Tracing the Rush to War

- April 9th • The Rush to War
- April 11th • The Four Horsemen Gallop By
- April 11th • Yulia Skripal Is Plainly Under Duress
- April 12th • OPCW Salisbury Report Confirms Nothing But the Identity of the Chemical
- April 13th • Some Dead Children Count More Than Others
- April 14th • Just Who’s Pulling the Strings?
- April 15th • The British Government’s Legal Justification for Bombing is Entirely False and Without Merit
I have never ruled out the possibility that Russia is responsible for the attack in Salisbury, amongst other possibilities. But I do rule out the possibility that Assad is dropping chemical weapons in Ghouta. In this extraordinary war, where Saudi-funded jihadist head choppers have Israeli air support and US and UK military “advisers”, every time the Syrian army is about to take complete control of a major jihadist enclave, at the last moment when victory is in their grasp, the Syrian Army allegedly attacks children with chemical weapons, for no military reason at all. We have been fed this narrative again and again and again.
We then face a propaganda onslaught from neo-con politicians, think tanks and “charities” urging a great rain of Western bombs and missiles, and are accused of callousness towards suffering children if we demur. This despite the certain knowledge that Western military interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya have had consequences which remain to this day utterly disastrous.
I fear that the massive orchestration of Russophobia over the last two years is intended to prepare public opinion for a wider military conflict centred on the Middle East, but likely to spread, and that we are approaching that endgame. The dislocation of the political and media class from the general population is such, that the levers for people of goodwill to prevent this are, as with Iraq, extremely few as politicians quake in the face of media jingoism. These feel like extremely dangerous times.
April 11th • The Four Horsemen Gallop By
The media onslaught has moved past the attack in Salisbury by a “weapon of mass destruction” (quoting Theresa May) which could only be Russian, except that was untrue, and was extremely deadly, except that was untrue too. It now focuses on an attack by chemical weapons in Douma which “could only be” by the Russian-backed Assad regime, except there is no evidence of that either, and indeed neutral verified evidence from Douma is non-existent. The combination of the two events is supposed to have the British population revved up by jingoism, and indeed does have Tony Blair and assorted Tories revved up, to attack Syria and potentially to enter conflict with Russia in Syria.
The “Russian” attack in Salisbury is supposed to negate the “not our war” argument, particularly as a British policeman was unwell for a while. Precisely what is meant to negate the “why on earth are we entering armed confrontation with a nuclear power” argument, I do not know.
Saudi Arabia has naturally offered facilities to support the UK, US and France in their attempt to turn the military tide in Syria in favour of the Saudi sponsored jihadists whom Assad had come close to defeating. That the Skripal and Douma incidents were preceded by extremely intense diplomatic activity between Saudi Arabia, Washington, Paris and London this year, with multiple top level visits between capitals, is presumably supposed to be coincidence.
I am not a fan of Assad any more than I was a fan of Saddam Hussein. But the public now understand that wars for regime change in Muslim lands have disastrous effects in dead and maimed adults and children and in destroyed infrastructure; our attacks unleash huge refugee waves and directly cause terrorist attacks here at home. There is no purpose in a military attack on Syria other than to attempt to help the jihadists overthrow Assad. There is a reckless disregard for evidence base on the pretexts for all this. Indeed, the more the evidence is scrutinised, the dodgier it seems. Finally there is a massive difference between mainstream media narrative around these events and a deeply sceptical public, as shown in social media and in comments sections of corporate media websites.
The notion that Britain will take part in military action against Syria with neither investigation of the evidence nor a parliamentary vote is worrying indeed. Without Security Council authorisation, any such action is illegal in any event. It is worth noting that the many commentators who attempt to portray Russia’s veto of a Syria resolution as invalid, fail to note that last week, in two separate 14 against 1 votes, the USA vetoed security council resolutions condemning Israeli killings of unarmed demonstrators in Gaza.
The lesson the neo-cons learnt from the Iraq war is not that it was disastrous. It was only disastrous for the dead and maimed Iraqis, our own dead and maimed servicemen, and those whose country was returned to medievalism. It was a great success for the neo-cons, they made loads of money on armaments and oil. The lesson the neo-cons learned was not to give the public in the West any time to mount and organise opposition. Hence the destruction of Libya was predicated on an entirely false “we have 48 hours to prevent the massacre of the population of Benghazi” narrative. Similarly this latest orchestrated “crisis” is being followed through into military action at a blistering pace, as the four horsemen sweep by, scything down reason and justice on the way.
April 11th • Yulia Skripal Is Plainly Under Duress
Only the Russians have allowed us to hear the actual voice of Yulia Skripal, in that recorded conversation with her cousin. So the one thing we know for certain is that, at the very first opportunity she had, she called back to her cousin in Russia to let her know what is going on. If you can recall, until the Russians released that phone call, the British authorities were still telling lies that Sergei was in a coma and Yulia herself in a serious condition.
We do not know how Yulia got to make the call. Having myself been admitted unconscious to hospital on several occasions, each time when I came to I found my mobile phone in my bedside cabinet. Yulia’s mobile phone plainly had been removed from her and not returned. Nor had she been given an official one – she specifically told her cousin that she could not call her back on that phone as she had it temporarily. The British government could have given her one to keep on which she could be called back, had they wished to help her.
The most probable explanation is that Yulia persuaded somebody else in the hospital to lend her a phone, without British officials realising. That would explain why the first instinct of the British state and its lackey media was to doubt the authenticity of the call. It would explain why she was able to contradict the official narrative on their health, and why she couldn’t get a return call. It would, more importantly, explain why her family has not been able to hear her voice since. Nor has anybody else.
It strikes me as inherently improbable that, when Yulia called her cousin as her first act the very moment she was able, she would now issue a formal statement through Scotland Yard forbidding her cousin to be in touch or visit. I simply do not believe this British Police statement:
“I was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on the 9th April 2018. I was treated there with obvious clinical expertise and with such kindness, that I have found I missed the staff immediately.
“I have left my father in their care, and he is still seriously ill. I too am still suffering with the effects of the nerve agent used against us.
“I find myself in a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago, and I am seeking to come to terms with my prospects, whilst also recovering from this attack on me.
“I have specially trained officers available to me, who are helping to take care of me and to explain the investigative processes that are being undertaken. I have access to friends and family, and I have been made aware of my specific contacts at the Russian Embassy who have kindly offered me their assistance in any way they can. At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services, but, if I change my mind I know how to contact them.
“Most importantly, I am safe and feeling better as time goes by, but I am not yet strong enough to give a full interview to the media, as I one day hope to do. Until that time, I want to stress that no one speaks for me, or for my father, but ourselves. I thank my cousin Viktoria for her concern for us, but ask that she does not visit me or try to contact me for the time being. Her opinions and assertions are not mine and they are not my father’s.
“For the moment I do not wish to speak to the press or the media, and ask for their understanding and patience whilst I try to come to terms with my current situation.”
There is also the very serious question of the language it is written in. Yulia Skripal lived part of her childhood in the UK and speaks good English. But the above statement is in a particular type of formal, official English of a high level which only comes from a certain kind of native speaker.
“At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services” – wrote no native Russian speaker, ever.
Nor are the rhythms or idioms such as would in any way indicate a translation from Russian. Take “I thank my cousin Viktoria for her concern for us, but ask that she does not visit me or try to contact me for the time being. Her opinions and assertions are not mine and they are not my father’s.” Not only is this incredibly cold given her first impulse was to phone her cousin, the language is just wrong. It is not the English Yulia would write and it is awkward to translate into Russian, thus not a natural translation from it.
To put it plainly, as someone who has much experience of it, the English of the statement is precisely the English of an official in the UK security services and precisely not the English of somebody like Yulia Skripal or of a natural translation from Russian.
Yulia is, of course, in protective custody “for her own safety”. At the very best, she is being psychologically force-fed the story about the evil Russian government attempting to poison her with the doorknob, and she is being kept totally isolated from any influence that may reinforce any doubts she feels as to that story. There are much worse alternatives involving threat or the safety of her father. But even at the most benevolent reading of the British authorities’ actions, Yulia Skripal is being kept incommunicado, and under duress.
April 12th • OPCW Salisbury Report Confirms Nothing But the Identity of the Chemical
The word “Russia” does not occur in today’s OPCW report. The OPCW Report says nothing whatsoever about the origin of the chemical which poisoned the Skripals and certainly does not link it in any way to Russia.
The technical ability of Porton Down to identify a chemical has never been in doubt, and the only “finding of the United Kingdom”the OPCW has confirmed is the identity of the chemical.
10. The results of analysis by the OPCW designated laboratories of environmental and
biomedical samples collected by the OPCW team confirm the findings of the United
Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury and
severely injured three people.
11. The TAV team notes that the toxic chemical was of high purity. The latter is
concluded from the almost complete absence of impurities.
There are scores of countries that chemical could have come from. For the BBC and other mainstream media outlets to pretend that the OPCW has in any sense endorsed Boris Johnson’s claims about Russia is to spread deliberate lies as propaganda. In fact what they have confirmed is simply the finding of Porton Down – and that finding was that it is a chemical which cannot be confirmed as made in Russia.
April 13th • Some Dead Children Count More Than Others
The ever excellent Campaign Against the Arms Trade is back in the English High Court again today in its continuing attempts to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia. It is against UK law to sell arms to a country which is likely to use them in breach of international humanitarian law, and that Saudi Arabia consistently and regularly uses British weapons to bomb schools, hospitals and civilians is indisputable.
Unfortunately the courts are an instrument of power and control for the 1%, not an impartial resort for justice, so I fear CAAT will not succeed despite the fact their case is undeniably correct.
Part of the British Government’s defence is the close military support it gives to Saudi Arabia, which it claims minimises civilian deaths (it plainly does no such thing). Thousands of children have died in the Yemeni war, most killed by the Saudis and their allies. These war crimes have been documented by the United Nations despite concerted UK and US diplomacy at the UN aimed at downplaying the Saudi crimes. Cluster bombs, white phosphorous and other illegal weapons have frequently been used.
Yemeni dead children very seldom make in into the mainstream media, whereas Syrian children do. But not all Syrian children – those children killed by the jihadist head-choppers the West and its Saudi allies have armed, funded and “advised” do not make the corporate and state media either. Only children allegedly – and the word needs repeating, allegedly – gassed by the Syrian armed forces are apparently worth our attention.
If we really attack because we care about the children, we would be attacking Saudi Arabia to halt its atrocities in Yemen. Instead we are allying with Saudi Arabia – the child killers, UK military support to whom is today being stressed in the High Court – to attack Syria.
Anybody who believes this is anything to do with “humanitarian intervention” is a complete fool.
April 14th • Just Who’s Pulling the Strings?
March 4 2018 Sergei and Yulia Skripal are attacked with a nerve agent in Salisbury
March 6 2018 Boris Johnson blames Russia and calls Russia “a malign force”
March 7 2018 Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in London for an official visit
March 13 2018 Valeri Gerasimov, Russian Chief of General Staff, states that Russia has intelligence a fake chemical attack is planned against civilians in Syria as a pretext for US bombing of Damascus, and that Russia will respond militarily.
March 19 2018 Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in Washington for an official visit
April 8 2018 Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in Paris for an official visit
April 8 2018 Saudi funded jihadist groups Jaysh al Islam and Tahrir al-Sham and UK funded jihadist “rescue group” The White Helmets claim a chemical weapons attack occurred in their enclave of Douma the previous day – just before its agreed handover to the Syrian army – and blame the Syrian government.
April 11 2018 Saudi Arabia pledges support for attack on Syria
April 14 2018 US/UK/French attack on Syria begins.
I have always denied the UK’s claim that only Russia had a motive to attack the Skripals. To denigrate Russia internationally by a false flag attack pinning the blame on Russia, always seemed to me more likely than for the Russians to do that to themselves. And from the start I pointed to the conflict in Syria as a likely motive. That puts Saudi Arabia (and its client jihadists), Saudi Arabia’s close ally Israel, the UK and the USA all in the frame in having a powerful motive in inculcating anti-Russian sentiment prior to planned conflict with Russia in Syria. Any of them could have attacked the Skripals.
Today, Theresa May is claiming -astonishingly – that the UK attack on Syria is “to deter chemical weapons attacks in Syria and the UK”. I don’t think the motive for a Skripal false flag could be more starkly demonstrated.
We do not yet know how many children and other civilians have died so far in what the media always pretend are magically “pinpoint” attacks on Syria. Denying the “collateral damage” is part of the neo-con playbook. The danger is that they will not stop but continue to push, testing how far they can go in weakening Syrian government forces to promote their jihadist allies on the ground, before they spark a real Russian reaction. That way madness lies.
It is also worth noting that the most ardent supporters of this military action, outside Saudi Arabia and Israel, are the Blairites in the UK and the Clinton Democrats in the USA. The self-described “centrists” are actually the unhinged extremists in today’s politics.
This attack on Syria is, beyond doubt, a huge success for the machinations of Mohammed Bin Salman. Please do read my post of 8 March which sets out the background to his agenda, and I believe is essential to why we find our nations in military action again today. Despite the fact the vast majority of the people do not want this
April 15th • The British Government’s Legal Justification for Bombing is Entirely False and Without Merit
Theresa May has issued a long legal justification for UK participation in an attack on a sovereign state. This is so flawed as to be totally worthless. It specifically claims as customary international law practices which are rejected by a large majority of states and therefore cannot be customary international law. It is therefore secondary and of no consequence that the facts and interpretations the argument cites in this particular case are erroneous, but it so happens they are indeed absolutely erroneous.
Let me put before you the government’s legal case in full:
1.This is the Government’s position on the legality of UK military action to alleviate the extreme humanitarian suffering of the Syrian people by degrading the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons capability and deterring their further use, following the chemical weapons attack in Douma on 7 April 2018.
2.The Syrian regime has been killing its own people for seven years. Its use of chemical weapons, which has exacerbated the human suffering, is a serious crime of international concern, as a breach of the customary international law prohibition on the use of chemical weapons, and amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity.
3.The UK is permitted under international law, on an exceptional basis, to take measures in order to alleviate overwhelming humanitarian suffering. The legal basis for the use of force is humanitarian intervention, which requires three conditions to be met:
(i) there is convincing evidence, generally accepted by the international community as a whole, of extreme humanitarian distress on a large scale, requiring immediate and urgent relief;
(ii) it must be objectively clear that there is no practicable alternative to the use of force if lives are to be saved; and
(iii) the proposed use of force must be necessary and proportionate to the aim of relief of humanitarian suffering and must be strictly limited in time and in scope to this aim (i.e. the minimum necessary to achieve that end and for no other purpose).
4.The UK considers that military action met the requirements of humanitarian intervention in the circumstances of the present case:
(i) The Syrian regime has been using chemical weapons since 2013. The attack in Eastern Damascus on 21 August 2013 left over 800 people dead. The Syrian regime failed to implement its commitment in 2013 to ensure the destruction of its chemical weapons capability. The chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 killed approximately 80 people and left hundreds more injured. The recent attack in Douma has killed up to 75 people, and injured over 500 people. Over 400,000 people have now died over the course of the conflict in Syria, the vast majority civilians. Over half of the Syrian population has been displaced, with over 13 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. The repeated, lethal use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity. On the basis of what we know about the Syrian regime’s pattern of use of chemical weapons to date, it was highly likely that the regime would seek to use chemical weapons again, leading to further suffering and loss of civilian life as well as the continued displacement of the civilian population.
(ii) Actions by the UK and its international partners to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime at the UN Security Council have been repeatedly blocked by the regime’s and its allies’ disregard for international norms, including the international law prohibition on the use of chemical weapons. This last week, Russia vetoed yet another resolution in the Security Council, thwarting the establishment of an impartial investigative mechanism. Since 2013, neither diplomatic action, tough sanctions, nor the US strikes against the Shayrat airbase in April 2017 have sufficiently degraded Syrian chemical weapons capability or deterred the Syrian regime from causing extreme humanitarian distress on a large scale through its persistent use of chemical weapons. There was no practicable alternative to the truly exceptional use of force to degrade the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons capability and deter their further use by the Syrian regime in order to alleviate humanitarian suffering.
(iii) In these circumstances, and as an exceptional measure on grounds of overwhelming humanitarian necessity, military intervention to strike carefully considered, specifically identified targets in order effectively to alleviate humanitarian distress by degrading the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons capability and deterring further chemical weapons attacks was necessary and proportionate and therefore legally justifiable. Such an intervention was directed exclusively to averting a humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons, and the action was the minimum judged necessary for that purpose.
14 April 2018
The first thing to note is that this “legal argument” cites no authority. It does not quote the UN Charter, any Security Council Resolution or any international treaty or agreement of any kind which justifies this action. This is because there is absolutely nothing which can be quoted – all the relevant texts say that an attack on another state is illegal without authorisation of the UN Security Council under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
Nor does the government quote any judgement of the International Court of Justice, International Criminal Court or any other international legal authority. This is important because rather than any treatment, the government makes a specific claim its actions are justified by customary international law, which means accepted state practice. But the existence of such state practice is usually proven through existing court judgements, and there are no judgements that endorse the approach taken by the government in its argument.
The three “tests” set out under para 3 as to what is permitted under international law are not in fact a statement of anything other than the UK’s own position. These “tests” are specifically quoted by Ola Engdahl in Bailliet and Larsen (ed) “Promoting Peace Through International Law” (Oxford University Press 2015). Engdahl notes:
The UK position, that it is permitted to take coercive action under a doctrine of humanitarian intervention when certain conditions are met, is a minority view and does not reflect lex data on the prohibition of the use of force in international relations as expressed in article 2(4) of the UN Charter.
That is undeniably true, and as it is equally undeniably true that a minority view cannot be customary international law, the British government position is utterly devoid of merit.
The Government argument is a classic statement of the doctrine of “liberal intervention”, which is of course the mantra adopted by neo-conservatives over the last 30 years to justify resource grabs. It is not in any way accepted as customary international law. It is a doctrine opposed by a very large number of states, and certainly by the great majority of African, South American and Asian states. (African states have occasionally advocated the idea that UN Security Council authorisation may be replaced by the endorsement of a UN recognised regional authority such as ECOWAS or the African Union. This was the Nigerian position over Liberia 20 years ago. The Security Council authorised ECOWAS action anyway, so no discord arose. The current Nigerian government does not support intervention without security council authorisation).
The examples of “liberal intervention” most commonly used by its advocates are Sierra Leone and Libya. My book “The Catholic Orangemen of Togo” details my experiences as UK Representative at the Sierra Leone peace talks, and I hope will convince you that the accepted story of that war is a lie. Libya too has been a disaster, and it is not a precedent for the government’s legal argument as the western forces employed were operating under cover of a UN Security Council Resolution authorising force, albeit only to enforce a no fly zone.
In fact, if the British government were to offer examples of state practice to attempt to prove that the doctrine it outlines is indeed customary international law, the most appropriate recent examples are Russian military intervention in Ukraine and Georgia. I oppose those Russian interventions as I oppose the UK/US/French actions now. It is not a question of “sides” it is a question of the illegality of military action against other states.
The rest of the government’s argument is entirely hypothetical, because as the liberal intervention doctrine is not customary international law these arguments cannot justify intervention.
But the evidence that Assad used chemical weapons against Douma is non-existent, and the OPCW did not conclude that the Assad government was responsible for the attack on Khan Sheikhoun. There is no evidence whatsoever that military action was urgently required to avert another such “immediate” attack. Nor is it true that the UK’s analysis of the situation is “generally accepted” by the international community, as witness China and Russia voting together in the Security Council yesterday to condemn the attack.
So the British government sets up its own “three tests” which have no legal standing and are entirely a British concoction, yet still manages to fail them.
I wish you realize that appeals to skepticism and lines like “I’m not fan of Putin/Assad” get you nowhere. You are facing a brutal, fact-twisting, intellect-insulting, lying, propaganda machine. Any concession you make to their “arguments” comes with the smell of blood. They’ll mock your “moderate” views and will try to make you look weak and foolish as Sky-news did. You can’t be only half-brave, half-informed and half-right. And why engage those shameless liars if not to destroy completely their blatant lies?
But even Putin and his team call the criminals and real terrorists "our western partners".
Putin's best friend and probably his boss, Israel's PM, he's a well known criminal and terrorist.
So, as you can see, things are a little bit more complicated.
And I'm not sure, if Putin is being just diplomatic. It seems, more and more we see/hear from the people who have been destroying Syria and are preparing to destroy Iran, that Putin is being sincere. Maybe things are not what they seem.
Maybe the opposition (Russia/Putin) is controlled opposition.
If that isn't the case, why Putin refuses to sell to the Iranians and the Syrians weapons so they can defend themselves?
Why does he let disgusting little Napoleon(Macron) and the slut following in the footstep of the war criminal Churchill to humiliate him and the Russian people ?
Resisting lying provocation to war should be done with what ZUSA terms "moral clarity."
Said another way, No Quarter, No Mercy.
If the need is felt to characterize Assad, the only things that needs be said are that he is the legitimate leader of a sovereign nation, and that attempts to topple him, by ZUSA & Anglos, are in direct violation of United Nations charter.
BREAKING: British-US Toxin, Not Novichok used in Salisbury Attack
https://principia-scientific.org/breaking-british-us-toxin-not-novichok-used-in-salisbury-attack/
Swiss lab says ‘BZ toxin’ used in Salisbury, not produced in Russia, was in US & UK service
Who pulls the strings ?
When Hungary prepared democratically laws to stop Soros meddling in Hungary Soros phoned Brussels, spoke to Juncker and Tusk, the next day Timmermans tried to intimidate the Hungarian government.
Just now there have been Hungarian elections, anti migration and anti Soros Orban was elected.
European parliament member Sargenti now wants to take Hungary’s voting right in the EU away.
Sargenti is on the 231 member list that seem to be followers of Soros.
As Jimmy Carter once said ‘those that want war do not expect that they themselves are going to be hurt’.
That in the next world war anyone will be more than hurt, killed, the war mongers do not understand, cannot believe.
Even if Assad did use gas, which he obviously didn’t, who the heck are the Americans, the British, and the French to lecture anyone on morality, given that they unlike Assad did practice chemical warfare, and killed uncounted millions around the globe with “conventional” means in order to loot them, and to “punish” Assad as the bankster with an Oedipus complex Macron put it?
The US generals used agent orange in Vietnam harming millions.
The US CIA gave Saddam chem weapons to attack Iran.
The US Jews caused the Iraq war.
The the US generals, the CIA, and the US Jews, clearly are the enemy of peace.
Art
If one can smell a global “collegiate” of governance, making a renewed effort to stay invisible, infighting, sometimes agreeing, consensus building, experimenting, a capacity of reason, then some of the arguments in the article make sense.
In the eyes of reason:
The deeper arguments to such a power structure is global think out of necessity, in occurrence, a Trump(his real whisperer Bannon), and worse because highly effective in the short term, a Putin need to be thought a lesson.
While they are at it, global elites united needed to test their stealth capabilities: the inept, obtrusive layer of media must be thought a lesson in staying on message. Assange was silenced, Snowden kept silent. Politicians including May and Macron, Haley, Trump were all on orders and scripted. Merkel was given a break, the poor granny has such political tough times, herding the last concerns, German commoners.
The pot-shots in Syria went scripted. The Russia insiders, as the Chinese, the Washington wing of the collegiate won, on all levels. A “few” days have passed, Putin keeps silent, seems he has learned his lesson, that nationalism as a political tool is for use upon ignorant masses of Russians only, as ignorant as Trumps Americans, alas not to interfere in real world power play.
The media and scribers of blogs and comments(happily partaking in the circus, since when one has no motives, consider it a work-out, there is no grace in partaking as to the general public, but Patreon), were this time completely clueless, call in the second tier politicians, and there was a real measure of stealthy success.
To be built upon, hopefully our invisible “governate” will consent on the real issues of this globe and time, if not there is going to be real trouble and chaos.
On the waiting to explode: population issues(probably the most pressing, the nuclear Islamic breeding wars), resource exhaustion, toxicity, …turns out herding is no longer enough, some serious weeding requiring global timely consent or future humanity is of the charts.
The most pressing: replace the global economics, the dollar or give it it’s global scope on terms with the global elites. After all a Yuang agreed upon by Russia and China, will run against the same wall, trading wars ditto.
Some serious infighting behind tin hat curtains needs to be done, but catering to the real is essential or the elites will go the way of the masses. All the real issues need to be addressed timely, thus covert. The Western elites, are on the shortest terms of urgency, again give up your emotional attachments to history, that much for Western, you and your brethren are done as such. Global or not. Do not even think of the military option to keep your economical and financial systems of make believe afloat, a waste of time, alas you know.
The issue of how the global directorate, is modelled, how they consider the modelling of the commoner, a cage of rats(the Jewish model), or more beehive(Chinese traditional), is for another time if we are let.
Now when in these coming weeks, chaos, real heavy unscripted chaos erupts that concerns the elites, whether it is trade or military chaos, we retract humbly, till then, till “not so soon”.
I think you are being unfair.
Mr Murray lost his job because he stood up for the right thing in 2004 and he has been abused ever since. His sanity has been called into question ever since he suggested the British government weren’t telling the truth. His brief period in an instiuttion after Blair sacked him has been brought up more than once.
I suspect Craig’s position of apparent open-mindedness has arisen from a lengthy Sky News TV interview with the appalling Kay Burley. He was careful in an eighteen minute segment not to give cause for Burley to label him as a Putin bot. He was most careful not to take the focus off the weakness in the British government’s position and I think that was correct.
As soon as you see the tissue of lies emanating from London the innocence of Moscow follows naturally. Mr Murray was correct not to allow himself to be provoked by Kay Burley and she was visibly annoyed by her failure.
Sky News tried to bury the confrontation but somebody recorded it and you can find the interview at craigmurray.org
I think the poor fellow went from complete naivite to drowning in the deep end real fast. When I listen to him talk, I can still hear a public school boy who feels the world should be fair and balanced and well regulated by benign power structures, just as he was taught. Fair play to him that he learned to swim and carries on to this day!
I think that Craig Murray is a profoundly honest, reasonable and decent man.
He's making only one mistake. To assume that one can reason with and appease bullies.
Bullies are not to be appeased. They have to be exposed, confronted and defeated.
It takes a certain type of personality. And a lot of guts and practice for the rest of us.
Craig Murray was such a liar that he complained to his bosses in London about the human rights abuses (extreme abuses) in the country he was posted, namely Uzbekistan (one of our allies), and was promptly recalled to London and eventually sacked by Jack Straw and Tony Blair.
Of course Mr Craig Murray is not a liar anymore. He’s a decent man.This is the reason why he couldn’t work for that well known war criminal: Blair. We should say “thank you” to Mr Murray and not criticize him.
My best guess is that Putin and Assad decided to call Trump’s bluff. They believed that Trump would bluff and bluster but wouldn’t dare attack. That blew up in their faces (so to speak!). Trump (or whoever actually had the idea of attacking) has now inflicted two humiliating defeats on Putin. Without even firing a single missile, the US has demonstrated that Putin is irreversibly bogged down in Syria and can only get out if the US capitulates. In addition, Putin is a sitting duck. All he can do is wait and then take whatever the US dishes out to him. Trump’s “missiles maybe today, maybe tomorrow, maybe next week, maybe never” proves that. Putin didn’t dare launch a pre-emptive strike. Then came the second humiliation: Putin doesn’t dare launch a retaliatory attack. Clearly, he’s scared silly of going one-on-one with the US. Now, he’s the one reduced to bluff and bluster, claiming that he’ll create “chaos” in the world if there are further attacks. In practice, I think, there will never again be a chemical attack in Syria. How that will all play out in regard to Putin’s standing with his elderly Soviet-generation supporters back home will be interesting to watch. Nothing will happen until after the World Cup, but never forget that, in Soviet days, Khrushchev’s backing down to JFK over Cuba was what brought about his downfall. Putin and his pals are Soviet-era dinosaurs. Watch this space.
I find your analysis superficial and grimly comical. You are treating this confrontation as if it were a soccer match.
Putin quite simply is smart and disciplined enough to not let himself be provoked into giving the other side a more credible pretext for war than they have contrived so far. Once the real action starts, you will find him quite ready, just like the Iranians. The real confusion quite clearly is within the Empire right now, it is thrashing like a beached whale.
To me, his opening line simply reaffirmed that his mind was open, and there’s nothing wrong with that!
I think the poor fellow went from complete naivite to drowning in the deep end real fast. When I listen to him talk, I can still hear a public school boy who feels the world should be fair and balanced and well regulated by benign power structures, just as he was taught. Fair play to him that he learned to swim and carries on to this day!
Do you know of any writers who can shed light on this? I’ve long been curious of the Putin:Jews dynamic.
Well, in my humble opinion, this soap opera, looks more and more like the old trick: good cop vs bad cop.
Putin is the good cop. I used to believe that but now I have some serious doubts.
If Russia is so military powerful as we are told, why can't they sell weapons to almost defenseless Syrians and Iranians so they can defend themselves against the real terrorists ? (Israel/The USA, France, The UK...)
Of course, "experts" in Geo-Politics will always have an answer (excuse)..
More: if Russia is really fighting against the terrorists in Syria, why Putin (Russia) has an excellent relation (diplomatic) and Personal with Israel's PM, who, even those who are brain dead but not dishonest know perfectly well that he wants the destruction of Syria and he is the one sending , training, arming the barbarians ? Is it realistic to believe that Putin doesn't know that ?
We are told that Putin is a grand-master and he doesn't want to star the 3rd WW. Fair point.
But is selling weapons to Syria and Iran starting the 3rd WW ?
Hitler was put in power...Germany was armed and transformed in enemy of the "free world".
At this moment the soap opera going on on all western and world media, looks more like the old one. Replace Hitler for Putin and Germany for Russia and you get what happened before the second world war...Unless , of course, one believes, what is written in official history books.
Last point. Putin was a KGB officer. Who put him in power ? Why did Yeltsin choose him ?
We know who Put Yeltsin there. And who he did serve.
Or it may be that Putin is mindful of the risk to the entire human species and will take steps at a time of his own choosing.
I find your analysis superficial and grimly comical. You are treating this confrontation as if it were a soccer match.
Wishful thinking Tsar... Putin- at best-has been humiliated and put in his place...or...He’s following his portion of the script, which allows him and his cronies to get their beaks wet at the behest of the AZ mafia.
Michael Kenny, actually, is well exposed trolling hasbaRat.
The wars in the Mideast are driven by the Zionists who control the U.S. and Britain and who are hell bent to finish their destruction of the ME that was started by the Israeli attack on the WTC on 911 thus providing the catalyst for the attack on Iraq.
The supposed chemical attack was another false flag to provide the excuse to attack Syria and Assad had nothing to do with this false flag which was perpetrated by ISIS and was sponsored by the CIA and the MOSSAD and MI6, this is a repeat of the demonization of Saddam Hussein and the weapons of mass destruction lie.
Read THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION to see what the Zionists have done and are doing in their goal of a Zionist NWO.
Trump is a Zionist puppet who is like the Roman emperor Caligula.
Why didn’t the High Court ban arm sales to UK army, which is using them in breach of international humanitarian law, consistently & regularly since its colonial era, in Vietnam & Korea wars, Blair’s Iraq WMD illegal war, Cameron’s illegal Libya bombing, and now May’s illegal attack to Syria.
Saudi arabia Yemen’s war pale in comparison to UK long history of atrocities. What a British hypocrite law enacted in a kangaroo judicial system? A country of government infested with shameless warmonger liars & paedophiles, yet popularly elected by its people. What a great Anglosaxon-West civilization & glorious demoncrapcy system to be spread around the world for easy subversion & regime change.
Proven guilty Iraq war criminal Tony Blair is walking free, repeating his same lies again to push for illegal Syria attack. Yet not a single war protest from UK people. Touch a LBGT issue or Trumps visit, British will gone hysteria protest in London, oh…what a great nation. World Capital of paedophiles, war criminals & pathological liars.
How can God save the Queen that connive criminals, with stolen wealth soaking with innocents blood.
Somebody just shows that UK is much more intelligent , hence much more ethical than China !
Putin has shown himself to be “weak” and going down any day now, but Trump’s “attack” was a show of strength – so he is now firmly in charge? You can’t be serious. If anyone has shown weakness, it was Trump. What he really wants is to get out of this madness, but they’ve got him completely by the balls, and the best he could do was go along but shoot with old ammunition, warn the Russians in advance, and hope that they refrain from retaliation.
Putin quite simply is smart and disciplined enough to not let himself be provoked into giving the other side a more credible pretext for war than they have contrived so far. Once the real action starts, you will find him quite ready, just like the Iranians. The real confusion quite clearly is within the Empire right now, it is thrashing like a beached whale.
Crickets.
The AZ imperialists are now emboldened to wreak havoc unopposed, with an eventual destruction of Iran.
I appreciated the frame you provided.
That’s a very serious charge against Great Britain — sadly, I found it a somewhat compelling and disconcerting.
I suspect that in all of this there are fears that it’s a response to enemies without as opposed to enemies from within. I have no idea where this notion comes from — that states can act as authority for UN missions without the consent of the UN. Great Britain’s press here sounds very much like the legal gymnastic of the US to invade Iraq and has much weight — I agree.
The chaos in Libya, Syria, the Ukraine is the direct result of US and EU manipulation. I just don’t know how to support “wrongness” on so many levels and consider myself a person of integrity. The humanitarian crisis in all of the regions is exacerbated by our own violations of law and foreign policy best practices.
Not a bad article, but superficial. Does not address the why question and the huge ideological difference between Russia and the ‘West’ which leads to war.
Agree.
The Sky News interview was not confrontational. All Murray said was that he’s keeping an “open mind”. His position was a textbook example of British understatement.
I think that Craig Murray is a profoundly honest, reasonable and decent man.
He’s making only one mistake. To assume that one can reason with and appease bullies.
Bullies are not to be appeased. They have to be exposed, confronted and defeated.
It takes a certain type of personality. And a lot of guts and practice for the rest of us.
Saudi arabia Yemen's war pale in comparison to UK long history of atrocities. What a British hypocrite law enacted in a kangaroo judicial system? A country of government infested with shameless warmonger liars & paedophiles, yet popularly elected by its people. What a great Anglosaxon-West civilization & glorious demoncrapcy system to be spread around the world for easy subversion & regime change.
Proven guilty Iraq war criminal Tony Blair is walking free, repeating his same lies again to push for illegal Syria attack. Yet not a single war protest from UK people. Touch a LBGT issue or Trumps visit, British will gone hysteria protest in London, oh…what a great nation. World Capital of paedophiles, war criminals & pathological liars.
How can God save the Queen that connive criminals, with stolen wealth soaking with innocents blood.
As a Anglophile like you, my experience with English people is generally good, they are bright, honest & well manner compare to other European & murkans. But not their hypocrite lying leaders. Their widespread paedophiles is surprising since they are traditionally more conservative.
West & US is in a self destruction mode. They are their own biggest enemies, not Russians or Chinese.
And I have never ruled out the word which can not be spoken, that ISRAEL was behind both attacks, to justify getting their US/UK/French lackeys to do in Syria what they can not without taking losses, attacking Syrian cities with cruise missiles.
The main beneficiary of the recent cruise missile attacks against Syria is Israel, so let’s be honest and see what happens.
But what neither the British Government nor the OPCW have, to the present, acknowledged is that blood samples from the Skripal’s contained two nerve agents, A-234, aka Novichok, plus 3-Quinuclidinyl Benzilate, aka BZ or Buzz.
Novichok is a convulsant (which acts by preventing the breakdown of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine at the neuromuscular junction, with the result that muscles go into full contraction, hence the symptoms of convulsions, vomiting, etc.), whereas BZ is a paralytic agent (which acts by binding to acetylcholine receptors at the neuromuscular junction without activating them, thereby preventing muscle contraction, hence the symptoms of paralysis and ultimately death by asphyxiation).
Thus, BZ will serve as an antidote to Novichok poisoning, wheras Novichok will serve as an antidote to BZ poisoning. So the presence of Novichok in the Skipal blood samples is not conclusive evidence that Novichok was the poison, rather than the antidote, as I have discussed here: 3-Quinuclidinyl Benzilate: The Antidote to Novichok, and here: Novichok: Russia’s Antidote to Seafood Poisoning.
OAN News reporter, Pearson Sharp on the ground in Damascus
“Every (Syrian) person I talk to loves Assad. They are not at gunpoint . . . They are going about their lives as best they can.
. . . But they are tired of living under the Trup — Obama gun; they’re fed up, and . . . they are ready for anything . . .” they will fight if FUKUS continues to attack them.
_______DOUMA, SYRIA: "NO EVIDENCE OF CHEMICAL ATTACK"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSXwG-901yU
OAN Investigation Finds No Evidence of Chemical Weapon Attack in Syria
"Call your cable provider and kindly demand that One America News is added to your lineup." Good idea!
I find your analysis superficial and grimly comical. You are treating this confrontation as if it were a soccer match.
“Or it may be that Putin is mindful of the risk to the entire human species and will take steps at a time of his own choosing…”
Wishful thinking Tsar… Putin- at best-has been humiliated and put in his place…or…He’s following his portion of the script, which allows him and his cronies to get their beaks wet at the behest of the AZ mafia.
War is on the menu and is due to be served, it has been deliberately put there by those who have always seen the world as animals do and have always been preparing for or at war. Clearly a confrontation is inevitable, we are currently in the economic and propaganda phase of the next and final war to end all wars, and not in a good way. War is coming and it will result in truly massive numbers of deaths, which is the goal. The aftermath will see an end to any personal liberty, religious freedom and even the very right to exist. Those spared will be seen to have economic or military value and little else. Prayer is unlikely to be of any help other than in creating false hope. If that sounds dire, it is because the situation is dire.
If the US wanted to take on Russia it would have done it in the Ukraine. The US could have taken out Assad with one week of air strikes, before the Russian arrived. They didn’t because Syria is not worth it.
Assad regieme n authorities declared to the relevant international organisation years ago that they had a chemical and bacterial weapons program, and Russia cooperated in the hand over for destruction of all such declared Assad assets .There is a convention against use of chemical weapons and Assad has breached it repeated in the Syrian civil war( that started when he stupidly put up the price of basic necessities) . Anyway he got a second slap on the wrist, and he knows what to do if he wants another one.
I find your analysis superficial and grimly comical. You are treating this confrontation as if it were a soccer match.
“…..superficial and grimly comical.”
Michael Kenny, actually, is well exposed trolling hasbaRat.
Sorry, I don’t know any writer that can shed light on this. In fact, most writers in the so called alternative media – even Paul Craig Roberts- seem to believe that Putin/Russia is really an opposition…Putin is interested in Peace…Russians are fighting against the Anglo-Zionists.
Well, in my humble opinion, this soap opera, looks more and more like the old trick: good cop vs bad cop.
Putin is the good cop. I used to believe that but now I have some serious doubts.
If Russia is so military powerful as we are told, why can’t they sell weapons to almost defenseless Syrians and Iranians so they can defend themselves against the real terrorists ? (Israel/The USA, France, The UK…)
Of course, “experts” in Geo-Politics will always have an answer (excuse)..
More: if Russia is really fighting against the terrorists in Syria, why Putin (Russia) has an excellent relation (diplomatic) and Personal with Israel’s PM, who, even those who are brain dead but not dishonest know perfectly well that he wants the destruction of Syria and he is the one sending , training, arming the barbarians ? Is it realistic to believe that Putin doesn’t know that ?
We are told that Putin is a grand-master and he doesn’t want to star the 3rd WW. Fair point.
But is selling weapons to Syria and Iran starting the 3rd WW ?
Hitler was put in power…Germany was armed and transformed in enemy of the “free world”.
At this moment the soap opera going on on all western and world media, looks more like the old one. Replace Hitler for Putin and Germany for Russia and you get what happened before the second world war…Unless , of course, one believes, what is written in official history books.
Last point. Putin was a KGB officer. Who put him in power ? Why did Yeltsin choose him ?
We know who Put Yeltsin there. And who he did serve.
Putin quite simply is smart and disciplined enough to not let himself be provoked into giving the other side a more credible pretext for war than they have contrived so far. Once the real action starts, you will find him quite ready, just like the Iranians. The real confusion quite clearly is within the Empire right now, it is thrashing like a beached whale.
Putin had the ability and every right to smoke whatever platform was delivering cruise missiles. Didn’t he and various generals plainly state that retaliation would be swift and immediately delivered to any such platform? And what happened
Crickets.
The AZ imperialists are now emboldened to wreak havoc unopposed, with an eventual destruction of Iran.
Obama could have attacked the Alawite family dictatorship in Syria on his own authority without asking anyone. He didn’t, Under Trump there have been attacks of little materiel significance that haven’t done anything to halt the advance of the Assad regieme territory; victories won by Iranian infantry and Russian ground attack planes. The West would simply like him to meet his obligations and stop gassing people as there is an international agreement against killing people that way. Why can’t he just stick to the normal use of high explosives to blast them to pieces?
Because that process is still under Israeli patent protection??
Well, in my humble opinion, this soap opera, looks more and more like the old trick: good cop vs bad cop.
Putin is the good cop. I used to believe that but now I have some serious doubts.
If Russia is so military powerful as we are told, why can't they sell weapons to almost defenseless Syrians and Iranians so they can defend themselves against the real terrorists ? (Israel/The USA, France, The UK...)
Of course, "experts" in Geo-Politics will always have an answer (excuse)..
More: if Russia is really fighting against the terrorists in Syria, why Putin (Russia) has an excellent relation (diplomatic) and Personal with Israel's PM, who, even those who are brain dead but not dishonest know perfectly well that he wants the destruction of Syria and he is the one sending , training, arming the barbarians ? Is it realistic to believe that Putin doesn't know that ?
We are told that Putin is a grand-master and he doesn't want to star the 3rd WW. Fair point.
But is selling weapons to Syria and Iran starting the 3rd WW ?
Hitler was put in power...Germany was armed and transformed in enemy of the "free world".
At this moment the soap opera going on on all western and world media, looks more like the old one. Replace Hitler for Putin and Germany for Russia and you get what happened before the second world war...Unless , of course, one believes, what is written in official history books.
Last point. Putin was a KGB officer. Who put him in power ? Why did Yeltsin choose him ?
We know who Put Yeltsin there. And who he did serve.
So, aside from selling weapons to Syria and Iran – and thus, giving up control over those weapons – what exactly should Putin have done to continue receiving your approval? Start WW3?
Another question: if this is just a staged play of good cop, bad cop – why does the puppet master behind the scenes not advance the plot? Why the need for silly diversions into the bucolic English countryside, and for embarrassing cameos by French boy princes?
I don't give a damn either way- and don't expect Valery Putin to do my dirty work. This crew in DC doesn't understand anything but violence, can't you see that? The good news is they are degenerate, fat and lazy- there is no good reason why we can't physically depose these amoral crooks.
Do you really believe that selling weapons to Russian Allies to allow them to protect and defend themselves against the terrorists is " giving up control over those weapons" and thus the main reason why Putin refuses to sell them ?
If you believe that, sorry, I can't help you.
I'm not saying it is 100% a staged play but it looks more and more like one. And if history can teach us something maybe what we know of what was done to Germany and the transformation of an incompetent and stupid corporal in a "monster", can, maybe, help us to understand what's going on.
@ Robin G., #34:
“Michael Kenny, actually, is well exposed trolling hasbaRat.”
Didn’t you mean to write shilling?
To troll is to post incendiary content in order to provoke and disrupt merely for one’s own amusement. To shill (or astroturf) is to less-than-honestly promote a particular view point, policy or entity.
Crickets.
The AZ imperialists are now emboldened to wreak havoc unopposed, with an eventual destruction of Iran.
Not sure where you are from, but some countries – particularly those that have experienced it at home – consider war a serious business, not quite the same as a bar brawl in Dodge City.
Western Media are turning into a Laughing Gas attack.
I keep hearing that the Qatar – Europe pipeline is the source of the Syria War, what I cant understand if their so desperate for this why does it need to go through Syria, theres`s other ways like across SA and up the red sea?
https://legacy.lib.utexas.edu/maps/middle_east_and_asia/txu-oclc-192062619-middle_east_pol_2008.jpg
Israel offshore gas field found near Lebanon probably the biggest cause, together with KSA all interested to supply EU via Syria & Turkey, competing against Russia.
Undersea pipe laying will be very expensive, still you need Lebanon & Syria permission within their 12km territory & 200km EEZ water. Russia has a navy base along Syria Latakia shore.
Qatar is so faraway, but it already has link up with Iran pipe network, still possible to pipe via Iran-Iraq-Syria. Not sure why can't go Iran-Turkey border direct, may be some high terrains issue.
What in the hell are you trying to say?
Being fired by a lunatic like Jack Straw should be a gold star point in one’s resume, I would think. Of Blair, I have nothing positive to say on any subject relating to him.
Yes, if Russian military assets in Syria are targeted or hit. The US strike was the warfare equivalent of a plate smashing fit thrown by a hysterical tranny. Just a loud demonstration of impotence and fishing for attention. It’s better handled unanswered. Now, if the tranny decides to go in a full abuser mode, Putin may seriously mess up her makeup.
Many Russians soldiers, SAA & Iranians were aerial bombed for hours and slaughtered in Feb, Russia said their civilians happen to be at wrong place wrong time. Pompeo bragged in congress how hundreds of Russians were killed as punishment.
Israel bombed Syria airfield & killed many Iranian advisors(Russian casualties unknown) immediately after Russia general warning. Putin & his chief general never make a fart, only RT proudly declared no retaliation to US assets but will shoot down missiles. Greenlight given to bomb.
Now emboldened US even bring in its poodles UK & Fr to smash up Syria infront Putin's face, humiliating Russia infront the world. Again not a fart from Putin & his chief general, besides some ranting in UN & embassies.
Now that Russia allies Syrian & Iranians had been attacked openly, where are the action on launchers? If Putin can't live up to his word, don't push his chief general out to become a laughing stock.
Russian latest vow now come from some ambassodors, no more general: we will retaliate if Russia soldiers come under attack, no more mention "launchers" & "ally". What a sign of weakness to the West bully.
Macron: " i had persuaded Trumps to stay permanently in Syria which he agreed."
Trumps & May: " Our mission completed, we will bombed again as we like, depends on Assad performance."
Nikki Harley in UN: "Russia never can be our friend, we will slap as we like."
Russia has her face all smear with dungs, her allies raped infront the world. Whose makeup is messed up now? If you don't slapped a bitch when she smashed your plates, she will scratch your car & burn your house, snip your xxx to make you a eunuch.
Putin quite simply is smart and disciplined enough to not let himself be provoked into giving the other side a more credible pretext for war than they have contrived so far. Once the real action starts, you will find him quite ready, just like the Iranians. The real confusion quite clearly is within the Empire right now, it is thrashing like a beached whale.
Michael Kenny is an entire cheeseburger short of a Happy Meal. That being said, I agree with what you wrote there. Carry on.
The pipeline story is disinformation.
Russian sources had reported, also in Globalresearch & independent sites.
Qatar joint venture with Iran on its new found huge offshore gas field against KSA warning of its competition of supplying gas through Syria for EU. So KSA orchestrated sanction on Qatar with Gulf states.
Israel has stolen a offshore gas field newly found, which will also be piped to EU via Syria, the shortest & cheapest land way. Also you can't lay underwater pipeline along Syria coast (12km) without permission.
Assad refused the deal on unequal term, choose to partner with Iran gas instead to supply EU. Punishment start, like Gaddafi & Saddam, west ally turn dictator.
Facing Iran's new pipeline competition, Putin refused to deliver paid arms to SAA fighting terrorists, but intervene after been promised the new pipe projects from both Assad & Iran. Putin announced it(Iran) will not jeopardize Russia new pipelines to EU since Russia will be building Qatar & Iran new pipelines. (RT).
Recent news: New oil & gas field is found in Syria, as huge as Iraq's. All hands are in cookies jug.
Why West, KSA & Gulfs, Israel, Turkey, Russia & Iran become so interested in resource poor Syria that still need to import oil before war? Go after who benefit from the war.
One America News
_______DOUMA, SYRIA: “NO EVIDENCE OF CHEMICAL ATTACK”
OAN Investigation Finds No Evidence of Chemical Weapon Attack in Syria
“Call your cable provider and kindly demand that One America News is added to your lineup.” Good idea!
Even if Assad did use gas, which he obviously didn’t, who the heck are the Americans, the British, and the French to lecture anyone on morality
The US generals used agent orange in Vietnam harming millions.
The US CIA gave Saddam chem weapons to attack Iran.
The US Jews caused the Iraq war.
The the US generals, the CIA, and the US Jews, clearly are the enemy of peace.
Art
Take a look at this, for example:
Ten Years Later, U.S. Has Left Iraq With Mass Displacement & Epidemic of Birth Defects, Cancers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNi_1pbSqGY
When Hungary prepared democratically laws to stop Soros meddling in Hungary Soros phoned Brussels, spoke to Juncker and Tusk, the next day Timmermans tried to intimidate the Hungarian government.
Just now there have been Hungarian elections, anti migration and anti Soros Orban was elected.
European parliament member Sargenti now wants to take Hungary's voting right in the EU away.
Sargenti is on the 231 member list that seem to be followers of Soros.
As Jimmy Carter once said 'those that want war do not expect that they themselves are going to be hurt'.
That in the next world war anyone will be more than hurt, killed, the war mongers do not understand, cannot believe.
All perfect examples of International Jewry at work. No other group has international connections capable of swaying political decisions made by leaders of nations, world-wide.
Somebody just shows that UK is much more intelligent , hence much more ethical than China !
hehehehehe
https://www.unzcloud.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Where-the-honest-people-are.png
http://www.unz.com/jthompson/do-brighter-minds-incline-to-honesty/
That chart is pure BS. If intelligent means more honest, than Jews should top the chart.
As a Anglophile like you, my experience with English people is generally good, they are bright, honest & well manner compare to other European & murkans. But not their hypocrite lying leaders. Their widespread paedophiles is surprising since they are traditionally more conservative.
West & US is in a self destruction mode. They are their own biggest enemies, not Russians or Chinese.
Wishful thinking Tsar... Putin- at best-has been humiliated and put in his place...or...He’s following his portion of the script, which allows him and his cronies to get their beaks wet at the behest of the AZ mafia.
The Tsar is correct. Why would Putin care about perceived humiliation? This is not a popularity contest. Try to imagine the weight on the shoulders of any individual confronted with such a monumental decision. The entire future of his people and the world depend on him making the right one and at a time of his choosing and to his advantage.
War is on the menu and is due to be served, it has been deliberately put there by those who have always seen the world as animals do and have always been preparing for or at war. Clearly a confrontation is inevitable, we are currently in the economic and propaganda phase of the next and final war to end all wars, and not in a good way. War is coming and it will result in truly massive numbers of deaths, which is the goal. The aftermath will see an end to any personal liberty, religious freedom and even the very right to exist. Those spared will be seen to have economic or military value and little else. Prayer is unlikely to be of any help other than in creating false hope. If that sounds dire, it is because the situation is dire.
In high profile declaration to the world, Russia chief general drawn a red line: “appropriate action will be taken against projectiles & its launchers if Russian & its allies come under attack.” He then met up with US & Turkey army general.
Many Russians soldiers, SAA & Iranians were aerial bombed for hours and slaughtered in Feb, Russia said their civilians happen to be at wrong place wrong time. Pompeo bragged in congress how hundreds of Russians were killed as punishment.
Israel bombed Syria airfield & killed many Iranian advisors(Russian casualties unknown) immediately after Russia general warning. Putin & his chief general never make a fart, only RT proudly declared no retaliation to US assets but will shoot down missiles. Greenlight given to bomb.
Now emboldened US even bring in its poodles UK & Fr to smash up Syria infront Putin’s face, humiliating Russia infront the world. Again not a fart from Putin & his chief general, besides some ranting in UN & embassies.
Now that Russia allies Syrian & Iranians had been attacked openly, where are the action on launchers? If Putin can’t live up to his word, don’t push his chief general out to become a laughing stock.
Russian latest vow now come from some ambassodors, no more general: we will retaliate if Russia soldiers come under attack, no more mention “launchers” & “ally”. What a sign of weakness to the West bully.
Macron: ” i had persuaded Trumps to stay permanently in Syria which he agreed.”
Trumps & May: ” Our mission completed, we will bombed again as we like, depends on Assad performance.”
Nikki Harley in UN: “Russia never can be our friend, we will slap as we like.”
Russia has her face all smear with dungs, her allies raped infront the world. Whose makeup is messed up now? If you don’t slapped a bitch when she smashed your plates, she will scratch your car & burn your house, snip your xxx to make you a eunuch.
A small number of Russian contractors were killed... by "Iranians", you mean Iranian backed Syrian & I think some Iraqi militiamen. Some SAA were also killed... yes, it was a Zamerican aggression but there have been others before, including in support of ISIS against the besieged SAA garrison defending Deir Ezzor city. Now, Deir Ezzor city has been cleared of ISIS and under Syrian control. Israel will keep trying to stoke the fires in Syria, hoping that overreaction by Syria/Iran/Russia could draw its ZUSA puppet fully into the Syrian war. it has so far failed. The 'many' Iranian advisers were 7 and Iran has vowed to retaliate.
As for the new aggression from FUKUS, it did little damage & most missiles were shot down by Syrian AD. Even the ZUK based propaganda outlet SOHR has stated that Syrian AD shot down 65 or more missiles.
It appears the Russians were also warned by the ZUSA and they, in turn, warned the Syrians.
So far, not even one fatality has been confirmed.
This was more of a PR stunt by FUKUS.
The real risk is that this aggression, based on a false flag chemical attack, as ineffective as it was, almost guarantees that there will be more in the future, when Syria moves to finish off the remaining Takfiri Jihadists in Idlib and a few other pockets.
No offence chum but I’d bet that you wouldn’t repeat a single word of that to any Russian’s face. You probably mean well but goading Russia in this way is what teen schoolgirls do when they are testing their girlpower and want a sign from a schoolboy that he cares about them. It’s just not helpful.
History tells us that there’s a price to pay when you fcuk with Russia, a big one. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it, remember? Cheers
So the three new war criminals are still free and not arrested, prosecuted and put behind the bars yet? The leaders of the west or the emperors are naked and desperate and have no where to go in the eyes of the other 6 billion people living outside of the western world!!
Disinformation by who? Pls share.
Russian sources had reported, also in Globalresearch & independent sites.
Qatar joint venture with Iran on its new found huge offshore gas field against KSA warning of its competition of supplying gas through Syria for EU. So KSA orchestrated sanction on Qatar with Gulf states.
Israel has stolen a offshore gas field newly found, which will also be piped to EU via Syria, the shortest & cheapest land way. Also you can’t lay underwater pipeline along Syria coast (12km) without permission.
Assad refused the deal on unequal term, choose to partner with Iran gas instead to supply EU. Punishment start, like Gaddafi & Saddam, west ally turn dictator.
Facing Iran’s new pipeline competition, Putin refused to deliver paid arms to SAA fighting terrorists, but intervene after been promised the new pipe projects from both Assad & Iran. Putin announced it(Iran) will not jeopardize Russia new pipelines to EU since Russia will be building Qatar & Iran new pipelines. (RT).
Recent news: New oil & gas field is found in Syria, as huge as Iraq’s. All hands are in cookies jug.
Why West, KSA & Gulfs, Israel, Turkey, Russia & Iran become so interested in resource poor Syria that still need to import oil before war? Go after who benefit from the war.
3rd tier: the ostensive cause - weapons of mass destruction, bringing democracy, saving women and children. etc. This you can read in the MSM.
2nd tier: hidden causes for those who think that they are more savvy - pipelines, oil, banking, gold, MIC profits, etc.
1st tier: the mother of all causes - implementation of the Yinon and PNAC plans for the future of Israel which in first stage is to destabilize and destroy functioning semi-secular Arab/Muslim states by turning them in Hobbesian chaos where sectarian and ethnic faction can be made to fight each other.
Most people are satisfied with the 3rd tier explanation. More savvy ones will accept the 2nd tier explanations which is for both the supporters and opponents of the war. These are suppose to be the true causes. They are liked by leftist opponents of the war because they are of material/profit nature but also but some oilmen from Texas who believe that war is good for profit. Some the 3nd tier causes can be a motivators but they are not true causes. All conspiracy theorists suppose to be stuck on this level so they never go to the true cause at the 1st tier. Most people will never get to the 1st tier because they are too decent to imagine this kind of evil possible.
Two comments I wrote related to the subject:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/avigdor-lieberman-hey-donald-lets-you-and-vlad-fight/#comment-2283171
http://www.unz.com/isteve/there-is-no-inner-party-obama-let-his-18-year-old-daughter-intern-for-harvey-weinstein/#comment-2108768
No need to make it personal, from where I sit it looks like Mr. Putin is “in” on the game. After all-hasn’t he also repeatedly stated “no more war on Russian soil?” You can bet that Bolton and Co. are gleeful with their little slap, and are emboldened to keep the pressure on from every angle. It’s probably all for show. The KGB agent plutocrat has more in common with our ruling class, and maybe has already been dealt a slice of the global anarcho/tyranny.
I don’t give a damn either way- and don’t expect Valery Putin to do my dirty work. This crew in DC doesn’t understand anything but violence, can’t you see that? The good news is they are degenerate, fat and lazy- there is no good reason why we can’t physically depose these amoral crooks.
The US generals used agent orange in Vietnam harming millions.
The US CIA gave Saddam chem weapons to attack Iran.
The US Jews caused the Iraq war.
The the US generals, the CIA, and the US Jews, clearly are the enemy of peace.
Art
Exactly, Art.
Take a look at this, for example:
Ten Years Later, U.S. Has Left Iraq With Mass Displacement & Epidemic of Birth Defects, Cancers
Look at the map & my comment to utu.
http://www.unz.com/article/tracing-the-rush-to-war/#comment-2291502
Israel offshore gas field found near Lebanon probably the biggest cause, together with KSA all interested to supply EU via Syria & Turkey, competing against Russia.
Undersea pipe laying will be very expensive, still you need Lebanon & Syria permission within their 12km territory & 200km EEZ water. Russia has a navy base along Syria Latakia shore.
Qatar is so faraway, but it already has link up with Iran pipe network, still possible to pipe via Iran-Iraq-Syria. Not sure why can’t go Iran-Turkey border direct, may be some high terrains issue.
The real reason is Israel's desire to break up neighboring countries into small, powerless statelets that cannot stand up to it.
As for Syria, as wiki cables reveal, the plan has an israeli origin, going back at least to their defeat at the hands of Hezbollah in 2006.
As CIA veteran Ray McGovern has stated, the major reason for the ZUSA role in Syria is Israel, and that is, as he explained, due to the fact that Syria has been for a long time the major weapons resupply to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Israel likes to shoot unarmed Palestinian kids, not fight a well armed and skilled force of hard men, such as Hezbollah.
Putin doesn’t need my approval. He has already enough approval from his people and from most readers of the independent media, which maybe is not so independent as we like to think. Independent in sense of being able to think your own thoughts…to doubt. Almost no one has doubts about Putin . I Just have some doubts. That’s all.
Do you really believe that selling weapons to Russian Allies to allow them to protect and defend themselves against the terrorists is ” giving up control over those weapons” and thus the main reason why Putin refuses to sell them ?
If you believe that, sorry, I can’t help you.
I’m not saying it is 100% a staged play but it looks more and more like one. And if history can teach us something maybe what we know of what was done to Germany and the transformation of an incompetent and stupid corporal in a “monster”, can, maybe, help us to understand what’s going on.
Many Russians soldiers, SAA & Iranians were aerial bombed for hours and slaughtered in Feb, Russia said their civilians happen to be at wrong place wrong time. Pompeo bragged in congress how hundreds of Russians were killed as punishment.
Israel bombed Syria airfield & killed many Iranian advisors(Russian casualties unknown) immediately after Russia general warning. Putin & his chief general never make a fart, only RT proudly declared no retaliation to US assets but will shoot down missiles. Greenlight given to bomb.
Now emboldened US even bring in its poodles UK & Fr to smash up Syria infront Putin's face, humiliating Russia infront the world. Again not a fart from Putin & his chief general, besides some ranting in UN & embassies.
Now that Russia allies Syrian & Iranians had been attacked openly, where are the action on launchers? If Putin can't live up to his word, don't push his chief general out to become a laughing stock.
Russian latest vow now come from some ambassodors, no more general: we will retaliate if Russia soldiers come under attack, no more mention "launchers" & "ally". What a sign of weakness to the West bully.
Macron: " i had persuaded Trumps to stay permanently in Syria which he agreed."
Trumps & May: " Our mission completed, we will bombed again as we like, depends on Assad performance."
Nikki Harley in UN: "Russia never can be our friend, we will slap as we like."
Russia has her face all smear with dungs, her allies raped infront the world. Whose makeup is messed up now? If you don't slapped a bitch when she smashed your plates, she will scratch your car & burn your house, snip your xxx to make you a eunuch.
Hahahaha. Brilliant quote. May I ask, what is your native tongue? And is this a saying in your native language or are you just a particularly colourful orator?
Russian sources had reported, also in Globalresearch & independent sites.
Qatar joint venture with Iran on its new found huge offshore gas field against KSA warning of its competition of supplying gas through Syria for EU. So KSA orchestrated sanction on Qatar with Gulf states.
Israel has stolen a offshore gas field newly found, which will also be piped to EU via Syria, the shortest & cheapest land way. Also you can't lay underwater pipeline along Syria coast (12km) without permission.
Assad refused the deal on unequal term, choose to partner with Iran gas instead to supply EU. Punishment start, like Gaddafi & Saddam, west ally turn dictator.
Facing Iran's new pipeline competition, Putin refused to deliver paid arms to SAA fighting terrorists, but intervene after been promised the new pipe projects from both Assad & Iran. Putin announced it(Iran) will not jeopardize Russia new pipelines to EU since Russia will be building Qatar & Iran new pipelines. (RT).
Recent news: New oil & gas field is found in Syria, as huge as Iraq's. All hands are in cookies jug.
Why West, KSA & Gulfs, Israel, Turkey, Russia & Iran become so interested in resource poor Syria that still need to import oil before war? Go after who benefit from the war.
Causes of wars in ME:
3rd tier: the ostensive cause – weapons of mass destruction, bringing democracy, saving women and children. etc. This you can read in the MSM.
2nd tier: hidden causes for those who think that they are more savvy – pipelines, oil, banking, gold, MIC profits, etc.
1st tier: the mother of all causes – implementation of the Yinon and PNAC plans for the future of Israel which in first stage is to destabilize and destroy functioning semi-secular Arab/Muslim states by turning them in Hobbesian chaos where sectarian and ethnic faction can be made to fight each other.
Most people are satisfied with the 3rd tier explanation. More savvy ones will accept the 2nd tier explanations which is for both the supporters and opponents of the war. These are suppose to be the true causes. They are liked by leftist opponents of the war because they are of material/profit nature but also but some oilmen from Texas who believe that war is good for profit. Some the 3nd tier causes can be a motivators but they are not true causes. All conspiracy theorists suppose to be stuck on this level so they never go to the true cause at the 1st tier. Most people will never get to the 1st tier because they are too decent to imagine this kind of evil possible.
Two comments I wrote related to the subject:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/avigdor-lieberman-hey-donald-lets-you-and-vlad-fight/#comment-2283171
http://www.unz.com/isteve/there-is-no-inner-party-obama-let-his-18-year-old-daughter-intern-for-harvey-weinstein/#comment-2108768
As I was just telling someone the other day, the whole geopolitical situation in the Middle East is actually very simple, and not too difficult from the endless quarrels and wars over territory and such between Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, and various other countries in the Balkans a hundred-odd years ago. The only oddity is that since the "Bulgarians" have somehow managed to seize control of the governments of the U.S., Britain, and France, they've decided it's safer and easier to get those other countries to fight their wars for them.
Another good analogy comes from World War I. From what I vaguely recall, hundreds of thousands of Indians fought and died for the British in Europe and the Middle East. Since their own country was on the absolute other side of the world, they obviously had not the slightest direct interest in those areas, but their colonial overlord certainly did, and that was enough. For all I know, many of the Indians were told that Germany constituted a mortal threat to their way of life, and was planning to conquer them and outlaw Hinduism...
Many Russians soldiers, SAA & Iranians were aerial bombed for hours and slaughtered in Feb, Russia said their civilians happen to be at wrong place wrong time. Pompeo bragged in congress how hundreds of Russians were killed as punishment.
Israel bombed Syria airfield & killed many Iranian advisors(Russian casualties unknown) immediately after Russia general warning. Putin & his chief general never make a fart, only RT proudly declared no retaliation to US assets but will shoot down missiles. Greenlight given to bomb.
Now emboldened US even bring in its poodles UK & Fr to smash up Syria infront Putin's face, humiliating Russia infront the world. Again not a fart from Putin & his chief general, besides some ranting in UN & embassies.
Now that Russia allies Syrian & Iranians had been attacked openly, where are the action on launchers? If Putin can't live up to his word, don't push his chief general out to become a laughing stock.
Russian latest vow now come from some ambassodors, no more general: we will retaliate if Russia soldiers come under attack, no more mention "launchers" & "ally". What a sign of weakness to the West bully.
Macron: " i had persuaded Trumps to stay permanently in Syria which he agreed."
Trumps & May: " Our mission completed, we will bombed again as we like, depends on Assad performance."
Nikki Harley in UN: "Russia never can be our friend, we will slap as we like."
Russia has her face all smear with dungs, her allies raped infront the world. Whose makeup is messed up now? If you don't slapped a bitch when she smashed your plates, she will scratch your car & burn your house, snip your xxx to make you a eunuch.
You are a bit full of shit, you know that, tt?
Pompeo is an obvious fucking liar, or maybe you are dumb enough to believe 200 Russians were KIA in Deir Ezzor.
A small number of Russian contractors were killed… by “Iranians”, you mean Iranian backed Syrian & I think some Iraqi militiamen. Some SAA were also killed… yes, it was a Zamerican aggression but there have been others before, including in support of ISIS against the besieged SAA garrison defending Deir Ezzor city. Now, Deir Ezzor city has been cleared of ISIS and under Syrian control.
Israel will keep trying to stoke the fires in Syria, hoping that overreaction by Syria/Iran/Russia could draw its ZUSA puppet fully into the Syrian war. it has so far failed. The ‘many’ Iranian advisers were 7 and Iran has vowed to retaliate.
As for the new aggression from FUKUS, it did little damage & most missiles were shot down by Syrian AD. Even the ZUK based propaganda outlet SOHR has stated that Syrian AD shot down 65 or more missiles.
It appears the Russians were also warned by the ZUSA and they, in turn, warned the Syrians.
So far, not even one fatality has been confirmed.
This was more of a PR stunt by FUKUS.
The real risk is that this aggression, based on a false flag chemical attack, as ineffective as it was, almost guarantees that there will be more in the future, when Syria moves to finish off the remaining Takfiri Jihadists in Idlib and a few other pockets.
3rd tier: the ostensive cause - weapons of mass destruction, bringing democracy, saving women and children. etc. This you can read in the MSM.
2nd tier: hidden causes for those who think that they are more savvy - pipelines, oil, banking, gold, MIC profits, etc.
1st tier: the mother of all causes - implementation of the Yinon and PNAC plans for the future of Israel which in first stage is to destabilize and destroy functioning semi-secular Arab/Muslim states by turning them in Hobbesian chaos where sectarian and ethnic faction can be made to fight each other.
Most people are satisfied with the 3rd tier explanation. More savvy ones will accept the 2nd tier explanations which is for both the supporters and opponents of the war. These are suppose to be the true causes. They are liked by leftist opponents of the war because they are of material/profit nature but also but some oilmen from Texas who believe that war is good for profit. Some the 3nd tier causes can be a motivators but they are not true causes. All conspiracy theorists suppose to be stuck on this level so they never go to the true cause at the 1st tier. Most people will never get to the 1st tier because they are too decent to imagine this kind of evil possible.
Two comments I wrote related to the subject:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/avigdor-lieberman-hey-donald-lets-you-and-vlad-fight/#comment-2283171
http://www.unz.com/isteve/there-is-no-inner-party-obama-let-his-18-year-old-daughter-intern-for-harvey-weinstein/#comment-2108768
Well, of course this analysis is entirely correct. Frankly, I find it difficult to believe that any intelligent individual could honestly dispute it, though obviously vast numbers of unintelligent or dishonest people surely do.
As I was just telling someone the other day, the whole geopolitical situation in the Middle East is actually very simple, and not too difficult from the endless quarrels and wars over territory and such between Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, and various other countries in the Balkans a hundred-odd years ago. The only oddity is that since the “Bulgarians” have somehow managed to seize control of the governments of the U.S., Britain, and France, they’ve decided it’s safer and easier to get those other countries to fight their wars for them.
Another good analogy comes from World War I. From what I vaguely recall, hundreds of thousands of Indians fought and died for the British in Europe and the Middle East. Since their own country was on the absolute other side of the world, they obviously had not the slightest direct interest in those areas, but their colonial overlord certainly did, and that was enough. For all I know, many of the Indians were told that Germany constituted a mortal threat to their way of life, and was planning to conquer them and outlaw Hinduism…
When the question of reintegrating the INA the small army led by SC Bose, who threw his lot with the Axis powers came up after the end of WWII, the then army commanders (and soldiers lower down the ranks) in what was already independent India, would have none of it since they - the soldiers of the INA - had committed the unforgivable crime of betraying their (British) officers.
https://legacy.lib.utexas.edu/maps/middle_east_and_asia/txu-oclc-192062619-middle_east_pol_2008.jpg
http://www.unz.com/article/tracing-the-rush-to-war/#comment-2291502
Israel offshore gas field found near Lebanon probably the biggest cause, together with KSA all interested to supply EU via Syria & Turkey, competing against Russia.
Undersea pipe laying will be very expensive, still you need Lebanon & Syria permission within their 12km territory & 200km EEZ water. Russia has a navy base along Syria Latakia shore.
Qatar is so faraway, but it already has link up with Iran pipe network, still possible to pipe via Iran-Iraq-Syria. Not sure why can't go Iran-Turkey border direct, may be some high terrains issue.
Nope.
The real reason is Israel’s desire to break up neighboring countries into small, powerless statelets that cannot stand up to it.
As for Syria, as wiki cables reveal, the plan has an israeli origin, going back at least to their defeat at the hands of Hezbollah in 2006.
As CIA veteran Ray McGovern has stated, the major reason for the ZUSA role in Syria is Israel, and that is, as he explained, due to the fact that Syria has been for a long time the major weapons resupply to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Israel likes to shoot unarmed Palestinian kids, not fight a well armed and skilled force of hard men, such as Hezbollah.
As I was just telling someone the other day, the whole geopolitical situation in the Middle East is actually very simple, and not too difficult from the endless quarrels and wars over territory and such between Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, and various other countries in the Balkans a hundred-odd years ago. The only oddity is that since the "Bulgarians" have somehow managed to seize control of the governments of the U.S., Britain, and France, they've decided it's safer and easier to get those other countries to fight their wars for them.
Another good analogy comes from World War I. From what I vaguely recall, hundreds of thousands of Indians fought and died for the British in Europe and the Middle East. Since their own country was on the absolute other side of the world, they obviously had not the slightest direct interest in those areas, but their colonial overlord certainly did, and that was enough. For all I know, many of the Indians were told that Germany constituted a mortal threat to their way of life, and was planning to conquer them and outlaw Hinduism...
While I knew this was about Bulgaria it took me several years to figure out what actually Bulgaria wanted because I could not fathom the depth of evil involved. I understood that Bulgarian wanted to expand its borders at expense of Greece, Macedonia and Serbia but I thought they would like to come to a peaceful solution afterwards with these countries and them being functional, secular and relatively prosperous would be conducive to peace. I did not realize that they desired the utter destruction and turning the countries to Hobbesian chaos and that they did not care whatsoever what happens to the people living in these countries. I did not realize that they were following the biblical operation manual of destruction.
As I was just telling someone the other day, the whole geopolitical situation in the Middle East is actually very simple, and not too difficult from the endless quarrels and wars over territory and such between Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, and various other countries in the Balkans a hundred-odd years ago. The only oddity is that since the "Bulgarians" have somehow managed to seize control of the governments of the U.S., Britain, and France, they've decided it's safer and easier to get those other countries to fight their wars for them.
Another good analogy comes from World War I. From what I vaguely recall, hundreds of thousands of Indians fought and died for the British in Europe and the Middle East. Since their own country was on the absolute other side of the world, they obviously had not the slightest direct interest in those areas, but their colonial overlord certainly did, and that was enough. For all I know, many of the Indians were told that Germany constituted a mortal threat to their way of life, and was planning to conquer them and outlaw Hinduism...
The Indian Army is distinguished by its loyalty to its officer corps. The British were the officers, the Indians were the sepoys. No surprise then why countless Indians fought in WW I. But then service WW I was universally regarded as a test of manhood. Even tiny NZ suffered casualties in the 50,000 range.
When the question of reintegrating the INA the small army led by SC Bose, who threw his lot with the Axis powers came up after the end of WWII, the then army commanders (and soldiers lower down the ranks) in what was already independent India, would have none of it since they – the soldiers of the INA – had committed the unforgivable crime of betraying their (British) officers.