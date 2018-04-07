Semites, Self-Pity, Aggressiveness, and Censorship

The Jewish Chronicle is at it again, promoting a toxic anti-Semitic stereotype. Previously it claimed that Jews were “outsiders” whose “paranoia” and “arrogance” brought about their own downfall. Now it’s claiming that Jews prefer to work “behind the scenes” in British politics. This is the classic stereotype of Jews as conspirators and manipulators, evading public scrutiny as they shape supposedly democratic governments to their own ends.
Shy, tongue-tied Jews
The Chronicle made this claim as it described how, for once, the Jewish community has decided to work in the open. British Jews want the current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to be a well-trained shabbos goy like Tony Blair and Theresa May, funded by Jewish money and obedient to Jewish wishes. But Corbyn isn’t a shabbos goy and their best efforts have failed to turn him into one. They couldn’t operate “behind the scenes” in Corbyn’s Labour party, so they’ve had to come out into the open:
Yesterday’s Enough Is Enough rally was the most extraordinary event of my almost ten years as editor of the JC [Jewish Chronicle]. We are not, by nature, an angry community. Nor do we take to the streets. When we have a worry, we — more often than not — talk for ever to ourselves about it and then, perhaps, try to talk behind the scenes to the powers that be.
So when, on Sunday, the Board of Deputies and the JLC [Jewish Leadership Council] proposed a rally at Parliament Square, and issued a strongly worded open letter to Jeremy Corbyn, there was an intake of breath in some quarters. Not the way we do things. Not enough people will turn up. It will backfire. No one will care.
But the naysayers were wrong. Such is the level of anger — and, one has to say, fear — in our community over the indulgence of antisemitism from the leadership of the Labour Party that over 1500 people came with 24 hours[’] notice just a few days before Pesach [Passover] to make clear their feelings. … (The JC Comment Blog No.8: the antisemites stand together. So should we, The Jewish Chronicle, 27th March 2018 /11th Nisan 5778)
There’s some interesting self-pity and self-delusion in that blog at the Jewish Chronicle. Take the idea that Jews “are not, by nature, an angry community” and that they “talk for ever” to themselves about their worries before “perhaps” trying “to talk behind the scenes to the powers that be.” This picture of Jews as mild-mannered, self-effacing and reluctant to complain does not match the reality of Jewish power and characteristically aggressive Jewish psychology. Would a non-aggressive people attempt to alter the ethnic balance of the country they live in so as to make the natives a minority?
Treating Blair like a child
If you want to see the reality, take a look at a story from the days of New Labour, when the Jewish money-man Lord Levy controlled policy through his shabbos goy Tony Blair. Levy was described as “undoubtedly the notional head of British Jewry” by the Jerusalem Post. Two potential donors to New Labour, John and Courtney Coventry, described what happened when they met Levy and Blair:
“We were greeted by Jane Hogarth [a New Labour official] and taken to meet Lord Levy. He was like an animated cartoon, with large gestures and an overbearing personality. He discussed donations and how appreciative the party would be, especially Mr Blair. He said he would introduce us to ‘Tony’ and Jack Straw [the half-Jewish Home Secretary], Alastair Campbell [Blair’s thuggish spin-doctor] and various others. He said we would have plenty of time with Tony.” Then they [John and Courtney Coventry] witnessed an extraordinary exchange. Lord Levy was taking a call when the Prime Minister walked over to him and started to speak. Courtney said: “Lord Levy held up his hand and said, ‘Not now, Tony,’ and went back to his phone call. The Prime Minister turned to walk away and Lord Levy said, ‘Tony, wait, I need to speak to you.’
“I thought, ‘My God, what a way to talk to a Prime Minister.’ But Mr Blair stood there like a puppet on a string while Levy continued his phone call for at least a couple of minutes. Then he turned to the Prime Minister without apology for keeping him waiting and launched into a conversation about the importance of the evening. Here was the leader of your Government being treated like a child. Jane Hogarth, Lord Levy and Tony Blair all acted like this was normal.” (Lord Cashpoint, the bogus count and his porn star wife, The Daily Mail, 24th March 2007)
But it was normal. Blair knew his place: as gentile frontman for a Judaeocracy, that is, a government funded and controlled by Jews. That’s why, as the Jewish Chronicle has reported, he “was conscious of the need to have very, very good relations” with “the Jewish community.” He knew that if he obeyed orders, he would get to feed first his narcissism in office and then his avarice out of office. Blair is now a very rich man with a “staffed office” in Tel Aviv and a roaming commission from the Israeli arms-industry. Gordon Brown, his replacement as Labour leader and prime minister, was also a dedicated shabbos goy.
Corbyn can’t be controlled with money
When the Conservatives regained power in 2010, they were led first by the shabbos goy David Cameron, who is part-Jewish, and then the shabbos shiksa Theresa May, who may also be part-Jewish. Cameron’s Labour opponent was Ed Miliband, son of the Jewish Marxist Ralph Miliband; May’s Labour opponent is Jeremy Corbyn. And Corbyn is not a shabbos goy. Unlike Blair, he isn’t interested in money and he doesn’t want to become a millionaire by serving Jewish interests. That’s why British Jews and their shabbos goyim have been trying to topple him ever since he became Labour leader. Unfortunately, he’s very popular among ordinary Labour members and he easily defeated a leadership challenge in 2016.
Nor do Mossad and its allies seem to have any useful dirt on Corbyn. Otherwise the dirt would have surely have been used against him by now. Instead, the anti-Corbynites have incessantly wailed about anti-Semitism in the Labour party and tried, so far in vain, to paint Corbyn himself as an anti-Semite. Corbyn’s response to the accusations was very psychologically interesting: “The idea that I’m some kind of racist or anti-semitic person is beyond appalling, disgusting and deeply offensive. I have spent my life opposing racism. Until my dying day I will be opposed to racism in any form.”
He sounded like a religious believer being accused of heresy or blasphemy. That’s not surprising, because the same psychological mechanisms may be at work. Left-wing politics, like religion, is not intended to describe and explain reality, but to satisfy the emotions of its adherents. Corbyn likes to think of himself as a good person, which is why he is so indignant at being accused of the abomination of racism. In essence, he is claiming that his purity of heart shields him from all doctrinal error.
The recalcitrance of reality
But this is an extraordinarily naïve and unsophisticated view both of human nature and of how the world works. Although Sigmund Freud was not the first to identify the importance of the subconscious, Freudianism has been highly influential on the left and should have taught left-wingers to be suspicious of their own motives and behaviour. Why, then, are people like Corbyn and Hillary Clinton so certain of their own purity and goodness? Rationally speaking, they shouldn’t be, because they are imperfect and fallible human beings. But as I pointed out: left-wing politics isn’t rational or realistic. It’s designed to satisfy emotions and many human beings want to feel virtuous and holy.
That’s why left-wingers ignore both their own subconscious and what might be called the recalcitrance of reality. History is full of proof that good intentions do not guarantee good outcomes. We even have a name for it: the law of unintended consequences. Corbyn and millions of other left-wingers don’t recognize it or don’t regard it as important. Their blithe self-assurance is one of the many ways in which Marxism and other left-wing movements are descended from Christianity. I myself reject Christianity because I think, inter alia, that it teaches one to be careless about outcomes. It is purity of heart that wins one a place in Heaven, not perfection of outcome.
“Small, moderate and timorous…”
Blair’s response to the disastrous Iraq war is a good example of how religious beliefs can corrupt behaviour. On the one hand, yes, it’s true that the war cost trillions of dollars and caused huge amounts of death and suffering without turning Iraq into a model democracy. But on the other hand, Tony still feels that it was the right thing to do. He will face God with a clear conscience. In the meantime, he is being very well-rewarded for attacking an enemy of Israel, because the Iraq war was undoubtedly in large part a Jewish project. Lord Levy supported it and Blair did what Levy wanted. Jeremy Corbyn, by contrast, was a strong opponent of the war and correctly predicted that it would be a disaster. After all, Corbyn is not a shabbos shiksa. His political priorities are virtue-signalling and ethnic pandering, not serving Jewish interests.
The Iraq war was one of the two major crimes committed by Blair and New Labour. The central Jewish role in the war contradicts the verbose and self-righteous Jewish novelist Howard Jacobson, who has waxed lyrical about “what a small, moderate, not to say timorous force in British society Jews are.” The Iraq war was not “moderate.” Nor was New Labour’s second major crime, the opening of Britain’s borders to Eastern Europe and the Third World:
Labour let in 2.2million migrants during its 13 years in power — more than twice the population of Birmingham. Lord Glasman, 49, had already told BBC Radio 4 recently [in 2011]: ‘What you have with immigration is the idea that people should travel all over the world in search of higher-paying jobs, often to undercut existing workforces, and somehow in the Labour Party we got into a position that that was a good thing. Now obviously it undermines solidarity, it undermines relationships, and in the scale that it’s been going on in England, it can undermine the possibility of politics entirely.’
The academic, who directs the faith and citizenship programme at London Metropolitan University, criticised Labour for being ‘hostile to the English working class’. He said: ‘In many ways [Labour] viewed working-class voters as an obstacle to progress. Their commitment to various civil rights, anti-racism, meant that often working-class voters… were seen as racist, resistant to change, homophobic and generally reactionary. So in many ways you had a terrible situation where a Labour government was hostile to the English working class.’ (Miliband ally attacks Labour migration ‘lies’ over 2.2m they let in Britain, The Daily Mail, 16th April 2011)
Lord Glasman was a Jewish insider in Blair’s government. He correctly recognized that Labour was “hostile” to the White working class. Alastair Campbell was a gentile insider in Blair’s government. He correctly recognized that Blair “was conscious of the need to have very, very good relations” with “the Jewish community.” In other words, Blair was subservient to the hostile Jewish elite. That’s why New Labour waged the Iraq war and opened the borders. It was serving Jewish interests even as it worked against the interests of the White working-class.
New Labour served Jewish interests in another very important way. Jews do not like free discussion of Jewish behaviour, racial differences and the consequences of Third-World immigration. New Labour obligingly strengthened Britain’s already harsh laws against “hate speech.” The taboo on discussing Jewish behaviour is apparent even in those who criticize New Labour’s laws. We can see this in the reaction to the conviction of a White man called Mark Meechan. In March 2018, he was “found guilty of breaching Section 127 of the 2003 U.K. Communications Act, which prohibits ‘grossly offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing’ electronic communications.”
How did Meechan fall foul of this New Labour law? He posted a YouTube video of his girlfriend’s pug “perform[ing] a Nazi salute when he said ‘Sieg Heil’ or ‘gas the Jews’.” This was, according to the judge, “grossly offensive” and a clear breach of the 2003 Communications Act. Prominent British comedians like Ricky Gervais and the repulsive David Baddiel (who is Jewish) have criticized the conviction and defended Meechan’s right to free speech. They say that a highly subjective test like “offensiveness” is completely wrong for comedy, which should have the freedom to break taboos and question everything. I agree with them and with the other British liberals who are saying the same thing. But I note that all of these liberals are silent on some highly relevant aspects of the case. For example, they don’t say that it was effectively a blasphemy conviction under Britain’s new state religions of Holocaustianity and minority worship.
Nor do they point out that the “Jewish community” fully supported Meechan’s prosecution and are pleased to see him convicted:
During the trial, Ephraim Borowski, director of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (SCoJeC) told the court the video was extremely offensive. “In many ways, the bit I found most offensive was the repetition of ‘gas the Jews’ rather than the dog itself”, he said. “The other thing that struck me was the explicit statement that this was intended to give offence and intended to be the most offensive thing he could think of and then he says he isn’t a racist. But unfortunately we hear that all the time from people.
“I’m no historian but it is the marching signal of the Nazi stormtroopers who contributed and supported the murder of six million Jews, including members of my own family, and I take this all slightly personally”, Mr Borowski continued, adding that the SCoJeC website had been “bombarded with abusive comments” after the video appeared online. “Material of this kind goes to normalise the antisemitic views that frankly we thought we had seen the last of”, he said. “The Holocaust is not a subject for jocular content.” (Man who taught dog Nazi salute found guilty of hate crime, The Jewish Chronicle, 20th March 2018 / 4th Nisan, 5778)
In his satire Candide (1759), Voltaire said that the British execute an admiral from time to time pour encourager les autres — “to encourage the others.” In 2018 Mark Meechan was convicted of hate-speech pour décourager les autres — “to discourage the others” who might feel inclined to blaspheme against the Holocaust. Some British liberals are calling the prosecution absurd because, they say, Meechan was clearly seeking to be funny rather than to promote Nazism or attack Jews. They are entirely missing the point. Crushing a harmless individual for a trivial offence is a very effective way for an ideology to demonstrate its power and instil fear in others.
“Belsen was a Gas”
In 2018, the most powerful ideology in Britain is Holocaustianity, which insists that Jews are powerless, blameless victims whose historic suffering grants them spotless virtue and entitles them to control all Western nations. Back in the 1970s, when the Second World War was still a vivid memory for millions of people, the “punk icon” Siouxsie Sioux appeared in public sporting a swastika armband. She was not prosecuted. Nor were the Sex Pistols prosecuted later for their monumentally tasteless “Belsen was a Gas”:
[“Belsen was a Gas” in The Great Rock’n’Roll Swindle (1980)]
Belsen was a gas, I heard the other day,
In the open graves where the Jews all lay:
“Life is fun and I wish you were here!”
They wrote on their postcards to those held dear
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear!
Dentists search their teeth for gold,
Frisk the Jews for bank-notes rolled.
When they found out what they’d got
Line them up and shoot the lot!
Kill a man, be a man, kill a man… (Lyrics for “Belsen was a Gas”)
But the more the Holocaust recedes into history, the more important it becomes for its High Priests and their shabbos goyim to insist on its sacred and singular nature. New Labour introduced Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) to Britain’s religious calendar in 2001 as a symbolic way of capturing the twenty-first century. HMD is held on 27th January, the date of the liberation of Auschwitz, which is a symbolic way of capturing the year ahead and placing Jews where they like to be: at the centre of attention as the archetypal victims. And HMD is now an excellent way for politicians to make ritual obeisance to Jewish victimhood and to placate Jewish power. For example, when she signed “the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment” on 27th January 2018, the shabbos shiksa Theresa May informed the nation that:
The pages of this book unite us in a commitment to remember all those who suffered during the Holocaust. We stand together to honour the lives lost and those who survived. As Prime Minister, I pledge to do everything in my power to ensure we never forget where prejudice and hatred can lead. The new national memorial to the Holocaust will sit in the shadow of Parliament alongside a world class learning centre to do just that. It will make a permanent statement of our promise to remember and our commitment to teach future generations to fight hatred in all its forms. By supporting the HET and all its patrons, we will safeguard the memories of survivors and learn the lessons for generations to come. (Theresa May’s Holocaust Memorial Day message: ‘We must never forget where prejudice can lead’, The Jewish Chronicle, 26th January 2018)
This Shoah shrine “in the shadow of Parliament” will insist on what even Jewish historians have called “the lachrymose history of the Jewish people.” It will not point out that the nasty Nazis and their “prejudice” killed far fewer people than the caring Communists did in their pursuit of equality. Nor will it name “Stalin’s Willing Executioners,” that is, the Jews who enthusiastically and disproportionately participated in murder, torture and oppression in the early Soviet Union.
Open borders and closed mouths
Admittedly, Nazism wasn’t in power so long or over so many people as Communism, but the lessons of history are not so clear-cut as the High Priests of Holocaustianity want to pretend. Furthermore, while Holocaustianity in gentile nations condemns all opposition to mass immigration as bigoted, racist and xenophobic, it follows entirely different principles in Israel. This explicitly Jewish nation, which might be expected to know the lessons of the Holocaust better than any other, does not permit mass immigration. Instead, it seals its borders against ethnic enrichment and deports what is calls “infiltrators.” In gentile nations, Jews would describe the same people as “desperate and vulnerable asylum-seekers.”
But Holocaustianity does have some universal principles. While it mandates that Germany have open borders and Israel have sealed borders, it also mandates that “Holocaust denial” be illegal in both nations. Free speech is not a Jewish tradition, as honest Jews like the American historian Paul Gottfried are happy to admit:
Jews in public life and in academe have trouble living in an intellectually open society, because it would allow those whom they fear and/or loathe to be heard in open forums. This is something that Jewish organizations and Jewish intellectuals seek to avoid at all costs, through “Hate Speech” laws, academic speech codes, and associating dissent with the Holocaust or anti-Semitism.
During forty years in “higher education”, I never ceased to be amazed by how allergic most of my Jewish colleagues were to open discussion. Never did they wish to see opened a question that they collectively decided to close, allegedly for the sake of combatting prejudice and discrimination. (It goes without saying that everything featured on VDARE.com would qualify as off-limits.)
But this war on forbidden thoughts does not end with what VDARE.com dares to discuss. My Jewish colleagues and the ones I read in academic journals never tire of invoking certain guilt-infused taboos, reminding their subjects about how little they had done to atone for racism, sexism, and other currently condemned attitudes. … One cannot have both a free society and one controlled by the current crew of Jewish intellectuals and journalists. There is a contradiction here and one that will only be resolved once the teachings and taboos of this priestly class are emphatically rejected. (A Jewish Conservative Wonders: Is Free Speech Really A Jewish Tradition?, VDare, 21st July 2011)
Gottfried’s observations apply equally well to Britain and other European nations. It’s no coincidence that as Jewish power has risen across the West, free speech has declined. And there’s a great historical irony here. The Dutch-Jewish philosopher Spinoza, promoted by modern Jewish historians as the founding father of the Enlightenment, would not have survived if Holland had been controlled by Jews. He was execrated and ostracized by his fellow Jews for heresy. In a Polish shtetl or German ghetto, he would probably have been murdered and his writings burnt. Damnatio memoriae would then have blotted him and his ideas from history.
Highway to Hell
But Spinoza was able to live away from Jews among more tolerant and less violent Dutch gentiles, whose own Protestantism was a heretical breakaway from Catholicism. Free speech and free enquiry were essential ingredients in the rise of Protestantism, despite the determination of rebels like Luther and Calvin to prevent others from following their lead. Early Protestants rebelled against Catholicism but retained the authoritarian Catholic mindset and its belief in an exclusive, infinitely valuable truth that had to be defended by censorship, torture and execution. After all, it wasn’t simply ideas that were at stake in doctrinal disputes: it was eternal souls. If you believe that wrong beliefs send human beings to Hell, then censorship is not only justified, but virtuous.
That is why the Catholic church maintained an Index Librorum Prohibitorum, or “Index of Prohibited Books,” until 1966. The Index listed books and authors forbidden to the Faithful, ranging from Émile Zola to David Hume. And I have never seen the justice and virtue of censorship better defended than in an introduction written to the 1930 edition of the Index:
Through the centuries the Holy Church has sustained tremendous persecutions, slowly multiplying the heroes who sealed the Christian faith with their own blood; but today Hell promotes a far more terrible battle against her, sly, bland and harmful: the wicked printing press. No greater danger than this threatens the integrity of Faith and morals, so the Holy Church will never cease to indicate it to Christians, that they may be aware. And the Church, constituted by God as infallible master and sure guide of the faithful and for this reason provided with all necessary powers, could not do otherwise: it has the duty and consequently the sacrosanct right to prevent error and corruption — however disguised — from contaminating the flock of Jesus Christ. … [The] Church, as a provident mother, admonishes the faithful with timely prohibitions so that they do not draw their lips to the easy chalices of poison. It is not from fear of the light that the Holy See forbids the reading of certain books, but out of that great zeal with which God inflames it and which does not tolerate the loss of souls — teaching the same experience that man, fallen from the original justice, is strongly inclined towards evil and is consequently in great need of protection and defence. (Introduction to the 1930 edition of the Index Librorum Prohibitorum, translated by Rafael Merry del Val)
Censorship is indeed justified and virtuous if one accepts those two premises: that wrong beliefs send men to Hell and that the Church is “constituted by God as infallible master and sure guide of the faithful.” Luther, Calvin and other early Protestants accepted the first premise but rejected the second, replacing the Church’s authority with their own. That is why they too believed in censorship and the execution of heretics. But their successful rebellion had set an unmistakeable precedent and fatally weakened the idea of an infallible central authority setting out what all men must believe on pain of damnation.
Highway to the Holocaust
Protestantism also fatally weakened the idea of Hell and damnation. No authoritarian government or ideology in the modern West would justify censorship on the ground that censorship saved vulnerable souls from Hell. Such a claim would simply be laughed at. Instead, authoritarians justify censorship on the ground that it saves vulnerable minorities from a second Holocaust. Recall what Paul Gottfried said about the Jewish tactic of “associating dissent with the Holocaust or anti-Semitism.” The Holocaust is a secular Hell lying both in the past as an actual horror and in the future as a potential horror. Western nations must avert that potential horror by fighting hate and crushing racism. Performing her ritual obeisance to Jewish victimhood in January 2018, Theresa May said this: “I pledge to do everything in my power to ensure we never forget where prejudice and hatred can lead.”
Where can “prejudice and hatred” lead? To a second Holocaust, of course. This is another reason for Jews and their shabbos goyim to support open borders. The more “vulnerable” minorities there are in a White nation, the more they need protection from the cruel and potentially genocidal White majority. And here we see why Labour councils up and down Britain have turned a blind eye to Muslim rape-gangs. It’s not simply because the victims are in the White working-class, to whom Labour is now hostile. It’s also because Holocaustianity preaches the immaculate virtue and victimhood of minorities. Left-wingers cannot admit that brown-skinned Muslims prey on Whites or pose any threat to Whites. Nor can they admit that by balkanizing the United Kingdom, they are creating all the necessary conditions for the civil wars seen after the demise of Communist Yugoslavia and Ba’athist Iraq, which were very racially and religiously diverse countries.
Free Speech is a White Thing
A second Yugoslavia is far more likely in Britain than a second Holocaust. But neither would have been possible here without mass immigration, which was imposed on an unwilling White majority by a hostile and treacherous elite. Harsh laws against “hate speech” were an essential part of suppressing White resistance to the invasion of their homeland by non-Whites.
And the non-Whites who entered Britain became valuable allies of the authoritarian Jews responsible for the laws. Free speech is not a Jewish tradition. Nor is it a Muslim or Black tradition, as the pages of the Guardian constantly remind us. In March 2018, the non-White female journalist Nesrine Malik proclaimed that “Hate speech leads to violence” and rhetorically asked “Why would liberals defend it?” She was celebrating “Britain’s banning of three rightwing extremists,” who had wanted to deliver speeches at “Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park,” a traditional bastion of free speech. With millions of non-Whites like Malik now in Britain, is it any wonder that the White British tradition of free speech is dying? Nevertheless, three genuine liberals criticized Malik’s article on the Guardian’s letters-page, defending free speech even for the “far right.”
Fekete and Borowski vs Free Speech
Those defenders of free speech were called Michael Meadowcroft, Brian Wilson and Roger Fisken. Is it a coincidence that they all appear to be White males? I would say not. It’s certainly not a coincidence that their defence of free speech was in turn criticized by a High Priestess of Holocaustianity, the Jewish “anti-fascist” Liz Fekete:
Those taking issue with Nesrine Malik’s fears about far-right propaganda (Letters, 24 March) are not those at the butt end of far-right violence. Across Europe, far-right groups are forming paramilitary organisations, arming themselves and preparing for race war — as the growing catalogue of racist murders, attacks on asylum centres, mosques and synagogues attests. It is the privileging of freedom of speech over freedom to life that has emboldened identitarian and neo-Nazi activists, who are experts at manipulating naive liberal arguments about freedom of speech. (Freedom of speech or freedom to life?, Guardian letters, 25th March 2018)
I’ve written about Liz Fekete before at the Occidental Observer: she is one of Britain’s many Friends of Rape. Back in 2012 she was working hard to conceal the horrific reality of non-White sex-crime. Six years on she’s still hard at work as a “Director” at the “Institute of Race Relations.” That’s a dishonest name for something that would be better called the Institute of Racial Rancour. Liz Fekete is not interested in truth, reality or racial harmony. Instead, she’s interested in undermining the White majority and promoting minority worship within the wider cult of Holocaustianity.
Ephraim Borowski, “director of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities,” is interested in the same things. That’s why he was a hostile witness when the White male Mark Meechan was prosecuted for the absurd and trivial crime of teaching a small dog to give a Nazi salute. Meechan’s conviction sends a clear threat to Britain’s White majority: “Worship the powerless Jews or else.” But that censorship is built on lies about human equality and those lies are crumbling fast. The science of genetics cannot save us on its own, but it will prove an extremely useful ally in the fight to re-take the West.
Tony Blair was the same deferential servant to Alastair Campbell as eye witnesses reported. He was really a show man, a failed rock star who took up politics as a surrogate. He was deferential too and a groupie to Cliff Richard.
“But that censorship is built on lies about human equality and those lies are crumbling fast. The science of genetics cannot save us on its own, but it will prove an extremely useful ally in the fight to re-take the West.”
More than anything it’s built upon the fake & ridiculously impossible ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’, aka: ‘the holocau$t, aka: a false religion.
If the alleged ‘holocaust’ was fact, then why are there laws in Europe to prevent scrutiny of it? What kind of “truth” needs to imprison people to prevent free speech? Only liars demand censorship.
Get off your knees, shabos goys, and spread the facts. Nothing changes until you do, and you know it.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are laughable, scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here:
http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here:
http://forum.codoh.com
Meh – the left sides with the principle of equality within the collective. The right sides with fariness to the individual. Both are ideologies – ideas without practicality – in that they both logically ignore one half of the equation of any group.
No human has ‘the right’ to feel that they are morally infallible or ‘not as others see them’, without consideration: any action is perceived through many frames of reference, and whilst there is a broad definition of what any idea, such as antisemitism, is, the definition is frame dependent, and is not absolutely defined. There are different opinions and outliers, and it is important – for a rational being that wishes to make evidence based decision, to take as many frames, not just their own, into account as possible.
Corbyn does seem to do this relatively well. That he is confident he is not an anti-semite should not be discounted just because he is a lefty, who’s mind is ‘designed to satisfy emotions and … to feel virtuous and holy.’ That connection, is by itself, an ideological one – without basis in any more fact than a stereotype. Those are fine, but they can be an accurate representations of a group, not of an accurate representation of any one individual of that group. Just like Schrodinger’s equation – great for making predictions on an assembly of particles, not so good for just the one.
For the most part, it is reasonable to assume that most people who get into politics get into it to provide some social service to society as a whole, left or right, even if people are generally restricted by their biases towards their own social subgroup. It’s getting rid of the biases that matters.
Very often pedofelia.
Spinoza was thrown out of the sephardic jewish community in Holland because he brought a business conflict with a fellow jew not before the rabbi, but before a Dutch judge.
As to the why of jewish behaviour, in my opinion their identity as eternally persecuted innocent victims.
To prevent the next holocaust they must be in control, in order to get this control anything is allowed, just see how they were treated for over 2000 years.
The theory that christianity was created to destroy jewish power is an attractive one.
Just see how now the belief in Assad, the poison gas monster, has effect.
His ally Putin of course then also is a monster.
There of course is truth in these persecutions, the christian church made life miserable for jews for nearly 2000 years, the christians of course also were morally right, jews killed the son of god.
And then, after getting equal rights in the 19th century, again persecutions, the why of these not understood by jews, except a few, such as the jewish historian Katz.
Or a end of the 19th century Rothschild ‘the only enemy of jews is jews’.
On top of that the misery of propaganda, ‘those who concoct it in the end believe it themselves’.
"To prevent the next holocaust they must be in control, in order to get this control anything is allowed, just see how they were treated for over 2000 years."What "next holocaust"? All the fake ones Jews have been promoting from at least since 1823?
What a load.So do tell us how Jews have supposedly been "treated for over 2000 years"?
Non-Jew sources please.
We do know they have been kicked out of very country they were graciously allowed into.
But no, it's always the goys fault.The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.comthe so called 'holocaust' / theatre of the absurd
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=66
“Jewish control of the major media in the media age makes enforced silence both paradoxical and paralysing. Survival in public life requires that you know all about it but never refer to it.
A hypocritical etiquette forces us to pretend that the Jews are powerless victims; and if you don’t respect their victimhood, they’ll destroy you.”
—- Joseph Sobran
Do you seriously want us to believe such a guy dictated UK foreign, and more importantly, domestic policy:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Levy,_Baron_Levy
Of course there are Jewish manipulators & sleazy dealers, but to think that Grand Jewish Conspiracy is out there with crucial intent to destroy or ethnically replace white European race(s) is simply preposterous.
And why Soros is so angry about Hungary, that refuses Muslim migrants ?
In response to the attack spectacle by the west in Syria Putin said 'the migration into Europe again will increase'.
In the absence of any motive I consider real, for the missile show, was this the motive ?
Many Syrians now in Europe long to go back to a peaceful Syria.
"The White race is the cancer of the earth. Sooner or later it simply has to go" - Barbara Lerner Spectre, White-hating racist Jewish "sociologist" and influential all-purpose Jewish media "expert", who runs a Jewish affairs institute in Sweden - entirely at White Swedish tax-payers' expense.
Please go away and do a little basic reading in the works of Dr Kevin MacDonald about the purpose, design, history, conduct and content of the Frankfurt Group, and get back to us.
Think Peace --- Art
Tick Tock Tick Tock the clock is ticking for these brain parasites. The holocaust is the greatest bullshit story ever told and people are becoming aware of it thanks to the internet, the Jews are aware of this existential danger hence the holocaust denial laws in numerous countries within the last decade.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Levy,_Baron_Levy Of course there are Jewish manipulators & sleazy dealers, but to think that Grand Jewish Conspiracy is out there with crucial intent to destroy or ethnically replace white European race(s) is simply preposterous.
Then please explain to me why Soros wants Muslim immigration into Europe to continue.
And why Soros is so angry about Hungary, that refuses Muslim migrants ?
In response to the attack spectacle by the west in Syria Putin said ‘the migration into Europe again will increase’.
In the absence of any motive I consider real, for the missile show, was this the motive ?
Many Syrians now in Europe long to go back to a peaceful Syria.
That would be some kind of conspiracy. And there is none ...
As to the why of jewish behaviour, in my opinion their identity as eternally persecuted innocent victims.
To prevent the next holocaust they must be in control, in order to get this control anything is allowed, just see how they were treated for over 2000 years.
The theory that christianity was created to destroy jewish power is an attractive one.
Just see how now the belief in Assad, the poison gas monster, has effect.
His ally Putin of course then also is a monster.
There of course is truth in these persecutions, the christian church made life miserable for jews for nearly 2000 years, the christians of course also were morally right, jews killed the son of god.
And then, after getting equal rights in the 19th century, again persecutions, the why of these not understood by jews, except a few, such as the jewish historian Katz.
Or a end of the 19th century Rothschild 'the only enemy of jews is jews'.
On top of that the misery of propaganda, 'those who concoct it in the end believe it themselves'.
That’s so true. Most goyim I’ve ever known are indifferent to’em, but the goyim serve as convenient scapegoats in any case.
“But it was normal. Blair knew his place: as gentile frontman for a Judaeocracy, that is, a government funded and controlled by Jews.”
It was normal, in that it had been true of both parties in the UK for a very long time.
And – if there had been no national repentance – it was a given eventually, because Anglo-Saxon Puritianism was a Judaizing heresy. WASP culture is the fruit of a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy necessarily produces pro-Jewish politics and, over time, pro-Jewish deep culture that drives and directs individuals and institutions.
Tony Blair reflected WASP culture perfectly (in its contemporary UK liberal form). Trace back to the great Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell, and you will find an Archetypal shabbos goy. Cromwell made alliance with Jews, allowing them in England legally with special rights and privileges, precisely so he could continue to wage war, to do his damnedest to utterly destroy non-WASP (meaning among other things, non-Judaizing) cultures native to the British Isles.
The difference between Blair and Cromwell is that Blair knows who is the boss, while Cromwell and his original WASP gangsters assumed that Jews were only their bankers, that Jews were serving them for a mere pittance. The reality was that Jews were starting the long game to ‘own’ the WASPs and all that the WASP world would control – own them lock, stock, and barrel.
WASP culture has always served Jewish interests at the expense of the vast majority of white Gentiles because Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy.
You cannot solve the Jewish problem without also solving the WASP problem.
There’s a SCOTUS First Amendment case involving “aggressive Jews” that today seems almost entirely forgotten:
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/337/1/case.html
WHERE did this happen?
WHO was involved?
WHEN did this happen?
WHAT was the issue?
WHY the people outside the building attacked?
The post as it is means nothing.
…to think that Grand Jewish Conspiracy is out there with crucial intent to destroy or ethnically replace white European race(s) is simply preposterous.
It is not preposterous at all. And it doesn’t have to be a “Grand Conspiracy.” Although it could. If you look at Jewish behavior, you recognize patterns. This is expected. Groups behave in patterns that are intrinsic to them, as a people. Blacks act a certain way; East Asians act a certain way; White folk act a certain way. Certainly, variations exist, and the more adaptable an individual is, the less the pattern might show in any specific instance. But the pattern remains.
The Jewish pattern is one of cultural distortion and parasitism. But due to their realization that this creates antagonisms in their host culture, they “hunker down,” blame this natural reaction from the host on the host (the “anti-Semitic” accusation) instead of where it belongs, on themselves, and then act in ways to minimize the host’s self-defenses. They are able to do this due to their influence over money, media, and academy. All of this results in White dispossession in favor of the colored races. Of course one ought to blame Whites for allowing this to happen to themselves. But that seems to be what most want. Or at least it is what they go along with. However that is, one has to be pretty naive, or disingenuous, not to recognize the pattern.
“Levy’s home in Totteridge, North London, was burgled in 2003.”
Anyone can be the victim of a crime. Just because one has a lot of money or power doesn’t exempt one. In fact, it makes a person a good target for burglary. In this case, maybe the guy felt immune, and didn’t have security. Maybe someone was making him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Who knows? But the fact that someone is robbed doesn’t mean they are not influential.
And why Soros is so angry about Hungary, that refuses Muslim migrants ?
In response to the attack spectacle by the west in Syria Putin said 'the migration into Europe again will increase'.
In the absence of any motive I consider real, for the missile show, was this the motive ?
Many Syrians now in Europe long to go back to a peaceful Syria.
Soros is a sleazeball, but name other, say 10, Jewish financial moguls who work in concert with him.
That would be some kind of conspiracy. And there is none …
First, it is not just the financiers, but that is a big part--perhaps the driving part. Indeed, Jewish interests work to dispossess native cultures in many ways. They do not all march in lockstep with Soros. That is too easy of a straw man argument. Rather do they attempt to implement control, wherein Jewish interests are served, to the secondary interest of the host population. And it is their intrusion into the entire regime (using that word in its classical sense, as way of life) where it shows. That is, it encompasses the political, social, media and entertainment.
A few that could be mentioned, just to scratch the surface: Barbara Lerner Spectre (academic); Ronald Lauder (World Jewish Congress); Michael Eisner and Bob Eiger (Walt Disney-ABC-Pixar)); Leslie Moonvies (CBS); Sheldon Adelson (Casinos); Sumner Redstone (Viacom, MTV, Simon & Schuster); Gary Barber (MGM); Stacey Snider (20th C Fox); Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Scooter Libby, Norman/John Poderhoritz (Neocon Inc).
Each of these individuals, in his or her own way, works to the detriment of the traditional Western social order. Whether it be via pushing immigration of an alien population for others but not themselves, entertainment meant to demoralize the majority, or politics aimed at an Israel first end. It is just the way these people roll. They don't have to get together for a "Protocol" meeting to work it out. It's just their way of behavior. Jews are natural revolutionaries against the established order. They can't help themselves, it seems. And white folk can't seem to help themselves against their foreign imposition. Or at least it's been that way up until now. With the rise of the free Internet, people are learning, and reacting in kind. That is why Jews are now in the lead to censor the Web against "hate." Which means racist speech and anti-Semitism (not necessarily in that order).
No human has 'the right' to feel that they are morally infallible or 'not as others see them', without consideration: any action is perceived through many frames of reference, and whilst there is a broad definition of what any idea, such as antisemitism, is, the definition is frame dependent, and is not absolutely defined. There are different opinions and outliers, and it is important - for a rational being that wishes to make evidence based decision, to take as many frames, not just their own, into account as possible.
Corbyn does seem to do this relatively well. That he is confident he is not an anti-semite should not be discounted just because he is a lefty, who's mind is 'designed to satisfy emotions and ... to feel virtuous and holy.' That connection, is by itself, an ideological one - without basis in any more fact than a stereotype. Those are fine, but they can be an accurate representations of a group, not of an accurate representation of any one individual of that group. Just like Schrodinger's equation - great for making predictions on an assembly of particles, not so good for just the one.
For the most part, it is reasonable to assume that most people who get into politics get into it to provide some social service to society as a whole, left or right, even if people are generally restricted by their biases towards their own social subgroup. It's getting rid of the biases that matters.
You and I have known different politicians, no doubt. Most of the ones I have known have been in it for personal gain and aggrandizement. Any “social service to society” was a means to that end.
All that needs to be known about the Zionists can be found in THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION.
If that is truly the case as described, then there can be no better example of karma at work. Was it not the British who gave away Palestine to the Jews, at the expense of the local inhabitants. Now evidently the Brits are losing their own country to outsiders. Adding insult to injury, it is the Jews, according to the author, who are facilitaing that transformation. Is it not clear in this case that what goes around comes around, indeed, and that the scales of justice are balanced?
I am English and a member of the white working class. I worked in a factory, on the shop floor, for 25 years and I can tell you that what influences workers more than anything is The Sun and The Daily Mail.
Before he became PM, Blair travelled to Australia to ask Ruper Murdoch’s permission to be PM and to get the support of the Sun. This was agreed because Blair proved to Murdoch that he was a neocon and NOT a socialist
It is no coincidence that the political editor of the Sun was an everyday visitor to 10 Downing Street throughout the Blair years. The Sun supported Labour as long as Blair was PM. As soon as Brown took over the Sun switched its allegence back to the Conservatives and they have been in power ever since.
For those interested, Liverpool is staunchly Labour with 72% of the vote across all seven constituencies and they voted by 58% to remain in the EU. No one in Liverpool reads The Sun.
I have also met the English racist, or “patriot” as they call themselves. None of them that I know has read a Jane Austen novel or seen a Shakespear play. I played some English folk music at my work station and it was met with complete contempt by the 3 or 4 “patriots” who declared their undying love of heavy metal. One of these “patiots” then described to me, in some detail, a trip he and his wife had taken to see their favourite band; Earth Wind and Fire, a black band and he hated black people.
On the Muslims are rapists; yes there are some who target and victimise white girls and they should, like all rapists, stay in gaol for the rest of their lives. The article never mentioned Jimmy Saville and his mates, all of whom were white, who over decades raped thousands of under age girls. All white men are not Jimmy Saville and not all Muslims are rapists.
The USA is Israel’s b!tch…
The United States government gets its “marching orders” from Israel. THAT is a major problem, with dual-nationality Israelis running our government and formulating both our foreign and domestic policy.
“Cleaning the swamp” should involve getting rid of ALL dual-nationality types. There is absolutely NO EXCUSE for anyone having “dual loyalties” in MY country.
In addition, Israel holds a “Damocles sword” over the rest of the world with its “undocumented nukes”…
If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running, as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.
In fact, if a nuclear device is “lit off” anywhere in the world, it will have come from Israel’s secret nuclear “stockpile”.
The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for “the big one”. As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…
One of the most vital, detailed, factual, perceptive, relevant, incontestable and damning comments about these deranged, White-hating racist, nation-wrecking psycopaths I have ever read anywhere on the internet. Please copy this masterpiece of factual truth and keep publishing it everywhere you possibly can - I will certainly be doing the same.
We are winning and they know it.
That would be some kind of conspiracy. And there is none ...
How about you name some jew moguls that are NOT anti white, Zuckerberg, Brins, all the Hollywood bosses, all the Forbes 400 jews, etc. They are all working against white people, there are absolutely no exceptions to this (I challenge you to find just a single counterexample). It does not require them to get together and conspire, they do this naturally, no different to how black areas will have high crime, there is no conspiracy here, it is just how they behave.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/34f3a02c70471d86059812f8553ef878a4b89db7188ea04dc11a76060a9c839a.jpg
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4b03c46ae11fa4dc949dea39a782917edd59d79366e53dd0ac904ec01e8f6054.jpg
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/08c96c44ab68834c82543c6033bc3128fcf3b29ffce9da5706a32cde111aeaa0.jpg
www.codoh.com
I asked this in a previous thread, and would like to expand on it here:
Corbyn may have common sense when it comes to Israel, but what about the rest of his policy? Does he not just toe the globalist line when it comes to Brexit and immigration?
There is no doubt a large divide amongst his supporters – the blue collar, northern Britons and the immigrant , dangerous , and subversive Paki Muslims and blacks. If I could be assured that Corbyn would exclusively represent the interests of the former – and restrict immigration and make a hard brexit, I would fully be in his camp, despite the socialist rhetoric.
I, however, feel like he is playing the game of deception, and will represent the Muslims if he actually gets into power. Bringing in Mohammedians is a great solution to keep himself in power for longer. Remember that the Democrats claim to represent the blue collar, old left white unions too…
That would be some kind of conspiracy. And there is none ...
…name other, say 10, Jewish financial moguls who work in concert with him.
First, it is not just the financiers, but that is a big part–perhaps the driving part. Indeed, Jewish interests work to dispossess native cultures in many ways. They do not all march in lockstep with Soros. That is too easy of a straw man argument. Rather do they attempt to implement control, wherein Jewish interests are served, to the secondary interest of the host population. And it is their intrusion into the entire regime (using that word in its classical sense, as way of life) where it shows. That is, it encompasses the political, social, media and entertainment.
A few that could be mentioned, just to scratch the surface: Barbara Lerner Spectre (academic); Ronald Lauder (World Jewish Congress); Michael Eisner and Bob Eiger (Walt Disney-ABC-Pixar)); Leslie Moonvies (CBS); Sheldon Adelson (Casinos); Sumner Redstone (Viacom, MTV, Simon & Schuster); Gary Barber (MGM); Stacey Snider (20th C Fox); Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Scooter Libby, Norman/John Poderhoritz (Neocon Inc).
Each of these individuals, in his or her own way, works to the detriment of the traditional Western social order. Whether it be via pushing immigration of an alien population for others but not themselves, entertainment meant to demoralize the majority, or politics aimed at an Israel first end. It is just the way these people roll. They don’t have to get together for a “Protocol” meeting to work it out. It’s just their way of behavior. Jews are natural revolutionaries against the established order. They can’t help themselves, it seems. And white folk can’t seem to help themselves against their foreign imposition. Or at least it’s been that way up until now. With the rise of the free Internet, people are learning, and reacting in kind. That is why Jews are now in the lead to censor the Web against “hate.” Which means racist speech and anti-Semitism (not necessarily in that order).
So, I ask seriously: where can we see that global policy of, say, Bush 2, Obama, Trump, Merkel, Berlusconi, May, Hollande,... was influenced in any significant manner by these people (or others)? How do Lauder or Redstone "work" in dismantling & subverting "white" European civilization? What is so special about all these names that, in any significant way, can't be seen among the likes of Koch brothers, Bezos, Deripaska, Carlos Slim, Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffet etc.?
That's why Grand Joo Conspiracy is so great: you don't need to prove anything. There is no need for rational analysis of events, knowledge of facts... nothing. Just point to a few not very likeable persons & QED.
As to the why of jewish behaviour, in my opinion their identity as eternally persecuted innocent victims.
To prevent the next holocaust they must be in control, in order to get this control anything is allowed, just see how they were treated for over 2000 years.
The theory that christianity was created to destroy jewish power is an attractive one.
Just see how now the belief in Assad, the poison gas monster, has effect.
His ally Putin of course then also is a monster.
There of course is truth in these persecutions, the christian church made life miserable for jews for nearly 2000 years, the christians of course also were morally right, jews killed the son of god.
And then, after getting equal rights in the 19th century, again persecutions, the why of these not understood by jews, except a few, such as the jewish historian Katz.
Or a end of the 19th century Rothschild 'the only enemy of jews is jews'.
On top of that the misery of propaganda, 'those who concoct it in the end believe it themselves'.
“To prevent the next holocaust they must be in control, in order to get this control anything is allowed, just see how they were treated for over 2000 years.”
What “next holocaust”? All the fake ones Jews have been promoting from at least since 1823?
What a load.
So do tell us how Jews have supposedly been “treated for over 2000 years”?
Non-Jew sources please.
We do know they have been kicked out of very country they were graciously allowed into.
But no, it’s always the goys fault.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
the so called ‘holocaust’ / theatre of the absurd
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=66
It is the one and only antisemitic book I ever acquired, as you see it was published in Hitler Germany.
It contains an interesting description how jews in the 11th or 12th century were driven out of Britain, after having served the British king as tax farmers, what did not make them popular.
At some point in time the king expelled them.
One captain on his way to France with the expelled jews unloaded them on a sand bank at low tide, and left them there to drown.
Then there is the novel Jud Süss, commonly seen as antisemitic.
Goebbels used the novel for his antisemitic movie picture, that cannot be shown to this day.
However, in a tv report on the post 1945 trial director of the movie, parts were shown, the movie is an abomination of the book, that is more anti German ruler, than antisemitic.
Same behaviour as the english king.
J.S Bromley, ed., The new Cambridge modern history, volume VI, The rise of Great Britain and Russia, 1688 – 1715/25’, 1970 Cambridge
condemns jews in Vienna for usury, 50% interest, to a Habsburg.
However, if one reads the book one finds that the Habsburgs seldom paid their debts, or interest, and were in the habit of organising porgroms in which their financiers were killed, so that their obligation to pay vanished.
In the circumstances I wonder if 50% interest, in fact payment for risk, was usury.
It should be common knowledge that jews were banned from many professions.
Therefore cattle trade, butchering and hide preparation were often done by jews.
They therefore eagerly took up new professions, such as photography, and, in the in 1870 united Germany, banking.
Alexander Solschenizyn, ´Die russisch- jüdische Geschichte 1795- 1916, >> Zweihundert Jahre zusammen <<´, Moskau 2001, München 2002
explains the jewish habit of bribing officials by their persecutions.
Who runs Hollywood & the media?:
http://www.codoh.com
Jews say it’s a forgery, but cannot show anyone what is incorrect about it.
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/337/1/case.html
Thanks for that. I don’t think I ever heard about it before.
First, it is not just the financiers, but that is a big part--perhaps the driving part. Indeed, Jewish interests work to dispossess native cultures in many ways. They do not all march in lockstep with Soros. That is too easy of a straw man argument. Rather do they attempt to implement control, wherein Jewish interests are served, to the secondary interest of the host population. And it is their intrusion into the entire regime (using that word in its classical sense, as way of life) where it shows. That is, it encompasses the political, social, media and entertainment.
A few that could be mentioned, just to scratch the surface: Barbara Lerner Spectre (academic); Ronald Lauder (World Jewish Congress); Michael Eisner and Bob Eiger (Walt Disney-ABC-Pixar)); Leslie Moonvies (CBS); Sheldon Adelson (Casinos); Sumner Redstone (Viacom, MTV, Simon & Schuster); Gary Barber (MGM); Stacey Snider (20th C Fox); Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Scooter Libby, Norman/John Poderhoritz (Neocon Inc).
Each of these individuals, in his or her own way, works to the detriment of the traditional Western social order. Whether it be via pushing immigration of an alien population for others but not themselves, entertainment meant to demoralize the majority, or politics aimed at an Israel first end. It is just the way these people roll. They don't have to get together for a "Protocol" meeting to work it out. It's just their way of behavior. Jews are natural revolutionaries against the established order. They can't help themselves, it seems. And white folk can't seem to help themselves against their foreign imposition. Or at least it's been that way up until now. With the rise of the free Internet, people are learning, and reacting in kind. That is why Jews are now in the lead to censor the Web against "hate." Which means racist speech and anti-Semitism (not necessarily in that order).
This is the best you can come up with? This conflates a few Jewish businessmen, one absolutely irrelevant female (Lerner Spectre) whose only claim to “fame” comes from her irritating statement on the need to “diversity” in Europe & some ethnically Jewish activists & has beens.
So, I ask seriously: where can we see that global policy of, say, Bush 2, Obama, Trump, Merkel, Berlusconi, May, Hollande,… was influenced in any significant manner by these people (or others)? How do Lauder or Redstone “work” in dismantling & subverting “white” European civilization? What is so special about all these names that, in any significant way, can’t be seen among the likes of Koch brothers, Bezos, Deripaska, Carlos Slim, Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffet etc.?
That’s why Grand Joo Conspiracy is so great: you don’t need to prove anything. There is no need for rational analysis of events, knowledge of facts… nothing. Just point to a few not very likeable persons & QED.
AIPAC Bristles at Obama’s Reminder of Iraq War Lobbying – LobeLog
https://lobelog.com/aipac-bristles-at-obamas-reminder-of-iraq-war-lobbying/
Aug 6, 2015 – Jim Moran (D-VA), told Tikkun Magazine that AIPAC. has pushed [the Iraq war] from the beginning. I don’t think they represent the mainstream of American Jewish thinking at all, but because they are so well organized, and their members are extraordinarily powerful—most of them are quite wealthy—they …
The Iraq war– What did AIPAC do and when did it do it? – Mondoweiss
mondoweiss.net/2012/…/the-iraq-war-coverup-what-did-aipac-do-and-when-did-it-do…
Feb 2, 2012 – Let’s skip forward to the Iraq war itself, 2003. In The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy, Walt and Mearsheimer clearly show that AIPAC pushed the Iraq war, though quietly. AIPAC usually supports what Israel wants, and Israel certainly wanted the United States to invade Iraq. Nathan Guttman made this …
Barney Frank says Israel and AIPAC lobbied Congress to support war …
mondoweiss.net/2015/03/lobbied-congress-support/
Mar 12, 2015 – Tempers flared even more, they said, when Frank claimed that Israel and AIPAC had lobbied members of Congress a decade ago to support the war in Iraq. … Remember that Walt and Mearsheimer were tarred as anti-Semites for saying in 2006 that the Israel lobby pushed the Iraq war.
Moran Down | The New Republic
https://newrepublic.com/article/61979/moran-down
Sep 30, 2007 – He said that AIPAC was in favor of the Iraq war and “pushed this war from the beginning.” And he claimed that on the Iraq war, AIPAC didn’t represent “the mainstream of American Jewish thinking at all.” Moran had other things to say–much of it having to do with AIPAC’s lobbying on U.S. relations to Iran.
AIPAC to deploy hundreds of lobbyists to push for Syria action – Haaretz
https://www.haaretz.com/aipac-pushing-hard-for-syria-action-1.5330700
Sep 7, 2013 – But they had generally wanted the debate to focus on U.S. national security rather than how a decision to attack Syria might help Israel, a reflection of their sensitivity to being seen as rooting for the United States to go to war. Obama AIPAC – AP – 22.5.11 U.S. President Barack Obama arriving at the AIPAC …
Dems slam Moran’s tying AIPAC to Iraq war – POLITICO
https://www.politico.com/story/…/dems-slam-morans-tying-aipac-to-iraq-war-005925
Sep 19, 2007 – Democrats offended by Jim Moran’s statement that Israel lobby group AIPAC “pushed [the Iraq] war.”
AIPAC beats the drums of war – The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/aipac…the…war/…/gIQASVMZtR_story.htmlMar 5,
2012 – But once inside the hall, the AIPAC attendees heard the sound of war drums. “Iran’s nuclear … Nine years ago this month, there was a similar feeling of inevitability — that despite President George W. Bush’s frequent insistence that “war is my last choice,” war in Iraq was coming. Now Israel is moving toward …
AIPAC and the Push Toward War – The Atlantic
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/…/aipac…push-toward-war/253358/
Feb 21, 2012 – The bad news is that, as Kampeas also reports, “AIPAC is expected to make the resolution an ‘ask’ in three weeks when up to 10,000 activists culminate its … Greg Thielmann of the Arms Control Association notes that, “Even after crushing Iraq in the first Gulf War, the international coalition only imposed a …..
The Gentiles - Bezos, Slim, and Murdoch all own pro-Jew media.
Hmm - one can wonder why the Koch brothers do not buy a major media company.
My guess is that the Jews will not sell them one.
Think Peace --- Art
I don't know, Bardon. That's a pretty impressive group for off the cuff, if you ask me. But since these are obviously not the 'droids you're looking for, I guess it's best to move along. Nothing to see here.
Yep.
Holocaustianity is virtually the state religion of Western Europe, UK, USA, Canada – the West.
This is a fundamentalist state religion. It is 100% true – because….
IT IS TRUE
Anyone who questions or disputes any small portion of this Holocaust state religion is a religious heretic
An unbeliever
A Holocaust denier.
And as with other religious heretics throughout history in the Judeo Christian world, Islamic world these religious heretics are persecuted, marginalized and driven from respectable public life.
Orwell said something to the effect that:
“Freedom begins with the ability to say 2 + 2 = 4″
Once that is achieved, all else follows.
We should say:
“Freedom beings with the ability to say: maybe it wasn’t exactly 6,000,000 gassed jews”
Once this is achieved, maybe other freedoms will follow, like the freedom to avoid endless Neo Conservative Zionists wars against secular Arabs, the Russians, Serbs.
Maybe we can just notice that “The American” (yeah right) mainstream media is dominated by a very hateful Jewish Media Mafia.
We can notice that the likes of Harvey Weinstein force violent, hateful anti White movies like “D’jango Unchained” and mass open this violent hateful filth on…
Christmas Day.
Israel has strict borders walls, so can we.
A forgery is by definition a copy of an original.
"To prevent the next holocaust they must be in control, in order to get this control anything is allowed, just see how they were treated for over 2000 years."What "next holocaust"? All the fake ones Jews have been promoting from at least since 1823?
What a load.So do tell us how Jews have supposedly been "treated for over 2000 years"?
Non-Jew sources please.
We do know they have been kicked out of very country they were graciously allowed into.
But no, it's always the goys fault.The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.comthe so called 'holocaust' / theatre of the absurd
https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=66
” Johannes Öhquist, ´Das Reich des Führers, Ursprung und Kampf, Weltanschauung and Aufbau des Nationalsozialismus, geschildert von einem Ausländer’, Bonn 1941 ”
It is the one and only antisemitic book I ever acquired, as you see it was published in Hitler Germany.
It contains an interesting description how jews in the 11th or 12th century were driven out of Britain, after having served the British king as tax farmers, what did not make them popular.
At some point in time the king expelled them.
One captain on his way to France with the expelled jews unloaded them on a sand bank at low tide, and left them there to drown.
Then there is the novel Jud Süss, commonly seen as antisemitic.
Goebbels used the novel for his antisemitic movie picture, that cannot be shown to this day.
However, in a tv report on the post 1945 trial director of the movie, parts were shown, the movie is an abomination of the book, that is more anti German ruler, than antisemitic.
Same behaviour as the english king.
J.S Bromley, ed., The new Cambridge modern history, volume VI, The rise of Great Britain and Russia, 1688 – 1715/25’, 1970 Cambridge
condemns jews in Vienna for usury, 50% interest, to a Habsburg.
However, if one reads the book one finds that the Habsburgs seldom paid their debts, or interest, and were in the habit of organising porgroms in which their financiers were killed, so that their obligation to pay vanished.
In the circumstances I wonder if 50% interest, in fact payment for risk, was usury.
It should be common knowledge that jews were banned from many professions.
Therefore cattle trade, butchering and hide preparation were often done by jews.
They therefore eagerly took up new professions, such as photography, and, in the in 1870 united Germany, banking.
Alexander Solschenizyn, ´Die russisch- jüdische Geschichte 1795- 1916, >> Zweihundert Jahre zusammen <<´, Moskau 2001, München 2002
explains the jewish habit of bribing officials by their persecutions.
This is no more "antisemitic" than Shindler's List is anti-German.
Why are only Semitics entitled to protection from lies about them, or dramatized exaggerations of truths about them?
Recommend the book THE COMMITTEE OF 300 by John Coleman a former British intel agent, can be had on amazon.com, this in addition to the Protocols lays out the Zionist plan for a NWO.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Levy,_Baron_Levy Of course there are Jewish manipulators & sleazy dealers, but to think that Grand Jewish Conspiracy is out there with crucial intent to destroy or ethnically replace white European race(s) is simply preposterous.
Is it. Is it really.
“The White race is the cancer of the earth. Sooner or later it simply has to go” – Barbara Lerner Spectre, White-hating racist Jewish “sociologist” and influential all-purpose Jewish media “expert”, who runs a Jewish affairs institute in Sweden – entirely at White Swedish tax-payers’ expense.
Please go away and do a little basic reading in the works of Dr Kevin MacDonald about the purpose, design, history, conduct and content of the Frankfurt Group, and get back to us.
http://www.unz.com/akarlin/quantified-jq/#comment-2218841
It is the one and only antisemitic book I ever acquired, as you see it was published in Hitler Germany.
It contains an interesting description how jews in the 11th or 12th century were driven out of Britain, after having served the British king as tax farmers, what did not make them popular.
At some point in time the king expelled them.
One captain on his way to France with the expelled jews unloaded them on a sand bank at low tide, and left them there to drown.
Then there is the novel Jud Süss, commonly seen as antisemitic.
Goebbels used the novel for his antisemitic movie picture, that cannot be shown to this day.
However, in a tv report on the post 1945 trial director of the movie, parts were shown, the movie is an abomination of the book, that is more anti German ruler, than antisemitic.
Same behaviour as the english king.
J.S Bromley, ed., The new Cambridge modern history, volume VI, The rise of Great Britain and Russia, 1688 – 1715/25’, 1970 Cambridge
condemns jews in Vienna for usury, 50% interest, to a Habsburg.
However, if one reads the book one finds that the Habsburgs seldom paid their debts, or interest, and were in the habit of organising porgroms in which their financiers were killed, so that their obligation to pay vanished.
In the circumstances I wonder if 50% interest, in fact payment for risk, was usury.
It should be common knowledge that jews were banned from many professions.
Therefore cattle trade, butchering and hide preparation were often done by jews.
They therefore eagerly took up new professions, such as photography, and, in the in 1870 united Germany, banking.
Alexander Solschenizyn, ´Die russisch- jüdische Geschichte 1795- 1916, >> Zweihundert Jahre zusammen <<´, Moskau 2001, München 2002
explains the jewish habit of bribing officials by their persecutions.
IOW, Jews, after being allowed in, were thrown out because of their outrageous behavior.
I see no ‘tragedy of the Jews’ in all this. No mystery about “how they were treated for over 2000 years.”
I noticed you dodged the ‘holocaust’ bit.
Thanks.
http://www.codoh.com
Terresa May is a weak sister – she is no Margret Thatcher. She is going to lose the next election.
It is a given that Corbyn is going to come to power. He has the solid support of the rank and file Labor voter.
The Jew are exposing themselves to be the political assassins that they are. The UK is now hyper tribally aware. Everything the Jews do to assassinate Corbyn will laid bare. Backing Corbyn will become a political choice between supporting the English people, or supporting Israel.
Only 25% of the UK support May in her attack on Syria. That means in affect that only 25% support Israeli goals.
Hmm – how long will it be before supporting Israel in the UK, will be a kiss of political death?
Think peace — Do No Harm — Art
So, I ask seriously: where can we see that global policy of, say, Bush 2, Obama, Trump, Merkel, Berlusconi, May, Hollande,... was influenced in any significant manner by these people (or others)? How do Lauder or Redstone "work" in dismantling & subverting "white" European civilization? What is so special about all these names that, in any significant way, can't be seen among the likes of Koch brothers, Bezos, Deripaska, Carlos Slim, Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffet etc.?
That's why Grand Joo Conspiracy is so great: you don't need to prove anything. There is no need for rational analysis of events, knowledge of facts... nothing. Just point to a few not very likeable persons & QED.
Those people didn’t push the Iraq war—-the jews did.
AIPAC Bristles at Obama’s Reminder of Iraq War Lobbying – LobeLog
https://lobelog.com/aipac-bristles-at-obamas-reminder-of-iraq-war-lobbying/
Aug 6, 2015 – Jim Moran (D-VA), told Tikkun Magazine that AIPAC. has pushed [the Iraq war] from the beginning. I don’t think they represent the mainstream of American Jewish thinking at all, but because they are so well organized, and their members are extraordinarily powerful—most of them are quite wealthy—they …
The Iraq war– What did AIPAC do and when did it do it? – Mondoweiss
mondoweiss.net/2012/…/the-iraq-war-coverup-what-did-aipac-do-and-when-did-it-do…
Feb 2, 2012 – Let’s skip forward to the Iraq war itself, 2003. In The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy, Walt and Mearsheimer clearly show that AIPAC pushed the Iraq war, though quietly. AIPAC usually supports what Israel wants, and Israel certainly wanted the United States to invade Iraq. Nathan Guttman made this …
Barney Frank says Israel and AIPAC lobbied Congress to support war …
mondoweiss.net/2015/03/lobbied-congress-support/
Mar 12, 2015 – Tempers flared even more, they said, when Frank claimed that Israel and AIPAC had lobbied members of Congress a decade ago to support the war in Iraq. … Remember that Walt and Mearsheimer were tarred as anti-Semites for saying in 2006 that the Israel lobby pushed the Iraq war.
Moran Down | The New Republic
https://newrepublic.com/article/61979/moran-down
Sep 30, 2007 – He said that AIPAC was in favor of the Iraq war and “pushed this war from the beginning.” And he claimed that on the Iraq war, AIPAC didn’t represent “the mainstream of American Jewish thinking at all.” Moran had other things to say–much of it having to do with AIPAC’s lobbying on U.S. relations to Iran.
AIPAC to deploy hundreds of lobbyists to push for Syria action – Haaretz
https://www.haaretz.com/aipac-pushing-hard-for-syria-action-1.5330700
Sep 7, 2013 – But they had generally wanted the debate to focus on U.S. national security rather than how a decision to attack Syria might help Israel, a reflection of their sensitivity to being seen as rooting for the United States to go to war. Obama AIPAC – AP – 22.5.11 U.S. President Barack Obama arriving at the AIPAC …
Dems slam Moran’s tying AIPAC to Iraq war – POLITICO
https://www.politico.com/story/…/dems-slam-morans-tying-aipac-to-iraq-war-005925
Sep 19, 2007 – Democrats offended by Jim Moran’s statement that Israel lobby group AIPAC “pushed [the Iraq] war.”
AIPAC beats the drums of war – The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/aipac…the…war/…/gIQASVMZtR_story.htmlMar 5,
2012 – But once inside the hall, the AIPAC attendees heard the sound of war drums. “Iran’s nuclear … Nine years ago this month, there was a similar feeling of inevitability — that despite President George W. Bush’s frequent insistence that “war is my last choice,” war in Iraq was coming. Now Israel is moving toward …
AIPAC and the Push Toward War – The Atlantic
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/…/aipac…push-toward-war/253358/
Feb 21, 2012 – The bad news is that, as Kampeas also reports, “AIPAC is expected to make the resolution an ‘ask’ in three weeks when up to 10,000 activists culminate its … Greg Thielmann of the Arms Control Association notes that, “Even after crushing Iraq in the first Gulf War, the international coalition only imposed a …..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Levy,_Baron_Levy Of course there are Jewish manipulators & sleazy dealers, but to think that Grand Jewish Conspiracy is out there with crucial intent to destroy or ethnically replace white European race(s) is simply preposterous.
To ignore Jew created and fostered identity politics in Western nations is suicide. To say they do not do that, is simply preposterous.
Think Peace — Art
The United States government gets its “marching orders” from Israel. THAT is a major problem, with dual-nationality Israelis running our government and formulating both our foreign and domestic policy.
“Cleaning the swamp” should involve getting rid of ALL dual-nationality types. There is absolutely NO EXCUSE for anyone having “dual loyalties” in MY country.
In addition, Israel holds a “Damocles sword” over the rest of the world with its “undocumented nukes”…
If a nuclear device is “lit off” in an American or European city, it will have Israel’s fingerprints all over it. Israel is desperate to keep the American money spigot running, as well as sabotaging the Palestinian “peace process” that the world wants it to take seriously.
In fact, if a nuclear device is “lit off” anywhere in the world, it will have come from Israel’s secret nuclear “stockpile”.
The “power outage” in Atlanta was a convenient excuse for Israel to perform a logistical “sleight of hand”, as an Israeli plane was allowed to land and take off during the “power outage” without receiving customs clearance or inspection. Just maybe another one of Israel’s nukes was just being pre-positioned, getting ready for “the big one”. As most Americans are tired of all of the foreign wars being fought for Israel’s benefit, another “incident” on American soil would be enough to galvanize the American public, once again, (just like WTC 9-11) to support another war for Israel’s benefit. Israel’s “samson option” is a real threat to “light one off” in a European or American city, if Israel’s interests are not taken seriously.
Israel refuses to abide by IAEA guidelines concerning its nukes as they are already distributed around the world. Israel would not be able to produce all of them as most of them are not in Israel, proper. No delivery systems are needed as Israel’s nukes are already “in place”. Look for another “false flag” operation with the blame being put on Iran or Syria. You can bet that some Iranian or Syrian passports will be found in the rubble.
Israel also threatens to detonate nuclear devices in several US cities. Talk about total INSANITY; the so-called “Samson Option” is it.
As an aside, American “foreign aid” is prohibited from being given to any country that has not signed the “Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty” or refuses to abide by “International Atomic Energy Agency” (IAEA) guidelines regarding its nuclear devices. Guess what?? Israel does not abide by EITHER and still gets the majority of American “foreign aid”. This prohibition also applies to countries that do not register their “agents of a foreign government” with the U S State Department. Guess what?? Israel (again) with its “American Israel Political Action Committee” (AIPAC) still gets “foreign aid” in contravention of American law..
There are forty or so congressmen, senators and thousands of high-level policy “wonks” infecting the U S government who hold “dual citizenship” with Israel. Such dual citizenship must be strictly prohibited. Those holding dual citizenship must be required to renounce said foreign citizenship. Refusal to do so should result in immediate deportation with loss of American citizenship. Present and former holders of dual citizenship should never be allowed to serve in any American governmental capacity.
When Netanyahu addressed both houses of congress, it was sickening to see our politicians slobber all over themselves to PROVE that they were unconditional supporters of Israel…just who the hell do they work for? Certainly not for the interests of the American people and the United States…they should renounce their United States citizenship and be deported to Israel…
Bravo.
One of the most vital, detailed, factual, perceptive, relevant, incontestable and damning comments about these deranged, White-hating racist, nation-wrecking psycopaths I have ever read anywhere on the internet. Please copy this masterpiece of factual truth and keep publishing it everywhere you possibly can – I will certainly be doing the same.
We are winning and they know it.
So, I ask seriously: where can we see that global policy of, say, Bush 2, Obama, Trump, Merkel, Berlusconi, May, Hollande,... was influenced in any significant manner by these people (or others)? How do Lauder or Redstone "work" in dismantling & subverting "white" European civilization? What is so special about all these names that, in any significant way, can't be seen among the likes of Koch brothers, Bezos, Deripaska, Carlos Slim, Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffet etc.?
That's why Grand Joo Conspiracy is so great: you don't need to prove anything. There is no need for rational analysis of events, knowledge of facts... nothing. Just point to a few not very likeable persons & QED.
can’t be seen among the likes of Koch brothers, Bezos, Deripaska, Carlos Slim, Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffet etc.
The Gentiles – Bezos, Slim, and Murdoch all own pro-Jew media.
Hmm – one can wonder why the Koch brothers do not buy a major media company.
My guess is that the Jews will not sell them one.
Think Peace — Art
Jews panicked. Ted was blocked and Tisch given the network.
Can't let a non control such power.
Holocaustianity is the belief Jews were crucified at Auschwitz but rose from the dead as the so-called State of Israel. Crucifixion and resurrection are central to Christianity. So Holocaustianity is Judaism for lapsed Christians.
Western politicians support Holocaustianity because the nonexistent extermination program and fictional gas chambers are about all that distinguishes western rulers from the Nazis.
An educated guess about what happened to Jews starting in 1941 is that Hitler rounded them up to confiscate their housing and give it to workers made homeless by Allied bombing of residential districts. The Nazis interned these Jews and used them as slave labour but many could not work. These were sent “further east” where they were murdered by survivors of Soviet-Jewish pogroms in 1939 and 1940.
The Jew six million lie – and – The Polish six million truth.
The facts are that the Poles lost nearly 6,000,000 folks in WWII. And the Jews lost 500,000 to 1,500,000 dead.
Yet today, the Jews are assassinating the Poles character for not being sensitive enough about Jew death – when the Jews are totally insensitive about the Poles much larger loss of life.
To add insult to injury – for the next 40 years after WWII, commie Jews stole the Poles freedom.
What disgusting people the Jew are. Truth means nothing to them – what matters to them is what mendacious lies they all can use to attain and maintain power.
Think Peace --- Do No Harm – Maintain Hope --- Art
"These were sent “further east” where they were murdered by survivors of Soviet-Jewish pogroms in 1939 and 1940."You make really good points, Art, but the above is not supported by facts. There is no proof that Jews sent east were murdered, none.
In fact Jews poured out of Europe after the war into Palestine, now called "that shitty little country", Israel, and into countries around the world. Not exactly a secret.
Jews merely went where Jews obviously are.But remember, Jews claims those 'sent east' were all murdered and that they know where all the allegedly huge mass graves are, but they cannot show us the massive alleged remains of a single one. Nor can they show the alleged Jew reamins for any alleged 'extermination' mass grave site. Not one.Regards, keep it up. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
See the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/337/1/case.html
It would be nice if you included
WHERE did this happen?
WHO was involved?
WHEN did this happen?
WHAT was the issue?
WHY the people outside the building attacked?
The post as it is means nothing.
So, I ask seriously: where can we see that global policy of, say, Bush 2, Obama, Trump, Merkel, Berlusconi, May, Hollande,... was influenced in any significant manner by these people (or others)? How do Lauder or Redstone "work" in dismantling & subverting "white" European civilization? What is so special about all these names that, in any significant way, can't be seen among the likes of Koch brothers, Bezos, Deripaska, Carlos Slim, Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffet etc.?
That's why Grand Joo Conspiracy is so great: you don't need to prove anything. There is no need for rational analysis of events, knowledge of facts... nothing. Just point to a few not very likeable persons & QED.
This is the best you can come up with?
I don’t know, Bardon. That’s a pretty impressive group for off the cuff, if you ask me. But since these are obviously not the ‘droids you’re looking for, I guess it’s best to move along. Nothing to see here.
Liberal sounds alarm on Big Tech
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-tech-giants-must-be-stopped/
"The White race is the cancer of the earth. Sooner or later it simply has to go" - Barbara Lerner Spectre, White-hating racist Jewish "sociologist" and influential all-purpose Jewish media "expert", who runs a Jewish affairs institute in Sweden - entirely at White Swedish tax-payers' expense.
Please go away and do a little basic reading in the works of Dr Kevin MacDonald about the purpose, design, history, conduct and content of the Frankfurt Group, and get back to us.
Pooh…
http://www.unz.com/akarlin/quantified-jq/#comment-2218841
That was Fr Arthur Terminiello who spoke out about jewish supremacy after WWII and was nearly killed by a mob of communists and jews (but I repeat myself) at a venue where he was to speak. Oddly, Father Terminiello was charged under one of Chicago’s incitement statutes and fined $100.
The case, Terminiello v. Chicago, in which he sued the city government, went to the Supremes and is referenced as an early “hate speech/free speech” example case. The supremes overturned his conviction, but I don’t know if he got his $100 back.
Western politicians support Holocaustianity because the nonexistent extermination program and fictional gas chambers are about all that distinguishes western rulers from the Nazis.
The Jew six million lie – and – The Polish six million truth.
The facts are that the Poles lost nearly 6,000,000 folks in WWII. And the Jews lost 500,000 to 1,500,000 dead.
Yet today, the Jews are assassinating the Poles character for not being sensitive enough about Jew death – when the Jews are totally insensitive about the Poles much larger loss of life.
To add insult to injury – for the next 40 years after WWII, commie Jews stole the Poles freedom.
What disgusting people the Jew are. Truth means nothing to them – what matters to them is what mendacious lies they all can use to attain and maintain power.
Think Peace — Do No Harm – Maintain Hope — Art
Again these columns are too long and rambling. The first half was good. I skipped the rest.
She does look like a vampire or Danny DeVito’s Penguin in any case. (Big grin)
WHERE did this happen?
WHO was involved?
WHEN did this happen?
WHAT was the issue?
WHY the people outside the building attacked?
The post as it is means nothing.
Have you never heard of a link? Follow the link and you will even see the name of the case. With that you can find all the detailed info you could want.
“These were sent “further east” where they were murdered by survivors of Soviet-Jewish pogroms in 1939 and 1940.”
You make really good points, Art, but the above is not supported by facts. There is no proof that Jews sent east were murdered, none.
In fact Jews poured out of Europe after the war into Palestine, now called “that shitty little country”, Israel, and into countries around the world. Not exactly a secret.
Jews merely went where Jews obviously are.
But remember, Jews claims those ‘sent east’ were all murdered and that they know where all the allegedly huge mass graves are, but they cannot show us the massive alleged remains of a single one. Nor can they show the alleged Jew reamins for any alleged ‘extermination’ mass grave site. Not one.
Regards, keep it up.
The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
See the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
Thank you for replying to my post.
The term "further east" is in quotation marks because Goebbels uses it in his diary. In that same entry he says he came up with the idea of solving the housing shortage by sending Jews to the camps and giving their homes to bombed out workers.
Goebbels also states that half the Jews cannot work and are being sent "further east". He closes with the remark he suspects things are going rather hard for the Jews and he considers it unwise to enquire further.
Is there any dispute that Stalin sent in Jews of the secret police to murder the leadership, including priests, of the areas ceded to him under the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact of 1939?
I have read claims that German officers witnessed the murders of Jews that took place "further east" and were shocked by the enthusiasm of the killers.
So I wrote my post which I described as an educated guess.
We are not, by nature, an angry community. Nor do we take to the streets. When we have a worry, we – more often than not – talk for ever to ourselves about it and then, perhaps, try to talk behind the scenes to the powers that be.
https://www.thejc.com/comment/blogs/the-jc-comment-blog-no-8-the-antisemites-stand-together-so-should-we-1.461448
1 why do these people mix the two- street protesting vs talking behind the scene when there are huge space in between two diametrically opposite and undemocratic behaviors and which
are logical legal and transparent
2 Behind the limelight , means also managing and inserting corruption offering bribes making threats making underhand deals .
3 these people wont allow quiet diplomacy to work between Iran and US between Syria or Iraq and US But they would abuse the same for their sole benefits and they are always ready to deprive the rest hurt the rest and compromise the country That’s why they work behind the scene within the country
It is the one and only antisemitic book I ever acquired, as you see it was published in Hitler Germany.
It contains an interesting description how jews in the 11th or 12th century were driven out of Britain, after having served the British king as tax farmers, what did not make them popular.
At some point in time the king expelled them.
One captain on his way to France with the expelled jews unloaded them on a sand bank at low tide, and left them there to drown.
Then there is the novel Jud Süss, commonly seen as antisemitic.
Goebbels used the novel for his antisemitic movie picture, that cannot be shown to this day.
However, in a tv report on the post 1945 trial director of the movie, parts were shown, the movie is an abomination of the book, that is more anti German ruler, than antisemitic.
Same behaviour as the english king.
J.S Bromley, ed., The new Cambridge modern history, volume VI, The rise of Great Britain and Russia, 1688 – 1715/25’, 1970 Cambridge
condemns jews in Vienna for usury, 50% interest, to a Habsburg.
However, if one reads the book one finds that the Habsburgs seldom paid their debts, or interest, and were in the habit of organising porgroms in which their financiers were killed, so that their obligation to pay vanished.
In the circumstances I wonder if 50% interest, in fact payment for risk, was usury.
It should be common knowledge that jews were banned from many professions.
Therefore cattle trade, butchering and hide preparation were often done by jews.
They therefore eagerly took up new professions, such as photography, and, in the in 1870 united Germany, banking.
Alexander Solschenizyn, ´Die russisch- jüdische Geschichte 1795- 1916, >> Zweihundert Jahre zusammen <<´, Moskau 2001, München 2002
explains the jewish habit of bribing officials by their persecutions.
This is no more “antisemitic” than Shindler’s List is anti-German.
Why are only Semitics entitled to protection from lies about them, or dramatized exaggerations of truths about them?
My knowledge of American municipal and state politics is minimal but I would say of the Westminster style parliamentary system with which I am familar that about 90 per cent could be put into the category of those who went in with a primary if somewhat naive motivation to improve the world OR because it was the kind of duty someone with money or education or an ambitious mother did at the upper end of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Of course it must have seemed like an upgrade of status for many – perhaps a bit like becoming a priest if you couldn’t hack it in dentistry or as a vet. Does that count as “self-aggrandisement”?
It was normal, in that it had been true of both parties in the UK for a very long time.
And - if there had been no national repentance - it was a given eventually, because Anglo-Saxon Puritianism was a Judaizing heresy. WASP culture is the fruit of a Judaizing heresy. Judaizing heresy necessarily produces pro-Jewish politics and, over time, pro-Jewish deep culture that drives and directs individuals and institutions.
Tony Blair reflected WASP culture perfectly (in its contemporary UK liberal form). Trace back to the great Archetypal WASP Oliver Cromwell, and you will find an Archetypal shabbos goy. Cromwell made alliance with Jews, allowing them in England legally with special rights and privileges, precisely so he could continue to wage war, to do his damnedest to utterly destroy non-WASP (meaning among other things, non-Judaizing) cultures native to the British Isles.
The difference between Blair and Cromwell is that Blair knows who is the boss, while Cromwell and his original WASP gangsters assumed that Jews were only their bankers, that Jews were serving them for a mere pittance. The reality was that Jews were starting the long game to 'own' the WASPs and all that the WASP world would control - own them lock, stock, and barrel.
WASP culture has always served Jewish interests at the expense of the vast majority of white Gentiles because Anglo-Saxon Puritanism was a Judaizing heresy.
You cannot solve the Jewish problem without also solving the WASP problem.
Your thesis may have elrments of truth in it but is vitiated as an argument by the total rubbish that is your picture of the relation between Cromwell and Jews. Despite Manasseh ben Israel’s endless lobbying Jews didn’t reestablish a toehold in England till just before Cromwell’s death and remained disenfranchised until well into the 19th century.
Not in my book.
"These were sent “further east” where they were murdered by survivors of Soviet-Jewish pogroms in 1939 and 1940."You make really good points, Art, but the above is not supported by facts. There is no proof that Jews sent east were murdered, none.
In fact Jews poured out of Europe after the war into Palestine, now called "that shitty little country", Israel, and into countries around the world. Not exactly a secret.
Jews merely went where Jews obviously are.But remember, Jews claims those 'sent east' were all murdered and that they know where all the allegedly huge mass graves are, but they cannot show us the massive alleged remains of a single one. Nor can they show the alleged Jew reamins for any alleged 'extermination' mass grave site. Not one.Regards, keep it up. The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
See the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
Thank you for replying to my post.
The term “further east” is in quotation marks because Goebbels uses it in his diary. In that same entry he says he came up with the idea of solving the housing shortage by sending Jews to the camps and giving their homes to bombed out workers.
Goebbels also states that half the Jews cannot work and are being sent “further east”. He closes with the remark he suspects things are going rather hard for the Jews and he considers it unwise to enquire further.
Is there any dispute that Stalin sent in Jews of the secret police to murder the leadership, including priests, of the areas ceded to him under the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact of 1939?
I have read claims that German officers witnessed the murders of Jews that took place “further east” and were shocked by the enthusiasm of the killers.
So I wrote my post which I described as an educated guess.
The Gentiles - Bezos, Slim, and Murdoch all own pro-Jew media.
Hmm - one can wonder why the Koch brothers do not buy a major media company.
My guess is that the Jews will not sell them one.
Think Peace --- Art
Remember when Ted Turner wanted to buy CBS.
Jews panicked. Ted was blocked and Tisch given the network.
Can’t let a non control such power.
Your implying that the case involves Jews being responsible for the violence described in your chosen excerpt, or that the case is about “aggressive Jews” at all is thoroughly dishonest.
To start with you breach the traditional rule of propriety that you mention that the judgment you are citing was in dissent.
The judgment of Justice Jackson is in fact well worth reading but what you will find, if you do a search covering all the judgments, is that the word “Jew” occurs an almost infinitesimal 10 times and has absolutely *nothing* to say about aggression by Jews.
” I myself reject Christianity because I think, inter alia, that it teaches one to be careless about outcomes. It is purity of heart that wins one a place in Heaven, not perfection of outcome.”
Quite the opposite. Good intentions can lead to Hell. But we know these intentions weren’t actually good, either, and the purity at heart is at best a delusion, propaganda far more likely. So Hell is assured, not Heaven.
Thanks for being one of the civil commentators!
No human has 'the right' to feel that they are morally infallible or 'not as others see them', without consideration: any action is perceived through many frames of reference, and whilst there is a broad definition of what any idea, such as antisemitism, is, the definition is frame dependent, and is not absolutely defined. There are different opinions and outliers, and it is important - for a rational being that wishes to make evidence based decision, to take as many frames, not just their own, into account as possible.
Corbyn does seem to do this relatively well. That he is confident he is not an anti-semite should not be discounted just because he is a lefty, who's mind is 'designed to satisfy emotions and ... to feel virtuous and holy.' That connection, is by itself, an ideological one - without basis in any more fact than a stereotype. Those are fine, but they can be an accurate representations of a group, not of an accurate representation of any one individual of that group. Just like Schrodinger's equation - great for making predictions on an assembly of particles, not so good for just the one.
For the most part, it is reasonable to assume that most people who get into politics get into it to provide some social service to society as a whole, left or right, even if people are generally restricted by their biases towards their own social subgroup. It's getting rid of the biases that matters.
“,provide some social service as a whole” Thanks for the laugh . The ones that make it to the ballot have been preselected for their current or future corruption.
Very often pedofelia.