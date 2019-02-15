The International Rogue Nation: America

In 2003, America (and its lap-dog UK) invaded and destroyed Iraq on the basis of lies to the effect that the U.S. (and UK) regime were certain that Saddam Hussein had and was developing weapons of mass destruction. These U.S. allegations were based on provable falsehoods when they were stated and published, but the regime’s ‘news’-media refused to publish and demonstrate (or “expose”) any of these lies. That’s how bad the regime was — it was virtually a total lock-down against truth, and for international conquest (in that case, of Iraq): it was mass-murder and destruction on the basis of sheer lies.
That’s today’s U.S. Government — that’s its reality, not its ‘pro-democracy’ and ‘human rights’ myth. (After all: its main ally is the Saud regime, which the U.S. regime is now helping to starve and kill by cholera perhaps millions of Houthis to death.)
In 2011, the U.S. regime, then under a different nominal leader than in the Iraq invasion, invaded and destroyed Libya — also on the basis of lies that its press (which is controlled by the same billionaires who control the nation’s two political Parties) stenographically published from the Government and refused ever to expose as being lies.
In 2011-2019 (but actually starting undercover in 2009), the U.S. regime (and its then allies King Saud and Tayyip Erdogan, and the Thanis who own Qatar) hired tens of thousands of jihadis from around the world to serve as foot-soldiers (the U.S. regime calls them ‘rebels’), in order to bring down Syria’s secular, non-sectarian, Government, and thereby, via these jihadist proxy-forces, they invaded and destroyed Syria — likewise on the basis of lies that the ‘news’-media hid, secreting from the public such facts as that “The US Government’s Interpretation of the Technical Intelligence It Gathered Prior to and After the August 21 Attack CANNOT POSSIBLY BE CORRECT.” But the lies are never publicly acknowledged by any of the participating regimes and their press.This is an international empire of death and destruction based upon lies.
In 2011-2014, the U.S. regime perpetrated a bloody coup that ousted Ukraine’s democratically elected Government and replaced it by a fascist rabidly anti-Russian regime that destroyed Ukraine and perpetrated ethnic cleansing. How much of this reality was being reported in the U.S. regime’s press, at the time, or even afterward? It was hidden news at the time, and so those realities have since become buried, to become now only hidden history; and the U.S. regime and its ‘news’-media continue to hide all of this ugly reality. It remains hidden, and isn’t mentioned by either the regime or its press.
Right now, the U.S. regime (along with its other lap-dog Canada) is perpetrating, or at least attempting to perpetrate, a coup to take over Venezuela.
On February 8th, the Latin American Geopolitical Strategic Center (CELAG) issued their study, “The Economic Consequences of the Boycott of Venezuela”, and reported that throughout the five-year period of 2013-2017, Venezuela’s “economy and society suffered a suffocation [of] $ 22.5 billion in annual revenues, as a result of a deliberate international strategy of financial isolation [of Venezuela]. Evidently, this financial pressure intensified since 2015 with the fall in the price of crude oil.” So: that’s a total loss of over $112 billion from Venezuela during the entire 5-year period, and the result has become (especially after 2014) the impoverishment of the country. The U.S. regime and its allies and their propaganda-media blame, for that, not themselves, but the very same Government they’re trying to take down. The U.S. regime and its allies have contempt for the public everywhere. The more that Venezuelans blame their own Government for this impoverishment, instead of blame America’s Government for it, the more that their exploiters will have contempt for them, but also the more that their exploiters will benefit from them, because the exploiters’ taking control of the Government will then be much easier to do.
The U.S-and-allied exploiters are attempting to install in Venezuela a man who has absolutely no justification under the Venezuelan Constitution to be claiming to be the country’s ‘interim President’. For some mysterious reason, Venezuela’s President isn’t calling for that traitor to be brought up on charges of treachery — attempting a coup — and facing Venezuela’s Supreme Judicial Tribunal on such a charge, which Tribunal is the Constitutionally authorized body to adjudicate that matter. So, Venezuela’s Government is incompetent — but so too have been all of its predecessors since at least 1980, and incompetence alone is not Constitutional grounds for replacing Venezuela’s President by a foreign-imposed coup. At least Venezuela’s actual President is no traitor, such as his would-be successor, Juan Guaido, definitely is.
Did Venezuela invade America so as for America’s economic war against it to be justified? Did Iraq invade America so as for America’s destruction of it to be justified? Did Libya invade America so as for America’s destruction of it to be justified? Did Syria invade America so as for America’s destruction of it to be justified? Did Ukraine invade America so as for America’s destruction of it to be justified? None of them did, at all. In each and every case, it was pure aggression, by America, the international rogue nation.
Back in 1986, regarding America’s international relations including its coups and invasions, the U.S. quit the International Court of Justice (ICJ), when that Court ruled against the U.S. in the Iran-Contra case, Nicaragua v. United States, which concerned America’s attempted coup in that country. But though the U.S. propaganda-media reported the Government’s rejection of that verdict in favor of Nicaragua, they hid the more momentous fact: the U.S. Government stated that it would not henceforth recognize any authority in the ICJ concerning America’s international actions. The public didn’t get to know about that. Ever since 1986, the U.S. Government has been a rogue regime, simply ignoring the ICJ except when the ICJ could be cited against a country that the U.S. regime is trying to destroy (‘democratize’). And then, when the ICJ ruled on 9 March 2005 against the U.S. regime in a U.S. domestic matter where the regime refused to adhere to the U.S. Constitution’s due-process clause regarding the prosecutions and death-sentences against 51 death-row inmates, and the Court demanded retrials of those convicts, the U.S. regime, in 2005, simply withdrew completely from the jurisdiction of the ICJ. Ever since 9 March 2005, the U.S. regime places itself above, and immune to, international law, regarding everything. George W. Bush completed what Ronald Reagan had started.
This rogue regime has no real legitimacy even as a representative of the American people. It doesn’t really represent the American public at all. It is destroying the world and lying through its teeth all the while. Its puppet-rulers on behalf of America’s currently 585 billionaires are not in prison from convictions by the International Court of Justice in the Hague. They’re not even being investigated by the International Court of Justice in the Hague. That’s a U.N. agency. Does the U.N. have any real legitimacy, under such circumstances as this? Can an international scofflaw simply refuse to recognize the authority of the international court? This mocks the U.N. itself. The U.S. places itself above the U.N.’s laws and jurisdiction and yet still occupies one of the five permanent seats on the U.N’s Security Council and still is allowed to vote in the U.N.’s General Assembly. Why doesn’t the U.N. simply expel America? It can’t be done? Then why isn’t a new international legal body being established to replace the U.N. — and being granted legal authority everywhere regardless of whether a given national regime acknowledges its legal authority over matters of international law? Why is Venezuela being internationally isolated and sanctioned, instead of the U.S. being internationally isolated and sanctioned?
On top of all that, this is the same U.S. regime that has blocked the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and that has broken one international agreement after another — not only NAFTA, and not only the nuclear agreement on Iran, and not only many nuclear agreements with first the Soviet Union and then Russia, but lots more — and all with total impunity.
And it’s not only the countries that the U.S. invades or otherwise destroys, which are being vastly harmed by this international monster-regime. How many millions of the flood of asylum-seekers who are pouring into Europe have done that in order to reach safety from America’s bombs and proxy-troops — jihadists and fascist terrorists — which have ravaged their own homelands? What is that flood of refugees doing to Europe, and to European politics — forcing it ever-farther to the right and so tearing the EU apart? Why are not Europeans therefore flooding their own streets with anti-American marches and movements for their own Governments to impose economic sanctions against all major American brands, and demanding prosecution of all recent American Presidents, starting at least with G.W. Bush — or else to vote out of office any national politicians who refuse to stand up against the American bully-regime?
It isn’t only weak nations such as Nigeria that are corrupt and rotten to the core. The entire U.S. empire, and especially its U.S. masters, are.
How much more will the peoples of the world remain suckers to the vast corporate propaganda-operation by that out-of-control beast of a rapacious regime, which displays the Orwellian nerve to label as being a ‘regime’ each and every Government that it seeks to overthrow and to call itself a ‘democracy’? The U.S. regime is itself actually allied the most closely with the world’s most barbaric rulers, the Saud family, that own Saudi Arabia. The U.S. regime is also allied with the apartheid and internationally aggressive regime in Israel. Is such an international gang, as this is, going to get off scot-free, as if there were no international law — or at least none that applies to itself?
And, if the U.S. regime is so concerned to ‘protect democracy’ and ‘protect human rights’ all over the world (as that perennially lying bunch always claim to be the ‘justification’ for their invasions and coups), then why isn’t it starting first by prosecuting itself? (Or, maybe, by prosecuting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, for his many crimes — and prosecuting his predecessors for financing the 9/11 attacks against Americans?) Well, of course, Hitler didn’t do anything of the sort. (Nor did he prosecute his allies.) He set the standard. Maybe, ideologically, Hitler and Mussolini and Hirohito actually won the war, though this has happened after they first physically lost what everyone had thought was the end of WW II. After all, nobody is prosecuting the U.S. regime today. Isn’t that somewhat like a global victory for fascism — the Axis powers — after the fact? Maybe “we” won the war, only to lose it later. Doesn’t that appear to be the case? Mussolini sometimes called fascism “corporationism”, and this is how it always functions, and functions today by agreement amongst the controlling owners of international corporations that are headquartered in the U.S. and in its vassal-nations abroad.
Is this to go on interminably? When will this international reign of fascism end?
What would happen if all the rest of the world instituted an international legal and enforcement system (under a replacement U.N.) in which all commitments and contractual proceeds to benefit American-based international corporations and the U.S. Government were declared to be immediately null and void — worthless except as regards the claims against the U.S. entities? (The owners of those entities have been the beneficiaries of America’s international crimes.) Contracts can be unilaterally nullified. The U.S. Government does it all the time, with no justification except lies. Here, it would be done as authentically justifiable penalties, against actually massive global crimes.
The U.S. militarily occupies the world; this is a global empire; it has over a thousand military bases worldwide. Why aren’t the people in all of those occupied countries demanding their own governments simply to throw them out — to end the military occupation of their land?
You can’t have a world at peace, and anything like international justice, without enforcing international law. This is what doing that would look like.
What we know right now is actually a lawless world. That’s what every international gangster wants.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
America is a Corporate Fascist Military Industrial-Intelligence Police State. The Intelligence Agencies are inseparable from the Corporations, The Bankers, and The Billionaires they work for. Most of the economic-social-media pathways are controlled by the Magic Jews. Elections are a fraud. You have seen what happened when the person they picked, Hillary didn’t win. Trump may be an idiot but he won fair and square. The entire Mueller Fiasco is a demonstration of the Intelligence State and a warning for anyone who doesn’t play their game. The Super Jew Zionist Senator Shumer warned Trump in a Freudian Slip about upsetting the Intelligence agencies which the Jewish Media quickly tried to hide.
This is the county where dimwits like Cortez complain about Mexican kids on the border while Obama and his associates bombed 7 Muslim countries, murdered and starved hundreds of thousands of children including those in Yemen and not a fucking thing was said by anyone on the left.
America and the world are headed for the dark ages. I doubt if anyone will really survive. Think Tanks for the super rich run by Intel know this and are preparing for the worse case scenario… are you!
The implications of this are enormous. This is the first time I’ve seen it wrapped up in a single article.
“Total lockdown against truth and for internatio al conquest . . .mass murder and destruction on the basis of sheer lies. That’s today’s U. S. Government, that’s it’s reality.”
It worked so well in WWI and WWII, why mess with a sure thing?
To behave otherwise, that is, honestly and decently would return a heap of millionaires to their rag-picker tin-peddlar origins.
Why the leniency for a regime that has been led by gangsters of varying shades for the best part of the post-WWII era, hands down? Unless the Vietnam war and the companion Gulf of Tomkin lie, the mass murder in Laos and Cambodia and the Korean war are brushed aside. As was the kidnapping of Aristide of Haiti and Panama’s Noriega are trivial mobster rule blips and the sodomising of Ghadhafi’s cadaver by “rebels” after relentless bombing that left a once prosperous nation in utter ruin regarded as an unfortunate “aberration”. The tainting of American hands with the blood of millions of innocents extends well beyond the leaders who presided over arguably the worst atrocities and crimes of the post-WWII era. For a nation that takes pride in its slogan of a government of, for and by the people, the people cannot escape responsibility for the horrendous crimes committed in their name.
Agree: great summary article.
Reasonable article but US a fascist country? And I was reading elsewhere that this same US is now a communist country, with those billionaires apparently secret communists. Really!?! How can we have a meaningful debate if we can’t agree even on basic definitions of what we’re arguing about?
I think some of this is over the top. However, I am not sure that one can excuse challenging the case based on news reports. The case on its face had little of any supporting material. But there were news agencies that provided a counter narrative, they just weren’t the mainstream sources. Which is why I think your giving an out where none exists.
Instead, a better case could be made as to how those that questioned the case got the boot and in some cases got it good. Those voices were not only muted out by the media, the advocates, but the public as well. One cannot ignore the palpable anger after 9/11. The country wanted revenge. And they would have it. Unlike Mr. Neeson, we did not restrain ourselves from acting out, against anyone of we held suspect as similar in nature — we lashed out with few reservations.
———————————-
Now I have to admit that the questions of international order are tricky. Who wants to take on enforcing the rule of law against the US when she violates the very rules she helped create and espouses. When the leadership bends, breaks or ignores the rules in the name of country. It’s hard to make a case that everyone else abide by the rules if you yourself breaks them. Maybe people pf conscience will hire people who actually abide by what they say they will do when applying for the job of leadership.
But I have to be honest, I am cautious when it comes bodies of international order: UN, IMF, World Bank, WTO, NAFTA, and others. I appreciate the value of NATO, but I am a bit dubious about the agitation that the US take the lead in addressing Europe’s security, at our expense. And while I would like to avoid what about, most nations treat the international bodies of justice with no small amount of reticence on their own account. I am unclear of China has backed away from provoking the Phillipines after the UNCLOS ruling regarding commercial development zones. They have made a point to say they will abide by UNCLOS except where they disagree. The short answer is that ultimately the developed world has to operate with some integrity. There’s a lot of complaining about the Saudis and Israel. But those states can simply point to the US or the Europeans states and make a constituent claim,
“What’s good for the gander . . .”
There is a manner of discipline and that is to our failures and the cost. We are at the moment large enough to absorb them (not sure that is not more face saving facade than truth). Iraq is a failure. Libya is a failure. Afganistahn most likely a failure, even we end up with some manner of negotiated settlement, it will still be far short of our objective(s). The Ukraine still threatens to fall into a full blown civil war. After five years plus of bombing Yemen, the end is nowhere in sight. If the Saudis think the Yemenis a threat, then they should deal with it. The Syria gambit was never a smart move and it has cost us. I am a firm believer that part of these issues results in not having a national draft system where our entire population is bought in on the US project and in so doing have an incentive to hold its government accountable. Because there is no body count to shock the public into reality as in previous military engagements.
We simply are not electing enough men such as representative Walter Jones into office, who upon recognizing an error will seek to change course. And I like him, I suspect, get increasingly restless about how our unrequited hypocrisy (if continued) will play out for us in the end. I think there are signs of trouble, just hints, that we need to get our ducks in order.
We honor and protect our sovereignty by respecting that of others (minus some outstanding extreme circumstance).
Note: not all of the US military programs are about the use of force. The US does huge amounts of humanitarian aide, independently and in conjunction with with are numerous aid depts. And as a nation we remain the most effectively generous (giving nations) on the planet to others in need, including private charitable organizations, no small number of them faith and practice based.
How many multitudes of sins that will cover is unknown to me.
A typical piece of American racism. Naturally, the peoples of all these countries are far too primitive and far too stupid to see that they are being manipulated!
Dear Eric,
To quote your first para: ‘In 2003, America (and its lap-dog UK) invaded and destroyed Iraq on the basis of lies to the effect that the U.S. (and UK) regime were certain that Saddam Hussein had and was developing weapons of mass destruction.’
It should read: ‘In 2003, the UK (and its lap dog USA) invaded and destroyed Iraq…
I know you Americans like to think that the USA is sovereign in its bullying of the world, but many people apart from myself, see it differently.
Rothschild runs the ‘free west’ and he is based in The City of London where he operates the world’s drug money laundering operation. Yes, even all the drugs moved out of Afghanistan by his private drug army you call the CIA, those profits are laundered in London.
It is Rothschild in London that decides who to invade and why. The USA is Rothschild’s private supply of canon fodder, weaponry and congenital idiots who think Jesus of Nazareth, that you erroneously call Jesus Christ, condones the violence, the blood baths and the pure evil that is the USA.
Your nation and its corrupt state is the puppet of Rothschild. I can understand it is especially hard for you to finger one of your own, especially as you consider yourself to be the goyim’s friend, but that is not actually true is it?
What sort of idiot would want to get involved in a three year old war in 1917? What sort of buffoon would want to get involved in a Europe in the 1940s and in the Orient at the same time, if there were not vast profits to be made?
Everything that has happened since 1914 when the Fed came in to existence right up to the attacks on Venezula today, only make sense if you are Rothschild.
Yours sincerely,
HiHo Silver Lining.
Eric, thanks.
I’m not into America-bashing. Life’s too short, and, besides, I did half-seriously think of emigrating from the States, and didn’t do it.
But–but–I think there’s enough evidence to support the writing of a “black book” of American democracy since 1945, a hit piece modeled on a similarly titled book about Communism’s depredations that, I think, was first published in France maybe thirty years ago.
Better observers than I can probably offer a laundry list of American cruelties worth including, and some of those better observers comment here on Unz Review.
American military interventions, a Constitution drained of effectiveness and meaning, the “ethnic cleansing” of American cities, the gratuitous cruelties of American health care, etc.
Keep the book short, about 250-350 pp., and include good front and back matter to focus the reader’s attention.
Two points:
1] Fascism is merely a variation [ a “variety”], of socialism. It has nothing to do with capitalism, contrary to what some readers here frequently assert in comments to other, previous articles.
More importantly:
[2] “Because they are all ultimately funded via both direct and indirect theft [taxes], and counterfeiting [central bank monopolies], all governments are essentially, at their very cores, 100% corrupt criminal scams which cannot be “reformed”,”improved”, nor “limited” in scope, simply because of their innate criminal nature.”
Any individual who does not understand this simple truth [2] is going to be hopelessly lost when looking for working solutions to the very large problem of US international fascism, in my opinion.
Regards, onebornfree
“Does the U.N. have any real legitimacy, under such circumstances as this? Can an international scofflaw simply refuse to recognize the authority of the international court? ”
Has the U.N. ever had any kind of legitimacy? Legitimacy is earned, not bestowed by FDR.
“This mocks the U.N. itself.”
The U.N. merits nothing but mockery.
“The U.S. places itself above the U.N.’s laws and jurisdiction and yet still occupies one of the five permanent seats on the U.N’s Security Council and still is allowed to vote in the U.N.’s General Assembly.”
That’s because the U.S. foots most of the U.N.’s operating budget.
“Why doesn’t the U.N. simply expel America?
Same answer as above. If it did, it would have to move to someplace like Zimbabwe and with no big salaries and perks for the personnel, its staff would evaporate.
“Then why isn’t a new international legal body being established to replace the U.N. — and being granted legal authority everywhere regardless of whether a given national regime acknowledges its legal authority over matters of international law?”
Who… what is going to “grant this fictional “legal authority.” This question is proof that the author needs psychiatric assistance.
If the author of this piece a child who believes in fairy stories about American exceptionalism . America is more powerful than other countries and if it is “The International Rogue Nation” then it is solely as a result of being more powerful that other countries, for were they as strong as America they all would do the same as America.
The Democrats want future voters to swamp the votes of native-born Americans. The kids in Yemen are irrelevant. So are the innocent kids in countries like Syria.
That is just a long winded way of saying it is a state. Like any other state America can’t call 911 if it gets into trouble so it has to do its own dirty work. Or, of course. America could just surrender to moral imperatives and live as tree huggers in perpetual peace. Except it would come to an end, just as it did for the Tibetans (and their trees).
Thank goodness there were no inferences in this article that could be misconstrued as being of an anti-semitic nature. Eric Zuesse delivers yet again, but for whom?
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/02/pikes-prophecy.html
Makow goes through some recent political developments with Pompeo, Bolton, Bibi and Pence making ever more bellicose statements. This is all happening simultaneous to a complete collapse of the fake dossier narrative, which was the justification for the attempted coup, and now apparently the Senate is issuing Fisa warrants for McCabe, Comey, etc.
Listen to Graham discuss these warrants with Bartaromo (Fast forward to about 40sec to skip intro)…
There have also been some strange things going on in Long Beach, with a very strange row of black helicopters landing on Wilshire boulevard in LA. They performed some kind of hazmat extraction from a building owned by a guy associated with NXIVM, child trafficing, drug dealing, etc.
The narrator claims that this is Trumps “Space Force” that reports only to him. There are some very interesting shots of black helicopters flying at about 10ft high down the boulevard, through intersections, then landing on Wilshire. This is worth watching alone. Then comes the hazmat extraction.
https://www.youtube.com/watch&v=AqG1z451hRI
These people are not going to go down easily.
The only?
How about, The International Rogue Mafias: America and Israel?
These U.S. allegations were based on provable falsehoods when they were stated and published, but the regime’s ‘news’-media refused to publish and demonstrate (or “expose”) any of these lies.
Back in the late summer of 2003, when Washington finally admitted there were no WMD in Iraq, the Danish Public Broadcaster had invited four of the heaviest hitters in Danish MSM, four foreign policy editors of the largest news outlets in Denmark.
The conversation was supposed to be about something else, but the WMD-news had dropped that same morning, and at one point they discuss the missing WMD. One guy spontaneously says: “I never believed in the WMD-story anyway.” The three others quickly agree, because they don’t want to be seen as the slow, gullible kid in the class.
So they’d been peddling this WMD-nonsense aggressively since the invasion, but they didn’t actually believe that story themselves? The broadcast was taken off the internet 24 hours later, but I have their names in my little book.
Well yes, but they also want not only a monopoly on violence and compliant tax, debt, wage and dollar slaves, but also “legal” support for it all, hence “gubbermint.”
Keep payin’ dem taxes and hoping for da Messiah in the forms of the likes of the Cacklin’ Hyena, The Trumpster, and “Bibi.”
And another thing: back in the day, the PM, Anders “Fogh of War” Rasmussen spoke frequently about Saddam in the Danish parliament. But he never said “weapons of mass destruction”, he said “dangerous weapons” – didn’t want to be caught lying to the legislature, would you? Nobody ever called him out on it; you’d think journalists were familiar with sleazy rhetoric, but not on this occasion.
He went on to become secretary general of NATO.
As shown in this article, Russia has significant concerns about American breaches of the INF treaty that have received almost no coverage in the Western media:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/02/the-russian-response-to-washingtons.html
Rather than presenting a balanced viewpoint where we hear both sides of the story regarding nuclear treaty violations by both sides, we are subjected to what can best be termed “fake news”.
This article should be reprinted in every newspaper in the USA.
All Roads Lead to Rothschild.
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rothschild_family
Anarchism ↔ Absolutism ↔ Communism ↔ Conservatism ↔ Environmentalism ↔ Fascism ↔ Liberalism ↔ Nationalism ↔ Socialism ↔ Social Capitalism ↔ Social Democracy ↔ Marxism ↔ Capitalism.
We’re All Debt Slaves – Here’s Why.
I Owe You Money: The Greatest Scam Never Told.
Since 1913 when the Zionist banking kabal took control of the money creation via their unconstitutional FED which creates money out of thin air and creates debt with each dollar created the U.S. has been under Zionist control and then came the wars for the profit of the Zionists bankers starting with WWI and right down to the Mideast wars.
To insure that America was tricked into war in the Mideast Zionist Israel and the Zionist controlled deep state destroyed the WTC on 911 and blamed it on the muslims and such is the control of the U.S. government that the wars in the Mideast were assured and all for the benefit of Israel and the Zionists NWO.
The Zionist controlled U.S. government is a rogue nation and the Zionists in control of the U.S. government are not Americans , they are international terrorists who have created AL CIADA aka ISIS and are totally opposed to the American way of life.
Zionists are destroying America, just as a parasite destroys its host!
Kinda’ strange that the gigantic six pointed star in the room is missing on this otherwise fair analysis of America’s foreign policy.
The plutocrat criminal elite are working fast and furiously to import a new electorate and slave labour force: At some point they will no longer be able to finance the machine, because you get what you pay for, and bread and circuses aren’t cheap, and at that point the machine will pull back from the world, if not outright devolve into mayhem in its streets.
How Jewish-controlled Media work.
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/bill-dagostino/2019/02/14/networks-2202-minutes-russia-scandal-zero-no-collusion-report
Globo-homo logic. Russia didn’t do it. Punish Russia.
Just came across these powerful words from Kevin Tillman, Pat Tillman’s brother.
Somehow we were sent to invade a nation because it was a direct threat to the American people, or to the world, or harbored terrorists, or was involved in the September 11 attacks, or received weapons-grade uranium from Niger, or had mobile weapons labs, or WMD, or had a need to be liberated, or we needed to establish a democracy, or stop an insurgency, or stop a civil war we created that can’t be called a civil war even though it is. Something like that.
Somehow our elected leaders were subverting international law and humanity by setting up secret prisons around the world, secretly kidnapping people, secretly holding them indefinitely, secretly not charging them with anything, secretly torturing them. Somehow that overt policy of torture became the fault of a few “bad apples” in the military.
Somehow back at home, support for the soldiers meant having a five-year-old kindergartener scribble a picture with crayons and send it overseas, or slapping stickers on cars, or lobbying Congress for an extra pad in a helmet. It’s interesting that a soldier on his third or fourth tour should care about a drawing from a five-year-old; or a faded sticker on a car as his friends die around him; or an extra pad in a helmet, as if it will protect him when an IED throws his vehicle 50 feet into the air as his body comes apart and his skin melts to the seat.
Somehow the more soldiers that die, the more legitimate the illegal invasion becomes.
Somehow those afraid to fight an illegal invasion decades ago are allowed to send soldiers to die for an illegal invasion they started. Somehow American leadership, whose only credit is lying to its people and illegally invading a nation, has been allowed to steal the courage, virtue and honor of its soldiers on the ground.
Somehow faking character, virtue and strength is tolerated.
Somehow profiting from tragedy and horror is tolerated.
Somehow the death of tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of people is tolerated.
Somehow subversion of the Bill of Rights and The Constitution is tolerated.
Somehow suspension of Habeas Corpus is supposed to keep this country safe.
Somehow torture is tolerated.
Somehow lying is tolerated.
Somehow reason is being discarded for faith, dogma, and nonsense.
Somehow American leadership managed to create a more dangerous world.
Somehow a narrative is more important than reality.
Somehow America has become a country that projects everything that it is not and condemns everything that it is.
Somehow the most reasonable, trusted and respected country in the world has become one of the most irrational, belligerent, feared, and distrusted countries in the world.
Somehow being politically informed, diligent, and skeptical has been replaced by apathy through active ignorance.
Somehow the same incompetent, narcissistic, virtueless, vacuous, malicious criminals are still in charge of this country.
Somehow this is tolerated.
Somehow nobody is accountable for this.
In a democracy, the policy of the leaders is the policy of the people. So don’t be shocked when our grandkids bury much of this generation as traitors to the nation, to the world and to humanity. Most likely, they will come to know that “somehow” was nurtured by fear, insecurity and indifference, leaving the country vulnerable to unchecked, unchallenged parasites.
Luckily this country is still a democracy. People still have a voice. People still can take action. It can start after Pat’s birthday.
Brother and Friend of Pat Tillman,
Kevin Tillman
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/after-pats-birthday-2/
Global empires rise because of the desire for power, which is also their Nemesis. Power gives prestige, status, wealth, security and a sense of invincibility: the opposite of what is feared most. But they cannot hold that power forever, though they try, and eventually they end up getting the war they have always dreaded: utter defeat. But their leaders are deluded, blindly leading their people to annihilation – even nuclear – because power is the one thing they will destroy themselves and everyone else over. The pattern of history is clear.
https://www.ghostsofhistory.wordpress.com/
Thanks for that clip Johnny Walker Read. I like Dewar’s myself. (Grin)
The fine colonel* makes a good speech but he should have made his points earlier in his career and pushed Powell more against the Zionist lobby.
This proves my point that the older one gets the less intimidated one becomes against the lies out there whether they be in politics, religion, sports or otherwise. But still if one has family one still has to be careful even at an older age. As always…beware the power of the Cabal.
*Still it’s good to see that there are some people who can speak the truth. Buchanan, Giraldi, Mearsheimer & Walt etc., from the older generation and hopefully Tucker Carlson, Rand Paul and others from younger generations and everywhere in between.
Feb 11, 2019 Venezuelans’ message to the US: Hands off our country
The Grayzone reports from inside Venezuela, where millions of people waited in long lines to sign an open letter to the US public, strongly rejecting foreign intervention in their country.
15.04.2017 Americans Are No Different Than Germans Were (and Are)
Daniel Goldhagen blamed the Holocaust on «the Germans» (by which he meant the German people), and said that they perpetrated the Holocaust because they positively enjoyed murdering «the Jews».
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/04/15/americans-no-different-than-germans-were-and-are.html
Feb 18, 2013 Corporatocracy, Globalization, An Empire Expands
A short video clip from the Documentary Zeitgeist: Addendum, in it a Corporatocracy is explained. “A Incredible cozy relationship between Government and Corporations”
I think this sums up things pretty well:
“All the other stuff, the love, the democracy, the floundering into lust, is a sort of by-play. The essential American soul is hard, isolate, stoic, and a killer. It has never yet melted.” D. H. Lawrence.
Fascist country, Communist country – a more understandable definition would be a Mafia run state.
The US regime uses violence and threats (local and international) to get its way. It corrupts and terrorizes politicians and forces through its projects. It’s all about money and power and it rubs traditional Anglo society’s face in the mud while its getting looted.
Must be tough keyboarding out a couple thousands words decrying international gangsterism without once fingering the Jew……..
Why bring up the international court getting involved with American Death Row cases? Why should they have any say?
You have a pointy head, but rubbish conclusions I am also tired of hearing ‘sodomy’ or ‘sodomized’ re. Ghaddafi, assaulting the anus and rectum with bayonets is not ‘sodomy’.
Hillary Clinton enjoyed it, I wotld prefer not to repeat her moronic statement, but will because of the many morons are on this site now, ‘we came, we saw, he died, (cackle, cackle, cackle’).
She liked to pretend that this is her classical education. She clearly has none.
… but she sure has an ugly pair of cankles.
The idea that an international court of justice would dispense justice is, to be as kind as possible, insane.
The idea America should have stayed as a partner to the Paris Accords is even crazier.
There can be no doubt that America is screwed but this well-intentioned man seeks his answer in men whereas The answer is Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ is King His is a real Kingship that each country must recognise which means that religious liberty is a heterodox praxis that must be corrected.
Any country, including America, that legislates in opposition to His commands is a country doomed to extinction.
St Augustine : “there is no justice save in that commonwealth whose founder and ruler is Christ” and “kingdoms without justice are but criminal gangs”.
Thus, any country (like our American Empire) that legislates contrary to the commandments of Jesus Christ, King of Heaven and Earth, is aught but a criminal gang.
There are four sins crying to Heaven for vengeance and all four sins are the public policy of this Evil Empire, America, and all four sins are the favored objects of positive law in this Evil Empire, America.
Willful Murder (Abortion, Unjust Wars, Drones, Assassinations)
The Sin of Sodom (So-called Gay marriage, the acceptance of sodomy as permissible and praise worthy)
Oppression of the Poor (Usury, which is state-sponsored theft of labor).
Defrauding Laborers of their Wages (Mass immigration which undermines the wage scale, closing manufacturing in America and relocating it overseas to be done by slaves)
When Jesus told Pilate His kingdom is not of this world He was testifying that His Kingship did not proceed from or begin in this world, not that it was not in this world especially since His Resurrection
“In front of Pilate, Christ affirmed three times that He was a King in the same sense that Pilate understood it. ‘Then you are a King?’ Jesus answered, ‘You say that I am a King,’ in other words, ‘You are correct.’ It is true that He told him, ‘My kingdom is not of this world,’ but He did not say, ‘My kingdom is not here.’ He used the adverb ‘hinc’ (Regnum meum non est hinc) which indicates movement and does not exist in English. This adverb ‘hinc’ meant three things at the same time, ‘My Kingdom does not proceed from this world, My Kingdom is in this world; My Kingdom goes from this world to the other world.’
America is a doomed country that has chosen Chaos over Christ and it will suffer as it should.
The un-elected Spanish President Sanchez called elections for the 28 of April . He gives lessons to Maduro , but it looks like Maduro will outlive him as President of Venezuela .
The Afro-Semitic disorder (Jews and Arabs) has gotten over the Indo-European and Sino-Tibetan masses of the world… remove them and a peaceful world based on morally justified, universal law applicable to all will be the consequence!
“Censored ‘Israel Lobby’ Document Leaks”
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_lobby_in_the_United_States
Enantiodromia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enantiodromia
Principle od enantiodromia : one thing pushed to the extreme leads to the opposite .
( Hegel with his thesis-antithesis ideas was just another moronic german philosopher )
He’s a lying New York idiot Israel firster who demonstrates a new meaning to the concept of winning fair and square and “won” the position as Cuck-in-Chief of the Corporate Fascio-Commie Military Industrial-Intelligence Police State, that’s all.
He should have saved us all a lot of trouble and just eloped with the Cackling Hyena instead.
It just doesn’t matter anymore how any country is described or classified.
Mrs Ilhan Omar Is the voice from the graves of Millions of Muslims murdered by US Military under leadership of US politicians (purchased for pennies), and ordered by Israel.
Interesting… for me it’s all known for several years, so I was about to say myself “same old, same old”. Then I read your comment and think to myself “well, contrary to my belief, obviously publishing this article does make sense” 🙂
Most of the european business and population do NOT agree with the yankee sanctions to Russia ( or to Venezuela , or to Iran , Cuba ….. ) . Nothing ideological , it is just that the EU has no oil , the EU needs russian , iranian , venezuelan … oil and gas , and the EU countries NEED to sell products to any country willing to buy them . The abusive yankee pressure on the EU to santion any country that the US wants will backfire .
The author is a bit behind the times there. It became a rogue regime, by design, right out of the box, as in 1787 or so.
The antifeds were right.
Words seem insufficient to describe the situation, don’t they? What we’re witnessing, apparently, is the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy. The Satanic cult known from the Book of Revelation as the “beast from the sea” is attempting to rise to the top of the world by “giving worth to evil” (i.e. worshiping Satan). To put it another way, the beast rises to the top by bringing everyone and everything else down.
Being relatively small in number, the Satanic cult operates primarily by deception, corruption and manipulation. If the beast cannot get the people to destroy themselves, it resorts to mass murder, but the end result is always destruction.
Money has nothing to do with it (other than being another tool in the Satanists’ tool box). They do what they do because they’re evil. Evil is both the means and the end. To put it in Biblical terms, the Satanists seek to do to the whole world what Satan did to Eve. Only when whole world is brought down can evil claim victory over good (as per the Satanic agenda set forth in Isaiah 14:13,14).
Excellent question, but the two, fascism and the various forms of big “C” Communism, are not necessarily mutually exclusive even though fascism as often used today was intended as a catch-all smear word by the Marxist cornballs a century ago.
In fact, Marxism, Bolshevism and Stalinism are can all be or become forms of fascism. Likewise, as Orwell saw, there is no essential difference between various iterations of capitalism and the various forms of communism that they oftentimes supported and promoted and still do.
Also, I highly doubt whether a meaningful debate regarding politics is possible whether or not definitions are agreed upon.
IOW, it’s pretty much all bullsh!t. Reader and listener beware.
The gangster laughs in your face: “Whadda going to do about it, kid?”. Answer is nothing can be done. At this point the US government barely even bothers to cover itself with plausible stories but just goes ahead with it’s open violence. Who is there to stop it? The pattern actually goes back 121 years to the Spanish-American war when the US smelled weakness and pounced. It’s been on a roll ever since, sometimes slowly, sometimes quickly. The barriers to the US having a completely free hand are Russia, China, Iran, countries about which there’s much heavy propaganda being thrown about. Their areas are limited though and they can’t help the Venezuelans or most of the others. The US has a huge budget for internal spying and security to ensure that the people in charge stay that way so don’t get optimistic. This supposed democracy is rigged from start to finish. The US has been very efficient in brainwashing it’s residents into thinking it is all legit.
Why yes, yes it can. There is no such thing as rule of law. There is only rule by might. Law is mere rationalization.
I wish I had thought of that! Excellent. Brilliant.
Talk about sweet summaries; yours is masterful!
Anyone who doubts it would do well to read Fish’s, Tragic Deception,
FDR and America’s involvement in World War II
https://openlibrary.org/books/OL21320930M/Tragic_deception
This thread is uncommonly full of great comments and yours is another. Excellent.
And more than a brief stay in a reprogramming (anti-brainwashing) camp.
The UN was formed by the usual One World (globalist) crowd to serve their ends and theirs only. Anyone who fails to see that needs to be questioned deeply, no matter how correct he or she is about other matters.
What moral imperatives are you referring to?
This is exactly right. The UN member nations are ready to replace the UN with an organization that can curb criminal regimes like the US. This has been the case since the 80s.
unesdoc.unesco.org/images/0007/000732/073282eo.pdf
Considering the terminal degeneracy of the criminal enterprise that runs the US, it’s going to take a war. Classified US policy is to use urban populations as human shields for the CIA COG autocracy. COIN drills like Watertown are dry runs for CIA martial law during war with Russia.
The one hopeful sign is superior SCO missile technology, which allows kinetic warheads to be substituted for nuclear ones. This permits regime decapitation by somewhat less destructive means. Most of you are still going to die, of course. But Russia and China will leave some habitable zones for people they can trust. Make sure you know human rights and humanitarian law,
https://ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/UniversalHumanRightsInstruments.aspx
and you can demonstrate a record of sticking up for them, and the postwar criminal tribunals will let you reconstruct a peaceful and lawful American state.
It’s a shame it’s going to take a couple hundred million dead, mostly American, to stop the CIA regime, but the world knows it’s got to be done. If we’re too chicken to storm Langley and hang those criminal scumbags, we’re going to have to pay.
Somehow the poor sap is still a sucker. Good grief.
This continuous harping on international law should be wearing thin even with you, Mr. Zuesse. The US outspends the next 24 nations combined on arms, I understand. For the US might is right. Until you and those who oppose US policy have an army that can break the US military might you have no hope.
You really need to think this through and stop the empty posturing. The bird flipped to the International Court of Justice by John Bolton for the third time apparently should teach you a lesson. Three strikes and you’re out. Go home.
If elections are a fraud (which they obviously are) how can orange clown be said to have won “fair and square”? It’s a contradiction. The evil orange clown had to lie to win the election; he had to completely misrepresent himself. What orange clown did was tantamount to stealing ballots/rigging voting machines. Orange clown is nothing but Satanic low-life scum.
Also, how do you know Clinton was “the person they picked [to win]”? That’s very speculative, IMO. A solid argument can be made that orange clown was actually the chosen one.
Exactly.
Agree. Only one oblique reference to that other mafia state, Israel, in the whole piece.
An evil idiot.
An evil buffoon.
They do what they do because they’re evil.
Fascists, communist, liberal and conservative. Those terms don’t have as much meaning as you might think. In fact they are used as tools.
The Rothschild’s are the Kings of the Jews. They have conquered the Bourbon, Habsburgs, the Hohenzollern, the Romanovs. They have merged with the house of Windsor. They have been mercilessly harvesting the entire planet for 200 years. They send Moslems against Christians, Christians agains Moslems, Moslems against Hindu’s, Chirstians against Christians, Christians against Chinese, Christians against Hindus, Japanese against Chinese, US Christians against Japanese, Zulu against white, and on and on. Wars are the jews harvest.
They also sent all of these groups to get slaves from each other in raids and wars to provide human material from all the other races, except jewish, to sell on these jewish run slave markets. For centuries.
They extracted blood and organs from the children of the victims for use in the kabalistic rituals.
America’s lying to get us into wars goes farther back than the 1950’s to 2000’s. The reasons for WW2 against Germany was based on devilish lies. So we claimed Hitler had to be stopped because he planned on taking over the whole world and that he had killed millions of innocent people(which he hadn’t) but then turned around and helped the real murderers of millions of people which was the Soviet Union. And it goes on and on and there will be more lies and more wars to follow.
You can almost tell just how important the issue of private central banking is by the fact that you can’t get anyone to really explain it, or even talk about it. Right now I would settle for just knowing exactly who owns it.
Left and right are two more extremely ambiguous and often misleading terms.
It seems that most of us think that language is used in precise ways, but that’s probably not the case.
All true.
When in fact it was a handful of mafiosi financial oligarchs, many based in New Yoik, who desired to control the whole world via co-opted Marxist principles. One of their tools was the “holy” UN which the author seems to think is some sort of Messiah. A Rockefeller “donated” the land for the UN Headquarters building, and the UN was formed under the direction of Commies and their sympathizers associated with FDR. I’m convinced that WW2 was instigated partly to begin imposing globalism on the rest of us, just as the constitution of Uncle Shylock was rammed down our throats. All for the benefit of us lowly proles, peasants and peons, of course.
I’m giving about 1.8 cheers for this piece. I agree with much of it, but I surely don’t share the author’s enthusiasm for this International Court of Justice, not for the workings of the United Nations in general. Give one of these international legal outfits any actual power in America, and … “hate crime” laws? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. In much of the world, “anti-Semitism” (whatever that’s construed to mean) is already a criminal offense. Hell, leave it up to these international bodies, and the Unz Review goes dark — and quickly, too. No, thanks.
Please show us ‘Trump’s lies’, with proof.
Silence.
The owners are the Rothschilds, the Rockerfellers. the Warburgs , the Schiffs, etc., all satanic zionists and they control every central bank in the world including the FED and the Bank of England.
Said by jacques sheete who defends Venezuelan Communism.
The Satanists are small in number and generally cowardly so their general modus operandi is to get their victims to destroy themselves. To put it in Biblical terms, their goal is to do to the whole world what Satan did to Eve; they deceive, corrupt, manipulate and ultimately stand tall over the destruction they’ve brought about. They’re destroyers.
Speaking of the UN and war, Douglas Reed provides a lot of great info about the two; too much to summarize here, but I offer a sample for the curious.
But of course we can write him off as an early kunspiracy theorist, can’t we? And them protykalz is fake. Fake, I tell yi! 😉
Well yeah. The Anglo/Zionist Empire is an evil empire indeed. I’ve known that since serving under President Johnson in the mid sixties.
The geniuses over at ZeroHedge will be surprised to learn about imperial aggression against Venezuela. They believe the explanation for Venexuela’s troubles is “Socialism doesn’t work”.
I’m a Nationalist. So I say screw your International Court of Justice. What the U.S. needs is a New Republic complete with a new constitution. Failing that, secession will be the way forward.
Yes, just look at what they are doing to our children. As if all these new blatantly satanic abortion laws weren’t enough, we have the deliberate tranification of school age children and the pushing of sex and perversions starting the moment they start school. They have turned paradise into hell.
Marie Rothschild said: “If my sons did not want war, then there would be none”, yet kosher history only remembers Marie Anionette’s: “Let the eat Cake”. It was the Rothschilds who caused the famine back in 1789 that Marie her neck through market manipulation and control of the shipping and colonies. Today, the Rothschilds are kings of the weather too. Of course the fake “climate” is their dancing puppet through all the politicians and propaganda organs that they own.
The Rothschilds own the weather through their control of space. Cern in Geneva represents their control of portals to other dimensions. Trump’s space force could just as well be called space force Zion. But they also own the weather through their various organizations that run “international” “scientific” “stations” across the planet. This includes HAARP and other microwave heaters.
The Antarctic? Might as well call it the Rothschild pole.
Nato? The Rothschild army.
I think that this bloodline of Rothschild somehow represents Lucifer on this plant. After the Moschiach is selected from their family, they will be Satan on this earth. For Evuh.
You can start by not watching any of the major news channels, or maybe any television. They are literally designed to keep us at each others throats. They are also addictive.
Read The Creature From Jekyll Island by G. Edward Griffin. Get it free here:
https://www.audible.com/ep/title/?asin=B00DZUGWX6&source_code=GO1GBSH08141790GA&device=d&ds_rl=1262685&ds_rl=1263561&cvosrc=ppc.google.the%20creature%20from%20jekyll%20island&cvo_campaign=250471569&cvo_crid=272864018860&Matchtype=e&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIndzF78G-4AIVCI5pCh39qgrBEAAYASAAEgLwAPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
It’s a good read. The truth about debt money and the banking cartel is not complicated and is not secret.
You don’t really think I’m going to waste time “proving” anything to an assclown such as yourself, do you, “Wally”?
Said by Wally, who defends ‘Merkin Commienizm and a yooge Israel Firster, aka the Orange Clown and Bibi’s catamite.
Here in Montana they are spraying the skies with chemtrails and it never stops and I have seen this going on over Montana for over 30 years, day in and day out turning the sky into a maze of whitish chemtrails and this is used to make the atmosphere a conductor of the microwaves put out by HAARP, which is used to create hurricanes and tornadoes and to manipulate the weather for the elites benefit.
Check Geoengineeringwatch.org for details.
Just FYI, Venezuela is a sovereign country that can adopt any kind of political system it wants to adopt, and elect or empower any leader it chooses, even if you judenfilth don’t like it (or claim to not like it). I hope that helps.
“What would happen if all the rest of the world instituted an international legal and enforcement system (under a replacement U.N.) in which all commitments and contractual proceeds to benefit American-based international corporations and the U.S. Government were declared to be immediately null and void….”
This is pure hypothesis by Zuesse. The US corporate/govt. power AND all the billionaire Multi-Nationalists BUYS off every last politician in every last country the US/West has taken over. Unless, or until these people money’s collapse, the same process will go on and on.
Since average citizens in any/all of these defeated nations do NOT have the will or the means to usurp ALL of their politicians, the only hope is that the monstrous powers of MONEY dies from its own extreme excesses.
To do unto other as you would have them do unto you. It just does not work.
So you are saying might is right and f**k everyone else. That you have the nerve to call Eric Zuesse a child is bloody hilarious. Zuesse gets it wrong on quite a few things but compared to you he’s a true genius.
As opposed to all those states that are run as pacifist international charitable institutions for the benefit of the whole world, such as … oh, there aren’t any.
I highly recommend trashing the tube altogether along with all other forms of mass media. The stuff may be addictive, but after one weans oneself, it becomes astonishingly repulsive.
I can’t stand to listen to any of it for a few moments, for instance, when I’m stuck in an airport and the things are blaring. Even printed stuff is highly repetitive simpleton propaganda-whatever happens to be in fashion at the moment. Disgusting.
The letter is well worth a read.
I agree and like this formulation much better.:
Do not do to others what you would not have them do to you.
Wigington is a little too much for me. Catherine Austin Fitts has correlated nefarious financial market manipulation shortly before major weather events, like the Tsunami in Indonesia.
I do not know what the purpose of spraying is, but if weather manipulation is done well it should be very cheap. Imagine of you could be the wings of a butterfly, that is through some small manipulation in one place you can cause a tornado 1000 miles away. A flick of your wrist and thousands die. It would be like magick.
For sure. Since he can’t see the obvious right in front of his mug without assistance, or even with it, then he’d do himself a favor to just sit down, shut up, and keep voting for morons like Humpty Trump or The Cackling Hyena while hoping and praying for spare change and MAGA so Uncle Sap can continue to support commies like Stalin when it suits the suits and to not support them when it doesn’t suit them.
Even at this late date Wally thinks Venezuela’s woes can be explained by their “laziness” and childishly attempts to smear people who advocate leaving Venezuela to the Venzuelans, Commie supporters.
At least his comments, when they’re not banned, are good for wry chuckles now and then.
He’s a dunderhead Commie sympathizer and Israel Firster too. Advocates the Commie States of Amerika’s meddling with other countries just as the Marxists, Bolshies and Stalinists did and some still do, and like they did with Japan and Germany nearly a century ago.
The Constitution is just fine. What is needed is a national “citizen’s grand jury”, plenty of rope and gallows and the will to get rid of the treasonous criminals now in power. We could start with most of congress, the heads of the various cabinet-level agencies and most of the FBI and CIA leadership. Dual-citizenship Israelis would also be “fast-tracked” for disposition.
if my country (Brazil) now under such a nazi like government posture, if my country had in the past done to paraguay or bolivia just 10% of what America has been doing against the world ´s poorest and defenseless nations and their people , I would no doubt feel outrage and and a deep invincible SHAME on all that.
I really can t understand HOW so few americans have this same kind of feeling before so many US deeds.
A gigantic continuous wave of lies and a icebergic brain wash, just that?
Not being an elitist- but have any of you people traveled?
ALL countries are corrupt. Maybe a handful are safe if they have controlled Arab and Sub Saharan immigration. Japan is safe at night and the cops seem to be honest.
But people who grab power are the same the world over. The vicious dictator in Kinshasha driving a Range Rover is no different from Bill Clinton. Clinton just has better optics.
Power blocks connive steal invade and kill to dominate and gain more loot. On micro and macro scales.
Never thought America was anything but corrupt. I don’t see this as breaking news or especially thoughtful. And the rank-and-file do not read enough or understand the nuances. Indeed, I don’t think they want to do so. Singing contests are more interesting to them.
Eat drink and be merry. You can’t fix it. The themes of the universe are chaos greed and murder. Nothing more but some points of light and blips of joy.
America is the continent NOT acountry, stupid !!!
I’d say even worse.
Or, to put it bluntly at the moment: the current setup isn’t good. Fine.
Having Russia or/and China on top instead of USA would be even worse.For Americans and their allies, that is.I am sure that (resident) Russians, Chinese and assortment of West haters would love that. Fine too. To each …..
Having some “…. rest of the world instituted an international legal and enforcement system (under a replacement U.N.)”…what does that even mean? Some Global Government? Funny.
Moving on.
2.3 TRillion Dollars Missing from DOD Day before 9/11/ 2001
SEPTEMBER 10, 2001 Defense Business Practices
Secretary Rumsfeld and other officials talked with reporters about the need to refine the Defense Department’s business practices. An opening ceremony will kick off Acquisition and Logistics Excellence Week. They answered questions from members of the media
http://www.c-span.org/video/?165947-1/defense-business-practices
Sep 11, 2013 9/11 In A Nutshell as James Corbett presents this 5 minute parody of the official conspiracy theory of 9/11
The author blames the Saudis for “financing” the 9-11 attacks. Nonsense. The Saudis and all Muslims were the villains chosen by the real perps as an excuse to wage our multi-trillion $’s “war on terror”, i.e., destroying Israel’s enemies. Educate yourself, Mr. Zuesse.
I read the whole diatribe, and agree with most of what Zuesse said. However, unless I missed it, Zuesse did not once mention the role of Israel. In fact, he blamed the Saudis for 9/11, but I don’t want to go there.
His over long repetitive book, “Christ’s Ventriloquists,,” which I waded through, was a jeremiad against Christianity, claiming it is a false religion. I don’t recall him putting any blame on Jews in that book either. He may not be a Zionist, but I do question where his loyalties lie. If anyone reading here knows more about him, please let me know if I’m way off base.
I didn’t know until a year or two ago that there is a square mile called “The City of London” that right in the heart of London. It has its own government and is essentially a separate country, where Big Money (Rothchild Money) rules. People who work there, except for the super rich, commute in and are not allowed to live there. You may be on to something that the US is its lapdog in the same way that it is the lapdog of Tel Aviv. Perhaps they are one and the same.
It was easy to get carried away with Zuesse’s diatribe. But, upon reflection, you have hit the nail on the head. I’m skeptical of anyone who yells at the reader by putting half of his article in bold print, asking the reader to look at his many references – which no one does anyway. There was really nothing new in what he said.
Jews are Mono-Nationalists. Just like Ancient Hebrews were Monotheists who said their God is the only God while all other gods are false, Modern Jews believe their nationalism is the only true nationalism while others are false. In contrast, we are Poly-Nationalists. We believe and respect the nationalism of every people and culture.
Black Pigeon is doing great work. Any readers here not familiar with his many YouTube videos should at least check him out. I try to never miss one.
So 325 million Americans are stoic killers with hardened hearts. I never noticed that but maybe because of my American hard core brutality.
Do you think if Hillary won they would have investigated all the things she did? In fact, Obama help to cover them up. The Orange Clown was not thought to have a chance because polls by Jews…like Nate Silver showed him to get blown out. People in the FBI were already planning to sabotage him if he won and they did.
Hey Somoza was a car salesman in Philadelphia before he was installed as President of Nicaragua wearing a military general outfit made for him by the CIA!
The Empires usually destroy themselves from inside, like a bag of old onions, and there’s no need for foreign forces to push them off the cliff!
You need to check into a mental institution.
You are right there. In the prophecy we always imagined something risen from deep oceans.
But in reality could mean actions from the see. So the prophecy actually is indicating to US flotillas with aircraft carriers.
Everyone knew Bill Clinton was corrupt but in those days the wealth was spread around enough for there to be a middle-class in the US.
Endless wars have bankrupted the US.
There is no money for the average person to be merry.
That’s your response? You run away with your tail between your legs. Hilarious!
So “obvious” that you cannot present it. LOL
You simply have no proof, but hey, believe in witchcraft too if you like.
December 24, 2013 The Worldwide Network of US Military Bases
The US Military has bases in 63 countries. Adding to the bases inside U.S. territory, the total land area occupied by US military bases domestically within the US and internationally is of the order of 2,202,735 hectares, which makes the Pentagon one of the largest landowners worldwide.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-worldwide-network-of-us-military-bases/5564
January 5, 2017 US SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES DEPLOY TO 138 NATIONS, 70 PERCENT OF THE WORLD’S COUNTRIES
http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/38993-the-year-of-the-commando-us-special-operations-forces-deploy-to-138-nations-70-percent-of-the-world-s-countries
Yeah. Got your number. You talk all this blather about being “alt” when your just “wing.”
One can tell by how many of you go on here defending the US’s enormities. Like, as if you partake of them in some transcendental fashion. The only thing wrong with this article is its mildness. The truth is a thousand times worse.
Zuesse knows that. He’s a disinformation agent plain and simple. The last time he “visited” The Unz Review he received a thorough beating in the comments section and this time around it’s evident that only some people are buying his fakery.
Being a Hillary supporter, your whining is nothing new, entertaining though.
It was you who insanely said that is was the CIA who casts the votes for Venezuelan communists, while denying the fact that the truly lazy and low IQ Venezuelans were the ones who voted the Communists in.
By all means leave the stupid Venezuelans alone to their sh-thole which they created, I never advocated interference. They made a mess of their laughable country, let them suffer the results good & hard.
Take it easy, jacques, your welfare check is in the mail.
The pentagon was a rewired demolition, there was not a plane or a missile, April Gallop a pentagon employee in the area of the blast , walked out through the hole and she never saw any plane parts or missile parts, see her videos on youtube.
911 was done by Israel and the Zionist controlled U.S. deep state.
Regards, onebornfree
“War is the health of the state” Randolph Bourne.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randolph_Bourne
And now, a little Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler:
Regards, onebornfree
Shoot the messenger and do away with geoengineering, without further ado. That’s really smart. maybe you should get a job working in government!
Mr. Zuesse has a congenital blind spot dead centre in his field of view. He sees the shattered dining furniture, the soiled carpets and manure piles, but the elephant itself remains steadfastly invisible.
He’s been called on it numerous times on UR. Much of his work is valuable, but his observations float oddly in midair. Without the connections between them and with their underpinnings, they remain compilations telling us little more than we can see for ourselves.
Absolutely agree. By the way, the Zionists have just shut down thetruthseeker.co.uk and together with the rest of the Western establishment they are attacking free speech on the internet everywhere. They obviously are becoming more and more desperate. If they continue with their plundering and exploitation of other nations in their efforts to save the dollar, they will all go down because the rest of the world is fed up, and if we support them we will go down with them. If the economy fails they will have to hide in their bunkers. Dave Janda and Greg Hunter are also subject to constant interference.
Be still my heart!
Alas, your 3300, mostly incoherent comments in a little over 1.5 yrs indicate you’re quite comfortable in your perch, flinging faeces at authors, passersby and serious commenters alike.
Thankfully, your aim remains wildly off the mark.
“After all: its main ally is the Saud regime…)
…”US regime
Someone please take Mr Zuesse aside and explain to him that the louder he rails against the
US “regime” (which by definition means a only given administration) the more obvious it becomes that he is trying to deflect attention from the rot that extends more widely and deeply and includes the US Congress, aptly nicknamed “Occupied Territory.” A territory whose members actually take an oath of loyalty to Israel.
Also get him to stop trying to use Saudi Arabia to hide Israel behind it. No, Saudi Arabia is not the “main ally”. Odd that no mention is made in the article of the rare coincidence that the ME states “we” destroyed happen to be the ones targeted by the PNAC schemers, and dovetail with the Oded Yinon program.
“…What would be the criteria for removing our remaining troops from the Iraqi, Syrian, and more general Middle Eastern conflicts? Or, for that matter, from Afghanistan, where we have been trapped for more than 17 long years of still open-ended occupation?
If the answer to that question is that only when each of these countries is a healthy pro-American democracy, and Islamist terrorism has ceased to be an “enduring” threat to the West, then the answer, as the old Bob Mankoff joke has it, is “How about never — is never good for you?”……”:
The Pentagon’s “Never Ending War” Scam:
http://onebornfree-mythbusters.blogspot.com/2019/01/onebornfrees-special-scam-alerts-no-82.html
Regards, onebornfree
LOL! As if you should have some expectation to be taken seriously.
I’m still here chumpy, so I guess you’re wrong (as usual).
Well don’t keep it to yourself; please post a link to your picture so we can all have a good laugh.
Your profound cognitive deficit is becoming quite burdensome. Maybe if I repeat myself it’ll help? “You don’t really think I’m going to waste time “proving” anything to an assclown such as yourself, do you, ‘Wally’?”
They just investigate, investigate and investigate don’t they? But nobody ever seems to go to jail. Funny that.
If Clinton was the chosen candidate, why was stuff like this happening as the election was nearing the finish line?
https://www.dailywire.com/news/10318/breaking-fbi-reopens-investigation-hillarys-server-ben-shapiro
And with only a few months left in his term, why did Obama attack the Syrian army at Deir Ezzor in Sept. 2016 – which greatly escalated tensions with Russia – just as the election was coming into the home stretch?
Both of these things seriously damaged Clinton’s electoral prospects. I can’t believe they were just random coincidence; especially in light of orange clown’s immediate reversals on involvement in Syria and relations with Russia, for example.
The 2016 election was apparently one of the biggest frauds ever perpetrated against “the people.” It was a well-thought-out successful psyop that put “deep state” sleeper agent orange clown in the White House.
If memory serves me correctly, David Irving once told an Austrian audience that more people died in the back seat of Ted Kennedy’s car than in the alleged homicidal gas chambers. Like others who dare(d) to tell the truth, he was incarcerated.
The US has always been a violent country compared to other European based countries, the Germans, not so much. What they do have in common is that each is Israel’s bitch.
Considering that Germany had a higher GDP and standard of living than Israel within ten years of the war I’d say that Germany is a high-maintenance bitch.
And if sending Muslims and African refugees to Germany to destroy the social fabric of their country was a Jewish revenge-plot, why did they wait seventy years.
As for the US being violent, well, yes. But that is mostly Mestizos and blacks killing one another in drug deals gone south or robberies.
He He> You are so funny. You think that politicians are bursting with wisdom, and they never do stupid things.
Is this the best you can offer, ?
Projection, projection….
factless accusations, downright fabrications.
5lies, the very fake news impersonified.
Peter
Have you heard about the story of the
5 journos killed in E Timor,
THE BALIBÓ FIVE AND TOTAL MEDIA BLACKOUT
Two Brits, two Aussies, one Kiwi journos went
UNDERcover into E Timor to investigate the atrocities wrought by the 5lies trained and sponsored Indon army ,They were fingered by their own govn ,who alerted the Indon ,summarily executed with
their genitals severed, hung down like animal
carcass.
The 5lies practically make its living outta ‘human rights crusades all over the world, poking its nose into into every human rights abuses, real , perceived or fabricated.
Now that five of their sons were murdered in
such hideous maner,
One would’ve thought they’d launch a punishing saturation bombing to turn iNdon back to stone age, if it wasnt already there already.
But you’d be wrong….
Most shocking was the reaction of Australian government who blamed the journalists themselves instead of the Indonesian soldiers for the incident. To this very day Australian government has not asked Indonesian government for an official explanation for the incident.
Neither do the Brits, the Kiwis….
https://globalwatchmanblog.wordpress.com/2014/05/28/east-timor-genocide-of-a-nation/
YOu just couldnt make this shit up.
WTF with this blame the victims B.S. ?
From the horse mouth,
Aussie FM Alexander Downer
‘cUz, you see,
‘Indonesia was “100 times more important than East Timor”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/1999/nov/02/indonesia.easttimor
Moral of the story….
Peter,
To your dear leaders of 5lies, Suharto, Pinochet,
…….etc, are their useful assets,
The five journos would be useless eaters,
you’d be their useful idiot
You’d be fine and dandy here making your living as the empire apologist, but gawd forbid if you ever run afoul of the likes of Random Guyidó, the 5lies current darling in Venezuela ,
you’d be terminated with extreme prejudice….
just like the BALIBÓ FIVE of E Timor,
with a helping hand from your elected representative.
hehehehheh
Amen.
“Eat drink and be merry. You can’t fix it.” It might well be wondered why you are floating around on this website, have you no parties to go to or do you fix your hair on Fridays?
Indeed the jewSA is an offshoot of the jewK.
Barbaric thrones for barbarics.
If it were not so they would have been dethronef allready.
Germans never pay the price because their supremecist mentality has them justifying genocide after genocide after genocide just like jews. Both are animals that live by barbaric ways.Genocide, terrorism massacre murder starvation nuclear waste dumpage to kill and take “lebensraum” or “promised land”. Both think they can kill any other race or people by the will of their God. Both cower like animals in a cage when confronted with their own barbaric manners of murder with impunity as well they should and shall.
In the end Germanicus was right.
“The erradication of this race is the only way to end the wars”. Their most recent collective assault on Venezuela is a case in point. Nothing but white ape “supremecist” attitudes and postures. No Humanity. And this is near 2000 years after Germanicus made his now quite obviously right observation.
Considering how manipulated and exploited the rest of everyone appears to be, possibly the Germans have the right approach.
Fascism is communism in its dress uniform.
Despite that quote by Downer, and their training of Indon forces, I’d say all those powers were for chipping off East Timor from Infonesia, supported the rebels, and recognised the independent state of East Timor. They achieved their ends without having to themselves bomb Indonesia, so what are the lives of a few journalists to them?
If you actually had the slightest idea what I was thinking you probably wouldn’t make so many absurd comments.
Yes I agree , the usual ‘playing both sides‘ gambit.
tptb orchestrated an independent Timor cuz they planned to exact an even better bargain on Timor oil field than their previous deal with Jakarta.
The first thing I did when I saw Zuesse’s byline was go see if Washington’s Blog was still going because I hadn’t looked at them in a few weeks and I had read they were thinking of shutting down.
Yay it’s still there!
The American Empire is kind of like government debt. It’s going to keep going until it doesn’t. Hopefully the end will be fairly uneventful like Russia and Rome with mostly desolate civilians and plague and hunger being the highlights.
If nukeys start flying then it is REALLY going to suck and the living will envy the dead, even if they are living in a Bezos bunker compound.
You simply refuse to consider that there is such thing as unintended consequences.
The head of FBI the tall jerk (what’s his name) openly admitted that he investigated Hillary because he wanted Hillary to have clear slate starting her presidency.
Concerning Obama’s attack Deir Ezzor it was according to detailed Zionist plans to deal with Syria.
And me personally, do not think that it had any influence on outcome of the election.
Nonsense. After studying the machinations of the “deep state” for many decades I’ve apparently developed a modest ability to discern the difference between the coincidental and the calculated. And one thing I’ve learned is that the “deep state” doesn’t generally leave important political developments to chance.
ROTFL! So “[o]n Friday morning [a few days before the election, which latest polls indicated would be a close one] FBI director James B. Comey dropped a bombshell on the Hillary Clinton campaign…”
https://www.dailywire.com/news/10318/breaking-fbi-reopens-investigation-hillarys-server-ben-shapiro
But according to you this apparently conspicuous timing was at most a coincidence; he did this at this critical time not to undermine her campaign but because of benevolence; “he wanted her to have a clear slate starting her presidency”? Seriously?
Or so goes your silly bare assertion. So tell me, how did the lame duck’s attack on the Syrian army at Deir Ezzor advance the Zionist cause in “dealing with Syria”?
And with candidate orange clown implying peace with Russia and Syria and candidate Clinton implying war with Russia, why would “deep state” actor Obama take that action at that critical time, thereby focusing attention (of antiwar voters) on the practical importance of the two candidates’ apparently divergent foreign policy views?
If you intend to convince anyone of anything, you’ll have to actually proffer some kind of a cogent argument in support of your views; bare assertions and hand-waving won’t suffice.
Last time I looked “Islamic terrorism” was always and every where in the West a response to western, almost always American, terrorism.
The lies that got the U.S. into WW2 weren’t the first lies. WW1 was the ‘war to end all wars’ as Wilson so intellectually proclaimed, the college professor that he was. And that after Wilson’s campaign slogan had been ‘to keep America out of foreign entanglements’. Just another politicians going the way the wind blows. I should say going the direction the jews blow the wind. The reasons to get us into WW1 was all bullshit lies of course. But the naïve American people really truly believed that when the war ended it was the end of all wars forever and the future was only peace. That is why when the troops came home from Europe they were regarded as heroes and there were wild celebrations everywhere in this country. But reality soon set in and then what followed was the disillusionment of the roaring twenties. They were not happy times as Frederick Lewis Allen stated in his book. Problem is the naïve American people believed the same sort of lies when Roosevelt barked out the need to go to war in Europe again. Seems we never learn and haven’t learned since.
dear Harold
So that is the definite proof that Obama wanted Trump to become president. Than
I do have to ask.
Isn’t that absolutely absurd ? So months campaigning of Obama and his pretty wife Michel (When they go low, we go high ) for Hillary was a total deception only to cover up their true intentions?
…………………………………………
OMG you are not even capable of realizing how far out you are.
Dear Ilyana_Rozumova,
Would it be an unacceptable imposition if I were to humbly ask you to take a quick glance at the “big picture” here and to do some simple reasoning, before making up your mind?
For example, upon being elected, orange clown *immediately* reversed his position on improving relations with Russia. Nikki Haley’s first act of “diplomacy” – which was fully endorsed by orange clown – was to demand that Russia give back Crimea; something that both knew was impossible. How do explain that? You can’t, because it doesn’t comport with your viewpoint.
But let’s forget about orange clown’s (apparently preplanned) traitorous reversals for the moment. Orange clown’s own pollster claims that Sanders could’ve beat orange clown in the general election:
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/357937-trump-pollster-sanders-would-have-defeated-trump-in-the-presidential
Taking this at face value, it’s clear that (disgruntled) Sanders supporters would constitute an important voting block in the 2016 election. No doubt some would vote for Clinton, some would vote for Jill Stein, some would simply stay home…but no doubt some of them were worried about war; particularly war with Russia, which could easily become a nuclear war.
Thus it seems reasonable to assume that at least a fraction of former Sanders supporters could be manipulated into holding their noses and voting for orange clown for no other reason than to avoid what looked like a looming military conflict with Russia, right? IOW what did orange clown’s platform have in common with Sanders’ platform? A stated desire to have diplomacy rather than conflict; an aversion to war, especially war with Russia.
You disagree? Then let’s hear your compelling counterargument; otherwise you’re just being contrary.
Finally, let’s look at what actually happened in the election. According to “Newsweek”:
https://www.newsweek.com/bernie-sanders-trump-2016-election-654320
This fact clearly supports my hypothesis that Obama’s escalation of tensions with Russia was intended to – and successfully did – put orange clown in the white house.
You disagree? Then let’s hear your compelling counterargument. You don’t have one? That’s what I thought.
Good article, Eric Zuesse is alright from the stuff I’ve read from him. Seems non-partisan.
One way I’ve found to get the truth is to listen to what known liars say. One example is John Hagee, the “Christan” Zionist televangelist. He’s a big time liar, of the worst type. He’s a big fan of Israel, and was a huge fan of Dubya Bush, as well as most other warmongers. He loves Trump, was there at the Jerusalem embassy moving ceremony, he gave a speech. He is also a big fan of capitalism, and says socialism will destroy America. He also pushes the Federal Reserve and Rothschild meme so many here love to repeat repeatedly. Again, this guy is a walking lie, and a hypocrite of the highest order.
So I listen to him and I will assume that exactly the opposite is true in everything he says.
Figure it out.
@ Mick Jagger gathers no Mosque #37
” America is a doomed country that has chosen Chaos over Christ, and it will suffer as it should”
The Satanic Jews have committed untold crimes on this planet over the centuries and now with America under their complete control are getting ready to blow it up.
As if this was not enough, he tells us we have not seen anything yet.
and all this through lies and deception.
The grand master of all these the big Henry who places the puppets in the White House that they call Prsidents.
Re. #122 “Ariadna”s “US ‘regime’ (which by definition means a only given administration)”, that’s false — the regime is the same regardless of the identity of the particular occupant of the particular Government post. The regime consists, instead, of the billionaires whose political donations and ‘news’-media and think tanks determine which candidates will receive the Democratic Party’s nomination and which will receive the Republican Party’s nomination, and this way the regime is served regardless of which of the two wins. In 2016, the Democratic National Committee chose Hillary Clinton to win the nomination despite the fact that in the many hypothetical poll-matchups no candidate of either Party cam close to being overwhelmingly preferred against each one of the other Party’s candidates as Bernie Sanders did. So: the billionaires knew that they were choosing the candidate who had the lesser chance of actually winning: Hillary Clinton. All they caredf about was that BOTH Parties nominate individuals whom they would consider to be acceptable. “Ariadna” doesn’t understand how the U.S. dictatorship functions, and not even what it consists of.
Niteranger,
Unfortunately we’ve entered a new dark ages a while back. True, we are witnessing the late stage of degenerate Imperial sickness, but the corporate empire of death and destruction could go on for many centuries since it prints wealth for its ruling-class and its minions “on-demand”. It will continue to steal, rape, lie, and murder for a while… hide from its all seeing eye as much as possible. To end on a on a positive note, watch a movie titled Der Untergang or Downfall with Bruno Ganz.
Good question. Yes, Zuesse like to speak in generalizations (‘corporations’, billionaires, etc) without naming the key clique that orchestrated the destruction of Iraq, Libya and now Syria. Then he darts to political and economic instability in South and Latin America.
What’s Zuesse’s opinion of the five Jewish families that dominate Honduras?
Why doesn’t Zuesse mention Iran or Palestine? Unimportant?
What about the Jewish domination of US mass media?
What about Zio-Washington’s unconditional support of Israel? It’s unconditional, Eric. That’s extremely serious, don’t you think?
Zuesse is also obsessed with the word ‘fascism’.
Leftists are loony about ‘fascism’, even though ‘fascism’–unlike Marxism–has no fixed ideology outside its time and place of yesteryear.
The Fascists were a political party and movement that was born from the circumstances of the 1920’s. They lasted only some 20 years.
The Fascists were nationalistic and anti-communist. Good for them! Unlike the Trotskyists who preceded them, the Italian Fascists weren’t trying to export their political ideology worldwide. They were Italian nationalists who opposed communism. If not for the communist revolution that was sweeping into Europe after the fall of Tsarist Russia, the Fascists might never had arisen.
The Fascists were an emergency response to totalitarian, global Marxism and Trotskyism.
For today’s Leftists however, fighting fascism is now code for fighting incipient white supremacy, white nationalism and anti-Semitism. Anti-fascism is contemporary commie-speak.
Let me say that Zuesse does makes some good points. But he invariably runs soft interference for Israel and the cabal of Jewish billionaires who are among the foremost architects of many of the world’s most toxic political movements.
In that respect, Zuesse is just another Jewish leftist that seeks to protect Zionism from the close scrutiny it deserves.
Other questions that should have entire articles to ponder:
Is Water Wet?
Is the Pope Catholic?
Is US Media Propaganda?
Are the US Intelligence Agencies Corrupt?
Is the Sun Bright?
Does Everybody Poop?