The Literati’s Scourge of Putin and Trump

“I have spent a good third of my professional life working to convince the readers—and often editors—of both Russian and American publications that Vladimir Putin is a threat to the world as we know it.” Thus spake Russian-born journalist and author Masha Gessen, a current heroine of the more intellectual part of the PC hive.
Gessen is a staff writer for the highbrow New Yorker and also a regular contributor to the New York Review of Books and the New York Times, writing on such topics as Russia, autocracy, L.G.B.T. rights, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump. She is the author of nine books, her most recent being The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia, which won the National Book Award in 2017.
To understand Gessen’s mindset, it is important to look at her background. She was born in what was then the Soviet Union in 1967 to secular Jewish parents, and says she suffered from anti-Semitism. The 1970s were a time when Russian Jews began to strongly oppose the Soviet state, with many of the leading dissidents being Jewish.[1]Yuri Slezkine, The Jewish Century, Princeton University Press, 2004.
Gessen’s family was among the many Soviet Jews who emigrated to the United States, hers doing so in 1981. With the fall of Communism, however, she returned to Russia in 1991, where, working as a journalist, she remained until December 2013, when she would return to the United States out of fear that the Russian government’s new anti-homosexual propaganda law could be used to take away her adopted children, since she was regarded as “Russia’s leading LGBT rights activist.”
Her new book, The Future is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia, released at the beginning of October 2017, is now causing a stir. (This essay is not a review of this book, but it should be mentioned that it is a fairly good read and shows that Gessen is not completely one-sided.) More than a few commentators focus on the title’s reference to “totalitarianism.” But has Russia really returned to its totalitarian past? It should be noted that Gessen’s arguments in this book (which is also the case elsewhere) seem to have been either too erudite, convoluted, or contradictory for her reviewers to grasp. For example, the review in the Washington Post’s print version asks: “Is Putin’s brand of totalitarianism as repressive as Stalin’s?”[2]Susan B. Glasser, “Is Putin’s brand of totalitarianism as repressive as Stalin’s?,” Washington Post, p. B-1 and B-5, October 8, 2017. (This question is a loaded question since it contains an unjustified assumption—that Putin’s Russia is totalitarian. This is tantamount to the proverbial “Have you stopped beating your wife?”) The review’s author, Susan B. Glasser, former Moscow bureau chief for the Washington Post and co-author of a book on Putin, acknowledges in an overall favorable review that “Gessen’s provocative conclusion that Putin’s Russia is just as much a totalitarian society as Stalin’s Soviet Union or Hitler’s Germany may not convince all readers.”
In the New York Times, Francis Fukuyama likewise holds that Gessen sees Russia as being totalitarian: “As the subtitle of her book suggests, she believes that totalitarianism has reclaimed the country.” Fukuyama points out, however, that “One cannot really label Russia as totalitarian in the absence of a strongly mobilizing ideology.” In a favorable review in the Guardian, Daniel Beer, similarly refers to “Gessen’s extravagant claim: Putin’s regime is a ‘totalitarian’ successor of the murderous dictatorships of Stalin and Hitler.”
In various magazine articles, however, Gessen states directly, or implies, that Putin’s Russia is not a full-fledged totalitarian state, although it is moving in that direction . In an interview in Time Magazine, published in early October 2017, Gessen explicitly states that “[t]he regime that exists in Russia is not a totalitarian regime. Putin has created the regime of a mafia state. But because he created this regime on the ruins of a totalitarian society, totalitarian habits have kicked in. It’s a bizarre situation, where the regime sends out signals that aren’t about establishing totalitarian control. The regime just wants to plunder and stay in power. But society, which has been conditioned by so many years of totalitarianism, responds by creating totalitarian mechanisms, [like] when people start raiding bookstores in their own neighborhoods to make sure there is de facto censorship.”
Gessen also provides seemingly contradictory interpretations about why Russia was moving in a totalitarian direction. She maintains that the whole course of history had been changed with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2015 and that this was the delayed response to the NATO bombing of Serbia during the Kosovo war in 1999. Russians regarded “Yugoslavia [as] being a rightful part of Moscow’s sphere of influence. Not being consulted—or even, apparently, warned—sent the very clear message that the U.S. had decided it now presided over a unipolar world. There was no longer even the pretense of recognizing Russia’s fading-superpower status.” Russians felt humiliated. Thus, Putin’s efforts to restore Russia’s military power were welcomed by the Russian public. “[B]y annexing Crimea,” Gessen asserts, “he [Putin] had avenged Russia for what had happened with Kosovo.” She opined that “[i]t is also impossible to know whether Putin would have happened to Russia if it had not been for the [NATO] bombing of Yugoslavia. I believe he would not have.” And it is Putin who has moved Russia in a totalitarian direction.
While Gessen is willing to accept the idea that NATO bombing of Serbia angered and humiliated Russians and caused an aggressive reaction, she denies that the U.S. expansion of NATO to include former Soviet satellites violates any Western promises to the contrary. It is this expansion of NATO, however, about which Putin now fulminates.[3]Masha Gessen, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia, Penguin Publishing Group, Kindle Edition, pp. 275-77.
But contrary to what Gessent claims , recently released documents from the National Security Archives at George Washington University clearly “show that multiple national leaders were considering and rejecting Central and Eastern European membership in NATO as of early 1990 and through 1991, that discussions of NATO in the context of German unification negotiations in 1990 were not at all narrowly limited to the status of East German territory, and that subsequent Soviet and Russian complaints about being misled about NATO expansion were founded in written contemporaneous memcons [memoranda of face-to-face conversation] and telcons [memoranda of telephone conversation] at the highest levels.”
Denying that Putin has been really affected by NATO expansion, Gessen holds that his hostility to the U.S. and the West reflects “a clash of civilizations, nothing less than a confrontation with the West over the very values at the core of ‘the Russian world.’ The current view is that international law and all Western alliances are parts of a conspiracy to limit Russia’s ability to protect and spread traditional values. So-called strategic interests and the fate of ethnic Russians are merely pretexts for battles in the new worldwide conflict.”
“The West hopes its actions can change Putin’s [actions],” Gessen maintains. “Negotiating with Putin, trying to second-guess him, validating his bad-faith negotiations, searching for a solution that can mollify him—all of these approaches are willfully based on a false assumption. The very premise of realpolitik in this situation is a lie.”
It is not clear what Gessen actually means here. Does she really believe there is a “clash of civilizations,” or is she referring to what she regards as the current Putin line, similar to the old Soviet party line that could quickly be changed to advance other political interests? But Gessen clearly denies that alleged Russian geostrategic interests and the condition of ethnic Russians living outside of the Russian Federation really motivate Putin’s policy.
Russian People Responsible for a Putinesque Ruler
Yuri Levada (1930-2006), founder of the Levada Center, which conducts surveys of Russian public opinion, coined the term “Homo Sovieticus” to describe the average Soviet citizen–a fearful, isolated, authority-loving personality created by Communism. Adopting this analysis, Gessen writes in The Future is History: “The belief in a paternalistic state, and an utter dependence on it, were bred in Homo Sovieticus by the very nature of the Soviet state, which, Levada wrote, was not so much a complex of institutions, like the modern state, but rather a single superinstitution. He [Levada] described it as a ‘universal institution of a premodern paternalistic type, which reaches into every corner of human existence.’ The Soviet state was the ultimate parent: it fed, clothed, housed, and educated its citizen; it gave him a job and gave his life meaning; it rewarded him for doing good and punished him for doing wrong, no matter how small the transgression. ‘By its very design, the Soviet ‘socialist’ state is totalitarian because it must not leave the individual any independent space,’ wrote Levada.”[4]Gessen, The Future is History, Kindle, p. 59.
In the early 1990s, after the collapse of Communist rule, this type of individual seemed to be disappearing, and Levada, Gessen points out, thought it would become extinct as the Soviet generation died off, but by the end of that decade public opinion polls indicated that this was not the case. Upset with their country’s loss of status and longing for stability, Homo Sovieticus was, by the latter part of the tumultuous 1990s, “not only surviving but reproducing – and this meant that he was reclaiming his dominant position in the population.”[5]Gessen, The Future Is History, Kindle, pp. 201-202.
Gessen implies here that the attitudes of the Russian people shape the type of government under which they live. It would seem, therefore, that Putin, or someone like him, was bound to rule Homo Sovieticus. This conflicts with her negative references to Putin in which he seems to be history-shaping.
War and the Destabilization of Russia
What policy toward Russia does Gessen propose? In September 2014, she advocated that the U.S. “use the entire arsenal of financial and political sanctions at once” to wreck the Russian economy, which is about what the United States has done.
“After that,” she asserted, the United States should “do what can be done to physically protect those who are being attacked and those who are at risk: Ukraine, the Baltics, and – the most important criterion of all – anyone who asks for protection from this scourge. That probably means arming Ukraine and taking up positions in the Baltics. Yes, this puts the West on the verge of actual military engagement, but it is not only strategically dangerous but also morally corrupting to stand by and watch while Putin pounds unprotected neighbors.
“It is likely that none of this [will] stop him [Putin],” Gessen opines. “But at least it may keep us from falling into an abyss of lies and helplessness.”
Note that Gessen accepts the fact that her proposal would put the West on the “verge of actual military engagement”—that is, war—but she considers it to be morally wrong to do nothing to counter Putin. Moreover, she doubts that this effort would achieve success. Going to war, especially one that could lead to a horrendous result—i.e., nuclear war—while doubting success is a clear violation of just war principles.
Gessen, however, wants to do more than just protect countries from Russian aggression; she wants to destabilize Russia itself. She writes: “Bombing Moscow does not seem to be an option. [Note that she does not categorically rule this out.] But helping the Russian opposition in the same committed, involved, and even meddling manner as the U.S. once helped the Serbian opposition should be.” Gessen grants “that Putin is a lot stronger and harder to remove.” But she holds that this provides all “the more reason for the U.S. to put its best minds to work on helping Russians accomplish just this. It may be our only chance of righting the course of history.”
Gessen does not even stop with regime change. She wants Russia to break apart and thinks that Putin’s fall from power could precipitate that. “Russia continues to be an empire in a world that has pretty effectively dispensed with empires,” she avers. “So why is the Russian Federation of more than 80 constituent parts, most of which have distinct national identities, some of which have distinct languages and cultures, and all of which now, as a result of being plundered by the Putin regime, have nationalist movements – why should they stay together?” Gessen’s animosity is not simply toward Putin, but toward Russia, and it would seem, the bulk of the Russian people—as exemplified in the Homo Sovieticus theory—who, she believes, have essentially created the type of government that exists. Gessen’s vision for the future of Russia bears some resemblance to the harsh Morgenthau Plan for post-World War II Germany that proposed its pastoralization based on the assumption that it was not simply the Nazis who were dangerous but the German people. And it should be further noted that Stratfor, an American global intelligence firm that has been referred to as the “Shadow CIA,” predicts Russia’s breakup.
Gessen sees some similarities between Putin and Donald Trump. However, she rejects the narrative prevalent among many mainstream American liberals that Russian meddling in the 2016 election enabled Trump to triumph. Gessen writes this off as a conspiracy theory—conspiracy theories being repudiated ipso facto by the mainstream, and when the mainstream adopts this mode of thinking, as it has on the Russia issue, it is not referred to as a “conspiracy theory.” Gessen maintains that “conspiracies are perfect for simple thinking. . . . Because Russiagate explains how we got Trump and how we’re going to get rid of Trump. Russia elected him, and once it all comes to light, he’s magically going to disappear.”
Gessen writes: “These ideas—that Trump is like Putin and that he is Putin’s agent—are deeply flawed.” In her view, the “Putin fixation” is “a way to evade the fact that Trump is a thoroughly American creation that poses an existential threat to American democracy.” And she concludes her argument by appealing to the Marxist-Freudian Frankfurt School of sociology: “In the middle of the last century, a number of thinkers whose imaginations had been trained in Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany tried to tell Americans that it can happen here. In such different books as Erich Fromm’s Escape from Freedom, Theodor Adorno and his group’s The Authoritarian Personality, and Herbert Marcuse’s One-Dimensional Man, the great European exiles warned that modern capitalist society creates the preconditions for the rise of fascism. America doesn’t need Putin for that.” [Note that this would seem to undercut the Homo Sovieticus theory, which emphasizes the specific environment of the Soviet Union.]
Laying ou t her own theory for Trump’s victory, Gessen sermonizes: “Trump got elected on the promise of a return to an imaginary past—a time we don’t remember because it never actually was, but one when America was a kind of great [sic] that Trump has promised to restore. Trump shares this brand of nostalgia with Vladimir Putin, who has spent the last five years talking about Russian ‘traditional values,’ with Hungarian president Viktor Orbán, who has warned LGBT people against becoming ‘provocative,’ and with any number of European populists who promise a return to a mythical ‘traditional’ past.”
LBGT Folks Are the Bane of Autocracy
In Gessen’s view , the greatest fear of these autocratic simplifiers is LGBT rights. “With few exceptions,” Gessen opines, “countries that have grown less democratic in recent years have drawn a battle line on the issue of LGBT rights. Moscow has banned Pride parades and the ‘propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations,’ while Chechnya—technically a region of Russia—has undertaken a campaign to purge itself of queers.” She also includes Orban’s Hungary, Erdogan’s Turkey, Modi’s India, and el-Sissi’s Egypt in this “less democratic” category.
“The appeal of autocracy lies in its promise of radical simplicity, an absence of choice,” Gessen asserts. “In Trump’s imaginary past, every person had his place and a securely circumscribed future, everyone and everything was exactly as it seemed, and government was run by one man issuing orders that could not and need not be questioned. The very existence of queer people—and especially transgender people—is an affront to this vision. Trans people complicate things, throw the future into question by shaping their own, add layers of interpretation to appearances, and challenge the logic of any one man decreeing the fate of people and country.”
Historical Evidence that LBGT People Are Not Necessarily Opposed to Autocracy
There is ample historical evidence to refute Gessen’s contention that the existence of “queer people” is antithetical to autocracy, since that label could be applied to such autocrats as Roman emperors Caligula, Nero, and Hadrian; Alexander the Great and Frederick the Great. Furthermore, Nazism used to be connected with homosexuality when homosexuality was considered to be a deviant behavior. For example, in his popularly acclaimed historical work, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, published in 1960, establishment author William Shirer described Ernst Röhm, head of the notorious Stormtroopers (SA), as “a tough, ruthless, driving man—albeit like so many of the early Nazis, a homosexual.”[6]William L. Shirer, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, 1960, Pdf version, p.35. WikiSpooks Main-page.png — An encyclopedia of deep politics., https://wikispooks.com/wiki/File:The_Rise_And_Fall_O...ch.pdf
Trump Destroying American Democracy
In an article written before Trump was elected president, Gessen claimed that he “will have to begin destroying the institutions of American democracy—not because they get in the way of anything specific he wants to do, like build the wall . . . but because they are an obstacle to the way he wants to do them. A fascist leader needs mobilization. The slow and deliberative passage of even the most heinous legislation is unlikely to supply that. Wars do, and there will be wars. These wars will occur both abroad and at home. They will make us wish that Trump really were Putin’s agent: at least then there would be no threat of nuclear war.”
“There is no way to tell who will be targeted by the wars at home,” Gessen avers, but she regarded it most likely to be “the LGBT community because its acceptance is the most clear and drastic social change in America of the last decade, so an antigay campaign would capture the desire to return to a time in which Trump’s constituency felt comfortable.”
While usually focusing on Trump as though he is radically different from other American presidents, Gessen acknowledges that the conditions for autocracy are the result of the American reaction to the September 11 terrorist attack. “The state of emergency that went into effect three days after September 11th has never been lifted,” she points out. And she maintains that, concomitantly, there has been a “16-year run of . . . [an] increasing concentration of power in the executive branch.” Gessen states that this “chain of events did a lot to create the possibility of Trump, to create the very possibility of a politician who could run for autocrat in this country and get elected.”
Gessen Contra Freedom of Speech
Whereas Gessen rails against Putin and Trump for purportedly suppressing freedom of speech in their countries, she explicitly rejects this concept as illustrated by her following pontification: “Otherwise sane Americans routinely argue that the regulation of speech is incompatible with liberal democracy. This is a patently untrue statement. To take just one example, virtually all member countries of the European Union have so-called memory laws, which outlaw certain statements about history. A great many Americans are convinced that the right to free speech in this country is absolute, as though various American authorities did not police pornography, the portrayal of sex in movies, and the language used by broadcast media, to name just a few of the most obvious speech-regulation practices that Americans encounter every day.”
Note that Gessen is claiming that the belief that “regulation” of speech is incompatible with liberal democracy is “insane.” One might recall that the Soviet Union in its more “tolerant” latter days labeled dissidents as insane and needing treatment with psychiatric drugs. The fact that members of the European Union have laws prohibiting political and historical views does not mean that such a prohibition is not contrary to a free society, and it is certainly contrary to the First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court. Sometimes so-called liberal democracies, including the U.S., have acted in an illiberal manner. In 1952, when Communist subversion was a major concern, Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, a liberal icon, stated that “Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions.”
Apparently, Gessen believes that pornography should not have less protection than speech pertaining to politics, science, and history, which has never been the case in the United States or, until perhaps recently, in other Western countries. Nonetheless , pornography is not currently banned in the United States.
Gessen also wants to make sure that views she opposes are kept out of academia and is upset when this does not happen. Regarding an effort to have a dissident view expressed at the University of California-Berkley, she writes: “Milo Yiannopoulos, that gay firebrand of homophobia and misogyny, will be appearing at so-called free-speech events at Berkeley this week, with his allies Steve Bannon, Ann Coulter, and James Damore, the former Google employee who gained fame with his pseudoscientific memo on women in tech.” It is not clear why people such as Damore, with his alleged pseudoscience, cannot be easily refuted. Wouldn’t it be better to refute these ideas than prohibit them? People, especially the highly intelligent students who attend Berkeley, might come to think—though may be fearful of expressing–that the reason for suppressing ideas is that they cannot be refuted.
Gessen was also enraged that the annual conference at the Hannah Arendt Center at Bard College allowed among its more than 20 speakers–which included Gessen–a German rightist parliament member, Marc Jongen, to express his opposition to immigration in Germany. Gessen complained: “If the organizers’ intent was to facilitate a debate with a living specimen of the new far right, it failed. What Jongen said had been heard before, and could have been discussed in his absence. More to the point, whatever the organizers’ intention, an invitation to talk at a famous center at a prestigious college does lend legitimacy to the speaker and his views.” In other words, opposition to immigration is outside the bounds of allowable opinion, although most countries have laws restricting immigration.
Gessen claimed that Hannah Arendt, a major writer on totalitarianism, would have held the same view, contending that “she stressed the simplicity and the ‘preposterous’ nature of ideas that underlie evil: these were ideas to be called out, not debated. She was also sensitive to the appearance of legitimacy that an invitation can lend. In December 1948, she signed a letter to the Times about the visit to the United States of the Israeli politician Menachem Begin, whose organization the letter likened to the Nazi Party.” However, there doesn’t seem to be any equivalency between Jongen’s verbal opposition to immigration and Begin’s leadership of the terrorist group Irgun, which engaged in mass murder to dispossess the native Palestinians.
While Gessen is a skilled and prolific writer, far more intelligent than most PC feminine icons, her radical lesbianism—which seems to be the cynosure of her Weltanschauung and serves as a significant reason for her intense hostility to Putin—mars her objectivity. But it undoubtedly increases her appeal to the liberal establishment. Also contributing to her appeal is her willingness to sometimes differ from the current PC party line—e.g., on Russiagate—while not straying beyond the bounds of allowable thought. Thus, she is often proclaimed to be provocative, a quality undoubtedly enhanced by her inconsistencies: one cannot predict exactly what she will say.
Gessen seems to believe that views she supports should be given free rein while views she detests should be prohibited. If Gessen wants to look at totalitarianism, autocracy, or any other fearful development she conjures up, she would do well to study her own mind. And she might be able to recognize that she is as much a product of Soviet Communism as Homo Sovieticus was, but instead of being an obedient follower, she is more like a would-be Soviet commissar.
[1] Yuri Slezkine, The Jewish Century, Princeton University Press, 2004.
[2] Susan B. Glasser, “Is Putin’s brand of totalitarianism as repressive as Stalin’s?,” Washington Post, p. B-1 and B-5, October 8, 2017.
[3] Masha Gessen, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia, Penguin Publishing Group, Kindle Edition, pp. 275-77.
[4] Gessen, The Future is History, Kindle, p. 59.
[5] Gessen, The Future Is History, Kindle, pp. 201-202.
[6] William L. Shirer, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, 1960, Pdf version, p.35. WikiSpooks Main-page.png — An encyclopedia of deep politics., https://wikispooks.com/wiki/File:The_Rise_And_Fall_Of_The_Third_Reich.pdf
She is right here and there, but mostly she is wrong.
Many people om this site will truly enjoy to dissect her ideas.
It’s hard to believe that anyone as duplicitous and radical as Masha Gessen should be taken seriously by anyone. Take her stance on gay marriage. She is a Lesbian and fought for gay marriage. But she also says: “It’s a no-brainer that (homosexual activists) should have the right to marry, but I also think equally that it’s a no-brainer that the institution of marriage should not exist. …(F)ighting for gay marriage generally involves lying about what we are going to do with marriage when we get there — because we lie that the institution of marriage is not going to change, and that is a lie. ” I notice also that in this article she quotes the members of the Frankfurt School favourably — and these people made no secret of their (Communist) desire to destroy the social system and generally the society of the West. She claims that Victor Orban is anti-democratic, but seems to think the EU is democratic. This woman is creepily evil
I never thought I’d see the day when a fellow Pole – Sniegoski – had to be called in to defend Russia (or at least call for nuance) because the debate on all things Russian in the West has become so utterly deluded and obsessive that even Poles, notorious overindulgers in Russophobia in our own right, are now slowly starting to notice the insanity. When even we notice it, you know its bad.
Being a hetero, I’ve always wondered what makes the gay male so pleasant and happy(hence, the word gay), but conversely the gay female unpleasant and sometimes combative?
Something beyond my understanding I guess.
Masculine women and homosexuals have generally done pretty well out of secular totalitarianism and nationalism. It’s the religious theocracies that tend to crack down on them. During the 1930s, a number of masculine women in England joined Oswald Mosley’s party because they had heard about the progressive stuff Mussolini was doing for women in Italy. Similarly, there is no shortage of homosexuals in modern European populist parties like the Front National.
She is easy.
Social Justice Warriors always project.
was said:
“William Shirer described Ernst Röhm, head of the notorious Stormtroopers (SA), as “a tough, ruthless, driving man—albeit like so many of the early Nazis, a homosexual.”
It has nothing to do with Putin, Trump, or us deplorables. It’s because she is a bitter and disturbed dyke. She needs psychiatric help, not publishers.
Putin has jailed some of her oligarch pals. She is a warrior for the tribe, the Satanic cult whose self-defined mission is to “destroy every unity save our own”.
The only reason she gets the tiniest attention is because the entire media are in the hands of said cult.
It is about time we-the-people demanded that our representatives address this issue directly and write some anti-racist, anti-monopoly, “equality” laws that give us some alternatives to these diabolical fiends.
WE are occupied territory.
“And she might be able to recognize that she is as much a product of Soviet Communism as Homo Sovieticus was, but instead of being an obedient follower, she is more like a would-be Soviet commissar.”
No, she is not. The author has no clue what Homo Soveticus was. He thinks of us as something bad, but on the contrary it was next step in human evolution After all, it was Homo Soveticus that won against West combined military power in 1941-1945 against all odds and then rebuilt the country without any outside help within few years.
The creature on the picture is a moral freak. There is nothing of the Soviet person in there.
People who often put common good above own interests cannot be bad.
All across the globe, people still give thanks for the liberation of the captive "Soviet" peoples from their living hell, on Christmas Day, 1991.
As for the freak who wrote this chilling essay, she is the new face of the Soviet terror. It simply moved to New York City and adapted to already favorable conditions.
I have firm believe that society and majority interests must be protected against such vile deviations at all costs. Being lenient to these people makes things worth and undermines society foundation. They are not happy to just being left alone as current developments show, they want to go mainstream and force the rest to accept their freakishness as normal.
They are freaks of nature no doubt and freaks are not normal.
I find Masha Gessen a “Bought” person, she is a typical voice of the NeoLib US, and as such she is in stark opposition to everything I stand for as a European socialist. Her class has been responsible for the eradication of the US middle class, the dismantling of of welfare and protection of the poor, she is full throated librul Clintonista/Obamista supported by the mega rich, furthermore she is a backer of the hellhole called Israel, the new harsher apartheid Haven. She is a warmonger, calling for interventions everywhere on Earth, if people there reject US Imperialism.
I hope God loves her so much he calls her home soon. Spit.
The problem with the US left is that it does not excist, anything that you can label Socialist is rejected out of hand, so the US will only grow worse for the unprivileged. But whatever carry on.
Us in Scandinavia will just have to continue with living in squalor, get no education and health care, no paid hollidays, continue to beg in the streets, waiting for rich American tourists…..
This is a great piece, thank you.
Re: the conclusion: So she’s left-wing Latynina, huh. (Never really bothered to find out what her views were before beyond pro-LGBT and anti-Putin.)
It occurs to me that the bit about Putin simply using Russian ethnic minority rights abroad as an excuse to advance his own agenda may apply to her as well, with regards to the whole LGBT vs. authoritarianism thing. Not so sure that the best thing one can do for LGBT people in Russia is to repeatedly and publicly encourage an absolute identification of them with the anti-Russian liberal cause.
lesbian of the radical view which simply means you must change your views on matters, not her
plays the i am an anti semite victim card ....as needed
she like so many are one trick ponies on the left is every bit as totalitarian as the place she escaped.... the ussr itself a creation of radical boshevik jews. sergey brin a google founder shares the same totalitarian streak and for many of the same reasons,,,,,,,,his red headed step child google shows its totalitarian roots in its policies everydayi do not understand how these people fool so many with their single cell bullshit..if you know how the story begins the end comes as no surprise
Ultimately she has attitudes and views in extreme form, that are held in milder form by most liberal Jews.
More generally, people like Gessen become the public face of Jews, which is obviously not good for ordinary Jews who simply go about their lives.
As a group, Jews tend to be very gullible to propaganda Maybe it’s because they are liberal, maybe it’s because they are Jews.
Which is why there is hope for Russia but not Western Europe and America. Ironically it’s the Eastern Europe counties that fell under Soviet domination after the war, that have the best chance of surviving all this.
She seems oblivious to the concept of “Sauce for the goose ….”
Gessen is a perfect embodiment, a distilled material expression, of both what is wrong with the American Russia so called “scholarship” and completely detached from reality view of historic Russia’s 20th and 21st century history. Using term “literati” towards most so called Soviet/Russian dissidentry as well as to the overwhelming majority of Western Russia “observers” is an insult to a basic intelligence and real scholarship. Pushkin gave a definition of this Boheme long ago in his Evgenii Onegin:
“We all meandered through our schooling / haphazard; so, to God be thanks, / it’s easy, without too much fooling, / to pass for cultured in our ranks.”(c)
I will abstain from commenting on American “intellectualism”, especially of the last quarter century, but the fact that large part of self-proclaimed American so called “literati” (and not) accepts Gessen’s “ideas” as valid is an indictment, not a diagnosis.
Agree, except for this:
It goes back to a warfare of a modern continental type and especially so of the 19th-20th centuries. The scale and scope of it is beyond the grasp of Western in general and American in particular “academe”/”literati”–they simply have no point of reference for that. WW II alone had a cultural and mental impact which dwarfs any impact Mongol Yoke might have had in a long run.
I don’t care for Putin & his crony capitalism combined with national rhetoric, but this is beyond, beyond….
No normal Russian-or, for that matter, member of any nation- would even contemplate discussing anything with anyone espousing such views. It would be just a waste of time.
Something beyond my understanding I guess.
The idea that people who often put common good above own interests is automatically a negative about a population is silly.
The New Yorker highbrow? Middlebrow at best and that was long, long ago.
From an objective perspective, this is simply the result of homosexuals being a perpetual minority(unlikely to exceed 5% at maximum) who therefore will perceive themselves eternally under threat. If you were in their shoes and had deeply held beliefs about how you should continue to exist with minimum difficulty for your life goals and sexuality, then any one in a group who comments about how you’re a confused faggot constitutes a threat, but more importantly, is posturing that he has higher status than you in certain situations despite whatever other accomplishments that you have.
This means that the only way to silence such individuals is to change the entire venue and setting, including bringing in outside influences if necessary. You would see it as vital for your survival, as would the necessity of gay marriage, the ability to adopt, etc – any and all signifier that you were not accorded the same rights as heterosexuals would be status-lowering.
So bioleninism endures, eternally.
The globalist puppet masters are determined that this white Christian country as it now stands must be ended! If this means creating a global Gulf of Tonkin/‘WMDs’/‘gassing his own people’ narrative then so be it.
Forget the increasing ‘no go zones’ and our women being raped by Muslim gangs, we have a country on our doorstep that is intent on invading us and making us listen to Tchaikovsky and do Lobachevskian mathematics!
Interesting. I wouldn’t call the Russian Federation totalitarian. Putin isn’t Stalin, if for no other reason because he’s a bumbling, flat-footed Russian and not a wily Georgian. The Russian Federation is indeed a mafia state but Putin didn’t create that regime. The mafia bosses created it and put Putin into power as their front man essentially because he had acquired some standing on the world stage under Yeltsin. Putin’s blundering in Ukraine and Syria has deprived him of that standing and he has now become a liability to the mafia bosses who back him. The only question is whether they will be able to destroy him before his blundering destroys them.
The problem is that the mafia bosses indeed just want to plunder and stay in power so that they can continue to plunder. “Nothing personal, just business” said Don Corleone. Putin, however, has made it personal by wrapping himself in the cloak of Russian nationalism, regarding the Russian Federation as the sole “legitimate” successor to the former Soviet Union and thereby entitled to reconstitute the Soviet state by conquering all the former Soviet republics and bringing them under the control of the Russian Federation. That undoubtedly pleases the increasingly elderly Soviet generation (Putin himself is now 65) but it isn’t sustainable. The secret of criminal success, so to speak, is the single-minded, amoral pursuit of wealth. Introducing a political ideology like classic European “hate thy neighbour” ethnic nationalism into the mix effectively reverses the criminals’ business model. Instead of the state serving the economic interests of the mafia bosses, the wealth and international networks of those bosses are being made to serve the nationalist political agenda. European ethnic nationalism, precisely because of its “hate thy neighbour” core, postulates rivalry, conflict and, ultimately, war. Thus, if the Russian mafia bosses don’t remove Putin from power, a third general war in Europe seems inevitable. The US tried but failed to stay out of the previous two. It probably won’t be able to avoid the third one either.
Alright, I’ve wasted a few minutes of my life reading this. I don’t intend to waste anymore by writing a long comment.
What this babble about life & cosmos boils down to is: this woman is an abject failure in life. Life worth living. I guess it is, basically, two things: her sexual orientation as unhappy & obsessive lesbian; her Jewish ethnicity colored by almost racialized enmity toward Russian “being” (not just this or that issue-the attitude reminds of anti-German hatred espoused by Jewish American quasi scholar Daniel J. Goldhagen).
For anyone interested in (mostly) great overview of Russian culture & identity, I would recommend James Billington’s “The Icon and the Axe”: https://www.amazon.com/Icon-Axe-Interpretative-History-Russian/dp/0394708466 , http://gen.lib.rus.ec/book/index.php?md5=203DE4AE74A7C2A503656D0CB1CD4F9D ). Although I disagree on some points & although the book is in not few aspects dated, it is vastly preferable to all the”pundits” gobbledygook.
Nato is pr c defunt in Europe. I dont European Nato could muster more than 2 Brigades, 250 fighter aircraft and some tanks. I do know Germany subs are in for repair, they hardly have an airforce and on at the moment 100 combat ready tanks. Denmark is irrelevant. France hmmm I do not know. Sweden has only had a very, very capable Defense , but not big. If Russia wanted Gotland, we could not prevent it.
This is a case of the personal becoming public, turned inside out. She hates herself and thus ends up hating everyone and everything else. The world should be destroyed, everything turned upside down. With these specimens what’s really important is their sex life and how they’ll find their next titillation. They’re on stage and demand applause. This person is certainly crazed by hate, though. They do this ‘let’s you and him fight’ routine, hoping for a US-Russian confrontation, a confrontation weirdos like this would never get close to. Does anyone really believe that she actually cares about the welfare of Ukrainians or people of the Baltic countries? Or for that matter seeing as she hates the Russians and fantasizes their country being demolished into many little states then why does she pretend to be worried about them having a bad man as a dictator?
What’s noteworthy about her is how she can make a handsome living here in the US. She’s given a platform and paid to be part of the current chorus singing the same songs, all part of the well-paid public relations machine that’s on overdrive. There’s hardly anything actually intellectual about this public ‘intellectual’, who is also incompetent, but that goes unnoticed by the vast majority of people in the US who hardly read anything of value at all. Various personalities like this are promoted from behind.
The problem is that the mafia bosses indeed just want to plunder and stay in power so that they can continue to plunder. “Nothing personal, just business” said Don Corleone. Putin, however, has made it personal by wrapping himself in the cloak of Russian nationalism, regarding the Russian Federation as the sole “legitimate” successor to the former Soviet Union and thereby entitled to reconstitute the Soviet state by conquering all the former Soviet republics and bringing them under the control of the Russian Federation. That undoubtedly pleases the increasingly elderly Soviet generation (Putin himself is now 65) but it isn’t sustainable. The secret of criminal success, so to speak, is the single-minded, amoral pursuit of wealth. Introducing a political ideology like classic European “hate thy neighbour” ethnic nationalism into the mix effectively reverses the criminals’ business model. Instead of the state serving the economic interests of the mafia bosses, the wealth and international networks of those bosses are being made to serve the nationalist political agenda. European ethnic nationalism, precisely because of its “hate thy neighbour” core, postulates rivalry, conflict and, ultimately, war. Thus, if the Russian mafia bosses don’t remove Putin from power, a third general war in Europe seems inevitable. The US tried but failed to stay out of the previous two. It probably won’t be able to avoid the third one either.
Heaven deliver us!
If The Lobby would cease and desist from implementing their program, the Dumb Goyim would not have to react to protect themselves.
This isn’t rocket science.
This has nothing to do with her being gay, but about her being a jew. I remember when Obama nominated Chuck Hagel, a man who dared to question Jewish power in DC. The Jews went out and paid the Log Cabin republicans to come out against Hagel. The Jews don’t like to be out front in a fight, they like to use their filthy ill gotten made money, to buy support.
They like to muddy the waters, and above all use divide and conquer techniques to undermine those who wish to stop the Zionist’s influence.
Zionist Jews are the greatest threat to America and the world, bar none.
What's noteworthy about her is how she can make a handsome living here in the US. She's given a platform and paid to be part of the current chorus singing the same songs, all part of the well-paid public relations machine that's on overdrive. There's hardly anything actually intellectual about this public 'intellectual', who is also incompetent, but that goes unnoticed by the vast majority of people in the US who hardly read anything of value at all. Various personalities like this are promoted from behind.
It is noteworthy NOT about her, it is noteworthy of the state of the contemporary (post-WW II) American “intellectualism” and all that this term entails.
The ‘liberal’ revolutions throughout Europe in the 18th and 19th century were nothing more than the destruction of the power that represented the people for the interests of the financial Oligarchy.
The sooner people realize that, the better.
What's noteworthy about her is how she can make a handsome living here in the US. She's given a platform and paid to be part of the current chorus singing the same songs, all part of the well-paid public relations machine that's on overdrive. There's hardly anything actually intellectual about this public 'intellectual', who is also incompetent, but that goes unnoticed by the vast majority of people in the US who hardly read anything of value at all. Various personalities like this are promoted from behind.
The 'liberal' revolutions throughout Europe in the 18th and 19th century were nothing more than the destruction of the power that represented the people for the interests of the financial Oligarchy.
The sooner people realize that, the better.
Democracy and dictatorship.
I do not know that you will understand this but you could try.
What we are witnessing today in US and to the lesser extent all over the world is the battle between Democracy and Dictatorship.
From the down of the time in tribal society dictatorship ruled. There was naturally collection of elders who were advising the leader’ but the final decision was made by leader. Eventually tribes developed into kingdoms. Kings naturally were dictators.
Naturally people’s preference guided by instinct was always for dictatorship.
Problem with dictatorship was that there were good dictators, and bad dictators.
Eventually people have risen against bad dictators.
Democracy was a later system of rule, which did try to eliminate this malaise in ruling the people. But democracies have eventually have felled everywhere where they were applied. There are multitudes of examples but typical ones were in England (Cromwell), and France (Napoleon)
Trouble of democracy is that there is no individual personal responsibility; there is a group responsibility. Group responsibility descents only to pointing the fingers at each other when there is decision, which resulted in catastrophe.
US democracy is now exhibiting mortal sickness that will result in its demise.
Russians now adopted correct system. It is dictatorship. But here Russian people have a means to depose the dictator by election. While in case of the kings, there was not such option.
Could a more perfect likeness of of the archetypal, nasty, radicalized homosexual Jewess be found anywhere?
Voila! The new dyke version of Le Happy Merchant.
The western elites have two overarching reasons for hating Putin (and by extension all of Russia and most Russians) and they are these: he makes them all look incompetent, completely emasculated and utterly and pitifully weak by comparison. He is the proverbial lion in a den of Daniels. The other is that Russia cannot be credibly threatened in a military sense, and as such, is the impediment to their absolute hegemony over the earth.
I believe that Trump has the capacity to relate well to Putin on a personal level and this could possibly enable him to finally cut the Gordian knot binding the energies and treasure of the American nation to the criminal geopolitics practiced by the Atlanticist-Zionist cabal.
The regime just wants to plunder and stay in power.
That was the Yeltsin regime that Putin inherited. Putin being the pragmatist allowed the oligarchs to continue as long as they started paying taxes and contribute to society. Putin restored the social safety net that was completely destroyed under Yeltsin. Isn’t it funny how the west loved Yeltsin but hates Putin? It’s because they want Russia to become a powerless state or group of states, speaking of which …
And this is the real payday, the dream of all western Neocons and everyone who is on their payroll. It is about power and eliminating any country that stands in the way of achieving total power. I just wish they were honest about it and didn’t couch it in all of these pseudo intellectual and moralistic platitudes.
Read Albert L. Weeks’s “Russia’s Life-Saver” then post again. And, heed Putin’s repeated, unambiguous, videotaped repudiations of Marxism-Leninism and Stalin, which can be seen on RT’s You Tube channel.
All across the globe, people still give thanks for the liberation of the captive “Soviet” peoples from their living hell, on Christmas Day, 1991.
As for the freak who wrote this chilling essay, she is the new face of the Soviet terror. It simply moved to New York City and adapted to already favorable conditions.
This means that the only way to silence such individuals is to change the entire venue and setting, including bringing in outside influences if necessary. You would see it as vital for your survival, as would the necessity of gay marriage, the ability to adopt, etc - any and all signifier that you were not accorded the same rights as heterosexuals would be status-lowering.
So bioleninism endures, eternally.
You DID read the list of counter-examples Sniegoski produced in the article above, right? You think this explains the behavior of Alexander or Friedrich II? Would it not only occur in societies poisoned by the Jew virus, so that they would “perceive themselves” as a threatened minority rather than, say, an ELITE? Do you not see how the Jew replaces the natural elite of the Aryan society with itself, an alien elite (cf Christian Zionist larping)?
And of course, I agree with his thesis. Its not like homosexuals reject autocracy, as anyone familiar with leftist and liberal views now popular would know, especially for "safety." They just want to be on the winning side of oppression.
His examples were those of absolute elites who could afford to dally(or like Röhm, removed when convenient). Consider even elites like Alan Turing or Oscar Wilde who could take substantial status loss from their homosexuality regardless of their position in life.
And of course, I agree with his thesis. Its not like homosexuals reject autocracy, as anyone familiar with leftist and liberal views now popular would know, especially for “safety.” They just want to be on the winning side of oppression.
Why does this woman look like a angry man? Why does she manifest a false male personna?
Doesn’t this unsightly Jewess qualify as a male impersonator?
Why do dykes like Gessen assume this ridiculous pose?
Gessen is queer. Her worldview is queer. And it is inescapably Jewish. This baggage alone disqualifies her as a legitimate scholar.
Who gives operatives like Gessen such authority? Is it deserved? Why are Jewish homosexuals so overrepresented in media and education?
It’s time to critically examine this phenomena. Might it not be a kind of mental disorder?
Plus there’s the matter of free-floating Jewish malevolence that distorts the judgement of so many Jewish intellectuals. They use their scholarship as a weapon. It’s insidious. It’s dishonest. And it produces real harm.
Gessen’s queer Jewish perspective certainly affects her militant ideology as well as her pro-Zionist sympathies. When will these tortured prevarications be repudiated?
This woman should be working in a machine shop. She does not deserve to be taken seriously as a scholar.
I can’t believe someone bothered to write a 4000+ word article on Masha Gessen, of all people. Nobody in Russia takes her seriously, not even her would be comrades-in-arms. Hell, she couldn’t even hold down a job as an editor at some random travel magazine, her subordinates hated her (which was the real reason she left Russia for the States, not some LGBT persecution thing). Of course, in the US, she’s considered edgy, insightful and oh so knowledgeable about the evil Putin regime. But, hey, bonus for the captain obvious observation about Russiagate being a conspiracy theory.
Gessen also says (it’s there on Youtube) that she also wants to destroy traditional marriage.
This is truly a big pile a bullshit….Putin a threat to the world ! How do these people get away with this type of hyped fiction. When was the last time she looked at Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria…the constant posturing and threats against Iran or anyone else for that matter that happens to be in the sights of the neocon lead American political system? What about the trashing of the most comprehensive document of checks and balances against this ramped trampeling of free speech, human and civil rights, the American Constitution ? Where is the disgust for Bush and co’s crimes against humanity…the Clinton’s blantant cronyism and provocations in eastern europe and Libya?? Americans are living in denial dreamland, waiting for some metamorphical savior like Oprah to take them by the hand and lead them to never never land. I am so sorry that someone of the level of Gore Vidal is no longer around to short sitdown with creep like this ……Well to her maybe Putin is the greatest danger to mankind but Russia and the Russian people better be glad that he is running the show at this particular junction in human history …Russian history. Otherwise I cannot imagine another personality of his stature and nature keeping his wits and controling any gut reaction to the constant provocations and humiliations that the US has inflicted on Russia since Gorbachev’s naive belief in America keeping its word. Just the fact that this moron is unaware of the colassal con job that Reagan and co pulled on Russia at the precise moment in history could have brought the two countries togeather, for the better of the entire world is enough to discard any positive light that she may have otherwise brought to the subject. She is not serious and should not be taken as such by any observer of the myriad historical facts that serve to dispel the major content of this rubbish. Dream on America …….you have been bested by what is surly a man that is flawed in many ways but is the one person that has the dexterity to control his emotions while waiting for your immenent demise.
Thank you for this kind Polish gentleman …..I was think that Poland and the Polish people are forever lost.
I thought it was a younger Woody Allen at first glance.
Here is an example of how an autocrat can work for you (the people) against the greed of the corporate scumbags:
Only an autocrat with power can stand up for the little man.
Quite a difference.
"Give me back my pen"
Hahaha omigod that's the greatest thing I've ever seen!
Many people om this site will truly enjoy to dissect her ideas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjrlTMvirVo
Only an autocrat with power can stand up for the little man.
Oh make no mistake, she’s the kapo of this “literati” scene. Anyone know the FX show “The Americans”? It’s an award winning, viciously anti-Russian thing literally written/produced by a CIA agent. Masha, with the fetish for genociding her motherland always in mind, provides the Russian translation for this show and has for years, before she was appearing regularly in the big name “serious” media like NYT. So she’s been chosen for some time to catapult the propaganda. There are a lot of expat Russians with grudges employed as experts in the promotion of this hysteria; “Hire a professional”, is the mantra of the ruling class.
“Russia continues to be an empire in a world that has pretty effectively dispensed with empires,” she avers.
If she thinks that she must not be at all familiar with the Anglo-Saxon elite’s historic ideology of the ‘New Rome’ or of W T Stead, a close associate of Cecil Rhodes of British Empire fame, and his 1901 book The Americanisation of the World which I’ve linked to below. In that book, published roughly at the same time not coincidentally as the formation of ‘the special relationship’ in 1900 between the US and UK, a relationship only just short of an outright political union, Stead calculates on pg 11 & 12 of the first chapter that the US and UK have acquired between themselves three times the wealth and economic resources of the combined French, Russian, and German Empires. The pages of the first chapter are titled with telling headlines in reference to the US and UK and the then new ‘special relationship’…ie ‘The Supreme Power’, ‘World Conquerers’, ‘ The Decree of Destiny’, and ‘ The United States Leads’. On pg 8 he sums up the gist of the book with this ‘The lion’s share of the world is ours, not only in bulk, but in tidbits also.’
In other words the world was already largely conquered at the latest by about 1900 when the US and UK formed their new relationship. With that type of wealth and economic power, the US/UK bloc would have had the ability to underwrite both its own Capitalist orientated initiatives and projects as well as greatly aid and steer the development and evolution of what would become the Soviet Communist bloc, the synthesis of the Capitalist and Red systems having the aim I can only suppose, to create a new person, the New Multicultural Man with which to repopulate the earth. The world wars and systematic destruction of peoples’ identities since that time (1900) have been fought to consolidate and expand upon this global hegemony with the ultimate objective as with all empires, being nothing less than the obtainment of total world power. Neither the Central Powers nor the Axis of WWI and WWII had any real chance against such a force. And though the UK lost it physical colonies, as it was a commercial empire, a lot of the physical assets of the Empire were probably monetized and it still has or can command similar economic power as Stead describes acting in conjunction with the US. As to the present a united front of Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and a quasi Islamic Caliphate of some type would also have almost no chance against the US/UK bloc in what would likely be a carefully planned, manipulated, and choreographed (not to mention rigged!) WWIII.
Regarding the Anglo-Saxon plans of empire and the New Rome it is outlined in a little known book I’ve linked below by that same title published in the US in 1853. It exposits that the 1776 Revolution was a planned geopolitical false split between the US and UK; this split would allow time and space for the new democratic republic of the United States to grow and mature unmolested as it conquered the bulk of North America. Left unsaid was that this false split between the US and UK also would help lull the rest of the world into complacency as to the growing power of the Anglo-Saxon; if upon the French defeat in 1763 what in time would be the US (the thirteen colonies) had openly stayed a part of the British Empire and had acted to expand British control to almost the entire continent of North America, the very act of having openly done so would of created its own resistance in the form of various alliances between countries wishing to protect themselves and their combining against this newly acquired great power of the British. The US by consolidating British control of North America under cover of this false split avoided this occurence. England had watched and learned during the previous centuries from the Spanish experience with their Empire’s open conquest and consolidation of the whole of the continent of South America and the international resistance the act of doing so had created and wished to avoid it.
The book goes on to say that in the future the US and UK will join back up to form a nearly unbeatable united front to the world, and that when this reunification takes place the center of power of the British Empire will move from England to the US. The united front of the US and UK will first proceed to conquer and gain control of Germany, the ‘hearth stone of Europe’, ie the center of power upon continental Europe. Russia is identified as a geopolitical adversary specifically of the United States for the domination of Europe; therefore immediately after the conquest of Germany by the US and UK a great struggle is to commence between the US and Russia, Russia and its allies pitted against the US and its allies in a global struggle to determine who will dominate Europe and thus the world. The US ultimately overcomes Russia in this struggle according to the books two mid 19th century writers. The book hints at a US backdoor attack upon Russia by way of its Pacific coastline. The book also states that in the future the US will dominate the air and that it will be the military projection of this air power against Russia’s land forces that will give the US the upper hand. Ultimately the book expresses that it is the US economic system of Capitilism that is more than anything to give to the United States, the planned direct continuation of the British Empire, the ‘empire of the world’, the ‘New Rome’.
Reflective of the long dysfunctional relationship between the Anglo-Saxon and Jewish peoples, there is a Jewish aspect to the Anglo-Saxon ideology of the New Rome of which I’ve excepted below some info from a now defunct website. I’ve also included a link below to a 1912 booklet entitled A Political Prophecy about the 1853 New Rome book as well as a link to a site which has excerpted quotes from The New Rome. It’s all light reading and well worth the time to give a person insight into much of the geopolitical ongoings of the present world.
Study of the ideas of the leaders of these forces within Freemasonry reveals that their dream, intention and plan was to create out of Britain and America a New Rome, a new World Empire, a new uniformity of thought and lifestyle that would embrace the whole world. To this end, a new state, the United States of America, was established, the first “world state”…
He goes on…
https://majorityrights.com/weblog/comments/the_new_rome_or_the_united_states_of_the_world_1853
https://archive.org/stream/newrome00poes#page/n8/mode/1up
https://archive.org/details/politicalprophec00goeb_0
https://archive.org/stream/americanizationo01stea#page/11/mode/1up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjrlTMvirVo
Only an autocrat with power can stand up for the little man.
“I can’t see your signature”
“Give me back my pen”
It’s tribal nepotism. It’s everywhere!!!! Ive seen it numerous times. Incompetents in influential band good positions, undeserved.
