Venezuela, the Deep State, and Subversion of the Trump Presidency

There he was, right there on the stage to the right side of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who was briefing the press on America’s position concerning the recent coup in Venezuela. I rubbed my eyes—was I seeing what I thought I was seeing?
It was Elliot Abrams. What was HE doing there? After all, back in February 2017, after then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had pushed for his nomination as Deputy Secretary of State, it was President Trump himself who had vetoed his appointment.
Here is how the anodyne account in Wikipedia describes it:
In February 2017, it was reported that Abrams was Secretary of State Rex Tillerson‘s first pick for Deputy Secretary of State, but that Tillerson was subsequently overruled by Trump. Trump aides were supportive of Abrams, but Trump opposed him because of Abrams’ opposition during the campaign. [emphasis mine]
Abrams during the 2016 campaign had been a NeverTrumper who vigorously opposed Donald Trump and who had strongly attacked the future president’s “Make America Great Again,” America First foreign policy proposals.
Abrams, a zealous Neoconservative and ardent globalist was—and is—one of those foreign policy “experts” who has never seen a conflict in a faraway country, in a desert or jungle, where he did not want to insert American troops, especially if such an intervention would support Israeli policy. He was deeply enmeshed in earlier American interventionist miscues and blunders in the Middle East, even incurring charges of malfeasance.
Apparently, President Trump either did not know that or perhaps did not remember Abrams’s activities or stout opposition. In any case, back in 2017 it took an intervention by a well-placed friend with Washington connections who provided that information directly to Laura Ingraham who then, in turn, placed it on the president’s desk And Abrams’ selection was effectively stopped, torpedoed by Donald Trump.
But here now was Abrams on stage with the Secretary of State.
What was that all about?
Again, I went to Wikipedia, and once again, I quote from that source: “On January 25, 2019, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appointed Abrams as the United States’ Special Envoy to Venezuela.”
Despite President Trump’s resolute veto back in February 2017, Abrams was back, this time as a Special Envoy, right smack in the department that President Trump had forbade him to serve in. Did the president know? Had he signed off on this specially-created appointment? After all, the very title “Special Envoy on Venezuela” seems something dreamed up bureaucratically by the policy wonks at State, or maybe by Mike Pompeo.
Then there was the widely reported news, accompanied by a convenient camera shot of National Security Adviser John Bolton’s note pad (which may or may not have been engineered by him), with the scribble: “5,000 troops to Colombia.”
What gives here?
Last week suddenly there was a coup d’etat in Venezuela, with the head of the national assembly, Juan Guiado, proclaiming himself as the country’s new and rightful president, and the theoretical deposition of then-current President Nicolas Maduro. And we were told that this action was totally “spontaneous” and an “act of the Venezuelan people for democracy,” and that the United States had had nothing to do with it.
If you believe that, I have an oil well in my backyard that I am quite willing to sell to you for a few million, or maybe a bit less.
Of course, the United States and our overseas intelligence services were involved.
Let me clarify: like most observers who have kept up with the situation in oil-rich Venezuela, I heartily dislike and find despicable the socialist government of Maduro, just as I did Hugo Chavez when he was in power. I have some good friends there, one of whom was a student of mine when I taught in Argentina many years ago, and he and his family resolutely oppose Maduro. Those socialist leaders in Caracas are tin-pot dictator wannabees who have wrecked the economy of that once wealthy country; and they have ridden roughshod over the constitutional rights of the citizens. My hope has been that the people of Venezuela, perhaps supported by elements in the army, would take action to rid the country of those tyrants.
And, in effect, I wish for the success of Juan Guaido in his struggle with Maduro, and I support American diplomatic and economic pressure on Maduro to step down. After all, Venezuela is in our back yard with huge oil reserves.
But potentially sending American troops—as many as 5,000—to fight in a country which is made up largely of jungle and impassible mountains, appears just one more instance, one more example, of the xenophobic internationalism of men like Bolton and the now state department official, Abrams, who believe American boots on the ground is the answer to every international situation. Experience over the past four decades should indicate the obvious folly of such policies for all but the historically blind and ideologically corrupt.
While we complain that the Russians and Chinese have propped up the Maduro government and invested deeply in Venezuela, a country within our “sphere of influence” in the Western Hemisphere (per the “Monroe Doctrine”)—we have done the very same thing, even more egregiously in regions like Ukraine that were integrally part of historical Russia, and in Crimea, which was never really part of Ukraine (only for about half a century) but historically and ethnically Russian. Did we not solemnly pledge to Mikhail Gorbachev, under George H. W. Bush, that if the old Soviet Union would dissolve and let its some fourteen socialist “republics” go their own way, leave the Russian Federation, that we, in turn, would not advance NATO up to the borders of Russia? And then we did the exact opposite…almost immediately go back on our word and move our troops and advisers right up to the borders of post-1991 Russia?
From mid-2015 on I was a strong supporter of Donald Trump, and, in many ways, I still am. In effect, he may be the only thing that stands in the way of a total and complete recouping of power by the Deep State, the only slight glimmer of light—that immovable force who stands up at times to the power-elites and who has perhaps given us a few years of respite as the managerial class zealously attempts to repair the breach he—and we—inflicted on it in 2016.
My major complaint, what I have seen as a kind of Achilles’ Heel in the Trump presidency, has always been in personnel, those whom the president has surrounded himself with. And my criticism is measured and prudential, in the sense that I also understand what happens—and what did happen—when a billionaire businessman, a kind of bull-in-the-china shop (exactly what was needed), comes to Washington and lacks experience with the utterly amoral and oleaginous and obsequious political class that has dominated and continues to dominate our government, both Democrats and, most certainly, Republicans.
The wife of a very dear friend of thirty-five years served in a fairly high post during the Reagan administration. Before her untimely death a few years ago, she recounted to me in stark detail how the minions and acolytes of George H. W. Bush managed to surround President Reagan and subvert large portions of the stated Reagan Agenda. Reagan put his vice-president effectively in charge of White House personnel: and, as they say, that was it, the Reagan Revolution was essentially over.
In 2016 a number of friends and I created something called “Scholars for Trump.” Composed mostly of academics, research professors, and accomplished professionals, and headed by Dr. Walter Block, Professor of Economics at Loyola-New Orleans, and Dr. Paul Gottfried, Raffensperger Professor of Humanities at Elizabethtown College, in Pennsylvania, we attempted to gather real professed believers in the stated Trump agenda. We received scant mention (mostly negative) in the so-called “conservative” press, who proceeded to smear us as “ultra-right wingers” and “paleo-conservatives.” And, suddenly, there appeared another pro-Trump list, and that one composed largely of the same kinds of professionals, but many if not most of whom had not supported Donald Trump and his agenda during the primary campaigns.
What was certain was that many of the amoral time-servers and power elitists had decided that it was time for them to attach themselves to Trump, time for them to insinuate themselves into positions of power once again, no matter their distaste and scorn for that brash billionaire upstart from New York.
Remember the (in)famous interview that the President-elect had with Mitt Romney who desperately wanted to be Secretary of State? Recall the others also interviewed—some of whom we remembered as Donald Trump’s opponents in the campaign—who came hat-in-hand to Trump Tower looking for lucrative positions and the opportunity once again to populate an administration and direct policy? And, yes, work from within to counteract the stated Trump agenda?
It would be too facile to blame the president completely: after all, the professional policy wonks, the touted experts in those along-the-Potomac institutes and foundations, were there already in place. And, indeed, there was a need politically, as best as possible, to bring together the GOP if anything were to get through Congress. (As we have seen, under Paul Ryan practically none of the Trump Agenda was enacted, and Ryan at every moment pushed open borders.)
Our contacts did try; we did have a few associates close to the president. A few—but only a few—of our real Trump Agenda supporters managed to climb aboard. But in the long run we were no match for the machinations of the power elites and GOP establishment. And we discovered that the president’s major strength—not being a Washington Insider—was also his major weakness, and that everything depended on his instincts, and that somehow if the discredited globalists and power-hungry Neoconservatives (who did not give Trump the time of day before his election) were to go too far, maybe, hopefully, he would react.
And he has, on occasion done just that, as perhaps in the case of Syria, and maybe even in Afghanistan, and in a few other situations. But each time he has had to pass the gauntlet of “advisers” whom he has allowed to be in place who vigorously argue against (and undercut) the policies they are supposed to implement.
Donald Trump, for all that and for his various faults and miscues, is in reality the only thing standing in the way of the end of the old republic. The fact that he is so violently and unreservedly hated by the elites, by the media, by academia, and by Hollywood must tell us something. In effect, however, it not just the president they hate, not even his rough-edged personality—it is what he represents, that in 2016 he opened a crack, albeit small, into a world of Deep State putrefaction, a window into sheer Evil, and the resulting falling away of the mask of those “body snatchers” who had for so long exuded confidence that their subversion and control was inevitable and just round the corner.
President Trump will never be forgiven for that. And, so, as much as I become frustrated with some of the self-inflicted wounds, some of the actions which appear at times to go flagrantly against his agenda, as much as I become heartsick when I see the faces of Elliot Abrams—and Mitt Romney—in positions where they can continue their chipping away at that agenda, despite all that, I continue to pray that his better instincts will reign and that he will look beyond such men, and just maybe learn that what you see first in Washington is usually not what you’ll get.
Abrams did it for me!
I cannot imagine a more evil person to be allowed back into govt than this man, who is more evil than he looks.
It is over, in my mind, with the trump admin; nothing has been done about the long list of crimes committed by the obama gang during the election and after. Nothing has been done about seth rich, I would add michael hastings, and the long list of clinton “suicides” and the clinton crimes. the list is endless with no progress.
The dimos in doj, fbi, etc have completely out-manuevered trump and he really has no junk yard dog to protect him-guliani is a joke, even if he is sober as he claims to be.
Big sigh, depressing.
http://www.unz.com/article/venezuela-the-deep-state-and-subversion-of-the-trump-presidency/
Scholars? For Trump? Still?
Linh Dinh on this website (June 12, 2016) predicted both the election outcome and its meaninglessness. He had by then, of course, been blackballed by Scholars, Inc., and is now helping to run a recycling operation back in Vietnam. But he has emerged as one of the top Unz columnists, most of his Heritage American attackers who couldn’t see past their DNA having slunk away.
Conversely, go read the comment thread under Mr. Buchanan’s latest. People who used to fall for the “we/us/our” conflation of their country and Uncle Sam are waking up, due largely to the President in whom you still place your scholarly hope. We may not be scholars, but we understand that the blood of people in places like Iraq, Libya, Syria, and soon enough Venezuela is on the hands of those who endorse the warmongering imperialism of Exceptionalia. Your scholarly enabling, such as:
“And, in effect, I wish for the success of Juan Guaido in his struggle with Maduro, and I support American diplomatic and economic pressure on Maduro to step down. After all, Venezuela is in our back yard with huge oil reserves.”
is naive at best. As a scholar, did you support the “economic pressure” rationalized by Secretary of State Albright that killed hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, many of them children?
Those of you who still expect the Unz readership to give two sh**s about Donald Trump or anyone else in the Washington Puppet Show are fast losing your relevance around here.
Yup, Personnel is Policy; always has been. The scale of it all really precludes the kind of benefit-of-the-doubt explanation the author struggles to formulate. It’s not that Trump tried to do the right thing but some war-hawks, jews, and Wall-Street shysters got through regardless. Those were the only people that needed apply because Trump wasn’t considering anybody else. One simply has to conclude that the people that currently surround him are indeed “his kind of people”. And let’s not forget that after a crash course in the realities of government he replaced Tillerson and notorious torturer McMaster because they were not hawkish, not pro-Israel, enough.
What evidence is there that your definition of “doing the right thing” coincides with Trump’s anyway. Yes he made some non-interventionist noises during the campaign, but that was mostly during the primary before he’d kissed Adelson’s ring in exchange for the shekels. But he was also “a very militaristic guy” who was all for “taking the oil” and who nonstop hated on Iran. Face it, it was just the Obama playbook: throw an incoherent mishmash to the proles in the hope that they remember only those parts they liked.
Isn’t Trump’s CV rather more illuminating on who he is than his campaign rhetoric: casino operator and pro-wrestling MC. He gets off on playing the rubes.
Excellent, and timely article.
The US military has kept some 3000 soldiers in Columbia for years. Maybe that has grown to 5000, but Bolton’s yellow pad note was a simple trick to fool simpletons. Invading Venezuela would require at least 50,000 US troops.
Americans are quick to denounce socialists, especially those in the US military who thrive in a socialist US military. Most Americans do not realize that their police, firefighters, schools, most universities, roads, water, and electricity are products of socialism. If you have an emergency in the USA, you dial 9-11 for socialists to help you. Everyone thinks that is great!
From my blog:
Jan 27, 2019 – A Clumsy Slow Coup
Corporate America media has not reported basic facts about the attempted takeover of Venezuela. The Deep State has tried to overthrow the popular, elected government of Venezuela for a decade as it gradually nationalized its oil production. Several coup attempts failed so the USA imposed sanctions to punish the people for voting wrong. Sanctions caused shortages and inflation but the elected government remains in power.
In the past, the USA conducted coups by bribing Generals to conduct a quick military takeover, and always denied participation. The Trump administration gave up on deception and began a clumsy, slow coup. I suspect Trump’s new CIA appointed attorney general told Trump that he had the power to appoint foreign presidents, so last week he openly appointed a new president for Venezuela. The Venezuelan army openly backs the existing president so nothing changed. The UN did not recognize Trump’s puppet president nor did any other major world power. These facts do not appear in our corporate media, although the internet provides reality via a Paul Craig Roberts article. (posted at unz.com)
Trump has now ordered other nations to send payments for oil purchases to a bank account controlled by his new president. This infuriates foreign governments because they know oil shipments will stop if they fail to pay the legitimate government of Venezuela, and oil prices will rise worldwide as they scramble to buy oil elsewhere. Meanwhile, a massive humanitarian and refugee crisis is building as the result of this economic embargo.
I do not know how the fracking is going in the winter. I have read somewhere, that yields from fracking are going down. also that fracking companies are moving down to Texas.Also I do not know the state of strategic reserves, But I definitely suspect that moves in Venezuela were planed long before. so I have to presume that this is all about price of oil.
Trump quite a while ago, quite eagerly said something about moving on Venezuela.
Trump can be easily triggered by any economic subject by which US gains. But I do suspect that in this case it could be economic necessity. (What would be a real shame.)
Trump’s just trying to survive. Before he was elected, he had every single aspect of the American Establishment violently opposed to him, and it’s gotten steadily worse for him since. Even a political genius would have trouble governing as a complete outsider to the political apparatus in this country, and a political genius Mr Trump is not. Yes it’s all sad, especially since it’s probably the best we’re going to see going forward. The Swamp Wins.
Well what’s new. The radical Jew Elliot Abrams, the architect of the Iraq War for Bush and Cheney now with the super PseudoJew Bolton starts another war. War for Israel will never end. America has become a complete terrorist nation for Israel.
Meanwhile, the idiot Mueller is trying to indict Trump for having colluded with the Russians to influence an election. America doesn’t influence elections they just destroy nations and install anyone they want.
Orwell was right…it’s eternal war…
Scholars for Trump. All two of them?
repost:
#Israeli troops are arriving in #Brazil in an alleged attempt to strengthen #bilateralrelations.
Max Blumenthal: How US trained Juan Guaido for Regime Change:
“casino operator and wrestling MC”.
You can add lifelong democrat, mobbed up NY developer, and (((TV))) fraud. And don’t forget the Trump University scam where putting the tuition on the card was the MO. But he has delivered magnificently for his sponsors. Tax cuts for the corps, swells, jooie elites. Full employment for neocons. Wars, money, and walls for the izzies. Boyd’s hero, Trumpstein, is actually worse than OBongo…..and dumber, too. Look at the way the fat old fraud got bent over by a senile 80 year old diaper wearing crone, Pelosi, and made to squeal like a pig. Folded like a cheap card table. No guts, no balls, no smarts…..a perfect trifecta.
Well, you are stupid if you support this coup. It should be left up to Venezuelan people to dethrone Maduro and call for new elections, Not a coup with a US toy boy crowning himself King.
It will end just as our Shah in Iran did and with perhaps enough chaos in between to throw a severe kink in Venezuela oil exports.
You cant possibly be as heartsick over Trump as I am disgusted with the imbecilic drooling of those who appear to be too stupid to ‘ get what is going on.’
Trump is running nothing , the Jewish Zionist that make up 90% of his adm and the Goy Neos who make up the other 10% are running the country.
The have put Trump in his play pen with his Build the Wall rattler toy and his Witch Hunt twitter toy to keep him occupied while they carry out their agendas.
The only thing you can do for Trump is recover his decapitated balls currently locked in Sheldon Adelson’s vault, awaiting shipment to a Israeli museum display and see if they can be re attached.
I was also left speechless. Hard to know whether to laugh or cry. Oh well….
“Despite President Trump’s resolute veto back in February 2017, Abrams was back, this time as a Special Envoy, right smack in the department that President Trump had forbade him to serve in. Did the president know? Had he signed off on this specially-created appointment?”…it does seem a little odd that the president has been so mum about this with nary a peep from the Tweeter-in-Chief. The answers to these questions would probably speak volumes as to what direction U.S. foreign policy is headed in the next two years.
“The fact that [Pres.Trump] is so violently and unreservedly hated by the elites, by the media, by academia, and by Hollywood must tell us something.” And the fact that these elites, media, academia, etc. have not had the same reaction to the appointment of Elliot Abrams, must also tell us something.Will they be as whipped up over Abrams as they were over Sandmann?The president himself must tell us something “unreservedly”, that we might know what this appointment holds for his “better instincts”.
The president did not surround himself with friends. And those who expended a lot of energy defending him have been roundly shoved aside.
But those were his choices.
Trump is doing the same thing he did in his businesses…..using ‘other people’s money.assests’ to cover his ass.
Now picture this…..sanctions on Iran, sanctions on Russia, sanctions on Venezuela + rising US interest rates + a slowing economy + half of US oil reserves sold to cover government spending.
Hope people get use to riding a bike when this perfect storm hits.
WH Proposes Selling Half the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-proposes-selling-half-the-us-strategic-oil-reserve
President Trump’s proposal to slim down the national debt includes a plan to sell off about half of America’s emergency oil stockpile—made up of 687.7 million …
And sold…
U.S. sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve to Exxon, five other firmshttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-oil-reserve/u-s-sells-11-million-barrels-of-oil-from-reserve-to-exxon-five-other-firms-idUSKCN1LG2WT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Six companies, including ExxonMobil Corp, bought a total of 11 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a Department of Energy document showed on Friday, in a sale timed to take place ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran that are expected to remove oil from the global market.
Sale of the oil from the reserve was mandated by previous laws to fund the federal government and to fund a drug program, but the Trump administration took the earliest available time to sell the crude under the law.
The sale’s timing “would appear to reflect President Donald Trump’s concern regarding oil market tightness associated with the reinstatement of Iran oil sanctions,” analysts at ClearView Energy Partners said after the sale was announced on August 20.
Any wonder they want to control Venezuela oil?
The author says this:
And then he goes on to denigrate the deep state with no sense of irony in the fact that Guaido is a product of the deep state.
And again uses the MSM deep state buzzword socialist to vilify people he doesn’t like, while giving no examples of the rampant socialism everyone is talking about. “Where are these government handouts that got people running for the hills?”
Translation: “I like intervention my way”
Those guys who write those books for Dummies need to write one on ‘Government and Congress for Dummies.’
And then an extra one on ‘Trump, the Jewish Fifth Column, The Dems and the Repubs; the Unmaking of America For Dummies’
Trump is not even a tad smart. And you don’t have to be a genius and you can be a successful outsider ….IF…..you pick and appoint people who are in line/agreement with your better instincts .
But Trump wasnt interested in studying or interviewing possible appointees or advisors, ..doing the real work of thinking and searching out the right people…didnt want to bother with that, he wanted to keep on with his ego fulfilling rallies to crowds.
So Trump left most of that up to Jared and his Jew donors like Adelson and his Jew bankruptcy lawyer Freidman….because he knew no one but his family and his NY Jews.
Whatever his better instincts are doesn’t matter if he isn’t capable of carrying them out.
A better book would be “Trump for Dummies” or even better “Dumb Trump for Dummies”.
I had hoped that Trump would be the Putin of America, but he turns out to be the Boris Yeltsyn of America.
Guaido is the Head of the National Assembly. The last Venezuelan Presidential election was a joke. Maduro has been awful – inflation may reach 10 million percent this year.
The EU has given Maduro a week to announce a new Presidential election or they recognise Guaido. The US is sabre-rattling to ensure Maduro doesn’t bump him off.
Chavismo has run its course and entirely predictably wrecked Venezuela. People will soon forget the tragedy that is handing over the reigns to all economic activity to the politicians and this will be repeated endlessly.
Socialism sounds nice. People will bleat for it forever.
For those who reflexively oppose these minor actions, they forget that the inverse of the argument against Syrian intervention applies. There is very little US interest in Syria. There is quite a lot in Venezuela. Furthermore, in Venezuela, the opposition are not Jihadi head choppers but typical South American slightly swiney right politicos – not monsters therefore, even if unlikely to be saints. What does one expect? It is Venezuela.
Basically, this isn’t Syria 2.0 but Zimbabwe 2.0. It is as with the soft political intervention to clear out Mugabe. “Oh noes, muh Mugabe”, did no one here bother to complain. Why the difference?
Hopefully, this time the out of time Caudillo type won’t be replaced with the crocodile eyes henchman. Then again, that’s the thing with realism, you work with what you’ve got – building a bridge out of fantasy leads to collapse.
Obvs I feel sorry for Trump, having to bring in Abrams. But then, if we’re to take the typical Unz line that Jews are Israeli agents seriously, isn’t appointing Abrams to the Venezuela desk perfectly reasonable? Akin to the Roman auxiliary system – or sending Scots to India in service of Britain – again, realism is using the cards you were dealt.
It is not clear whether you are saying that Trump is trying to raise or lower oil prices.
If he wants to lower oil prices then why is he making it difficult for Iran to sell its oil?
If he wants to raise oil prices then why does he want the big US oil companies in Venezuela to sort out that country’s oil business and raise exports?
I suspect he, and those around him, have no idea what they want to achieve. They are simply trying to demonstrate their “power” and ability to change regimes. To give the Monroe Doctrine a bit of oxygen. To scare the European vassals.
You’re being rolled. Trump is part of the Deep State. Otherwise explain Bolton, Pompeo, Abrams and all the other dickheads Trump has hired.
Correct, Trump is a member of the Deep State. Trump’s election and big talk is a charade. It is hard to believe anyone would not see Trump as a chimera after all his bullshit.
There it is….the reason the US is involved in Venezuelain politics….we want their oil.
I couldn't have said it better myself. (Grin)
Could it be that Trump, under the constant barrage of the MSM/Deep State is giving up by putting slugs like Abrams into government positions? McMaster should have never been let go so soon.
Or is he (Donald) suffering from early stages of senility? I hope not.
Bolton and his 5000, lol. There’s a slime ball who should be ‘drawn and quartered’! (Devilish face)
Good work Boyd Cathey, I've got to look you up on Google. (Smile)
“we discovered that the president’s major strength—not being a Washington Insider—was also his major weakness, and that everything depended on his instincts, “
I disagree. His major weakness was/is that he has never had a consistent small government political philosophy.
As far as I know, he has never said that he wants to drastically reduce the size of the government to original constitutional limits, to bring all overseas troops home, get rid of the income tax, the fed, the CIA , the FBI, EPA, FDA, Dept. of Education, NSA, [all unconstitutional] etc. etc. etc. etc. ad infinitum.
Philosophically he has always been all over the place, just another big government statist suffering from “Dictator Syndrome” just like all of his supporters.
“You,Trump,Sanders Etc., Vs “Dictator Syndrome””:
http://onebornfree-mythbusters.blogspot.com/2015/08/do-you-suffer-from-dictator-syndrome.html
The best thing about Trump is that [for whatever reason] he continues to completely piss of the “two sides” of the establishment, despite the fact that at heart he believes almost exactly the same “big government to run your life” crap that they all do.
Regards, onebornfree
Abrams, Bolton, Ginsburg, although not connected, if they are looked as a group indicate that the White House is just a disinterested bystander.
The United States DOES control Venezuelan oil.
How many barrels a day does Venezuela pump? Do you think anything besides American involvement is going to increase that rate?
How much do they export? Where does it go?
In the event of conflict who controls whether any of that oil gets to China?
Don’t you think smart people have been scrutinizing these issues for decades?
Our contacts did try; we did have a few associates close to the president. A few—but only a few—of our real Trump Agenda supporters managed to climb aboard
Was Steve Bannon one of those who climbed aboard? I had high hopes for him on learning that his appointment had put Jews right off their gefilte fish but this was Bannon at the Oxford Union a few months ago:
‘Ethnonationalist stuff is ridiculous, it’s stupid on the face of it, it’s ridiculous, I’ve said it from day one. Ethnonationalism is a dead end, it’s for losers. Economic nationalism and civic nationalism bind you together as citizens, regardless of your race, regardless of your ethnicity, regardless of your religion.’
Cue contented purring from the Jewish community.
A slight correction is needed here. The UK, Germany, Israel and France has signed onto this.
Just as all four of them were more than willing to help smash Libya to dust so they could steal their oil fields and all that gold Gaddafi had hoarded up for his independent gold back African currency.
Truly, Venezuela will be a Libya 2.0.
This is essentailly pro-Putin propaganda. I suspect that’s what’s worrying the author is that many of Putin’s Americn supporters justified his invasion of Ukraine by saying £what would the US do if Putin stationed missiles on America’s doorstep. It looks like Putin is headed precisely in that direction and by the Putinite’s logic, that means that the US is entitled to intervene militarily in Venezueala. The author’s pro-Putin stance is most obvious in his distortion of the agreement between Bush the Father and Gorbachev: “Did we [the US} not solemnly pledge to Mikhail Gorbachev, under George H. W. Bush, that if the old Soviet Union would dissolve and let its some fourteen socialist “republics” go their own way, leave the Russian Federation, that we, in turn, would not advance NATO up to the borders of Russia?” No, the US never made any such pledge, solomn or otherwise. At he time of that agreement, there was no question in noybody’s mind of the Soviet Union breaking up and, in return for accepting German re-unification, Bush promised not to extend NATO up to the borders of the Soviet Union. Once the Soviet Union collapsed, that promise ceased to have effect, in accordance with the “rebus sic stantibus” principle of public international law. The sovereign successor states to the Soviet union were perfectly entitled to enter into any international agreement they saw fit. That’s what sovereignty means! Neither they nor the US were bound bay any agreement made with a, by then non-existent, former state. Incidentally, no part of the Russian Federation’s territory has ever seceeded from it, although we know that the Chehcens (at very least) want to. In essence, Mr Cathey lays it on too thick!
“And, in effect, I wish for the success of Juan Guaido in his struggle with Maduro, and I support American diplomatic and economic pressure on Maduro to step down. After all, Venezuela is in our back yard with huge oil reserves.”
Then you’re part of the problem. You might be Deep State Lite. Why must some nations be other nations’ back yards? No, those nations are their own yards.
I agree and would like to add a detail. In reality, Maduro follows capitalist principles and Venezuela is a capitalist country. If someone is socialist, then it’s the US, not Venezuela. If you may think that I’m joking, take a look at the following article which is very interesting: “Norway Is Far More Socialist Than Venezuela”, by Matt Bruenig:
https://www.peoplespolicyproject.org/2019/01/27/norway-is-far-more-socialist-than-venezuela/
WTFU, Trump is one of “Them”. How about a little truth for you “daydream believers”
I think what is happening in Venezuela is not an isolated event. It is connected to a broad “connect the dots” South American strategy. The other dots are:
1) Bolsonaro’s election victory.
2) Changes in structural relationship with Argentina, Chile, Colombia.
3) Cuba isolation.
4) Bolivia isolation.
5) And finally the recent unexpected dam collapse in Brazil, followed by IDF’s offer to fly in hundreds of soldiers to help.
S America is about to become the next Middle East (Syria). Weapons proliferation. War profiting. Mass scale disruption. Already a profound refugee crisis. And all the traditional war hawks there – with IDF leading the charge.
So in effect, you wish for the success of the globalists in their relentless struggle with the concept of national sovereignty and the rule of law, and you support American imperialist efforts to overthrow yet another democratically elected government, no matter how many people have to die in the process. After all, the victim country is relatively close and its huge oil reserves make for a reasonable pretext.
What can I say except "Yep".
There is a difference in the American left and the Venezuelan left. Good points @Uncommonground.
Zionists control every facet of the U.S. government and the money creation ie the FED and the taxes ie the IRS and so it is no surprise that Abrams joins the rest of the Zionists in the administration and so under Zionist control the U.S. is off to another war for the Zionist NWO, so what else is new.
… and so on it goes. You can add that when it became time to account for the Trump U scam, he made sure he’d skate with an election donation to the prosecutor–just a standard member of the consequence-free super-rich. And on his first overseas trip as president, his Kosher Barbie daughter pocketed a cool $100m in Saudi cash, exactly as the Clintons would’ve played it.
But in the standoff with Pelosi I think he was simply in the wrong, demanding what was no longer his to demand. For two long years he had R majorities everywhere. Most energy went to plugging his hotels and golf courses, and endless sucking of Netanyahu’s circumcised dick–time well spent! Then in the mid-terms he discovered that voters remember broken promises, and suddenly he pretends to care about his stupid Wall again. But now the Dems earned control over the purse strings; the gerontocrat (aren’t they all) Pelosi is still a seasoned Washington operator, and it’d seem it was her party’s right to say no.
Stopped reading at "tin pot dictator wannabes" you fool.
When I think about the US’s choices of who should rule the little vassals in our back yard, I can’t help but remember folks like Anastazio Somoza and Augusto Pinochet. In fact, this is playing out a lot like Guatemala 1954.
Stay tuned for the next exciting episode of “Who’s Our Man in Carracas?”
BOYD D. CATHEY
who is this guy?
I thought I would read and comment if I found anything useful to say in response. I found I could not go past a first few paragraphs at all in this article..and that it was no worth my time at all but to say that it was not worth my time and I am done early with this
Godfather US is playing the sweetest con game in history of mankind.
The con game is called Customer is is your lord.
He can say to Germany ” If I don’t by your Mercedes you will die.
He can say to England if I don’t by your needles you will die.
He can say to France if I don’t by your axle grease and perfumes you will die.
He can say to China if I don’t by your garbage you will die.
He can say to Venezuela if I don’t by your oil you will die.
And so on and on and on,
And this con game will not stop until the world will say F your dollar,
Also on UR, link to,
In reference:
“The tables of the moneychangers.”
I love this article.
The “scholar” actually admits to a degree of naivete that’s normally associated with domestic Canidae. Ain’t “authority” great?
Thank you, once again, RU!!!
What else can one expect from a racist degenerate mf like you, Cathey?
Ah, the crux of the matter. Greedy basterd(s)!!!!
I am not quite there yet.
Just because we haven’t been reading the region’s history is not an indication that said history is new and in accordance with a larger conspiracy.
There isn’t much new here regarding the regions political disruption.
The spectacle of fear- which was Trump’s first gut instinct- would have changed the entire trajectory of his rule.
Within 24 hours of accepting the oath, the entire Clinton machine should have been indicted and savagely prosecuted.
The feckless Jared and Ivanka obviously advised him to play nice- to let Hillary and Co. slither away.
Huge mistake. The military would have backed him and Comey should have been indicted, fired and threatened.
Mass hiring calls for new D.C infrastructure should have been placed in the Heartland: a plumber, an accountant, a carpenter. Common sense middle Americans in key roles who would have been thrilled to be part of the Government and whose loyalty would be almost absolute.
These people are not mapping genomes. It’s politics. It’s talking. It’s a joke. Look at the knuckle draggers just elected in NY. AOC and her ghetto twitter glibness is the Democratic New star.
Without an iron fist to shatter the Deep State, he is a paper tiger. When people say they want to kill you – believe them. He should behave as a man who is fighting for his life.
Respond with brute savagery. The Deep State and the MSM need to fear him…. neeed to wake up terrified that they are going to an undisclosed location for “questioning “ with a dead eyed Bragg Special Forces thug.
He is now just a punchline.
“How many barrels a day does Venezuela pump?”
Something like 50,000 barrels per day. And pumped is perhaps the wrong word……more like mined. Venezuelan oil is locked up in surface tar sands along the Orinoco River and of very low quality, rich in metals such as vanadium which catalyze sulfur into sulfuric acid rotting out engines and turbines if not cleaned up. It is actually sold as a emulsion with about 25% water to get the stuff to flow. The Canadian tar sands now produce something like 500,000 barrels per day. Try driving through the Alberta tar sands to see mommie earth ravaged without conscience and birds murdered en masse landing on their vast polluted effluent ponds……but then the loathsome colonial denizens of our Canadian satrap to the north don’t care as long as we let them have a couple of hockey teams and legal pot.
Who TF is this idiot who wrote this schizophrenic nonsense? Is he off his meds? Did he just drink 2 quarts of vodka? This is the most idiotic and ridiculous article published on this site and there have been others. There is some good and thoughtful work here but is that by accident. I guess there is not editorial screening and if you get into the fraternity of these so called Policy Wonks you are in for life. Maybe it was just some bad acid that he inadvertently took thinking it was the blue pill for bedtime.
Excellent. All of it.
This in particular,
Where do people and “skollers” get their faith?
America does not want Russian bombers in South America. to down much of the US armed forces and require extra spending on new faculties in the remaining friendly South American countries. If the opportunity to forestall such alarming eventualities is presented it must be seized.
I agree Taras. Although I much enjoyed reading Boyd Cathey’s essay, sadly, I think he remains too optimistic. With the D’s back in charge of the House, and the R’s impotent in the Senate, (McConnell as majority leader is a joke), Trump’s stated agenda is all over. He got nothing in his first two years besides the traditional GOP tax cut for the rich. And he waited far too long to get serious about the wall. Yes, Koch-man Paul Ryan opposed it, but surely Trump could have tried harder to get enough R votes to override him. His only option now, unless Pelosi budges a little, would be to declare a National Emergency on Feb 15. There is no way he could shut down the government again. Let’s see how that goes.
However I disagree with Realist’s comment. With Trump being attacked viciously on all sides, I don’t understand how anyone could think he is part of the Deep State. I think Victor Davis Hanson got it right when he called Trump a “Tragic Hero.”
But “America” (whatever that is) wants to put military bases, missiles, military aircraft, missile defense systems, hostile puppet governments, etc., all over the place, thereby threatening everybody else, and therein lies a problem.
Whoever believed that Trump will drain the swamp must feel disappointed. The US foreign policy is run by the swamp now, like it always was. The US uses full range of classical gangster tactics against Venezuela: blackmail, theft of assets, threats, etc. The US tries to instigate yet another “color revolution” to bring yet another puppet to power in yet another country. The only difference is, Maduro resists. But that’s the difference in the victim country, not in DC.
Venezuela is under US sanctions that substitute for a medieval siege, and Venezuela’s comprador ruling class are Wall Street loyalists, not nationalists. The US is trying to starve the population of Venezuela and economically ruin them wherein a US puppet gov’t will enable predatory Americans to buy coveted resources on the cheap. This usurpation of int’l law and criminality was pulled off by Obama-Nuland-Soros in Ukraine in 2014. The majority of Venezuelan ‘deplorables’ who are bearing the brunt of US sanctions know well what Uncle Sham’s man-on-the-ground Guaido is up to, and have, hopefully, organized and armed themselves with rifles to defend their lives and property from invaders.
It’s possible that Venezuela will be another Libya. But I question whether the US Imperialists could get away with weeks of saturation bombing on a country in the same hemisphere, just to its south. I find it hard to believe that the rest of South America would take this lying down. Then there’s the presence of Russia and China, who both have substantial investments in the country. Will they just sit on their hands too?
With its jungles and mountains, any US invasion would be more like Vietnam, I think. This could be, and I hope it is, a Bridge Too Far for the Empire. Empires always eventually overreach.
But, bbbuuuttt, I thought we were gonna be energy independent and export oil all over the globe. What need have we of some heavy crude in Venezuela if this forecast is at hand? Just hedging the BS ya know.
Maduro and Chavez are as socialist as I am capitalism fan. They are indeed populist dictators and regime is still capitalistic. They just rely upon lumpens and military to hold onto power. Things wound not change for the better and probably for worse if coup succeeds though. Now, it is neither USA nor author’s business to interfere into other countries affairs as Americans quite obviously only make things worse and what if when USA finally kicks the bucket as United country others start interfering in USA affairs ? I actually see it coming considering demographic and cultural realities on the ground in USA. Once $usd is gone as reserve currency the process as Gorbachiv stated would start.
actually the use of the term coup d’etat is incorrect. A coup occurs when the military disposes the government and replaces it with a military government.
This has not yet occurred. It has not yet been successful, what is actually happening is the beginning of a civil war, the outcome which is not clear.
The situation bears a certain similarity with the beginning of the Syrian civil War.
If it follows the Ukrainian scenario like what took place in 2014, then I would expect some type of situation where foreign mercenaries are employed to create divisions in the population, like firing on the opposition supporters. It is highly likely that some sort of false flag incident will be use to fire up the situation.
If the military were to revolt and replace it with civilian rule it would be called a pronunciamiento
There isn’t a higher authority over states, and it would be foolish to trust China to continue to play by the Golden Rule when its power becomes greater than the US’s
I don’t hear the (((media))) purring over Steve Bannon, do you? No, the globalists don’t want any kind of nationalism, including the Trump/Bannon ‘civic’ variety. For example, whether you’re blocking immigration to preserve white civilization or to keep wages up, either way it’s going to have the effect of keeping wages up, so the globalists don’t want it no matter the reason. Same with ‘free’ trade, foreign wars, etc. Those are the policies the globalists want, so they’re not going to abide anybody who opposes them for any reason. Bannon could write on the blackboard a million times ‘I am not a racist,’ and the globalist media would still call him a racist.
Trump just congratulated self-proclaimed US puppet Guaido in Venezuela. So, he can no longer pretend to be an innocent bystander: he showed himself to be a willing participant in the criminal activities of the swamp.
Three notes on the bright side. One, the Empire is getting ever more reckless, no longer bothers even with fig leaves. That looks like an overreach typical of empires in their death throws. Two, Maduro, despite his obvious failings, appears to be prepared to defend his country against banditry. So, maybe he is not just a piece of shit, like Yanuk in Ukraine. We’ll see soon enough. Three, Erdogan, who the same gangsters tried to overthrow not too long ago, remembers that and voiced his support of Maduro in no uncertain terms, despite Turkey being a NATO member.
Do you mean to say that a murderer is justified because someone else could have murdered the victim? Or because humans are mortal, anyway? You should be a trial lawyer.
love the article.. no idea why you would support sanctions though. Venezuela already had a weak economy. the sanctions have created a real disaster.
The thing is, Trump just didn’t fail to drain the swamp, he “took the ball and ran with it.” Apparently he’s an enthusiastic imperialist who gets off on the illegitimate use of military force. (His attack on the Shayrat airbase in Syria should end any debate about that).
Supposedly he’s been wanting to attack Venezuela for a while:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jul/04/trump-suggested-invading-venezuela-report
Most recently, even Lindsey Graham (of all people) had to talk Trump out of invading Venezuela:
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/latinamerica/top-stories/graham-trump-considered-military-action-in-venezuela/ar-BBSQx31
I can understand Trump’s die-hard supporters’ argument that Trump is being coerced into doing evil things (although I don’t agree with it), but how can they explain Trump’s apparent enthusiasm?
The only explanation that makes sense to me is that Trump’s anti-war/anti-interventionist tweets from 2013 were insincere and his whole presidential campaign was a brazen fraud.
Edit: I just saw your comment #71; so you apparently see it the same way I do.
Maduro is just Venezuelan Mugabe. Has it really come to this? That people on Unz will support any random lunatic as long as he mouths off about America or Israel every now and again?
Oh, but the sanctions! Proper economic sanctions were only very recently applied. The Venezuelan economy was already utterly wrecked by their joke of a government.
Liken the US not trading with Venezuela to a medieval siege if you like, but I suggest you read up on medieval sieges first. Hint: they weren’t merely a government run boycott.
The Empire has been overreaching for years and it’s now well past time it had its grimy grabbing hands chopped off.
I fully agree with everything you said… I was about to post a comment and then saw yours saying exactly what i was wanting to say!
OMG (Oh my God) Globalists Made a mistake.
Some all to rare common sense – a writer who understands that both big government Trump and the big government “opposition” to Trump are not, never were , and never will be, “the answer”:
“The Real Problem Is The Politicization Of Everything”
“……While on the market and in radically decentralized systems, disagreements and polarization are not a problem, centralized political decision-making has in its nature that only one view can prevail. Suddenly, who is in the White House or whether regulation X or Y is passed does matter a great deal, and those with a different opinion than you on it may seem like actual enemies. Within voluntary settings, one can live with people that one disagrees with. All parties curate a way of life that works while living in peace with others.
To regain civility in human interactions and finally treat other human beings as human beings again, we would do well to get politics out of human affairs.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-30/real-problem-politicization-everything
Very well said.
Or four the fracking was only Fata Morgana,
For those who think this coup attempt was sudden, here is something from my blog:
Oct 9, 2018 – Ambassador Supports Coup
Few Americans know that our nation imposed harsh economic sanctions on Venezuela because the Neocons want to overthrow its democratic government. They hate that oil rich Venezuela insists on controlling its oil production rather than allowing big American corporations to run things. Almost three years ago, Neocon puppet Barack Obama declared a national emergency to impose sanctions by designating Venezuela an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to national security, and Trump continued sanctions.
The nuttiest member of the Trump administration is UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Her latest neo-nazi stunt was to join protestors last week calling for the overthrow of the democratically elected government of Venezuela. She grabbed a megaphone at a tiny New York rally and told the few “protesters” (organized by our CIA) to say the USA is working to overthrow their President. This was so bizarre that our corporate media refused to report it. Jimmy Dore assembled this great video of CNN presenting their expert calling the President of Venezuela paranoid for saying the USA wants to overthrow his government. A few hours later, a different CNN report documented recent efforts by the USA to overthrow his government!
This is not about Maduro, or Guaido, who is likely an even bigger shit, as he clearly serves foreign masters. Don’t you think it should be up to the people of Venezuela to change their president? The US meddling is against every rule of behavior of countries towards other countries. How would you feel if Burkina Faso told you who should be the president of the US? That’s exactly how every Venezuelan who has dignity feels, regardless of their opinion of Maduro and his coterie.
What did you expect,before the oath was out of his mouth he was busy cutting taxes for the 1%,for Trump is the swamp….
The US has been plotting against Venezuela since the last Wall Street puppet Pres. Rafael Caldera was defeated by Chavez and ownership of oil assets returned to Venezuela thereby cutting out anf angering the NYC-London predatory globalist cabal. Trump’s hitmen are now preventing the Venezuelan state from accessing credit and from withdrawing its own money and gold foolishly deposited in US and London banks. The Venezuelan corporate elite act against the general population. You do not fully understand the situation.
Interesting.
Ah, well….maybe some other time.

If ever.
If ever.
Digital Samizdat—As civic nationalism is no kind of nationalism and presents no obstacle to race replacement, I imagine Jewry will be happy with it. Jewry will also be happy that Bannon the race realist (‘It’s been almost a Camp of the Saints-type invasion into Central and then Western and Northern Europe’) has been successfully neutered.
Haha. If you are breathing you are just as responsible as everyone else for ravaging mother earth, albeit with a conscience.
What makes you think that the Donald has not always been a part of the cabal that is the Republican party? I doubt seriously that a billionaire doesn’t aspire to be a trillionaire if it can be had ot at least maintain the solid lead on the competition. The only thing that will save the republic is an internecine war between the traditional forces and those of the global-capitalism order!
Anyway I did come to my final conclusion.
US is done for-finished. Unless it nationalize the foreign investment of US corporations.
There is no other way to save itself.
In this situation I believe talking negotiations is a clear sign of weakness and lack of resolve. This puppet which proclaimed himself as a president is a beachhead. One has to destroy him without hesitation with all force applied to prevent further reinforcement to arrive. It is same script and in this case Lenin’s words of delay being just li ki e death is applied. Were GKCP acting decisively in August of 1991 there would be no successful coup and USSR desintegration.
Pax Americana. Is that the term you were looking for?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pax_Americana
I see you’re on the SPLC watch list, congratulations and more power to you!
Jan 24, 2019 Catastrophic Consequences What’s Really Happening in Venezuela
In this video, we give you the latest breaking news on the current situation in Venezuela with Maduro, the election, and Trump’s response.
January 28, 2019 Venezuela plot thickens…
UN should be probing Washington and allies for regime-change crimes Identical condemnations from the US and allies and the synchronicity show that Venezuela is being targeted for regime change in a concerted plot led by Washington.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50989.htm
Why don’t you lead by example for a change? Rather than sit there in the comfort and security of your mom’s basement in Tel Aviv, calling for violent revolution in some far away place, why not get off your cowardly ass, grab your rifle, get down to Venezuela and start overthrowin’?
It should be obvious to all who is steering the Ship of State. The R’s had the Executive, and Legislature all to themselves for two years and basically just kicked the can down the road. I have recently viewed a picture of President Trump sitting at his desk surrounded by US Flag Officers. A Brasso salesman’s dream. I still hold out hope that our military is behind our Commander in Chief. I am the eternal citizen optimist.
You think Venezuelans picked Maduro?
It is like you can read my mind.
Negotiations are not necessarily a sign of weakness. However, Maduro should negotiate with the puppet masters, not with the puppet. I don’t think that killing that pathetic Guaido is a good strategy: you don’t want to make a martyr out of nonentity.
And, in effect, I wish for the success of Juan Guaido in his struggle with Maduro, and I support American diplomatic and economic pressure on Maduro to step down. After all, Venezuela is in our back yard with huge oil reserves.
FUCK YOU! Venezuela is not “our” back yard. And the oil does not belong to “us”.
Of course this is an NBC poll – so it is an exaggeration of the truth – but still, can Trump get reelected with those numbers?
The die is cast – the media will fight Trump every step of the way forward. They will stop him from accomplishing anything big. They will not let him function as a president.
Will America vote for four more years of this?
I don’t know. Neither do you. Neither does Trump or Pompeo. The difference is, I care, whereas Trump, Pompeo, and their puppet masters don’t.
I remember making a similar argument in defense of Trump’s stance on the US/ USSR nuclear treaty. There’s no USSR anymore, so it doesn’t apply anymore.
It was a weak argument, not least because I’m ultimately in favor of there being a nuclear weapons treaty between the US and Russia. I simply believe that the criticism of Trump has become so reflexive and overwhelming that it no longer bothers to operate with actual substance and logic.
But promises are promises. Candidates and diplomats make them all the time, and sometimes they even keep them. Like telling the truth, it’s rare and wonderful, and it’s in everybody’s best interests to discourage obvious attempts to do the opposite. I’m pretty cynical by this point, but even I can see the benefit of not totally abandoning honorable behavior.
[Donald Trump, for all that and for his various faults and miscues, is in reality the only thing standing in the way of the end of the old republic. ]
It is so disappointing that Americans yet to come to realization that this criminal Jewish Mafia does not standing at the end of the old republic. He is DEEPLY involved, but his STYLE is different.
He kills and terrorize the same as Regan, Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama who have killed millions of people. His sanction is the KILLING MACHINE to topple governments TO STEAL THEIR RESOURCES FOR THE DUMMIES.
I have NO respect for the liars who are trying to paint a criminal as someone ‘standing against’ the deep state. TRUMP IS PART OF THE DEEP STATE, ONLY DUMMIES DO NOT GET IT.
The ignorant Jewish mafia ‘president’ IS MORE DANGEROUS because he like his ‘advisors’ is totally ILLITERATE. It is a family business dummies.
Are dummies going to hold petty people like Bolton who lie to get money from MEK to buy a new suit and new shoes, is responsible for the policy of the Trump regime where he wages WARS, economic sanction, to starve children to surrender? Then NO ONE Trusts you. MEK people are not more than 20, but are funded by the US colony, Saudi Arabia where MBS transfers money to the Jewish mafia family funding US wars.
Maduro has EVERY SINGLE RIGHT to arrest Juan Guiado, a gigolo who is taking orders from a US and an illiterate ‘president’, where its dark history known to every living creature on earth. US has massacred millions of people in all continents including Latin America.
Maduro has every single right to arrest him and put on trail and execute him as a traitor and an enemy of the state. How many years the people in Venezuela should suffer for the US ‘regime change’ and its crimes against humanity in Venezuela to STEAL ITS RESOURCES.
“The only thing you can do for Trump is recover his decapitated balls currently locked in Sheldon Adelson’s vault, awaiting shipment to a Israeli museum display and see if they can be re attached”
the best summary I’ve read to date
Mr. Cathey is a Catholic Traditionalist who also writes for The Abbeville Institute. He is a southron gentleman who is trying to figure things out.
Mr. Cathey knows, but it too politic to say it, that those who think the answer to the problems of this time can be solved by ethnostate this or ethno-that are wrong.
The plain and simple truth is that the sole response to the disasters we Americans face is not a matter of time – we cannot ever go back to a Republic and the future is dire at best -but the only answer which takes us out of the problem of time and decay is the Holy Sacrifice of The Mass and The Eucharist for that action is neither Timelessness or an escape into a better time but the only reality on earth at any point in time.
Just think of how much time y’all are wasting by thinking that this man or that man or than system is what will save you. They ALL are disappointments and failures…..
Only Jesus can save you, can sanctify you, and that can only be done in The Holy Eucharist.
Don’t give up on UR because of the pathologies in evidence. Your realism might not be 100 per cent realistic but it’s better than the fantasies.
“So let me get this straight: The Russians brought America to its knees with a few facebook ads, but Uncle Sam’s concerted and ongoing efforts to overthrow governments around the world and interfere with elections is perfectly fine? Because…democracy? Riiiiiiight.” :
https://www.corbettreport.com/election-interference-is-ok-when-uncle-sam-does-it-propagandawatch/
I think it is clear that their last Presidential election was a joke. Maduro should hold a new one.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_Venezuelan_presidential_election
[The last Venezuelan Presidential election was a joke. ]
YOU ARE A JOKE ZIONIST IDIOT.
The Making of Juan Guaidó: How the US Regime Change Laboratory Created Venezuela’s Coup Leader
[Juan Guaidó is the product of a decade-long project overseen by Washington’s elite regime change trainers. While posing as a champion of democracy, he has spent years at the forefront of a violent campaign of destabilization.]
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-making-of-juan-guaido-how-the-us-regime-change-laboratory-created-venezuelas-coup-leader/5666971
Illiterate Jewish Mafia ‘president’ must be kicked out of the office. Hands of Israel is all over the SELECTION.
The ignorant ‘president’ is MORE DANGEROUS THANT OTHER CRIMINAL US REGIMES because on top of being a criminal, he is ILLITERATE as well.
[In 2009, the Generation 2007 youth activists staged their most provocative demonstration yet, dropping their pants on public roads and aping the outrageous guerrilla theater tactics outlined by Gene Sharp in his regime change manuals.This far-right group “gathered funds from a variety of US government sources, which allowed it to gain notoriety quickly as the hardline wing of opposition street movements,” according to academic George Ciccariello-Maher’s book, “Building the Commune.”
That year, Guaidó exposed himself to the public in another way, founding a political party to capture the anti-Chavez energy his Generation 2007 had cultivated.]
Guaido’s behind towards washington criminal elite
See, this is the typical lie. Socialism fails, so the socialist blames the outside wrecker for causing the problem. If Moscow freezes, then it is because of the wreckers. If Moscow starves, then it is because of the wreckers.
If Venezuela collapses, then it is because of “sanctions,” not the failure of the new socialist economy.
America has the right to lock anyone out of its economy that it wants, for whatever reasons. This should not matter because that nation can still trade with the rest of the world, like China. Venezuela could get everything it wants by simply selling oil to China in exchange for goods. The problem is, there is not enough oil production to do so and other nations are reluctant to replace American investment for fear of losing their assets as well.
Think about how wrong-headed the Chavez policy has been. If the Venezuelans have problems with their local ruling class and want to get rid of them…fine do so. But, why go after the American oil company? The Americans don’t care who rules Venezuela as long as their contracts are honored. Chavez could have then been a true socialist an allocate a greater dividend to Venezuelans that was previously being hoarded by the ruling class…an arrangement similar to what Alaskans have with American oil companies.
But no…there was an immediate seizure of assets because the only purpose of socialism is to make the socialist leaders rich. And Chavez and Maduro became very rich indeed.
No other nation is in our back yard. They are near neighbors.
I would happily martyr gorbachov , Yeltsin and all their gang. I think everybody would have been far better of then. Same is applied to the puppet. Nikolai II was martyred and things got a lot better. What is important is winning and final outcome, while making some martyrs in the process.
Trump’s personnel picks are mind-boggling. I cannot see how he disapproves Eliot Abrams for deputy SoS with one breath, then blandly allows Pompeo to appoint him an envoy to a trouble-spot. Bolton, Pompeo, Goldberg et al.
Real America doesn’t give a f*ck.
Bombers are so last century, might as well put up machine-gun equipped Union Pacific Big Boys to make it marginally more steampunk and become a real danger for the USA.
Are you cutting yourself every morning in front of the mirror to stay red enough.
There isn’t a higher authority over states to arrest try convict and punish a murderer state.
Excuse me. I missed the mandate in the constitution that authorizes the US to go about removing anyone because they challenge the US , even if they are lunatic. And I am not convinced he is.
I am going to defend the sovereignty of the US by defending the sovereignty of other states. No one is obligated to like the US.
There is not a single complaint here that did not exist before the election or before Pres Chavez.
There are poor management leaders all over the globe. That’;s their business. Hey we have some right here in the US I take it your solution is a military coup or better yet a coup fostered by the EU or the OAS, or maybe ASEAN or SDG . . .
But I have to admit to having a laugh. His seeming bending to the people he defeated in the election is very painful.
Well,
I have no idea if he should be arrested, but couldn’t support a conclusion of guilt or innocence much less execution before a trial or due process —-
sheeesh.
It would be nice if someone simply asked Trump why it is he originally wanted to get along with Russia and pull out of the middle east and generally opposed the “neoconservative” approach and now seems to be hiring neocons and doing what they want. Is he trying to placate Sheldon Adelson and Adelson’s lackeys, or what? I don’t know of his being asked about this directly.
Suppose Trump knows he has cancer and wants to have a Last Big Meeting with the Glitterati.
As in, a Last *Big* Meeting.
That in itself would probably get him off quite a bit of purgatory.
You are a single-minded rootless cosmopolitan, Michael Kenny.
Full of idle manipulative talk, meant to poison and befuddle.
A representative of the worst kind of person to ever crawl over this sad planet.
How’s a bomber going to make it through our air defenses? Next you’ll tell me they can fly a passenger plane into the Trade Center.
Is President Nicolas Maduro stealing the strategic gold reserves of Venezuela?
‘Venezuela Has 20 Tons of Gold Ready to Ship. Address Unknown’, Patricia Laya and Andrew Rosati, Bloomberg, January 30, 2019, https://finance.yahoo.com/news/venezuela-20-tons-gold-ready-004013962.html
Venezuelan lawmaker Jose Guerra dropped a bombshell on Twitter Tuesday: The Russian Boeing 777 that had landed in Caracas the day before was there to spirit away 20 tons of gold from the vaults of the country’s central bank. Guerra is a former central bank economist who remains in touch with old colleagues there. A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News Tuesday that 20 tons of gold have been set aside in the central bank for loading. Worth some $840 million, the gold represents about 20 percent of its holdings of the metal in Venezuela.
Sovereignty is exercised by the legitimate government. From where does Maduro still derive his legitimacy?
No matter the situation in Venezuela, whatever the US government and media are saying is just hostile propaganda as they couldn’t give a rat’s ass about the people living there. The Libyan people were doing well out of their oil, as were the Iraqis, living in reasonable wealth and security, and look at them now after the US decided to meddle in their affairs. Now after all that, even if something the US government says may be true, why believe it? How many times do you need to be fooled to stop being a fool?
No, Chavez had popular legitimacy. Maduro has nothing but force to keep himself in power now. Yes, there’s easy definition for the above but Chavismo is decrepit. Pressure for a reasonable Presidential election is based on thay.
A guy on ZH explained it well, I guess:
1. The opposition hates me. I can do no right.
2. The Trumptards blindly support me. I can do no wrong.
3. There are not enough independent thinkers to make a difference as the two main sides bitterly fight each other over every minute, meaningless issue.
4. I can pretty much do as I please without consequence…..like pay off all my buddies and pander to the jews/globalist/elites.
I’d add: and by doing the last, I could cut a deal with the real TPTBs as to for what happens after I leave White House.
Chavez had popular support. He felt the need to intimidate opponents from the beginning. Like Bill Bellicheck and Tom Brady feeling the need to cheat.
Makes sense. They owe a big chunk of money to Russia and a payment of 100 million is coming due. Russia gets security for future payments while it holds their gold in a safe place. They may ship the rest to China if they are smart
She’s being paid no doubt by the usual suspects.
She is personally 1 million in debt and has signed with a Speakers agency to give speeches for 200,000 a pop.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV)
”Haley is currently quoting $200,000 and the use of a private jet for domestic speaking engagements, according to CNBC
In October 2018, when Haley resigned, she said, she would be taking a “step up” into the private sector after leaving the U.N. According to a public financial disclosure report based on 2017 data, at the rate quoted for her engagements, just a handful would pay down more than $1 million in outstanding debt that was accrued during her 14 years
Well people you need to explore this move to take over Venezuela in the context of what having that oil control will mean for the US and Israel in the increasingly likely event we blow up Iran and up end the ME for Israel.
Despite Trump selling off half of our US oil reserves last year…..https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-oil-reserve/u-s-sells-11-million-barrels-of-oil-from-reserve-to-exxon-five-other-firms-idUSKCN1LG2WT …..the US doesn’t currently, at present anyway, need to control Venezuela’s oil .
So what could happen that might make control of oil rich Venezuela necessary? Why has Venezuela become a Bolton and Abrams project? Why is Netanyahu putting himself into the Venezuela crisis ?
We, otoh, would need all the oil we could get if we blew up the ME, specifically Iran, figuratively or literally. The US signed a MOU with Israel in 1973 obligating us to supply Israel with oil ( and ship it to them) if they couldn’t secure any for themselves.
I hate those two guys so much, and the owner Kraft also. I’m hoping for a helmet to helmet collision for Brady early in the second quarter with his bell ringing for the rest of the game. (Evil grin)
I have nothing but ill will for that mutt Haley.
Yes, the int’l monitors said the elections were fair as Maduro received over 60% of the vote. You think the ‘deplorables’ of venezuela elected the known US-Wall Street neo-liberal puppet Guaido? No, the US Tape Worm groomed this twerp, all-the-while his backers and paymasters in the American neo-Liberal ruling class claim Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections. The shamelessness and hypocrisy is astounding.
Stop and think. Or could you not see how someone turned down for CFO could nonetheless back it in charge of saving a regional bank by takeover?
Pres Hugo Chavez’s admin was very controversial. And the conditions you speak of have plagued Venezuela even before Pres Chavez came to government.
This really is none of our affair. We don’t have a mandate to go about the planet tossing out whoever we think is crazy. He is not a threat to the US. There’s no indication that he intends to harm US businesses.
Their polity means their polity. You’ll have to do better than he’s crazy, mean, a despot, etc. That’s for them to resolve.
The “Puppet Masters,” and we know who they are, are not about to waste their time negotiating with a nobody like Maduro.
Seems some will never learn the definition of insanity, especially the NeoCons who have been running America for far too long. I recommend John Perkins “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” for the less informed among us here today. Maybe at some point they will get a clue.
You live beyond the reach of effective law enforcement. Your male neighbour is a *dangerously* violent domestic bully towards his extended family living with him. None of your business? You do nothing?
The hallabuloo over the intel report. The minute he signed on — back tracking from his earlier position. He essentially said
Russia intended to sabotage the US election
Russia is an enemy of the US – an active enemy. Now either he did that as politics intended to get his opponents off his back is beside the point. He granted that our foreign policy should be directed against Russia.
He set the icing on the cake when he granted that Russia engaged in murder and attempted murder in the sovereign states of our allies and that was directed by Pres Putin. Well, it’s not much of a leap to know the response to Russian aircraft exercises in our hemisphere. I don’t the president thinks he is being played — but I think he is being played and each month that instrument gets a tuning.
Standing alone against such odds is very tough. I think he should have done so. I think he should do so.
If elections in Venezuela were fraudulent, then both Maduro and that Guaido fella are illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways.
Depends on your definition of final outcome. Is 10 years final? Twenty years? One hundred years? Depending on that choice, “final” outcome changes to its opposite.
Hard to take this guy seriously when he spouts Fox News level propaganda.
Why does everyone make Trump out to be a victim, poor ol Trump, he’s being screwed by all those people he himself appointed, poor ol persecuted Trump. Sounds like our Jewish friends with all the victimization BS.
Its clear that voting no longer works folks, this is an undemocratic and illegitimate “government” we have here. We let them get away with killing JFK, RFK, MLK, Vietnam, we let them get away with 9/11, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria. They’ve made a mess in Africa. All the refugees into Europe, all the refugees from Latin America that have already come from CIA crimes, more will come.
We wouldn’t need a wall if Wall St would stop with their BS down there!
You can’t just blame Jews, yes there are lots of Jews in Corporate America, bu t not all of them are, and there are lots of Jews who speak out against this. We were doing this long before Israel came into existence. You can’t just blame everything one one group, I think Israel/Zionist are responsible for a lot of BS, but you can’t exclude CIA, Wall St, Corporations, Banks, The MIC either. Its not just one group, its all of them. They’re all evil, they’re imperialists and they’re all capitalists. I think Israel is just a capitalist creation, nothing to do with Jews, just a foothold in he middle east for Wall St to have a base to control the oil and gas there, they didn’t create Israel until they dicovered how much oil was there, and realized how much control over the world it would give them to control it. Those people moving to Israel are being played, just like the “Christian Zionists” here are, its a cult. Most “Jews” are atheists anyhow, and it seems any ol greedy white guy can claim to be a Jew. So how do you solve a “Jewish Problem” if anybody can claim to be a Jew? I think solving the capitalist problem would be a little easier to enforce.
All of the shills can scream about communists, socialists and marxists all they want. Capitalism is the problem always has been always will be. Its a murderous, immoral, unsustainable system that encourages greed, it is a system who’s driving force is maximizing profits, and as such the State controlled or aligned with Corporations is the most advanced form of capitalism because it is the most profitable. They’re raping the shit out of us, taking our money to fund their wars, so they can make more money while paying little to no taxes at all. Everything, everyone here complains about is caused by CAPITALISM, but nobody dares say it, they’ve been programmed since birth to think that way.
We should nationalize our oil and gas, instead of letting foreigners come in and steal it, again paying little or no taxes on it, then selling the oil they took from our country back to us. Russia and Venezuela do it, Libya did it, Iraq did it, and they used the money for the people of the country, they didn’t let the capitalists plunder their wealth like the traitors running our country. We’re AT LEAST $21 trillion in the hole now from this wonderful system of ours, don’t you think we should try something else? Duh!
It is the love of money, the same thing the Bible warned us about. Imperialism/globalism is the latest stage of capitalism, that is what all of this is about, follow the money. Just muh opinion…
Regime Change and Capitalism
https://dissidentvoice.org/2018/07/regime-change-and-capitalism/
From the people fool not by the C.I.A. declaring that well we like the other fellow best for president,after all using the logic you fail to have Hillary could have said call me madam president and leave the orange clown out in the dark,stupid,stupid people…
Simple really just think of all that oil dumped on the market, and what it would do to the price of oil and then what would Russia’s oil and the Saudi’s oil be worth…
OMG, Cathey really said that. Is he always such a shit? He certainly has Venezuela completely wrong.
The Making of Juan Guaidó: How the US Regime Change Laboratory Created Venezuela’s Coup Leader https://grayzoneproject.com/2019/01/29/the-making-of-juan-guaido-how-the-us-regime-change-laboratory-created-venezuelas-coup-leader/
Larry Wilkerson on the special meeting of the Security Council
Many Countries at UN Oppose Trump Interference in Venezuela
This phylosophical questions should not led to no actions. Modern Russia is actually in much better position now than it was in 1913. True. There is never final. Sorry for wrong words choice. Dialectics.
Tyrion and Sean are both sicko Zio-trolls.
Why not just install the Deep State as president for life? It’d be more honest.
The scenario you describe is an accurate. And requires me to make judgments about a dynamic I am unfamiliar with — no bite. Several sides to this tale and I have heard and seen it before.
I may however make a call.
In 2017 2/3 of the states in the region chose not to interfere. They have not changed their minds on intervention.
ohh by the way I did ask and here’s the familial response:
https://brewminate.com/venezuelans-want-maduro-out-but-oppose-military-intervention-to-remove-him/
https://www.thequint.com/news/world/venezuelans-want-prez-maduro-out-but-oppose-foreign-intervention
https://grayzoneproject.com/2019/01/29/venezuelans-oppose-intervention-us-sanctions-poll/
https://www.thecanary.co/global/world-news/2019/01/29/new-poll-shows-venezuelans-overwhelmingly-oppose-military-intervention-and-us-sanctions/
Just to be fair:
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/venezuelans-multinational-intervention-president-nicolas-maduro-economic-situation/2018/09/17/id/882143/
But reading the data sets makes it clear that what they want is some humanitarian relief. B y and large I have the family telling me to mind my own business, but they would like a meal, some medicine and some water.
Asking helps figuring out what to do.
By now Trump must be near bat shit crazy. Imagine hundreds of vampires descending on every exposed artery and vein. Does he have a chance in 2020? Not with the people who are around him today. Regardless of what the MSM reports, the population is fed-up with all the malarkey, and the same old faces. In Trump’s remaining 2 years he must throw off the parasites, bring in real men, and go to work on infrastructure, health care, and real jobs. He has to out the naysayers, the creeps and the war mongers. Throw Bolton from the train, and divorce Netanyahu and Israel. Appeal directly to the public. If he can he should issue an executive order allowing important items like immigration to go directly to public referendum, by passing congress. We’re tired of idiots with personal grudges holding our President hostage. Stern times calls for sterner measures.
That would be an easy, almost optimistic explanation: some people are venal enough to say or write anything for money. Pessimistic explanation is that some people who can read and write are nonetheless dumb or brainwashed enough to sincerely believe the BS they are writing.
We don’t need a communist state in our hemisphere, whether Cuba or Venezuela. We don’t have an academic class lauding Libya and Iraq for the standard of living they provide.
What is capitalist about state owned oil?
Can you define what capitalism is ? Once that idea is refined ,finessed,and compared to multiple color changes of capitalism ,it becomes easier who to fit in the plastic infinitely expandable box of ideas of capitalism starting with the chartered company to patient laws to companies making military hardwares paid by tax payers to tax cut by government to seizure of foreign asset by US-UK to protection of the US business by military forces to selling military gadgets to the countries owned by families like Saudi royals Gulf monarchs and to the African ( American installed ) dictators to printing money .
You should go yourself and send your money. Don’t be such an elitist.
A great article I posted in another thread few days ago dives deep into who Juan Guaido is and his past grooming for the past 10+ years:
Here is another:
https://nacla.org/news/2018/05/18/united-states%E2%80%99-hand-undermining-democracy-venezuela
CNN SHOWS INTERVIEW WITH ‘VENEZUELAN ARMY DEFECTORS’ APPEALING TO US FOR WEAPONS. THERE IS PROBLEM WITH THEIR UNIFORM
An internal government document reveals tactics of “economic warfare” and “financial weapons” the US is using against Venezuela in the name of “furthering capitalism.”
A great documentary on the 2002 coup d’etat of Chavez:
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, Chavez, The 2002 Coup
You are so fucking dumb. Please stop commenting on this site. There are millions of Venezuelans starving today and millions have fled the country. They sell almost all of their oil to U.S. refiners and I guarantee the U.S. deep state doesn’t give two shits about their style of government. There is no deep state conspiracy you fucktard. Socialism in a 3rd world petro-state always ends up this way. You are absolutely the dumbest motherfucker in the world and your blog sucks dick.
Well,
I looked for it over at Dr. Giraldi’s article, but could not find it. Despite our disagreements or the nature of the comment, I generally make an effort to respond. In your case, I had no reference of what you were responding to — so I sought clarification.
There may be some level of violence. But I doubt there will be a civil conflict, save as a potential pre-cursor for something farther down the road. Based on what has been put on the table thus far, I don’t think there is a case against the president and unlikely to be one. Though, an actual case does not prevent impeachment or as evidenced thus far, does not seem to be a barrier to anything else the opposition desires to advance.
Speaking of Panama, here is The Empowerment Project’s documentary, “The Panama Deception”:
It’s clear for anybody having more than one cell in his brain.
Yes, but it’s going on in new times, not when US was mighty and strong (being the same shitty evil asshole state as always). Now even if it’ll win, – in long run it’ll lose. It’s no longer indispencable nor unique. And more and more people got to see it. More and more # of countries ready to resist it.
The only problem is – before die it’ll try to bite with its nuke teeth.
“Your” hemisphere? Not strong enough to claim the entire earth now are you? Who gives you the right to dictate how other nations will live?
Modern capitalism is simply legalised loan sharking and debt slavery. There are no free markets, fair competition, or whatever else are the principles of this utopian capitalist system you all believe in. It’s all about getting everyone hooked on debt to service interest on their loans and controlling markets, controlling just about everything. And it’s not as if the money they lend you, paper or electronic, is real in terms of any value. I don’t know what those smart economists are all about.
Congressional Republicans CONTINUE to undermine President Trump, & they shall PAY!
U.S. lawmakers move to curtail president’s power to levy tariffs, Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by James Dalgleish, WASHINGTON (Reuters), POLITICS JANUARY 30, 2019 / 3:43 PM / UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-tariffs/u-s-lawmakers-move-to-curtail-presidents-power-to-levy-tariffs-idUSKCN1PO2ZC
Two bipartisan groups of lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation known as the Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The bills would require Trump to have congressional approval before taking trade actions like tariffs and quotas under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The law currently allows the president to impose such tariffs without approval from Capitol Hill. Republicans Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Darin LaHood of Illinois and Democrats Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Jimmy Panetta of California introduced the House legislation.
President Trump staged a hostile takeover of the Republican Party & the White House.
President Trump did not OWE appointments to large donors and campaign contribution bundlers. So, for the 1st time EVER, diplomats, cabinet officials, judicial appointments and other government jobs were NOT SOLD to the highest bidders.
Therefore, Congressional Republicans continue to undermine President Trump, across the board, and they shall pay DEARLY, in the 2020 election cycle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_People%27s_Liberation_Army_Support_Base_in_Djibouti
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_B-52_Stratofortress
By “steampunk” you are meaning a weapon that wars can actually be fought with. America had 6000 tanks in Europe because their battlefield nuclear weapons were only deterring nuclear war.
Well, if all the info being leaked is true, the current plan is destabilise a lot of SA nations by drawing them into a long, very profitable, war that will involve more than just the US.
Afterall, we have Israel with its new Brazilian puppet, the UK rumbling about a new military base in Brazil plus rumors of an attempt to drag Colombia into this as well.
Then tell us oh wise one.. what does the U.S. deep state give two shits about?
The leader of the national assembly can take power if the President doesn’t have a proper election. That’s what has happened. Recognising Guaido is recognising their sovereign legitimate government.
Too many Republican Senators and Representatives continue to RESIST, Trump.
These turncoats are indistinguishable from the Democrats.
These Globalist RINOs will be begging for support and votes next year.
And that support will NOT be forthcoming.
I can’t argue with your conclusions. However you left out many hallmarks of ‘modern-capitalism’.
Citizen Surveillance
Dirty Tricks
Violation of Sound Public Policy
Inequitable Contract Enforcement
Thought Policing and Face Crimes as foretold in ‘1984’
Looting as foretold in ‘Atlas Shrugged’.
Unequal Enforcement of Criminal Statutes
Unequal prosecution of persons and corporations
Selling of body parts
Misuse of eminent domain (takings for private projects)
The list goes on.
The U.S. deep state does give 2SHITS about Globalism, Speculative Commerce, Monopolies, Citizen Surveillance, Usury, Human Trafficking, Drug Smuggling, Derivatives, Open Borders, Citizen Replacement, Arbitrary Criminal Prosecution, and their perks.
Yes I can see Trump winning without taking along ‘by the coattails’ many of those RINO’s or Never Trump-ers.
The MAGA, America First movement must start looking beyond Trump. Rand Paul is a good candidate but he needs some allies, something he doesn’t have much of in the ZOG’ed Beltway.
MAGA, America First, Trump 2019-25…and beyond (wry grin) and Putin-Trump Axis Da!
And as a presumptuous statement on my part and even though Donald sucks up to them, F*ck Izrahell! (Grin)
And if you refuse to bake cakes for same sex weddings, see how far you’ll get running a “free” enterprise on a “free” market.
And they’ll operate businesses at a loss, massively subsidised by government, or whatever reserve funds, to drive competitors into bankrupcy.
What got me was the bailout of banks by the US government. Just imagine if you were a profitable banker, running your business soundly and honestly as should be, living a modest lifestyle with minimal personal expenses, and your banker neighbour on the high street who ran his business into the ground with unsound investments and a lavish personal lifestyle and enormous personal expenses, gets the government to bail him out by giving him taxpayers’ money and pays himself massive bonuses for being such a useless banker, instead of clearing out, reopens his shop next to you with glitzy advertisements offering whatever cut-price incentives to take your customers away from you, and perhaps drive your sound business into bankruptcy. Is this how you get rewarded for being a good profitable capitalist? Totally insane. Incredible! No wonder the system is going to the dogs.
My feeling is that Trump would be willing to give dreamers some kind of path to citizenship, and I did comment (carefully) in that spirit on Breitbart. I was surprised to get a deluge of condemning comments. But than Obama had and absolute power, and he did not do anything about it.
So the affair is totally puzzle to me. So Trump is in difficult situation.
How about a lifetime ban or a strict, low income limit on honoraria for presidents/Veeps, cabinet members, ambassadors and diplomats, congressmen, and agency heads.
You two are typing faster than you think. When you’ve anything substantial to share, it’s usually lost in the poor English.
Could you not take an extra minute to read aloud your comments and edit them before posting?
What you should be puzzled about is WHY Mitch McConnell didn’t bring the bill for Trump’s wall onto the floor when the Repubs had a majority in both House and Senate. It’s McConnell who stifled this.
Nancy Pelosi shut the Fed. gov’t. down over 5.1 Billion for a wall. In the process, the US economy lost 11 Billion. (This estimate is from Forbes. Others claim 15 or 20 Billion.) Brilliant.
Elliott Abrams was also the chief architect of the bloody 2007 coup in Gaza, resulting in the still ongoing (in its 12th year) blockade of Gaza. See “The Gaza Bombshell” in Vanity Fair.
You are way way off on this.
First, you should know by now how Israel was created and for who.
But let’s address the oil myth of today.
Israel has been drilling for oil for 18 years without much success.
All the crap you see on the net about huge oil finds in Israel are just puff pieces—the Jew version of faking it till you make.
As of 2017 Israel has produced only 390 barrels of oil a day.
Since its establishment, Israel has drilled some 530 exploratory wells, but none has produced commercially viable quantities of oil.
Israel briefly had access to significant quantities of oil after the 1967 war, when fields it occupied in the Sinai supplied two-thirds of domestic needs. Israel was eventually forced to hand the wells back to Egypt.
Bottom line, what oil field Israel has are shallow and produced since 1957 only 17.2 million barrels of oil, a small amount compared to the national consumption. Since then, hundreds of oil and gas drillings were carried out on land and at sea.
THIS IS WHY Israel is after the Golan Heights….which is where there is a huge oil field, pay attention to Netanyahu telling Trump to give the Golan to Israel when it legally belongs to Syria
Also why Israel wants Lebanon neutered, it want the oil field just inside Lebanon’s territorial waters where it is attempting to drill.
Israel does have large gas fields but doesn’t even have the infrastructure to pipe it to Egypt..or anyone else.
Pipe dream? Israel doesn’t have capacity to export gas to Egypt as …
https://www.haaretz.com › Israel News
Nov 5, 2018 – Gas must first run through domestic network, which can’t carry enough gas to meet …
On top of all this Gaza has a larger gas field than Israel….and off shore oil fields that Israel and the US prevent them from developing. BP had a contract to develop them for Palestine but pulled out because the constant bombing of Gaza would have made their sites and equipment targets also.
(numbers on Isr oil from:
https://www.cia.gov/LIBRARY/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2242rank.html
https://www.gov.il/en/Departments/General/gas_oil_history
Nothing wrong with capitalism that lifetime prison sentences and regulation wouldn’t cure.
The problem lies with the American definition of socialism, which equates it to communism. Additionally, the article in your link lacks context. First, the English definition of socialism:
The operative words are “a country’s money”. A country’s money is not the central bank, while it is preferable that the state own its central bank. It is the country’s wealth, which includes natural resources. There is no requirement that the state own the means of production, but in the case of oil and the petrodollar, it makes perfectly good sense. I have yet to see anyone produce a stone tablet from a higher life form, directing that everything must be privately owned. People seem to forget that four US States are Commonwealths. The land and its resources are common wealth. Unlike democratic Saudi Arabia, Norwegians and Venezuelans actually do benefit equally.
Norway was “socialist” long before it gained enormous wealth from North Sea oil. I was there in 1974 and can attest to the fact that while it was expensive to drink, smoke or attend entertainment venues, the standard of living was much higher than in North America. The other feature of Norwegian, and Scandinavian socialism in general, was that it absolutely rejected multiculturalism, and did not see foreigners in the country as a positive thing. An American friend attending the University of Oslo went looking for a part time job. As a foreigner, he needed a permit. The message to him was loud and clear. We have people unemployed, if all of them find jobs, maybe you will be hired. The entire time I was in Oslo, I saw no more than 3 people who were not “Norwegian”. They appeared to be from the Indian sub-continent, perhaps refugees from Idi Amin. What is seen today in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark bears little resemblance to the socialism in place before they sacrificed themselves on the altar of multiculturalism. Why? because in reality, socialism needs a homogeneous cultural population to work. Because culture is, to a great extent, entwined with race, multiculturalism is poison to socialism. Forget the crap you hear about “socialism”, it’s put forward by the dynamic duo of communism and capitalism – which are the two sides of the same coin.
Above all things- the DS cares about Monetary Stimulus for themselves, and Fiscal Austerity for the rest of us.
Well,
I for one am totally in support of a wall, not a barrier, not a fence, a wall, a mote more than one if need be. Not only as a practical matter but one of symbolism, as trite as that may be.
The previous executive did not have absolute power. Though he spoiled his mandate in similar ways this executive is weakening his own. He is in a difficult situation. But part of that is the direct result of his management choices on appointments. He hired people, who did not like him and did not support his positions. Those choices were his own.
https://www.rte.ie/news/2019/0130/1026372-venezuela/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-47049811
it seems that the due process in Venezuela disagrees with you, it seems.
It appears that Venezuelans are more than capable and willing to sort out their nation’s issues.
Indeed…..its looking more and more like the run up to WWI…..when nations chose up sides and went to war.
Whose gonna be with US Israel and whose gonna be with Russia China.
i am not a huge fan of Wikipedia. but if this rendition is correct, the problem is not with the president. he even backs a review of a court decision in his favor and upon review the decision is reversed — i hate to break the news to you — that’s called a due process example.
Yet, despite the reversal in their favor, the National Assembly called for street protests . . . turning success into a exposing their real goal here power. But again, All of this indicates that Venezuela doesn’t need my intervention or that of the US.
I have decided to take a peak at the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Constitution_of_the_Bolivarian_Republic_of_Venezuela
And thus far, I have yet to find a single clause or sentences that authorizes any citizen or state representative elected or appointed to entreat foreign powers to interfere with the internal affairs of that country. Yet the evidence is abundantly clear that members of the Government and citizens have entreated foreign powers to repeatedly engage in undermining the law and order of Venezuelans. As someone who embraces the sovereignty of the US I am loathe to be in agreement with anyone who supports illegal activity undermining another sovereign state with who we are not at war.
And with who there is no cause to go to war.
Trump is even worse than you think. His Jewish Zionist advisors are pushing for attacking Iran, just as they did with Bush jr and Iraq, and he is going wit them.
Both the CIA and IAE say Iran in compliance
CIA director says Iran has been in compliance with nuclear deal …
http://www.tehrantimes.com/…/CIA-director-says-Iran-has-been-in-compliance-with-nuclear…
9 hours ago – CIA Director Gina Haspel has said that Iran has remained in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of …
But Trump disregards them
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump
Follow Follow @realDonaldTrump
More
….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!
White House Pressuring Intelligence
5:56 AM – 30 Jan 2019
White House ‘pressuring’ intelligence officials to find Iran in violation of nuclear deal
Intelligence analysts, chastened by the experience of the 2003 Iraq war, are said to be resisting the pressure to come up with evidence of Iranian violations
US intelligence officials are under pressure from the White House to produce a justification to declare Iran in violation of a 2015 nuclear agreement, in an echo of the politicisation of intelligence that led up to the Iraq invasion, according to former officials and analysts.
“Anecdotally, I have heard this from members of the intelligence community – that they feel like they have come under pressure,” said Ned Price, a former CIA analyst who also served as a national security council spokesman and special assistant to Barack Obama. “They told me there was a sense of revulsion. There was a sense of déjà vu. There was a sense of ‘we’ve seen this movie before’.”
No convening authority within the nation of Venezuela in this case that of the courts system or the election councils of which there appear to be several have ruled the elections unfair. this has been solely the accusation of the opposition party.
I have found no such ruling.
That is a very serious and intense constitution.
I think it is more likely that this article reflects a failure to understand who Trump really is. Check out these links that suggest a more reasonable assessment.
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2019/01/maga-all-way.html
http://mikenormaneconomics.blogspot.com/2019/01/andrei-martyanov-maga-all-way.html
It’s control of Venezuela’s oil that Trump wants, and if it takes Elliot Abrams to get it, he’ll overlook any past insults or crimes.
I believe that Trump is even worse than I think. I also believe that mad witch would have been even worse than Trump. Standard case in “democratic” presidential elections in the States: you choose between shit and even bigger shit, and you are absolutely free to decide which shit is bigger – Deep State wins either way.
You think there is “due process” in Venezuela at the moment? Is that why a million have left to Colombia? Next you’ll be telling me that they don’t have hyperinflation – those people carrying billions around are actually just rich.
The unbearable evil of Amurderka’s elite.
