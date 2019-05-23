No other country in the Middle East is as important in countering America’s rush to provide Israel with another war than Iraq. Fortunately for Iran, the winds of change in Iraq and the many other local countries under similar threat, thus, make up an unbroken chain of border to border support. This support is only in part due to sympathy for Iran and its plight against the latest bluster by the Zio-American bully.
In the politics of the Middle East, however, money is at the heart of all matters. As such, this ring of defensive nations is collectively and quickly shifting towards the new Russo/Sino sphere of economic influence. These countries now form a geo-political defensive perimeter that, with Iraq entering the fold, make a US ground war virtually impossible and an air war very restricted in opportunity.
If Iraq holds, there will be no war in Iran.
In the last two months, Iraq parliamentarians have been exceptionally vocal in their calls for all foreign military forces- particularly US forces- to leave immediately. Politicians from both blocs of Iraq’s divided parliament called for a vote to expel US troops and promised to schedule an extraordinary session to debate the matter .“Parliament must clearly and urgently express its view about the ongoing American violations of Iraqi sovereignty,” said Salam al-Shimiri, a lawmaker loyal to the populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.
Iraq’s ambassador to Moscow, Haidar Mansour Hadi, went further saying that Iraq “does not want a new devastating war in the region.” He told a press conference in Moscow this past week, “Iraq is a sovereign nation. We will not let [the US] use our territory,” he said. Other comments by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi agreed. Other MPs called for a timetable for complete US troop withdrawal.
Then a motion was introduced demanding war reparations from the US and Israel for using internationally banned weapons while destroying Iraq for seventeen years and somehow failing to find those “weapons of mass destruction.”
As Iraq/Iran economic ties continue to strengthen, with Iraq recently signing on for billions of cubic meters of Iranian natural gas, the shift towards Russian influence- an influence that prefers peace- was certified as Iraq sent a delegation to Moscow to negotiate the purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system.
To this massive show of pending democracy and rapidly rising Iraqi nationalism, US Army spokesman, Colonel Ryan Dillon, provided the kind of delusion only the Zio-American military is known for, saying,
“Our continued presence in Iraq will be conditions-based, proportional to need, in coordination with and by the approval of the Iraqi government.”
Good luck with that.
US influence in Iraq came to a possible conclusion this past Saturday, May 18, 2019, when it was reported that the Iraqi parliament would vote on a bill compelling the invaders to leave. Speaking about the vote on the draft bill, Karim Alivi, a member of the Iraqi parliament’s national security and defense committee, said on Thursday that the country’s two biggest parliamentary factions — the Sairoon bloc, led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, and the Fatah alliance, headed by secretary general of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Ameri — supported the bill. Strangely, Saturday’s result has not made it to the media as yet, and American meddling would be a safe guess as to the delay, but the fact that this bill would certainly have passed strongly shows that Iraq well understands the weakness of the American bully: Iraq’s own US militarily imposed democracy.
Iraq shares a common border with Iran that the US must have for any ground war. Both countries also share a similar religious demographic where Shia is predominant and the plurality of cultures substantially similar and previously living in harmony. Both also share a very deep seated and deserved hatred of Zio- America. Muqtada al-Sadr, who, after coming out first in the 2018 Iraqi elections, is similar to Hizbullah’s Hassan Nasrallah in his religious and military influence within the well trained and various Shia militias. He is firmly aligned with Iran as is Fattah Alliance. Both detest Zio- America.
A ground invasion needs a common and safe border. Without Iraq, this strategic problem for US forces becomes complete. The other countries also with borders with Iran are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan. All have several good reasons that they will not, or cannot, be used for ground forces.
With former Armenian President Robert Kocharian under arrest in the aftermath of the massive anti-government 2018 protests, Bolton can check that one off the list first. Azerbaijan is mere months behind the example next door in Armenia, with protests increasing and indicating a change towards eastern winds. Regardless, Azerbaijan, like Turkmenistan, is an oil producing nation and as such is firmly aligned economically with Russia. Political allegiance seems obvious since US influence is limited in all three countries to blindly ignoring the massive additional corruption and human rights violations by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.
However, Russian economic influence pays in cash. Oil under Russian control is the lifeblood of both of these countries. Recent developments and new international contracts with Russia clearly show whom these leaders are actually listening to.
Turkey would appear to be firmly shifting into Russian influence. A NATO member in name only. Ever since he shot down his first- and last– Russian fighter jet, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thumbed his nose at the Americans. Recently he refused to succumb to pressure and will receive Iranian oil and, in July, the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft/missile system. This is important since there is zero chance Putin will relinquish command and control or see them missiles used against Russian armaments. Now, Erdogan is considering replacing his purchase of thirty US F-35s with the far superior Russian SU- 57 and a few S-500s for good measure.
Economically, America did all it could to stop the Turk Stream gas pipeline installed by Russia’s Gazprom, that runs through Turkey to eastern Europe and will provide $billions to Erdogan and Turkey . It will commence operation this year. Erdogan continues to purchase Iranian oil and to call for Arab nations to come together against US invasion in Iran. This week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar renewed Turkey’s resolve, saying his country is preparing for potential American sanctions as a deadline reportedly set by the US for Ankara to cancel the S-400 arms deal with Russia or face penalties draws near.
So, Turkey is out for both a ground war and an air war since the effectiveness of all those S-400’s might be put to good use if America was to launch from naval positions in the Mediterranean. Attacking from the Black Sea is out since it is ringed by countries under Russo/Sino influence and any attack on Iran will have to illegally cross national airspace aligned with countries preferring the Russo/Sino alliance that favours peace. An unprovoked attack would leave the US fleet surrounded with the only safe harbours in Romania and Ukraine. Ships move much slower than missiles.
Afghanistan is out, as the Taliban are winning. Considering recent peace talks from which they walked out and next slaughtered a police station near the western border with Iran, they have already won. Add the difficult terrain near the Iranian border and a ground invasion is very unlikely
Although new Pakistani President Imran Khan has all the power and authority of a primary school crossing guard, the real power within the Pakistani military, the ISI, is more than tired of American influence . ISI has propagated the Taliban for years and often gave refuge to Afghan anti-US forces allowing them to use their common border for cover. Although in the past ISI has been utterly mercenary in its very duplicitous- at least- foreign allegiances, after a decade of US drone strikes on innocent Pakistanis, the chance of ground-based forces being allowed is very doubtful. Like Afghanistan terrain also increases this unlikelihood.
Considerations as to terrain and location for a ground war and the resulting failure of not doing so was shown to Israel previously when, in 2006 Hizbullah virtually obliterated its ground attack, heavy armour and battle tanks in the hills of southern Lebanon. In further cautionary detail, this failure cost PM Ehud Olmert his job.
For the Russo/Sino pact nations, or those leaning in their direction, the definition of national foreign interest is no longer military, it is economic. Those with resources and therefore bright futures within the expanding philosophy and economic offerings of the Russo/Sino pact have little use any longer for the “Sorrows of Empire.” These nation’s leaders, if nothing more than to line their own pockets, have had a very natural epiphany: War…is not, for them, profitable.
For Iran, the geographic, economic and therefore geo-political ring of defensive nations is made complete by Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. Syria, like Iraq, has every reason to despise the Americans and similar reasons to embrace Iran, Russia, China and border neighbour Lebanon. Syria now has its own Russian S-300 system which is already bringing down Israeli missiles. It is surprising that Lebanon has not requested a few S-300s of their own. No one knows what Hizbullah has up its sleeve, but it has been enough to keep the Israelis at bay. Combined with a currently more prepared Lebanese army, Lebanon under the direction of Nasrallah is a formidable nation for its size. Ask Israel.
Lebanon and Syria also take away the chance of a ground-based attack, leaving the US Marines and Army to stare longingly across the Persian Gulf open waters from Saudi Arabia or one of its too few and militarily insignificant allies in the southern Gulf region.
Friendly airspace will also be vastly limited, so also gone will be the tactical element of surprise of any incoming attack. The reality of this defensive ring of nations means that US military options will be severely limited. The lack of a ground invasion threat and the element of surprise will allow Iranian defences to prioritize and therefore be dramatically more effective. As shown in a previous article, “The Return of the Madness of M.A.D,” Iran like Russia and China, after forty years of US/Israeli threats, has developed new weapons and military capabilities, that combined with tactics will make any direct aggression towards it by American forces a fair fight.
If the US launches a war it will go it alone except for the few remaining US lapdogs like the UK, France, Germany and Australia, but with anti-US emotions running as wild across the EU as in the southern Caspian nations, the support of these Zionist influenced EU leaders is not necessarily guaranteed.
Regardless, a lengthy public ramp-up to stage military assets for an attack by the US will be seen by the vast majority of the world- and Iran- as an unprovoked act of war. Certainly at absolute minimum Iran will close the Straits of Hormuz, throwing the price of oil skyrocketing and world economies into very shaky waters. World capitalist leaders will not be happy. Without a friendly landing point for ground troops, the US will either have to abandon this strategy in favour of an air war or see piles of body bags of US servicemen sacrificed to Israeli inspired hegemony come home by the thousands just months before the ’20 primary season. If this is not military and economic suicide, it is certainly political.
Air war will likely see a similar disaster. With avenues of attack severely restricted, obvious targets such as Iran’s non-military nuclear program and major infrastructure will be thus more easily defended and the likelihood of the deaths of US airmen similarly increased.
In terms of Naval power, Bolton would have only the Mediterranean as a launch pad, since using the Black Sea to initiate war will see the US fleet virtually surrounded by nations aligned with the Russo/Sino pact. Naval forces, it should be recalled, are, due to modern anti-ship technologies and weapons, now the sitting ducks of blusterous diplomacy. A hot naval war in the Persian Gulf, like a ground war, will leave a US death toll far worse than the American public has witnessed in their lifetimes and the US navy in tatters.
Trump is already reportedly seething that his machismo has been tarnished by Bolton and Pompeo’s false assurances of an easy overthrow of Maduro in Venezuela. With too many top generals getting jumpy about him initiating a hot war with Iraq, Bolton’s stock in trade-war is waning. Trump basks in being the American bully personified, but he and his ego will not stand for being exposed as weak. Remaining as president is necessary to stoke his shallow character. When Trump’s limited political intelligence wakes up to the facts that his Zio masters want a war with Iran more than they want him as president, and that these forces can easily replace him with a Biden, Harris, Bernie or Warren political prostitute instead, even America’s marmalade Messiah, will lose the flavor of his master’s blood lust for war.
In two excellent articles in Asia times by Pepe Escobar, he details the plethora of projects, agreements, and cooperation that are taking place from Asia to the Mid-East to the Baltics. Lead by Russia and China this very quickly developing Russo/Sino pact of economic opportunity and its intentions of “soft power” collectively spell doom for Zio-America’s only remaining tactics of influence: military intervention. States, Escobar:
“We should know by now that the heart of the 21stCentury Great Game is the myriad layers of the battle between the United States and the partnership of Russia and China. The long game indicates Russia and China will break down language and cultural barriers to lead Eurasian integration against American economic hegemony backed by military might.”
The remaining civilized world, that which understands the expanding world threat of Zio-America, can rest easy. Under the direction of this new Russo/Sino influence, without Iraq, the US will not launch a war on Iran.
This growing Axis of Sanity surrounds Iran geographically and empathetically, but more importantly, economically. This economy, as clearly stated by both Putin and Xi, does not benefit from any further wars of American aggression. In this new allegiance to future riches, it is Russian and China that will call the shots and a shooting war involving their new client nations will not be sanctioned from the top.
However, to Putin, Xi and this Axis of Sanity: If American wishes to continue to bankrupt itself by ineffective military adventures of Israel’s making, rather than fix its own nation that is in societal decline and desiccated after decades of increasing Zionist control, well…
That just good for business!
About the Author: Brett Redmayne-Titley has published over 170 in-depth articles over the past eight years for news agencies worldwide. Many have been translated and republished. On-scene reporting from important current events has been an emphasis that has led to his many multi-part exposes on such topics as the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations, NATO summit, Keystone XL Pipeline, Porter Ranch Methane blow-out, Hizbullah in Lebanon, Erdogan’s Turkey and many more. He can be reached at: live-on-scene ((at)) gmx.com. Prior articles can be viewed at his archive: www.watchingromeburn.uk
I believe you are far too generous in your estimation of his ability to distinguish between flavors of any type. Otherwise, your analysis is insightful and thorough.
The U.S. is in the same position today that we were aboard Nimitz back in 1980. Too far from Tehran to start a war or even to find our people. We are perhaps in even a far worse position in that today, Iran holds no hostages. There’s nothing so ‘noble’ as 44 hostages to inspire war today. This here is merely at the behest of Israel and the deep state profit centers for mere fun and games and cash and prizes. Iran, overall, is nothing. Obama put Iran away for what, a billion-five? And Jared, Bolton and Pompeo dredged it all back up again? Care to guess the first-night expense of a shock and awe on Tehran? It’s unthinkable.
I used to like Israel. The Haifa-Tel Av-iv-Jerusalem-Galili loop was pretty cool. The PLO hadn’t quite started their game, we could move freely about the country. It’s where the whole thing started. And, unlike Italy and Spain, they treated us Americans ok. They were somewhat war torn. But now? They’re a destructive monolith, they’re good at hiding it and further, they make disastrous miscalculations. Eliminating Saddam was huge. Turns out, Saddam was the only sane one. The last vestiges of Saddam’s nuclear program went up in the attacks on the Osirak reactor that Israel bombed in 1981. Why did they push for the elimination of Saddam afterwards? Why the lies? Miscalculation.
This here with Iran won’t travel further than threats and horseshit. I hope. Lots of bleating and farting. Someone agrees. Oil dropped three or four bucks today.
“the resulting failure of not doing so was shown to Israel previously when, in 2016 Hizbullah virtually obliterated its ground attack, heavy armour and battle tanks in the hills of southern Lebanon.”
2006 please!
I do particularly agree that elimination of Sadam was the greatest mistake US committed in Middle East. Devastating mistake for US policy. In the final evaluation it did create the most powerful Shi_ite crescent that now rules the Levant. Organizing failing uprising in Turkey against Erdogan was probably mistake of the same magnitude. Everything is lost for US now in the ME.
Threatening Iran is now simply grotesque.
Concerning the article.
The article evaluating the situation in ME is outstanding and perfect.
Every move of US is a vanity. There is no more any oportunity to achieve any benefit for US.
Who is responsible for all those screw ups ? US or Israel?
I Ran 🙂
Great article, cheered me up enormously.
However, the other side of the military coin is economic — specifically sanctions on Iran (& China). Here ( I suspect) the US has prospects. Iran has said it has a “PhD” in sanctions busting. I hope that optimism is not misplaced. That US sanctions amount to a declaration of war on Iran is widely agreed. Sadly, it seems the EU in its usual spineless way will offer Iran more or less empty promises.
Is the author unaware of the nation of Saudi Arabia and the fact that they are new BFFs with Israel. They have come out quite openly they’d like to see Iran attacked. That whole Sunni Wahabism vs. Shia thing is a heck of alot older than this current skirmish.
Being that SA has a border w/ the Persian Gulf and that Kuwait who is even CLOSER may be agreeable to be a staging area, why the hand wringing about this nation & that nation, etc. The US would be welcome to stage an air and sea assault using Saudi bases followed up by amphibious troop deployment if need be. But given the proximity they could probably strong arm Kuwait to act as a land bridge, in a pinch.
So will we expect the follow up article discussing this glaring omission, or am I missing some great development re: S.Arabia’s disposition and tempermant regarding all this.
The transformed relationship between Russia and Turkey illustrates perfectly the shifting sands of strategic alliances as we cross the desert towards destiny.
I don’t know if Russia and China have been showing restraint or still don’t feel up to taking Uncle on very publicly or even covertly. The author assumes they might be willing to step up now for Iran, but the action in places like Syria suggests they might not. As for the costs of taking on Iran, while one cannot underestimate the cocksuredness of Uncle to take on Iran with a 2003 “Iraq will be a cakewalk” attitude, the resulting air war will likely not be as costly to Uncle as the author believes, but the thought of flag-draped coffins in the thousands will certainly deter a land invasion. If there is any action at all, it will be air interdiction and missile attack.
It is curious that Uncle has not already resorted to his favorite tactic of declaring a No-Fly zone already but instead merely hinted that airliner safety cannot be guaranteed; this is likely just another form of sanction since Iran receives money for each airliner that transits its airspace, and a couple of Uncle’s putative allies supply Iran with ATC equipment and services. Uncle’s Navy has already demonstrated a willingness to shoot down an airliner in Iranian airspace, so it is no idle threat, kind of like the mobster looking at a picture of your family and saying, “Nice family you have there; it would be a shame if anything happened to them.”
“War is a Racket” by Gen Smedley Butler (USMC – recipient of two Medals of Honor – no rear echelon pogue) is a must read. As true today as it was back when he wrote it.
“The Axis of Sanity” – I like it, I like it!
Probably quite closely related to the “reality-based community”.
Stasi “Merkel muss weg” (Merkel must go) is too weak to even think about taking Germanstan into such a foolish adventure.
Maybe the Kosher Kingdom of simpletons, especially under American-born Turkish “Englishman” (((Boris Kemal Bey))), another psycho like (((Baron Levy’s))) Scottish warmonger Blair.
Tree, Netanyahu, rope, will of the people
built-up in Iraq…geewhiz!
Iraqi MP: US after Turning Ain Al-Assad into Central Airbase in Iraq
FARSNEWS
“Karim al-Mohammadawi told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website that the US wants to turn Ain al-Assad airbase which is a regional base for operations and command into a central airbase for its fighter jets.
He added that a large number of forces and military equipment have been sent to Ain al-Assad without any permission from the Iraqi government, noting that the number of American forces in Iraq has surpassed 50,000.
Al-Mohammadawi said that Washington does not care about Iraq’s opposition to using the country’s soil to target the neighboring states.
In a relevant development on Saturday, media reports said that Washington has plans to set up military bases and increasing its troops in Iraq, adding the US is currently engaged in expanding its Ain al-Assad military base in al-Anbar province.”
The prime minister of Pakistan is IMRAN Khan, not AMIR Khan. Makes you wonder about all the other assertions.
Sea assault? Amphibious troop deployment? Are you serious? This is not WWII Normandy, Dorothy. That would be an unmitigated massacre. Weapons have improved a bit in the last 70 years if you have not noticed.
Also minor point, LOL, but Kuwait is a “landbridge” between Saudi Arabia and Iraq Unless you are proposing the US attacks Iraq (again!) which it would have to do to achieve a “landbridge” to Iran. Another good reason Iraq is acquiring the S-400.
More minor points: 1. South Iraq is ALL shiite.
2. Kuwait is SMALL i.e. a BIG target for thousands of missiles
your question of responsibility is very intuitive.. two general answers.. both need deep analysis..
first is a conspiracy of Israeli owned, Wall Street financed, war profiteering privatizing-pirate corporations These corporations enter, invade or control the war defeated place and privatize all of its infrastructure construction contracts from the defeated place or state (reason for massive destruction by bombing) and garner control over all the citizen services: retail oil and gas distribution, food supplies, electric power, communications, garbage and waste collection and disposal, street cleaning, water provisioning. traffic control systems, security, and so on.. Most of these corporations are privately owned public stock companies, controlled by the same wealthy Oligarchs that control “who gets elected and what the elected must do while in sitting in one of the seats of power at the 527 person USA.
</b 2nd is the impact of the laws that deny competition in a nation sworn to a method of economics (capitalism) that depends on competition for its success. Another group of massive in size mostly global corporations again owned from Jerusalem, NYC, City of London, etc. financed at wall street, use rule of law to impose on Americans and many of the people of the world, a blanket of economic and anti competitive laws and monopoly powers. These monopolist companies benefit from the copyright and patent laws, which create monopolies from hot thin air. These laws of monopolies coupled to the USA everything is a secret government have devastated competitive capitalism in America and rendered American Universities high school level teaching but not learning bureaucracies.
Monopolies and state secrets between insider contractors were suppose to deny most of the world from competing; but without competition ingenuity is lost. Monopoly lordships and state secrets were supposed to make it easy for the monopoly powered corporations to overpower and deny any and all would be competition; hence they would be the only ones getting rich.. But China’s Huawei will be Linux based and Tin not Aluminium in design, far superior technology to anything these monopoly powered retards have yet developed especially in the high energy communications technologies (like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics). In other words copyrights, patents and the US military were suppose to keep the world, and the great ingenuity that once existed in the person of every American, from competing, but the only people actually forced out of the technology competition were the ingenious, for they were denied by copyright and patents to compete. Now those in power at the USA will make Americans pay again as the corporations that run things try to figure out how to catch up to the Chinese and Russian led Eastern world. Modi’s election in India is quite interesting as both China and Russia supported it, yet, Modi says he is going to switch to the USA for copyrighted and patented stuff?
on the issue of continued USA presence in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, ..
“Our continued presence in Iraq will be conditions-based, proportional to need, in coordination with and by the approval of the Iraqi government.” <that's a joke, first off, I never desired to be in Iraq, and I do not desire USA military or American presence in Iraq, do You? <blatant disregard for the needs of America.. IMO. Bring the troops home. If the USA would only leave Iraq to the Iraqis and get to work making America competitive again they would once again enjoy a great place in the world. But one thing i can tell you big giant wall street funded corporations, and reliance on degree credentials instead of job performance, will never be the reason America is great.
This article by Mr. Titley is the most hopeful article I’ve yet read demonstrating the coming death of US hegemony, with most of the rest of the civilized world apparently having turned against the world’s worst Outlaw Nation. Trump has allowed madmen Bolton and Pompeo to get this country into an awful mess – all for the sake of Israel and the Zionists. He needs to find a face-saving way to get out before Washington gets its long needed comeuppance. But how can Trump accomplish this as long as Bolton, in particular, continues to be the man who most has his ear? If Titley is correct, then Trump had better start listening to his military leaders instead.
Netanyahu and the Ziocons better think twice about their longed for dream of the destruction of Iran. The Jews always push things too far. Karma can be a bitch.
The number of US troops in Iraq is now around 5,000. That figure was from Western sources as of March,2019
Iraq has not signed a status of force agreement with Iraq.
The US position in Iraq is not very strong as shown by the recent visits to Iraq by the President and Secretary of State which had to be done in secret for security reasons.
The war with Iran is just one zio/US false flag away and since false flags are a specialty of the zio/US look for one to produced just as the false flag of 911 was blamed on the arabs and the whole mideast was lit up for Israel and her zio/US confederates, when in fact 911 was done by Israel and the zionist controlled deep state and various traitors in the zio/US government.
Never under estimate the capacity of Israel and the zio/US to destroy the mideast as this is what the zionists want and what the zionists want the zionists get delivered on a silver platter by the zio/US and the dual citizens who run the zio/USs government.
Look for a war with Iran, remember it is just one false flag away!
Zip doesn’t know when to accommodate when to compromise when to seek status quo when to start believing in peace
Above all they don’t know how to be truthful and trustworthy .
Snake comes to mind .
You need snake venom to do good deeds . That also applies to them
Interesting that to-day’s edition of “CrossTalk: ‘Non-specific’ Iran” fails entirely to address any substantive reason for the campaign of Imperial Forces to reduce the territory of Iran to a subservient satrap. (see youtube to view).
Obviously there’s some actual reason, and Pepe Escobar explained this rather well, also on YT.
see> ” The Next War | Pepe Escobar” (lecture given at Die Haus der Kulturen der Welt about 4 years ago…)
@ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRhbs_m463A
Hint – OBOR must be stopped and fall to Imperial control…no matter what it takes…
War is 100% fersure…Imperial System is extractive and exploitative, not cooperative. If war fails Imperial Collapse becomes a grave possibility, and with it “pitchforks”.
US shows weakness or fondness for militarism for intervention and sanitized that mindset with words like freedom democracy live for life and prosperity.
Zio saw an opening and used it . The parasite always inserts itself into the basic cellular machineray.
But body starts resistance . US did not. Body finds medication . US did not. Body starts quarantine
US did not .
Parasite has already taken the control center – awareness ( media) ,decision ( congress ) , sabotaging intrinsic resistance ( church,academia, intelligence ) and has called the tiredness , exhaustion from infection( war) as dereliction of responsibility by the exceptional country or war weariness ( by Neo con) .
The few cells left in body to challenge the Zio are called sleeper cells by Zio.
March 24, 2019 Countdown to “Full Spectrum Dominance”
The US is formally committed to dominating the world by the year 2020. With President Trump’s new Space Directive-4, the production of laser-armed fighter jets as possible precursors to space weapons, and the possibility of nuclear warheads being put into orbit, the clock is ticking…
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51313.htm
Sep 11, 2011 General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries In Five Years
“This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.” I said, “Is it classified?” He said, “Yes, sir.” I said, “Well, don’t show it to me.” And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, “You remember that?” He said, “Sir, I didn’t show you that memo! I didn’t show it to you!”
July 23, 2006 Secret 2001 Pentagon Plan to Attack Lebanon
Bush’s Plan for “Serial War” revealed by General Wesley Clark. “[The] Five-year campaign plan [includes]… a total of seven countries, beginning with Iraq, then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Iran, Somalia and Sudan” (Pentagon official quoted by General Wesley Clark) According to General Wesley Clark–the Pentagon, by late 2001.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-2001-pentagon-plan-to-attack-lebanon/2797
I remember that many people who argued against the wars on Iraq predicted exactly that. They also predicted that the wars on that country would ultimately benefit Iran.
Nice to see that they’ve been proven correct.
Worthless chest thumping mediocrities in both. Too bad none of those scum has ever been held accountable.
I liked the “marmalade Messiah” quip as well.
I vote for the Abu Ghraib treatment complete with a urine and feces soaked bag over its head, electrodes in various places, and other forms of relentless humiliation ,physical pain and forced feedings for life with no chance for parole.
Even that is too kid glove for the slime; he deserves much worse and for much longer.
The war began long ago. Demonization, sanctions, inflated threats …
A war with Iran would have required a ground force close to the size that the US had during the Cold War when we were fighting in Vietnam and defending NATO against a possible Soviet offensive. The US still had a large enough force to invade Iraq in the two Gulf Wars but since then the total ground component of the US military seems to have fallen to somewhere under 200,000 men, women, and others. It would be necessary to strip all the combat forces out of Korea, Europe and all the other Imperial garrisons and activate the National Guard to even contemplate an invasion. The Army’s current absurd TV commercial campaign to recruit combat infantry troops isn’t going to fix that.
Iran is a much bigger and more populous country than Iraq and has more challenging terrain. Plus they will put up a fierce resistance. It’s just not politically or militarily feasible.
Even an air war is not going to work. Strategically speaking, drones are not going to compel Iran to fall into line, and the US has a shrinking number of manned planes that cost too much to be sustaining losses.
This is nothing more than a saber rattling campaign using an empty scabbard that is going to further weaken US influence and credibility.
A good article, but if Trump, Bolton , Pompeo, the whole of Congress, the Jewish media and Israel are ready for war, then a False Flag will give it to them.
If they aim to destroy Iran from the air, then they can do it from Saudi Arabia (at some cost), and they don’t need to invade the whole of Iran. The only interesting part is the oil producing region on the other side of the Persian Gulf which is not so far away:
https://theintercept.imgix.net/wp-uploads/sites/1/2016/01/shia-oil-cropped-2.png?auto=compress%2Cformat&q=90&w=1000&h=865
In fact, if they invaded and held this zone (still difficult), most of Iran’s oil reserves would have gone, so I assume that the Iranians are focusing their defense there.
I would have thought Russia & China would secretly love the US to launch a ground invasion of Iran.
The Iraq war cost the US trillions, was a national embaressment and allowed Russia and China to build up both their ecconomies and military capability while the US was pre occupied.
Why would they give a shit if iran went the way of iraq if it means the greater prize of bankrupting and killing off US hegemony once and for all, which it probably would.
Thank you for your comment. Taking your points at face value, they are a nice addendum to the presentation I was making. Thank You. Let’s all hope Iraq stays solid and that the Axis of Sanity prevails…
Israel and the zio/cons who control the zio/US government want a war with Iran and not just sanctions etc. , the zionists want a war to give Israel control of the mideast and they are willing to risk American troops to fight this war just as they have always done!
The zionists feel that if Russia comes in on the side of Iran that the zionists will survive in their DUMBs ie deep underground military bases that they have throughout the zio/US and zio/ europe and Israel in the event that the war goes nuclear.
If in a nuclear war hundreds of millions are killed, this fits the zionist plans to depopulate the world, so for these satanists it is a win win.
True, but like I said, the war is on, and has been for decades. When it moves into the shooting stage is another matter, and I have no doubt that tRump and his neocorn crackpots will do it when they think they can score.
Why pay attention to an “author” who uses a political map when attempting to discuss military strategy?
Try a topo.
Maybe even a topo with highways & railroads shown.
Other than that, a basic question is:
Does the U.S. have the capability to mount a major amphibious assault on Iran, and provide the logistic support necessary to sustain a ground invasion by sea?
I suspect not, but I do not know.
Someone does…
Thank you for your comment. However, as the article pointed out, using Saudi Arabia for ground forces and landing on Iranian shores across many miles of open sea is military suicide. As to US air force strikes, yes the closet and most likely point of launch in SA, but the Iranians are not blind to this fact and as referenced by the previous article, Iranian air defenses will be a good match. Certainly US strikes will get through, but will this be enough to invade Iran, overthrow its government and put up a US flag in Tehran? Absolutely not.
Thank You for your comment. While a false flag to war is always possible, the world of opinion of Israel, the US and their tricks are becoming obvious. Both are the Boy Who Cried Wolf.
This does not mean that they wont try, but whipping up another “coalition of the willing” after those “weapons of mass destruction” were proved to be horse hockey will be quite difficult.
Either way, a ground war is the only path to Zio victory and that, as the article contends, ain’t gonna happen. Peace.
The only base option for a US war against Iran is Saudi. Kuwait is out of the question, since Kuwait knows if it
participated, Iran would turn Kuwait into an ashtray in 20 minutes. Besides, Kuwait is on good terms with Iran.
So, it’s Saudi or nothing.
I hope you are right, however the zio/US is willing to bomb Iran back to the stone age just as was done in Libya and Iraq and Syria, once these countries have had their infastructure destroyed zio/Israel wins!
The zio/US does not have to put troops on the ground to destroy a nation, I hope to be proven wrong and Iran is not attacked.
No, they want Iran (as a modern country) destroyed.
Reason?
Iran as a modern country is threat to the Israeli propaganda which enables the U.S. money tit.
Turn off the money valve from the U.S., and the Israeli desert doesn’t “bloom” quite so nicely.
“Bloom” to include the U.S. aircraft and missiles which allow it to wage wars of aggression against its neighbors in the guise of “self-defense.”
“Ski Iran” is a threat to the State of Israel.
A peaceful Iranian space program is an existential threat to the State of Israel.
Large numbers of American tourists in Iran would be an existential threat to the State of Israel.
Keep in mind also that this would be an attack, and the defense is always favoured. Note too that the US Navy has ships in the Indian Ocean, and they are very vulnerable to attack from Iran and any “hidden” allies, such as through submarines; a carrier would not be able to fend off a determined attack by Iranian missiles . I don’t think there is any “convenient” land base for US war planes that is not within striking distance of Iran, as are US allies in the region. Israel too would be fair game for attack, especially from Lebanon.
Iran will not be blind, as I suspect they have intelligence from Russia and China.
And, Iran has been preparing for this for decades.
When Trump’s limited political intelligence wakes up to the facts that his Zio masters want a war with Iran more than they want him as president, and that these forces can easily replace him with a Biden, Harris, Bernie or Warren political prostitute instead, even America’s marmalade Messiah, will lose the flavor of his master’s blood lust for war.
It’s said the US goes for only low hanging fruits. It’s also a cowardly nation/with no-blowback, as it’s surrounded by two huge oceans with a populace that’s largely ignorant of having any experience what their nation does as an Israeli vassal.
I think true Americans will win their country back from the chosen people and regain their independence that will have fuck all to do with the chosenites.
If you are referring to a nuclear weapons program, there wasn’t one at the time. Prior to the 2003 invasion, I heard a radio interview with the former head of the Iraqi nuclear program (can’t find his name), who had emigrated to Canada. He systematically dismantled the entire WMD narrative. As the Russians had built Osirak, they were adamant there would be no weapons program, and aside from that, Iraq was a NPT signatory. In short, there never was a plan for nukes before Osirak was bombed. Only when the usual suspects did none of what is required under the NPT, when a signatory is attacked by a non-signatory, by making excuses that the reactor wasn’t up and running, did Saddam begin to plan a clandestine program and even at that, it was a half-hearted one.
So what’s new? Israel is a people, not a place. The new pseudo Israelites have decided that a chunk of property will be their staging area to continue what Torah “Israel” has been doing for thousands of years – destroy civilizations.
Either word works, though “seeded” would seem to indicate seated in dirt, or maybe in “manure”?
Why not fantacize the Shoah narrative and turn him into a lampshade and soap?
The guy must have albums of pictures of politicians in compromised positions. He’s not going anywhere.
Sorry, you insult the good name of innocent snakes!
This is what happened the last time US military forces severely underestimated advances in the ability of a dug in enemy to defend itself against an uncovered frontal assault.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Fredericksburg
“Seven Union divisions had been sent in, generally one brigade at a time, for a total of fourteen individual charges,[49] all of which failed, costing them from 6,000 to 8,000 casualties.[50] Confederate losses at Marye’s Heights totaled around 1,200.[51] The falling of darkness and the pleas of Burnside’s subordinates were enough to put an end to the attacks. Longstreet later wrote, “The charges had been desperate and bloody, but utterly hopeless.”
The accuracy of rifles had improved greatly..
Theses days, well, the accuracy, power, and range of defensive weapons have improved greatly.
There is a city held by the “rebels” in Latakia province Syria that the Syrian govt. forces have attacked many times with Russian air support and still can’t dislodge them. Similar situation. They will have to be encircled
My friend, you can’t defend anyone from “possible” offensive. It’s like getting someone pregnant from possible sex. You can only be defending agains actual offensive, otherwise you simply end up committing that very offensive as your country did in Vietnam. How hard is that to understand?
A beach head could be obtained, but the US would have to “prepare the battlefield” with a neutron bomb (desperation on the cusp of madness) while sending in the inital assault wave in radiation suits. Still there might be a stiff defense if defenses were adequately underground. Advances from there, short of nuclear war, would be very costly. To put it in WWII terms, Iran would be Russia, and China and Russia would be the allies. The US and Israel would be, well, you know who….ironic.
Brett: thank you so much for bringing these relevant facts, presented in smooth, an easily-absorbable exposition; your courage is duly noted, as is your straight-forward candor of identifying drivers behind the situation that the empire falls further, and further into.
I really loved reading the article and found out quite a few things that I did not know, despite following geopolitically-relevant events.
We must, however, not forget the clear trend of otherwise irrational behaviour of the empire.
While you describe a set of moderating factors, stacked against a rational hot war against Iran, we can see a much longer trend line supporting a supposition that the ulterior manipulators of the empire don’t care what destruction they incur on any of their host societies.
So, just a cautionary prudence, hedging a purely rational analysis, considering the likelihood of an empire kinetic war being launched against Iran, in the context of linked latices of otherwise irrational-behaviour actors.
Politics is largely driven by ego, and in the global-hegemony delusional bubble, the survivors are the extreme psychopaths, who have come to occupy mention in the prostitute media, for the same reason (aka driving obsessiveness).
I am greatly consoled by the slow acceptance (perhaps that is too strong a word) perhaps… increased prevalence, of identifying key extra-national driving collectives’ primacy in the otherwise irrational destructive campaigns against humanity, without all of the ballyhoo that while they love to decry it, they secretly crave, as part of their collective’s mass neurosis, unfortunately tortured into each successive generations.
By just referring to it plainly, and without even morally judging it, we see a progression of the discourse past an emotional milestone, and entering into a rational consideration and discussion, which is very dire indeed for the manipulators.
Returning to the reality of observable trend, to tie it back up with the article, unfortunately we find a normalization of empire aggression, over the past twenty years, with no outcomes including gain/increases, whatsoever, for… anybody, including themselves, who continue to accelerate in reverse to societal implosion and collapse.
It is chillingly analogous to the world trade centre ‘attack‘, presented as a ‘terrorist‘ attack, but really, not feasible without having set it up, from the inside, as a controlled demolition… and dancing in the streets… by some… … people.
Yes DF, this is the risk, and you can bet that the eternally-neurotic ones, with the mountains of stolen gold, are ahead of everybody else in making preparations for a post-apocalyptic nuclear war, it could even be the endgame.
So, we can chug forward, seeking to free one mind at a time, be they affiliated, or out-group; their system of subversion will not work without a critical mass of affiliates as fifth column… doing what needs to be done, for the greater good of the collective.
On the other side, that vast majority, awoken, and aware of the crimes against them… shall be auto-motivated.
Bringing them to a condition to be able to conceptualize the truth is all it takes for this group, the vast majority!
There are signs of a geometric progression towards …awakening and realization!
Albeit, in it’s earlier stages.
March 23 2018 Here’s John Bolton Promising Regime Change in Iran by the End of 2018
MOST alarmed by President Donald Trump’s selection of John Bolton as his new national security adviser on Thursday were supporters of the Iran nuclear deal, the 2015 international agreement that curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for a partial lifting of economic sanctions.
https://interc.pt/2HWfO1d
Nov 26, 2018 NO MORE!…We Must Stop The 40-Year Old Obsession With Iran
Consistent failure has not deterred those who wish to rule the world militarily. With each passing decade, the foreign policy of America’s Founders is looking more and more attractive. Ron Paul has consistently advocated their policy of non-intervention and peace.
This is what happens when you give a bunch of banana throwing monkeys like the Israelis shiny new US jet toys.
December 29, 2011 15:10
Israel’s raid on Osirak: the truth
● America was furious over Israel’s 1981 attack on Iraqi reactor, say archive files
When news broke that Israeli fighters, flying at dusk from a Negev airbase and crossing Jordanian and Saudi air space, had destroyed Iraq’s Osirak reactor, the perceived nuclear threat from Saddam Hussein appeared to have been lifted.
But confidential documents, just released by the National Archive, show that the attack, in June 1981, brought an angry response not just from Saddam but from many of Israel’s firmest friends – including the Americans.
US Defence Secretary Caspar Weinberger reportedly said: “[Menachem] Begin must have lost control of his senses.”
This less-than-diplomatic outburst was overheard by a British embassy official who passed it on to the Foreign Office, where a similar view was taking hold.
The Israeli raid, by F15 and F16 jets, on Iraq’s French-supplied nuclear facility, followed intelligence reports that the reactor was on the point of producing weapons-grade nuclear material – despite Iraqi protests that it was developing nuclear power for peaceful purposes.
“I will not be the man in whose time there will be a second Holocaust,” Prime Minister Begin had told his military chiefs.
An eye-witness report on the raid came from the UK’s ambassador in Baghdad, Sir Stephen Egerton.
In a “secret” cable to Whitehall he described how “at 18.34 local time, enemy aircraft, later shown to be Israeli, bombed the Osirak reactor.
“They flew in low at dusk from the Western Desert, and to avoid the enormous earthworks surrounding the reactor, they climbed sharply and then precision-bombed their target.” World reaction to the operation – codenamed Operation Opera – was a mix of shock and dismay, the documents revealed.
After much debate, the US voted in favour of a UN Security Council motion condemning Israel’s actions and it also delayed the delivery of a consignment of jet fighters to the IAF. This followed successful diplomatic efforts by the West to persuade the Iraqis and their Arab allies not to push ahead with a resolution demanding tough economic sanctions against Israel.
“Clearly, it would be right to avoid sanctions,” said a Foreign Office official in a report to Britain’s prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.
This was essential, he added, if America was to support the resolution – something that would have “real impact on Israel”.
One staffer at the British UN mission, in a message to Downing Street, said that America’s UN Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick was under particularly heavy pressure “from the Zionist lobby”. The official added: “I know this for a fact. She has bared her soul to me.”
Known for her sterling support of Israel, Mrs Thatcher was also urged by lobbyists to understand Israel’s actions. She dismissed their arguments as “unsupported”.
All very logical, but is all based on what appears to be the doubtful premise, that there is still an element of sanity in the US hierarchy. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.
”Even that is too kid glove for the slime; he deserves much worse and for much longer.”
Netanyahu and many others.
Things are percolating out here in real America……while in the car dealership lounge waiting for my car to be serviced this am I commented on the politics being discussed and said the only hope for USA was a hot shot Assassin team to wipe out about 300 of both the elected and ‘shadow’ rulers in this country.
I am pleased to report no one laughed , they all quite seriously agreed that might be the only way left to save the country.
Anyone who thinks a significant number of the public isn’t terminally disgusted with our leadership isn’t listening to people around them.
There does not seem to be any sanity, but there is cowardice. The most likely scenario is that when imperial saber rattling and aircraft carrier movement does not scare the Iranians, the Empire will simply leave, like it did in case of NK.
True. I remember at the time an unnamed pentagon official saying ithe Israeli strike was about as effective as bombing a outhouse.
”Sorry, you insult the good name of innocent snakes!”
Why does this snake remind me of the Israeli snakes?
The good thing is after it turned off all the lights it was fried crisp.
Will the Israel snake be fried after it turns out America’s lights?
Errant snake causes large power failure in North Carolina – News …
concord.wickedlocal.com/…/errant-snake-causes-large-power-failure-in-north-carolin…
2 days ago – About 10000 locations in Fayetteville lost electricity after the reptile came in contact with lines in a sub station….
for completeness, the city in Latakia I was referring to is Kabani.
Iran War!
The thing that we must fear the most is congress – the AIPAC led congress is danger number one.
Congress keeps tying the administration’s hands with ever more draconian sanctions against Russia and Iran.
In effect Jew AIPAC is declaring war on the people of those countries.
Congress is overstepping the ideals of the Constitution. Diplomacy is the job of the president – period.
Time honored principles mean nothing to the Jews – they want what they want – NOW.
Think Peace — Art
I am no military strategist, but it appears to me the only realistic chance for a land invasion of Iran would be across the Gulf of Oman.
Appears to be at least 1200 km from seacoast on Gulf of Oman to Tehran in the central highlands, at an elevation of roughly 5000 ft. on the southern slopes of the Alborz Mountains.
> Advances from [beachhead], short of nuclear war, would be very costly.
No shit, Sherlock.
The U.S. does have a presence in Oman:
https://www.americansecurityproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Ref-0213-US-Military-Bases-and-Facilities-Middle-East.pdf
but according to the referenced document it appears the gov’t of Oman wishes to exercise some control over what the U.S. does there.
> According to the agreement, the U.S. can
request access to these facilities in advance for a specified purpose.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oman
Q: Would the Sultan of Oman willingly permit the U.S. to wage a full-scale protracted war on Iran from Oman? Would they have a choice? If they say no, would the U.S. be forced to overthrow the government of Oman and install their own puppet in order to secure unrestricted access for military purposes? How is that likely to work out?
Normandie to Berlin is about 1200 km.
and a great part of that distance was territory occupied by an invading power, not the enemy fighting on and for its own homeland.
As well, the Wehrmacht had by that time been badly beaten up on the eastern front, as Russian posters here are always happy to remind us, and the U.S was staging from the homeland of its foremost ally, Great Britain,which had significant troops and other resources in the fight.
Who will stand with the U.S. if the dummkopfs in D.C. decide it is a good idea to invade Iran?
The Israelis? Don’t be silly.
As Stalin said of the Pope, “How many divisions have they got?”
Nor do the Israelis, unlike G.B. in WWII, have any significant industrial capability.
There is no Israeli counterpart to the British Midlands, from whence British weaponry came.
In short, the Israelis, as a so-called “ally,” are a liability, not an asset, IMO.
But then, anyone who thinks seriously about it has known this for a very long time.
‘”far superior Russian SU- 57 and a few S-500s”– The article linked
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/us-ally-could-buy-russias-su-57-stealth-fighter-and-s-500-air-defense-system-56112
to this phrase does not state that the Su-57 is superior in any way. Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov is quoted stating that the “[Su-57] have outstanding qualities.”
The truth is that Su-57 is incomplete, still in development and not in production. India bailed out from the project which Russia hoped India would help finance it.
It’s about time for America to pay for the 1953 coup and the downing of Iran air flight 655 and killing of 292 innocent people over the Persian Gulf! They are waiting for us to do the 2nd stupid thing on behalf of the Zionists in the Persian Gulf!
Well, there was a false flag already (a mysterious explosion at Saudi oil terminal), and the US is trying to accuse Iran for it. So far does not seem that anyone is buying this lie after so many others.
Get the US military completely out of very foreign nation it is currently in, [either openly or covertly] NOW!
Bring all US troops currently on welfare in foreign nations home, NOW!
[This would include -but not be limited to : Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Germany, Japan, GB. ]
End all US welfare to ALL foreign nations , permanently, NOW!
End all domestic welfare for individuals [whether citizen or immigrant], and for all corporations, domestic or foreign, NOW!
Scrap all unconstitutional Federal agencies; e.g.: the Pentagon, CIA, NSA, FBI, Federal Reserve, Homeland Security, NASA, EPA, FDA, SEC, plus thousands of others, NOW!
Good – if another war can be prevented this is excellent news. US soldiers deserve better. Read the replies to this and weep for the carnage they have wrought upon our fellow citizens and their families:
Last ten days, time to tighten the belt….Peace.
Correction: the oil terminal was in UAE. Two of the four ships damaged were Saudi, though.
agree, and thanks for the thoughtful replies
I commented twice on that . Negative comments outpacing positive ones by something like 10:1 LOL
Aside from Yemen, Oman is the least enthralled with the US of the Arabian Peninsula states. I don’t see cooperation to that extent happening. A color revolution? Russia and China seem to have put the brakes on those things except, maybe in France!!
In terms of strategy I understand what you see in a direct across the straights of Hormuz assault as being one of the most likely avenues. But with all those nearby mountains and the years the Iranians have had to prepare, AND their ability to buy decent weapons in quantity due to their oil revenues, and produce the same, and the little I have learned of successful strategies, ANY assault from the sea is extremely fraught with risk and likely to fail. Russia will make sure there is no element of surprise.
I don’t see any rational US General wanting to take that assignment.
That’s the million dollar question.
A look at Oman….
”Israeli officials’ visits to Oman demonstrate a revaluation of regional actors’ strategic capabilities. In the aftermath of the Khashoggi murder and the resulting question marks over Mohammed bin Salman’s international standing, Israeli reliance on Saudi Arabia appears to have shifted to Oman––at least in the public domain. Behind the scenes, the kingdom continues to dictate the Trump-supported Gulf-Israeli rapprochement; it is unlikely that the visit to Oman would have been possible without Saudi Arabia’s blessing. Cognizant of Saudi Arabia’s enduring regional influence, Netanyahu has advised Trump to stand by the crown prince despite evidence of his involvement in the journalist’s murder.
The new relationship between the Gulf and Israel is part of a larger shift that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to spearhead, whereby regional Sunni Arab states openly align themselves with Israel in opposition to Iran. The White House sees a watered-down Israeli-Palestinian peace deal as part of this process.
Then there was the handshake between Netanyahu and Oman’s foreign minister and a brief interaction with Yemen’s foreign minister, all of which have become part of the prime minister’s charm offensive ahead of the April 9 elections in Israel. Netanyahu’s promise to bring ever closer ties with Arab states has seen him make visits to places like Chad and Oman, as he grows more eager to show that a Palestinian state is no longer a prerequisite for formalizing ties with Muslim and Arab states in the region.
True to its foreign policy objectives, Oman has sought to balance its recent engagement with Israel with extensive outreach to the Palestinians. Prior to Netanyahu’s trip, Abbas paid a three-day visit to the Gulf country to discuss Palestinian developments; less than a week after the Israeli leader’s travels, the Omani foreign minister and Omani envoy Salim bin Habib al-Amiri visited Ramallah to offer reports from Sultan Qaboos on Netanyahu’s visit. For now, Oman appears able to avoid overt favoritism. However, with as much as 87 percent of the Arab world opposing formal recognition of Israel, the true test for Oman will be whether it can continue to replicate the dual “special relationship” it has enjoyed in the Gulf in the Israeli-Palestinian sphere
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:dl5bFq8O6Z8J:https://www.mei.edu/publications/oman-and-israel-emergence-new-strategic-partnership+&cd=28&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us
Well, since the zionists control the US money supply via their privately owned FED and have since 1913 there is no chance that Israel is going to have its welfare checks stopped until the zionist owned and unconstitutional FED is ended and with zionist control of the zio/US chances are about the same as a snowball in hell.
Other than that, agree with you.
>ANY assault from the sea is extremely fraught with risk and likely to fail.
Agree.
Unsustainable, at the very least.
Continuing the WWII analogy,
Strait of Hormuz = Strait of Dover (IMO)
“Normandy” would be farther east.
Either way, even if they could secure a beachhead, they ain’t a going to Tehran.
> rational US General
Aye, there’s the rub.
Question is, who’s running the show?
Professional military, or dimbulb civilian “policy advisors” who know not of what they speak?
Bonkers Bolton???
Doubt the S.O.B. realizes terrain has 3 coordinates, let alone can be defended (ah, never mind..).
Cheeses K. Reist…
Well, Israel and the zio/US will keep trying and next time might blow up a US Navy ship, loss of life is immaterial to these satanic zionists as they proved with the attack on the USS Liberty and the 911 attack on the WTC.
Beg to differ. It cost nothing – and might have added to the US GDP some percentage points. The cost has been only entering some digits to the debt account ledger. As the “exceptional and indispensable state” the US is allowed unlimited finance to run amock. In fact that might be the reason why it runs amock: the more destruction they do the greater the contribution to the GDP. Besides sustaining the otherwise valueless dollar.
Indeed, a grinding ground war is not likely. But they will do a demolition job on Iran from a safe distance, for sure. Even a saner president, Kennedy, committed the US to war in Vietnam for the sake of prestige and status. But now there is much more at stake than status as everyone here agrees: a declining power, Israel, dollar, war industry and huge oily egos.
Trump is very mad. He may decide to blow up Iran as distraction.
”Questions about the president’s myriad financial issues have persisted well into his presidency. In response to a Times report that Deustch Bank flagged the accounts of Trump and Jared Kushner for potential money laundering, the president tweeted on Monday that the report was “phony” and that he doesn’t need to borrow from banks. “When you don’t need or want money, you don’t need or want banks,” he wrote.
In May 2018, Trump borrowed $11.2 million from a small Florida bank to finance the purchase of a Palm Beach mansion. In January, Trump appointed the bank’s CEO to the Atlanta Federal Reserve.
War with Iran only makes sense if America and Israel use a saturation approach with 1000s of missiles fired at once, many with nuclear warheads. How the world will react to an attack like that is anyone’s guess. Silence probably. So don’t discount the possibility. Both the US and Israel have recently used small nukes in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq,
Mirabile dictu, Nut & Yahoo can read a map!
Question is, will Qaboos allow himself go be suckered by the weasel from Tel Aviv?
Netanyahu is a glib little bastard, who certainly can pass for sincere, until you start listening to him..
> Omani and Israeli strategic interests
are certainly not one and the same, but I’ll bet Benjy is trying his best to sell that load of horseshit to the Sultan.
” perceived threat from Iran” indeed.
The “Tracks for Regional Peace”
https://www.albawaba.com/news/israeli-minister-oman-attend-transport-conference-1209656
is certainly a hoot.
Sounds to me like a cross between Deutsche Bahn to Poland and the Berlin to Baghdad railway.
What’s the plan? Resettle Gazans “somewhere to the east,” i.e. Oman?
Even Mo’BS is unlikely to fall for that, IMO..
This so-called “Middle East Institute” appears to me to be just another Jewish mouth organ.
Thanks for the laughs. 🙂
I also noticed the fallacy. It shows how the official narrative has been imprinted into our subconscious selves.
you forgot this … nationalize the Federal Reserve Inc., a private corporation.
Greetings (10 days early). You must be familiar with Muhammad Asad. I’m starting his ‘Meaning of the Quran,’ but first, I’m rather amazed such a person really existed.
Using Saudi Arabia by Us even as auxiliary staging ground for attack on Iran is out of question.
The reason for it is that than Iran would be justified to destruct the Saudi port through which all Saudi oil is exported. It will be for Iran very easy thing to do. Result of it will be chaos all over the world.
Many people grossly underestimate the intelligence and cunning of Trump.
In my opinion this is smart move by Trump.
Trump went along with preparations for war which is basically only a trap.
Trump is threatened by Democrats by impeachment and removal from presidency.
Trump will never give a final order to go.
But if Trump is removed from presidency than the ball will be in his successors court.
And Trump will say the famous “Apre nous deluge.”
@DESERTFOX, sounded like that you don’t know much about the geography of Iran! Iran is not like Iraq and or Libya and you need to study it a bit more!
@AnonFromTN, you are absolutely correct and the false flag was attempted but failed. Fortunately the false flag didn’t stick internationally and the US got embarrassed for announcing the bad news about the Saudi’s oil carriers prematurely or deliberately. Puncturing of the oil tankers was carried out by the MEK terrorist group under the direction of John Boltonski!
the grand wazoo says: ” you forgot this … nationalize the Federal Reserve Inc., a private corporation.” “
No, I said: ” scrap……. the Federal Reserve.”
The Fed is entirely unconstitutional .
Get rid of it, along with all of the other unconstitutional federal agencies.
Nationalizing it does nothing except put the fake money creation power directly into the hands of yet another gang of criminals, AKA the Federal government.
Do you really want to put that power directly into the hands of scumbags like Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and the rest of the crooked clowns? If so, I would suggest you need to have your head examined 🙂
Regards, onebornfree
Ohhhh this wasn’t predictable.
Say it ain’t so — Shia siding with Shia . . .
Toppling the government of Pres. Hussein —–sounds like a high IQ decision.
I am not a fan of Iran. There’s plenty of reasons to distrust them.
If you say so.
Please note that I did not give any number, but you did.
What military ever gives the number and order of battle truthfully prior to combat ops?
Where is evidence to support your unsupported claim?
Despite my mistrust of Iran, they are not a threat to the US or Israel.
And for those of you who cheered the strategically unwise toppling of Pres Hussein and invading Iraq and are now hand ringing about Iran —
well, congratulations
It is just another jewish mouthpiece..
You are correct,but I understand that Iran knows the US Order of Battle down to the Colonel level
just mainstream sources like the WP. I highly doubt that the US is hiding an additional 45,000 troops in Iraq.
If the cost is worth it, Iran will be destroyed. But as the blowback to the empire will be too great, it will not happen.
Hope you are right, however as these zionists are satanists anything is possible.
It will destroy Iran,but the result will be a Pyrrhic victory for the US, but that OK as Israel gets the desired outcome.
{Iran will be destroyed.}
Highly unlikely, assuming strategic nukes are not used.
No amount of conventional bombing can possibly destroy Iran.
Even a few tactical nukes here and there won’t force them to bow to US*.
Carpet bombing alone does not do it: you have to send in ground troops.
It’s been proven in WW2, Korean War**, Vietnam, ……..
You can never tell with these psychopaths, but if they use nukes, it very well might spin out of control, and engulf the world in an uncontrolled nuke war.
* there are disputes whether the detonation of nukes forced Japan to surrender, or because USSR declared war on Imperial Japan and invaded Manchuko.
** North Korean cities were leveled by USAF.
Am I missing something? The branch of the US military that is responsible for the Middle East, is Central Command. Centcom is based at the Al Udeid airbase, the largest in the World, in Quatar, across the Persian Gulf from Iran. An air / missile attack on Iran would be launched from there, and from ships stationed as far as feasible from Iran, certainly not in the Persian Gulf.
Two opposite but revealing reactions.
So, what was the point of your post? That the evil whitey has nothing to do with the evil jooscum machinations, or of whitey’s own duplicitousness?
Any woke person can see that the evil whitey and the evil jooscum are joined at the hip… and the evil of the jooscum is entirely enabled by the evil of the whitey.
Would they need a ground force? If yes, then you are likely right. But.
A nuclear bomb on Teheran, and a few others on other cities could be all what is necessary to destroy the country.
Quite unfortunately crazy people do crazy things.
And most worrying is the fact that there is no demonstration against war anywhere.
Now I am waiting for a false flag operation…
why will that prevent the nuke on iran? Settlers know that they can survive with deformed legs if they could survive with deformed minds for 300 yrs?