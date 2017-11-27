Trump’s Anti-Iranian Foreign Policy Not Enough for Neocons and Other Israelophiles

Israel has considered Iran to be Israel’s major enemy since the end of the Gulf War of 1991. But why, it might be asked, did the neocons promote war with Iraq, rather than Iran, in 2003? The neocons were in accord with Israeli thinking but planned to begin with Saddam’s Iraq, the elimination of which, they believed, would pave the way for regime change elsewhere in the Middle East. This especially included Iran, which bordered Iraq. Despite all-out efforts by the neocons to have the U.S. attack Iran after occupying Iraq, this failed to materialize, and later President Obama moved in the opposite direction, overriding strong opposition from Israel and its American supporters, and made a deal with Iran that precluded its development of a nuclear weapon, which had been the professed main concern of Israel.
Now with the Islamic State’s significant loss of territory, which the U.S. helped to bring about, Israel and its American supporters are expressing deep concern that the void left by its defeat is being filled by Iran, which supposedly threatens to attain regional hegemony. President Trump, who takes a very negative view of the nuclear deal and describes Iran as a terrorist state, is promoting a tougher line toward Iran. However, Israel and its American myrmidons see Trump’s hard-line position as insufficient, contending that much more must be done to effectively counter the Iranian threat.
Nonetheless, the Trump administration has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This puts it on the same level as al Qaeda and the Islamic State.[1]Hooman Majd, “Trump Is Inching Toward War With Iran’s Revolutionary Guards,” Foreign Policy, October 11, 2017, http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/10/11/trump-is-inchin...uards/ And Trump followed up this action by calling for stiffer sanctions against Iran. All this implies that the American goal is not only to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability but also to prevent it from developing a productive economy, which might enable it to establish a stronger conventional military force and be more effective in arming its allies.
As Joshua Landis, a professor and director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, contends: “The renewed US offensive against Iran is not so much about its nuclear capability or even its missile program; it is about Iran rollback and hobbling its economy.
“Ever since President Obama signed the Iran agreement, howls of disapproval were heard from both Israel and a number of Gulf States, which were not dismayed so much at the sunset clause on Iran’s nuclear refinement as they were at Iran’s escape from economic sanctions. The real danger, in their eyes, is Iran’s economic break out and potential success. The more money Iran has, the more it can consolidate the success of its Shiite allies in the region: Hezbollah, the Syrian government and the Iraqi government.
“President Trump’s latest announcement follows increased U.S. sanctions on both Hezbollah and Syria, as well as increased aid to Syria’s Kurds in their effort to expand territorially. It is the latest in a policy of rollback that has been developing for some time. It is a policy that both Saudi Arabia and Israel have been pushing on Trump. . . . It represents the opposite of Obama’s effort at balancing Sunnis and Shiites along with Saudi Arabia and Iran, not to mention his effort to distance the U.S., ever so slightly, from Israel.”[2]Joshua Landis, “Trump’s Iran Policy Is More about Rollback than Nukes,” Lobe Log, October 17, 2017, http://lobelog.com/trumps-iran-policy-is-more-about...nukes/
However, for many supporters of Israel, to differ “slightly” from Israel’s position toward Iran is to differ too much.
John Hannah, who served as Vice President Cheney’s national security advisor, and who is now a senior fellow at the neocon Foundation for Defense of Democracies– which is heavily funded by pro-Israeli billionaires Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer–contends that “[t]here’s not much doubt about what the Iranians are up to. As the U.S.-backed coalition drives the Islamic State from its remaining strongholds, forces led by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and backed by Russian air power — the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Hezbollah, and Shiite militias — are racing to fill the void, securing strategic terrain along the Iraq-Syria border and a land bridge stretching from Iran to the Mediterranean. From there, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) will seek over time to establish a series of ground, air, and naval bases across the Middle East’s northern tier, dramatically escalating its ability to threaten key U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf, Jordan, and especially Israel.”[3]John Hannah, “Does Trump Intend to Thwart Iran’s Ambitions in Syria?,” Foreign Policy, August 24, 2017, http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/08/24/does-trump-inte...syria/ Note the special concern for Israel.
While neocon Max Boot, a contributing editor to The Weekly Standard and a blogger for Commentary magazine, holds that it would be counterproductive to end the nuclear deal with Iran, he warns that “[t]he danger is that by dismantling the Islamic State — as U.S. allies are currently on the verge of doing in both Syria and Iraq — they will simply create more space for Iran to dominate. The Trump administration is unwittingly abetting this Iranian power grab by ending CIA aid to moderate Syrian rebels and by pulling U.S. troops out of an important outpost in southern Syria near the border with Iraq, effectively ceding that ground to Iranian-backed militias. Iran is now on the verge of controlling a land route running all the way from Tehran to Beirut—the new Persian Empire.”[4]Max Boot, “Keep the Iran Deal, Attack the Regime,” Foreign Policy, October 2, 2017, http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/10/02/keep-the-iran-d...egime/
Fred Kagan, of the neocon American Enterprise Institute, similarly writes: “Iran’s military position beyond its borders is stronger than it has ever been in modern times. Iranian conventional ground forces operate in Syria, controlling many tens of thousands of proxy militias drawn from Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Lebanese Hezbollah. Tehran has solidified its coalition with Moscow and is perfecting techniques for integrating Russian airpower into Iranian-controlled ground operations.
“The United States has largely ignored the expansion of Iranian military forces and proxies in Syria while focusing on driving ISIS from Raqqa and Mosul. With that goal accomplished, the administration must correct the fatal contradiction in American policy toward Iran.”[5]Fred Kagan, “Trump faces a reckoning with Syria,” The Hill, October 22, 2017, http://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/356568...-syria
Where Israel and its supporters once spoke about the dangerous Shiite Crescent, which stretched from Iran to Syria, they now ominously refer to an emerging land bridge from Tehran, via Baghdad and Damascus, to Beirut. Key segments of this land route had been controlled by ISIS, which inhibited long-distance travel. Thus, Iran had to rely largely on much more difficult and expensive air transport to provide supplies to Syria. Israel fears that by making use of the land bridge, Iran and its proxies, Syria and Hezbollah, will be entrenched on its border and heavily armed.[6]Bassen Mroue and Qassim Abdul-Zahrea, The Times of Israel, “Iran extends reach with fight for land link to Mediterranean,” The Times of Israel, August 23,2017, https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-extends-reach-wit...anean/
The neocon Hudson Institute, whose senior vice president is neocon Lewis (Scooter) Libby[7]Libby was an important neocon who served as Vice President Cheney’s Chief of Staff., devoted a conference on September 29, 2017 to the “land bridge” issue: “Iran’s Land Bridge: Countering a Growing Influence in the Middle East.” The online description of the conference read: “The threat of an Iranian land bridge through Iraq and Syria—measured both in established influence and a physical presence—has become a reality. Iran’s goal for regional hegemony, a strategic plan more than three decades in the making, has come to fruition. With such a route in place, Iran can increase logistical and operational support to Lebanese Hezbollah and other IRGC-directed proxies. Is it possible to disrupt this route, and can it be done without provoking further conflict?”[8]Hudson Institute, https://www.hudson.org/events/1462-iran-s-land-bridg...t92017
Among the panelists with neocon connections were Hillel Fradkin, a specialist in Islamic studies and a noted Straussian[9]Many significant neoconservatives were followers of political philosopher Leo Strauss, who was a strong supporter of Israel. These included Paul Wolfowitz, William Kristol, and Robert Kagan. scholar based at the Hudson Institute; Ilan Berman, Senior Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council, who edits the Journal of International Security Affairs, the flagship publication of the neoconservative Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA); and Michael Pregent, an adjunct fellow at Hudson Institute, who was a former intelligence advisor to General David Petraeus.
Looking to take the offensive, Israel and its American supporters are re-emphasizing a longtime Israeli strategy to combat the Jewish state’s regional enemies by supporting the Kurds.[10]Support for the Kurds was part of Israel’s periphery doctrine that originated during David Ben-Gurion’s leadership. This strategy meant that Israel would seek support from countries and groups that were farther away than its enemies, but shared the same enemies. In keeping with recent pro-Israeli policy in the Middle East, Israel would remain in the background while the United States would take the warlike measures. Kurdistan could provide a valuable base for Israel from which to penetrate the Iranian border and stir up trouble by working with dissident ethnic and political elements in the country. Moreover, Kurdistan could provide Israel with a source of oil which it cannot obtain from other Middle East oil-producing states.
The Kurds pushed a referendum in September which garnered overwhelming support from the Kurdish population not only in areas officially under Kurdish control, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), but also in adjoining areas outside KRG boundaries, most importantly the Kirkuk area, which is the center for oil production. This overwhelming electoral victory emboldened the Kurds to declare independence. Israel was the first and only country so far to recognize Kurdish independence, and the American supporters of Israel wanted the U.S. to do likewise, but the official position of the U.S. government continues to be the maintenance of a unified Iraq.
Jonathan S. Tobin, senior online editor of the neocon Commentary magazine , wrote an article titled: “Kurdish independence would be a win for America.” While giving credit to Trump for recognizing that Iran is America’s enemy and thus opposing the continuation of the allegedly pro-Iranian nuclear deal, Tobin contended that “complicating matters is that Trump’s desire for better relations with Moscow has led him to follow Obama’s lead and acquiesce to giving Russia’s Iranian partners a free hand in Syria. That has created a basic contradiction in his foreign policy that he has failed to resolve.” Writing shortly before the Iraqi national government’s threat of force caused the Kurdish army to evacuate Kirkuk, Tobin argued that a “policy switch that encourages the Kurds could throw a monkey wrench into Iran’s plans to use its clients in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and the Hamas state in Gaza to create a sphere of influence that endangers America’s Arab allies and threatens Israel with a three-front war at any time of Iran’s choosing.” He maintained that “there would be no need for a commitment of US forces or even for Washington to guarantee Kurdish independence. The Kurds have proved they can defend themselves. All America needs to do is to place no obstacles in their path and follow through on administration promises to continue aid to the Kurds.”
Tobin’s view of Kurdish military prowess became highly questionable after the Kurdish forces fled Kirkuk, though this does not necessarily mean that they would not be capable of protecting the area officially under the control of the KRG. He concluded his article: “The Kurds have been loyal allies in our struggles against terror. Backing their independence is the right thing to do. But it is also the smart play in America’s ongoing struggle to keep the Iranians from making the Middle East their playground. Rather than listen to those urging him to betray them, Trump should embrace the chance the Kurds are offering him to hamstring Tehran at little cost to the United States.”[11]Jonathan S. Tobin, \“Kurdish independence would be a win for America,” New York Post, September 15, 2017, http://nypost.com/2017/09/15/kurdish-independence-w...erica/
In an article in the neocon Weekly Standard, “A Kurdish State is in America’s Interest—and the Region’s, Too,” Dominic Green wrote: “Iraqi Kurdistan is democratic, egalitarian, tolerant of religious minorities, a proven bulwark against ISIS, and an obvious bulwark against the imperial ambitions of Iran. The rest of Iraq is a disaster. The failed state-building that followed the U.S.-led invasion of 2003 has bequeathed a corrupt Iranian satrapy and a leaking ulcer of Sunni fanaticism.”[12]Dominic Green, “A Kurdish State is in America’s Interest—and the Region’s, Too,” The Weekly Standard, September 25, 2017, http://www.weeklystandard.com/a-kurdish-state-is-in...009812 This assessment of Iraq reached the height of irony since the Weekly Standard has been filled by writers who had contended that if Iraq were freed from Saddam Hussein’s rule, it would be a democratic country and serve as an exemplar for the rest of the Middle East.
After the Kurdish troops were forced out of Kirkuk by Iranian-backed Iraqi forces in October 2017, Israel’s supporters would focus on the role of Iran in this development even though there were other significant factors: the U.S. had provided the Iraqi national army with far better weaponry than the Kurds and the Iraqi central government was obviously not going to give up a major oil-producing area. Furthermore, Kurdish political groups were divided over defending Kirkukwith the second most important Kurdish political party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), refusing to resist the takeover.
Presenting the Israelophilic narrative, Jonathan Spyer, Director of the Rubin Center, Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, in Israel and a fellow at the neocon Middle East Forum[13]The president of the Middle East Forum is neocon Daniel Pipes. wrote that the failure of the U.S. to support the Kurds “does not, to put it mildly, tally with the President’s condemnation in his speech this past week of Iran’s ‘continuing aggression in the Middle East.’ It remains to be seen if anything of real consequence in policy terms will emerge from the President’s stated views. For the moment, at least, the gap between word and deed seems glaring.”[14]Jonathan Spyer, “The Fall of Kirkuk: Made in Iran,” The American Interest, https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/10/18/fal...-iran/
Clifford May, president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a columnist for the Washington Times, in an October 24 article in that newspaper, “The Kurdish test,” opined: “By orchestrating the taking of Kirkuk, Iran’s rulers are testing Mr. Trump. They are betting that, despite the tough talk, he won’t have the stomach to do what is necessary to frustrate their neo-imperialist ambitions.
“In the end, they think he will attempt to appease and accommodate them as did President Obama. Mr. Trump reinforced that conviction when, in response to the fighting in Kirkuk, he said his administration was ‘not taking sides, but we don’t like the fact that they’re clashing.’
“It’s essential that Mr. Trump make clear that further threats to the security and integrity of the Kurdish region will not be countenanced, that any advance on Erbil will be met with stiff sanctions and, if necessary, force. The U.S. should insist that all military operations cease immediately and that negotiations between Baghdad and Kurdish leaders commence under American auspices.
“Anything less will be interpreted as acquiescence to the Islamic republic’s drive to impose its brand of jihadism and Islamism on its neighbors and, in due time, far beyond.”[15]Clifford May, “The Kurdish Test,” Washington Times, October 24, 2017, https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/oct/24/kur...moves/
Resurfacing is the neoconservative idea of “regime change” that helped to fuel the 2003 war on Iraq. Since that plan led to chaos, the example being used is the Soviet Union not Iraq. In their Washington Post article “How Trump can help cripple the Iranian regime,” Neocon Reuel Gerecht, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and Ray Takeyh, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, opined that “the Islamist regime resembles the Soviet Union of the 1970s—an exhausted entity incapable of reforming itself while drowning in corruption and bent on costly imperialism.” The authors asserted that “[i]f Washington were serious about doing to Iran what it helped to do to the U.S.S.R, it would seek to weaken the theocracy by pressing it on all fronts.” This would entail “crippling sanctions” that “punish the regime for its human-rights abuses” and demanding “the release of all those languishing in prison since the [2009] Green Revolt.” The United States effort against Iran “will be costly and will entail the use of more American troops in both Syria and Iraq,” though the authors do not specify what the American troops would actually need to do. They do state, however, that if the U.S. fails to take the steps outlined by their essay, “sectarian violence” will continue and Iran will ultimately gain nuclear capability.[16]Reuel Gerecht and Ray Takeyh, “How Trump can help cripple the Iranian regime,” Washington Post, April 7, 2017, https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/...baaa46
Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, wrote an article entitled, “Confront Iran the Reagan Way,” which was quite similar to the strategy described by Gerecht and Takeyh. He called for the United States to adopt a Reaganesque strategy of short-of-war offensive measures against Iran, which, Dubowitz held, had caused the Soviet Union’s demise.
A fundamental assumption about the Soviet Union, which Dubowitz applied to Iran, was that it was innately aggressive but also fragile. He maintained that an offensive strategy would involve eliminating Iran’s alleged “terrorist networks and influence operations” which meant “working closely with allied Sunni governments against Iranian subversion of their societies.” Central to the effort to destabilize Iran was the need to weaken Iran’s economy by sanctions, which should especially be directed at the IRGC. Dubowitz maintained that while “[c]onventional wisdom assumes that Iran has a stable government with a public united behind President Hassan Rouhani’s vision of incremental reform. In reality, the gap between the ruled and their Islamist rulers is expanding.”[17]Mark Dubowitz, “Confront Iran the Reagan Way,” Wall Street Journal, July 4, 2017, http://www.defenddemocracy.org/media-hit/dubowitz-m...n-way/
Warmonger supreme John Bolton also offered a potpourri of actions that the United States should take to bring down Iran. He suggested “imposing new sanctions”; supporting “Kurdish national aspirations, including Kurds in Iran, Iraq, and Syria”; and providing “assistance to Balochis, Khuzestan Arabs, Kurds, and others — also to internal resistance among labor unions, students, and women’s groups.”[18]John R. Bolton, “How to Get Out of the Iran Nuclear Deal,” National Review, August 28, 2017, http://www.nationalreview.com/article/450890/iran-n...-trump
As this essay has made apparent, the supporters of Israel believe that the Trump administration, even though better than Obama’s, has not done what is necessary to prevent Iran from achieving regional dominance. It is highly significant, however, that they do not provide actual substantive evidence to show that Iran poses a threat to the United States, the defense of which is the stated purpose of the American military. More than this, there is no real evidence to show that Iran threatens Israel’s survival.
Regarding Syria, Iran did not expand its geopolitical reach but only was able to retain it within its geopolitical orbit, the two countries being allies for almost four decades. And it should be added that the Assad government controls most but far from all of Syria, with other areas being controlled by Turkey, Syrian Kurds, U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and remnants of the Jihadi groups, all of which are hostile to Assad. It is far from certain that Assad will regain control of these areas.
Assad’s downfall would have been an egregious blow to the Islamic regime’s security, Iranian leaders referring to Syria as Iran’s “35th province.” Syria provides a crucial conduit for moving weapons, including short-range missiles, from Iran to Hezbollah, which provides a first line of defense against Israel. This is why Israel wanted Assad’s regime removed, or at least stripped of the ability to transport arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Assad’s Syria also provides a crucial ally against the surrounding Sunni states. If Sunni jihadists had gained control of Syria, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni allies could then put pressure on Iraq and even Iran itself since both countries have disgruntled ethnic, religious, and political groups.
And in regard to Iraq, the removal of Saddam Hussein and the creation of a majority rule government guaranteed that Shiites would dominate it. The Iraqi population was largely Arab whereas the Iranians were non-Arab, but Saddam Hussein’s discrimination against the Iraqi Shiites and the Sunni jihadists’ lethal hostility toward them caused the Iraqi Shiites to identify far more with members of their religion than with their ethnic group.
What bothers Israel is not that Iran has the military might to overwhelm it, but that Iran has the capability to defend itself to the extent that Israel could not bully it without serious consequences. Moreover, Iran is a major financial supporter of Hamas at the present time, this support being completely restored recently after a rupture caused by significant sections of Hamas backing Sunni jihadi groups against Assad. Such outside aid helps to perpetuate the Palestinian resistance. Without outside aid, both moral and financial, the Palestinians would be more apt to give up hope and acquiesce to whatever solution the Israeli government might offer.
The basic view of Israel’s supporters is that the U.S. must keep Iran militarily and economically weak, so that it cannot challenge, in any way, Israeli regional dominance. But is maintaining Israel’s current degree of regional dominance—dominance that Israel is not able or willing to maintain by itself in the absence of American forceful actions—beneficial to the United States? That is, do the benefits derived from this policy outweigh its negative effects? Most likely it is a burden to the United States, requiring it to be involved in perpetual warfare in the Middle East, which alienates potential friends and makes Israel’s enemies the enemies of the U.S. And this is a burden that the U.S. can ill afford given its extensive global military commitments and its ever- growing expenditures on social welfare matters as its population ages.
The Talmudists are the biggest threat to the world, followed closely bye the US military-industrial-congresisional complex
This a great article. The author has done an excellent job of chronicling the individuals and institutions in American that mendaciously support “Israel first.”
May I quibble with one thing — it never uses the word “Jew.” The defining thing about these individuals and their organizations is that they are Jewish. That fact is unescapable.
The only thing that can possibly change their activities, is their personal fear of being accurately labeled as Jews.
It is only the exposure of their dishonest, dishonorable, irrational activities as a identity group, that will right their wrongs.
Think Peace — Art
This is an outstanding analysis. Sniegoski gives his readers new pieces to the puzzle that, once again, place Israel at the center of geopolitical intrigue, deception, manipulation (of Washington in particular) and the remote orchestration of military and economic warfare against the Republic of Iran. This is a criminal enterprise of the highest magnitude.
Typically (and tragically) average Americans remain utterly clueless about these ruthless machinations. Our Zionist-occupied media has been sculpted to keep it that way.
Israeli influence in the US is simply without peer, demonstrating again that the entire ‘Russia-gate scandal’ is little more than a Zionist fairy tale.
Indeed, when measured against Israel and its countless US-based advocates and institutions, Russian leverage in American life is absolutely trivial. Yet most of our news media and political establishment are engrossed in–and acting out–a spectacular hallucination involving the Russian ‘theft’ America’s already-compromised ‘democratic process’. Ha! If the whole affair wasn’t so dangerous, it would be laughable. But Israel can virtually wage war by remote control.
Zionist influence in Washington has achieved a lethal level of effectiveness.
Excessive Israeli influence in American life explains 1) the modern series of preemptive, murderous wars and the preparation for additional preemptive, murderous wars and 2) why so few American public figures dare blow the whistle on crypto-Israeli interference in American life.
Zionist power in America is only whispered about.
Why?
Fear.
Targeting Israel (“blaming the Jews”) is a career-ending move in Everywhere, USA. It’s become a larger-than-life taboo. Plus, there’s also the matter of overwhelming ‘sympathy’ for Israel throughout America’s MSM as well as throughout Official Washington. In addition to that, there’s the downside.
A public ‘down vote’ on Israel can produce very negative consequences. Lost job. Social ostracism.
Just the accusation of ‘anti-Semitism’ can generate a one-way ticket to oblivion.
Meanwhile, Jewish billionaires continue to dump millions into Jewish-owned Big Media outlets as pro-Zionist journalists and TV producers set the stage to explain to credulous Americans the Mideast situation and why America needs to remain ‘engaged’ there.
Engaged?
Whatever became of diplomatic engagement?
You can rest assured that multiple plans have already been devised for a possible US attack on this anti-Zionist regime or that one; far, far away. These imperial follies undermine US interests. But they enhance Israeli power and influence. This is the track we’re on.
Zionist PACs, Zionist NGOs, Zionist pundits, and Zionist media owners meanwhile work jointly and tirelessly. Leveraging public opinion (‘building a consensus’) is one objective. Also, there’s the challenge of pushing the voting habits of our political class in the proper direction. This requires money, persuasion and propaganda.
So the donations roll in, the phones keep ringing, and the pro-Israel yarns roll out.
Zionist penetration of American culture is nothing short of breathtaking.
Disagree?
When exactly did you begin hating Jews?
Not me! I support democratic Israel!
At this time, there are few meaningful obstacles to the black political magic of militant Zionist advocacy inside America. This foreign lobbying has undermined US sovereignty, American interests, and the rule of law.
Would not it be great to pack together Sarkozy, Clinton, Hollande, Merkel, Blair, Cameron, the Lobby and captains of finances (both in the US and UK), incurious George and his handler Dick Mechanical Heart, and send them all to Sahara desert? - They constitute a malignant formation that is deadly for humanity.
I stopped reading after seeing this neocon propaganda:
Just how did the USA bring about that loss?
By supplying ISIS with arms? Or by funneling SA and Qatar cash to those thugs? Or maybe by giving them drone and satellite intelligence they used to attack the Syrian Army actually fighting ISIS? Or by letting wounded ISIS thugs escape to Israel and Turkey for medical care and then let them ooze back into Syria to kill some more?
Maybe by ignoring those ISIS oil tanker trucks moving stolen Syrian oil into Turkey. After all, our buddy Israel was getting cute-rate oil, so we shall not talk about that!
Or by lying about the USA creating and supporting ISIS as their proxy army to try and destroy Syria?
Boy, guess one doesn’t have to be aware of what is actually going on in the ME to pose as some expert.
P.S. BTW, the USA attacked Iraq first to use that as a base to attack Syria and then Iran, which Russia rudely interrupted by actually attacking ISIS and not giving them material, monetary and MSM support.
The reality is that ISIS, Al Qaeda in Syria(Nusra) & all other Salafist groups which were, from day one, the real "rebel" fighting forces on the ground, were created/funded and armed by the US coalition, in order to overthrow the Syrian government & justify US meddling in Iraq and Syria.
From Anderson's book "The Dirty War on Syria", we read: New Evidence US Backed ISIS - Ron Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eo2GYQxopbM
Ex-DIA boss Michael Flynn: White House took "willful decision" to fund, train Syria Islamists ISIS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccdeANvo2bg
Also, all the other main groups the US coalition supported(Nusra Front, Ahrar al-Sham, Jaysh al-Islam, etc) , were equally hardcore Salafists. In the more strategically important Western Syrian provinces, home to the most importany population centers & almost all Governorate capitals, the key group was the Nusra Front, Al Qaeda in Syria, now rebranded Tahrir al-Sham. These are the folks who overran Idlib governorate in the Spring of 2015, one of the most serious setbacks suffered by Syria in the war.
Former CIA director Petraeus wants to use Al-Qaeda to fight ISIS – report https://www.rt.com/usa/314034-petraeus-nusra-front-isis/ As to the invasion of Iraq, you are correct, and before that, we had the invasion of Afghanistan, the beginning of the zionist inspired and fraudulent war on terror.
If we look at a map, Afghanistan sits on Iran's Eastern borders, Iraq on Iran's Western borders... not to mention the US bases in the Arab Gulf countries, etc... Iran was being encircled...
The idea was to take out Syria next, then an isolated Hezbollah... then finally Iran.
That’s not even in the high priority list of fears.
The more money Iran has, the less control outside, “international” bankers have over the country. All the rest is pretext and bullshit.
I suppose we can start with agreeing that the common objective of all the bankers you refer to is profit.
You are clearly implying that some banks are already benefiting from, i.e. making money from the present constrained and recently even more constrained Iranian economy. It is not strictly impossible for some businesses to benefit from a decline in a national economy but it is, to say the least, unusual and unlikely. So allow me to ask "which banks?" and "how do they do it?".
And recalling that some banks must be makung little money or none out of business with Iran at present (US banks in particular, but also some foreign banks being penalised for doing business with Iran) it follows that there are some banks who must be likely to benefit from opening up Iran to business. So could you please include reference to such banks in your answer and demonstrate that they are of little account as against those you say are benefitting now?
The burden that the U.S. can ill afford is Christianity itself, which demands America is “obligated to minister to Jews in material needs” [Romans 15:27] in return for Jewish storytelling of a magical afterlife.
Rothschild Zionist Israel
“By Way of Dishonor – Thou Shalt Do War.”
I wish these neocon parasites would just die already
Israel and the Saudis are in bed together. The Saudis want to replace every ruler in the Middle East with someone who is pro-Wahhabi Sunni and thus pro-Saudi. The Israelis concluded that would be more stable for them than dealing with both Wahhabi and anti-Wahhabi Sunnis as well as with Shiites and Alamites (like the Assad family), who are seen as not fully Siite by most devout Siitesh.
The House of Saud is the worst, most brutal, most vicious, ruling power in the Middle East, and Wahhabi Islam is the biggest Moslem threat to the West as well as to the peaceful relationships among nations in the Middle East.
Yet the US backs the Saudi-Israeli alliance to destabilize the entire region so that pair can refashion it as they please.
The source of that insanity is British Imperial policy and the various wings of Edwardian pro-Semitism which always looked for ways to come together, to bring the pro-Jewish WASPs and the pro-Moslem/Arabic WASPs to a meeting of minds and hearts.
This horror is it.
You may as well openly worship Lucifer. Oh right, you do. May Gott (Godin, Odin, Woden) help you remember his beloved name before Thor's Day.
It is the decay of orthodox Christian belief and practice after the war against Christendom begun by the Reformation that brought us to this point. So you are bassackwards in trying to discern how and why Anglophone Evangelicals, and their atheist/agnostic/universalist fellow WASPs, think as they do.
Some fresh forensic evidence, which further implicates Rothschild Zionist Israel as the primary serial murder suspect in one of history’s most notorious serial crime cases, the “Global War on Terrorism.”
Don’t forget to watch carefully as Rothschild Zionist Israel eventually throws its useful Sharia idiot and 9/11 patsy, Saudi Arabia, under the one-way Rothschild Zionist bus from Tel Aviv.
Iran is just another imaginary boogy man dreamed up by rich guys trying to sell guns. A giant croc a shit.
Just call it anti-Muslim terror.
My agree button wasn't working!
Spot on
Amazing how American leaders swear undying allegiance to Israel. Wow!
The House of Saud is the worst, most brutal, most vicious, ruling power in the Middle East, and Wahhabi Islam is the biggest Moslem threat to the West as well as to the peaceful relationships among nations in the Middle East.
Yet the US backs the Saudi-Israeli alliance to destabilize the entire region so that pair can refashion it as they please.
The source of that insanity is British Imperial policy and the various wings of Edwardian pro-Semitism which always looked for ways to come together, to bring the pro-Jewish WASPs and the pro-Moslem/Arabic WASPs to a meeting of minds and hearts.
This horror is it.
The hasbara and assorted Christian zionists on Free Republic and Twitter are going 24/7 on how the new Saudi regime should be lauded and Mohammed bin Salman is like Churchill. One thing about the (((crowd))) pushing for more wars for Israel, they use the very same tactics and propaganda. But I don’t see how it would be possible at this stage of American history to drum up another majority consensus for a large-scale action overseas (e.g., attacking Iran). Short of that, a destruction of Iran (like w/ Iraq), nothing will have much effect long term. And I think in 10-20 years the American Empire will not be as powerful as it is today. Not even close.
The rapid demographic changes will also make the manipulation of the U.S. much more difficult and haphazard to the point of impossibility. The puppet masters need a high-order, high-trust society in order to exert power and influence and direct to war for them. Ironically this same crowd has been working to create a multicultural West. They’ll go from controlling the levers of power to being slum landlords.
The Pope wears a hat with the Star of David, and it’s all the Protestant’s fault, eh? Maybe you ought to read your own catechism some time.
Or just ask the Pope.
The above demonstrates that you’re in complete denial. Your brain has been utterly Jewcayed by a silly afterlife tale, just as bad as any Reformationist or Evangelical or atheist universalist WASP—or St. Paul himself, who wrote that horrid Jew-centric verse in Romans that I quoted and you never addressed.
"27 For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. 28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. 29 And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise" (Galatians 3:27-28), which is exactly what the Christ 'promised' to the Jews:
"43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof" (Matthew 21:43). @“obligated to minister to Jews in material needs” [Romans 15:27].It would go without saying for one reading the Scriptures, that the passage incriminated does not talk about 'Jews', but about the 'the poor saints which are at Jerusalem'. The whole passage is:
"26 For it hath pleased them of Macedonia and Achaia to make a certain contribution for the poor saints which are at Jerusalem. 27 It hath pleased them verily; and their debtors they are. For if the Gentiles have been made partakers of their spiritual things, their duty is also to minister unto them in carnal things". The saints were obviously Christians, i.e. baptized. But there is no doubt that the "Popes" are thoroughly Jewified. Indeed, the long process of Jewification of Christianity starts at first unobtrusively with the Popish schism. Protestants only carried on that process to further lengths, becoming 'pork eating Jews', in fact rejecting Christ.
ISIS aka AL CIADA is a creation of the U.S. and ISRAEL and BRITAIN and the U.S. did not do anything to fight against ISIS as this fairy tale as been proven false by Russia and Syria and Iran in the defeat of ISIS in Syria.
The dual citizen neocons who control every facet of the U.S. gov have forced America into the wars in the middle east for the benefit of Israel and these wars have bankrupted the U.S. and aside from costing some 6 TRILLION , the wars have cost thousands of American lives and millions of civilian lives, with no end in sight.
Iran has not caused a war in over 300 years and Israel has caused wars without end since it was founded and treats other nations like Hitlers nazis treated nations ie with war and destruction. Israel is going to destroy America just as a parasite destroys its host.
The House of Saud is the worst, most brutal, most vicious, ruling power in the Middle East, and Wahhabi Islam is the biggest Moslem threat to the West as well as to the peaceful relationships among nations in the Middle East.
Yet the US backs the Saudi-Israeli alliance to destabilize the entire region so that pair can refashion it as they please.
The source of that insanity is British Imperial policy and the various wings of Edwardian pro-Semitism which always looked for ways to come together, to bring the pro-Jewish WASPs and the pro-Moslem/Arabic WASPs to a meeting of minds and hearts.
This horror is it.
Did those darn “pro-Jewish WASPs” make the Pope wear the Star of David?
You may as well openly worship Lucifer. Oh right, you do.
May Gott (Godin, Odin, Woden) help you remember his beloved name before Thor’s Day.
You may as well openly worship Lucifer. Oh right, you do. May Gott (Godin, Odin, Woden) help you remember his beloved name before Thor's Day.
Asatro: The purity and beauty of the Northern Germanic Soul
"The Asatru Community. A Jewish operated organization" (part 1 nad 2):
@
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-asatru-community/
http://www.renegadetribune.com/asatru-community-2/
And this is not because it was 'infiltrated' by Jews, but because it is just a mirror (albeit in a deforming mirror) image of Judaism.
Israel and the American Zionist/Neo Conservative elites are just promoting chaos in Middle Eastern Arab/Persian/Kurd etc communities.
The policy is similar to Roman policy toward Germany have the Emperor Augustus pulled Rome out of Germany after the Germanic tribes slaughtered the Roman legions in the battle of Tutenburg Forrest.
The Romans made alliances with border German tribes and encouraged the various German tribes to fight amongst themselves and not march on Roman Gaul, Northern Italy. This policy worked for a long time and then it didn’t.
Israeli and the Israeli Americans like to see Libya in anarchy, Iraq and Syria in anarchy – huge Muslim migrant invasions of Western Europe and Sweden is fine with Israel and the Israeli American community as this is seen as just revenge against hated enemies of Germans and Swedes.
The propaganda War machine in the US isn’t functioning as well as it used to as regular Americans are sick of being told the leader of Syria or Iran is “HITLER” heading an AXIS OF EVIL AGAINS THE FREE WORLD (which somehow includes the Saudi Sunni royals, Osama Bin Ladin types)
We need to start physically doxing the worst Neo Conservatives, Zionists, Christian Zionists and Cuckservatives who go along with this SH***. They should suffer the same treatment as Richard Spencer – not be able to go out in public.
That is exactly what Jesus called such codependent goyim who slavishly cling to Hebrew magic.
Trump seems to be is playing a game with Israel about Iran. Lots of theatrical talks and promises but insignificant actions.
Trump’s ambition in the ME is to weaken Israel and its opponents in the region ( Syria, Hezbollah, Iran, Hamas, PLO and to some extent Turkey) so they are ripe enough to accept to make compromises in an Israeli-Palestinians peace plan imposed by the USA and Saudi Arabia.
Israel and the neocons are starting to realize the gap between promises and actions but they feel powerless to push Trump further into confronting Iran the strongest and most determined opponent to Israel.
They tried Syria, it failed, they tried Kurdistan, it failed. They have less and less room for manoeuver.
Their only serious card left is now Saudi Arabia and they hope that an alliance with the anti-Iran crown prince would force USA active intervention.
They are going to be very disappointed as the Crown prince is stuck with many serious issues, the Yemeni quagmire, that is becoming very unpopular inside and outside the country and the threat of the destabilization of the Saudi regime after the crackdown and the change of gear on the religious and traditional issues of the country.
Israel has never been as isolated as it is now, and Trump is no the reassuring figure it was hoping for. No wonder the US neocons are becoming hysterical!
nice to see the way ‘professed’ is used here, since ‘the bomb’ is hardy what all the hysteria over Iran is about.
what it’s actually about is the Iranian people waking up every day in their homes, and opening their windows to sunshine and hope to a normal day’s life, eating breakfast with their children, on their way to school, kissing their wives as they head off to work, feeling for all practical purposes a contentment and happiness at being alive.
That is what drives the Zionist Jews insane with seething, apoplectic rage. Not some phantom nuclear non-threat, but rather the well-being of a people slated by the Jewish god of wrath and hatred – for suffering, misery and death, but whose every smile on their children’s faces is an affront to these Jews and their hate-god.
That’s why they had to destroy Nazi Germany. Because the Germans were thriving and happy, not because of any so-called threat.
And it’s the same with Iran today. They don’t consider Iran any kind of existential threat, anymore than they considered Iraq or Libya or Syria a threat. They just feel the need to destroy these people’s lives and more to the point, they’re happiness, out of spite, and the limitless bile on their black, supremacist souls.
When others are happy and prospering and enjoying life, then what’s the point of being chosen?! Unless you and you alone are happy and prosperous? What’s the point of being the only people with a soul, if the Gentiles are allowed to worship their own Gods, and celebrate their own holidays, and live happy lives?! They were put here by god himself to serve the Jews! How DARE they live according to their whims and frolic and love and enjoy life!
So ((we)) must always work to create misery and suffering to sate the bottomless hatred in the soul of the chosenites, who’re never so happy as when their shooting Palestinian children from rooftops, or arranging their couches to get a better view of Gaza in flames, or watching ‘Shock and Awe’ on television.
So as these conflicts rage and any attempts at stabilization and normalcy are thwarted at every turn, I thinks it’s worth while to recognize why the ZUSA has been used like a cheap whore and murderous bully to destroy all these nations and murder so many people. It isn’t to protect Israel from any existential threat. That’s a joke! Rather it’s to make people suffer, for the sake of making them suffer. And knowing that in their despair, it was ‘the Jews’ that did this to them.
That’s what gives the world’s Zionist Jews so much pleasure at watching Germany perpetually humiliated and have their dignity rubbed in eternal shame, knowing that the Germans know who is causing it. What fun is it to rape someone, unless they know it is you that’s raping them? Would a rapist feel the same satisfaction if he wore a hood, and the victim didn’t know who was raping them? No! It’s of fundamental importance that the victim know who is the agent of their suffering, for the satisfaction of seeing them suffer.
And so we have endless strife in the Middle East and the Western world as the chosen are determined to create as much misery and suffering as their ill-gotten lucre can purchase.
That is why Iran is in the crosshairs. That is why Iraq was destroyed, and Libya and Syria, and soon perhaps Lebanon again.
as an expression of a pathological need.. an imperative to impose yourself on others, and make them miserable, and most of all, let them know who is responsible for their wretchedness.
The sadism is ineffably disgusting and the goons stop at nothing to rub other people's noses in their ultra rotten filth.
Everything they say is a lie and everything they do is an abomination.
what it's actually about is the Iranian people waking up every day in their homes, and opening their windows to sunshine and hope to a normal day's life, eating breakfast with their children, on their way to school, kissing their wives as they head off to work, feeling for all practical purposes a contentment and happiness at being alive.
That is what drives the Zionist Jews insane with seething, apoplectic rage. Not some phantom nuclear non-threat, but rather the well-being of a people slated by the Jewish god of wrath and hatred - for suffering, misery and death, but whose every smile on their children's faces is an affront to these Jews and their hate-god.
That's why they had to destroy Nazi Germany. Because the Germans were thriving and happy, not because of any so-called threat.
And it's the same with Iran today. They don't consider Iran any kind of existential threat, anymore than they considered Iraq or Libya or Syria a threat. They just feel the need to destroy these people's lives and more to the point, they're happiness, out of spite, and the limitless bile on their black, supremacist souls.
When others are happy and prospering and enjoying life, then what's the point of being chosen?! Unless you and you alone are happy and prosperous? What's the point of being the only people with a soul, if the Gentiles are allowed to worship their own Gods, and celebrate their own holidays, and live happy lives?! They were put here by god himself to serve the Jews! How DARE they live according to their whims and frolic and love and enjoy life!
So ((we)) must always work to create misery and suffering to sate the bottomless hatred in the soul of the chosenites, who're never so happy as when their shooting Palestinian children from rooftops, or arranging their couches to get a better view of Gaza in flames, or watching 'Shock and Awe' on television.
So as these conflicts rage and any attempts at stabilization and normalcy are thwarted at every turn, I thinks it's worth while to recognize why the ZUSA has been used like a cheap whore and murderous bully to destroy all these nations and murder so many people. It isn't to protect Israel from any existential threat. That's a joke! Rather it's to make people suffer, for the sake of making them suffer. And knowing that in their despair, it was 'the Jews' that did this to them.
That's what gives the world's Zionist Jews so much pleasure at watching Germany perpetually humiliated and have their dignity rubbed in eternal shame, knowing that the Germans know who is causing it. What fun is it to rape someone, unless they know it is you that's raping them? Would a rapist feel the same satisfaction if he wore a hood, and the victim didn't know who was raping them? No! It's of fundamental importance that the victim know who is the agent of their suffering, for the satisfaction of seeing them suffer.
And so we have endless strife in the Middle East and the Western world as the chosen are determined to create as much misery and suffering as their ill-gotten lucre can purchase.
That is why Iran is in the crosshairs. That is why Iraq was destroyed, and Libya and Syria, and soon perhaps Lebanon again.
as an expression of a pathological need.. an imperative to impose yourself on others, and make them miserable, and most of all, let them know who is responsible for their wretchedness.
At this time, there are few meaningful obstacles to the black political magic of militant Zionist advocacy inside America. This foreign lobbying has undermined US sovereignty, American interests, and the rule of law.
“Syrian refugees are returning in large numbers from exile.” http://turcopolier.typepad.com
It seems that Russians have saved Europe, at least from the undesirable refugees from the Middle East. Now it is time to send a bill to the US/NATO’s imbeciles for destroying Syria and the formerly prosperous Libya. The destruction of Libya has opened wide a passage to Europe for the hordes of sub-Saharan economic migrants. http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2016/03/03/libya-how-hillary-clinton-destroyed-a-country/
Would not it be great to pack together Sarkozy, Clinton, Hollande, Merkel, Blair, Cameron, the Lobby and captains of finances (both in the US and UK), incurious George and his handler Dick Mechanical Heart, and send them all to Sahara desert? – They constitute a malignant formation that is deadly for humanity.
Oldie but goodie.
http://mondoweiss.net/2013/10/malcolm-gladwell-address/
Winston Churchill sold his soul to Jewish Marxism for £20,000. But he did get more than Judas.
You’re implicitly asserting that Pope Francis is an orthodox Christian. I’m not sure Jake would agree.
By supplying ISIS with arms? Or by funneling SA and Qatar cash to those thugs? Or maybe by giving them drone and satellite intelligence they used to attack the Syrian Army actually fighting ISIS? Or by letting wounded ISIS thugs escape to Israel and Turkey for medical care and then let them ooze back into Syria to kill some more?
Maybe by ignoring those ISIS oil tanker trucks moving stolen Syrian oil into Turkey. After all, our buddy Israel was getting cute-rate oil, so we shall not talk about that!
Or by lying about the USA creating and supporting ISIS as their proxy army to try and destroy Syria?
Boy, guess one doesn't have to be aware of what is actually going on in the ME to pose as some expert.
P.S. BTW, the USA attacked Iraq first to use that as a base to attack Syria and then Iran, which Russia rudely interrupted by actually attacking ISIS and not giving them material, monetary and MSM support.
I agree that is a weak spot in an otherwise good article by Dr. Sniegoski…
The reality is that ISIS, Al Qaeda in Syria(Nusra) & all other Salafist groups which were, from day one, the real “rebel” fighting forces on the ground, were created/funded and armed by the US coalition, in order to overthrow the Syrian government & justify US meddling in Iraq and Syria.
From Anderson’s book “The Dirty War on Syria”, we read:
New Evidence US Backed ISIS – Ron Paul
Ex-DIA boss Michael Flynn: White House took “willful decision” to fund, train Syria Islamists ISIS
Also, all the other main groups the US coalition supported(Nusra Front, Ahrar al-Sham, Jaysh al-Islam, etc) , were equally hardcore Salafists. In the more strategically important Western Syrian provinces, home to the most importany population centers & almost all Governorate capitals, the key group was the Nusra Front, Al Qaeda in Syria, now rebranded Tahrir al-Sham. These are the folks who overran Idlib governorate in the Spring of 2015, one of the most serious setbacks suffered by Syria in the war.
Former CIA director Petraeus wants to use Al-Qaeda to fight ISIS – report https://www.rt.com/usa/314034-petraeus-nusra-front-isis/
As to the invasion of Iraq, you are correct, and before that, we had the invasion of Afghanistan, the beginning of the zionist inspired and fraudulent war on terror.
If we look at a map, Afghanistan sits on Iran’s Eastern borders, Iraq on Iran’s Western borders… not to mention the US bases in the Arab Gulf countries, etc… Iran was being encircled…
The idea was to take out Syria next, then an isolated Hezbollah… then finally Iran.
Mr. Sniegoski says:
I say:
The only 3 letter word foreign policy interest the American Empire has in the Middle East is O-I-L. The J-E-W consideration in the Middle East should be disregarded. The Evangelicals and the Neo-Conservatives and the politician whores who push for more endless war in the Middle East should be told to clam the hell up.
JEWS are not demanding that Iran's oil fields be bombed and JEWS didn't kill Iranian geologists.
JEWS are intent on destroying Iran's entire economy & it's ability to educate its brightest youth, prosper, & protect itself
What drives Israel crazy is that they were basically beaten by Hezbollah, considered a cats paw of Iran, in 2006, when Israel had to leave Lebanon on the double with large losses after mobilizing reserves and asking the US to give additional war supplies. This- in their own backyard- where Israel was used to bullying their way around and getting what they want. Now Iran is in bed with Russia, and this makes a question out of escalation dominance.
Israel is faced with an Iranian crescent running form Iran through Iraq and Syria and through Lebanon all the way to the Mediterranean. Syria was, according to Israeli plans, was supposed to be fragmented with Isis and the Kurds and a hodge podge of forces, and no Assad at all. What a revolting development, now that Israel supported ISIS etc and Assad and Russia kicked their but anyway.
what it's actually about is the Iranian people waking up every day in their homes, and opening their windows to sunshine and hope to a normal day's life, eating breakfast with their children, on their way to school, kissing their wives as they head off to work, feeling for all practical purposes a contentment and happiness at being alive.
That is what drives the Zionist Jews insane with seething, apoplectic rage. Not some phantom nuclear non-threat, but rather the well-being of a people slated by the Jewish god of wrath and hatred - for suffering, misery and death, but whose every smile on their children's faces is an affront to these Jews and their hate-god.
That's why they had to destroy Nazi Germany. Because the Germans were thriving and happy, not because of any so-called threat.
And it's the same with Iran today. They don't consider Iran any kind of existential threat, anymore than they considered Iraq or Libya or Syria a threat. They just feel the need to destroy these people's lives and more to the point, they're happiness, out of spite, and the limitless bile on their black, supremacist souls.
When others are happy and prospering and enjoying life, then what's the point of being chosen?! Unless you and you alone are happy and prosperous? What's the point of being the only people with a soul, if the Gentiles are allowed to worship their own Gods, and celebrate their own holidays, and live happy lives?! They were put here by god himself to serve the Jews! How DARE they live according to their whims and frolic and love and enjoy life!
So ((we)) must always work to create misery and suffering to sate the bottomless hatred in the soul of the chosenites, who're never so happy as when their shooting Palestinian children from rooftops, or arranging their couches to get a better view of Gaza in flames, or watching 'Shock and Awe' on television.
So as these conflicts rage and any attempts at stabilization and normalcy are thwarted at every turn, I thinks it's worth while to recognize why the ZUSA has been used like a cheap whore and murderous bully to destroy all these nations and murder so many people. It isn't to protect Israel from any existential threat. That's a joke! Rather it's to make people suffer, for the sake of making them suffer. And knowing that in their despair, it was 'the Jews' that did this to them.
That's what gives the world's Zionist Jews so much pleasure at watching Germany perpetually humiliated and have their dignity rubbed in eternal shame, knowing that the Germans know who is causing it. What fun is it to rape someone, unless they know it is you that's raping them? Would a rapist feel the same satisfaction if he wore a hood, and the victim didn't know who was raping them? No! It's of fundamental importance that the victim know who is the agent of their suffering, for the satisfaction of seeing them suffer.
And so we have endless strife in the Middle East and the Western world as the chosen are determined to create as much misery and suffering as their ill-gotten lucre can purchase.
That is why Iran is in the crosshairs. That is why Iraq was destroyed, and Libya and Syria, and soon perhaps Lebanon again.
as an expression of a pathological need.. an imperative to impose yourself on others, and make them miserable, and most of all, let them know who is responsible for their wretchedness.
Hammer meets nail. Drives it home
“Putting pressure on Iran” would mean imposing sanctions, in essence, tearing up the agreement reached with Iran under previous administration. These actions would be at least as much anti-American as anti-Iranian. We would demonstrate to the whole world that we are untrustworthy, that there is no point reaching any agreements with the US, as the US will disregard and break those agreements at will. This would encourage many countries to ignore the US and forge ahead with developing nukes. We already did too much in this direction: compare the fate of Milosevich, Gaddafi, or Saddam who did not have WMDs with that of Un in North Korea, who does. The conclusion is clear: WMDs are the only effective insurance policy against “democratic” carpet-bombing and utter destruction of your country. What’s more, both Russia and China are watching to decide whether agreements with the US are worth the paper they are written on. We don’t want them to conclude that they are not. Sticking to the US-Iran agreement is the only way to retain some credibility. Neocons and Israeli politicians tend to be ridiculously shortsighted: in the long run, Israel needs US credibility more than most.
US has zero leverage at this point.
US can tear up the agreement all day long, and it won't make a bit of difference.
It's all hot air from Trump admin.
Reason is EU has already said more than once that US cannot tear up the agreement on its own.
Even if US does withdraw from the agreement, EU won't.
Without EU, US has no leverage over Iran, because Iran will trade with EU.
There will be no new UN sanctions, because Russia, China, and possibly France will veto it.
US will be the loser.
Iran wants to buy ~$3 billion worth of passenger jets from Boeing; if Trump screws with Iran, the order will go to Airbus and possibly Russia (Sukhoi passenger jet).
The only 3 letter word foreign policy interest the American Empire has in the Middle East is O-I-L. The J-E-W consideration in the Middle East should be disregarded. The Evangelicals and the Neo-Conservatives and the politician whores who push for more endless war in the Middle East should be told to clam the hell up.
Couldn’t be more wrong.
JEWS are not demanding that Iran’s oil fields be bombed and JEWS didn’t kill Iranian geologists.
JEWS are intent on destroying Iran’s entire economy & it’s ability to educate its brightest youth, prosper, & protect itself
As investigative journalist C. Bollyn says, “9-11 Truth Ends the [zionist and fraudulent]War[on terror]”
Will the real culprits behind this massive crime of 9-11 and all what followed it, get away again?
Like they did with the USS Liberty? the Lavon Affair?
People need to wake the hell up already!
CHRISTOPHER BOLLYN EXPLAINS WITH FACTS WHY AND HOW ISRAEL DID 9-11
How does the zionist tail wag the ZUSA dog?
Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World – the book made available online:
http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
The War on Terror: The Plot to Rule the Middle East Paperback – August 1, 2017
by Christopher Lee Bollyn (Author), Sabrosky Ned Alan (Foreword)
https://www.amazon.com/War-Terror-Plot-Rule-Middle/dp/0985322543/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1511816955&sr=8-1&keywords=christopher+bollyn
Thx
I'd heard of Bollyn but didn't realize how knowledgeable he is. Deserves our support.
The point that struck me was that including the role of the military radar people in some conspiracy as some commenters on UR have is dopey and contrary to common sense. Those commenters seem to think that the military people with radar screens and some connectiion to civil aircraft trackers should have DONE SOMETHING. All within about 45 minutes from first learning that something wasn't right and without Rumsfeld, Cheney or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs at hand to make decisions. As we know, unless we fantasise that planes didn't hit the twin towers, that the only action by regular military people that could have stopped them was to shoot them down, the obvious question is how that could possibly have happened within a short time period - or at all - when
1. Nothing ĺike 9/11 had happened before
2. If the crashes into buildings had been anticipated it would have been unthinkable for any officer to anticipate the collapse of the towers and 3000 deaths
3. The certainty that shooting down the aircraft would hsve caused hundreds of deaths?
Please - anyone who disagrees with my logic - don't bother pointing out that the National Geographic, like Wikipedia, doesn't embody pure unbiased scholarship. Watch the doco, or just think, and you will see that such objections are irrelevant. (In fact the doco would have made neocons quite unhappy).
{“Putting pressure on Iran” would mean imposing sanctions, …..}
US has zero leverage at this point.
US can tear up the agreement all day long, and it won’t make a bit of difference.
It’s all hot air from Trump admin.
Reason is EU has already said more than once that US cannot tear up the agreement on its own.
Even if US does withdraw from the agreement, EU won’t.
Without EU, US has no leverage over Iran, because Iran will trade with EU.
There will be no new UN sanctions, because Russia, China, and possibly France will veto it.
US will be the loser.
Iran wants to buy ~$3 billion worth of passenger jets from Boeing; if Trump screws with Iran, the order will go to Airbus and possibly Russia (Sukhoi passenger jet).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comac_C919Is Trump literally a Manchurian Candidate? He seems to be making all the right moves to make China stronger? Even while making it look like he is going gonzo on them - he is an actor afterall. Plus, when he leaves office, he'll have his business to go back to and the Chinese might be very, very grateful.Peace.
Will the real culprits behind this massive crime of 9-11 and all what followed it, get away again?
Like they did with the USS Liberty? the Lavon Affair?
People need to wake the hell up already!
CHRISTOPHER BOLLYN EXPLAINS WITH FACTS WHY AND HOW ISRAEL DID 9-11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqQu1OkAgaI&pbjreload=10
How does the zionist tail wag the ZUSA dog?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhTlt4rxLZo
Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World - the book made available online:
http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
The War on Terror: The Plot to Rule the Middle East Paperback – August 1, 2017
by Christopher Lee Bollyn (Author), Sabrosky Ned Alan (Foreword)
https://www.amazon.com/War-Terror-Plot-Rule-Middle/dp/0985322543/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1511816955&sr=8-1&keywords=christopher+bollyn
Good videos
Thx
I’d heard of Bollyn but didn’t realize how knowledgeable he is. Deserves our support.
http://mondoweiss.net/2013/10/malcolm-gladwell-address/
Good one, thx.
Ever notice that most pop fiction writers/titles that make NYTimes Best Seller have at least one reference to Holocaust, or Bad Guys who are Nazis, etc.
NO INSTANCE, ever, of a Jewish bad guy.
NB re those 40 000 books to make best seller –do libraries buy before or after? Public library sales influenced by Jews. Bet on it.
US has zero leverage at this point.
US can tear up the agreement all day long, and it won't make a bit of difference.
It's all hot air from Trump admin.
Reason is EU has already said more than once that US cannot tear up the agreement on its own.
Even if US does withdraw from the agreement, EU won't.
Without EU, US has no leverage over Iran, because Iran will trade with EU.
There will be no new UN sanctions, because Russia, China, and possibly France will veto it.
US will be the loser.
Iran wants to buy ~$3 billion worth of passenger jets from Boeing; if Trump screws with Iran, the order will go to Airbus and possibly Russia (Sukhoi passenger jet).
Or the up and coming Chinese airliners:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comac_C919
Is Trump literally a Manchurian Candidate? He seems to be making all the right moves to make China stronger? Even while making it look like he is going gonzo on them – he is an actor afterall. Plus, when he leaves office, he’ll have his business to go back to and the Chinese might be very, very grateful.
Peace.
My understanding is that Iran needs to buy a fleet of new passenger jets right away.
Only two Comacs have been built and the first flight was May of this year.
Comac is NOT certified for commercial sale: certification target is 2020 or 2021.Sukhoi Superjet 100 (150 built) is certified by various international agencies, so it's good to go.
I suspect though that Iran will buy Airbuses, unless Sukhoi "gives'em" away, to gain market share.As to Trump:From what I have seen, he is a genuine American patriot and at this point in his life at 70, he doesn't need any more money. When he leaves office he will either be 74 (75?) or 78 (79?).
He will be former POTUS when he leaves office, and he won't be involved in commercial business (...I don't think). He'll ride the POTUS afterglow into the sunset. His sons and daughters will take over his R.E. empire, and who knows what kind of material they are made of.
I’ll be explicit; Catholicism claims to be the orthodox faith over the heterodox Reformation, which is the context in which Jake mentioned orthodoxy. I know well that the Pope isn’t Eastern Orthodox.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comac_C919Is Trump literally a Manchurian Candidate? He seems to be making all the right moves to make China stronger? Even while making it look like he is going gonzo on them - he is an actor afterall. Plus, when he leaves office, he'll have his business to go back to and the Chinese might be very, very grateful.Peace.
{Or the up and coming Chinese airliners:}
Highly unlikely.
My understanding is that Iran needs to buy a fleet of new passenger jets right away.
Only two Comacs have been built and the first flight was May of this year.
Comac is NOT certified for commercial sale: certification target is 2020 or 2021.
Sukhoi Superjet 100 (150 built) is certified by various international agencies, so it’s good to go.
I suspect though that Iran will buy Airbuses, unless Sukhoi “gives’em” away, to gain market share.
As to Trump:
From what I have seen, he is a genuine American patriot and at this point in his life at 70, he doesn’t need any more money. When he leaves office he will either be 74 (75?) or 78 (79?).
He will be former POTUS when he leaves office, and he won’t be involved in commercial business (…I don’t think). He’ll ride the POTUS afterglow into the sunset.
His sons and daughters will take over his R.E. empire, and who knows what kind of material they are made of.
As I paraphrase Darth Vader, ‘Your lack of ‘Christian’ faith is disturbing.’
And who cares if the Jews killed Jesus on a cross? His immoral teachings ranged from anti-kin to white-knighing for whoring skanks. Let them take care of their own insane zealots. At worst, it's Jew-on-Jew violence. Again, who cares? Pilate's attitude is refreshing. If it's a free gift, then you're the product. Jesus, Zuckerberg, same scam.
“As the U.S.-backed coalition drives the Islamic State from its remaining strongholds,”
Give me a break!
The Zionists and their allies – UK, France, USA, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Quwait etc. – were all the time supporting, training, financing, arming and importing these mostly foreign mercenaries.
The USAF did not bomb the massive columns of oil tankers stealing the oil or Iraq and Syria and dispatching it to Israel via Turkey.
It is easy to see the pervasiveness of Israel’s Mossad (if one knows where to look), arguably the most effective spy agency on the planet, please read “By Way of Deception” by Viktor Ostrowsky. From the Lavon affair (a “false flag” operation designed to draw the USA into a war with Egypt by making it appear that Arabs bombed the U S interests section–a planted bomb exploded prematurely, exposing this as a Israeli planned and executed “incident”) to the deliberate attack on the USS Liberty (NOT “misidentification”, but another attempt to draw the USA into a war with Egypt and to hide the deliberate massacre of civilians in an Egyptian city, Deir Yassin), to Jonathon Pollard and NSA spying utilizing a company named Amdocs (which handles all US telephone billing records), you will find that Israel looks out for Israel’s interests ONLY. Normally, there is nothing wrong with a country looking out after it’s own interests, BUT Israel has a nasty habit of spying (and setting up) it’s “friends”.
Who the hell died and appointed Israel the “master” of the middle east?? Iran (and all other middle-eastern countries) KNOWS that any nuclear “discharge” would affect the whole middle east . . . Any country that possesses nukes is not stupid . . . Israel has over a hundred nukes, manufactured with stolen American classified technology, refuses inspections of its nuclear facilities and is, in general, a “pain in the ass” to the rest of the world, along with (blackmailed) “big brother” United States of America.
It is no secret that the U S State Department is infested with dual-nationality Israeli-Americans who form (and foment) the bulk of our neocon “foreign policy” straight from Tel Aviv. In fact there are 40 or so congressmen and senators with dual-nationality “ties” to Israel.
Most people are unaware that Israel holds a “Damocles sword” over the world. Any attack on Israel will be met with a nuclear device being detonated in a city of Israel’s choosing. Israel calls this the “Samson option” and is very real.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as its nukes are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should not be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
Not even close.
Like most other things about Israel (e.g. IDF), there is a lot of myth making, boasting and propaganda to convince the masses that Israelis are 10' tall and invincible. Reality bites.
Mossad has had several spectacular failures that you don't much hear about much and Hollywood doesn't make movies about.
Probably the most spectacular was Mossad's failure to detect Egypt's preparations for the surprise attack in 1973, where they almost overran Israel. Israelis lost 100s of tanks to the new Soviet anti-tank missiles that Egyptians used very effectively and also lost ~200 aircraft. Israel was on the ropes. If not for US airlifting massive quantities of military aid, who knows if Israel would even exist today.
As to the most effective:
My vote is on KGB (...during USSR: don't know how good their successors are today).
@“inside every Christian is a Jew.”
We will never understand anything if we continue to assert that nonsense. As long as we conflate “Jews” with “The House of Israel”. As long as we take the part for the whole. ‘Jews’ were a fraction, and a deviant one at that, of the ‘House of Israel’, the children of Abraham to which refers the conditional promise of God. ‘Jews’ flaunted the ‘covenant’ (in actual fact the ‘testament’) and for that reason it was taken from them, there is no circumventing that stark fact by heaping extravagant praises on the ‘Jews’. It should be stressed that the idea of a ‘covenant’ between Jews and God is the height of Jewish foolish pride. It was in reality a ‘testament’, i.e. a commandment from God as to how ‘the house of Israel’ should behave to inherit the promise. A ‘testament’ whose condition were not respected and therefore have been annulled and replaced with a “New Testament” open to everyone:
“27 For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. 28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. 29 And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise” (Galatians 3:27-28), which is exactly what the Christ ‘promised’ to the Jews:
“43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof” (Matthew 21:43).
@“obligated to minister to Jews in material needs” [Romans 15:27].
It would go without saying for one reading the Scriptures, that the passage incriminated does not talk about ‘Jews’, but about the ‘the poor saints which are at Jerusalem’. The whole passage is:
“26 For it hath pleased them of Macedonia and Achaia to make a certain contribution for the poor saints which are at Jerusalem. 27 It hath pleased them verily; and their debtors they are. For if the Gentiles have been made partakers of their spiritual things, their duty is also to minister unto them in carnal things”. The saints were obviously Christians, i.e. baptized.
But there is no doubt that the “Popes” are thoroughly Jewified. Indeed, the long process of Jewification of Christianity starts at first unobtrusively with the Popish schism. Protestants only carried on that process to further lengths, becoming ‘pork eating Jews’, in fact rejecting Christ.
If you really desire a salvation cult without the Jew/Israel, just go back to what Plato wrote in The Republic, "they perform their ritual, and persuade not only individuals, but whole cities, that expiations and atonements for sin may be made by sacrifices and amusements which fill a vacant hour, and are equally at the service of the living and the dead; the latter sort they call mysteries, and they redeem us from the pains of hell, but if we neglect them no one knows what awaits us."
Christianity copied every single aspect of ancient evangelical pagan salvation cults, then inserted the Jew (to scam the gullible goy out of shekels.) Early Christians even admit this, with the magical explanation that Ol' Scratch created pre-Christian pagan religions that were exactly like Christianity to make Christianity look pagan. Lulz! I would be remiss if I didn't mention that Jesus and Paul did disagree over one detail of pagan salvationism:
• Jesus: Not the God of the dead, but of the living. (Luke 20:38)
• Paul: Lord of the dead and the living. (Romans 14:9)
Which way is it? Have some more fun here: Paul's Contradictions of Jesus.
"27 For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. 28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. 29 And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise" (Galatians 3:27-28), which is exactly what the Christ 'promised' to the Jews:
"43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof" (Matthew 21:43). @“obligated to minister to Jews in material needs” [Romans 15:27].It would go without saying for one reading the Scriptures, that the passage incriminated does not talk about 'Jews', but about the 'the poor saints which are at Jerusalem'. The whole passage is:
"26 For it hath pleased them of Macedonia and Achaia to make a certain contribution for the poor saints which are at Jerusalem. 27 It hath pleased them verily; and their debtors they are. For if the Gentiles have been made partakers of their spiritual things, their duty is also to minister unto them in carnal things". The saints were obviously Christians, i.e. baptized. But there is no doubt that the "Popes" are thoroughly Jewified. Indeed, the long process of Jewification of Christianity starts at first unobtrusively with the Popish schism. Protestants only carried on that process to further lengths, becoming 'pork eating Jews', in fact rejecting Christ.
Vatican II was a modernist/internationalist cabal….Jew-ish victory!
{ Israel’s Mossad………, arguably the most effective spy agency on the planet,}
Not even close.
Like most other things about Israel (e.g. IDF), there is a lot of myth making, boasting and propaganda to convince the masses that Israelis are 10′ tall and invincible. Reality bites.
Mossad has had several spectacular failures that you don’t much hear about much and Hollywood doesn’t make movies about.
Probably the most spectacular was Mossad’s failure to detect Egypt’s preparations for the surprise attack in 1973, where they almost overran Israel. Israelis lost 100s of tanks to the new Soviet anti-tank missiles that Egyptians used very effectively and also lost ~200 aircraft. Israel was on the ropes. If not for US airlifting massive quantities of military aid, who knows if Israel would even exist today.
As to the most effective:
My vote is on KGB (…during USSR: don’t know how good their successors are today).
Briefly:
The Egyptian goal was limited and they actually achieved it. For that, planned, limited goal, their performance was quite good.
Syrians failed in their effort. Incompetence.
In order to relieve pressure on Syrians Egyptians moved further than planned/trained. Got overextended.
That allowed Israel to defeat them.
Mobile warfare. INITIATIVE, small unit leadership, stuff like that.
Rearming by US was helpful but not crucial.
"Arabs at war".
The policy is similar to Roman policy toward Germany have the Emperor Augustus pulled Rome out of Germany after the Germanic tribes slaughtered the Roman legions in the battle of Tutenburg Forrest.
The Romans made alliances with border German tribes and encouraged the various German tribes to fight amongst themselves and not march on Roman Gaul, Northern Italy. This policy worked for a long time and then it didn't.
Israeli and the Israeli Americans like to see Libya in anarchy, Iraq and Syria in anarchy - huge Muslim migrant invasions of Western Europe and Sweden is fine with Israel and the Israeli American community as this is seen as just revenge against hated enemies of Germans and Swedes.
The propaganda War machine in the US isn't functioning as well as it used to as regular Americans are sick of being told the leader of Syria or Iran is "HITLER" heading an AXIS OF EVIL AGAINS THE FREE WORLD (which somehow includes the Saudi Sunni royals, Osama Bin Ladin types)
We need to start physically doxing the worst Neo Conservatives, Zionists, Christian Zionists and Cuckservatives who go along with this SH***. They should suffer the same treatment as Richard Spencer - not be able to go out in public.
True. From a highly readable and reasonable series that UR oughta consider running.:
Not even close.
Like most other things about Israel (e.g. IDF), there is a lot of myth making, boasting and propaganda to convince the masses that Israelis are 10' tall and invincible. Reality bites.
Mossad has had several spectacular failures that you don't much hear about much and Hollywood doesn't make movies about.
Probably the most spectacular was Mossad's failure to detect Egypt's preparations for the surprise attack in 1973, where they almost overran Israel. Israelis lost 100s of tanks to the new Soviet anti-tank missiles that Egyptians used very effectively and also lost ~200 aircraft. Israel was on the ropes. If not for US airlifting massive quantities of military aid, who knows if Israel would even exist today.
As to the most effective:
My vote is on KGB (...during USSR: don't know how good their successors are today).
No.
Briefly:
The Egyptian goal was limited and they actually achieved it. For that, planned, limited goal, their performance was quite good.
Syrians failed in their effort. Incompetence.
In order to relieve pressure on Syrians Egyptians moved further than planned/trained. Got overextended.
That allowed Israel to defeat them.
Mobile warfare. INITIATIVE, small unit leadership, stuff like that.
Rearming by US was helpful but not crucial.
“Arabs at war”.
Yes.
[Former government aide says the defense minister, badly shaken on day two of the Yom Kippur War, suggested the ultimate option... and Meir told him to 'forget it']*
what it's actually about is the Iranian people waking up every day in their homes, and opening their windows to sunshine and hope to a normal day's life, eating breakfast with their children, on their way to school, kissing their wives as they head off to work, feeling for all practical purposes a contentment and happiness at being alive.
That is what drives the Zionist Jews insane with seething, apoplectic rage. Not some phantom nuclear non-threat, but rather the well-being of a people slated by the Jewish god of wrath and hatred - for suffering, misery and death, but whose every smile on their children's faces is an affront to these Jews and their hate-god.
That's why they had to destroy Nazi Germany. Because the Germans were thriving and happy, not because of any so-called threat.
And it's the same with Iran today. They don't consider Iran any kind of existential threat, anymore than they considered Iraq or Libya or Syria a threat. They just feel the need to destroy these people's lives and more to the point, they're happiness, out of spite, and the limitless bile on their black, supremacist souls.
When others are happy and prospering and enjoying life, then what's the point of being chosen?! Unless you and you alone are happy and prosperous? What's the point of being the only people with a soul, if the Gentiles are allowed to worship their own Gods, and celebrate their own holidays, and live happy lives?! They were put here by god himself to serve the Jews! How DARE they live according to their whims and frolic and love and enjoy life!
So ((we)) must always work to create misery and suffering to sate the bottomless hatred in the soul of the chosenites, who're never so happy as when their shooting Palestinian children from rooftops, or arranging their couches to get a better view of Gaza in flames, or watching 'Shock and Awe' on television.
So as these conflicts rage and any attempts at stabilization and normalcy are thwarted at every turn, I thinks it's worth while to recognize why the ZUSA has been used like a cheap whore and murderous bully to destroy all these nations and murder so many people. It isn't to protect Israel from any existential threat. That's a joke! Rather it's to make people suffer, for the sake of making them suffer. And knowing that in their despair, it was 'the Jews' that did this to them.
That's what gives the world's Zionist Jews so much pleasure at watching Germany perpetually humiliated and have their dignity rubbed in eternal shame, knowing that the Germans know who is causing it. What fun is it to rape someone, unless they know it is you that's raping them? Would a rapist feel the same satisfaction if he wore a hood, and the victim didn't know who was raping them? No! It's of fundamental importance that the victim know who is the agent of their suffering, for the satisfaction of seeing them suffer.
And so we have endless strife in the Middle East and the Western world as the chosen are determined to create as much misery and suffering as their ill-gotten lucre can purchase.
That is why Iran is in the crosshairs. That is why Iraq was destroyed, and Libya and Syria, and soon perhaps Lebanon again.
as an expression of a pathological need.. an imperative to impose yourself on others, and make them miserable, and most of all, let them know who is responsible for their wretchedness.
Whoa! You’ve got it!
The sadism is ineffably disgusting and the goons stop at nothing to rub other people’s noses in their ultra rotten filth.
Everything they say is a lie and everything they do is an abomination.
We were told that the invasion of Iraq would be a cakewalk and that we’d be greeted with flowers. Also that we were exporting democracy, they had WMD, had a connection to 9-11, and so on. All lies, every bit of it. Instead Iraq was pulverized with Iran being enabled to extend it’s influence into it. Hezbollah was a product of Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982 with their callous treatment of the Shia population and the shelling of Shia areas. Note how the US and Israel have created their own blowback which we’re being called upon yet again to combat but now at an even higher level. Our own ineptness has created stronger enemies. The assault upon Syria has failed after the Russians decided not to be mere bystanders. Iran has 80 million people and can’t be so easily handled. The neocon assertions that they’re internally weak is just that, mere assertion without any proof whatsoever. The neocons have goaded us into disaster previously so why does anyone even take that faction seriously? Talk about a disastrous quagmire in the making, conflict with Iran would be it.
Bloody Americans disturb Sith Lord; News at 11!
Not that I don’t have faith though. It’s just not Jew derived. No proud White man needs a degenerate Rabbi to tell him how to live morally or to sell him an afterlife scam or to live by faith.
And who cares if the Jews killed Jesus on a cross? His immoral teachings ranged from anti-kin to white-knighing for whoring skanks. Let them take care of their own insane zealots. At worst, it’s Jew-on-Jew violence. Again, who cares? Pilate’s attitude is refreshing.
If it’s a free gift, then you’re the product. Jesus, Zuckerberg, same scam.
That was known since 1965! Forty two years since the RC ceased to exist, completely abandoned by the Holy Spirit. What is now using deceptively the name of ‘RC Church’ is a corpse animated by dark forces, a zombie.
You will love that:
“The Asatru Community. A Jewish operated organization” (part 1 nad 2):
@
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-asatru-community/
http://www.renegadetribune.com/asatru-community-2/
And this is not because it was ‘infiltrated’ by Jews, but because it is just a mirror (albeit in a deforming mirror) image of Judaism.
"27 For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. 28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. 29 And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise" (Galatians 3:27-28), which is exactly what the Christ 'promised' to the Jews:
"43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof" (Matthew 21:43). @“obligated to minister to Jews in material needs” [Romans 15:27].It would go without saying for one reading the Scriptures, that the passage incriminated does not talk about 'Jews', but about the 'the poor saints which are at Jerusalem'. The whole passage is:
"26 For it hath pleased them of Macedonia and Achaia to make a certain contribution for the poor saints which are at Jerusalem. 27 It hath pleased them verily; and their debtors they are. For if the Gentiles have been made partakers of their spiritual things, their duty is also to minister unto them in carnal things". The saints were obviously Christians, i.e. baptized. But there is no doubt that the "Popes" are thoroughly Jewified. Indeed, the long process of Jewification of Christianity starts at first unobtrusively with the Popish schism. Protestants only carried on that process to further lengths, becoming 'pork eating Jews', in fact rejecting Christ.
Christianity was Jewish from the beginning; goyim have always been second-raters in the “Jews first” (Romans 1:16) cult that required pledging allegiance to a foreign “King of Israel” (John 1:49). So much for your nonsensical hairsplitting over “’Jews’ with ‘The House of Israel.’”
If you really desire a salvation cult without the Jew/Israel, just go back to what Plato wrote in The Republic, “they perform their ritual, and persuade not only individuals, but whole cities, that expiations and atonements for sin may be made by sacrifices and amusements which fill a vacant hour, and are equally at the service of the living and the dead; the latter sort they call mysteries, and they redeem us from the pains of hell, but if we neglect them no one knows what awaits us.”
Christianity copied every single aspect of ancient evangelical pagan salvation cults, then inserted the Jew (to scam the gullible goy out of shekels.) Early Christians even admit this, with the magical explanation that Ol’ Scratch created pre-Christian pagan religions that were exactly like Christianity to make Christianity look pagan. Lulz!
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Jesus and Paul did disagree over one detail of pagan salvationism:
• Jesus: Not the God of the dead, but of the living. (Luke 20:38)
• Paul: Lord of the dead and the living. (Romans 14:9)
Which way is it? Have some more fun here: Paul’s Contradictions of Jesus.
If you really desire a salvation cult without the Jew/Israel, just go back to what Plato wrote in The Republic, "they perform their ritual, and persuade not only individuals, but whole cities, that expiations and atonements for sin may be made by sacrifices and amusements which fill a vacant hour, and are equally at the service of the living and the dead; the latter sort they call mysteries, and they redeem us from the pains of hell, but if we neglect them no one knows what awaits us."
Christianity copied every single aspect of ancient evangelical pagan salvation cults, then inserted the Jew (to scam the gullible goy out of shekels.) Early Christians even admit this, with the magical explanation that Ol' Scratch created pre-Christian pagan religions that were exactly like Christianity to make Christianity look pagan. Lulz! I would be remiss if I didn't mention that Jesus and Paul did disagree over one detail of pagan salvationism:
• Jesus: Not the God of the dead, but of the living. (Luke 20:38)
• Paul: Lord of the dead and the living. (Romans 14:9)
Which way is it? Have some more fun here: Paul's Contradictions of Jesus.
You don’t understand anything. You are just parroting the anti-Christian trash of semi literate ‘acclaimed authors’ endlessly regurgitating Nietzsche’s anti-Christian tropes (Nietzsche, the madman, was himself regurgitating the anti-Christian tropes originating with Jewish anti-Christian propaganda). You are a semi literate yourself and really don’t know what you are talking about, despite your cocksureness.
You sound like Hillary on her book tour explaining how she lost to we Les Deplorables. I guess such a childish meltdown is what happens when you don’t have any good arguments.
Briefly:
The Egyptian goal was limited and they actually achieved it. For that, planned, limited goal, their performance was quite good.
Syrians failed in their effort. Incompetence.
In order to relieve pressure on Syrians Egyptians moved further than planned/trained. Got overextended.
That allowed Israel to defeat them.
Mobile warfare. INITIATIVE, small unit leadership, stuff like that.
Rearming by US was helpful but not crucial.
"Arabs at war".
{No.}
Yes.
[Former government aide says the defense minister, badly shaken on day two of the Yom Kippur War, suggested the ultimate option... and Meir told him to 'forget it']*
____________________
*
[‘Dayan pushed PM Meir to consider using nuclear weapons in 1973 war’]
https://www.timesofisrael.com/dayan-pushed-pm-meir-to-consider-using-nuclear-weapons-in-1973/
I am not ‘arguing’ with you. I simply told you that you are an ignorant and your ‘arguments’ have no merit whatsoever. You did not have to prove it again.
Will the real culprits behind this massive crime of 9-11 and all what followed it, get away again?
Like they did with the USS Liberty? the Lavon Affair?
People need to wake the hell up already!
CHRISTOPHER BOLLYN EXPLAINS WITH FACTS WHY AND HOW ISRAEL DID 9-11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqQu1OkAgaI&pbjreload=10
How does the zionist tail wag the ZUSA dog?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhTlt4rxLZo
Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World - the book made available online:
http://bollyn.com/solving-9-11-the-book/
The War on Terror: The Plot to Rule the Middle East Paperback – August 1, 2017
by Christopher Lee Bollyn (Author), Sabrosky Ned Alan (Foreword)
https://www.amazon.com/War-Terror-Plot-Rule-Middle/dp/0985322543/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1511816955&sr=8-1&keywords=christopher+bollyn
As the subject of 9/11 and who was responsible has been raised again let me offer for comment a point that struck me when I watched recently a National Geographic doco “9/11 : The Longest War” which had, no surprise, some very good visuals. It had some long scenes dealing with the confusion at the military/ Air Force radar tracking stations – added to understandably by the fact that some planned exercise was about to start. The difficulty of joining the dots between military and air traffic control and whoever first knew of the first highjacks was evident.
The point that struck me was that including the role of the military radar people in some conspiracy as some commenters on UR have is dopey and contrary to common sense. Those commenters seem to think that the military people with radar screens and some connectiion to civil aircraft trackers should have DONE SOMETHING. All within about 45 minutes from first learning that something wasn’t right and without Rumsfeld, Cheney or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs at hand to make decisions. As we know, unless we fantasise that planes didn’t hit the twin towers, that the only action by regular military people that could have stopped them was to shoot them down, the obvious question is how that could possibly have happened within a short time period – or at all – when
1. Nothing ĺike 9/11 had happened before
2. If the crashes into buildings had been anticipated it would have been unthinkable for any officer to anticipate the collapse of the towers and 3000 deaths
3. The certainty that shooting down the aircraft would hsve caused hundreds of deaths?
Please – anyone who disagrees with my logic – don’t bother pointing out that the National Geographic, like Wikipedia, doesn’t embody pure unbiased scholarship. Watch the doco, or just think, and you will see that such objections are irrelevant. (In fact the doco would have made neocons quite unhappy).
on 9/11 wiz, there were known hijacked jets flying all over the northeastern US and no one bothered to scramble fighter jets in intercept them, as had been the protocol for many decades. In the year preceding 9/11, 67 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept commercial or private flights for one reason or another.
the idea that there were no protocols [heh] on 9/11, and the air traffic controllers simply had no idea what to do, is stupid.
Tons of material have been produced about all that and getting properly into it simply can't be done here.
Something isn't quite right with the official story.
Elements I found interesting (but, admit, haven't put too much effort there)
-timing of the "hit"; it was, apparently, well coordinated with the exercise.
-damage at Pentagon created by the plane
-collapsing of towers hit by planes.
-collapsing of the building 7 not hit by anything; THIS one in particular.
We'll probably never know the real truth here. Not because it's technically impossible; just too much agendas and emotional attachments there.
When one looks at "debunking community"....some fascinating characters and stories there.
The more money Iran has, the less control outside, "international" bankers have over the country. All the rest is pretext and bullshit.
Would you please try and make sense of that.
I suppose we can start with agreeing that the common objective of all the bankers you refer to is profit.
You are clearly implying that some banks are already benefiting from, i.e. making money from the present constrained and recently even more constrained Iranian economy. It is not strictly impossible for some businesses to benefit from a decline in a national economy but it is, to say the least, unusual and unlikely. So allow me to ask “which banks?” and “how do they do it?”.
And recalling that some banks must be makung little money or none out of business with Iran at present (US banks in particular, but also some foreign banks being penalised for doing business with Iran) it follows that there are some banks who must be likely to benefit from opening up Iran to business. So could you please include reference to such banks in your answer and demonstrate that they are of little account as against those you say are benefitting now?
what it's actually about is the Iranian people waking up every day in their homes, and opening their windows to sunshine and hope to a normal day's life, eating breakfast with their children, on their way to school, kissing their wives as they head off to work, feeling for all practical purposes a contentment and happiness at being alive.
That is what drives the Zionist Jews insane with seething, apoplectic rage. Not some phantom nuclear non-threat, but rather the well-being of a people slated by the Jewish god of wrath and hatred - for suffering, misery and death, but whose every smile on their children's faces is an affront to these Jews and their hate-god.
That's why they had to destroy Nazi Germany. Because the Germans were thriving and happy, not because of any so-called threat.
And it's the same with Iran today. They don't consider Iran any kind of existential threat, anymore than they considered Iraq or Libya or Syria a threat. They just feel the need to destroy these people's lives and more to the point, they're happiness, out of spite, and the limitless bile on their black, supremacist souls.
When others are happy and prospering and enjoying life, then what's the point of being chosen?! Unless you and you alone are happy and prosperous? What's the point of being the only people with a soul, if the Gentiles are allowed to worship their own Gods, and celebrate their own holidays, and live happy lives?! They were put here by god himself to serve the Jews! How DARE they live according to their whims and frolic and love and enjoy life!
So ((we)) must always work to create misery and suffering to sate the bottomless hatred in the soul of the chosenites, who're never so happy as when their shooting Palestinian children from rooftops, or arranging their couches to get a better view of Gaza in flames, or watching 'Shock and Awe' on television.
So as these conflicts rage and any attempts at stabilization and normalcy are thwarted at every turn, I thinks it's worth while to recognize why the ZUSA has been used like a cheap whore and murderous bully to destroy all these nations and murder so many people. It isn't to protect Israel from any existential threat. That's a joke! Rather it's to make people suffer, for the sake of making them suffer. And knowing that in their despair, it was 'the Jews' that did this to them.
That's what gives the world's Zionist Jews so much pleasure at watching Germany perpetually humiliated and have their dignity rubbed in eternal shame, knowing that the Germans know who is causing it. What fun is it to rape someone, unless they know it is you that's raping them? Would a rapist feel the same satisfaction if he wore a hood, and the victim didn't know who was raping them? No! It's of fundamental importance that the victim know who is the agent of their suffering, for the satisfaction of seeing them suffer.
And so we have endless strife in the Middle East and the Western world as the chosen are determined to create as much misery and suffering as their ill-gotten lucre can purchase.
That is why Iran is in the crosshairs. That is why Iraq was destroyed, and Libya and Syria, and soon perhaps Lebanon again.
as an expression of a pathological need.. an imperative to impose yourself on others, and make them miserable, and most of all, let them know who is responsible for their wretchedness.
Quite a vivid piece of writing. A small portrait of truth, painted with words. It’s left clear and disturbing images in my mind.
Your work contributes to humanity’s awakening. Thank you.
thanks (Zumbuddi & jacques too)
I sometimes read what I wrote and wince at the typos and grammar, etc.. But I guess I was able to flesh out a thought or two there
cheers.
And who cares if the Jews killed Jesus on a cross? His immoral teachings ranged from anti-kin to white-knighing for whoring skanks. Let them take care of their own insane zealots. At worst, it's Jew-on-Jew violence. Again, who cares? Pilate's attitude is refreshing. If it's a free gift, then you're the product. Jesus, Zuckerberg, same scam.
It’s always amused me that so many people accepted the idea that it had to be a Jew that came along to save the world, especially when we can all see how successful that’s been!
And who cares if the Jews killed Jesus on a cross? His immoral teachings ranged from anti-kin to white-knighing for whoring skanks. Let them take care of their own insane zealots. At worst, it's Jew-on-Jew violence. Again, who cares? Pilate's attitude is refreshing. If it's a free gift, then you're the product. Jesus, Zuckerberg, same scam.
Thanks for that. The whole letter is a gem.
If he came back to life today, he’d more than shudder, he’d likely fill his shorts over the Mother of Abuses of Grief, “The” holocaust, would he not???
I wonder if there’s a pattern here somewhere or maybe I’m just some sort of low IQ, dumb goy, “kunspirasee theerist.”
Your calling me ignorant is ironic, because the Bible clearly identifies you as ignorant and ignoble.
That hits the nail on the head. And science proves the Bible true in this case.
After being Bible-thumped with your own holy book, you’re a bit punch drunk. I’d advice you quit before you intellectually humiliate yourself more. But if you can’t stop, be warned, I have not yet begun to wield your Jewbook like Thor’s Hammer.
You are a sheer idiot. You can shove your Thor’s hammer up yours.
I hope you enjoy that eternal Jewtopia as a Bride of your Rabbi. Consummating that marriage with a swarthy Jew is going to be the only pleasure you get, since he banned normal male-female relations. When you've been there 10,000 years, you'll likely have followed your dear Rabbi's advice to castrate yourself (Matthew 19.11-12), you sweet little androgynous angel (Matthew 22.30). But don't send pictures of you snuggled in Jesus' bosom (John 13:23-25) to me in Helheim. Your ilk have already done way too much fantasizing about divine pederasty in artwork like this:
And who cares if the Jews killed Jesus on a cross? His immoral teachings ranged from anti-kin to white-knighing for whoring skanks. Let them take care of their own insane zealots. At worst, it's Jew-on-Jew violence. Again, who cares? Pilate's attitude is refreshing. If it's a free gift, then you're the product. Jesus, Zuckerberg, same scam.
You (all you ‘anti Christ’ guys) have something in common with the Jew, hatred for Jesus. I was going to add ‘may the Lord forgive thee’ but I’m sure you all wouldn’t appreciate it. (Grin)
The point that struck me was that including the role of the military radar people in some conspiracy as some commenters on UR have is dopey and contrary to common sense. Those commenters seem to think that the military people with radar screens and some connectiion to civil aircraft trackers should have DONE SOMETHING. All within about 45 minutes from first learning that something wasn't right and without Rumsfeld, Cheney or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs at hand to make decisions. As we know, unless we fantasise that planes didn't hit the twin towers, that the only action by regular military people that could have stopped them was to shoot them down, the obvious question is how that could possibly have happened within a short time period - or at all - when
1. Nothing ĺike 9/11 had happened before
2. If the crashes into buildings had been anticipated it would have been unthinkable for any officer to anticipate the collapse of the towers and 3000 deaths
3. The certainty that shooting down the aircraft would hsve caused hundreds of deaths?
Please - anyone who disagrees with my logic - don't bother pointing out that the National Geographic, like Wikipedia, doesn't embody pure unbiased scholarship. Watch the doco, or just think, and you will see that such objections are irrelevant. (In fact the doco would have made neocons quite unhappy).
on 9/11 wiz, there were known hijacked jets flying all over the northeastern US and no one bothered to scramble fighter jets in intercept them, as had been the protocol for many decades. In the year preceding 9/11, 67 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept commercial or private flights for one reason or another.
the idea that there were no protocols [heh] on 9/11, and the air traffic controllers simply had no idea what to do, is stupid.
What surely is a reasonable inference is that no conspirators' plan would have had to square anyone in air traffic control or NORAD because they would end up with
1. Suppose we arrange for transpondérs to be turned off and this, unlikely though this would be, is picked up virtually immediately by a very experienced senior air traffic controller who immediately infers a possible highjack;
2. Suppose he/she or his/her boss can get someone at NORAD alerted and seeking to identify the aircraft on radar within 4 minutes and supposing the relevant NORAD base is working with maximum intelligence and efficiency and has fighter jets scrambled so as to intercept an aircraft travelling towards Manhattan at over 500 knots within 10 minutes....
Then what? Are they going to shoot down a passenger jet over NYC? Not a 1 in 50 chance.
And if they did shoot it down isn't that as good a result as any conspirators needed to start a war in Afghanistan?
So, in short, why would you want to factor in to your conspiracy theory anything to do with human decision making in America's greatest exponents of socialist effiiciency, namely its defence institutions?
All the stuff about air traffic control and NORAD is irrelevant to explanations of 9/11.
For those UR commenters who have difficulty in applying what at some level they know and have experienced to the real probabilities in the government sphere let me suggest they consider their own and family's and friends' experience with health care. This is prompted by recent experience of a family member in a big Australian city where the life expectancy is well above anywhere in the US - right up with Japan - and standards of care and professionalism only exceeded in the US for billionaires and some lucky beneficiaries of cutting edge reserch....
1. Email about recurrence of acute pain to regular GP Thursday evening with request to ring and advise best course (e.g. go to hospital or local acupuncturist) inthe morning. No reply and when the third call to the GP is put through on Monday morning GP makes vague admission of having seen email on return from a weekend away...
2. No response from GP on the Friday morning so a call is made to a sports club acquaintance who is a specialist in anaesthetics and pain management - and uses acupuncture. She is in a conference but promises to ring back before lunch - but doesn't ring back at all
3. Saturday morning: GP's weekend locum srrvice is rung and voice message ĺeft to call back - but no call back is received.
4. Sufferer has plenty of drugs available from previous pain management so waits till Sunday to ring old friend who is a very distinguished retired professor of medicine and eventually decides to go into a nearby hospital's emergency department on Monday if the problem has not cleared up.
5. Moved upstairs to regular hospital and CT scan done (with nothing showing but ageing disks) and apparently the obvious choice of Primary Doctor - the surgeon who did a microdiskectomy 8 years earlier - didn't see the patient but prescibed or ordered a régime of painkillers which was much less effective than the patient had brought with him, so he had to be asked, after 25 minutes delay, whether it would be OK to add an inflammatory drug as well;
6. Of course the patient's well chosen personal supply of analgesics and antinflammatories were removed from his bag and locked in a drawer to which he didn't have the key!
7. You can imagine the BS reasons given for not opening the drawer and giving the patient the drugs he knows works. Any dumb lawyer would know what precautionary advice to give if a large hospital couldn't rely on management and nursing staff to make sure that they distinguished compos mentis patients who weren't likely to give themselves accidental overdoses and eere able to sign a valid waiver.... And if you can imagine that you can imagine how something unusual is likely to take time to resolve at air traffic control or NORAD stations. This of course relates mostly to my opening observation that too many UR commenters don't live in a world of real people. Mind you AI may be the answer to everything one day except for the AI at NORAD that shouts back at air traffic control "shut up! I'm using everything on finishing the last game of GO in our office championship".
Your anti-White sentiments are noted, Jewphile. From now on, every Thor’s Day, as Thor’s name is on your lips, you shall remember how you have truly forsaken your own blood and soil (Luke 14:26, Matthew 19:27-30) as le happy merchant requires of you, as a price for his afterlife scam.
I hope you enjoy that eternal Jewtopia as a Bride of your Rabbi. Consummating that marriage with a swarthy Jew is going to be the only pleasure you get, since he banned normal male-female relations. When you’ve been there 10,000 years, you’ll likely have followed your dear Rabbi’s advice to castrate yourself (Matthew 19.11-12), you sweet little androgynous angel (Matthew 22.30). But don’t send pictures of you snuggled in Jesus’ bosom (John 13:23-25) to me in Helheim. Your ilk have already done way too much fantasizing about divine pederasty in artwork like this:
as does your work, wayfarer
thanks (Zumbuddi & jacques too)
I sometimes read what I wrote and wince at the typos and grammar, etc.. But I guess I was able to flesh out a thought or two there
cheers.
Who cares about Jewish infighting? Jews hate a lot of other Jews. Jew hatred of Jews isn’t an endorsement of of Jews. Be like that noble White man, Pilate.
And may Gott (Godin, Woden, Wotan, Odin) show you his true name tomorrow when it is on your lips. The Jews hate that name too, Z-man.
And yes, several theologians are now admitting that G-D (there are no vowels in the Hebrew) is God. Pick one, God or Jehovah, White man. You can’t really serve both.
I hope you enjoy that eternal Jewtopia as a Bride of your Rabbi. Consummating that marriage with a swarthy Jew is going to be the only pleasure you get, since he banned normal male-female relations. When you've been there 10,000 years, you'll likely have followed your dear Rabbi's advice to castrate yourself (Matthew 19.11-12), you sweet little androgynous angel (Matthew 22.30). But don't send pictures of you snuggled in Jesus' bosom (John 13:23-25) to me in Helheim. Your ilk have already done way too much fantasizing about divine pederasty in artwork like this:
You are a laughable idiot. I am waiting for your next rant. We need amusement from time to time. The ‘white’ buffoons are particularly entertaining with their Thors, Odins, Wooden heads, or ‘Gott’ knows what. But do not exaggerate. It gets tedious in the end.
The point that struck me was that including the role of the military radar people in some conspiracy as some commenters on UR have is dopey and contrary to common sense. Those commenters seem to think that the military people with radar screens and some connectiion to civil aircraft trackers should have DONE SOMETHING. All within about 45 minutes from first learning that something wasn't right and without Rumsfeld, Cheney or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs at hand to make decisions. As we know, unless we fantasise that planes didn't hit the twin towers, that the only action by regular military people that could have stopped them was to shoot them down, the obvious question is how that could possibly have happened within a short time period - or at all - when
1. Nothing ĺike 9/11 had happened before
2. If the crashes into buildings had been anticipated it would have been unthinkable for any officer to anticipate the collapse of the towers and 3000 deaths
3. The certainty that shooting down the aircraft would hsve caused hundreds of deaths?
Please - anyone who disagrees with my logic - don't bother pointing out that the National Geographic, like Wikipedia, doesn't embody pure unbiased scholarship. Watch the doco, or just think, and you will see that such objections are irrelevant. (In fact the doco would have made neocons quite unhappy).
You can’t really, here, expect a competent debate about the subject.
Tons of material have been produced about all that and getting properly into it simply can’t be done here.
Something isn’t quite right with the official story.
Elements I found interesting (but, admit, haven’t put too much effort there)
-timing of the “hit”; it was, apparently, well coordinated with the exercise.
-damage at Pentagon created by the plane
-collapsing of towers hit by planes.
-collapsing of the building 7 not hit by anything; THIS one in particular.
We’ll probably never know the real truth here. Not because it’s technically impossible; just too much agendas and emotional attachments there.
When one looks at “debunking community”….some fascinating characters and stories there.
Why did the suppised conspirators have to pay any attention to fixing air traffic controllers or NORAD when the only outcomes possible were
1. Thar the planes wouldn't be shot down so the towers would be hit, or
2. Just a very faint chance, that the planes would be shot down and the casus belli established juat as the predicted damage to WTC towers would have done.
I suppose we can start with agreeing that the common objective of all the bankers you refer to is profit.
You are clearly implying that some banks are already benefiting from, i.e. making money from the present constrained and recently even more constrained Iranian economy. It is not strictly impossible for some businesses to benefit from a decline in a national economy but it is, to say the least, unusual and unlikely. So allow me to ask "which banks?" and "how do they do it?".
And recalling that some banks must be makung little money or none out of business with Iran at present (US banks in particular, but also some foreign banks being penalised for doing business with Iran) it follows that there are some banks who must be likely to benefit from opening up Iran to business. So could you please include reference to such banks in your answer and demonstrate that they are of little account as against those you say are benefitting now?
Or we could start by agreeing that the common objective of all the bankers you refer to is something more than profit, e.g., world dominance.
After we agree to that, then the rest of your question doesn’t require an answer.
Or, you could just agree to read Rurik at comment # 26.
We’re talking pathological needs here, not merely “profits.” Get it?
on 9/11 wiz, there were known hijacked jets flying all over the northeastern US and no one bothered to scramble fighter jets in intercept them, as had been the protocol for many decades. In the year preceding 9/11, 67 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept commercial or private flights for one reason or another.
the idea that there were no protocols [heh] on 9/11, and the air traffic controllers simply had no idea what to do, is stupid.
Written like UR’s large sub-group of Utopian Hermit commenters who have little idea about the real world of human behaviour and fallible human beings employed in large organisations. And, by the way, I didn’t suggest there were no applicable protocols or that “the air traffic controllers (sic) simply had no idea what to do”.
What surely is a reasonable inference is that no conspirators’ plan would have had to square anyone in air traffic control or NORAD because they would end up with
1. Suppose we arrange for transpondérs to be turned off and this, unlikely though this would be, is picked up virtually immediately by a very experienced senior air traffic controller who immediately infers a possible highjack;
2. Suppose he/she or his/her boss can get someone at NORAD alerted and seeking to identify the aircraft on radar within 4 minutes and supposing the relevant NORAD base is working with maximum intelligence and efficiency and has fighter jets scrambled so as to intercept an aircraft travelling towards Manhattan at over 500 knots within 10 minutes….
Then what? Are they going to shoot down a passenger jet over NYC? Not a 1 in 50 chance.
And if they did shoot it down isn’t that as good a result as any conspirators needed to start a war in Afghanistan?
So, in short, why would you want to factor in to your conspiracy theory anything to do with human decision making in America’s greatest exponents of socialist effiiciency, namely its defence institutions?
All the stuff about air traffic control and NORAD is irrelevant to explanations of 9/11.
For those UR commenters who have difficulty in applying what at some level they know and have experienced to the real probabilities in the government sphere let me suggest they consider their own and family’s and friends’ experience with health care. This is prompted by recent experience of a family member in a big Australian city where the life expectancy is well above anywhere in the US – right up with Japan – and standards of care and professionalism only exceeded in the US for billionaires and some lucky beneficiaries of cutting edge reserch….
1. Email about recurrence of acute pain to regular GP Thursday evening with request to ring and advise best course (e.g. go to hospital or local acupuncturist) inthe morning. No reply and when the third call to the GP is put through on Monday morning GP makes vague admission of having seen email on return from a weekend away…
2. No response from GP on the Friday morning so a call is made to a sports club acquaintance who is a specialist in anaesthetics and pain management – and uses acupuncture. She is in a conference but promises to ring back before lunch – but doesn’t ring back at all
3. Saturday morning: GP’s weekend locum srrvice is rung and voice message ĺeft to call back – but no call back is received.
4. Sufferer has plenty of drugs available from previous pain management so waits till Sunday to ring old friend who is a very distinguished retired professor of medicine and eventually decides to go into a nearby hospital’s emergency department on Monday if the problem has not cleared up.
5. Moved upstairs to regular hospital and CT scan done (with nothing showing but ageing disks) and apparently the obvious choice of Primary Doctor – the surgeon who did a microdiskectomy 8 years earlier – didn’t see the patient but prescibed or ordered a régime of painkillers which was much less effective than the patient had brought with him, so he had to be asked, after 25 minutes delay, whether it would be OK to add an inflammatory drug as well;
6. Of course the patient’s well chosen personal supply of analgesics and antinflammatories were removed from his bag and locked in a drawer to which he didn’t have the key!
7. You can imagine the BS reasons given for not opening the drawer and giving the patient the drugs he knows works. Any dumb lawyer would know what precautionary advice to give if a large hospital couldn’t rely on management and nursing staff to make sure that they distinguished compos mentis patients who weren’t likely to give themselves accidental overdoses and eere able to sign a valid waiver…. And if you can imagine that you can imagine how something unusual is likely to take time to resolve at air traffic control or NORAD stations. This of course relates mostly to my opening observation that too many UR commenters don’t live in a world of real people. Mind you AI may be the answer to everything one day except for the AI at NORAD that shouts back at air traffic control “shut up! I’m using everything on finishing the last game of GO in our office championship”.
Tons of material have been produced about all that and getting properly into it simply can't be done here.
Something isn't quite right with the official story.
Elements I found interesting (but, admit, haven't put too much effort there)
-timing of the "hit"; it was, apparently, well coordinated with the exercise.
-damage at Pentagon created by the plane
-collapsing of towers hit by planes.
-collapsing of the building 7 not hit by anything; THIS one in particular.
We'll probably never know the real truth here. Not because it's technically impossible; just too much agendas and emotional attachments there.
When one looks at "debunking community"....some fascinating characters and stories there.
You wouldn’t have needed to “put too muxh effort there” if you had just put a little effort into analysingwhat kind of point you were purporting to reply to.
Why did the suppised conspirators have to pay any attention to fixing air traffic controllers or NORAD when the only outcomes possible were
1. Thar the planes wouldn’t be shot down so the towers would be hit, or
2. Just a very faint chance, that the planes would be shot down and the casus belli established juat as the predicted damage to WTC towers would have done.
on 9/11 wiz, there were known hijacked jets flying all over the northeastern US and no one bothered to scramble fighter jets in intercept them, as had been the protocol for many decades. In the year preceding 9/11, 67 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept commercial or private flights for one reason or another.
the idea that there were no protocols [heh] on 9/11, and the air traffic controllers simply had no idea what to do, is stupid.
Maybe I missed the problem that you had been thrown right off the track by not reading my DONE SOMETHING as I intended it to be read (and supposed it would because no other reading made sense of the arguments which have been based on what air traffic control or NORAD would or should have done), namely “done something which would have stopped the planes hitting the WTC”.