 election. And Trump has been given a tool he can use to beat at that candidate. It’s a stage managed spectacle, nothing more.
You’re forgetting that what is printed between the covers isn’t the Constitution, but rather the Constitution is however SCOTUS interprets what’s printed. And when SCOTUS deep-sixed the 9th Amendment, they were saying that state legislatures can’t change anything. The last time several states tried to change things on their own, Lincoln set them straight, n SCOTUS let him do it.
“There is no rightist party in America, other than a few debating clubs of no consequence.”
where do I find one?
The left sheds bitter tears of lamentation, as the holy narrative they’ve worshiped is proven to be a false god.
Your ex-negativo remark about the Hildabeast made me laugh out loud – most likely even more so than with a factual description.
Though I haven’t read the Harvard Law Review article you refer to, I am not surprised he came to that conclusion because the NPVC is unconstitutional on its face, based on the most elementary principles, in that its application, as intended, could potentially usurp the will of the state’s electorate by invoking and giving precedence primarily to the popular sentiment of the electorate outside the state’s own jurisdiction, that is, it attempts to overreach its natural constraint. Such an outlandish proposal is nothing but legislative grandstanding.
If only it was true: Based on what we’ve seen in Trump’s reactions to other things, he’ll take first to Twitter ten or thirteen times, à la victory over ISIS, to declare vindication, but then crawl under his desk and whimper “I’ll see you in court” as Adam Schiff et al roll up the Müller report and smack Trump on the nose for the “obvious” urine in the bed sheets.
Seriously, time is running out to prosecute the coup conspirators, but we won’t get the final story until the statute of limitations runs out on all their misdeeds, if we get a final story at all. They are laughing at us.
As for Madame Pelosi, she is smart enough to know you don’t actually impeach the biggest poster-child your party has ever had for its donations and get-out-the-vote efforts. Trump is golden … for the Dems!
Collusion With Russkies?–No, It Was With Someone Else–Guess Who?
CJ rather begs the question:
And that question then is, “WHAT’S “CAPITALISM””?–is it the free market?–hence freedom? For then HOW can freedom and free-market be ruled at top by criminal enterprise of central-banking (see Mises.org for expo; use their site search-engine)–which is mere legalized counterfeiting, pumping-out nearly INFINITE “currency,” not real money (again, see Mises.org for expo)?
And besides, there was and still is “collusion”–only, NOT w. Russkies, but w. terror-state of Israel–and this “collusion” is w. BOTH the major parties–which they all knew and still know as they wink back and forth w. one another. CJ Hopkins is just too dumb himself to grasp the simple, obvious fact(s).
So note, it’s just a horrifically satanic society, run by Satanists and mass-murdering criminals, led by Jews, foremost Satanists (see Talmudical.blogspot.com, RevisionistReview.blogspot.com, and Come-and-hear.com for expo), using the central-bank, pushing Agenda-21 and -2030 GENOCIDE, pushing lies on top of lies, the welfare-state and corrupt (and over-populated scum, called) people satiated by modern “bread & circuses,” TV and idiot football games, etc. And it’s all soon enough to come crashing-down w. recession and currency-collapse, but then we’ll find ourselves in another war if Israel, our fearless leader, the terrorist “tail” that wags American “dog,” has its way.
Only when things start to getting really bad, economically, will the stupid scum, called, “the people,” begin to taking things more seriously, and begin to realizing they’re being led by the noses by Satanists, Satanists led by those lovely Jews–for Judaism IS Satanism (extreme subjectivism, holding reality is product of mind/consciousness, making subject to be God, the creator–Satanism, by definition), Jews simply practicing a collectivistic subjectivism (“midrash” and “Oral Law Tradition”), making them leaders/rulers among Satanists, intimidating and terrorizing the rest of the brain-dead, dis-connected, TV-addicted population.
And the only thing that can save the people–at least the survivors–is the real Christianity, worship of TRUTH (= Christ, Gosp. JOHN 14:6) and objective reality, basis of all following Christian ethics, so much admired by all peoples. But first the people must SUFFER, and lose a lot of weaklings, fools, goons, and suckers (unfortunately)–the necessary inspiration towards that saving Christian anti-Semitism/anti-Satanism.
“What America needs is a good hard-right party that is willing to take power and destroy our ruling class in its entirety.”
Didn’t the Deep State (the hard right endless war party) do this with 911 already? GWOT, media usurpation etc etc. The chickens from that event are still flowing down from heaven to roost comfortably in your TV set.
That was Good as far as it goes. And its good to see theres at least one liberal that is still sane and liberalish.
But the problem is the nazis etc are coming I am one of them a recent convert but whatever. Leftist derangement syndrome didnt start or end with Trump as you point out Trump was a hail mary in response to decades of leftist insanity al of which failed and none of which did the left admit failed. You ask will the left respond to mueller’s dismissal of the allegations by investigating mueller, of course they will or something along those line. This is exactly how the left ratchet works.
the left finds a small problem most of the time its unfixable but nevertheless regrettable its basically the facts of life. The left says no even this can be fixed utopia is possible, and whites being fixers sign on, inevitably they make the situation worse but instead of admitting we had our civilization pretty much optimized already and they were wrong instead they they propose another scheme more bizarre draconian and illiberal than the last. For a bunch of leftist revolutionaries america’s founders came up with a pretty decent compromise that might have worked for the limited group they were building it, the leftists that followed them have wrecked the world we now have toddler trannies that the most powerful people in the world dare not question them or their parents how this craze has come to be,without a vote and in spite of overwhelming opposition our leftist elites import hundreds of millions of the worst people they can find in the world, they are complete indigent with low iq and high violence with culture opposed to our norms one in tem is able to earn $15 an hour yet they cost a minimum of 40k a year in perpetuity for every one of them, the elite absolutely refuse to explain why they risk all to do this war with china and russia and the mideast, the destruction of their nations democracy liberalism itself all of it is being destroyed and the only reason elites give is the orwellian divershitty is our strength and youre a nazi for asking why. some things we know why elites got two workers for the price of one and both were more obedient because feminism the list is endless and whatever the cause began as its grown over the decades to absurdness to the point normal fairly liberal in the old sense people even those of us who once were pretty much economic austrian are now praying for a civil war
At their extremes, both left and right are identical twins and against the liberty of the individual.
You ain’t from around here are you?
I had no idea Leni Riefenstahl received such awful treatment after the war. It is the current batch of presstitutes who do really deserve that level of punishment for the betrayal of their responsibility to revealing the truth.
“There is only one political party in America, it’s the money party and it has two branches.” Gore Vidal
apollonian says: “Only when things start to getting really bad, economically, will the stupid scum, called, “the people,” begin to taking things more seriously, and begin to realizing they’re being led by the noses ..”
In your dreams.
“God is the immemorial refuge of the incompetent, the helpless, the miserable. They find not only sanctuary in his arms, but also kind of superiority, soothing to their macerated egos: He will set them above their betters. ” H.L. Mencken
Regards, onebornfree.
Missing the point.
Now that Trump has rolled over and stabbed his base in the back, now that he is governing as Hillary Clinton would have, the elites have no need to get rid of Trump (i.e., ‘Swamp Thing.’). If anything, Trump now provides a nice flashy political circus, to further distract the rubes while the same old policies of Wall Street and War continue.
‘Russiagate’ was never really about getting rid of Trump. It was about pressuring him to betray his populist manifesto, and get with the program. Mission accomplished. Now ‘russiagate’ can be allowed to die, and no, there will be no apologies.
Good one!
To which I would add:
“Government, as you’ve seen us remark on more than one occasion, is many things to many different people. It is a source of power for some. It’s a source of protection for many. It claims to keep planes from colliding and make sure a quart is actually a quart and not a liter.
It is thought, by some, to boost innovation… and to guide the economy by others. But almost all those things are simply collateral to its basic mission: providing a way for the few to rip off the many.
Taxes, tariffs, regulations – they’re all ways to transfer wealth and power from the common man to the elite who control the government.” Bill Bonner
Regards, onebornfree
It was a coup-llusion of big media and deep state led by Jewish globalists.
Q: What is the only thing that can save the people, according to Christianity?
A: Jews! “We worship what we do know, for salvation is from the Jews.” (John 4:22)
MIGA!
I’ll never again vote for another jew-worshiping boomer evangelical.
Zionists still rule , we were given the choice between zionist controlled Helliary and zionist controlled Trump and then given a zionist distraction with Russiagate to entertain we proles, all fun and games put on by our zionist overlords!
Well well well. The Mueller Report is complete. The US Attorney has it and no more false accusations will be made. What have we learned from this? If you eat your own excrement for long enough you really do believe its chocolate, and it caused permanent brain damage. Just vomited while watching CBS Sunday Morning. Trump and Jews that’s the stories for today. F-EM with a pipe.
The author of this piece has little clue about how the American justice system works.
Here is the fact of the matter. Mueller is part of the criminal investigation, his work coincides and intersects with the Congressional AND counterintelligence investigations, which are ongoing. So the entire investigation is a three-pronged effort. The only “finality” is that Mueller himself will not issue new indictments. He is issuing a report according to Justice regulations about what he found, but it is NOT a definitive, conclusive statement that will address every single angle and nuance of the entire investigation.
The report is from the perspective of the issues that he was initially to address as the goal (collusion), and then from his work, went into other areas related and relevant to his goal. This investigation is NOT squarely Mueller’s…it consists of two other components. There is still Mueller’s grand jury, the other cases (Gates, Flynn, Cohen), along with other federal jurisdictional cases (DC, southern district of New York, northern Virginia). And, there are still dozens of sealed indictments.
Furthermore, Justice cannot charge a crime to someone or discuss in detail their consideration of charging a crime to someone unless they meet the 90% certainty threshold–beyond a reasonable doubt–which is a daunting, and appropriate, level. Of course, that does not mean that there will not be future charges as a result of the ongoing investigations that meet that threshold, or that evidence uncovered as a result of the ongoing investigations will not lead to new charges.
Again, Mueller issued a report for his part of the investigations, not a “final” report on the entire investigation. It is not his job to indict Trump, as DOJ guidelines say that a stirring president cannot be indicted–even though critics contest that legality of those guidelines. Moreover, considering there are still a number of open investigations taking place, those current findings or the evidence culled is not going to be made public. Mueller’s report is a road map for Congress–he lays out the facts and makes recommendations.
“So note, it’s just a horrifically satanic society, run by Satanists and mass-murdering criminals, led by Jews, foremost Satanists (see Talmudical.blogspot.com, RevisionistReview.blogspot.com, and Come-and-hear.com for expo), using the central-bank, pushing Agenda-21 and -2030 GENOCIDE, pushing lies on top of lies, the welfare-state and corrupt (and over-populated scum, called) people satiated by modern “bread & circuses,” TV and idiot football games, etc.”
Cool story, bro.
Wow.
Spectacular essay.
CJ outdid himself on this one.
There is only one thing to add. Everyone (and I mean everyone) has forgotten how all this started. It started with a Wikileaks info-dump of emails which showed – beyond any doubt – that Hillary Clinton was completely unfit to be president. For instance, at the present time no one (and I mean no one) is talking about how the emails showed that Hillary Rodham knew full well that American weapons were being transferred to support ISIS.
That was the whole point of Russiahoax. Russiahoax was intended to divert the national conversation away from discussion of imperial blunders. That was its purpose. It worked then and it is still working today.
Right now, we should be discussing the failure of the Imperial State and its endless, murderous regime change misadventures. The people responsible for these horrors should be brought to justice. Instead, a majority of Americans consider the elected Venezuelan president to be a dictator who should be replaced by someone who is, simultaneously, more friendly to the United States but virtually unknown to the Venezuelans themselves.
So be careful about rejoicing in the end of Russiahoax. It accomplished exactly what it was intended to accomplish. It prevented discussion of real issues and real problems.
The head scratcher from the start of this “Trump as Russian asset” claim is the assumption that the Russians would be competent enough to pull it off. The idea that the Russians were these shadowy, nefarious puppet masters left me incredulous.
The Establishment needs to find a more credible bogeyman.
Mar 22, 2019 Fitton: Foreign Governments Bought Favors from Hillary Clinton
October 2, 2018 Uranium One: FBI Refuses To Release Three-Dozen Secret Memos Involving Clintons, Russia And Obama
The FBI has refused to declassify 37 pages of materials related to the Uranium One deal, citing national security and the privacy issues, reports The Hill’s John Solomon.
March 06, 2017 White House logs show Obama talked to the Russians and Iranian regime advocates… no outcry from the media for 8 years
As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, during Barack Obama’s eight years in the Oval Office, Iranian officials and lobbyists – two high-ranking representatives of Tehran’s government – held more than 30 meetings with top administration officials, indicative of the Obama regime’s earlier admissions it began “negotiating” the so-called “nuclear deal” very early on.
http://www.newstarget.com/2017-03-06-white-house-logs-show-obama-talked-to-the-russians-and-iranian-regime-advocates-no-outcry-from-the-media-for-8-years.html
The funny thing is all you folks think Trump has a mind of his own. Trump only does what Trump is told to do
A hollow victory, since the 2015 – 2016 Trump who threatened Deep State criminals and the swamp is long gone.
Whether Trump wins 2020 is irrelevant, due to demographic terrorism he is the last Republican to ever win the WH.
There is no wall, the caravan invaders are still coming in record numbers, no EO on birthright citizenship and now Rabbi Trump wants infinite “legal” immigrants.
#sickofwinning
Shame on Mueller, a Jewish mafia pimp. He ignored the hand of Israel and the Jewish mafia where the mass murderer and terrorist, Trump, is a member, and went after Russia.
EVERY ONE KNOWS ISRAEL AND JEWISH MAFIA RUN THE UNITED STATES AND JEWISH MONEY INFLUENCE THE ELECTION AND ALL WHORES AND PIMPS WHO sit at the White House.
Death to Jewish mafia and its stooges.
He is a disappointment.
And I for one appreciate Miss Coulter’s accountability on this matter. She is correct to do so.
But some of us don’t need the count down —
What was hoped were just walking gently among his enemies by his selections and appointments was attributed to being kind to the losing side. And while he was warned about the nature of his enemies, he walked into and among them seeking their approval – he got a lot. But in doing so he has crashed his agenda.
And while I may appreciate the president, I voted for him to pursue very specific agendas. Only in in the world of the elite’s (well, mostly) does one get a pass or applauded for not doing what they were hired to do. And in this case doing the exact opposite.
No offense Miss Coulter, keep at it. But some of us are depressingly aware that Mr. Steve Bannon whatever the issues, was correct when he stated that this president is not to the agenda we voted.
—————-
Ahhhhh . . . in an alternative universe Miss Coulter – love those knee high boots.
The contention that the US is getting worse or that any decline if such is the case is the fault of Pres. Trump ignores the last twenty years of damaging ethics, policies and politics.
So be careful about rejoicing in the end of Russiahoax. It accomplished exactly what it was intended to accomplish. It prevented discussion of real issues and real problems.
True.
correction:
thigh high boots.
I had wanted to quote parts of the article but it was so good I would have ended up quoting the whole thing. I think that Mike Whitney wrestled with same problem.
” Ass clown who bragged about grabbing women by the pussy”
This is a bald-faced lie : DT stated that certain women will allow rich men to do so. He did not say that he, himself committed such acts.
“Murder , rape, and torture” of hundreds of thousands of men, women and children”
So now the lying MF author of this BS article is claiming that US soldiers “raped” thousands of women in Iraq, which is another perfidious untruth.
These underhanded leftists scumbags never cease to amaze me with their fictional garbage.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained uS Army vet,a nd pro Jazz artist.
” The elite absolutely refuse to explain why they risk all to do this war with China and Russia”
Of course they will not give an explanation which would have to read : We are doing what we are doing because we are insane.
Now we know that they are never going to admit that they are crazy as they do not see themselves as such.
AJM
The same simpletons who said Ttrump will never be President were the same ones pushing the witch hunt. I still watch the videos of their reactions when he won..Late nite ass clowns will never shut up.
They hate white people and they hate America. They are the worlds biggest terrorists.
Watch the video on YouTube ..”Seattle is Dying”…that is what America never sees and talks about . Domocrat governments and SJW’s are ruining America.
“Never mind that some of these people were pursued and punished for the criminal equivalent of jaywalking. ”
And that they were pursued and punished as part of the project in which the main target was being persecuted for the criminal equivalent of farting in his own bathroom.
Yes, it is indeed doubtful. Popular vote totals are counted by thieves and reported by liars in this day and age. Maybe that has always been the case, but it’s much more obvious today.
CJ is a leftist by his own admission. Keep that in mind when deciding whether he has actually demeaned his writing.
yep…unless one has actually followed what Trump has been doing policy wise and what congress has been doing they have no idea what is really going on.
the little boys and girls are having too much fun loving or hating Trump and spewing on it to pay attention to what is happening to the country.
I say we line them up and let them fight each other till they are all dead.
Then we can have a country of halfway intelligent people who can see the real picture and the big picture.
Agreed. I’ve seen Trump supporters crow that Trump can now do this or that, and that his enemies had better duck, etc. Trump won’t do anything. So far his act has been like that of a WWE pretend wrestler. On camera, he must make bold talk to gull watchers into staying tuned, while off-camera he flakes out on the couch and hoists a Diet Coke with his faux opponents until the next episode airs.
That Trump’s fans haven’t realized that they’re watching a fake wrestling series just shows how desperate some are to believe that they have a hero fighting to save them. It’s kind of pitiful, really.
I think Mr. Hopkins and most commenters here underestimate shamelessness of media owners and presstitutes. Whether his pathetic report gets released or not, the most likely scenario is going to be that parteigenosse Mueller, just like Ken Starr before him, will get a well-paying sinecure and disappear from the news. Neither he, nor his farcical investigation will ever be mentioned in the MSM again. Just recall media hysterics about South Sudan, Darfur, or “little girl Bana”, whose internet connection allegedly in besieged Aleppo worked better than mine in TN, and who always wrote in English, a language real Bana neither speaks nor understands? How many years ago was South Sudan, Darfur, or Bana mentioned in the MSM last time? Or remember 2014 hysterics about “democratic” Ukraine? Now mentioning Ukraine in the media is considered as impolite as farting in church. So, Mueller and his investigation will be forgotten by the media, which will switch to some other BS of the day. Nobody will be held accountable for millions of tax dollars wasted in this witch hunt.
Big piece by Matt Taibbi making more or less the same point as Hopkins, but focusing specifically on the role of the press:
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/russiagate-is-wmd-times-a-million
He argues, plausibly, that this is an even bigger debacle for the MSM than the WMD’s in Iraq story.
It’s a debacle of MSM only if you believe that there is such thing as “free press” in the US. If you believe this, I have a mountain to sell you. Will throw in the Moon at a huge discount.
It’s the Jews. Just say it.
I agree. Hopkins is one of my favorite writers. Taibbi published a good article, too, yesterday. It’ll all blow over, though. As he states, there’s never an accounting.
It’s official: Russiagate is this generation’s WMD
The Iraq war faceplant damaged the reputation of the press. Russiagate just destroyed it
Matt Taibbi
Mar 23
I wonder if the media understands the damage (mortal damage really) they are doing to their own credibility.
Yes, I know that many Americans are not well informed and, as a nation, Americans are not particularly gifted in critical thinking.
But still the media should understand the problem they are, indeed, creating for themselves.
People who visit sites like this one who can see that the American media is incredibly dishonest. People who were “on the fence” (such as myself) are no longer “on the fence.” They recognize that the American media is a serious threat to the well being of this country.
And it does not take a large number of disgruntled people to force change.
I keep on wondering if the media understands the long term ramifications of what they are doing.
You are 100% right! The collusion was with Israel and everybody knew it. It was at the end of Obama’s term and the beginning of the Trump campaign that the UN condemned Israel’s continued expansion. Obama did not use his veto and that pissed off Bibi. Obama found out Israel was spying on the US to get a feel how they were going to vote and Obama fucked for it. Kurshnir got a call from Bibi and asked for help convincing the Russians to use their Veto. That’s when Trump ordered Flynn to talk to the Russians and try to make a deal on Syria if they used their veto in favor of Israel. Trump was in violation of US laws when he was offering a deal without being authorized or holding a government position. The Jews were not interested in Trump until that happened and soon Adelson started funneling money to him.
When the Russians refused to use their Veto in the UN the Jews exposed them in the Wikileaks email release and they were punished with sanctions. They were able to get the focus of any investigation off themselves and on the Russians. Trump’s people that colluded with Russia for the veto were dragged in. If they wanted to stop Trump at any time they could have right then, but now they had an unexpected candidate, a criminal, just like Hillary. They must have creamed in their pants!
The investigation against Trump was never going to result in his impeachment, it was used to get him to support their agenda. And Trump hasn’t failed them. The convictions will be pardoned and now Trump is free to go after anyone that he wants. Trump is going to gain imaginable wealth from his collussion. He will usher in Marshall Law, confiscate weapons, manage the US bankruptcy and do what he is told. His followers will be easily convinced to go to the FEMA camps, when they are told they will be able to see the evil democrats being executed after Minitary Tribunals, on big screen TVs.
They don’t realize it’s them that the Deep State despize. And like you said it’s Trump’s job to bring them out in the open.
Why Trump Is A Rothschild Tool
”In 1987 Donald Trump purchased 93% of Resorts International, a CIA front founded by Crown Agents Allen Dulles and David Rockefeller as the Mary Carter Paint Company in the 1950’s. A year later Trump bought the Atlantic City, NJ Taj Mahal Casino from Resorts International, then began buying up other properties on the Atlantic City boardwalk.”
”Soon Trump was tapped out and couldn’t make his debt payments.”
”Enter Wilbur Ross, billionaire bond trader portrayed by the Illuminati financial media as an “independent investor”. In fact, in 1992 Ross was heading Rothschild Inc.’s bankruptcy advising team, which represented bondholders who were threatening to foreclose on Donald’s house of cards.”
”Ross saw how Trump had the ability to sway masses of people, something certainly not missed by his bosses at Rothschild. So he struck a sweetheart bankruptcy deal for Trump, where he would relinquish a 50% stake in his Atlantic City, NJ Taj Mahal casino in return for better debt terms and a Presidency to be named later.”
”Rothschild and their City of London partners in crime, not only got a new East Coast money laundering center in Atlantic City. They now had their straw man Trump by the balls.”
”Later Ross would partner with Jared Kushner in buying commercial properties in New York through Invesco. Jared married Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who prior to that had been dating Lord Jacob Rothschild’s son Nat. Ross got behind Trump’s candidacy and would later be named Commerce Secretary.”
”For the Democratic faithful feeling a big smug right about now, don’t forget that Hillary Clinton had herself been endorsed by Lynn De Rothschild.”
”The City of London had this election in the bag. Time to lose childish illusions fed by Crown Agents. ”
”https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2018/05/16/why-trump-is-a-rothschild-tool/
No. Not at all after Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Ukraine — not on a bet.
Democratic Party Hacking by Russians, Russia sabotaging the election, Venezuela . . . not for a moment. I used to be an avid news hound but the media’s utter irresponsible reporting and themselves colluding for war based on — well — how they felt. Our media is a mess and Fox New’s role is no less culpable than the others.
It’s going to be a long time before they can genuinely be trusted. Fox news and their promotion of stifling speech for critiquing foreign states everyone else and Russia collusion(s) and scandalous reporting muckraking —–
The inability for people to simply admit they are wrong as the democrats and a host of others were, including some republicans. The ability to pander, distort, manipulate deliberate bend context because at the end of the day their backs are against the proverbial wall mastered by their own false assumptions and agendas.
Trust the media about far as I can throw air. The Mueller report is anti-climactic, the damage has been done and this president fell for it. He should have stood.
I think the observations here that if any colluding, undue influence and interference occurred it was not the Russians. But that issue was lost when the president signed onto the sabotage issue — despite the lack of evidence. That’s the point in which I became seriously concerned, he fold was so complete as to sink foreign policy as well as some domestic agendas.
So when does Israelgate investigation start?
Or the investigation into DNC/Media rigging the elections? They’re still doing it.
Seth Rich, if he is even real, was an Israeli agent, Israel released the emails. Who benefited the most?
Why do we even have a DOJ, FBI, or any other law enforcement?
Trump is guilty of war crimes, but so was obama, Bush, everyone, so they can’t go after him with that.
America is finished as a nation, we all know how criminal enterprises always end, eventually. Seems the time is drawing near.
Sad!
It was a terrible insult to link the genius of Leni Reifenstahl in any way at all to the incompetent and hate-filled Dems, their media shills and their handlers. Leni was never bug-eyed, spittle-flecked or cult-like in her behavior. Shame on the author to make such linkage.
Otherwise, a good article.
Farting in church is impolite? Who knew? I’ve always farted in church, I considered that I was freshening up the place. It’s just as well that I only go to weddings and funerals. Thanks
I love obscure similes in creating humour and I thought that was a really good one. I took it that he was crediting Reifenstahl as being a major factor in creating massive loyalty, even slavish devotion so in that sense I took it both as an acknowledgment of her genius and a compliment. I assumed that the bug-eyed, spittle-flecked or cult-like behaviour refers to the followers, particularly Democratic Party voters, and not to her.
I think he kicks back in bed with his cheeseburgers watching reruns of The Sopranos on how to be a menacing tough guy.
Trump’s tweet on his re election enemies:
“I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.”
He should watch The Godfather instead and notice that real tough guys don’t make theats out loud….lol.
It is doubly unfortunate that such an articulate commentator misquotes President Trump so egregiously and shows such a limited grasp of English.
Trump DID NOT brag about “grabbing women by the pussy.” Even a minor playwright with a sub-minor IQ can find a transcript of the Billy Bush tape:
======
Trump: You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.
Bush: Whatever you want.
Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.
=====
Trump was characterizing the extreme compliance of celebrity-struck women. He never said HE grabbed women by the pussy. (If he did, they were apparently, in his experience, welcoming. )
This canard has been repeated endlessly in the media, just like the lie that Trump said “all Mexicans are rapists,” or that “Trump wants to ban Muslims.”
Pathetic, really.
I used to defend and/or explain Trump, once upon a time when I had more friends. Now it’s easier than ever to explain, rather often, ‘because Israel.’ At least I am left with those not deranged, and laugh together about how it’s all about MIGA now.
There aren’t enough plates in the Trump hotels to hold all the heads I want on them. The crimes here are multifold but revolve around the systematic corruption of federal agencies to partisan purposes perpetrated by the 0bama administration and the collusion of media celebrities who consider themselves above the law. For example, how is it that a political hack like HRC can delete evidence that has been subpoenaed and smirk “you mean, like a cloth?” at the people giving her a pass for it? How is it that a clandestine airport meeting between two principals in multiple scandals can result in the dropping of prosecution for this with corrupt and complicit media smirking that the conversation was about grandkids and golf? Anyone else killing tired about being smirked at?
Makes a lot of sense in light of the relentless attacks by the media empire, homowood and other Jewish owned outlets. Their incessant attacks on Trump has to be related to their hidden love affair with him. Right.
Yes, and it is the Jewish run media and homowood that are in fact Trump’s worst enemies. The muzzies are a short distance behind. Listen to Inbred Omar, a weird ally of the Jews, but a common enemy of Trump.
What we need is an honest representative for our representative republic. There are some in the Republican Party but they won’t be permitted to hold power. The old old media empire, homowood, and the demrats will fight using every lie under the table–the relentless attacks on Trump are all the evidence sitting right on top of the table.. The other huge threat is the ignorance of voters that put Inbred Omar, the hafican Obama, and the half Cortex in positions of influence. I am certain all of the Muslim posters here love this skinny Somali pig and so I wait.
A long way to go
as of today….and the Barr report….
“Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”
I woke up last night in bed thinking about the various cartoon characters and other pop culture figures that could be applied to the Dem loony-tunes operatives. Like for Struck, however you spell his name…a laughing hyena.
Or Stacey Abrams (where is the jew in the black woodpile?) as one of the dancing hippos in some cartoon I saw, only she does not dance, she wallows and wades her way, much like a hippopotamus on land.
Or Booker…some kind of wide-eyed college freshman waving To Kill a Mockingbird, or Pokohauntus, menopausal school ma’rm. Schiff, wily coyote , suddenly glancing down and zip..down he goes….poof !
Or, Sessions…the cowardly lion from Dorothy…if I only had some balls. My memory of long ago fails but someone can come up with a compleat gallery.
So, the whole pack of hall monitors will be off and running for Evidence of Obstruction. “Criminal Intent” speculation will not rise to a Platonic dialogue, but we can enjoy the spectacle, especially with Schiff and his Talmudism. Trump questioned and responds with “witch hunt” and hocks- a -luge, directing it in the direction of the FBI building.”..a ha! Obstructive criminal intent!” bray the vigilantes.
“What were you thinking about when you expectorated sputum in the direction of Mr. Mueller’s office in the FBI building?”
“I don’t remember but right now I want to spit in your eye… cock-sucker.”
“Unpresidential your honor!”
Another jewyorktimes article liberally adorns its article with Trump as multiply “demagogic”and thereby corrupting the Presidency. High Crimes and Felonious Demagoguery!
———-
We have entered the run-up to civil war. How long it will take for the shooting to start, no one knows, but the cries of ‘demagogue’ and of course ” White racist” like charges will fly back and forth for some time before the bullets take flight.
Let the Bad Times Roll. The country is now fouled and trapped by the ideology of race equality. There is no way out. Say the magic word and the sky falls.
Meanwhile it is Good if demagogues arise. It heightens the contradictions, as we use to say on the left, per Saul Alinsky, the commiejew. They demonize us. Time for the counter-revolution to demonize them. They ARE demons..led by Jews to destroy the white race. pretty simple really.
Joe Webb
The cliche of “oligarchy” that runs this country, , etc.
The lefties get away with this usage all the time.
What Oligarchy? Please compare and contrast.
The word oligarchy is usually meant in an economic sense…the rich folks and all of that.
The Word also serves as a , pardon me, hypnotic call to jerking knees and jerking brains, again, usually of a left-winger suffering from economistic brain disorder.
Or , the sacker uses the Anglo-zionist cliche. No brainer. Shut up and repeat after me…oligarchy.
The Media Oligarchy might be closer to the reality of today. And, the Jewish monopoly , or oligopoly as the economists call it in economic matters, could be considered an Oligarchic type deal…never mind the subliminal resonance to the Russian Jew oligarchs….no, no…don’t go there. Brain freeze. Russia! as Tucker Carlson has it…. (The jews hate Russia because Putin beat the oligarchs…jewish of course)
So puhleese…all you lefties out there, please define rather than spin…oligarchy.
Joe Webb
To quote Tony Soprano, “It’s common knowledge that he’s retarded”.
“to an attempted soft coup.”
with all due respect, this phrase had been used often already and for a couple of years to describe what was happening by many commentators and commenters. For example, at Consortium news. Also, “slow-motion coup.”
Democrats are dead people walking.
Here is an excellent review of the role of the thoroughly rotten American Fourth Estate, as well as of the perjurers Klapper and Brennan, in the blatantly treasonous affair of Russiagate: https://russia-insider.com/en/its-official-russiagate-generations-wmd/ri26624
Comment section:
An example of a bad joke:
Sigh….