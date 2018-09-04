Russia As a Cat

Before I proceed in addressing some issues that Paul Craig Roberts raised in his article, partially addressed to me and Andrei Raevsky (aka Saker), I want to express my profound admiration for Dr. Roberts and his courageous civic position and his real, not for show, American patriotism. It is an honor and a privilege to be engaged in conversation with such an esteemed person, even when I disagree with him in some aspects of geopolitical reality when related to, the now official, Cold War 2.0 between the United States and Russia, and Russia’s posture in this conflict. Dr Roberts writes:
As I have made the same points, I can only applaud Martyanov and The Saker. Where we might differ is in recognizing that endlessly accepting insults and provocations encourages their increase until the only alternative is surrender or war. So, the questions for Andrei Martyanov, The Saker, and for Putin and the Russian government is: How long does turning your other cheek work? Do you turn your other cheek so long as to allow your opponent to neutralize your advantage in a confrontation? Do you turn your other cheek so long that you lose the support of the patriotic population for your failure to defend the country’s honor? Do you turn your other cheek so long that you are eventually forced into war or submission? Do you turn your other cheek so long that the result is nuclear war?
Here is where I and Paul Craig Roberts differ dramatically on the issue of Russia’s strategy. Yes, I agree with Dr. Roberts that, quoting William Fulbright, “words are deeds and style is substance insofar as they influence men’s mind and behavior”. But while insults and provocations are unpleasant and in some cases do influence mind and behavior of some, with modern day Russia it is different. I already laid out some basics of Russia’s strategy here at Unz Review, I will expand a bit more in answering Dr. Roberts’ undeniably valid question.
The 19th Century classic Russian fable writer Ivan Andreevich Krylov, among many outstanding fables, which Russian children are subjected to in their Russian Literature course and carry them into their adulthood since the early 20th century, has one which describes current geopolitical reality perfectly. The fable is The Cat and The Cook in which the Cook, after having had it with his day and escaping to the tavern, leaves his cat to guard the food (chicken) against mice. As the fable goes, upon his return from tavern he sees all the results of the cat “guarding” his chicken–the cat finishing eating it. The cook breaks into shaming the cat–most of the fable is the cook’s monologue about cat (Vas’ka) being bad, arrogant, irresponsible and evil. The closing lines of the fable sum the situation succinctly:
But, while he kept talking,
The cat ate up the whole chicken.
А я бы повару иному
Велел на стенке зарубить:
Now, I would tell this kind of cook,
And would ask him to write this on the wall…
Чтоб там речей не тратить по-пустому,
Где нужно власть употребить.
To make your speech less a waste,
You’ve got to use your power.
And here is the point–the United States cannot use this power against Russia without being annihilated itself, while Russia, as this proverbial cat Vas’ka continues to eat, against the background of a loud talk and nothing more. This reality, in a very both desperate and powerless manner, finally dawned on many in Washington. As Graham Alison notes:
However demonic, however destructive, however devious, however deserving of being strangled Russia is, the brute fact is that we cannot kill this bastard without committing suicide.
This is some progress in 2017, finally, when “esteemed” members of American geopolitical “academia” begin to grasp at least some limitations of their, grossly inflated to start with, power. This IS the progress, once we recall where the world was even in 2013. Despite wiping the floor with globalists’ stooges from Georgia in 2008, Russia still wasn’t taken too seriously by the globalist cabal in Washington. As late as 2014 all kinds of US military “experts” described a bulk of scenarios in which victorious US and NATO Armed Forces smash conventionally Russian Army in Ukraine. It was self-medicating against the background of Russia’s lightning speed operation in Crimea which forestalled US actions in turning Crimea into the NATO base. Russian counter-stroke caught everyone off-guard. How fast many forgot today what was accomplished then–this can hardly be described as turning the other cheek. If anything else it was a massive blow to an existing world order when Russia threw down the gauntlet. That is how honor is defended–by actions, not petty name-calling. Massive defeats of US “trained” Ukrainian Armed Forces followed in Donbass.
I wrote in January 2015:
But it is already clear that by failing to achieve any sensible political objectives in Ukraine and in Russia, and, by this, starting a massive global re-alignment, the United States sustained a defeat. What will be the consequences of this defeat? I hate to speculate, I just know that they are already big and that the moment of facing the reality is coming.
Today, almost four years later, we live in the unrecognizable world and no-one in the US, unless they write for tabloids and don’t care about reputation, describes scenarios of Russia’s defeats. It is a world in transition to not just genuine multipolarity, we are already living in multi-polar reality, but to a world where the United States is effectively checked in its attempts to project power into Eurasia. The world where it is reduced to merely calling names, hurling insults, and doing provocations–because it cannot do anything else. Somehow people ignore this fact of a dramatic, incredibly fast in historic terms, decline of the American power. American post-WW II prosperity and influence, rested primarily with the myth and bluff of American military power, which was supposed to make everyone toe the party line and tremble in horror in face of a “punishment” for digressions. Russia called this bluff.
Today, America’s actions represent increasingly pronounced symptoms of a declining power, which cannot face reality without going mad. And she is going mad, domestically, as well as internationally, the only force which is capable to keep this increasingly irrational and dangerous power from committing a suicide while taking everyone else with her is a threat of a massive military defeat. Russia has this force to do so, and so far it works. But I do have my own question: do orderlies in the asylum get offended, when overpowering the violent patient and restraining it to the bed, by this patient’s insults and resistance? I don’t think so–one does not get offended by a violent mental patient. Nor, orderlies defend their honor while restraining a patient. There could be no interactions involving honor between orderly and a violent mental patient. America is not treaty-worthy party, hasn’t been since early 1990s, thus there are no interactions involving honor in Russian-American relations on the American side.
So, I ask then, is it legitimate to assess the situation by comparing two states of the world in 2014 and 2018? The answer is not only that it is legitimate but that it is the only way to do so. Clausewitz’ dictum still stands today: “It is legitimate to judge event by its outcome, for it is the soundest criterion”. With all American provocations, insults and Russia’s alleged turning the other cheek, one MUST ask the question–is Russia winning? Once one looks at the larger picture–the answer is unequivocal yes. It manifests itself in many things, from economy, to military to geopolitics. So:
The zionist neoconsevatives who rule in Washington are capable of the same mistake that Napoleon and Hitler made. They believe in “the end of history,” that the Soviet collapse means history has chosen America as the model for the future. Their hubris actually exceeds that of Napoleon and Hitler.
Neither Napoleon, nor Hitler dealt with the issues of nuclear deterrents, nor did they live in the world of an instant propagation of information. Judging by hysterical reaction of these very same neocons and their military “experts”, be it in 2015 to the events in Syria, or Putin’s March 1, 2018 speech to Federal Assembly–the message was heard. Hysteria is a first sign of weakness. Those neocons might be irrational, at least some of them, but even those understand that there is a price to be paid and there are reasons, to be discussed separately, to believe that there is an understanding of the severe limitations of America’s power. After all, Napoleon and Hitler marched into Russia after putting the Europe to its knees. They had highly deserved reputation behind both Grande Armee and Wehrmacht. The United States cannot win a single war against subpar opponent since 1950, once one discounts a turkey shoot against Saddam’s grossly inferior army.
Per Semyon Bagdasarov. He is a good man and a Russian patriot, he is a former political officer, but I don’t take his suggestion “to sink” US Aircraft Carrier seriously. Patriotism is not an excuse for irrationality–the loss of a single carrier in case of a limited TLAM strike on some targets in Syria will create in the US a political crisis of such proportions that the world will stand on the very brink of the nuclear war. US was and is inherently biased towards nuclear response, with some short break in 1990s, when it saw itself as self-proclaimed greatest military in the world in the wake of Soviet collapse. Not doing stupid things but the ones which are necessary is what defined Russia’s responses in the last several years. This is the only correct strategy.
And here is my conclusion: being former military I give a full recognition to the fact that I am merely a writer who, as well as Bagdasarov, or any other “analyst” have no any access to a daily top secret briefings by Chief of General Staff and Russia’s intelligence to Vladimir Putin. Patriotism or, even, some residual professionalism is not a substitution to having a full situational awareness provided to Supreme Commander by thousands upon thousands people who even risk their lives to provide a key information for making this one and only right decision to prevent the world from annihilation. Russia knows where the Unites States is today and, when looking back at the last 5 years in world’s history, I see Russia as that proverbial cat finishing off the chicken, while those who are supposed to use the force cannot do so and speak loud and carry no stick. This chicken is Pax Americana. Russia will continue to do what she does, because it works, and because she knows how to fight wars, she knows how to defend herself and because we all live in a different world today, the way Russia, not the US, sees it. In this case hurling insults and even launching another useless volley of TLAMs in Syria, or “training” its Ukrainian stooges for military provocations is the limit for the United States and there is nothing honorable in that.
RUSSIA IS OUR HOLY LAND, OUR MOTHER LAND.
Our politicians are brainwashed into conflict with Russia by the Judaists, who own and operate the US media and our govt.
Most common people in the US have NO animosity towards Russia or the Russian people and love and admire the latter, a most beautiful and smart people.
Since white people are called Caucasians, our origins are in the Caucasus mountains of Russia.
Our ancestors spread from Russia into Europe, and then to the new world.
See the Kurgan hypothesis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kurgan_hypothesis
See the book by Mallory, “In Search of the Indo-Europeans”.
My dream is to go see Sintashta and see the tombs of our ancestors. And the Caucasus mountains.
And the Pontic Caspian Steppe where our brave and noble ancestors raced chariots.
Russia is our holy land, not Israel.
Very well explained. Thank you. Napoleon thought he had won at the Battle of Borodino and in the capture of Moscow. He did not notice he was losing until after he had lost. Hitler, after the battles of Stalingrad and Kursk, was still imaging how he would win moving his imaginary armies around on maps of the USSR. After Japanese losses at the Battle of Midway or loss of Saipan, historians know that Japan had lost WW2, but the Japanese militarists did not know that. It seems that confident aggressors have difficulty noticing defeat, until well after they are defeated. French and American defeats in Vietnam were both surprises, as was the British Empire’s defeat by the Americans during our War of Independence. Clearly the US is a most confident aggressor, and we seem unable to notice our defeats.
It seems invincible not because it suddenly stronger but because it is fighting in its backyard. Russia’s back is to the wall and that is the proof it is weak, and the West is the strength that always concentrates against weakness.
I am sorry Andrei, but I am going to have to disagree with your assessment of the current situation. I think that the US strategy is very sound and its aims are obvious. Since they can’t win any “hot” war of any significance, they decided to lure Russia into Cold war 2. And we all know who “won” Cold war 1.
Basically the strategy is: Focus on the “wars” that you can “win”, instead on the ones that you can’t. And the way they intend to “win” Cold war 2 is the same like they “won” Cold war 1 – outspend Russia on defense.
For a few years now, the Americans are bragging that their yearly increases in the military budget are bigger than the total Russian military budget. US now spend around 1 trillion on defense, while Russia is what – in the 50-60 billion range?
So the strategy is obvious: Scare Russia with how big your defense budget is, even if you have nothing to show for it. And if 1 trillion can’t do the trick, I don’t see why 2 trillion shouldn’t be able to accomplish the task – winning Cold war 2.
The only difference between Cold war 1 and 2 is that USSR tried to match the spending of US in Cold war 1 -that’s what bankrupted them. This time around, the Russians don’t even have to pretend that they are trying to match US military budget.
The US are perfectly capable by themselves alone in finding a new source of pride in the fact how much they can (ill) afford to spend on the military, thus they want to ensure that on their way to oblivion, history will marvel at what a powerful country they used to be – spending amounts of money on the military that no one else was able to match.
Your argument is nonsensical and uninformed. Russia has recently slashed their defence spending by a significant margin. If the plan was to lure Russia to spend more via defence then it has already completely failed.
You make many excessive and unsubstantiated assertions. In fact, you probably have n0 idea who your brave and noble ancestors. Perhaps they were indeed Jewish! Perhaps Huns. Perhaps Lebanese via Carthage, Spain and eventually Ireland or south-west England. Have you had your DNA tests? Have you had the results analyzed by several (nay, more than several) ‘experts’ on your background. Maybe you should go to Israel [Palestine for the honest] and dance the Meshugah, Israel’s national dance.
Who knows? Not me! And I’m not trying to beat up on you. But unless this site maintains high standards in its comment section, it will soon become Zero Hedge’s comment section, the home of the higher arts of moral masturbation.
Cyrano is “arguing” tongue in cheek;-)
A Tweet by Nick Griffin, former leader of the British National Party, on whether decades of mass immigration and Cultural Marxism have increased or decreased the West’s chances of surviving World War III:
‘Here’s the bottom line: Even if Nato destroyed the entire military & half the cities of Russia, she would survive. If the USA & UK lose their militaries & their electricity supply, their cities will be destroyed by their own citizens. The West has lost #WW3 before it starts!’
Yes, Putin managed to change the world quietly, to the helpless chagrin of the Empire. The fact that the Empire is now using the lowliest scum, like jihadi head choppers and “svidomie” Nazis, shows that it is reduced to hysterics and tantrums.
Sometimes I wish Putin to act more decisively, like after the murder of Zakharchenko in Donetsk by cowardly terrorist jackals. But I also feel that he must know more than I do. His strategy seems to be “when you see your enemy committing suicide, do not interfere”. So far it is working. If anything, Russia, without spending too much, prompts the US to spend itself into financial insolvency. So, if in Cold War 2.0 Putin is using the strategy the US used in Cold War 1.0, he is outsmarting his adversaries admirably.
It might be even worse for the Empire and its lackeys. The US and other NATO armies would be totally incapacitated by the absence of bathroom tissue. And I mean real soldiers, not trannies.
Both of you are way off. The reality trumps race, real or imagined. That’s where Russia wins. Particularly because it includes people of different nationalities, races, religions (or lack thereof), etc.
You need to start with the premise that the US Zioglob wants to destroy Syria and Iran – and you have to take them seriously since much of the Middle East has already been targeted, and is lying in ruins.
Russia’s part in this is that it gets in the way. Without Russian support, Assad and the Iranians would probably already be gone, and Syria would be some kind of ISIS run hellhole.
Also, the cook in the fable does monologues when angry, but the Neocons have been described as “Crazies” and act like crazies, so it’s a bit risky to only expect “loud talk and nothing more”. Crazies can start throwing things around, and they’re not known for balanced responses, so I find Martyanov’s view too complacent.
I would guess that Putin & his generals have a more realistic assessment , and interestingly they seem to have decided to stick with Assad (which seems to imply that they’re ready to go all the way with the US). Trump & Mattis need to appreciate this and moderate the Ziocons.
But overall, it’s unreal that this is happening. If the US attacks Russian warships off the Syrian coast, then things could get completely out of control.
Rural Russians do not have electricity, indoor plumbing and running water in many cases. It is like Eire in the 1920′s except worse because the distances are vastly greater. Anyway, if Russia got to a point where it was in a full nuclear strategic exchange with the US, the last act of the Russian leadership would be to order that their missiles hit every other nuclear power: Britain, France, China and Israel too. Russia would take everyone else down with them. For that reason Israel would not let America do anything that might start a nuclear war.
FSB operational group is in Donetsk now and is dealing with this murder. This is the start of the official recognition of the LDNR–initially as independent entities and, eventually, rejoining Russia. It is especially remarkable after even Kiev admitting a demographic and labor catastrophe, which also feed-backs and drives the whole country into the oblivion even faster. That, plus US military “advisers” are already in place in Ukraine. 2019 is not far away and US wants to “sell” own toxic asset as high as possible.
Evidently you missed Ralph Peters’ (and he is really bat shit crazy one and passes as “military experts” among neocon cabal) “performance” and writings when he called on the war against Russia ONLY inside Syria. And even then with some caveats.
http://www.unz.com/article/russia-the-800-pound-gorilla/
Even if such a psycho as Peters understands limitations–and that was a year ago, since then things changed in Syria dramatically, such as Syrian and Russian Air Defense among other things–then I would say that my position is not really “complacent”. Russia has a revolver and it is held to the temple. Is the outbreak of nuclear war possible? Of course it is possible, it always is–the main measure of it is how probable this outbreak is. This is way above my pay-grade level, but I will reiterate–Russia is aware of the US and where it stands on the order (if not two) of magnitude more than it is the other way around. Russians actually study the US and I saw a vast improvement of Russian Americanistika in the last 10 years. Dramatic really. On the other end…well…
You are a bit under-informed. Practically all Russian villages have electricity now, although many don’t have natural gas, indoor plumbing, and live w/o running water in homes (some have it in the streets, others rely on wells; most use old-fashioned latrines).
In the worst-case scenario of nuclear war between Russia and the US, Russia won’t need to target nuclear power plants (or anything else) in China. Russian strategy would be to make sure some people survive, same as Chinese strategy in that case. They might, although I am not sure that the survivors won’t envy the dead after a full-blown nuclear war. The US vassals will be hit, but given what the world will become, one can consider that an act of mercy.
As far as Israel is concerned, you don’t need to target anything in particular: one 500 kiloton device (or a few smaller ones) would wipe the whole Israel off the map (Arabs need not rejoice: that puny territory won’t be usable for any mammals for a few thousand years). One can only hope that Israelis and the US neocons don’t have a death wish and won’t let things to go that far.
Krylov….didn’t he come up with the idea of Krylov subspaces?….Was the poet also the late great Russian Naval Engineer-Mathematician Krylov?
America 2018=rule by senile old negro women wearing adult diapers+the mad mad biological mutant Rachel Maddow….while…The White “Men” of the Deep South worship Negro Atheletes in SEC NCAA DIV 1 Football Stadiums…….Who ordered this fucking sewage?
I’m worried about two things:
1)the Russian Military and the US Military are separated physically by a very thin line in Syria and other places…..accidental bumping into each other=Big nuclear accident!!!
2)The US strategy is to make Russia bleed internally with aggressive and violent Military occupations…directly as in Syria……and by proxy in the Ukraine…..Could this not lead to a coup in Russia? Noam Chomsky makes a compelling case that the US actually won the Vietnam War….Vietnam had it’s military victory….but the war turned Vietnam into a dependent basket case….44 years of being a dependent basket case.
https://archive.org/details/cu31924026691612
If there exists any other people than me that got curious about Ivan Krylov and want to read his stories i found a book on archive.org
“Kriloff’s original fables translated by Henry Harrison published in 1883.”
I found it easier to read the letters in that one than in the link in the article tbh.
Watergate was really about the US losing the war, so I think the Vietnamese won the war, but the US left benefited . To get rid of Putin and his system the US would have to impose a clear defeat on Russia, something the US cannot do in Ukraine without Russia esculating, and did not care to try in Syria. The American and Russian military would not let the politicians start a war.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4621738/dunford-tells-wicker-controlling-airspace-syria-means-war-russia-mccain-throws-tantrum-dunford
In the above video Dunford tells Wicker controlling airspace in Syria means war with Russia. McCain throws a tantrum, then Dunford refines answer. However, it is perfectly obvious that the current head of the Joint Chiefs is no more keen than Martin Dempsey was on aggressive action against Assad.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v38/n01/seymour-m-hersh/military-to-military
Dempsey and Micheal Flynn (while he was head of the DIA) sabotaging the CIA and State department policy on overthowing Assad the Idiot (he put up the price of basic necessities while the Arab spring was going on) was the origin of Russia gate, the CIA hated Flynn.
Sean—I hope you are right about Israel. I have seen it argued, though, that Jews would welcome a nuclear conflagration because, as God’s chosen, they would be the only ones certain to be left standing when the dust had settled. It would be the realization of the Judaic belief that Heaven and Earth were created solely for the Jews; see Shahak and Mezvinsky’s Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel, page 60.
of course they are, now go back to bed grandpa. you should not let your self get so agitated either, your heart is weak. it is a long time ago now that “you” beat the nazis and taught those pesky commies a lesson.
To the best of my knowledge–no relation.
https://www.rt.com/shows/worlds-apart-oksana-boyko/430003-stalin-soviet-society-power/
20: 28 in the video, and people can judge for themselves who is poorly informed.
In the event of Russia being forced into an all out nuclear exchange with America, Russia would hit every Chinese city. Any country that did not have major cities and industrial centers hit would be a post WW3 superpower. Russia has a vast number of medium range nukes for use on China, and there would not be much point in planning for a post war Russia if an intact China was going to walk in and occupy everything in the aftermath, would there?
Unless Russia used some kind of Cobalt salted device such as their Poseidon super torpedo can carry, I suppose goats could soon thrive there.
Noam Chomsky could be many things, military historian and scholar of a warfare he surely is not. I believe Carl Von Clausewitz makes much more compelling case about the war than Chomsky ever did or will.
The US “strategy” on Russia is written by dated “products” of the US “humanities” field, by amateurs and by ignoramuses–that is why US “strategy” on Russia is easily identifiable as one huge tantrum and is exhibit A of how not TO conduct military and foreign policies. In fact, I expect at some point of time many a Ph.D theses written on that–a fascinating topic of a country ran by people with maturity level of teenagers. As per coup–wanna see one? Open any US MSM newspaper or watch any MSM news.
Andrie…
Your last paragraph….and I thought:Kenneth Adleman…Jean Kirkpatrick…..Condelezza Rice(and this one is too stupid….to know she is stupid…) Susan Rice( very inflated opinion of herself and a dunce )……now this is a real confederacy of dunces……
Putin will go down as one of the great men of the 21st century……if anyone is still keeping tally then.
A very interesting response.
I fear you’re underestimating the power of messianic delusions. The country with leaders speaking of the End of History, the Moral Arc of History, etc., is not a country with a generalized ability to accept equal status among competing powers.
They will burn the world if they can’t have it.
Additionally, I interact (drink) with policy types in DC and elsewhere and to them the suggestion that USG would not be able to ruin Russia, or China, and not suffer a catastrophe at home, is laughable. They will actually laugh. While it may be the case that there are serious people who seriously understand the situation, the default assumption among Regime players is that USG is on top, and this will continue for ever.
Much reasoned and passionate debate this: should Russia do or not do? Not possessing military background at the level of many luminaries here, all I can do is lay out an analogy built around game theory and poker.
You (Russia) are playing poker with a guy (Uncle Sam) known to hide cards up his sleeves. You do not call for a show of hands because you fear the loser and his servants will rather blow up the gaming room than lose. And the blowing up the room is not a certainty, only a probability not subject to quantification. So the initiative rests with the other guy – and he keeps doubling the stakes every move. Now what to do you do? Every time the stakes are doubled the probability of the loser blowing up the gaming room increases should he be called out. Should you have called for a show of hands when the stakes were lower? Or should you let the game go on and on, thereby avoiding a big blow up? The other probem is that not only is the other guy crooked, he is also slightly crazy and blind. Has he really seen his own hand of cards correctly? You don’t know for sure. It does look like safety might lie in letting the game go on at the other guy’s initiative. What if it drags on endlessly? Who has the bigger pile of chips? Who will go bust first? What if piles of chips are ignored as a constraint on both sides? Well, then how will the game end? All games must have an end point.
I have no answers.
Having grown up in Donbass, I would like to share your hope.
However, there are several reasons for Russia’s reluctance to let Donbass join. One is purely economic: Donbass is a lot more populous than Crimea, so bringing the living standards there from Ukrainian to Russian level would cost lots of money. Russia is hardly in a position to take on an additional huge burden right now.
The other is geopolitical: I strongly suspect that Putin wants to use Donbass as a lever to push Ukraine to a sensible position of neutrality internationally and federation internally. If so, good luck to him: that would make Ukraine viable.
If WWIII starts in earnest, having someone left intact would be the least of Russia’s (or anyone else’s) worries.
I don’t know about goats, but naturally radiation-resistant rodents and insects would have been grateful to neocons, if they knew who to thank for gifting them the whole Earth as a kingdom.
Where might I read more about current FSB activity in Donetsk? Either Russian or English.
{FSB operational group is in Donetsk now and is dealing with this murder.}
Isn’t it a little late?
Like the proverbial barn doors…….
Somebody – either the Ukrainians themselves or CIA or MI6 or….. all of the above have apparently totally penetrated LDNR leadership circles.
Motorola ,Givi, and now Zak were assassinated in their own lairs.
I recall that other LDNR experienced military leaders, less prominent/colorful than Moto & Givi, have also been assassinated outside of active military operations.
How is this possible?
How can FSB allow such deep penetration – without detection – of LDNR?
I would think these LDNR guys being ethnic Russians and LDNR really being historic Russian lands, Kremlin would have the place flooded with counterintelligence agents to flush out the traitors who are selling out their leaders to be assassinated.
Something is very, very strange.
If you want your soul to soar above the clouds, read what is the true jewel of Russian literature, works by Saltikov-Shchedrin.
In view of assassination of Zakharchenko.
It is now imperative that Russia to face the reality. Donbas and Luganks aka Novorosia is an independent entity, and so Russia should realize it. Russia should extend economic assistance and also to send peacekeeper for their protection from berserk UkoNacis.
( Maybe probably after job is finished in Syria.)
Yes, it’s definitely a tricky situation living in a large country run by criminals and madmen.
If not for nuclear weapons, things would be much simpler, and once they eventually got a bloody military nose, there might be a popular uprising, probably leading to the wholesale massacre of all our ruling political, financial, and intellectual elites. This would definitely serve them right and also provide excellent business to Chinese guillotine-manufacturers. But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful, so I guess there’s not all that much we can do except sit around and worry.
Not at all.
‘[Krylov subspace] The concept is named after Russian applied mathematician and naval engineer Alexei Krylov, who published a paper about it in 1931′.
‘Ivan Andreyevich Krylov (Russian: Ива́н Андре́евич Крыло́в; February 13, 1769 – November 21, 1844) is Russia’s best-known fabulist and probably the most epigrammatic of all Russian authors’.
Obviously they are not the same person. That there might be a distant relation, it is possible.
What are results of game theory simulations in which two opponents can annihilate each other with nuclear weapon but one has an overwhelming advantage in conventional weapon, economy and soft power?
The weaker one who would have to initiate the nuclear attack will be slowly cooked like a frog and sliced like a salami eventually losing rationale for the resistance and the resolve for the first strike nuclear attack.
America is playing with fire but it is Russia that will have to make a decision to commit suicide. It will be Russia’s choice to end the world. Not America’s.
To stop America Russia must make its threat of using the nuclear weapon credible. So credible that there are no ifs or maybes or second thoughts in Pentagon. The most credible threat is to actually use the nuclear weapon but not against the US which would lead to MAD but against a third country. Which third country Russia could hit or should hit? Quick answer: Israel.
Watch it to the end and you will hear some great analysis on why Iran is a target of US policy.
Long ago Chomsky identified the Camp David Accords of 1978 as freeing Israel from the deterrent that Egypt represented, and thus enabling Israel to strike at Lebanon. As with most good ideas it’s so obvious–after one has been told. He said when young he used to go to the library and read their massive collection of political leaflets from various exotic groups (some apparently Anti Semitic) and he said although there was much craziness, he picked up some insights with a lot of reading.
history will marvel …..
The US armies are good only at threatening countries and bombing defenseless civilians . The US is a war sick nation that has been at war 93 % of the time of its existence . ” History will marvel ” at how such a powerful country degenerated into being the disgusting bully of the planet .
‘For that reason Israel would not let America do anything that might start a nuclear war.’
It’s a comforting thought. However, I don’t credit our master with that much wisdom.
We need to surrender to somebody sensible. Put ourselves in Iceland’s hands.
I’m not familiar with the 2014 analyses where these expert thought the US and NATO could smash Russian forces. I can see where perhaps they are running an idealized version of war as a sterile chess game, and the game rules and correlation of “pieces” shows NATO winning, and that may even be true initially. However, didn’t any of them look at the bigger picture and consider the effect that the casualties, the economic disruptions, and the threat of nuclear war would have on the people of the Western nations? Are they so insulated from reality as to think Americans and Europeans would have the stomach for such a war? Incredible! This is Operation Barbarossa, Hitlerian levels of self-delusion. No one thought this through on a truly strategic level? No officer asked even the simplest question like, oh by the way, what do we calculate the world’s stock markets will bottom out at?
There is another sense of a “cat country”. Someone at National Review years ago described the US, the UK, and Germany as dog nations, straightforward and with a loud bark. France, in contrast, was a cat nation, slinking along, never taking orders, manipulative, always looking to get its own way.
I don’t think this was Jonah Goldberg, but he did do a piece saying Islam’s extreme preference for cats over dogs is an unbridgeable chasm between their “civilization” and the West.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2001/12/true-clash-civilizations-jonah-goldberg/
Seriously? Since the 1990s? Ask the Native Americans whose more than 400 treaties with their erstwhile conquerors and land robbers were worth no more than the toilet paper they were written on.
Let me be blunt. Russia and China are trying to prevent America from causing irreparable harm to the people that live on the blue planet and the environment that is increasingly being destroyed by the ever expanding human population (see the book Donut Economics).
Most so called experts in the West believe nuclear war is winnable with minimal casualties of a few tens of millions of dead. These ignorant “experts” include the US military leadership, most nuclear weapon scientists in government laboratories and various western web sites such as “Peak Prosperity”. Unfortunately, these groups only consider the effects of heat, blast and radiation in their analysis. The reality is that the vast majority of deaths would be due to the Nuclear Winter aftermath that would last for a decade or more with sub-freezing temperature over most, if not all, of the globe. Perhaps only 2-5% of the world population would survive.
Your wet dream of Russia firing nuclear warheads on China just wouldn’t happen as they know the consequences of nuclear war and would both target the Western countries to ensure they would remain smoldering ruins for a long time. Both China have extensive underground shelters for their political leadership and highly skilled technologists and would be best suited to eventually rebuild their civilizations in the long recovery. The US survivors would choose something out of the movie “on the Beach”.
The battle for Iblib is fast approaching and the 70,000 or so terrorists will be destroyed if they do not surrender to the SAA. The 18,000 Unghar and some 10,000 HTS will not be allowed to surrender and will be wiped out. The same goes for a few dozen other terrorist groups that are allied with HTS. Hopefully, Russia will be successful in convincing Turkey to withdraw their troops and support the SAA. Unfortunately, Turkey follows the Muslim Brotherhood and will probably do everything it can to protect its Turcic brothers in Iblib.
I would hope Turkey would back down but am not sure that the Turkish leadership are rational actors as they are under economic sanctions by the US. Thus far Turkey has deployed about 16 warships offshore of Syria and may be trying to get Russia to stand down.
http://thesaker.is/september-4-2018-trump-warns-syria-against-combating-terrorists-in-idlib/
The upcoming battle could spin out of control if Russian troops are killed by either US, French, UK or Turkish forces, as Putin has declared that the ships or planes that launched the attack would be destroyed. Once Trump realizes that Russia has superior conventional forces in theatre the US and its allies may go nuclear which goes against game theory. Unfortunately, the US has long ago quit being a rational actor, with perhaps a couple of generals that know the score, which would be pushed aside.
Which Pax Americana ?
As after Wilson’s ‘war to end all wars’, after FDR there were endless wars.
This is, in my opinion, why Deep State attacks Trump, it seems to me, I admit, hope is the father of the thought, that Trump understands what some historian wrote “war is the way politicians destroy apparently superfluous wealth’.
Anyone who knows something about history, and this already begins some 2000 years ago, has seen how a few decades od peace bring wealth, imposing buildings, advance in art, literature, whatever.
Alas, mankind has other ideas.
A historian once calculated that on average in Europe on thirteen years of war there were three years of peace.
Nuclear weapons are horrible, but it may be that they prevent a mayor war.
Nevertheless, a mayor war is not impossible, idiots at the Pentagon talk about strategic hydrogen bombs.
Those that know something about the Veda’s, and the flying things called vimana’s there, the later writers possibly having had not the slightest idea how they functioned, may wonder with me if long before us also a highly developed society disappeared.
Putin’s strategy to me seems to be ‘never, never, be provoked into something the enemy wants desperately’.
He may have learned from Hitler, his attack on Poland was the end of Germany
Exactly. And waiting while cat is eating the chicken won’t be enough. Here is a last time when something could be done both in US (by society) and in Russsia (by military and strong political actions).
But we are listening the old fables from one side and crazy shouts from another.
Good future for cockroaches is almost guaranteed.
I have often differed with some aspects of the Paul Craig Roberts essays.
I ALWAYS differ with his ‘No Comments’ Policy.
So, I now seldom read his essays.
The battle is between some of the 12 families (The powers that be behind the puppets) and the Vatican. Motu Proprio in 2013 by the Pope declared that no one was above the law, including himself. The Oligarchs carried on as before and the Vatican installed Trump, a Knight of Malta, to sort them out. The British (aka The Rothschilds) are behind the operation to take down Trump via the MI6 guy Steel’s fake Russian collusion document. The first thing Trump did after inauguration was to go to the Vatican. He then went to the Queen in London with instructions from the Pope which she ignored. Trump is doing what he was told i.e. trying to stop the wars, round up elite paedophiles, and stop the Wall Street/City of London fraud. The 45000 sealed indictments will be opened and actioned soon. Note that Trump has declared September as a month of National preparedness for Americans and has declared that military tribunals will be used domestically for the first time. This is how the Rothschild/Rockefeller cabal of crime will be taken down. The Vatican sent a rep to the Bilderberg meeting at told the 12 families agents to cease and desist. This is the real battle raging behind the scenes. Trump is helping dissolve the Banksters EU by threatening sanctions against those countries trading with Iran. The Brits are dragging their heels on Brexit in defiance of the British people and the Vatican.
The fun is about to start. I predict the end of the Dollar hegemony soon and a new Crypto currency to replace it. Let the battle begin….
The FUKZUS ‘war’ machine makes a big mistake in over-estimating its own strength and underestimating Russia’s resolve. Russia doesn’t need bluff and blister, it kicked Europe’s mightiest armies out twice [France, Germany] within a timespan of less than 200 years, and ended up at the gates of Paris and inside Berlin’s crumbling walls. I think Russia’s might has exponentially grown over the last 18 years, so even the crazies will only bark and never bite. If we would have access to what’s done via back-channels and behind closed doors we’d be privy to Russia’s military strategy, we’re not, so, the best we can do is piece puzzles together without a proper lid to go by.
Russia has my deepest respect for what is has achieved in Syria, for the blood it shed and the lives it lost [and that includes the sacrifices made during WWII].
One day people will look back and realize, H.E. Mr. Putin is one of the greatest statesmen of the 21st century.
Mankind’s lucky to have the right man around, in the right place and with the right mindset.
I concour .. completely !
In Your Analysis You forgot to mention an important Name
exemplifying the wise course of action in an uncertain World
The Name is that of Bismarck
When he HIT it was brutal ,short and victorious
but also he did not take the bait from Zionist Brittain
thrown at him numerous times , and may have succeeded in
preventing the BAD WAR above all Wars from an European Perspective : WW 1
Unfortunately the young Kaiser was of a more impulsive Nature
who took his honour seriously .. and dismissed his wise Chancellor
and therefore let himself be teased
into a 2 front War he never could win
As the Western world sinks down in SELF – IMMOLATION
Russia only needs to play for TIME
without loosing Ground and Initiative in order to WIN
Besides of this : may I congratulate You to Your Web-site :
It is EXCELLENT .. provides USEFULL Knowledge for Intelligent People
You will be added to my File on HONOURABLE People of Jewish Decent
.. a small but very BRAVE Sub group within
that otherwise Fanatic , Megalomaniac and Mischiveous Assembly
If there may be spelling mistakes I apologize .. I am danish
Yours Sincerly …
I’ve run into that myself more than once. The stunning display of hubris based on an unmistakeable strategic myopia makes one realize that the scale of the comeuppance coming their way will simply stun them into drooling, pants-wetting imbecility. The few that will still be able to muster a coherent sentence will be blaming anyone and everyone on the opposite side of the faux divide between Democrats and Republicans, and so dissipate such coherence and energy they may have for regrouping.
You are ignoring the massive corruption, graft and cost over runs in the US government, especially in the defense budget.
I have a feeling that Andrei is addicted to his rosy glasses. The U.S. is declining, true, but it still packs a humunguous punch, and I for one, am not convinced in the reality Putin’s wonder weapons – at least not in their current effectiveness. Fact is Russia is overextended in Syria, and passive on Ukraine. The Americans understand the military reality and Russian strategy. They are not fooled and they will continue to destabilize Russia and keep her stagnating or on a minimal annual GDP growth. China needs the U.S. market and will try to milk it as long as it can – so a working military alliance is not going to happen any time soon. Also anyone who doubts that the U.S. will blow up the world rather than relinquish its dominance does not know the Americans. As Henry Miller wrote in Paris in 1939, i.e. six years before Hiroshima and Nagasaki, “I see America spreading disaster. I see America as a black curse upon the world. I see a long night setting in and the mushroom which has poisoned the world withering at the roots.”
The Russians only moved into Syria after the US under Obama decided against the massive airstike on Assads regieme (one that would have probably toppled it Dempsey did openly say don’t but he and the Joint Chiefs were quite obviosly against . So that is twice they saved Assad, (Dunford’s answers in the above video(that McCain became apoplectic at) show that the Joint Chief are not getting any less recalcitrant when is comes to overthrowing Assad, and they are flat out insubordinate when it comes to doing so now that Russian forces are the main part of Assad’s air power and defences.
In the event of Russia having to order a full nuclear strike, which would be after they had already had the first US missiles land and knew there were were hundreds of others on the way, Russia would launch almost all its Strategic nukes at America which would be hit the hardest but the parts of Russia’s nuclear arsenal that are medium range and cannot get to America would be used to hit every Chinese city. And not just China, the major cities of every great power in the world irrespective of whether they were party to the dispute, or being completely neutral. would also be hit. Israel’s possession of nuclear weapons would seal its fate.
When push came to shove who would actually force the Armed Forces to start WW3 with Russia in which they would be the first people to die? The FBI and CIA Special Operations division?
The Joint Cheifs would call out the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, and the Marine base at Quantico, Virginia, who would have the puny forces the deep state could muster for breakfast. It could be said that it was a against a foreign plot.
You are thinking about atomic weapons, fission bombs with lots of radioactive debris. Modern thermonuclear weapons are fusion with a small fission component and have little radioactive fallout.
I know for a fact there are applied mathematicians gaming out nuclear strikes in labs outside Boston and Sandia and Los Alamos. Not only is there full confidence that the U.S. could quickly defeat Russia militarily with few consequences, but it’s being planned. But it is thought to be unnecessary. A massive conventional military strike should be sufficient and it is being planned out now, starting with a massive quick decapitation.
First move will be a quick decimation of Russian military assets in Syria and the Mediterranean. Israeli military officers are currently in the Pentagon working with U.S./NATO military planners on this and will assist the FUKUS in carrying out this operation. Other non-NATO militaries are also in on this planning (Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, et al.). MOASA. Mother Of All Shock & Awes. They also have close contact with high-ranking Russian military (Strategic Rocket Forces) who will see to it Russia stands down after the obliteration of its military assets in the Middle East. At the same time Israel and FUKUS will strike Tehran and obliterate all Iranian military assets.
Or so I heard.
I like this analogy actually:
USA is the Master. Putin’s Russia is his little fluffy pet.
USA is the Boss in this relationship. USA sets the rules. The Cat must obey.
Lately Putin’s Russia has been annoying her Master by eating his chicken, and now the Master is very angry at his Cat. But the Cat doesn’t care. Because it’s a stupid furry animal, and doesn’t understand that Master can throw it out of his house!
That’s the quality of Martyanov’s analysis right there. There is a myriad of ways that USA can create real problems for Russia in Syria, that doesn’t involve a direct attack on Russian troops. Martyanov doesn’t seem to grasp that. Destroying Assad’s airforce for example may be too late to alter the course of war at this point, but sanctioning every company that gets involved with Syria will delay reconstruction efforts and make it harder for Russia to profit from its Syrian adventure.
Let’s not forget that even state-controlled Russian companies refuse to work in Crimea out of fear of Western sanctions. This means that US-led world order remains mostly intact, even inside the Russian territory.
There is nothing to stop USA from training thousands of militants at its bases in Eastern Syria, sending them to attack Palmyra to keep the steady pressure on Assad regime. Russia in this scenario will have to continue to spend its blood and treasure to keep the rump state Syria from falling apart.
I consider your interpretation of Martyanov’s analogy be correct.
That is also is true. But the conclusion IMHO is wrong.
The active military actions in Syria, supplying modern weapons to Assad, active and desisive counteraction to liberals inside country could have changed situation inside Russia and in the world.
But … The cat’s behaviour is not enough to change something.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a20898184/russian-sub-four-nuclear-missiles-20-seconds/
The US did not attack when the Soviet Union back when the US had nukes and Stalin did not have nukes, it won’t attack the Russian federation now.
unless he’s employing a rhetorical device, guy needs to meditate and get all that h8 out of his system.
The hubris and rage at Russia is for American consumption. The MIC will soldier on producing useless carriers and surface escorts for maximum profit. The carriers don’t even have to be mission-capable: http://www.g2mil.com/EMALS.htm (Thanks to Carlton Meyers). Trebling the waste and fraud, there are three more under construction, no one can stop this beast. They could have just kept producing the Nimitz Class, but oh no, those were only 4 billion vs. the Ford Class cost of 14 billion each. Billions and billions more on top of it to get these systems to work, even marginally. Eventually, I think they’ll have to scrap them all. Meanwhile, Nimitz steams on and on 50 years after her keel was laid. Ford was about money.
Last thing our military procurement and profit centers will ever do is put carriers in harm’s way. It would demonstrate their uselessness and then who would vote for them in the future? Maybe we need our asses kicked a little in a conventional sense to point up the fraud? But if they never put it to the test for a public humiliation of our defense industry, they can go on and on banking their trillions. Russia is the justification. The profit is the point. And even to them, nukes are unthinkable because that would affect THEM. Money. Follow the money. It’s the only thing that makes sense.
Evidently confusion on LDNR persists–LDNR have their own security services with, possibly some former KGB at most, guys running them. Some of them did not even have a background in counter-intelligence. And then there is, of course, this funny factor of the operational environment being filled with… the same people, same language, same culture, same color and constantly shifting loyalties. Plus, assuredly, LDNR does not have (and rightly so) all operational-technical means FSB has at its disposal, it simply doesn’t. Here we are getting into the issues of an extremely sensitive technologies and (counter)-intelligence methods both FSB and G(R)U use when dealing on the agents’ (agenturnyi) level. People, again, forget how LDNR came into existence.
Existence of states (nations) is not measured in 2-3 years, it is measured in historic time frame and it takes sometimes decades to settle things. So, no–it is not too late.
All of them, without exception, while being admirable and heroic characters, lived as if no security measures apply to them in the front zone. Zak’s death is a horrendous failure of his security detail as well as him behaving as if living in a peaceful times.
The massive defeats of US trained Ukrainians never happened, since the US hadn’t trained anyone in Ukraine before those massive defeats.
Putinist Russia is committing slow suicide as the Soviet Union did. Putin may think the fall of the Soviet empire was a geopolitical disaster, but he hasn’t learned anything from the fall of the Soviet Union.
I have no idea why idiots like Saker and Martyanov get published here. Neither is at all well informed and do little more than shill for Putin.
Don’t read “Colonel” Cassad and Mr. Girkin’s “analysis”. This “analysis” is good for the psychiatric study, not military-political one. While at it, I would like to hear (read) from you on this “overextended” matter–what is it, how does it manifest itself (operationally, strategically), how not to overextend oneself then. You know, this military mambo-jumbo.
Never underestimate the role of TP in the modern world.
How slow is slow? The frog still looks pretty lively after a decade of “boiling”. The cook, otoh, seems to be boiling (mad).
I gotta believe the Russians have gamed this out too, and know exactly the sort of provocation they’d react to, and their reaction. I would bet my last dollar that it will be as jaw droppingly unexpected as Crimea, and just as strategically devastating. The primary difference, I suppose, is that it’s likely to be bloodier.
I read them all. Most of Russian classic literature of 19th century is in the school curriculum, including Saltykov-Shchedrin.
Incidentally, PCR has now published a response of his own, and asked me to open up comments to that particular column:
http://www.unz.com/proberts/what-should-putin-do/
Mr Ellsberger, this scenario could’ve been written by a fourteen year-old boy in throes of puberty, and on a steady diet of Tom Clancy fiction.
“The fact that the Empire is now using the lowliest scum, like jihadi head choppers and “svidomie” Nazis,”
The “lowliest scum” are, in fact the American child slaughterers,
Indigenous caucasions (Russians) crossed the Bering Straights ice bridge during the last ice age to be the first humans to settle the North American continent.
Indigenous caucasions (Russians) crossed the Bering Straights ice bridge during the last ice age to be the first humans to settle the North American continent.
“I fear you’re underestimating the power of messianic delusions. The country with leaders speaking of the End of History, the Moral Arc of History, etc., is not a country with a generalized ability to accept equal status among competing powers.”
All very true, but this complex sits on a solid substrate of cowardice. These are people who routinely grovel to one another, depending on vicissitudes of petty office politics – despite the most vicious antagonism. When the time comes they will find it in themselves to submit to coercion to peace.
How do you know the CROWD that controls the United States doesn’t also control Russia? Endless exercise in futility!
“Isn’t it a little late” was specifically in reference to {FSB operational group is in Donetsk now and is dealing with this murder.}, meaning it’s a little late for FSB to be dealing with Zak’s murder _after_ the murder, instead of preventing it in the first place. Not the case that “it’s a little late” for LDNR proper.
I was under the wrong impression that Russia’s intelligence services were far more involved in LDNR than they actually are, as you explained in your later post.
And yes, I agree: 2-3 years or 5 or 10 or….is nothing for a statelet/situation like LDNR to slowly, naturally gel and become historical reality. It’s more enduring and permanent that way.
Thank God for Russia and Putin for defending Syria and Christians in the Mideast against ISIS aka AL CIADA a creation of the U.S./ISRAEL/BRITAIN and NATO and the Satanist Zionists who are in control of every facet of the U.S. government.
This Satanist Zionist cabal attacked America on 911 and got away with it and murdered some 3000 Americans and every thinking American knows that Israel and the Zionist controlled deep state did it.
May God save America from the satanic Zionists.
To all armchair generals-smartypants.
You should consider this:
https://russia-insider.com/en/empty-boasts-aside-west-has-no-real-defense-against-russias-doomsday-torpedo/ri24390
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Thirty of these released from Kamchatka to the western coast of US will end all life in US including flies. The prevailing winds will take care of it.
It has to be also understood–and I was preaching this gospel for years now: D.C. political power elites are simply ignorant on the nature and application of military power. Overwhelming majority of them are products of East (and some West) Coast elite humanities (law, political science etc.) schools and cannot grasp even basic facts of correlation of real military power and geopolitical outcomes. It is inevitable in the environment which thinks that by the loss of 400 000 American lives it really “defeated” Nazism. Current issue of these “elites” is so bad (in sense of ignorance and downright stupidity) that it is simply viable to view them as an American analogue of collective Yeltsin. Trump victory, however, despite him selling out most of people who got him on the top, still testifies to the fact that there are some influential segments in the US that do have a connection to the reality and understand the current (pitiful) state of the country.
I would say that when you’re back yard encompasses 12 times zones, the odds of fighting in your backyard are pretty large
The outrageous manipulation of information by those who govern has made it unlikely that anyone who yells charge will find many sane followers. No one believes anyone in the Zionist controlled nations.. Information deprivation and manipulation supported by 24/7 surveillance and draconian don’t speak laws have been used to corrupt the minds of those who occupy our free societies. (Just six private parties own 92% of the establishments that fake the news worldwide).
But now we move to the real issue. Why the hell are non Syrians involved in the turmoil in Syria and Yemen?
According to Presstv Israel has bombed Syria 200 times. greater than 70% of the people in Syria who are against the government or its leader Assad are not Syrian. 92% of the Syrian people elected and reelected Assad, Russia is seen as defending the rights of the Syrian people to their self determination. No informed person, who respects human rights, is going to fight against the leader or against a nation who supported its leader with 92% of their votes, in fact they are going to support such a leader. Only persons hoping to steal something of value would interfere with the human right to self determination. For outsiders the war in Syria is about oil. Take the oil from the Arabs has been the plan since 1896.. Syria, Yemen are just small steps toward that goal.
I 100% agree most Americans agree with you they have no quarrel with the people of Russia, Syria, Yemen, Libya, or Africa. But not one person from the USA will agree because they are after the Arab oil.
Another solid article from Mr Martyanov…
I have already commented on this website how my own opinion on a more ‘muscular’ Russian response in Syria has come around…and I get the feeling that our venerable PCR has too…at least to some extent…
The results are what counts as Clausewitz said…and nobody can ignore the results since April and that last fake missile strike…TWO massive terrorist strongholds have been completely wiped off the map…Ghouta and Deraa/Quneitra…the southern border has been secured…who could possibly argue with this kind of political and military success…
We have also seen some very good optics in terms of the civilians in both of those cases…many settlements reconciled with the government, very few civilians got caught in the crossfire…and people returned quickly to their homes which remained mostly intact and quickly resumed normal life…and anyone who was asked had no shortage of words in badmouthing the so-called ‘rebels’…
Here is a video of president Assad driving a Honda sedan, unaccompanied by security, through the streets of Eastern Ghouta just weeks after the liberation…
So what has all the grandstanding with the chemical bullshit, the firecracker missile salvos and all the mouthfoaming in the media and the UNSC accomplished for bigtime loser US…?
Nobody can now doubt the wisdom of Putin and his military men…they have drawn red lines and those have been respected to a fault…it is quite obvious that Mattis and Dunford are not interested in the least in having a whirl with Gerasimov and Shoigu…
But here is one statement in this article that I must object to…
I don’t agree…as a military man and author of a very insightful book on the subject of Russia-US military capability… Mr Martyanov must surely agree that the US does not at this point in time any longer hold the card of escalation superiority…
We are back to a conventional forces balance of power last seen at the height of the Cold War…remember the Cuban Missile Crisis…?…what was the one and only combat death during that episode…?…it was Major Rudolf Anderson, whose high altitude U2 spy plane was brought down after entering [presumably] Cuban airspace…
Considering that the two powers were in the middle of a game of nuclear chicken anyway…that action might have at least prompted a conventional response from the US…but that response never came…
It is the same today…it is actually ridiculous to think that a Russian missile taking out a US warship launching missiles at Russian forces in Syria, would lead immediately to a nuclear response…that’s not how escalation works…
Sure the US media would go into a frenzy that would make it impossible for the sober US military men not to respond..but the response would be carefully thought out…so as not to incur even more US losses of say warplanes, airfields or ships…in other words it would be carefully calibrated…
Now the question becomes…does Putin really want to go there…?…his game is chess not chicken…so probably not…
But I will say here that serious observers like PCR believe, rightly, that the US couldn’t win that game of chicken anyway…at some point they are going to have to back off…especially if it becomes clear that they are taking a heavier beating in any conventional skirmish that might break out, than their pride will bear…
I don’t want to put words in PCRs mouth, but I believe he sees that backing down the US puffed shirts in a game of chicken would be well worth it…
I do not believe that Putin shares that view in the least…and there are good reasons for that too…it would mean Russia stooping to the US level of piracy as policy and violence for no justifiable reason…Russia might come away with a PR ‘win’ but its image as a serious and law abiding center of gravity in the world order would come away bruised also…a price that may not be ‘worth it’…
I think many of us would like to see that…if for no other reason than we suspect the US would in fact be in a position of escalation inferiority with the Russian military at this point in time…and would inevitably have to back down…a huge defeat in terms of the hubris that drives the crazies anyway…
For better or worse, I’m guessing that Russia would gain good will around the world if it wiped out Israel.
Moreover, if Israel and its population were truly destroyed, that would remove one of the biggest hateful, warmongering influences on the us government.
But what a terribly sad thing to contemplate.
Like the promises made by many of those poor benighted Indian tribes themselves. They treated each other brutally before we arrived and after we arrived.
There are things we can learn from American Indians, but they were no saints.
“they will continue to destabilize Russia and keep her stagnating or on a minimal annual GDP growth”
That’s it. The ZUSA knows that Putin won’t live forever and after he’s gone they will go into overdrive to divide and conquer Russia. Punishing sanctions for one side and bribes and inducements for the other. IOW business as usual. However, as others have pointed out, ZUSA is victim of hall of mirrors mentality due to its reliance on game theory. Humans, as Plato, Plutarch and Freud point out, are, as often as not, victims of their own irrational passions and can’t be relied upon to act rationally or even in their own self interest.
I like your Miller quote. Miller was a true European and–as you righteously point out–despaired at the ruination he foresaw. What he didn’t foresee was the tragedy of massive Islamic and African immigration. He can’t be blamed for that since it is so illogical and self-immolating that such a thing would never have even crossed the mind of a sane man of his times.
That’s also a legitimate interpretation. Putin keeps poker face. At the same time he is quietly doing what he thinks benefits Russia in the long term: fights head-choppers in Syria, supports Donbass republics fighting Nazis, builds up infrastructure in Russia (the bridge to Crimea is the only thing known to most Westerners, but there are lots of other equally grand projects), etc.
The only thing he can trip on is internal policies: not so much pension “reform” as continuing integration into the dollar-based section of world economy. That’s what the Empire is targeting, as it rightly considers this integration Russia’s “Achilles heel”. Russia is trying to disengage from the dollar, but maybe not actively enough. Then again, I am sure Putin knows a lot that I don’t.
Military intelligence (reconnaissance) when dealing with targeting information, satellite intel and other sensors was engaged there from the get go. Not to mention that behind operations of LDNR one can see the hand of the General Staff. But in terms of humint (that is agenturnaya razvedka)–a completely different game.
LOL…Nor the role of Depends in the US military…
—Major General Qassim Soleimani, commander IRGC…
One W88 (Mark 5) warhead on Tel Aviv, another on Jerusalem.
Israel as global problem, solved.
Love it.
What other place can you see such a mix of ideas and genuine debate?
Most news sites try to cramp ideas down your throat. Thank you again for your site Ron.
“D.C. political power elites are simply ignorant on the nature and application of military power. Overwhelming majority of them are products of East (and some West) Coast elite humanities (law, political science etc.) schools and cannot grasp even basic facts of correlation of real military power and geopolitical outcomes.”
Good point.
A metaphor. With whom would you rather be stranded in a small open boat in the open ocean, 1000 miles from land?
A John von Neumann, Paul Krugman type or a William Bligh, Earnest Shackleton type? A serious theoretician or a man who combines adequate intelligence with determination, stamina and courage?
The issue is not this. Russian forces do have standing order to sink and shoot down anything which is launched AT Russian assets. The problem here is that there are many people who suggest to sink US ships in case of US attacking Syrian assets. The maximum Russia can do here is to actually shoot missiles, which in itself is a sticky proposition, and provide, say, S-300s to SAA. American launch at Russia’s targets is a major Casus Belli and all bets are off. With Syria’s assets situation changes drastically.
Reminds me of Russian joke:
- What’s the most important thing in a tank?
- The most important thing in a tank is not to shit yourself.
Great overview America vs Russia in the here and now.
However, I must disagree on one point: ” America is not treaty-worthy party, hasn’t been since early 1990s,”
Starting with the native tribes of America to the betrayal of their Russian allies at the end of the second world war, aside from Israel, when has America ever been a “treaty-worthy party”?
Ron, have you ever considered the irony of how your fantasies of mass summary executions of America’s elites closely mirror the Bolsheviks’ massacre of Imperial Russia’s elites?
russia has somewhere in the neighborhood of $66 billion (usd) in sovereign debt; the u.s. has $22 trillion (usd) in on-book sovereign debt (no telling how much in off-book debt.) russia can defeat the u.s. without using its military by destroying the u.s. financial system.
were russia, and its confederates, to raise interest rates on the ruble, and likewise currencies, the u.s would be forced to respond in kind so as to sell the treasury notes/bonds it needs to survive, financially. the resultant rising interest rates would render u.s. sovereign debt unserviceable. the threat, or probability, of u.s. debt default would require massive tax hikes, which would cripple any thought of an economic renaissance, and would require massive cuts in domestic spending which would quite possibly result in serious civil strife, conflict, and possibly civil war.
furthermore, russia has the natural resources to be self sufficient, especially with respect to energy resources. the u.s., though temporarily flush with surfeit quantities of light oil, and condensate, does not possess the heavy oil its gulf coast refineries require, and, as such, must import over half its daily energy requirements from abroad. revamping said refineries to process light oil, and condensate would be monumentally cost prohibitive regardless of the fact that said modifications would be tied up in litigation for years by the environmentalists.
armies march on energy supplies; moreso, they march on money. a soldier will defend his homeland for free, but he requires money to vanquish foreign nations. with a multi-pronged attack (including financial warfare) the u.s. is in no position to engage itself in longterm, high dollar martial conflict with another superpower.
You may want to read this from my blog.
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2018/02/on-florida-atrocity-thought.html
Paul Krugman is a serious theoretician? Any “theory” (economic, political, ideological etc.) which does not account for military power and military conflict as a defining factor in formation of reality is useless. In fact, this factor is the one which is precisely either missing or vulgarized in all those “elite” humanities programs which produce American political class. This class has NO grasp what continental warfare is precisely for the reasons of US never experiencing serious continental warfare, with possible (with huge caveats) warfare of the Civil War and even then, with primarily Confederacy being at the receiving end. To illustrate a colossal difference between Russian and US power elites–watch this (it is 2 days old) and is with English CC.
Russian civilian leadership, ALL of it, either takes some courses or studies fully in the Military Academy of the General Staff. They study everything from mobilization plans and their implementation to a full course of military control and strategy. Even principles of partisan warfare.
Paul Craig Roberts has been waging war on the EU for as long as I’ve been visiting US internet sites and that goes back 14 years, long before the US hegemonists recruited Putin as a useful idiot to help them destroy the EU. It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that he would now take up cudgels on behalf of Putin. I would waste more time on Paul Craig Roberts than that.
The author’s own arguments are the classic pro-Putin line and reflect the increasingly defensive, even frantic, tone of Putin’s supporters. I also wouldn’t waste more time on them than that. With one small exception: Napoleon and Hitler both lost.
As the Saker have pointed out, Russia is much more efficient in its military spending. And because it does not have bases all over the world and navies in every ocean, it needs to spend far less. In fact, all it really needs is a sufficient nuclear deterrent.
Compare to the US which wants to be prepared to fight China, Russia, Iran, N.Korea, and terrorism all at the same time.
It is the US that is going to bankrupt itself. Running trade deficits, spending on endless wars, tax breaks to the rich, entitlements we don’t want to pay for, etc. It is our finances which will cause us to implode.
At present US is paying 350 billion interest on its loan.
I think that US reaching half a trillion will be a breaking point
Good comment…I have been trying to figure out the Turkey wildcard here also…we recall that Erdog lustily cheered the April FUKUS missile strike on Damascus…
I have no doubt that his ‘heart’ is with the terrorist scum in Idlib…having personally nurtured them for eight years…and I believe he is just as loathe to give up the ghost on Syria regime change…the sultan has up to now got his cake while also eating it…playing one side off the other…
But there is now a complication…the US is waging financial warfare on his country…China is backstopping and is the only thing between Erdog and the tender mercies of the IMF…which would quickly seal his fate and his ‘legacy’…
As you pointed out, the Chinese Uighur terrorists in Idlib number in the thousands and China’s position on this is unbending…they must and will be liquidated…
Now could there be a possibility of a secret deal between the US and Turkey…which would see the US giving up the Kurds, in exchange for Turkey’s help in stopping the liberation of Idlib…?
This is a scenario that cannot be written off…US giving up the Kurds east of the Euphrates [and on Turkey's border] would be the minimum price that would satisfy Erdog…plus of course a normalization of relations and stopping the assault on the Turkish economy…
But what does the US get out of all this…?…clearly the military wants to stay in Syrian Rojava…and a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush…especially considering that the bush is Idlib…where the double-dealing Sultan would still be in charge…assuming all of this actually succeeds…
And speaking of that…what would be the chance of this extreme gambit on the part of Erdog actually succeeding…?
Objectively none…those few Turkish forces inside Idlib as part of the de-escalation agreement would have no chance against the formidable and battle hardened SAA divisions that are now in position to strike…their only option is to bug out without much fanfare once the shooting starts…
As for the Turkish ‘navy’ getting the Russians to stand down…well this is Saker’s ‘analysis’…how exactly are they going to influence the decisions of Gen Gerasimov in theater…by saying pretty please and offering up a plate of baclava…?
I don’t buy it…Erdog is simply making noises that happen to be in sync with the Western meme about ‘civilian’ and ‘humanitarian’ catastrophes…but he’s holding no cards at this point…the Idlib stable WILL be cleaned out…and the worst that can happen is the Turks can make it more ugly than necessary in terms of bloodshed…basically a repeat of the Aleppo liberation nearly two years ago now…
But all the fake media lamentations about little Banana girls tweeting out their sorrows will not stop the Idlib liberation just as it didn’t stop the Aleppo liberation…
And Erdog’s obstructionism will be duly addressed post liberation by a quite pissed off China and Russia…this includes Chinese loans and money…Russian gas and nuclear deals…BRI rail and port links…S400 and much much more…Erdog will be left high and dry…with the US eager to carve up the Turkey carcass since the long range plan is to build a US puppet Kurdistan anyway…most of it on Turkish soil…[as always, a US friend has outlived his usefulness and is soon to be turned into sliced lunchmeat...]
I’m sure Erdog is not THAT stupid to not see that particular writing on the wall…
Keep up the good work.
You got the bit about Napoleon and Hitler right.
Err … can you substantiate that? IIRC, ‘H-bombs’ use fission to ‘ignite’ the thermonuclear reaction, and in the process, the fission reaction goes much further, actually producing more fallout. Sooo, although the thermonuclear reaction produces a much bigger bang, and the radioactive debris is a smaller fraction of the yield, there is actually more fallout. Then, the Zs with their ‘Samson option’ are alleged to have many of their bombs already pre-positioned – which means at ground level.
Castle Bravo was detonated at ground level… Also
IMHO, US/Zs actually planning on using nukes indicates sheer and utter madness [where the hell are the adults?] And for what? Just for a few already filthy-rich fat-cats to ‘make’ yet more $s by ripping off a few more countries’ resources, generally lord it up and make even more *surviving* people unhappy and resentful? What ever happened to ‘maximum happiness for the maximum number of people?’ Why should US/Zs rogue regimes threaten the death of us all, and the planet as well? What’s in it for them? Fake-Hebrew heaven, 70 virgins? Haw. Maximum contempt.
Brilliant! How do you do it with only carrier pigeons?
Why are you worked up when things are going so well?
> After Japanese losses at the Battle of Midway or loss of Saipan, historians know that Japan had lost WW2,
It is all retro-knowledge.
After Hitler crashed all the Europe and then – though slower than before but still – reached up to the siege of Moscow – one can fairly say “Stalin had lost, just he did not know it”.
And indeed, would there be the proverbial spine breaking straw in Hitler’s bag not Stalin’s bag – there would be no Stalingrad and Kursk, and the very same historians who voice their surprise “how Hitler could not realize it?!!” would had been – with the same sincerity – exclaiming “how Stalin could not realize it?!!”.
You are smart. I respect you.
You got it right about Napoleon and Hitler.
Yup…just saw an example of that on RT America news last night where the discussion was about the global pushback resulting from the US sanctions war on the whole world basically…and what that might possibly do to the dollar reserve currency status…as countries increasingly seek an alternative way to settle trade accounts…
Bart Chilton, a former commissioner of the commodities futures trading commission…and now hosting some kind of mickey mouse finance show on RT…gave the ludicrous assessment that any change in the status of the dollar as the global reserve currency is nigh impossible…
Fortunately for viewers, George Galloway demolished that delirium by pointing out that the world is not going to put up with dollar hegemony much longer…and that ‘economics will follow politics…’
It is astounding to me the delusion that reigns in DC…interestingly, the dollar argument was framed in terms of a ‘replacement’ for a global trade currency, potentially the Chinese yuan…which misses entirely the point that the problem with any single country having a global reserve currency bestows upon that country a king-like position and a free money, free ride at the expense of everyone else…why would the surging economies of the BRICS and others throw off the yoke of finance servitude simply to replace it with one flying a different flag…?
This clown seems completely unaware of the collective drive to work out a trading system that is fundamentally neutral…which is in fact simply a technical solution that is very possible in today’s networked world…it is only a matter of time, in my opinion, that the heft of the developing economies, plus their political tilt away from the US axis will make the dollar toast…perhaps much sooner than anyone can imagine…
> . If the US attacks Russian warships off the Syrian coast, then things could get completely out of control.
Maybe, maybe not.
They did not went out of control when Turkey shot down the Russian jet and then the Russian pilot who ejected.
Especially with such a huge steel chunks as warships there is a huge gap between “attacked” and “sunk”
This is the most informative and honest assessment of Russia’s superior leadership.
The US is already broken. The enormous size of its “pool” of economic influence maintains an illusion of strength that fades slowly.
> Unless Russia used some kind of Cobalt salted device
Reportedly the hugest world deposits of cobalt remains in Nothern Korea
So if someone can make the end of the world reality – it would be the “rocket man” Kim
> But with nukes in the hands of madmen, a positive outcome is much more doubtful
I would say even provoking USA collapse and start of USA-internal civil war is very dangerous on international scale, exactly because of those nukes.
Will they be used inside USA or just be sold out to any madmen abroad – the world would become much worse place.
So those nukes do not only prevent “military bloody nose” but they make all the world try to sooth USA and to keep them as little insane as yet possible.
Funny, I recall and American Sci-Fi novel about Mars or something, where a Russian woman got gradually insane and had to be carefully detached before she engaged a deadman’s hand. Like a mirror.
There is a difference.
You are losing it.
> For that reason Israel would not let America do anything that might start a nuclear war.
That assumes Israel is the only actor in USA. And would remain so.
However, when several actors go at a clash, they “throw tables at one another”, they take anything they can from the “infrastructure”, from the environment, and try to weaponize it ignoring the consequences (consequences would be fixed after winning the war, or so they say to themselves).
One example is that nuclear WW3 – both parties would destroy the whole Earth to gain an advantage in their races. Gradually.
Another – EuroMaidan. Which was at large initiated by Europe, and then USA and Israel jumped in and in contesting European control and leadership they reduced the state of Ukraine to the beyond repair chaos.
Israel MIGHT be in control of USA here and now, but if the chaos would start to grow, then other actors would jump in, dilluting Israel’s control. They maybe would even try to start nuclear launch – not to have it really go, but to make Israel surface and spend their “influence agents”. And one day they would overdo and it would be proven that this time Israel has no enough resources to undo the attack.
Remember, just few hours before JFK and Khrushchev signed the end of Cuban crisis some unknown actor almost succeeded in launching USA nuclear salvo probably in his last desperate attempt to “not let a good crisis be wasted”. And JFK until his death one year one month later could not investigate who that “unknown sniper” was.
Neville Shute’s “On the beach” starts with like “No one knew who launched the first nuke. Initially there was no time to sit and investigate, later there was no men to do it.”
That’s the problem with the US – it thinks this is the case but it no longer is. Not quite.
Oh yes, the US can and will create problems, not only in Syria, but everywhere and not only for Russia, but for everybody. And it does just that – create problems, and that’s all the US does lately. What you don’t realize and, apparently, neither does the American elite, that by creating numerous problems for everybody all the time, the US erodes its own power.
Like in ancient American cultures, a leader was expected to provide rain and other condition for the society to thrive. When he didn’t, he was simply killed and replaced with another.
The US now acts as a spoiler instead of provider/organizer, and that’s not a good modus operandi for a successful sustained leadership. The days of the US of A as the Boss are numbered.
I believe events are ahead of your thinking. As I have discussed here, Trump is as much a product of the deep state, as Clinton, Obama and the Bushes. But he’s of a different faction to the others. A military faction that sees that American global hegemony is unsustainable without reconstruction of the US manufacturing base. Hence a new American tariff wall, leading to the return of high inflation, high interest rates — the latter resulting once again in affordable housing, possibly a return to decent public education in place of PC indoctrination — and even, perhaps, a recovery in the fertility of the Euro-American population, at least to the replacement rate.
I offer that the American-Israeli Empire’s fearsome military is more like the mythical (hydra-headed) war dog and suffers rabies.
… Subsequently, its having gone mentally & demonically “mad,” any hope for reasoned calculation is non-existent.
… Fyi, I also offer that the (offensive) ZUS Defense Secretary Mattis’s nickname “Mad Dog” is deliberate & is a Trump-time myth poised for activation.
You are clinically retarded…
I always have to wonder how fucking stupid one has to be to go and flatulate about something that they know absolutely nothing about…
The majority of current thermonuclear weapons are of the Tellar Ulam design, where the primary fission bomb sets of the secondary fusion reaction…and which reaction is then enhanced by being encased in a blanket of uranium or plutonium, which captures fusion neutrons and undergoes fission itself…in addition, all of this is further encased in the radiation casing which is also made of fissile material… which results in a THIRD FISSION STAGE…
Fission of the uranium blanket AND the radiation case is the main contribution to total yield and is what produces MASSIVE radioactive fallout…
Typically yield of a thermonuclear weapon is increased by 200 times and total radiation by 100 times, over a simple fission bomb of the same amount of material…
What a stupendous fucking moron…
And then, of course, there is an issue of personalities. JFK, for all his many faults, was a courageous, combat veteran, officer and, just simply–courageous and smart man, granted those qualities embellished somewhat by American PR machine due to his tragic end. On the other hand we have today a real estate developer and a show biz celebrity in the WH, with the National Security Adviser who is a draft dodger and a lawyer who passes as “authority” on foreign policy just because he used to go both #1 and #2 in the United Nations building restrooms. We have former CIA guy as State Department big honcho just because…CIA? We have some Jewish boy (Kushner), who is possibly Mossad asset and his wife (converted to Judaism), both of whom have no observable statesman’s skills whatsoever, as big daddy’s sweet moral compasses and “operational planners”, and the list goes on and on, and on. Remove Old Dog Jim Mattis from this equation and what’s left is a good lineup for ABC or NBC sitcom. Add here a cabal of AIPAC operatives… boy, talk about “lights out”.
“American post-WW II prosperity and influence, rested primarily with the myth and bluff of American military power, which was supposed to make everyone toe the party line and tremble in horror in face of a “punishment” for digressions.”
American post-WW II prosperity and influence rested on the economic organization that supplied the allied war machine, a relatively wise peace and the real prosperity The New Deal afforded returning GIs, their families and emigrants. This extended to bested former adversaries through New Deal associated plans administered by Marshall and MacArthur .
Cold war domestic policies immediately started eroding these globally and War on Terror has finally brought the worst of US Empire home to loot what is left of the economic base that undergirded the whole thing.
Sound analysis.
One might say of the US Atlanticist State that there are serious internal contradictions. Clapper complained that RT exposed some of these “fissures in our tapestry [of lies?}” I await RT “discovering” what happened in New York…the demolitions…
Kennan wrote long ago about similar internal contradictions in the USSR. His recommended Strategy to prevail over the USSR is pretty similar to the Strategy Comrade VVP and his “club” are applying now to the , ah, “Fourth Reich” (well ain’t it?).
Szilard too expressed the collapse paradigm for both establishments in his quip about idiots, geniuses, and voting…
When your opponent has cancer you only have to stay alive and wait for the disease…
I agree with Dr. Paul Craig Roberts than Avoiding Nuclear War Is Our First Priority
https://www.globalresearch.ca/avoiding-nuclear-war-is-our-first-priority/5622089
As Andrei Martyanov has pointed out “Russian forces do have standing order to sink and shoot down anything which is launched AT Russian assets”. This is why France, UK and the US (FUKUS) conducted an attack only on Syrian targets that did not result in any casualties and only hit one of the half dozen targets, perhaps to allow the West to save face.
Russia is a rational actor and would not start a nuclear war, however, the level hubris among US politicians and the military concerning the Russian threat may lead to a nuclear war. Unfortunately, Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNW) have the potential to be the “indispensable bridge from peace to nuclear war”.
http://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/pdffiles/pub1103.pdf
These TNW can be launched by battlefield commanders without prior orders from civilian commanders and might even be launched by French, UK or Italian commanders (who control US B61B warheads) without US knowledge leading to a Nuclear “black Swan event”.
Furthermore, Dunford and Mattis may be aware of the full consequences of a full-scale nuclear war but they can be easily fired by Trump and replaced by most other US military leaders that have falsely concluded that a nuclear war can be won following a first strike.
https://fas.org/2017/01/turning-a-blind-eye-towards-armageddon-u-s-leaders-reject-nuclear-winter-studies/
This viewpoint has a long history within the US military command.
http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/nukevault/ebb580-JCS-chairmans-diary-from-1971-reveals-high-level-deliberations/
The primary concern from a full-scale nuclear exchange is the Nuclear Winter aftermath where over 95% of the human population would die. Greg Mello the executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group has even stated that “To a first approximation, in a nuclear war between the US and Russia, everybody in the world would die. Some people in the southern hemisphere might survive, but probably not even them.”
http://www.globalresearch.ca/nuclear-experts-speak-on-the-dangers-of-war-in-a-nuclear-war-between-the-us-and-russia-everybody-in-the-world-woulddie/
5585494
Yep. I agree. Russia don’t got to do nothing. The schizophrenic US will self-destruct and implode before Russia-China-Iran have to lift a finger. Jews have a tendency to overplay their hands, like in Western Europe before WWII and the Soviet Union, that’s why they always end up getting expelled.
The US is now experiencing our own Bolshevik revolution, the only way for it to end is self-destruction, like the Soviet Union.
The Earth will live: there are many life forms fairly resistant to radiation, and many of them will survive nuclear winter. Humans, on the other hand, are not that resilient. So, good news is, all those fat cats and their puppets in the political and military elites will die. Good riddance. Bad news is, we and the rest of innocent people (of all races, religions, including atheism, and of both genders) will die, as well.
BTW, true Hebrews don’t have heaven. Virgins (in fact, Houries, who are not necessarily virgins: they are supposed to become virgins every time after they are screwed) were promised to credulous Muslims, not suspicious cynical Hebrews.
That’s right. This strange US strategy of late… in question, that is:
Its aims are as the premise of the Cold war spending contest supposedly did to ruin USSR to continue on destructively to spend down US in particular now, past and well beyond any rational need.
To a size that can be ”DROWNED IN THE BATHTUB”, that’s the MO.
It’s the logic of the Chicago School… neo thinking in the term Constructive Destruction.
It’s necessary to beat down America so that a few scoundrels can actually continue to run it, like a (wasp does to the spiders. which is a peculiar little natural phenomenon.)
Russia came to the scene in 2015 From 2011 Iran Syria Lebanon helped prop the leaderships . Without Russia , the main goal of America which was bleed Syria to death would still be pursued by USA Israel Saudis .
Bleeding leads to anarchy which was the Israeli aim to have , so that it can divide Syria attack Lebanon and threaten Iran while scooping up Golan de jure.
Now the aims are in tatters . The war has not been won by the psychos and the Nazis
Russia has won in Georgia and Crimea already while decreasing its military expenses .
USA meanwhile is hurting from within Its establishment is fractured . It is hurting its allies ( Canada, Germany UK ) not hurting its enemies at all. Russia ahs turned enemies into partners .
Suicide by vet 20 per day . Returnees hate military leaderships. US citizen displaces the fears and anger on something that has no value and relevance but gives them succor and sense of activity.
Any patriot will look into and change the direction .
But changing the direction will mean the resumption of sovereignty . USA is bleeding itself to death in open daylight for everybody to see the leech working its way up the veins. That leech- dare none speak its name .
Errr, I guess that would be ok, if Russia wasn’t stuck right in the middle of it, liable to get burned. You can’t change geography, but saving Assad was Kremlin’s bright idea, and now they are stuck with him in the ruins of Syria, nerviously awaiting American airstrikes, hoping that the real superpower will handle them gently.
That Is a Pathetic Position To Be.
That’s only part of the story…here’s what’s actually going on behind the scenes…and it is truly astounding folks…
Only after that does Trump finally slay the 12 families, The Queen, and the Rothchilds…
Although I do agree fully with you on this part…
One can always be surprised by the wisdom from the mouths of babes…or savants…or something like that…hmm…
I will agree that if Washington is not getting suddenly mad, they will avoid a direct war with Russia. Yet the US are still very dangerous for they are able, through their media, to have all over the world, the bourgeois and the elite dreaming of the american way of live. These bourgeois and these elites are all over the world acting as a fifth columns in favor of the anglo-zionist empire. Their action is more dangerous than bombing for its ability to corrupts everything and everyone.
The only way to get rid of this vicious war is to get the US and the European dominions broke.
I like the image of the cat dealing with the US, but when I see the cat making deals with KSA or Israel, I want to throw him stones for both KSA in the Yemen and Israel in Palestine and Syria are behaving like rogue states.
Roberts would have more credibility – and more realistic analyses – if he would stop pretending that Trump is some kind of a “good guy” in a bad situation; a political “babe in the woods”; someone who has generally good intentions, but who unfortunately happened to get tangled up with the wrong people.
Roberts defense of the ignorant, arrogant, feckless and stupid, lying, mass-murdering, backstabbing, traitorous, demon-possessed, devil-worshiping, PNAC Zionist warmonger Trump, reminds me of his unqualified defense of Augusto Pinochet.
If it was Obama in the White House presently marching toward WW3, instead of Trump, Roberts’ anti-Obama vituperation would be relentless. Yet we don’t hear a word about Trump’s personal indispensable enabling evil, only that of the collective, i.e. “Washington.”
In assessing the overall situation, isn’t it important to understand why Trump ran for president in the first place? If Trump is the “deep cover”/ “sleeper” agent (for the “deep state”) that I believe he is, and his campaign was a calculated bait and switch fraud from the beginning, as I believe it was, then their desperation is palpable. He is apparently their presidential puppet ruler of last resort, and the situation may be much more dire than many people can easily accept.
IMO the “deep state” is “riding a tiger” and the political ascendancy of the degenerate moron Trump proves that they’re falling off, and that they know they’re falling off. And Trump is the puppet they need to ride the tiger off of a cliff (rather than eventually fall off and be mauled to death by the tiger).
Primarily UK, which received more than three times Lend-lease supplies than Soviet Union which in main weapons categories, from aircraft to tanks, to small arms and artillery was self-sufficient. In fact, the going for US was so good that UK ran out of its stocks of gold (yes, US was paid in physical gold) by 1942. It was a “Good War” for the US and not for moral reasons only. US came out of WW II with pockets filled with cash, full employment and completely intact. This is one of the major reasons why American “elites” have no idea what real war is. Once last people of American WW II generation, the scale of Ike and George C. Marshall left political stage, well… you can read today’s news to get an idea.
It’s just that it’s satisfying to see a bully get its comeuppance.
The answer is that you should not turn your cheek. Read your Bible. It says that Jesus taught that you should forgive your enemy endlessly, and that if your enemy asks for your coat give him that too. This is why the Christian religion, as a religious ideology, is alien to human life and should not be adhered to. Jesus may have been a real person, but his teachings, as described in the Bible, and as supported by churches for two thousand years, could only be forced onto European populations by terrorizing everyone into believing that if they did not believe, they would be tortured to death or murdered by bishops and priests through burning to death in the public square. The Christian religion is only for people who cannot think.
So you see the irony too.
True. Until someone accidentally believes the MIC bullshit and acts on it.
LOL. While Ellsberger is, yes, ignorant, you’re not doing so good yourself with respect to how fission and fusion bombs work, particularly with respect to how higher MT yield is achieved, or how fallout is increased or diminished by design.
Yes, I know. I’m a useless, trolling motherfucker, and probably a damn librul, to boot. But, do some reading. The wikipedia articles are sufficient.
That is, most people.
The internal politics of a country have no bearing on the way it acts. Germany ended up fighting against much same coalition in WW2 as it did in WW1.
Agree.
(Unz does not allow Anonemooses to agree, etc. Not that the function isn’t more than a bit juvenile in the first place.)
Spend spend spend is the mantra.
The more spent the better, because for one, the benefits to whoever is in the loop there, and the real purpose not readily appreciated would be that… the Spending that is of so enormous proportions can debase the currency and so the system too.
That is the real unseen part which is that the destruction of the country by over spending, it should be obvious. Wasn’t that how they gained and declared victory over USSR? (Out spending, now out spending… yerself. how’s that work?)
And now they continue and expand that spending to destroy the US too! Or not? Not very frugal.
Nobody see that?
That’s true of any religion. Navaho, Hindu, or Maya religions are no better, not to mention the other main offshoot of Jewish religion, Islam. Even Buddhism or Baha’i faith are suspect, although possibly less murderous.
A good thing, I assure you. However, nuclear war is no longer strategized in the MAD modality. The sophistication of modern delivery systems permits a mode where enough of the opponent’s nuclear arsenal can be disabled so as to achieve a “limited” engagement. Massive destruction, yes, but good pickings for he who is best prepared to disable the opposition’s offensive capability, and follow-up with occupation and control of whatever good stuff is left.
What? guillotines? too slow ,you don’t like Hutu style,at least they did their own dirty work
Hi ploni
If you care to check the details in my post I think you will find them to be true no matter how fanciful it all sounds buddy. The Vatican is in charge and whether you believe it or not does not make it any less true. Pope Boniface, in 1307 created a world Trust under Unam Sanctam and declared himself the Trustee over all the world’s resources including us Human Resources. Every time you pay any Bill or charge, you are paying the debts of Rome. He created a Trust Estate and we are the debtors when we should be the creditors as we the people were promised dominion over all things on earth by the Divine Creator. He holds them in Trust for us and if you don’t claim them back, he will presume himself to be the beneficiary. In know this because I have done it. I don’t pay any bills or taxes as I reclaimed my Estate from the Vatican. That’s it buddy, go and check it out and try to prove me wrong.
I usually don’t respond to anonymous twats…but if you actually dispute something I said then please state your objection in precise technical terms, you fucking moron…
Everything I said is completely factual and the higher yield is achieved PRECISELY BECAUSE OF THE FISSION BLANKET…
If you want to dispute than then let’s see what you’ve got…
G’day. I’m not a believer, and I really couldn’t care less what believers have in their heads – as long as it stayed there. But I have heard of a ‘promised event’ known as the Rapture
by which jews [aka suspicious cynical Hebrews, aka fakes, aka 5th-column Zs] enlist the support of roughly 50 million right-wing fundamentalist x-tian US’ns – or some such, and I knowingly ‘mixed religions’ with the 70 virgins – to preface my contempt, for both believers and bombers.
Then, as for
a huge problem is that the greedy bombers [led by the ccc = covert-criminal-cabal] are not restrained by any countervailing force. Note that we the people have no say here, since our ‘leaders’ are not just not representing us but the contrary, they almost exclusively ‘work’ a) for the villains and b) against us. But I expect that you know that. rgds
Great multidimensional analysis on the economic and security issues facing “Erdog” which brings me hope that Russia and Iran (with Chinese input) can untangle this Gordian knot when they meet with Turkish representatives on September 7th. You helped me understand why Turkey will give up Iblib and eventually Rojava, provided Russian (Chechen) military police would guarantee the security of Turcic people in these regions of Syria. I have been very impressed by the multi-religious Russian Military Police in demining Aleppo and the respect they received for their ability to communicate respectfully with the local population.
I will thus limit my comment to the energy sector of Turkey for the benefit of other readers. Turkey MUST play nice with Russia and Iran as 57% of Turkey’s natural gas supply came from Russia and another 20% from Iran. The rest came from Azerbajan (10%), Algeria and Nigeria (10%, as LNG), Qatar (2% as LNG), and internal production (1%). Of this total Russia supplies about 30 BCM/year (2017 figures).
The planned Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) from Azerbaijan through Turkey will not be completed before 2018 and would only initially supply 6 BCM of natural gas to Turkey. The current Azerbaijan pipeline cannot supply additional gas, especially in winter as it relies on supplemental Russian gas during these months.
While Iraqi Kurdistan was building a natural gas pipeline to Turkey it will not be ready this year, even if the Kurdish PKK no longer attack Kurdish gas and oil pipelines in Turkey.
Turkey must also face the risk that Ukraine will resume the war with DPR/LPR that could potentially cut off gas supplies via the TransBalkan pipeline . Given that Turkey has in the past consumed up to 7 BCM of natural gas per month in Winter the potential loss of 14 BCM from this pipeline would cripple the economy in Winter and cause social unrest that can only be blamed on Turkey and Ukraine and by extension the US and EU states.
Turkey, in panic mode, has signed a contract with Qatar to supply natural gas, however due to a lack of terminal offloading/storage (total maximum annual capacity of 14 BCM) in Turkey, it would be impossible to put most of the gas into Turkey’s gas network. This supply is also potentially threatened by a Saudi/UAE invasion of Qatar that has been forestalled by Turkish troops integrated into the Qatar defense forces. Qatar is also reliant on food imports from Iran due to the Gulf states sanctions. This also give me hope that Qatar will agree to stop massive weapons to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in Iblib further leading to a political settlement.
Just un-fucking-believable the kinds of fucking morons that we get jumping up here like crackerjacks…
Fourth Generation Nuclear Weapons: Military effectiveness and collateral effects
Page 6…
Here’s Table 1…note that the latest generation W88 gets 80 percent of its explosive yield from FISSION…
Any other questions…you complete fucking imbecile…?
“The Christian religion is only for people who cannot think.”
The birth of Christian faith constituted a moral revolution of unprecedented scale.
It appeared on the shores of what was the centre of the world, the Mediterranean, which was dominated by the Roman Empire , the Zionists of their time. They had similar policies: greed, total disrespect for human life, dumbing down and corruption of the human soul.
The Roman Empire’s “greatness” deserves to be recalled: slavery, forced prostitution of slave children as a common industry, mass extermination of civilians after military victories, humans slaughtered for entertainment in circus games.
Christian faith came up as an extraordinary, non-violent, liberation philosophy and such transformed the world that it erased this filth and iniquity. The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist arrow.
25.12. 2015 NATO: Seeking Russia’s Destruction Since 1949
Baker told Gorbachev: “Look, if you remove your [300,000] troops [from east Germany] and allow unification of Germany in NATO, NATO will not expand one inch to the east.”
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2015/12/25/nato-seeking-russia-destruction-since-1949.html
Nov 29, 2016 The Map That Shows Why Russia Fears War With US
I do not understand the basis of you comment supporting a limited nuclear exchange:
“However, nuclear war is no longer strategized in the MAD modality. The sophistication of modern delivery systems permits a mode where enough of the opponent’s nuclear arsenal can be disabled so as to achieve a “limited” engagement. Massive destruction, yes, but good pickings for he who is best prepared to disable the opposition’s offensive capability, and follow-up with occupation and control of whatever good stuff is left.”
Both Russia and the US have dispersed their nuclear delivery systems. Furthermore, Russia uses the “dead hand” launch upon attack system and actually has a system to destroy incoming missiles using S-400 and S-500 integrated systems also linked via satellites. Complicating the US defensive missile capabilities is the fact that many Russian missile systems are maneuverable and thus hard to target using existing THAAD systems. Of course there is also the issue of EMP which would wipe out most electronic systems around the world.
Based on these factors, full-scale thermonuclear exchange between Russia is not survivable for between 95 and 98% of the world population as it will result in a Nuclear Winter. Such a Nuclear Winter would be worse than even predicted due to massive quantities of sulfur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, soot, and dust+radiation entering the upper atmosphere as well as dramatic increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide. A more accurate accounting of the atmospheric effect of a 5,000 megaton nuclear exchange is as follows:
(1) sulfur dioxide release:
The Mount Tambora eruption in 1815 “threw 55 million tons of sulfur-dioxide gas (50 Tg of SO2) more than twenty miles into the air, into the stratosphere.”
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/1816-the-year-without-summer-excerpt/
By comparison, the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption generated some 20 million tons of SO2, yielding a global temperature reduction of 0.5 degrees C.:
http://history.aip.org/history/climate/aerosol.htm
Thus the Mount Tambora eruption would have been expected to cause a 1-1.5 degree C drop in global temperatures due to sulfur dioxide
The sulfur contribution to a Nuclear Winter event would be considerable, as modern houses contain a lot of sulfur in the form of gypsum (CaSO4-2H2O). The average home size in America is almost 1900 sq ft and contains 1.6 pounds of gypsum/ sq ft, for a total of almost 260 Kg of sulfur per house. To inject 5 Tg of sulfur into the atmosphere in a nuclear exchange would involve the vaporization at high temperature (>1500°C) of 10 million US homes in the nuclear fireballs. If worldwide 100 million homes are incinerated the sulfur dioxide contribution to a nuclear winter event would approximately equal the Tambora eruption of 1815.
(2) oxides of nitrogen
An air burst, for example, is estimated to produce about 1032 molecules of nitrogen oxides per megaton TNT equivalent. Based on 5,000 Mt yield in an all out nuclear war there will also be 24Tg of NO released in the atmosphere just from the reactions with atmospheric nitrogen gas. Additional nitrogen compounds from materials within the blast and forest fire zones will slightly add to this total:
https://www.fpl.fs.fed.us/documnts/pdf1983/baker83a.pdf
(3) Soot (carbon black)
Toon et al. in 2007 pointed out that 5 Tg of soot (from 50 15kt nuclear weapons) would reduce the global average temperature by 1.25°C for 3–4 years and by more than 0.5°C for a decade. They also indicate that the carbon black is likely to become coated with sulfates, organics, and other nonabsorbing materials, which could act as lenses, refracting light onto the carbon black. This effect might increase absorption by ∼50%, leading to potentially greater impacts than those we modeled. Most of the sulfates will be washed out in a couple of years as is it is hydrophilic. Unfortunately, carbon black will remain in the upper atmosphere for many years as it is hydrophobic and thus will be resistant to nucleation with ice.
The Toon et al. study considered only a nuclear exchange of about 750 kilotons (TNT equivalent) when a full scale nuclear exchange would yield over 5,000-6,000 times this amount of carbon black generated. NEEDLESS TO SAY THE GLOBAL AVERAGE TEMPERATURE WILL BE FAR BELOW FREEZING FOR MORE THAN A DECADE.
(4) dust+radiation
Dust entrained in the upper atmosphere would be highly variable depending on the megatonnage of air vs surface blasts in a nuclear exchange. As far as I know no one has analyzed the effects of a nuclear war on dust contribution to the upper atmosphere. Needless to say any dust would contribute to further reduction of light to the earth’s surface.
Radiation would be the least of the worries for those who survived the global cooling from Nuclear Winter. A fairly complete accounting of the radiological effect of nuclear war can be found at:
https://www.fourmilab.ch/etexts/www/effects/eonw_9.pdf
A portion of the nuclear weapon targets are hardened facilities where a ground blast would be employed. Some of these are nuclear weapons facilities (naval bases, etc) containing considerable nuclear materials.
Other sites, include Hanford spent fuel storage and nuclear waste tanks (65 million gallons of high level nuclear waste) along with the 4,000 spent fuel ponds on the planet cumulatively represent the radiation of over 60,000,000 Hiroshima sized bombs if targeted. Many of the fuel cooling ponds will boil dry once the reactors either go critical or longer supply cool water to the ponds. The fuel will melt along with the cladding and a portion of this material will become airborne contaminating the local area creating a dead zone.
(5) Carbon dioxide
The resulting firestorms from nuclear detonations would be dependent on other climate factors and have not been modeled as far as I know. While not a factor in global cooling, the enhanced carbon dioxide levels will add to global warming once carbon black, sulfur dioxide and oxides of nitrogen are washed out of the atmosphere. The elevated carbon dioxide will cause a rapid surface heating below 10,000 ft and a cooling above 10,000 ft. due the adsorption spectrum of carbon dioxide
For those interested in further reading, a Federation of American Scientists review contains a summary of the more recent peer-reviewed studies on nuclear winter (which US leadership has decided to ignore or reject), see “Turning a Blind Eye Towards Armageddon — US Leaders Reject Nuclear Winter Studies”
https://fas.org/2017/01/turning-a-blind-eye-towards-armageddon-u-s-leaders-reject-nuclear-winter-studies/
Initial survivors must consider the following secondary impacts from a full scale nuclear war:
(a) Warbands
Following the nuclear war the initial survivors will have to contend with war bands (See Toynbee) who will attempt to scavenge for and clothing from those who cannot protect themselves. Your neighbors will even attack if they think you have resources or break in to gather resources if they think you are dead.
(b) Ozone depletion
For nuclear explosions of intermediate and moderately high yield in the air or near the surface, the cloud reaches into the altitude range of 50,000 to 100,000 feet. Hence, the nitrogen oxides, along with increased upper atmosphere moisture, from such explosions would be expected to enhance mechanisms that decrease the ozone concentration. Even after washout of dust and sulfur from the upper atmosphere the ozone depletion should persist further damaging plant and animal life that survives the Nuclear Winter,
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2013EF000205/full
(c) Water shortages
Subfreezing temperature over a decade due to a twilight conditions will result in deep freezing of surface fresh water, including rivers. Survivors will either have to have a hand pump, or have a pump in a Faraday cage along with fuel, and a deep well in order to acquire fresh water. Otherwise, chipping ice and melting it over fire will be exhausting and will result in additional radiation exposure.
(d) Disease
Those who survive the deep freeze will have to savage food from nearby locations where the occupants have died of disease or freezing. As the temperature return to “normal” the billions of human corpses as well as that of the domestic animals and wildlife will thaw out. Those who survived the initial nuclear war will have produced massive quantities of feces that will also thaw out (stock up in toilet paper now). Cumulatively, this rotting organic matter will likely cause a public health crisis and perhaps a pandemic among the survivors of the Nuclear Winter..
(e) Long term radiation exposure
Those who survive will likely have full chemical biological and radiological protection and can survive on stored food for some time. Ultimately, they will have to grow crops to survive into the future. Those who have the skills and seeds to grow crops will have to contend with exposure to excess levels of long lived radioisotopes such as cesium, strontium and uranium which will result in higher levels of cancer for many decades.
(f) Medical care
A lack of medical facilities and doctors will make survival a game of chance with many dying due to injuries, infections and even diseases such as appendicitis and gall bladder ruptures.
(g) Acid rain
After a decade or so, the washout of nuclear wastes from the atmosphere will result in wide-scale acid rain due to sulfuric acid and nitric acid atmospheric washout. This acidification will further weaken plants that survived as well as reduce biomass available to the survivors.
The tragedy of the next war, of course, is that unlike past wars there will be no full recovery from the next one. We humans love our belief systems and fallacies, and those in power are unaware that rebuilding takes energy and that net energy per capita is set to begin a very long, slow decline. No energy = no rebuilding. It’s just a law of nature. See the literature on ERORI for further details.
Greetings from another non-believer in a huge (infinite, if you include Buddhism) number of Gods in thousands of religions currently practiced by lots of people.
Yes, willing support of Zionists by Cristian fundamentalists is a shame. It might be the undoing of the US. Instead of the second coming we might get WWIII, whereupon the issue of coming would become moot: radiation-resistant rats and cockroaches won’t expect Christ or care about his coming.
I agree that would-be bombers (called “leaders” by lying MSM) do not represent anyone except MIC and Zionists. Still, maybe we can do something to stop them. Have to confess: I wish I knew what needs to be done.
Does PRC not think the American people have a responsibility to at least try stopping their insane government from doing really fucking stupid things? One less then flattering trait of today’s Americans is the habit of passing the buck. Just sit back, pontificate and spend hours writing armchair analysis but never ever take responsibility for anything.
A very interesting article: thank you.
I agree on the effects of LendLease on the UK.
http://www.ibiblio.org/hyperwar/UN/UK/UK-Civil-WarEcon/UK-Civil-WarEcon-9.html
This provides a decent summary, it seems to me, of the roll-out in the early days of war and an idea of the wholesale transfer of British assets to the US to enable the UK to keep the war away. Towards the end there’s reference to the “loan of a fire hose” analogy.
Wrong. But, again, hey dude, read up. It’s free. Oh, and let me think of a truly crushing, yet juvenile, rejoinder. Ummm….how about “You TWAT!”.
Zing.
Probably because you dismissed what I said as not jiving with your perception.
MAD is a stupid strategy. It is promoted to the public as a minor terror-tactic, and I’m fine with that. However, with improved detection and improved weaponry, modern strategy is to force a short-term limited engagement, and come out of it with retained ability and reduced loss of resources.
If you know the location of Minuteman III silos, and you have very low-yield tacticals that target right down to the millimeter, you take out those silos entirely, eliminating a huge proportion of MAD component. Do you think Launch on Warning will actually work? I’ve gotta bridge for ya.
Preemptively, with superior undersea detection and tracking, you take out the Trident component. Are you going to take some damage? Of course. Will you survive and be in better condition to suppress American efforts going forward?
MAD is a stupid strategy. I do not require that you believe me.
Anyone who gets as irrationally and fulminating angry as you do, at being questioned as to your illogical conclusions, is not worth talking to for two seconds.
So I won’t, twat.
“For better or worse, I’m guessing that Russia would gain good will around the world if it wiped out Israel.”
No, it would mean that Russia started World War III, and the human race would be in peril.
“Moreover, if Israel and its population were truly destroyed, that would remove one of the biggest hateful, warmongering influences on the us government.”
That is a broad overgeneralization.
“But what a terribly sad thing to contemplate.”
Actually. you relish that thought, which is sick.
Me: Yes; we – or somebody – should.
Squarebeard says:
Me: Yes, but – no current way.
Squarebeard again:
Me: Some, far too few – but no ‘lever’ available anyway.
Briefly, whatever *could* be done is 99% unlikely to come from ‘below’ = the proles, as someone wrote above “people who cannot think” – any effective ‘reform’ must come from ‘above.’ But there’s a problem right there:
The US rogue regime = US-M/I/C/4a†-plex, with dog-wagging-tail, its illegitimate sprog the Zionist/Israeli rogue regime + Js = I/J/Z-plex, all components rife with corruption.
a = academic = econ, psy, leg et al.; 4 = MSM+PFBCs, † = churches
add a few significant stragglers like $ = banksters & ¿ = spies
A main problem is this bit: “All components rife with corruption.”
Sooo, there has to be a countervailing force, from ‘outside’ the current system. Sahra Wagenknecht in Germany may be on to something with her new “Aufstehen;” could be worth keeping an eye on that. rgds
AnonfromTN confessed: “I wish I knew what needs to be done.”
Hey AnonfromTN!
… Solutions can arise from one’s becoming aware of the problem, and after you evidently read Andrei Martyanov’s great (fabled) profile of Russia as a “cat;” thus a giant step toward what need be intellectually done is…, done!
… Fyi, video below, I offer an insight taken from Greek mythology, and I say that the U.S. is “Cerberus,” Watchdog of the Underworld.
… Thanks very much, AnonfromTN!
… Post scriptum: Cerberus is a corporation running loose & valued by the U.S. government.
Say what you shall, This is quite a stir for a simple cat.
Sure you have answers, but you are afraid that the answer might be terrifying.
Imagine you are in prison, and are sitting quietly at your table in the dining hall.
There is a thug, who is the Alpha Male in the prison. He is doing everything he can to intimidate you, to frighten you. He wants to assure himself that he has dominance over you.
So he stands above you, he changes his tone to be menacing, he glares at you, and he pounds the table at which you’re quietly eating. He even moves as if to beat you up.
But here’s the catch – he never actually follows up to do it, to carry our his threats.
It’s all a mind-fuck. He knows that if he actually assaults you, you can also hurt him very badly, even if you lose the fight and end up in the ICU, he’ll also get a crushed rib cage, a broken femur, a dislocated shoulder and he’ll lose an eye. He’ll be going to the hospital too.
He wants you to FEAR him, he wants to HUMILIATE you, but he won’t actually initiate a fight because it’ll cost him. Why won’t he go ahead and hit first? Because you’ve made it clear that you’re not afraid of a fight, and that if he crosses that line, it’s on.
Say he goes crazy, no fault of yours. He attacks. THEN, ITS ON. Simple as that. You’re psychologically ready.
It requires nerves of steel to be calm if you’re the guy minding your own business. But if you do manage to relax and sit there continuing to eat and not mind him – that’s going to massively frustrate the prison Thug.
Should you modify your behavior to buy peace and quiet? Well, it might get the Thug off your back, or it might encourage him to try further mind-fucking you. Since he’s a Thug, any concession to him will not be treated as diplomacy, it’ll be seen as weakness to be exploited.
“A Thug’s a Thug”, that’s the way they are. You may as well just go about your business.
There you sit, not looking for a fight, but knowing within yourself that you are 100% READY for one. And the Thug knows it.
There you have it, that’s Russia’s strategy. It’s the only sane strategy. Could the whole situation blow up? Sure, but that would in no way be preventable by Russia.
If we truly, desperately want a war, we will manufacture an excuse regardless of Russian behavior.
It’s not in any way on Russia – it’s on us.
Recently posted on Unz, but also on Fred Reed’s site, was his essay on the state of America.
https://fredoneverything.org/decline-in-the-fall-or-late-summer-anyway-by-fred-gibbon/
While the Intel services of Russia may not be crackerjack, surely they aware of the salient points he made about the future of dysfunctional America:
.
Roberts in his reply misses Andrei’s point: when dealing with a crazy person, best not to push him over the edge. Russia and China realize America is a “dead nation walking.”
Whatever its future is, it’s bleak.
I think Russia will absorb blows; sticks and stones so far as words, and even casualties up to a point. The American military was warned last April how far they can push. If there are massive U.S. inflicted casualites of Russians in Syria, Russia will respond, but probably not by sinking an aircraft carrier because lunatic neocons will launch nukes.
But America has to have the illusion of invincibility. If Russia breaks it, it’s game over. Hence I don’t believe the military will push too far. I may be wrong.
So, there’s nothing much more to do or say. We just have to sit back and see what develops and trust that Russia will act with restraint. Because Russia has time on her side.
Adios dipshit…it’s noted here that your dumbass comments never included one specific technical point about anything…
TOTAL POOFTER…
Internal policies and generally Russia socio economic system is imho where major weakness and long term danger for Russia is. Putin and his team foreign policy and military policies are very good. Pension reform is a stab in the back by capitalistic Russia overlords and is strategically long term very damaging step both in how people treat the state and demographically.
Re: “That leech- dare none speak its name .”
Leech, thy name is pensions.
Interest rates below the actuarially-planned return are fatal over time.
Time’s up.
White people are called “Caucasians” for no reason that is scientific. The German scientist Johann Friedrich Blumenbach in 1795, divided the human species into five races: Caucasian, the “white” race; Mongolian, the “yellow” race; Malayan, the “brown” race; Ethiopian, the “black” race; and American, the “red” race. He considered the Caucasians to be the first race on Earth, consistent with the common conception—based on Biblical reasoning— of the Caucasus as “a place of human origin” because the Bible describes Noah landing his ark in the Caucasus, the highest mountains near the Biblical world, therefore the first land to appear as the Flood receded. Traditionally this is either Mount Judi or Mount Ararat. (Ararat is the name of the highest mountain on the Armenian Turkish border.) In Greek mythology, Zeus chained Prometheus to a rock in the Caucasus. The Caucasus is a place is where the European, Mesopotamian, and Asian worlds meet. Since, in the Bible, the Black race comes from the son of Noah, who is Ham, either Ham was born after the Flood, or he and his family came out of the Ark with the rest. It’s mythology, but not science and you can base nothing on it except art. The Flood itself is the historical event of the Mediterranean breaking into the depression which became the Black Sea, although the symbolism, as that of puberty flooding the psyche is universal enough.
This is a tough call. Let’s say Andrei is correct and Russia is winning on more fronts than losing, they still haven’t won and therein lies the problem. A lot can still happen to change the dynamic for the worst.
But if cold war 2.0 is predictable and linear as Andrei seems to think it will be than Russia can probably run out the clock on this Jewish controlled satrapy that used to be America and reap the spoils of this latest cold war (thanks to U.S. intransigence). However, America under Jewish management has proven to extremely reckless with little regard for consequences, so that’s probably not a safe bet.
How is that relevant to the issue of multiple broken treaties by our ancestors?
Thanks for that useful detail on the Turkish energy situation Kroll…
There’s a few interesting reports from Al Masdar News about a large number of Russian airstrikes on Idlib [as of yesterday]…although Sputnik reports a much smaller activity…
Plus also from AMN Turks supposedly beefing up their 12 Idlib observation posts, supposedly as a ‘response’…
Also reports that Pompeo and Turkish FM Cavosoglu have been talking by phone…
I’m still calling bullshit on the Erdog bluff…and the stepped up Russian strikes, including on the Turkestan Islamic Party, tells me that the Russians along with Iran, Syria…and behind the scenes China, have agreed that the Idlib op is going full steam ahead…
The Russia, Turkey and Iran summit this Friday in Tehran will be the final chance for Erdog to come to heel…and I expect that will happen…
I would say overall there is some anxiety before the shooting starts which is normal…but I don’t see how anyone is going to stop the liberation…that train has long left the station…
As for the big US bluff and bluster, it is just that…of course if somehow the basement crazies take control of Mattis’ brain and the US starts actually aiming its T-hawks at SAA formations in the Idlib battle zone…then I do not see how the Russians cannot but respond…
That is no longer a symbolic firecracker show and likely loss of Russian life as well, since Russian officers are embedded with the elite SAA 4′th Division and other combat units…but I still don’t see how that could possibly happen with Mattis in charge [unless he isn't...hard to tell with the US these days]
I’m not sure what you mean when you say, “…the Roman Empire, the Zionists of their time.” Will you clarify this please?
Rome’s greatness was genuine. The greatness of their role in human history is not evaluated based only on the aspects that you mention.
It might be good if you would subject the Christian religion to the same criteria that you use in estimating the greatness of the Roman Empire. Would you say that Christianity has had no negative qualities, no negative aspects in its history? Certainly the Christian religion has definitely not “…erased this filth and iniquity,” that you speak of. Nor does my comment constitute bashing, I think. Bashing would employ more basic words and go on longer.
I’m sure you meant to say, “The bashing out of Christianity is just another arrow to the Zionist bow,” or something like that. But it’s not true. Christianity has served Jewish interests very well. And it continues to do so. Genius is not required in figuring this out. An ordinary human mind is capable of realizing it. Careful objective thought works well enough.
Yes, I know and I agree. My only point was that FDR’s system established a legitimacy and prestige for the US that didn’t rely on what I agree is and was largely mythical US military power.
The US fought hard and well in Japan but compromised its honor with Nagasaki and Hiroshima and after that has never fought well at scale since.
Yup…where are the jobs for the young graduates going to come from when the retirement age is extended…?
I have to say this poison arrow at the heart of the Russian people is making me re-evaluate my entire position on Putin…
For sure PCR is dead on about Russian neoliberal policies…
Why so anti-American, Ron Unz? You know that plenty of people in China still worship America? And returnees are still viewed by many as losers who couldn’t made it in America. Though much less so than a decade ago.
“Rome’s greatness was genuine”
Rome is pictured as “great” mainly in the Anglo-Saxon world , because Anglo-Saxons were very much driven by imperialistic pursuits throughout their history, so they projected Rome’s so-called “greatness” as a justification to their own greed.
Rome is not considered as “great” in the German world, which is indisputably the superior intellectual milieu in Europe. Rome is utterly despised by German historians; it could never completely subdue this country, which is probably why Germany was able to evolve in such a strong, united and cultured society.
What exactly did the Romans invent? The oldest bridge in the world is in Smyrna, Turkey, built 800 BC. Etruscans and Ancient Greeks had already invented true arches. “Roman” baths could be found in ancient Turkey long before Rome was born.
Rome did not even manage to take the prize of military genius, as this goes without discussion to its Nr 1 foe, Hannibal from Carthage.
What Rome really invented was slavery, imperialism and exploitation.
Similarly, Christianity ought to be looked at not just under the “Zionist Protestant” angle. There are many different branches in Christianity.
Catholics have consistently opposed usury, a major disease plaguing humankind to the day.
And the great patriotism and idealism of the Russian people is much due to their Christian Orthodox faith .
Finally, one cannot judge with the same criteria a project based on human greed and thirst for power (the Roman empire), and a spiritual search for transcendence (the Christian faith). Human beings do have spiritual aspirations; it is often the best in them.
Youth unemployment in Russia, last data from
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SL.UEM.1524.ZS
~16%. No shortage of young available. No need for pension reform.
Also, Europe, no shortage, no need for immigration, ‘lost generation’ in the news,
That is not the point.
Here applies the Three hat theory.
Here it goes.
Israel controls US decisions.
Russians know that Israel controls US decision.
Than Israel knows that Russians knows that Israel controls US decisions.
Than Israel realizes that vengeful Russians will take out Israel.
…………………………………………………………………………………………………..
So what is the conclusion?
Conclusion is that Israel will not permit US to use nuclear weapons.
Buddhism is not a religion.
I am trying to be objective and do consider his foreign policy and the way he handles situation with USA and the West as very good. But his internal policies cannot be any different because Putin himself is liberal. The way internal issues and problems are getting solved are anti people. Majority is against pension reform but it proceeds which also speaks about so called democracy. I am afraid Putin is building in a lot of long term troubles for Russia. Somewhat similar to Alexander II handling of peasant and land question. Again. I hope i am wrong only time will tell. I wonder what vision of future russia putin has. One thing for sure that to have any future Russia needs to survive current transition. Here Putin is doing fine work.
Ah, nice photo from МАКС airshow!
David Reich, a geneticist and paleo anthropologist, in his book ” Who We Are and How We Got Here” points to the massive Yamnaya invasion of Europe. These people were pastoralists from the steppes of central Asia, (Russia) and mixed (defeated) the Corder Ware and Bell Beaker cultures. Your pointing to Russia as the Mother of Western Civilization is not far off.
I think that the pension “reform”, in addition to being an attempt to rob the least protected, is an indicator that Putin is afraid of Russian oligarchs more than of Russian population. Maybe he has a point, but it looks ugly.
I strongly suspect that Russia as a capitalist country open to external market forces is not going to be stable. Look at the EU countries or Japan: technically, many have greater economies than Russia, but all are pathetic lackeys of the Empire, shamefully spineless and obsequious. Thus, either Russia returns to a more egalitarian model, or it becomes a nonentity, like Ukraine.
{Why so anti-American…}
People always confuse being anti-American Government with being anti-American.
In fact, it is the most recent American (Federal) governments which are patently anti-American.
Please explain how the present* US government’s foreign policies are helping the American people, the American taxpayer. Isn’t that why this country was founded?
And isn’t it the role of the Government ?
[..... certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men,....] (from Independence Declaration)
Which one of those unalienable rights will be secured with a nuclear war with Russia?
Please explain how the US taxpayers benefited from the illegal invasion of Iraq, which killed ~4,500 GIs, wounded 10s of 1,000s more, most of whom will require lifetime medical care and assistance paid for by you know who….increased the national debt by trillions. There is no end.
Pretty much everything the federal governments/administrations have done past few decades are patently anti-American, read anti-America/anti-American people…..and pro-Globalist interests, pro-multi-national corporate interests and at the expense of the American taxpayer.
Below is a quote by a former POTUS, hardly a man who was anti-American.
The quotation is in reference to criticizing a POTUS, but equally applies to pretty much all of the recent US federal administrations.
[“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
― Theodore Roosevelt]
We need more ‘anti-Americans’ like Ron Unz to shine a light on the slithering anti-human creatures that are hiding under the surface of the putrid swap, incongruously still bearing the name of a genuine American patriot.
_____________
* ….and by present I don’t mean Trump: I mean the whole lot of them as far as I can remember …..Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama,…….
Tell that to Buddhists.
In simple terms, any system of beliefs that includes supernatural beings with supernatural powers is a religion, be it simple worship of ancestors (like Romans, Chinese) or a system of elaborate tales involving these beings, like the Bible.
{….. ancient Turkey long before Rome was born.}
‘ancient’ Turkey?
There is no such thing: it’s an oxymoron.
Nomad Turkic tribes arrived at the outer edges of Asia Minor from East and Central Asia around 1,000 A.D., long, long, long after Rome was born.
There were ancient, creative, sedentary civilizations that created much long before Rome was born.
But it was not ‘ancient’ (sic) Turkey.
Eastmoreland!
Tractor, axe, dynamite, and hunting rifle.
Long live the Global warming.
There is hope for the young Russian workers via real economic growth due to wealth creation as opposed to US FIRE and FAANG non-productive paper/electronic growth. The sanctions have led to a more self sufficient and diverse agriculture in Russia. Granted the Russian grain crops are reduced this year but so are grain crops across Western Europe due to heavy spring rains and summer drought.
Due to the Western sanctions and the Macron government policies, French farmers are bringing their skills to Russia and employing native Russians on their leased farms while integrating into Russian society.
https://sputniknews.com/russia/201802101061530513-french-farmer-russian-village/
Likewise, some 15,000 South African farmers are seeking to come to Russia to start a new life bringing their work ethic and skills with them and are willing to bring $100,000 each to lease land.
https://www.rt.com/business/432375-russia-south-africa-farmers/
For Russian citizens the government is giving out free land provided the homestead it and cannot sell the land to developers.
Russia has also taken in over a million Russians from Ukraine leaving Ukraine with a massive brain/skill drain. As many remaining Malorussians (little russians) in Ukraine say: let the Poles take Gailicia and Lvov if they take the neo-nazis too.
So? so? So?
What did I tell you?
https://www.rt.com/business/437581-ukraine-labor-catastrophe-people-flee/
Your story is an even more illustrative analogy than chicken-eating cats. It’s just about perfect.
The sad (and dangerous) part is that during America’s brief moment in the sun as “the lone superpower” it developed a thuggish personality. It’s trapped there, and can’t bring itself back to being a powerful man in a room with other powerful men. Somewhere along the way it lost its capacity for what used to be called respect. A very dangerous development.
I’d argue the defeat in Vietnam didn’t come as a surprise at all. An awful lot of people saw it coming.
You sound confused.
Buddhism is more of a ‘path’ or ‘lifestyle’. Nothing “faith based” for there is evidence the dude was actually real. Albeit, people tend to turn any kind of following into social control, and this is where religion comes in handy.
Do you mean to say that reincarnation (borrowed from Hindu religion) is not supernatural? Or that “enlightenment” is natural? Or that the result of it, becoming a Buddha, is natural? Or that Buddhist temples are not religious edifices? And the worship of statues of Buddha and various Bodhisattvas is not a religious ritual?
It might have started as a certain lifestyle, but it developed into a full-blown religion. More is a pity.
Thanks for the heads up on the Russian aerial campaign. The Moon of Alabama website is now really fleshing out the Iblib campaign with details on the terrorist actors and their capabilities, locations and sponsors.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/09/syria-un-us-want-to-delay-idlibs-liberation.html#more
Additional coverage at Southfront:
https://southfront.org/
Pat Buchanan once said that “Washington DC is an occupied territory.” But occupied by whom?
In my view, the United States, not just DC, has been ‘occupied’ by the devils from Jekyll Island since the Federal Act of 1913.
The FED started off with zero reserves. Today, the Fed’s balance sheet is over US$4.8 trillion and the US national debt has crossed the Rubicon, to reach US$21.4 trillion.
The Fed is the National Bank of the Zionists and not the de facto Central Bank of America. Search and read the “Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview of 1976″ to understand this.
According to Catherine Austin-Fitts, another US$21 trillion are missing. If that is not bad enough a depressing news for Americans, according to Prof Lawrence Kotlikoff the long-term fiscal gap covering SS and Medicare is way past US$220 trillion. The US is insolvent, he says.
So who are these occupiers? They are the globalist bankers who control the FED, Wall St, the big banks, big media, big social media, big pharma, big oil, majority of the Fortune 500 companies, Hollywood, Las Vegas, CFR, NED, other Think Tanks, academia, the Courts, and the Military Security Congressional Complex.
Trump wants to drain the swamp infested by these globalists who are destroying America for their own nefarious reasons and the Empire is striking back at him from within.
What can Trump do? Nationalize the FED, breakup big media and if there is any designed chaos from the Globalists and big media, Trump can declare Marshal Law and put the treasonous globalists, Neocons and politicians on trial by a military tribunal for national security reasons else the United States’ fate is sealed as its economy will collapse under the weight of its colossal debts, sooner or later.
So a country and its people could just be minding its own business, having nothing to do with the Russo-American War, and basically, out of the blue, get hit and annihilated by strategic nuclear weapons. A plausible scenario.
And the real kicker is that those countries can do nothing to prevent either the Americans or Russians from going to war in the first place. Nope, they just sit there, and die. Oh sure, those who can will add their arsenals and “kill” an already dead Russia, but at that point, it makes no difference.
The list of targets to be annihilated is long. Anybody who has committed the “sin” of having any sort of viable economy and capacity for independence, anybody with “power” or just the potential for it, hell even anybody with a nice standard of living, would be slated for annihilation.
Here’s the probable list:
The United States (main enemy), Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina – (can’t allow any of these to inherit the Americas). South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya – (sub-Saharan African countries with large populations and long-term potential). Germany, France, Britain and Italy, plus Poland, Hungary, Sweden and Finland – (European countries with technology/industry, historical grievances and many with bad history with Russia). Egypt (stands to dominate North Africa), Israel (most advanced nation in the Middle East, with nukes), Turkey (obvious target from the Russian perspective), Iran (threat to Russia’s southern flank, obvious Middle East hegemon), Saudi Arabia (powerful, rich, might become dominant). India (too much potential to leave intact, imperial aspirations), China (far. far too powerful to leave standing, fought with the Soviet Union briefly), Pakistan (nukes, large population), Japan (clear threat to Russia’s eastern flank, plus historical grievances), South Korea (too rich and industrialized, gotta take them out), Taiwan (also rich and industrialized), Singapore (just to make sure), Vietnam (populous, and cohesive), Australia (rich, might become the only major Anglo-Saxon culture left – Russia can’t have that), New Zealand (one of the Five Eyes, complicit in Russia’s demise, so they die).
Did I leave anyone out?
Now that I think about it, this is probably America’s target list as well, just with Russia at the top in place of the United States, obviously. Oh, the reasons may be different, but the reasoning would be the same – “if America is to die, there can be no human race or intact planet Earth afterwards.”
Or maybe, just maybe, this whole idea of attacking people who have nothing to do with you or your enemy is, I dunno, utterly delusional.
In the broad strokes, this summary is correct. (I highlighted the parts I considered important.)
And it’s all mostly down the toilet now. Mostly, but we still have some momentum. Kinda like a car whose engine has cut out, but still keeps rolling forward on the freeway for some time, just due to inertia.
From the outside, the car’s running normally. But trying to listen to the non-existent sounds of its engine tells a different story.
So the USA “won” the Cold War? It has had such great success ever since, I notice, with all its spending, wars, invasions and the marvellous peace spreading throughout the globe under the influence of the mightiest military force the world has seen.
I take a ‘non-response’ to my earlier re “do something to stop them” as low-to-zero interest in my suggestion vis-à-vis Sahra Wagenknecht’s new “Aufstehen” ['loose' translation = wake up; stand up]. But I see you refer to “lying MSM” = Lügenpresse. It’s not ‘just’ the lying MSM; an ‘apart’ part of the corrupt&venal MSM are the PFBCs [= publicly financed broadcasters], asserted to be key components of so-called ‘Western’ democracies – but which have, as far as I’ve looked, been ‘co-opted’ by the ccc [= covert-criminal-cabal] led rogue regimes.
Sooo, a *required* 1st step in ‘saving the planet’ from said rogue regimes is for large-enough groups of ‘decent, concerned citizens’ to wrest control of their local PFBCs – with the aim of forcing those PFBCs to cease & desist from transmitting any lies. They, the PFBCs, are usually a) well paid by the taxpayers, b) staffed by well-qualified ‘reporters/commentators’ whose main if not only tasks are to c) know all that is appropriate to know and d) fully and fairly inform both the voters and proles at large. That PFBCs premeditatedly abrogate their mandate is outright treachery; they should a) feel deeply ashamed, b) totally reform their ‘game’ to c) avoid being citizens arrested then prosecuted for their treachery. IF the PFBCs were to be reformed THEN the MSM may die of indecent exposure. Haw. rgds
There are two great fallacies here in this article.
1. The first fallacy is the idea that America will only bark, growl and make impotent gestures. Yes, it is doing so, but each time that Russia allows it to punch air, it thinks that’s a proof of Russian weakness, and that any gesture short of even more aggressive provocative action is “weakness” or a “retreat”.
Let’s see what happens if Russia sinks an aircraft carrier. In my opinion this is something that needs to be done, not only to punish American aggression but to prove that it’s entire power-projection posture is a hollow sham; it would essentially reduce the American surface navy to obsolescence overnight and doom its Empire. It would also show America that it can not get away with any more provocative action without consequences (thousands of dead war criminals, billions of dollars, and incalculable loss of prestige). Then what? Will the Wall Street capitalists who own America permit a nuclear war that would destroy their profits, not to speak of turning themselves into radioactive ash? Of course not. But they would go to any length – any at all – short of that point; a non nuclear war with Russia would be fine with them, especially since it would be fought in Europe. And every Russian any of restraint emboldens them to push further towards that.
If not sinking a carrier, what’s stopping Russia from shooting down a few American planes? Ten or fifteen American war criminals reduced to smoking charred corpses in wreckage strewn across the Syrian landscape, or prisoners in chains in Damascus, wouldn’t bring about nuclear war, but would be a slap in the face of war-drunk America.
2. The second fallacy is the idea that the future is controllable and/or predictable. Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that Martyanov is correct and that Russia is currently winning with its present strategy. Exactly what gives anyone the idea that this will continue indefinitely? Anything might happen unexpectedly that might throw the whole engine out of gear. Rising sea levels, global warming, desertification – these will *inevitably* cause famines and mass migrations, socioeconomic breakdown and civil war, that will make the current terrorist aggression against Syria look like a picnic. Add to that resource depletion and financial collapse. America can retreat behind the Atlantic Ocean and still menace Russia; but what, exactly, does Russia intend to do then? Should it not set the rules and establish itself in a position of strength right now? Of course it should.
I don’t particularly like Paul Craig Roberts, but he’s more than correct in this instance; it’s more than past time for the Russian bear to prove that it has big, sharp teeth.
Moon Of Alabama is *excellent*. It’s everything Antiwar.com should be but isn’t.
This is a good article. Thank you.
I imagine the USA nowadays as being like a rabid dog, slowly dying but still very dangerous, snapping and snarling at everyone around it, scattering spittle as it lunges and barks but visibly becoming shaky and unsteady on its feet. No one needs to fight it, just to fend it off until it collapses. The Russians and Chinese just need to be patient, time is on their side. By mid century, although I don’t expect to around to see it, I do expect that the USA will be a much weaker country, largely ignored by the rest of the world. It’s amusing to contemplate that by the end of this century the civilised world may expect responsible nuclear powers like China and Korea to try to slowly draw the nuclear teeth of the USA; by bribery, subversion, encouragement of all the self-destructive trends within its society and regime change, leaving it a very crumpled Paper Tiger lying sadly beside the One Road One Belt around the rest of the world.
Just for the record, and damn too late.
> To make your speech less a waste,
> You’ve got to use your power.
Thus is incorrect translation.
The idea is somewhat different, rather
> Whether the situation is calling to use your authority/power
> Empty words would be just a waste of time and breath
The Great Law of Peace that fashioned the Haudenosaunee Confederacy seems to be an inter-Amerindian treaty that has stood the tests of time.
“But it was not ‘ancient’ (sic) Turkey.”
I wonder what your comments is motivated by: good old pedantry or good old racism?
The point is “Ancient Turkey”, Anatolia+Eastern Thrace/Asia Minor has been continuously inhabited since the Neolithic , with such settlements going as far as 40,000 years ago.
It has comprised at least, from recollection, 2 out of the 7 World Wonders (Temple of Artemis and Mausoleum at Halicarnassus), holds the oldest surviving stone temple in the world (10 000 years) and the ancient city of Troy, was the cradle of the poet Homer, and that of many successive civilisations and dynasties.
In other terms, Rome was to “Ancient Turkey” what Israel is to Iraq and Syria: a vulgar country-bumpkin which is no match to an ancient, refined and universal civilisation.
Surely Putin’s announcement a few months ago of fantastic new weapons was a credible ‘threat display’ showing that its teeth are bigger and sharper than the American public knew? This gives the American generals and politicians good reason to be more cautious. It may also give them a reason to spend still more money to catch up, hastening their economic collapse as they tried to do to the Soviet Union, but in any case deferring serious conflict. Win/win for Russia.
Pension reform in Russia has very little to do with oligarchs nor with alleged Putin’s “fear” of them. Demography, however, does.
Switzerland.
Quiet, hardworking, serious on education, minds its own business and into genuine local democracy – but every house has a nuclear bunker – just in case.
Sorry, it’s not lack of interest, it’s lack of time: real work plus writing, editing, and reviewing papers, as well as organizing and overseeing peer-review as an editor of several journals, writing grants, etc., take most of it.
I tend to agree with many of your points, I just don’t see what can I do in practical terms. In my book, the Democrats have totally discredited themselves by nominating in 2016 one of the most corrupt politicians (her madness is just a cherry on the cake). The Republicans discredited themselves by a recent tax cuts that benefit mostly fat cats and their businesses. Many environmental groups discredited themselves by joining the anti-Trump witch hunt orchestrated by the Deep State. So, who is left there to trust?
One little fault in your logic: the sailors, who will be killed, are not war criminals, but unfortunate grunts who happened to in the wrong place at the wrong time. The war criminals in DC and elsewhere won’t by killed when an aircraft carrier is sunk. This might sober the warmongers up, though.
> If you know the location of Minuteman III silos, and you have very low-yield tacticals that target right down to the millimeter, you take out those silos entirely
Providing that
1) the enemy’s rocket would not left silo BEFORE your hit it
2) your rocket WOULD reach the silo intact and unharmed, despite your enemy anti-missile efforts
3) the launchers are all silos, no movable launchers like railway trains or all-terrain vehicles exists/remains
From the very first days of nuclear cold war, it all went about “nuclear triade” – land-based rockets AND aircrafts-based AND submarines-based. And even the land-based rockets were evolving from huge static erections like Gagarin’s rocket into mobile limited in size ones.
Suppressing any of the components is so hard that it can not be done “covertly”, and thus buys time for two other components to strike back.
I am assuming that you are a mature adult, because of the skillful way that you use English. Your responses tend to indicate that your beliefs are firmly established and that you do not question them. Because of this most attempts to persuade you differently are most likely to be met with a reflexive response, rather than with an attitude conducive to examining information, and the content and manner of your comments tend to confirm this. I am not interested in spending time and energy trying to alter the beliefs of someone whose primary response is going to be combative, contentious, or dogmatic. My purpose is more aligned toward assisting persons who already understand in some degree that the Christian religion is harmful to humans and who are trying to improve their understanding of this fact. For this reason I do not want to engage in debate with you. Therefore I will not reply to your further comments. I don’t intend this as an insult to you, and I am not trying to denigrate you or your comments. It’s just that it would be a waste of my time and energy to engage with you further. I will say the following, though, as feedback.
In my opinion your points tend to deal with superficial matters. Their veracity depends on unusual perception of narrow meanings, and some of them are not true.
For example: Romans did not invent slavery. Slavery existed in the animal world even before humans existed. Black Africans practiced slavery for many thousands of years before Rome existed, and still they do. The early Germans called themselves the Holy Roman Empire. Even the Kaiser’s title “Kaiser” is mostly just a different spelling of how the title “Ceasar” was pronounced (approximately) in ancient Latin. Early Germans did not despise the Romans, they emulated them.
Goodbye and best wishes.
Much truth in what you say. But the fact is that our peoples did not stay alive by turning the other cheek, did not maintain or regain their freedom from foreign subjugation by turning the other cheek, did not gain or regain territory or vital resources (water, above all) by turning the other cheek.
If my ancestors and their tribesmen had turned the other cheek, I wouldn’t be here.
And of course, we should never turn the other cheek to a true enemy. Forbearance and forgiveness among family, friends, and generally likeminded, physically nonthreatening people in ones own society or a similar neighboring society, is wonderful, and Christianity is to be praised for its role in propagation such a loving, compromising ethos within a civilization.
Turning the other cheek to an enemy, though, is simply suicidal, therefore immoral and stupid.
Someone like Rosamond can show up now to explain how, as usual, the text of the Bible means something nearly opposite of what it seems to clearly state.
Let me point out that demographics have nothing to do with pension “reform”. Russian youth unemployment is pretty high (see info here:
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/Russia/Youth_unemployment/
and here:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/812918/youth-unemployment-rate-in-russia/)
So, it’s not like the economy needs more workers.
In fact, very few Russians actually retire at the official retirement age (which, I agree, is ridiculously low – 55 years for women and 60 years for men). Most keep working (if they have jobs), but after “retirement” their income becomes reasonably high for the first time in their lives. So, the goal of the “reform” is to take away these bonuses, so that the oligarchs can steal them. With all due respect for Putin’s international policies, this “reform” is a sham and a shame.
> So he stands above you, he changes his tone to be menacing, he glares at you, and he pounds the table at which you’re quietly eating. He even moves as if to beat you up.
> But here’s the catch – he never actually follows up to do it, to carry our his threats.
Interesting, that the OLD America knew it, for example:
Even more fitting would be another scene from Magnificent Seven, where the Russia-born Yul Brynner is exactly dining at the table while a drunk insecure Chico tries to menace him until falling from his feet into drunk sleep. Sadly that piece was not cut into a short clip.
Though Chico is not even really threatening, basically he “pulls a braid” begging to be noticed, and gets denied even in this.
The recent exchanges between Kremlin and White House look kind of that.
- You are irrelevant
- Now we are! No we are!
Even with the recent Idlib attack, where USA make loud claims in before only to claim after the happened attack that Putin was feared by the Washington-drawn red lines and thus exhibited reservation unlimited to wild Russian hordes.
But timing of the reform stinks. It starts during World Soccer Cup celebration, then it goes on and on and on.
Was it that pressing an issue it could not wait for two more years? With vast public gradual and factual discussion until then? They way HOW it was managed was a black PR operation, regardless of the economic merit.
————–
And sadly, it has little with demographics, too, as it is not accompanied with any reforms to create jobs for those elders no more.
Sure, Japan proposes to lift retirement age up to 70 and all.
The de-globalization and crisis of international economy will hit everyone.
But that is not about demographics.
Would Putin go all Trump and start erecting walls against ex-Soviet republics – it would at least make sense.
Push all Ukrainian guest workers, many of whom are softly russophobic, back to Ukraine. Push all migrants from ex-Soviet xxxx-stans back to their independent countries, then give their jobs to elders. Cruel? Perhaps. But at least that would address the claimed demographics problem.
Or propose something better, so that both elders and migrants would have their jobs.
Screw “better”, propose “worse”, propose at least something.
But there is nothing like that. People are said to be forced to the labor market – and not a word is said about cutting unemployment or creating jobs.
So it is not about rebalancing demographics, it is mere “cutting costs”.
I suspect a nuke blast area would lose its radiation fairly quickly. Hiroshima was free of radiation fairly quickly.
This famous demographic argument looks genuine but it is false.
In reality, people as a rule don’t retire at their nominal retirement age. Instead, they keep working as long as they have that opportunity. And they keep contributing to the Pension Fund from their salaries. The only difference is that in addition to the salary they get paid a pension. So, for the first time in the life of many, they have a more or less decent income allowing them to pay off their mortgage or do something for their kids, etc. That won’t be the case any longer. Therefore, it’s sheer expropriation with far reaching social and demographic consequences. It has nothing whatsoever to do with the “ratio of workers to pensioners” – this is bogus – it won’t change.
Actually, the government at some point toyed with the idea of not paying pensions to working retirees as long as they keep working, which shows “where the legs are growing from”, if you know what I mean.
The only ones that do retire are the people that don’t have jobs available for them. Wherever a workforce is reduced, people of retirement age are the first to be pushed out for a simple reason they have some income to rely on. It’s been like that since the Soviet time and it still is. Under the new circumstances, instead of retiring, such people will become unemployed, that’s all.
> The Flood itself is the historical event of the Mediterranean breaking into the depression
There was one other explanation.
Reportedly close to Cuba and Bermuda there is a place where Earth skin is very thin after some giant meteor hit it in ancient times. That giant meteor could have caused a giant tsunami that went around the globe.
Quote “Moon Of Alabama is *excellent*. It’s everything Antiwar.com should be but isn’t.”
I once asked Antiwar.com’s head Justin Raimondo, in the midst of a quiet conversation with him involving several topics, about his opinion of Gilad Atzmon.
It was almost as if if I had suddenly slapped him in the face.
Raimondo’s appearance suddenly took on a look of absolute terror and he actually started mumbling incoherently. It was truly a sight to behold. His change in character was so abrupt that it actually startled me. I just stood there wide eyed as he attempted to speak.
He then suddenly turned and almost ran to get away, apparently to avoid any possibility of getting any further non PC cultural contamination that he might come from me.
Stalin, of course, would have approved this attempt by Raimondo to insure his elf preservation.
It was at this point that I suddenly started realizing that Antiwar.com might not be what it claimed to be. Instead, just like its leftwing counterpart, the “Democracy Now” TV program ( which also, incidentially. treats Atzmon like a pariah) it might simply be controlled opposition. designed to steer people away from “certain topics”.
Just fakery for the yokels. Raimondo has always been strangely missing in action in the culture wars. Or, for that matter, any real questions about 9-11.
Raimondo was also missing in action a few years ago when his nearby (Marin county, California) newspaper, the pro-Palestinian The Coastal Post suddenly came under serious attack for merely publishing an article by the then forbidden writer (Unz’s) Israel Shamir. The Coastal Post (RIP) eventually succumbed to the resulting economic boycott directed in main part by by the local ADL. Interestingly, Jewish “liberals” in the area almost all with very few exceptions applauded its demise. They had already been successful, after all, in using using financial threats to foil attempts get the the ACLU to involved in any sort of defense of The Coastal Post’s First Amendment rights.
Antiwar.com hasn’t changed its spots It still continues (just like Democracy Now) to shun the writings of both Gilad Atzmon and Israel Shamir
> the sailors, who will be killed, are not war criminals, but unfortunate grunts who happened to [be] in the wrong place at the wrong time
Really?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Impressment
Impressment, colloquially “the press” or the “press gang”, is the taking of men into a military or naval force by compulsion, with or without notice. Navies of several nations used forced recruitment by various means. The large size of the British Royal Navy in the Age of Sail meant impressment was most commonly associated with Britain. It was used by the Royal Navy in wartime, beginning in 1664 and during the 18th and early 19th centuries as a means of crewing warships, although legal sanction for the practice can be traced back to the time of Edward I of England. The Royal Navy impressed many merchant sailors, as well as some sailors from other, mostly European, nations. …….. The U.S. Continental Navy also applied a form of impressment during the American War of Independence.
Are you saying that is what still is happening in U.S. Navy ?
> which, I agree, is ridiculously low – 55 years for women and 60 years for men
what is your definition of “ridiculous” here?
I have to disagree. Just by voluntarily joining the U.S. military – especially now that it’s become so obvious that the U.S. military is a force for evil in the world – they leave themselves morally defenseless against attack. (Not to mention the fact that they would seem to be ignoring their enlistment oath to support and defend the constitution).
To put it another way, the “war criminals in DC and elsewhere” are relatively small in number and generally cowardly. What makes them so dangerous are the masses of “order followers” who are willing to do their dirty work for a lie and a paycheck. It is the unquestioning “order followers” that turn the evil thoughts and desires of the 0.1% into a hell on earth for the 99%.
IMO it’s ridiculous considering recent gains in life expectancy
https://sashat.me/2018/03/27/life-expectancy-in-russia/
But the “reform” should not be just taking away from the ordinary people, it should give them back as much as is taken away. Current project doesn’t do that.
OK; I know about ‘pressure of work’ [my sympathy], and I’m not demanding responses, but this exchange started with
in a field that I’m interested in.
Now you mention Repugs, Dummos and Greenies, with my misspellings carrying a message: I do not think that we [citizens, sheople, proles] can vote our way out. The ‘representative’ model is broken almost everywhere I’ve looked; anywhere there is any ‘plank’ of the erring-ideology of neo-liberalism [aka voodoo economics] implemented, say [privatisation being particularly noxious], is a place where the sheople have been smacked in the chops then kicked down the gurgler. Then there’s $-corruption and/or 5th-column capture, plus this nasty one: “Now I’m elected, I’ll do what *I* like!” = the paraphrased response to my direct Q: “What will you do to determine the electorate’s wishes on that specific topic?”
As a practical alternate to pitchforks and tumbrels [the rogue regimes would slay us], I like to think of what might/could work. Citizen-initiated, single-subject referendums [= CIRs] can work in the real world but are also subject to corruption like $s and lying lobbying, so CIRs would require a) a ‘total truth environment,’ b) actively engaged, fully and fairly informed voters – that’s a lot of organisation and effort. 1st step – as mentioned – is the total reform of the local PFBC, primarily to eliminate all lies. IF that could be made to happen THEN the MSM-Lügenpresse would be publicly ‘exposed and shamed’ into ‘truth mode’ also. That’s the theory, and it’s all a mighty big IF. Since ‘silence is acquiescence,’ one must do something = get locally organized, say, to 1st stop the lies then 2nd, get on with ‘saving the planet.’ rgds
I don’t have right now much time to elaborate on the issue and I agree, it is a matter of debate, but I would be very cautious using statistical data from World Bank which counts and I quote:
Since when schoolchildren of the age 15 through 17 are counted as a labor force remains a complete mystery to me, granted that in my time in late 1970s we worked during summer vacations half-a-day (I worked for three years at a shipyard) to earn pocket money, sometimes substantial ones, to buy jeans, latest albums by Genesis or Slade, and well…you know…the other things. I do however agree that Russian youth of the more adult age, especially after 23, who have degrees in management, political economy, political science, law and other “business” fields DO have issues with employment–in nowadays Russian economy CNC operators, tool and die makers, welders, composite materials technicians etc. are in a huge demand. Lawyers? Not so much, together with other “managers”.Just to demonstrate–get on any Russia’s job sites and for a short forensic experiment type CNC Operators/Programmers (Operator Stankov c ChPU).
The US Army, Navy, Marines, and the Air Force consist of “volunteers”. However, many of these “volunteers” opted to enlist because they don’t have any decent employment prospects.
If you look at the official breakdown of demographics:
https://www.cfr.org/article/demographics-us-military
you wouldn’t agree with that, as the lowest quintile is as underrepresented as the highest. However, there is a trick played there: the affluence is categorized by neighborhoods. Naturally, most neighborhoods, except the highest (gated communities) and the lowest (slums) are very heterogeneous. In fact, the poorest people tend to enlist, as you can surmise from the proportion of blacks and Hispanics in the armed forces:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/214869/share-of-active-duty-enlisted-women-and-men-in-the-us-military/
That’s why I don’t think that the grunts should be considered war criminals. The officers are a different story. After all, lower ranks exposed the horrible war crime ordered by Lieutenant Calley in My Lai (actually, Son My village, Vietnam, March 16, 1968).
Agree.
You aren’t taking into account the great success of the crappy education and propaganda in dumbing down the proles in the US. Way too many Americans know nothing about anything except sports events and the exploits of Hollywood sluts. They are intentionally kept ignorant of the fact that the US military has become a force for evil in the world, or that most policies of the US government are blatantly unconstitutional (so called Patriot Act is a good example: virtually everything in it violates the Constitution, but the sheeple aren’t smart enough to figure it out). On the one hand, ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking it. On the other hand, 95% of the US population are in the position of the “innocent spouse” (borrowing expression from the tax law): schools and most colleges do not educate, MSM provide distractions (stories about sports and sluts of both genders) and lie about everything political, internal and international.
The last paragraph sounds like wishful thinking. Nothing can shame existing MSM into telling the truth, as this would be against the interests of their owners. Private ownership of the media plays a huge role in making the “official” lies and propaganda effective. In terms of uniformity of “opinions” in the MSM the US reached the point Hitler and Stalin were aiming at. The number of referendums in the US as a whole since its emergence is exactly zero. There were referendums in several states, with little consequence. There must be mechanisms to enforce the outcomes of the referendums, and there are none.
In general, I’d like to see something in between voting (which became an exercise in futility) and pitchforks (firearms in case of the US), but I don’t.
There would be a lot of confusion because radar being blinded by a stratospheric nuclear detonation then command and control being destroyed by the initial thermonuclear explosions on targets might well mean no clear picture of whether a counter-force and/or population targeting attack is underway is available to anyone in overall authority. Understand that a full nuclear exchange would be up the ladder of escalation from a tit for tat reciprocation of a mere specimen strike, or a a surprise counter-force strike and there are many routes to to the top rung we are speculating about here. For the final targeting decisions of American missile command in an all out nuclear war with Russia, it’s not obvious what America would do about a neutral China, just as it is not clear what Russia’s attitude to an innocent India would be. I must concede that geopolitical considerations will mean not everyone would be hit just for being a potential post holocaust global hegemon.
Nevertheless, given a full nuclear exchange between Russia and America, Russia would surely target nuclear-armed allies of America, and Russia has the overkill in its vengeance-motivated very last launch salvo to also make sure that a neutral China would not benefit from the West and Russia being obliterated. Russia would have a huge motive to use its vast park of medium range missiles (useless against the US) on China, because respecting its neutrality would inevitably result in China inheriting Russia. Propinquity, population, productive capacity and possession of nuclear weapons would confer world mastery, and total domination of what was left of Russia. on China. I am therefore confident the destruction in a nuclear exchange with America would not just be mutual, and Russia would do as I have asserted.
Quite apart from all the aforementioned considerations that assume land based launches there is the point that ICBM submarines can launch from anywhere, and a country with them such as China might have the motive as well as the means to start a United States-Russian Federation nuclear war, if the third country thought it could be sure that it would not be targeted by either of the gulled combatants.
“Since when schoolchildren of the age 15 through 17 are counted as a labor force remains a complete mystery to me”
Here Limonov has different opinion. I am trying to figure, if he is serious, is that irony or he has completely lost his marbles.
https://russian.rt.com/opinion/550004-limonov-pensionnoe-zakonodatelstvo-putin
All correct, but what happens to European-Americans — white people — if their kids avoid the military en masse and it becomes majority nonwhite?
Would you feel safe with a military (including the Reserves and the National Guard) that’s overwhelmingly nonwhite?
Add in the constant media/cultural effort to whip up resentment against white people.
Then add the historic war, land conquest, and tension between us and Mexicans, who will inevitably constitute the largest group in “our” military if whites stop enlisting.
Perhaps we could see MORE white people joining the military and simply refusing to follow their orders when those orders are to oppress their own people or to murder people abroad with whom we are not in any constitutionally declared war.
In fact, decent soldiers of any race would be morally and legally justified in doing so. (The Constitution is our highest man-made law here, not the order of the president or the order of a general. Yeah I know, hahaha.)
Yes, he needs to institute antitrust and any other civil and criminal proceedings against social-media censors and bullies. Make Facebook and google / alphabet and YouTube and the rest of their ilk spend their time and resources defending against daily charges, accusations, and investigations.
Push legislation to regulate social media as public services with actual obligations, and limitations on their ability to censor, “stifle”, demonetize, etc. viewpoints and people whom they dislike.
Perhaps, but it is nevertheless *thinking*, as opposed to whining, wishing and hoping.
would be [briefly] these steps:
1. Get rid of all lies from the PFBC. Naturally, the corrupt&venal MSM-Lügenpresse would be jumping out of their worthless skins, but the truth *should* set us free.
2. Via the reformed PFBC, convince enough of the proles to *cease voting* outright. No votes – or a ridiculously tiny number, would mean no candidate could claim a mandate.
3. Congress would be stripped of ‘legislative power,’ since no members could be regarded as legitimate representatives.
4. Convert Congress into a debating society where they would run public debates, ‘policed’ by the reformed PFBC, selected for two terms max by random.
5. ‘Qualify’ voters by a comprehension test per referendum item.
6. Proceed to ‘save the planet’ one step at a time via CIRs.
As said, the above is *thinking*, and currently ‘the best I can do.’ There may well be better ideas, and having this discussion could ‘flush’ a few into ‘daylight’ – the best disinfectant. Alternatively:
“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable”
rgds
The latter. Edik completely went off rails when couple of years ago he joined Girkin-Prosvirnin’s mental asylum of some Committee of some either 25 December or 31 June (wink, wink) of “patriots”. He can not even be sarcastic anymore.
Hello Robert;
Thanks for your courteous reply: I much appreciate it and it is a credit to your intelligence.
I regret if my comment was perceived as combative or aggressive towards you: it was certainly not meant this way.
A comment only replies to another comment, which in turn is hardly even a snapshot of the complex human personality (yours), but tends to be understood in the context. The context within the Unz Review is that people talk a lot about what they are not allowed to even evoke in real-life political discussions, with Zionist control over political and public life being one of these taboos.
I am not religious in the least. When my brother or my sister express their atheist ideas, I just politely listen.
But when I read attacks in the newspapers or in discussion threads against certain religions, not any religions, but certain specific religions, I know very well, with all my rational mind, that this is deliberately intended at undermining specific ethical principles which oppose the ideological Iron Heel crushing us: the rejection of greed and usury, equality , humanity, solidarity and the pursuit of common collective goals.
And you are right to say that I am opinionated: this is what happens to people once they discover that they have been lied to for too long. Best wishes to you too, kindest regards.
One my penmate told me a story of a woman who de-listed from US Navy after learning their “shooting range drills” were actually live shooting at Libya.
However she was one of very few and did not communicate well with most of other Americans gleeing about their perceived allmightiness
Sean at 235 has now blown his credibility with the last remaining goobers who ever took him seriously. That map is the biggest crock of shit ever deposited on the Internet.
The number of targets in any real strategic scenario exceeds the ‘likely targets’ in that cartoon by a factor of at least 2X10^3. If Sean had ever seen a real one (they are TS/RD), he would know that. So this map indicates either:
1. Sean is talking out his ass and knows nothing of the topics he bloviates about, or
2. He is despicably parroting war propaganda that makes nuclear war seem like one more patriotic exploit that’s got nothing to do with you. If you look at any actual laydown you will note that everyone you know is dead. Mom, kids, nephews, nieces, school chums. So are you. Or else your skin is burned off and the wind is blowing on bare nerves and you’re shitting blood from ischemia.
Retirement does not have to correlate with expected maximal breathing age.
Imagine we made a technology to keep people alive in “vegetable state” until 400 y.o.
Will it provide for retirement at 350 y.o. ?
“That is not the point. Here applies the Three hat theory.”
You mean Asshat Theory. In reality, Israel may influence our decisions, like other nations, but that country does not “control” our decisions.
“So what is the conclusion? Conclusion is that Israel will not permit US to use nuclear weapons.”
Your conclusion was predicated on a false premise.
> The US Army, Navy, Marines, and the Air Force consist of “volunteers”. However, many of these “volunteers” opted to enlist because they don’t have any decent employment prospects.
So, basically they are hitmen.
Persons who voluntarily opted to kill others for a tiny share of their property.
Like those Ukrainian “heroes” loading their tanks with the loot from the houses of killed Easterners.
Granted, US soldiers do it by much more organized and specialized (“civilized”) methods, however the essence is the same.
So the immoral thing is not accepting their collateral deaths, the immoral thing is to consider their fate when the real question is lives of Syrians they sailed to murder for “decent payroll”.
Frankly i can not see why anyone on Earth should snowflake about those who chosen “decent employment” (no, really, who could have spelled that?) of becoming a hitman.
Granted their warchiefs treat them exactly the same judging by veteran suicides and such.
And since they grunts keep subscribing for it they treat themselves same way too.
Yo what up dawg! – You be da man fer mericuh!
A few pathetic US led color revolutions on Russia’s doorstep hardly constitute having their back against a wall. What wall would that be China? What West are you referring to? Europe that is being being overrun by immigrants? Too funny.
>>> The war criminals in DC and elsewhere won’t by killed when an aircraft carrier is sunk.
> After all, lower ranks exposed the horrible war crime ordered by Lieutenant Calley in My Lai
Oh, yeah, Songmi. So what do we have there?
1. A routine massacre by the then majour branch of the army
2. As a rare exception stopped by one of elite then hi-tech airforce branch
3. The “victims” were executing an obviously criminal order with glee. By this metrics all mafia grunts are innocent victims of their capo orders.
4. The Leutenant organized the massacre is somehow “promoted” to multi-stars toppest brass that can only be met in DC ivory towers and not in dusty chambers of a pesky sinking nuclear air carrier.
And of course the warmongers are not those sailing across the ocean in quest of “decent employment” of raining missiles over disobedient Syrian savages, no.
Warmongers are those discussing how to cut and prevent deadly rains.
Meenwhile veterans of Okinawa remember how they bribed each other to be THE guy who will push the button to turn Soviet cities into shining ashes. BRIBED!
What poor victims all the gleeing hitmen of the world are!
4. The Leutenant organized the massacre is somehow “promoted” to multi-stars toppest brass that can only be met in DC ivory towers and not in dusty chambers of a pesky sinking nuclear air carrier.
5. The black sheep of the family who stopped massacre had some problems growing to Leutenants and Colonels
Russia, a people admired around the world by real human beings.
I once proposed to Dr. Toon that the US should just place all American nuclear weapons in US cities and blow them up in case of a nuclear attack. In that way most Americans would die humanely in a few seconds. The Nuclear Winter analysis I presented in comment #156 would result in a slow death by starvation and freezing by the population of the country (as well as all other countries) that launched the attack, even if only American strategic targets were hit.
Why are you obsessed with Russia attacking China with nuclear weapons? I case of a nuclear war most Chinese would die a painful death far worse for most than if they were targeted by a nuclear bomb. Besides the US would be the country targeting China not Russia!
In summary, you ignore the literature of the effects of nuclear war while blathering about something without providing literature citations. Please take you crystal ball to a MSM website that enjoys bullshit.
ps. you cute map left out the Hanford site with 65 million gallons of high level nuclear waste and the plutonium repository. The map also doesn’t show nuclear reactors and about 4,000 cooling ponds for spent nuclear fuel.
Girkin left after the death of Batman, and is the only one of the original Donbass rebel militia leaders who escaped the Cybermen that regularly leave their lair in the ruins of the airport to find and kill the heroes of the Donetsk People’s Republic
First in war. First in peace. First to holler, “I quit!”. Still alive equals sane in my book.
It may be wrong yet work as a practical syllogism nonetheless,
Calley and his men were less deluded about what they were doing that the helicopter crew who stopped the massacre at My Lai. It was the air attacks that killed almost all the noncombatants in Nam, hardly fair to give a life sentence to a lowly infantry officer who lost the place, when he and his troops were taking far greater risks than those insouciant fly-boys.
> In general, I’d like to see something in between voting (which became an exercise in futility) and pitchforks (firearms in case of the US), but I don’t.
Natural selection.
Competition where nations with better management economically or militarily subdue weaker dumber lazier ones.
That was all the mankind history from a certain perspective.
That is why the dream of One Global Government is a dream about enslavement dead end
There is that neverending song to scare Russians with China and Chinese with Russia.
> Russia would have a huge motive to use its vast park of medium range missiles (useless against the US) on China,
…..if she would find a way in a heat of “nuclear holocost” to move it from European borderline to Chinese.
> because respecting its neutrality would inevitably result in China inheriting Russia.
So we must destroy it and be inherited by Western Europe instead.
No.
Saint prince Alexander of Neva had a very similar bitter choice centuries ago. And he made it back then.
> Propinquity, population, productive capacity and possession of nuclear weapons would confer world mastery, and total domination of what was left of Russia. on China.
So can we ask for Chinese Marshal plan then?
This might be a petty fate, but still looks better than what Congo went through under Belgian rule or what India went through at sir Churchill’s mercy.
The map also for no clear reasons omits Norfolk VA navy base where right now a new fleet is being hacked together tasked to challenge Russian sovereignty over their share of Arctics.
The map really is like drawn to calm down Killary’s electorate in seashore cities that blasts would be somewhere far away.
Hahahaaaaa! Nitwit. You ALWAYS respond. To anyone paying any attention to you. And you ALWAYS say that when responding to Anons. Lol. You are seriously mentally ill.
“You aren’t taking into account the great success of the crappy education and propaganda in dumbing down the proles in the US. Way too many Americans know nothing about anything except sports events and the exploits of Hollywood sluts.”
Actually I am.
“They are intentionally kept ignorant of the fact that the US military has become a force for evil in the world, or that most policies of the US government are blatantly unconstitutional (so called Patriot Act is a good example: virtually everything in it violates the Constitution, but the sheeple aren’t smart enough to figure it out).”
My counter-argument can be broken down into several parts:
(1) The fact that there are some – albeit relatively few – war resisters in the military, in recent years, takes everybody else’s excuses away, IMO. If Pablo Paredes, Jeremy Hinzman, Stephen Funk, Mark Wilkerson, etc., are willing to go to prison rather than participate in an illegal war, then what excuse does everybody else have? None, as far as I’m concerned.
(2) Anybody considering voluntarily becoming an instrumentality of death for the U.S. “government” has a reasonable duty to find out what exactly they’re getting involved with, IMO. And with the internet available to anyone and everyone nowadays, they also have the means; the whole world is at their fingertips. So the ignorance excuse rings hollow. To put it another way: “In the age of informtion, ignorance is a choice.”
(3) Your reasoning can be extended all the way up the chain of command. Even members of the “crips” and the “bloods” and various and sundry Mexican drug gangs can claim “ignorance” and “brainwashing” at some point in their lives as being responsible for their behavior. Once you start excusing morally bankrupt behavior for ignorance and brainwashing, where do you stop? Where do you draw the line? If “the troops” are not morally responsible then we need to let the Manson family out of prison and apologize to them.
(4) Finally how would you feel if some country illegally invaded the U.S. and the ignorant and brainwashed troops shot your family up at a check point, say for driving a little too fast, or killed your family with an errant bomb or missile? Would you readily excuse them for it?
Well, I am thinking, so I guess I took the first step. I did not vote last time, although if I had to (like in Australia), I’d choose even Trump over that corrupt mad bitch.
Agree 100% with you last sentence, although violent revolutions tend to be rather destructive.
“All correct, but what happens to European-Americans — white people — if their kids avoid the military en masse and it becomes majority nonwhite?”
Since the U.S. military has become nothing but a mercenary force/hit team in the service of criminals, I honestly don’t see ethnicity as a relevant factor.
“Would you feel safe with a military (including the Reserves and the National Guard) that’s overwhelmingly nonwhite?”
Here’s how I see things in 21st century post-constitutional “America”: Joining the U.S. military is an immoral, unpatriotic act; perhaps even a treasonous act. If someone is willing to go to Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, or anywhere else, and help the U.S. “government” do evil to people there, or even help the U.S. government start a nuclear war that would destroy their own home country, then those same order following troops would have no problem shooting people down in the streets here upon command, IMO.
I don’t see the troops’ ethnicity as a factor in the outcome.
You have a point. You are right that following a criminal order makes you a criminal. However, I’d still treat those directly responsible for murder (say, gunners and pilots) and those who are not (say, kooks or various techs keeping ship engines in shape) differently. The latter might be considered accomplices, but that carries a lighter sentence than the hit man receives.
That’s military for you. The army is a machine geared for murder. Any army, in any country.
Yeah sure asshole…whatever you say…
I responded because it was a TECHNICAL question…in fact an important one about a very dangerous misconception that seems to be floating around among the wackadoodles here on Unz…that hydrogen bombs don’t cause radiation fallout…when in fact they cause 100 times more fallout…
Also can’t help noticing your sillyass comment inserting itself into that topic WITHOUT EVEN BOTHERING TO ADDRESS THE ISSUE UNDER DISCUSSION…
It’s you who’s mentally ill ‘jonhnny freako’…a severely disturbed fucking nut-tard who hasn’t uttered a single sensible syllable in all your mindless fucking drooling here on this forum…
That worked until some nations, including the craziest of all, got a chance to wipe out all human life. The loser in a fair competition can still make the decision “it’s either me, or no one”.
These are all valid arguments, but you seem to underestimate the ignorance of most Americans. They are ignorant to the point that they don’t even see themselves as ignorant. They don’t just lack relevant info, they don’t even suspect that this info exists. A lot of them sincerely believe that the world consists of three roughly equal parts: Main Street, out-of-town, and overseas. Unfortunately, this applies not only to high school dropouts, but to many people with a PhD or MD.
You write like a European. EU elites are still working on dumbing down Europeans to the required (for their plans) levels. But the US is a totally different ball game, it’s already there. More is a pity.
In support of Martyanov’s view on this matter, see my Sept 3 lewrockwell.com article, “The Day U.S. Military Supremacy Publicly Ended.”
Har.
Succinct.
True.
Might as well be Mexicans and other foreign nationals. Black American troops were the worst I ever encountered. All that fame and movie-stuff from Vietnam … all bullshit. Lazy, thieving, and dirty.
Dr Miller…I just read your excellent article…
You have provided a very technically solid discussion that is far above the amateurish pop-sci fluff that we see in the US media…
Well done, sir…
I am not optimistic about Russia future under current regime. It is not going to get more egalitarian. This pension reform is one of indicators. Not only it is vile it is stupid. The country that suffered so much in the past 27 years from bad government and suffered demographic catastrophe which us still ongoing. This pension reform will not only undermine trust but will further hurt demography. Putin despite all his calmness and calculator mind is still an average man. Now he has his last term… I also believe this latest reforms activities is a sign of total failure of the whole thing that started in 1991. I respect senile Leonid Iliich milluon times more than any bastards currently up there.
Good point. I am always amazed at the ignorance by the public about the dangers of nuclear materials and its storage both due to accidents and actual war. The cartoon map also failed to mention all the plutonium storage facilities at the US DOE sites.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-nukes-plutonium-specialreport/americas-nuclear-headache-old-plutonium-with-nowhere-to-go-idUSKBN1HR1KC
The ignorance extends to the senior managers at the US Department of Energy who didn’t understand the pyrophoric safety risks of metallic uranium stored at Hanford and ignored senior scientists at Hanford who tried to alert them to the hazards.
At the time the managers were well aware that the K-basin ponds contained 2,100 metric tons of Zircaloy-clad, metallic uranium spent nuclear fuel and about 3.4 metric tons) of aluminum-clad metallic uranium spent fuel were stored:
http://www.wmsym.org/archives/2000/pdf/54/54-9.pdf
The scientists were concerned that an earthquake or plane crash on the ponds would cause the high burnout spent metallic uranium would catch fire releasing cesium-137 and strontium-90 and a host of other daughter products into the atmosphere. Such an incident would have created a dead zone whose extent would be dependent on wind pattern and strength at the time might turn some 20% of the US into a dead zone.
Fortunately, Al Qaeda was also unaware of the “safety” issue and chose symbolic targets instead. Soon after, the 9/11 attack this cleanup became a priority.
I firstly met americans in 1988 in china. For everything i had to say their only response was red propaganda. Lol. Totally agree.
In ideal world there would be no need either in revolution or in bush fires. Both clean things for later better growth and development. Note how many talented people sprung after great October socialist revolution who would have never had any chance. Now it is back to old normal.
Johnny Rico’s greatest hits since july 14, 2018:
Where did you pickup the girls? Bus stops? Details, please.
Didn’t Stalin kill everybody?
Is that some new kind of English?
30 Years ago there was no internet and you were drinking a lot.
Prolly the vodka.
I love messing with you, you goofy bastard.
I have Twitter on my phone. Never use it. But, you know, just in case.
Who is Napoleon?
I made it one minute and two seconds. How long did you last?
Like Fred said, you can’t change that and no cure is possible.
it looks like wounded American soldiers owe a lot to Gertrude Tendrich.
But you are an annoying idiot.
That was really touching. I cried a little.
Welcome to the internet, Pops.
Jesus. Okay, gimme a sec. Anything else?
“Contained.” This is just stuff that is running through my head.
Try not smoking crack for breakfast.
Yes. Mao, Deng, and Zhou Enlai were all Jewish.
Maybe 5.5. 8 when she is holding a firearm.
Nah. Facebook is a regular FreedomFest.
Does anyone know what the rehab/”recovery” industry is like in Russia?
Some humans suck at spelling.
Careful. That’s a precidtion. Humans are not good at that.
“Asking for a friend.” Never heard that? No big deal.
but Red Sparrow was a decent two hours of spy thriller.
Maybe I’ll school you some in the next couple weeks.
production and refining squeeze every drop and every Joule out of everything.
My favorite from “Mr Starship Trooper”, who almost never gives references”
References, please. It would seem you are just making that shit up.
Occasionally even a monkey draw a valid conclusion:
McCain was a nitwit.
This is a propaganda campaign to make the majority of the population in the big cities think they are safe from nuclear attack. Its purpose is to minimize resistance to dangerous warmongering on the part of the government. Curtis Le May said that only the little inhabited parts of the US would be relatively safe from nuclear war—he himself specialized in bombing high density civilian targets during WW II. Some of the targets shown here would be empty missile silos whose missiles would already have flown. Don’t kid yourself Sean and don’t deceive others. Have a nice day.
I have respect for such a brave , outspoken and morally sound person like Craig roberts.
I read many of his articles.
He surely knows his american countrymen and their elites more than I do, far more. Eve than russians. But both the ruskies and chinese leaders are aware what is at stake is their survival.
Perhaps they are correct as events so far are showing.
But i quiver at all that.
Won t it happen that the more the ruskie and chinese policies work, the worse the lunatics with power in the empire react nervously and desperately on that?
Things to consider:
1. Russia was penetrated and co-opted by the US (via Yeltsin and co.) and was the cause of the fall of the USSR. Russia can be controlled and destroyed (to an extent). It’s happened recently.
2. Putin and co. may very well be controlled opposition. Putin was the hand picked successor of Yeltsin after all.
3. US based warmongers have murdered millions, with no consequences. That’s “winning.” They’ve won every war that way. Korea, Vietnam, Syria… As stated before, the US took over Russia in the 90s, mass poverty and death crippled a generation, and still no consequences. They can do it again.
I have no answers. But I think a mindset of “We are being allowed to exist, we can be crushed at any moment, and we have no saviours.” is a good one. It keeps you aware and focused. To fight for every inch you can get. To think long term. To make your decisions count. And to not rely on political figures.
You are absolutely right. People in Russia know how oligarchs (who mainly Putin’s old friends, what a coincidence!) got their money, where they keep those and how they spend it (eg Abramovich and Chelsey team).
Taxes for those oligarchs are extreamly low etc.
So despite the fact that just rob rich men is not enough, it’s logical to start from the richest part of society, but Putin begun from poorest.
Your conclusion that he afraid of oligarchs more than from his people is absolutely right.
Also people see the projects like Olympic games and world cup which were not nesessary.
All this makes the people’s support of Putin quickly getting low, but experts like Saker and others can’t see it idealizing Putin. Situation is much more complex that it can be seen from US.
PS: Nevertheless I do support Putin’s foreign policy, but consider that now it’s time not show the other cheek, but give the enemy opportunity to feel (not only hear about) how hard his fist really is.
Ohh! I thought it’s only in M.Zadornov’s “What a silly!” (Ну тупыые!) they are so stupid. But having seen now who they allow to rule them and how they do behave – I understand how true is it.
I find the tendency in Russian society to accept fact of thieves getting away with robbery troubling. The talks are about taxing them, but the point is that they must be expropriated all of them and brought to justice for robbery and crimes against people. They must be left exactly nothing. With current regime in power it sounds ridiculous of course but this is what I believe people and all real opposition must talk and demand. It is about program maximum and these people must know that their crime has no time limit.
In plain language, until this issue resolved, nothing will work and troubles will only accumulate. There is not enough resources to provide decent living for all with so much resources expropriated by tiny minority. Also, it is time to start talking about crimes committed against Russian people by liberals since 1991 , accept mistake with this whole project and start moving towards socialist far more equal society.
> The army is a machine geared for murder
knife is “machine geared for cutting”
but the knife is surgeon’s hands and the knife in robber’s hands become different tools.
and while knives do not have choices, when we talk about hitmen – they do have.
One soldier remains at home.
Another soldier moves abroad invited by a friendly nation.
Third soldier moves far away to invade a nation that does not want it.
Dicks are “machines geared” to penetrate females, all the dicks in the world, humans’ and animals’.
But there is a huge difference between love couple and rape regardless that “tools” are essentially the same.
> I’d still treat those directly responsible for murder (say, gunners and pilots) and those who are not (say, kooks or various techs keeping ship engines in shape) differently.
That is a luxury. When you have surplus resources to spend on luxury – you may do it. You may even dispatch some hitmen team to directly assault admirals in Pentagon.
….But if Syria had those surplus resources USA would never assault her. So Syria would reach only as far as she can.
If those sailors do not want to be targeted – then they have to provide Syria with resources to precisely target the admirals.
Otherwise it is their professional risk of a hitman to be shoot by their prey’s bodyguards. They decided that risk is well worth their “decent employment” so be it.
There may be time for pity to the murderer – when he is subdued and confined forever. But not when he is attempting at you and the family. At that stage pitifying the murderer is betraying your family.
Until now it was thought that nukes prevent deadly military competition over the proper, while avenues remain for
1) proxy wars on periphery
2) economic wars
3) diplomatic wars (enlisting allies for your economic block to grow)
4) secret services wars (killing aborigines who could prevent your diplomatic winning their country)
Nukes were “deterrent” for quite specific types of the struggle.
It is kind of chemical weapons were prohibited after WW1 – but that did not precluded WW2, which was fought by “other tools” but was no less deadly.
Nukes were supposed to prevent total annihilation, but not pushing a loser into some dusty rusty s-hole. Granted, the loser could reassess himself, learn the lessons and jump form that hope back at the yesterday champion. In a sense that is what happening with USA/Russia now.
So, nukes, as they were seen in 20th century, in a sense proliferated competition acting as a kid of anti-monopoly laws.
And what we are discussing here is whether nukes can be used to stifle any competition instead of setting rules and limits to it.
> pyrophoric safety risks of metallic uranium stored at Hanford
So many years after Windscale Fire they still keep metallic uranium???
WTF!…
Oh, well, it is Reuters afterall….
Seeing their reports on Ukraine since 2014 I seriously doubt if they have any plausibility.
In USSR they were of few western sources that got regularly reprinted, but those times are long gone.
> the plutonium cores from retired nuclear warheads
Indeed, warheads plutonium has to be melted and re-casted like every 5-10 years, to remove “parasitic isotopes”. That is a special case. It is not storing fissile materials but storing warheads. And yes, it is risky as with any munition.
> a slip of the hand could mean disaster
No, it can not. Remember the Demon Core. Deaths there were, disaster – no.
Frankly, I consider Tokaimura accident 1999 much more disturbing than a chance of some hopefully professional US worker to drop half the plutonim core on the ground.
> there are 54 metric tons of surplus plutonium
> There are enough cores there to cause thousands of megatons of nuclear explosions. More are added each day
Well, Trump reportedly ordered to turn them back into bombs. Granted, with the record of USAF just loosing the a-bombs it has its own risks too.
> has grown increasingly urgent to keep the United States from exceeding a limit of 1,550 warheads permitted under a 2010 treaty with Russia
Makes little sense unless USA is producing new war-grade plutonium.
> The United States wants to dismantle older warheads so that it can substitute some of them with newer, more lethal weapons
Sure, but what they would do new warheads off? That very plutonium, after re-melting and cleaning it. So, it should not lead to stocks growing.
> Under another agreement, Washington and Moscow each are required to render unusable for weapons 34 metric tons of plutonium
No. To destroy plutonium by fission. USA proved uncapable of it. Reuters plays on words to hide it.
> Plutonium must be made permanently inaccessible
And the only way to do it is to destroy it.
> Local opponents of the storage, such as Tom Clements, director of SRS Watch, contend the facility was never built for holding plutonium
Yep, American focus on short-term profits effects this badly. No one wants to actually solve the problem that would be all costs and no profits. So they just keep pushing it onto next generations.
> Under an agreement with Russia, the United States was to convert 34 metric tons of plutonium into fuel for civilian reactors that generate electricity
Finally mentioned… Better late than never.
> The two metals are converted into oxides because these can’t cause nuclear explosions
Facepalm. Chernobyl.
> The alternative method is known as dilute-and-dispose.
No, it is not alternative, except in neocon fantasies.
At least not in terms of USA-Russia treaty.
Frankly, call me paranoid, but I am very skeptical towards the recent out of nothing push to prohibit all nuclear weapons. Out of the blue. All of sudden.
To me it stinks of neocon wet dream to defeat Russia conventionally after pulling out her nuclear fangs.
In Eltsyn era nuclear deterrent was really the only deterrent Russia had. So, they maybe dream they have chances at going full Hitler would Russia be denuclearized one way or another.
> Instead, under a 2000 treaty, the United States agreed to transform the 34 metric tons of plutonium into MOX, unusable for bombs. Russia agreed to destroy the same quantity using a special type of reactor. But the United States had never before built a MOX plant. No U.S. civilian reactor had ever used MOX as fuel.
Neither did Russia. Both Russia and USA purchased the French technology.
Now, while decomposing impoverished Russia of 2000 managed to build the plant by French blueprints, and rich USA at the apex of her might failed – is a question.
Just like the story of AP-1000 reactor, which Chinese have put to work, after USA+Japan consortium failed and went bankrupt. Just like enrichment centrifuges that even Pakistan can do but not USA.
Something turned very bad in American nuclear industry.
> This misplaced optimism led to one of the costliest snafus ever in U.S. government construction.
Misplaced? American government had all the reasons to think that however smooth or bumpy their ride would be, for the then Russia it would be much worse.
It was the very well placed optimism. But then came the SNAFU.
> “The problem at DOE is that the quality of managers, with some exceptions, is quite low,” he said. “Contractors just milk them for money.”
Russian experts think it is the opposite. USA nuclear construction was destroyed by totally inactivity during 1980-s and 1990-s. So all the competence was lost. So now USA starts with where she was before Manhatten Project and there is just no any contractor with nuclear industry grade competence in development. Regardless of what managers do – they just have nothing worthy to pick from.
Kind of what happened with Abrams tank engines, with B-52 bombers, with Moon travels. Old competence lost totally with nothing new created to substitute.
> there is no US market for MOX. To use MOX fuel rods, civilian power plants would have to modify their reactors, requiring lengthy relicensing by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
True. One could think that nuclear weapons related pact with Russia is important enough that all American gov’t including NRC would heavily work on it from day one after 2000 signing. But they did not. Reminds me of JCPOA – one “branch” of government signs it, only for another to denounce it. Actually crazy delays in the MOX factory construction provided NRC with a lot of surplus time to make enough American NPPs ready for MOX fuel. But they did not do a thing. Whatever.
> Russia was penetrated and co-opted by the US (via Yeltsin and co.)
Maybe, another concept is that it was “Andropov, Yakovlev, Gorbachev and co” and Yeltsyn came to the place already infested and controlled by “western consultants”. So he had to be a double spy. Which maybe contributed to his alcoholism.
Afterall it was Yeltsyn who threatened Clinton with nukes if he pushes Russia too far.
You may say it was a show scripted to add that old drunk clown some sheds of domestic respect.
And today Putin is just a better clown but acting to the same kind of scripts.
That can be neither proven not disproven. It is king of religion. Believe what you like.
However, if you say that Yeltsin and Putin are just working the script, then you have to follow on and conclude that this script includes demise of USA and recovery of Russia, at least on the 1998-to-2018 time track. Maybe that is not that bad a script afterall? Even if Putin is not the director of the script and only a pretend-face, but still?
Old slavic saying
“Aggression is a sign of weakness”
THe Pax-Americana is sounding more like Cato the elder.
CATHARGO DELENDA EST
Carthage must end
Exactly, and cause Putin himself is guarding theirs treasures nothing will change in observable future. Some people consider that Putin is about to change this in some vague future and not doing that just because it is too early and too dangerous – I don’t believe that.
People do think and talk about this, you can easily see it on dentv.ru and other places.
In this case we are close to US guys who say here “We can’t do anything about our leaders …”, I’m afraid that’s not much we can do also. Despite trying. But in society there are tensions and everything not that clear as Andrei, Saker and others Putin’s admirers believe.
But currently the main thing is to survive and let our children time and place to continue fighting for all goods against all bads -)))
always a good sign:
then, see Newton’s first law [paraphrased]:
= somebody better do something effective, otherwise we’re stuck on a one-way trip to hell [religion neither implied nor intended]. Better sooner than later, but I suppose you know that too. rgds
I agree that today Russia is ruled by thieves, although some thieves appear to be patriotic. I think the only reason for their “patriotism” is a desire to be on equal footing with the US, European, and Chinese thieves. For that they need a strong state to protect them, otherwise other thieves would steal their loot (in PC language it is called “freezing assets”, but a theft is a theft, no matter what you call it). In this they are one step ahead of clueless Ukrainian thieves: vassal state can only have vassal thieves, not the alpha-thieves.
I can’t bet my money on Russia’s future. The logic of events might push it to become more egalitarian, but the thieves won’t relinquish their loot peacefully. They might wise up to the point of sharing it, though, to keep the rest and avoid being hanged on lampposts, like in 1917.
Unfortunately, it is not far from the truth. But it’s not stupidity as such that afflicts most Americans, it’s incredible ignorance, instilled by pathetic educational system and purposely maintained by the vacuous and lying MSM. Still, the people are not dumb enough for elite’s purposes: they rejected a corrupt mad witch pushed on them by the Deep State in 2016.
So do I while sharing my future with her. She is being ruled by thieves with alot of thieves and corrupted bastards in power, having strong 5th column behind.
Putin being such a contradictory figure is not immortal…
But we have quite big patriotic and healthy part in our society which gives some hope.
Looking around to the West with its degradation, East with its everlasting wars, South with its desperate poverty … I think that we’re living not in worst place. And last but not least – we (most of us) just love our Motherland and will defend her up to the end.
…but, like Trump’s election, some people in fact did see it happening, but the mainstream/majority wouldn’t admit it until it was undeniable.
In the context of the main article, words may be just words, but such are the cards used to construct such fictitious houses. Words are VERY powerful in politics, whether national or global.
In politics and diplomacy, words are deeds. Stupid words are stupid deeds. That includes intelligent and stupid words on Twitter.
I hope Russian society learned from the mistakes of the 1990s, including the catastrophe of 1991. After all, there was an uprising in Moscow as early as 1993, drowned in blood by Yeltsin’s clique with loud cheers from self-appointed “democratic” countries.
The actual living standards in Russia are not the highest in the world, but not as low as liberals would make you believe. Overall, the US is more affluent, but not by such a great margin as Russian liberals claim (e.g., see here https://www.quora.com/Hows-the-quality-of-living-in-Russia-compared-to-the-USA). There are lots of lies out there. For example, Forbes claims that quality of life indicators in China are better than in Russia (https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrapoza/2017/03/19/russia-quality-of-life-indicators-worse-than-chinas/#1a5bc65f571e), yet the comparison of huge number of Chinese trying to move to Russia with a trickle in the other direction shows that this is not true. The direction of human flows is the truest indicator where life is better. As far as I can tell, Russian living standards are higher than in quite a few EU countries (say, residents of Greece, Italy, Spain, or Portugal are certainly not affluent, to put it mildly), but lower than in the richest EU countries (Germany, Benilux, UK). In addition, the EU is committing suicide right now, so in 5-10 years Russia might be ahead of those countries, too. Right now, in terms of living standards, Russia is somewhere in the top 20% of the world, but below its top 10%.
Russia has a lot of potential. It is not burdened by political correctness BS pushed by Western Globalists, or huge sovereign debt, like the US, Japan, and many European countries. Russian GDP is not as inflated as that of the US (where ~60% is estimated to be hot air and accounting gimmicks, like counting in the GDP rent that home owners would pay to themselves, if they were crazy enough to rent their homes from themselves).
Currently Russia is ruled by thieves to a large extent, but the US, Japan, and EU have exactly the same problem, possibly even worse (just look how much Pentagon contractors are stealing out of humongous military budget in the US). I hope it can transform itself without a violent revolution, as violent revolutions tend to be destructive. Then again, ostensibly non-violent sharp turn in 1991 turned out to be almost as destructive as 1917 revolution.
I can only wish Russia well from afar, as scientific research, which I do, is unlikely to revive in Russia any time soon. Still, Russia gave me the education and training that was the foundation of the success in the US. Too bad Russia cannot benefit by it now.
Agreed. But their stupidity has little to do with their effectiveness. The latter has to do with how well they impress public opinion in a particular direction, in order that the elite program be “democratically” supported by the masses. After this, anything, including war, is possible. As examples, there are the early 20th century anti-German propaganda; the Creel commission’s work in persuading Americans to enter WWI, less than a year after they “elected” someone with a diametrically opposed policy; and today, the innuendo and “estimates” of nefarious acts by Russia, which just may provide enough propagandistic cover for the public to go along with WWIII in Syria.
A lot of stupid things have been said about Russia; a lot of them have no basis. No matter: it’s whether or not these garbled mumblings have established enough of a psychological foundation so that actions taken by the elites will receive insignificant backlash.
(“Insignificant” is the operative idea here, as the preparation for the unpopular 2003 Iraq war demonstrated.)
Such manipulation of public opinion is why democratic governments aren’t.
Good comments from someone who is technically versed in the nuclear research field. I tried to ignore the stupid statements of the reporters – thanks for pointing them out!
As for the metallic uranium, it consisted spent fuel rods from old nuclear submarines. For the benefit of other readers, a submarine nuclear reactor is loaded with metallic uranium fuel rods (unlike uranium oxide fuel in civilian reactors) and is never swapped out. The submarine is scrapped when the fuel loses its efficiency to boil water, which is about 10-12 years. Needless to say the metallic uranium is considered high burnout fuel with massive quantities of HOT Sr90 and Cs137 isotopes, among the rest of daughter products (see ORIGIN code, or equivalent) for the composition of the radioactive soup. The reactor cores were/are transported to Hanford burial sites and buried “forever” to allow the secondary neutron activation products to decay. I understand that Russia is designing a new nuclear submarine that allows the fuel to be swapped out.
The US didn’t have a plan to deal with the fuel rods as all resources were applied to keeping the 10 Hanford reactors “burning” uranium to create plutonium, which was separated from the fuel using the PUREX process. Consequently, the high burnout metallic uranium was simply left in a K-basin pond to “cool”. As time passed the fuel rods started to rupture from pressure from radioactive gases (Ar ,Kr etc) produced during burnout and subsequent “cooling”. As a lead scientist once stated “production of plutonium was the mission and all other efforts were secondary”.
Thanks, I didn’t know of the Windscale Fire. At Hanford, they not only kept metallic uranium fuel rods, but PNNL had a contract to produce and test depleted uranium 155 mm shells. Shavings were swept up and later analyzed for disposal. The hazards of pyrophoric metals are not always appreciated, as the Albany Research Center of the US Bureau of Mines had a building burn down in the early 1950s due to a zirconium fire.
“Frankly, I consider Tokaimura accident 1999 much more disturbing than a chance of some hopefully professional US worker to drop half the plutonium core on the ground.”
As an aside, the US workers would often handle the plutonium pits with their bare hands. Cancer came much later, due primarily to Americium decay. Radiation protection technicians were trained that alpha radiation is not a health hazard and thus concerns about plutonium were downplayed, especially by LLNL. More recently, the issue has been recognized:
http://www2.clarku.edu/mtafund/prodlib/trivalley/round1/playing_with_poison.pdf
“USA nuclear construction was destroyed by totally inactivity during 1980-s and 1990-s. So all the competence was lost. So now USA starts with where she was before Manhatten Project and there is just no any contractor with nuclear industry grade competence in development. Regardless of what managers do – they just have nothing worthy to pick from.” “Old competence lost totally with nothing new created to substitute.”
True. There are only a couple of nuclear chemistry programs in the US and I believe the last US TRIGA research reactor is at Oregon State University. The US is the only developed country that no longer has a mining research program as the 10 Bureau of mines laboratories were shut down. The Albany Research Center of the Bureau of Mines was converted to a Department of Energy lab (NETL) to continue the special metals (Ti, Zr, Hf, and Nb/Cb, etc) research. Trump now proposed to close it to save money: https://www.afge.org/article/amid-budgetary-chaos-important-but-little-known-labs-are-facing-closure/
As for technically trained personnel, The Clinton Administration in 1995 gutted the Department of Energy research laboratories forcing most scientists into retirement, including the three scientists that actually created the PUREX process. Thus, I find Trump’s plan to restart the program to create a next generation nuclear weapons to be fatally flawed.
I post about the dangers of nuclear weapons and the dangers of Nuclear Winter following their use in war as I see the potential for survival to be very slim even if prepared. I was glad to find that you are aware of the issues – perhaps it is not a lost cause.
I agree with all your other comments on the Reuters article. Thanks for the well though out nuclear technology background information!
Really? So why did USSR fall when other ethnicities started to increase their relative share in the USSR population while Russian one stood stagnant? Uzbekistanis went from 6.9 million in the 1950s to 31 million now. Ethnic Russkies I think slightly fell in numbers. Why did your Russia have all the problems in the Caucasus region in the 90s where ethnic Russians numbered ~2% of population? You sound like ignorant Russky libtard. Understand this fact. Societies and civilizations stand on demographics, i.e. ethnic composition. But if Russkies think that diversity is so grand, why don’t you import 20-30 million Africans? All that African and Arab population from EU can get to Russky land and be happy there. No need to torture people who don’t share such “enlightened”Russky liberal ideals, when in Russky land is a paradise for that, who would be happy to have grandiose diversity.
You are certainly the only one who understands our realities at UNZ. Not Martyanov, nor Saker do.
I’ll answer later from desktop verbously, but for now – we’ll defend our style of living until we are dead. Won’t advise anybody to teach us.
And currently after all this BS I feel hate to the West instead previously feeling just despise. It works, I’m ready to shoot.
Can’t you read? Or is the comprehension your main problem?
Diversity is the mantra of greedy globalists and libtards serving them, neither of which has any support in Russia above statistical error of the polls.
Civilizations don’t stand on demographics alone. If they did, China would always be the leader of the world, and Africa would have the brightest future imaginable.
As too breeding, mice breed even faster than Uzbeks, whereas bacteria breed even faster than mice. What’s your point, anyway? Try to be coherent; sober up, if need be.
You are the one who cannot read, not even its own words evidently. You started by praising your Russia “diversity of races” (not sure of which diversity you speak of: the only race you have in there alongside your Caucasian is Asian, making probably less than 5% – so I replied if it’s so grand you ought to import African and Arab (Semitic) races you lack, some 20-30 million or more; and that 5% of Asians is obviously a scant number to advertise your grand ideals of diversity – so increase it).
Funny you should mention China as that by itself shows your lack of reasoning and cerebral capacity. More than 5.000 years of their civilization, most of which has been spent on the top, evidently demonstrates pillars on which civilizations rest (although not so much to simpletons or to the mentally challenged, for sure). After all this time China is still Chinese and still one of the top civilizations of the world. But no doubt that whence you enrich yourselves with Africans and Arabs, embrace race diversity, you will overtake everyone and last longer than anyone, even the Chinese. Interbreeding would not kill your race, turn you into the half-breed race, neither would it put an abrupt end to your whole civilization – so you should definitely do it asap. What are you waiting for then, why do you seem to reject the idea insinuating it has no support in your Russia, no higher than some statistical error polls would show as you put it? You are very confused, ignorant and selfcontraditing.
Diversity is not “a mantra of greedy globalists.” It is the result of “Enlightenment” ideal of a universal, global, cosmopolitan society dis-embarrassed of religion, national culture, gender, history and ties of blood, land and language.
Although I don’t usually talk to mentally disturbed people, I will answer your post for the benefit of sane readers.
Russia has more than 5% of Asians, several % of Buddhists, and more that 10% Muslims. The key difference between retarded European idea of diversity (likely spurred by colonial guilt) and Russian is that diversity in Russia is natural: all those nations live exactly where they did for centuries. That’s how they all adjusted to one another, and that’s how Russians and others have learned to live peacefully together.
Luckily for Russia, this has nothing to do with hordes of savages from Whateverthefuckistan freshly bombed by “the shining city on the hill” and other “democratic” countries, moving to Europe, which is entirely alien to them, and which they do their best to convert into their native Whateverthefuckistan.
So, eat your kind of “diversity” yourself, thank you very much!
Cineri gloria sera est.
The Elephant in the Room is the massive power of the Russian State Ally…aka China.
Russia will never be fiscally restrained where the Military Budget comes into play with China next door.
The advancement of technologies in R & C is outpacing the west.
Russia has immense resources…China needs them and the world needs China.
Russia and China are now joined as one militarily.
Europe had better take heed to whom they hitch their wagon to.
Because in today’s world of advanced technology…numbers don’t matter so much anymore.
I don’t like replying to mentally challenged, but since you insist on making a fool of yourself, I will grant you that wish. I was explicitly referring to races, not religions, so your need to jump from one theme to another is telling. Yes, your Russia has 17% of Muslims in its composition, but those are, as you admitted, all native people. As long as you respect and protect biological diversity of those native Asians living in Russia, it’s all ok. That’s true diversity if you really respect it. But to really achieve that protection you need to forbid interbreeding. You also need to allow their culture to live, in other words, quit with any cultural colonization if there is any. Is your Russia doing that? I don’t know. I do know America is doing exactly the opposite, just as befits all abominations that adopt nightmare fantasies and fallacies of “Enlightement.”
Europe hasn’t been bombing anyone; those sub-Saharan Africans who are now invading Europe in waves were certainly not bombed by anyone. Those Arabs weren’t bombed by Swedes, Germans and Italians.
Apart from biological diversity you have with the small percentage of native Asians who live on their land you conquered, all your diversity is really just cultural one, those Tatar Muslims who are of the same racial stock as you are. That’s not some “grand diversity” you Russky glorify. But I understand. If it weren’t for that liberal diversity which has inflicted horrible plight on Europe and North America, you would forever stay inferior relatively to them. So, that diversity of your adversary is your boon, but only if you stay unaffected, on the other, clean, side of all that. But if you want to be honest and true with your social ideals, you will import true diversity just like Europe is now doing. When you have 15% of African population, 15% of Arab and 15% of Asian – which would still put you at majority-, then you go and tell the world how grandiose your diversity is. Rejecting it makes you a hypocrite. You proclaim how great while scarcely diverse you Russian land is while simultaneously making remarks of rejection of meaningful African and Arab population is extremely hypocritical of you. I would really love to see how great you libtards are whence the population you were born of starts tanking toward 50%. Just 50%. That seems to be a threshold for many. For Africans, even less of their population is needed to change things around. America cannot handle even 15% of them.
“Europe hasn’t been bombing anyone; those sub-Saharan Africans who are now invading Europe in waves were certainly not bombed by anyone.”
Really? So, in your parallel universe, Europe(France, UK, Norway, etc…) has not been bombing Libya, slaughtering its people, reducing it to a field of ruins and a large torture camp? Sarkozy did not order the murder of Muammar Gaddafi and hound him to the end?
Europe did not destroy the stabilising benevolent regime that was fighting human traffickers, providing jobs to Sub-Saharan Africans and funding to fellow African countries, and controlling illegal immigration?
I want so much to insult you now, that I’d better stop. Moron.
Should be also noted that Europe was always racially monolithic, but culturally diverse. Australia was both culturally and racially monolithic, after the Brits took it from the Aborigines. Northern America was culturally thoroughly monolithic with its Anglo culture and English language, and had only a tiny racial diversity (at the time less than 10% I believe; I am referring to African race). Now things are drastically changing, and that which was once superior relative to others is quickly becoming inferior and weak. It’s expected. You simply cannot have white Caucasian race covering such large swaths of world landmass. 8% of world population would like to have 80% of the landmass. That’s not going to work. Whites cannot accept diversity, as it would spell their death as well others involved in miscegenation evil, and it would end with destruction of creation, but neither can whites have so much land. Solution is evident. Whites must grant, concede and surrender land so other races and cultures could also live and save themselves.
Did Germany and Sweden bomb Libya? How many Libyans are there in the number of “refugees?” Tiny percentage you will admit. Those who destroyed Libya should take Libyans in. That’s only fair. But what about all those sub-Saharan Africans? There are 600.000 of them in Italy atm. Italy bombed their African countries? Why doesn’t America, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia and UK take those Arab Muslims? They destroyed Muslim countries. Those who destroyed Muslim countries should take Muslims in. Simple as that. How many Arab Muslims have the US taken in during the course of invasions of Muslim lands over the last 17 years?
You are obviously quite uninformed…the sub-Saharan Africans now in Europe were previously employed [several million of them] in Gadafi’s Libya…happily working at jobs that were ‘beneath’ the locals…
Gadafi and Berlusconi had a quite effective coordination on migrants that clamped down hard on the black market migrant boat business…
All of that is now gone…thanks to the US, UK and French led deliberate destruction of Libya…do we even know now why Gadafi had to go…?
You presume to talk for the Italians, but I would suggest you talk TO some of them and see what they say about Libya and Gadafi…everything was fine until 2011…now it’s not…figure it out…
Africans are migrating from all over sub-Saharan Africa. Only small minority of “refugee” Africans ever worked for Qaddafi; I don’t think Africans like working very much. Who can blame them. I don’t talk for the Italians, it’s you who presume that. But since you admit that US, UK and France led the destruction of Libya, why aren’t you taking all those refugees?
The starting point however was that nobody is bombing Africans, and those who destroyed Arab Muslims are not taking them in.
Look I’m not going to argue with a nincompoop…how would you know how many of those African migrants previously worked in Libya…I suppose you did a survey…?
And also a peer-reviewed study about the work habits of Africans…?
As for bombing Africans, that happened plenty for hundreds of years…as Europeans were colonizing the continent and carting off its natural resources [and its people as slaves]…today the IMF continues carting away the continent’s resources on behalf of multinational corporations…how is it that you never had Africans migrating to Europe until AFTER Europeans first destroyed their countries and societies…?
Indians and Pakistanis never migrated to Britain either until AFTER Britain had carted off everything it could out of India for 200 years…historians call that people following their stolen wealth…others simply call it karma…
Your uninformed screeching is getting tiresome here…nobody wants to hear more ‘blame the victim’ bullshit…
So what are you doing but arguing? Why aren’t you taking all those Muslims in America? Why don’t you give back the land you stole from the native Americans and those southern states from Mexico? New England and eastern coast is more than enough for you Anglo Yankees. All the rest is stolen land Yankee has no business on. Native American population, remnants of which are to this day still held in concentration camps, must be revived, reparations paid and their land returned.
Fair enough regarding your point about Pakistanis and Indians. I agree about that part. But Africans have already been paid for all their troubles. Aren’t they spread over most of the world thanks to you, the other invasive specie? Now Africans are inhabiting many parts of the world they don’t belong to, causing calamity to biological life of all native species. Their share of the blame is much less than yours, true, but neither are they saints in the story either. I’d say the land they get is more than enough for their troubles.
IMF and corporations are carving out, stealing and seizing natural resources from all over the world, not just Africa. That is your blame, you are the corporate entity USA INC., and all you know to do is to serve your corporate masters and glorifying, adhering and zealously following their capitalist ideology. Again, once Yankee Anglo with its nastier version from the Brit islands gets reigned in, that evil should be largely gone too.
Amazingly enough I agree with what you said…I’m not defending the US and its history of imperialism [and I don't see how anyone could]…I’m against imperialism and oppression of any sort…
As for the Plains Indians, I also agree…it was pure greed…a bloody conquest and genocide that is not excusable…in fact, I am very much on the side of the First Nations of North America…they signed all kinds of treaties, none of which were ever honored…
As for the ‘refugees’ in Sweden…I think most of them should be kicked out…Sweden is not in Nato and has played no role in the unnecessary Nato wars in the Middle East and central Asia…which is the source of the refugees…although in recent years, Sweden has all but lost its once cherished neutrality…
Germany is a different story…Germany is a strong country that chooses to continue as a slave of US imperialism, including a US occupation force in their country to this day…they have happily participated in Afghanistan…and now the people are understandably upset when some of these Afghan thugs knife a German carpenter to death on the street of his home town…
But look at the so-called Syrian ‘refugees’ Germany and other European countries are taking in…most of these are so-called ‘rebels’ or ‘rebel’ sympathizers…in other words Islamist extremists…they brings SEVERAL wives with them to Germany…something they would not have been allowed to do in the secular Baath governments of Saddam Hussein and Bashar al Assad…and they all live on the German taxpayer’s dime…
Is this fair to the ordinary German…?…but they keep voting for Merkel…so my sympathy is limited…and now Merkel is bringing in White Helmets terrorists…I’m sure that is going to be nice addition to the German ‘family’…
In Denmark, these Islamist extremists forbid their wives to even shake the hand of the judge who gives them citizenship…now the country has a law..’no handshake, no citizenship’…
I genuinely feel sorry for the people of Germany, Denmark, Sweden…but it is their on governments they should be angry at…kick them out when elections come…
Alexsandr Khaldey analyzes a staged American attack on Syria to allow Donald Trump to look tough for political purposes. I laugh about Russia influencing American elections! The USA is allowed to gracefully withdraw from the defeat in Ukraine and Syria. No one wants a dangerous collapse of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. POTUS Donald Trump is our chance to avoid a catastrophic military defeat in Asia. DJT knows how to negotiate an imperial bankruptcy!
http://www.stalkerzone.org/aleksandr-khaldey-russias-asymmetric-response-to-the-us-in-syria/
Swedes, Norwegians and Germans got what they’ve adhered to. If there weren’t strong support for “Enlightenment” liberal religion in their lands and amongst their people, in all likelihood they would not be where they are today. Devout followers of liberalism. Staunch supporters of American imperialism and capitalist parasitism. They followed their religion zealously, and must be rewarded accordingly also. It just so happens that god of money, material wealth, greed, lust, pursuit of gain and promises of riches they serve – a demon of the ancient world known to bipedals as Mammon – also requires sacrifices. Blood sacrifices. They worshiped Mammon truthfully; Mammon got them wealth as he promised he would, but it seems now that all them liberal followers refuse to pay him in blood. Situation must be rectified. Mammon must be paid what he is owed.
No liberal Children of Beelzebub either deserve or require any pity. Best not offer them any. What does ancient wisdom say?
Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and money.
They all chose money, wealth and pleasures. They chose.
Thank you!
And this is where Cossacks came from – this Russian Orthodox warrior , farmer and explorer
tribe which cultivated without colonial murder or delusions of superiority/racism the Russian East up to Alaska/California and freed
us from Mongolian occupation , the Golden Horde, Tatar rule , the Ottoman yoke (slavery…), freed Little Russia (Novorossia) from these Turks up to the river Pruth of Bessarabia (Moldavia).
Cossacks created the Russian Empire in :
1.) freeing it from foreign occupation/exploitation/rape…
2.) cultivating the Lands of the Rus (+trading,hunting,farming, seafaring,exploring
[e.g Laptiev Sea...] always respecting other tribal traditions and spirituality
3.) defending Rus in its wars of d e f e n s e
4.) uprightly upholding the original , true, canonical teachings of Christ singing the
prayers and praise to God for over a millenium against luciferian onslaughts from
Vatican State Imperialistic Fascism of Lithuania/Poland, Austrian Empire, Ottoman Turks,
Fakeanity Swedes, UK/France/Turks/ Sardinia (a lilNato) in Crimean war 1853-56,
WWI/II, Anglozio Bolshevic terror regime (1917-2000) and are active in defending the
Donbass against the unholy NATziO/oligarch/
Galician terror and putsch-regime of anglozio occupied Kiev .
(Warning : There are still Cossacks in Bessarabia/Moldavia !!! )
{I wonder what your comments is motivated by: good old pedantry or good old racism?}
‘good old pedantry’ ?
Good old baloney on your part.
Here is what I wrote:
['ancient' Turkey?
There is no such thing: it's an oxymoron.
Nomad Turkic tribes arrived at the outer edges of Asia Minor from East and Central Asia around 1,000 A.D., long, long, long after Rome was born.]
‘good old racism’ ?
Wow: now my feelings are deeply hurt.
{In other terms, Rome was to “Ancient Turkey” what Israel is to Iraq and Syria: a vulgar country-bumpkin which is no match to an ancient, refined and universal civilisation.}
Again: in other or any terms – there is no such thing as ‘ancient’ Turkey.
Savage, nomad Islamofascist Turkic tribes invaded Asia Minor around 1,000 A.D. and proceeded to destroy those truly ancient, refined, sedentary, creative civilizations that had been there for 1,000s of years. Genuine ancient civilizations.
The nomad, barbarian Turks stole everything that those civilizations had created and then proceeded to erase over time any mention or memory of those from whom they stole and misappropriated.
And over time, ‘thanks’ to uneducated mouthpieces like you, people started talking about ‘ancient’ Turkey. You want to call that ‘ good old pedantry or good old racism’ – go ahead. I call it countering and debunking historical falsehoods, promulgated either deliberately or due to ignorance by the likes of you.
I am of Armenian ancestry and I approve this message: ["nomad, savage, barbarian, genocidal Turk tribes invaded Asia Minor and destroyed the ancient civilizations that existed there. There is no such thing as 'ancient' (sic) Turkey: it's an oxymoron.]
I am not Turkish, not defending Turkey, and certainly have nothing but sympathy for the Armenian people.
However, it is very clear that Turkey having been continuously settled for thousands of years, the demographic “clean cut” before Turks/after Turks is simply a fantasy.
Anyway, the discussion was not about your little pet hate: the point I was making is that the Roman Empire is only taking credit for things invented by others. I purposely posted the photo of the Celsus Library at Ephesus: the landmark marble columns are a technological prowess of the time that is owed to the Greeks who built the Ephesus Library a few centuries before.
Finally, I did take the pain to scroll through a few of your other comments. I am sorry to say that you definitely sound like a bigoted racist as soon as anything linked to Islam is evoked. Not that it matters, so no need to be “hurt”.
But racism being one of many intellectual blinkers, it does remove any interest and credibility to your comment: “Everything excessive is insignificant”. (” Tout ce qui est excessif est insignifiant ” Prince de Talleyrand).
Perhaps some do. This may have had something to do with it:
Otherwise, 1st FUKUS all want oil, if not to actually pump it, then to control it. Recall ‘petro-$?’ 15Aug’71 Nixon took the US$ off gold – and straight onto oil. Along with the oil, it is said that Sarkozy was ‘feverishly keen’ about ripping off Gaddafi’s ‘man-made river,’ on neoliberal grounds; Sarkozy thought he could ‘make a killing’ off Gaddafi’s water, so he started by making a killing of the Libyan people, infrastructure and entire country.
2nd, Gaddafi planned to ‘compete’ against other currencies, naturally mainly the US$:
3rd and ’101% unacceptable’ sin: Gaddafi was his own peculiar form of socialist. This, the US/Zs can’t stand, even though it would seem that the fake Judaics are deeply into communism. Perhaps it’s just the US rogue-regime&Co – they simply cannot stand seeing anyone ‘get something for nothing;’ if the scuttlebutt is correct, the Libyan sheople were ‘over the moon’ over Gaddafi’s ‘social’ programs.
US&Co: “Can’t have that – quick, kill him!” Took a while, until they ‘Arab-springed’ him, then went all fake R2P.
Ho hum; not much ‘why,’ really. [Q: Where is the decent, countervailing majority?]
> More recently, the issue has been recognized
That list of accidents…
Perhaps every nation that racer to make nukes has her own secreted lists like that…
I’m sorry I hurt your feelings.
I love it when the situation in Sweden and Denmark is discussed here on this site.
I live there and the can not recognize, what is going on. My eyes are lying to me, I know. hehe.
People are mostly ignorant and stupid, Americans takes the prize.
My first dealings witH Americans were during a score of large NATO exercises in the 80 ties. I as (then) an almost native English speaking person and a (1st. lieutenant, later captain) sitting in regimental intel unit was chosen as liason officer a post I had for 4 years on and off (had civilian job too).
The dumbest and most ignorant people (by choice) I have ever met , I met in dealing with them. Except a few officers, I can still name, they were utterly incompetent in almost everything. They were also out of shape physically and mentally.
Their one dampening factor was their informality, sometimes I would deal with a mere grunt (Specialist), which I did not mind, except he would be almost retard like. It was awful. I was told later ” I should make briefings simpler and not use 4 syllable words “they dont understand it”, and my Englis was certainly not Harward, but Australian Brisbane English.
Their troops then were stoned a great deal, and our own grunts complained about live fire exercises, they were scared.
Then, as life take some peculiar turns I met some in Namibia, we all wore SADF uniforms and were trying to create some stability in Namb. Shitty soldiers , shitty mercs and shitty CIA instructors. The real core were the guys from the French Legion, no nonsense guys, but if you were “in” you could rely on them, they would be there, when you were in the shit.
American soldiers are worthless, they are roving gangs with high tech, Russia will make mince meat out of them.
A country defending itself will take what it costs to fend of an agressor, but they will prevail.
Andrei, what are your thoughts on Katyn Massacre. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grover_Furr says the West managed to after the USSR fell fully shift blame on that to Stalinist USSR once USSR/Russia officially acknowledged wrongdoing for it. He says it was actually the Nazis who committed those crimes. Hard to say. That idiots like Gorbachev and Yeltsin acquiesced to the blame only means a political loss for the Soviet Union/Russia and a victory for the West.
I’d like to hear Sergey Krieger’s opinion on this too. Oh, I had long known of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vasily_Blokhin.
Something else. What is the attitude towards the Mongols in Russia? I’ve read that Russians feel humiliated by it as it made it harder for Russia to be seen as part of the West. They were instead seen as Asiatic. So interesting how the countries formerly conquered by the Mongols tended to go into the Soviet sphere of influence following WWII, with the ones never penetrated by the Mongols having escaped again. That includes Bulgaria and Hungary.
Maybe you yourself have some Mongol blood. Maybe I do too haha. I’ve seen people joke on the Chinese internet that it was Mongol genes which made Russians as fierce and brave and competent and powerful and adventurous as they are. In China, once when a Westerner bitched about Tibet, a Chinese nationalist responded by saying that during the Yuan dynasty, even parts of the Europe were part of China haha. Русский с китайцем братья навек! Обе части Монгольской Империи!
I can only wonder what happened to my ancestors during the Mongol conquest of China lol. Yes, some very traditional Chinese think that China died after the Mongols. For more, see https://gmachine1729.com/2018/08/21/how-the-civilized-get-ethnically-cleansed/.
Lenin was like 1/4 Mongol. Somebody also commented that Putin’s face, aside from the blonde hair, looks rather Mongoloid. Of course, Mongol blood eventually got diluted into the Russian gene pool. I would expect similar for the Han Chinese. I don’t know why the Mongols just come across as so alpha to me, they were conquerers after all. Many will say they were barbarians, but face it, those barbarians conquered China, the Middle East, and Russia and Eastern Europe too. They were winners. They must have raped a lot of women. I read something saying that 0.5% of men in the world are direct descendants of Genghis Khan.
I also once read in Chinese the saying that Russians deep inside know they can always fend off the West, but with the East, they’re more scared, because Genghis Khan’s warriors managed to once upon a time fully conquer them. There’s a metaphor of Russia being a son of the same father as the Western countries are but out of an affair, so Russia considers herself one of their brothers, but they do not see Russia that way. It’s such an interesting and rather accurate metaphor lol.
Who knows, maybe we’re both direct descendants of Genghis Khan.
All good and well Mr Saker
I wonder how you interpret the following
Everyone is well aware by now that Russia is under economic sanctions by the US.
Why then, is the US continuing to import Russian made rocket engines for its militaristic space program?
Why are the Russians willing to continue the supply, while they’re not required to, if anything they’re only helping the clock move closer to midnight.
With details such as these, is anyone getting the impression that were being played?
Andrei, what do you make of the latest news of F-35 carrier being deployed?
And Giraldi on this site. Looks like ‘Merica wants to go “kill some Russians.”
https://taskandpurpose.com/marine-corps-f-35-aircraft-carrier-syria/
From Alistair Crooke:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/09/12/making-quagmires-syria-step-towards-regime-change-in-dc.html
Looks like they’re trying to get the cat to choke on her chicken.
Absolutely nothing. It is USS Essex (LHD-2 good ol’ WASP class Amphibious Ship which is in standard configuration) which means 6 F-35B. US Navy is free to move its forces anywhere in international waters. I don’t think it produces much of an impression on Russian Navy nor on Russian Air Defense. Russia also has her “aircraft carrier”, unsinkable at that–it is called Khmeimim Air Base. All this Stealth BS is so tired and so hollow that it is absolutely worthless in terms of discussion, especially when T&P reprints material from Business Insider, a pathetic tabloid, which has as much military expertise among his teenage “military experts” such as this (the author of a drivel reprinted in T&P), as I have in Kabuki Theater. Here he is.
https://www.businessinsider.com/author/alex-lockie
Some urbanite hipster, most likely with degree in political science, journalism or some other useless crap, who blogs about “military” while sipping his latte in breaks between playing whatever is a fad today in computer gaming world.
Forgot to respond to that–of course they are trying. I almost forced then to invoke other Krylov’s fable, about musicians. I may consider writing another piece based on Krylov. Comes to think about it–the whole textbook on geopolitics and military power can be written around his fables. That’s what I call a real classic, granted, part of his fables was basically a rewording of La Fontaine’s fables.
Well, as the latte drinkers might pose it, what’s the answer to $64 billion dollar question?
Will America bomb Russians or is this all chest thumping?
I suppose you enjoyed the B.I. (or B.S.) remark:
Quote: “But, as experts previously told Business Insider, if Russia’s navy in the Mediterranean actually killed U.S. forces, the U.S. would swiftly scramble its airpower from across the region and sink the fleet as well as destroying any Russian jets that came to respond.”
Very hard to figure these people out, i.e. Pompeo, Bolton: I think they’re going after Russian positions but I may be wrong.
What did you think of Alistair Crooke’s thoughts? At least he’s not a moron.
See also: https://www.rt.com/news/438287-syria-aleppo-le-corf-idlib/
‘Something big is coming’: French aid worker in Aleppo says Syrians bracing for US attack (VIDEO)
I have to go here with Sergo Beria’s memoirs in which he confirms that at least some executions were authorized. This is the extent of my knowledge about the issue because, knowing Polish side, it was inevitable that the real crime committed in Katyn would be brought up by Poles as a political leverage against modern Russia.
My attitude towards Mongols of the times of the Yoke was formed largely, initially, by famous Vasily Yan’s books (trilogy) such as Invasion of Batyi 1942.
https://tinyurl.com/ydgxk4ac
These books in early 1970s for me (and not for me only) were the first experiences of old Russian nationalism and stoicism. Well that, plus, of course, any Russian person knows who Evpatii Kolovrat was. But, there is no denial that the POV that Russia did serve as a shield against what amounts to Asiatic barbarians for Europe does have many valid points. Did Mongols left their “genetic seed” in Russia? Surely, but as life showed “Mongoloidness” of Russians is a favorite cliche for Western Russophobes or for contemporary Svidomy “Europeans”.
Lenin had Kalmyks, allegedly. Putin? Well, I know WASPs who look more “mongoloid” than Putin. In the end, in Russia it is not so much Mongoloidness, as Tatars who are serious influence blood wise and many of them, modern Tatars, look very European. Some of their women are drop dead gorgeous and blonde. In terms of Mongols conquering things–much of their conquest was in fairly empty territories. But, of course, modern Mongols? These people contributed mightily to Soviet victory in WW II and they do find a great deal of respect in Russia for that. Bygones be bygones.
I know I am 94% Slavic and around 2% Scandinavian plus a bizarre mix of other things.
” You proclaim how great while scarcely diverse you Russian land is while simultaneously making remarks of rejection of meaningful African and Arab population is extremely hypocritical of you.”
Russian people “rejection of Africans” is so entrenched that by 1742, Russia already had a Black African as General Chief of Staff, Nr 2 of the Russian army. His name was Abraham Petrovitch Hannibal. He ended his career in the foremost and very distinguished position of General Engineer of Russia.
His grandson was poet Alexander Pushkin, revered by the Russian people as the father of their literature, and almost the symbol of Russian culture.
So just compare this incredible open-mindedness to the public status of Black people in countries much involved in enslaving Africans. The US promoted the token Obama two centuries later, and we are still awaiting for the advent of a Black French or British general or prime minister.
Probability of US “bombing” Russians is low, albeit it is not zero, considering a hysterical state of US. So, is it possible? Yes. The main dynamics to watch is if Russian AD in Syria will begin to shoot down US missiles. I don’t think Russia will shoot down planes, because pilots’ lives are involved, but missiles? Possible.
Yes, those “experts” definitely graduated with honors Tom Clancy Defense University.
Per:
The fact that the attack on Syrian assets is not only possible but is highly probable and even imminent–there is no doubt about it. DJT is coward and he will act as media and his team of war-mongers will tell him (as it turned out Trump IS afraid of Muller and his “investigation”)–the media hysteria is coming shortly. As per military part–you can roughly calculate the weight of the TLAM salvo by counting how many Arleigh Burke-class DDGs and Ticonderoga-class CGs are in the area (multiply very roughly by 50 each), add here some roughly 100 TLAMs possibly from Ohio-class SSGNs which are there, plus possible aviation strikes. If, however, any Russia asset is “touched” there are orders to “kill” the carriers, be that aircraft or ships. For US it is the last chance to uphold its image of preeminent military power (albeit many already doubt it globally) and considering utter incompetence of Trump and Bolton in military issues, sure–they may go for the full Monty but then God help us all, albeit Russia has escalation dominance since can deal with the issue conventionally. Obviously it is very interesting where all those strategic bombers and 10 confirmed Kinzhals on MiG-31Ks will be congregating.
Can you explain this?
Also, I’ve read of DNA studies indicating that there is minimal Mongol ancestry in Russians. I guess maybe the ones who conquered Kievan Rus were mostly Tatar in ancestry.
Something else. How do you feel about the dearth of Russians in leadership positions in America. We all know there’s the bamboo ceiling on East Asian Americans. But Russians are tall, white, aggressive, unlike East Asians. People I’ve encountered in the work world who speak out and argue with their bosses have often been Russian/East European. So what’s causing, fundamentally, the Russian ceiling in America, Andrei?
In contrast, Indians do well. Sundar Pichai, Google. Satya Nadella, Microsoft. Indra Nooyi, Pepsi. Adobe, MasterCard, too many brand name companies to name with Indian CEOs. Even Harvard Business School’s dean is Indian if I remember correctly. Some people say that Indians, despite their darker complexion, are more white. Their facial features are. Their mannerisms are too. Also their way of cultural and political reasoning is very Anglo.
Brilliant analysis. Thanks. I hope no conflict happens but the American leadership appears completely unhinged.
As these largely manufactured tensions ratchet upwards, my concerns turn to whether the apparent mutuality of understanding and support that developed between the two militaries at the professional level continues to today.
At that level, all the political myths and fables surrounding the military capabilities of the 2 sides fall away, and professional realities take over. Each side knows the capabilities & capacities for action, as well as the political constraints of the other.
In everyday terms, the question is: “Are Gerasimov and Dunford still talking in mutually supportive terms?”. If they are, we can hope for another militarily gratuitous attack which the SAA and the Russians will be waiting for.
If they’re not talking, or Dunford is simply unable to resist the building political pressure to “teach the Russians a lesson”, it may be time to turn the tables and teach the loonies in Washington a lesson.
If we’re at that point (and I have no real idea), one prays that the Russians can come up with something as asymmetrically clever as Crimea. Bloodier, perhaps, but equally unanswerable.
What if ? The Americans and Israelis studied the Russian defensive capabilities for almost three years . It is likely that thousands of specialist were watching the Russian responses, in earlier missile strikes , and lots of drone strikes. It is more than likely that those drone strikes are being done by American and Israeli specialist , from Idlib . What did they learned ? There are no full proof systems ever. Everything has a weak link , so what is to come ? It seems that the Americans come up with a plan , because they are promising retaliation even if there is no chemical provocation. Are they crazy . ? yes , stupid no! The Russians shouldn’t be to confident, just because the Americans didn’t hit them yet. In war pro action has a great advantage , because pre calculated and cold blooded. Reacting to a challenge is often blind, and to late to make any difference. To kill is to hate, the Russians are unable to hate unless they are pushed to far.
They should turn on CNN and learn that they are being passionately hated because they are on the way , same as the apaches and comanches in earlier times.
If they don’t learn there will be a bloodbath.
During WW II Mongolia was a major, and I mean major, supplier for USSR of beef, lamb and warm clothing. Without any request Mongolians also sent their units to fight for USSR. They were true allies.
I don’t feel anything about this issue, not to mention the fact that despite widely regurgitating cliche about “best” Russians seeking employment in the West nowadays only a small part of this is true. Majority of Russians with top-notch fundamental science and engineering skills stay mostly in Russia today. The rest–financiers, “managers” and other “analysts”, nobody gives a damn about them. And that’s the only thing which matters.
War is a very democratic affair–the enemy has a say too(c).
I am sure people in Russian General Staff are aware of that.
The Duel is being set, partially because of Iran-phobia and partially because it is the last chance for Empire to prove its military “worth”. If not, the process of decline accelerates immensely. It is already in a very fast pace. Dedollarization picked up steam, Russian weapons are preferred globally (hence open pressure and blackmail of both Turkey and India not to buy S-400, among many other things). It is, realistically, not a very good picture for the Empire. It needs something, some “favorable” outcome to proclaim that the big guy is still in the game. If not, Pax Americana implodes completely and the US is relegated to a major but semi-global player. I wrote about “preventive” aspect of that year and a half ago here:
http://www.unz.com/article/assessing-russias-military-strength/
It all plays out now in a front of our eyes. US Dollar status is entirely built on the myth of American military omnipotence. Remove this myth–it is over for the US. On April 13 some truly profound shock was delivered to the system. I can tell you 146%–it still reverberates. Cabal, however, already knows the outcome–that is why they are so desperate and hysterical.
Andrei, some further thoughts. Your reply has me thinking.
That is thoughtful of Russia not to target pilots. Southfront had a report of hardware concealed upon entry to Syria with smoke. I wonder if Peresvet will be field tested in combat conditions.
From Dr. Donald Miller:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/09/donald-w-miller-jr-md/the-day-us-military-supremacy-publicly-ended/
Use would have a psychological effect of terror and intimidation. If you have friends who are currently serving and they haven’t deployed Peresvet to test in combat conditions, I’d say that was unwise. If the Russia MOD has done so, I expect fireworks and suppression of facts, as usual.
I was told of this excellent piece that may explain how Washington-Tel Aviv can only act as spoiler and another primary motive for being in Syria.
http://www.atimes.com/after-syrias-partition-will-xinjiang-be-destabilized/
Worth reading in full. If you have time to consider and discuss, perhaps in a follow-up article.
Thanks again. I believe conflict is inevitable considering the objectives of Washington, which is sadly thinking not as a Republic but an empire but with all the pitfalls that entails.
See: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/american-empire-demands-a-caesar/
I wish Americans remembered what we had once been: at Pat Buchanan wrote, “A Republic, not an Empire.” And that was when America was great. As Ron Unz wrote recently on this site, we know qui bono from the American Empire.
And it’s not the American people, who wanted Trump to keep his promises. Yet another liar.
No large-scale conflict will erupt. The global elite gain their wealth with budget allocations, not loot/booty. Stuff like a $1T budget for “defense”, plus $500B for CIA and the the Gestapo Group — FBI, NSA, ATF, etc.
It works better for them to schlurp wealth from the productive class as an annual, predictable rate-of-return.
You think? I’ve got doubts based on experience. The gold-bedecked brass have no real understanding of how all those military systems — provided by purely nepotistic and otherwise corruptly-obtained contracts — actually work. And a lot of them DON’T work — been there, seen it. The pool of colonel – general staffers sit around, suck up benefits and inflated salaries. What they believe the $Billions of high-tech gear is SUPPOSED to provide, in reality ain’t there.
Just MHO.
You may be right, especially due to Russian discretion, documented in Moon of Alabama today.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/09/syria-turkish-tantrum-delays-liberation-of-idlib.html
I doubt that Peresvet will be used. It is primarily for guarding Russia’s stationary strategic missile salvos (high probability for RS-28 Sarmat specifically). Peresvet’s main task, it seems, is to dazzle (more like burn, though) all optronic systems on MIRVs used in counter-force strike. Plus, it is an extremely advanced laser system and there should be a big caution present when considering its use beyond Russia’s borders. Most likely the smoke was hiding new Air Defense systems delivered to Syria. Which ones? I don’t know–I know Russia was staffing Syria with those systems non-stop since 2017. Nobody knows exactly today what is in there.
Is partition of Syria possible? Of course, it is possible but in such matters as warfare only probabilities, not Boolean Yes-No responses matter. What is a probability? I don’t know–it depends. Russia-Syria-Iran are set to clear up Idlib one way or another. Right now Turkey is like a wounded animal–Erdogan owes Putin and Russia his escape from the coup, plus Erdo-dude knows that in Russian block he will have a position of almost equal participant and will get a lot of juicy real goodies which range from energy, crucial for Turkey, to S-400 and SU-35s if need be. But here is the deal–either Turkey deals with her SOBs in Idlib or Russia will deal with them. So, Erdo is between the rock and a hard place right now but if he really wants to humiliate himself he is free to crawl back to the US and be really humiliated. Per American position in Syria–it is untenable in the long run. So, I think that a lot will be decided on how Idlib offensive will proceed and that will define the contours of Syria’s settlement and no, Russia will not, it seems, allow to Syria to be partitioned in any legal way. For now Erdogan got himself a short breathing time to come to his senses (there will be no new Ottoman Empire), if not–well, I know at least one way Turkey may suffer a major geopolitical setback if Russia wishes so. In fact, some steps in this direction already have been made. In the end, Turkish economy is not Russia’s economy.
Great reply; see also my reply to Anonymous i.e. Moon of Alabama writing today:
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/09/syria-turkish-tantrum-delays-liberation-of-idlib.html
You can read it and full and let us know what you think but I suspect your above response is it.
Thanks again. Perhaps there won’t be a conflict now any time soon.
Correction: Silos.
What people forget, of course, is that this principle was in play for Turkey from the get go, even before trilateral meeting between Putin-Rouhani and Erdogan. This is Erdogan’s chance to both save face and “retreat”. His tantrum is out of desperation–OK, he will be given slightly more time but the trigger is pulled. In the end, as it is always the case in the Middle East–dramatic gestures and words are MO there. Russia offers Turkey some carrots, she also has a big big stick. So Russian Ambassador is absolutely precise in describing task for Turkey.
Hi, it’s nice to have this conversation.
If you had time to read the Asia Times post, note the author echoes your books (congrats that’s it’s #1 on Amazon. I hope as The Saker’s wrote with Amazon banning books they don’t find an excuse.)
http://www.atimes.com/china-wild-card-us-attack-syria/
Here’s the passage:
Also, read your blog post on Oprah for President 2020.
It will be even worse. CreepyPornLawyer (watch the first few minutes for his response to Tucker’s question on whether it is wise to say “Russian meddling” was like stationing “100,000 troops on our border. This was an invasion…”) will probably top the ticket, given derangement and not just Trump derangement.
Well, I thought you’d laugh till you cry. Such is America in 2018.
I also wonder if you have time to comment on Tom Luongo’s thoughts. Perhaps this is Tom Clancy John Bolton thinking?
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/09/11/us-choice-wwiii-or-saving-face-in-syria.html
So perhaps the Neocons know that Sarmat, nuclear cruise missile, Avangard are tech they cannot overcome any time soon and thus part of the motive to promote a strike. And since Mattis is resisting perhaps that’s why Trump wants him gone per your blog post, which mentioned Oprah 2020:
http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2018/09/another-piece-of-puzzle.html
Thoughts? Thanks. And if you’re not a committed Marxist Atheist, probably prayer can’t hurt now.
I specifically started my blog four years ago, after the bloodshed in Donbass really hit the high gear, to convey this fundamental idea that US as a nation and its political class have no real idea what real war is. Some people nowadays read my blog, including military and, I am sure, intelligence professionals. I wrote one book and am writing another on this issue. Per Amazon, no–the book is not #1 on Amazon, it was #1 in several military, history, warfare, military science and other categories on Amazon and remains in the top still in many of them, but it never was #1 in overall Amazon sales. It is not that kind book and I respect myself and my readers too much to do the “Tom Clancy”, albeit I could and more competently than him–but I am not interested even if it pays potentially much more.
That is what my very first piece on Unz Review was about and it was even before Putin’s March 1st speech. A very real missile gap was already evident then, including some info on specifically RS-28 Sarmat and some information on Avangard being floated around for awhile. But it was Kinzhal (and Avangard) and their IOC (for Kinzhal–it is now completely deployed) with Avangard in IOC (from what I gather), that stunned the cabal. The rest–technologies such as Petrel or Peresvet are the future of not only warfare but have an immense influence on space program. S-500 is coming and once that is in place…well, use your imagination. Hence a hysteria.
I am what both late Oriana Fallacci and very present Alexandr Lukashenko call themselves–a Christian Atheist. No, I am not Marxist but I use Marxist analytical methods since Marxist descriptive tools are the best. Applications? Well–that is a different story. Russian “Marxism” (quotation marks are intentional) has very little in common with its Western version.
Yes, yes. Small nitpick, #1 in cook books. Wait, let me check.
https://www.amazon.com/Losing-Military-Supremacy-American-Strategic-ebook/dp/B07DVSM76H
Jeez, take a bow, that’s a nice accomplishment in any event. And no reason not to try your hand in fiction if you wish. War & Peace — so Tolstoy, so Russian.
At least there’d be realistic battle scenes in your book that would have Clancy spinning in his grave. He’s Exec Producing new “Jack Ryan” streaming TV Show (with CIA disclaimer, *cough, cough*) and American Polish big nose star on Amazon, so death isn’t a setback to American military genius.
What did you think of #CreepyPornLawyer’s *scary* remarks on Russia? Russia must be trembling.
And he’s candidate for President. Well, his bona fides are porn and hating Russia. What else does he need?
Trump is doomed.
My reply to you above didn’t get posted as a reply.
Alas.
However, you’ll enjoy Tom Clancy trailer, for Red October Old times to remind you of the invincible exceptional Empire. Waiting for Russian villain. Only a matter of time.
“I specifically started my blog four years ago, after the bloodshed in Donbass really hit the high gear, to convey this fundamental idea that US as a nation and its political class have no real idea what real war is.”
With regard to the “political class,” I think you’re looking at it the wrong way. It’s not that “they don’t know what war is”; rather, it’s that they’re *evil.* To put it a another way, they don’t really care what war is; they’re “demon-possessed.” They operate at a depth of depravity that’s far below what most people can even imagine, that’ why you’ll see so many analysts saying it’s all about “oil” a “pipeline” the “military security complex,” but it’s not.
I’ve been saying something similar for a long time.
The pre-eminence of the USD & the USM are mutually supportive. The former’s pre-eminence is the result of an accident of history, the latter’s is the opportunistic leveraging of that accident. What goes around comes around, and as both the international political and financial support underpinning the USD’s pre-eminence began falling away, the military that grew out of it became instrumental in keeping it going.
The USM, largely through its myopic incompetence has done nothing to augment the other critical supports. In fact it has damaged them further. So much further that it is itself the last of the 3 legs still standing.
Apr 13 may have cracked that last leg, but the USM’s ability to deploy an unprecedented amount of destructive power remains a source of awe, however diminished. The next Apr 13 will diminish it further, unless myopic incompetence drives the USM to test Russia’s red lines. At that point the world’s awe will be destroyed, and no-one knows what happens next.
The scariest part of all this is not the drivel Clancy wrote–it is the fact that he stated not for once that he wrote Jack Ryan…from himself. Yes, insurance agent with 4 years college with a major in English and who never served a day in uniform wrote super-pooper “agent” from himself. I guess being humble was not exactly Clancy’s strong trait.
That requires a full-time writing career. I cannot afford that.
Exactly. It is becoming more and more difficult to control narrative.
Some of them certainly are. Very little human is left in those.
Oh, when you retire, if it interests you.
Do you have thoughts on Moon’s latest here on deal with Erdogan / Turkey?
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/09/syria-the-rationale-behind-the-delay-of-idlebs-liberation.html
Seems like good news.
Who bombed Latakia? Israel using drones or my great nation under Bolton? Infuriating.
https://www.rt.com/news/438665-missile-attack-latakia-syria/
Thanks Andrei. Best wishes to you.
Obviously he conned a lot of people based on complete absence of technical and military knowledge even with CIA ghost writers, also English majors, of Mudd caliber revising his manuscripts.
Follow up to my post a few minutes ago above RE: attack on Latakia.
If accurate, Russian S-300s were engaged to deflect the attack.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-17/massive-sustained-attack-syria-russian-s-300-defenses-possibly-active-huge
I’m sure you and Pat Lang will post on your blogs.
Latest news even worse, Andrei.
RT Live YouTube said *Israel* targeted Russian transport.
Can you comment on response or lack of same?
https://www.rt.com/news/438673-russian-il20-disappears-radars/
We have an answer from the Russian M.O.D.
I’ll put two videos; the English language version and the Russian Language with subtitles.
Vesti News. Plane used as “human shield.”
The oldest trick in the book. Considering the fact that Syrian S-200 was used (that is why it was mistaken for S-300 since missiles “appear” in boost phase somewhat similar)–the issue is who among Syrians launched. Assuming (I didn’t get all morning info in yet) with high probability that IL-20s IFF was on, that means it was “marked” as friendly. Per Israel, as I stated many times before–they are not very smart since cannot really calculate consequences. On their part it was definitely a hostile act and that will, most likely, change dynamics around what is allowed and what is not. Reality is simple–introduction of No Fly Zone in Western Syria seems a logical step.
“Vesti News. Plane used as ‘human shield.’”
I think that’s being too generous. As I see it, the Russian plane was deliberately targeted (albeit indirectly) using the Syrian air defense system as an unwilling proxy.
How is this anything less than a planned attack on a Russian plane? The people on that plane were murdered in cold blood, IMO.
Putin has shown “weakness” (or what demon-possessed madmen interpret as weakness) too many times, and the result is more violence and bloodshed. I’m surprised Putin’s not paying a bigger domestic political price for this perceived weakness (maybe Putin’s domestic political support was the main target of the attack?).
Thanks Andrei.
Brilliant post by you on your blog, link and quote below:
I hope you write an article for Unz. Putin very diplomatic; can he play Bibi like Erdogan? Bibi far less trustworthy, I think, and more arrogant.
http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2018/09/russia-loses-recce-il-20-in-syria.html
Thanks. I’ll be watching your blog and this space.
Andrei, follow-up question: why did Russia give Syria full responsibility for air defense so close to their base in Latakia? It’s asking for trouble (remember Pantsir disaster with Syrians on cigarette break) and gave Israel “plausible deniability.”
https://www.rt.com/news/438712-idf-statement-il20-downing/
And our prayers should be with the dead and their families.
Thanks.
See my response above to Andrei: the “plausible deniability” of Israel.
They’ve sown “reasonable doubt” but I just don’t trust them.
Most likely some sort of “Command by Negation” (Don’t do what is forbidden–the rest could be engaged) protocol was issued with Syrian AD in area–it is a definite failure if it didn’t involve such a tactical caveat as masking. In the end, protocol could have been simply leaked to Israelis–they most likely have their assets in Syria and that, potentially, could have led to them exploiting it. In the same time, Russia has no real power to prevent Syria from defending her own territory. Another matter, that now Russia has a leverage and most likely it will be used. My impression is that a real No-Fly Zone will be established now along Syria’s coast.
Israel’s MO in this situation (issuing warning one minute prior, really?) is a testimony to at best adventurous, at worst preconceived actions and looks like Israel is currently in full damage control and panic mode. They should be, especially against the background of Idlib settlement and Israel really doesn’t like it.
Excellent response, thanks so much. But please do elaborate further when you have time for Unz so more can read.
The Saker worries about “Russian Fifth column” but public opinion should be against Israel and for Russia; I have great respect for Shoigu. For Putin now, not so much unless he’s playing “good cop, bad cop” or he’ll soon declare a “No Fly” zone. If he doesn’t, boy, who does he work for?
http://thesaker.is/russia-blames-israel-for-the-shooting-down-of-her-ew-aircraft/
Again, if this happened to Americans (well, the U.S.S. Liberty on this site) I’d feel just as badly because it’s such dishonorable conduct. Angry and sad.
I’m sure U.S. State Department will mock and take pleasure in dead Russians as they’ve done with the “contractors” and mock “Sand Nigger” Syrians: totally immoral sociopaths.
Thanks for your thoughtful reply. I am very angry now with Israel and America’s “ruling class.”
It is time for Putin to retire for massive incompetent leadership.
No more excuse. The Russian military is a laughing miserable joke.
History will record for centuries to come , the most sophisticated
missile technology with the most coward of cowards leadership.
Young Russians are being killed off systematically, and there is always
an excuse for it. The stupidest death of any human, is to die for nothing !!!
They may as well commit collective suicide , the anglozionist satanic spirits,
will celebrate as a greatest day in history.Never in human history of warfare before
military showed up on the battlefield , and then refuse to fight back just wait to be
killed off. Is it a new way of fighting ? Is it strategic suicide ? What is it?
Andrei, I found a Russian’s comments on The Saker.
How do you answer him? He is so demoralized.
Good questions, heartrending remarks from a Russian whose nephew may serve in the armed forces. Why didn’t the plane detect the Israeli jets? A lot does not make sense.
1. There is Russian Fifth Column, it does exist but Israel has no real significant influence on Russia nor Zionist “lobby” in Russia is anywhere as powerful as in the US.
2. Shoigu wouldn’t have made his statement without consulting Putin. This is simply not how Kremlin works.
3. Putin’s conversation with Bibi contained points which, somehow, escaped attention of many and that is in effect declaration of a no-fly zone. Israel Air Force’s Commander urgent visit to Moscow is also a very important event, but, it will inevitably, be misconstrued and misinterpreted as Russia’s weakness, while in reality it is Israel which is now on the grill.
4. Paradoxically, this event is a great testament to the fact that Syrians alone (without serious supervision of Russian instructors) can not be entrusted with systems of such complexity as S-300PMU.
5. In coming days more information will become available and more enlightened commentaries could be made. Fact is, this event puts Israel at disadvantage, this is not to speak of main Russian military Israeli (and Russian nationalist) Yakov Kedmi accusing IAF of unprofessionalism and recklessness. This is the fact (and an accent) which is not known to most Anglo audience, among many other facts of this whole unfolding situation.
6. Good that France was not involved in any way, in the end, they are our European, however misguided, brethren and it would have been a tragedy if they were culpable.
7. Really comprehensive investigation is on the way and I am sure there are many Syrian officers who are giving their views. Now, Russia has a case for subordination to a very large extent of Syrian AD to a single command.
Andrei, no more questions from me; your response is definitive.
Please draft your comments and use your blog post and submit to Ron as an article.
More people have to learn from your knowledge and genius.
I suppose your response answers The Saker Russian posting his despair too. I hope he reads what you just wrote. Or if you have time, comment further. But I think you covered everything.
Thanks. Please make an article out of it. Your knowledge in this area is superior to poor Saker’s who probably while not Tom Clancy never served in armed forces; he was a nice analyst. Not denigrating him but he hasn’t shown your in-depth knowledge and insight.
Thank you again. Please write as an article. Copy, paste, edit. Please.
ONE FINAL QUESTION SORRY!
HOW DOES PLANE WITH ALL THE SURVEILLANCE EQUIPMENT GET SHOT DOWN?
Demoralized and hysterical people are usually handled by the high volume of voice and very clear instructions (orders) or you just slap them in the face. It is very difficult to reason with people who have a preconceived notion that they know better and start offering which is being done already. Demoralized term is a good one to describe those. As per this:
I have (we didn’t communicate with him couple-three years) a friend, retired Air Force colonel (actually helicopter guy) whose Ph.D thesis was built around S-300 (one of later versions, do not remember which) and we touched upon the issue of such systems being in possession of ME militaries–those are not just complex systems, they require a very different thinking. I have somewhere a Manual from S-200 earlier versions–hundreds upon hundreds of pages and this is without going into the physics and mathematics of processes. People sometimes simply do not understand what it takes to prepare (train) a good tactical level officer.
Per Soviet/Russian-Israeli relations–not the first time Israel shoots down Russian/Soviet aircraft
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Rimon_20
Nor is it the first time when Russians potentially MAY engage IAF’s assets as they did in ME in 1967 and 1973 with serious losses for IAF. So, in general, Russia and Israel been there done that. But this time it seems Israel is in much more cooperative mood and that is a good start in figuring out how to finish off democratic jihadist in Syria, which remains the main objective of the whole campaign.
Why are you guys putting the blame on SAA? Latakia and the surrounding area (Russian bases) were covered by S400/300. Israel didn’t notify Russia, so Russian missile system should’ve engaged any unfriendly planes approaching. It clearly shows that they didn’t work properly and they failed.
Now that this weakness is revealed, FUKUS will engage/attack the Russian airbases in Tartus. So the next target will be those bases. I feel bad for those brave soldiers over there.
Andrei, I apologize. Thank you for your reply yet I have one final question.
It’s impossible for you to know the motive, i.e. state of mind of Israel, what do you think was the main factor?
I thought it was spite for Russia’s agreement with Turkey in Idlib and outing their “partners” Netflix from producing another Oscar(tm) winning production of THE WHITE HELMETS.
A poster on The Saker thought it was to draw Russia to attack the French ship that did launch cruise missiles and provide a pretext for FUKUS to attack Russia and destroy Syria.
I hope you do write and article and I appreciate your time and patience.
And instead of Deep State “Zionist” Wikipedia please try Infogalatic.com, which is not SJW converged and is a Wiki “fork” I think.
https://infogalactic.com/info/Main_Page
p.s. just saw this:
“But this time it seems Israel is in much more cooperative mood and that is a good start in figuring out how to finish off democratic jihadist in Syria, which remains the main objective of the whole campaign.”
Aren’t the ISIS jihadis Saudi Israeli regime change subcontractors? That’s why they’re facing off against Russia in Syria.
Andrei, I refreshed The Saker’s page and got an answer to why the Israelis attacked the Ilyushin Il-20.
See if you agree. Makes sense to me. Not just spite, not to trigger a wider war. It’s a setback.
Then again you’re the one with tech and military background. Is he going full Tom Clancy below? These are like my questions and I have less expertise than Clancy. LOL!
OK, I’ll let you get some well-deserved rest but I hope you write a great piece when you’re ready for Unz. Maybe you must wait for more data, say a week or two.
So Putin is calling the downing of the plane an “accident”? Wow; does he ever run out of “other cheeks” to turn?
Even if it’s generously assumed that there was no Israeli intent to bring the plane down, being that the so-called “accident” happened as a direct result of an Israeli war crime – for which there obviously was evil intent – at the very least it is a case of “depraved heart murder.”
“Putin on Israel’s role in Il-20 downing: ‘Looks accidental, like chain of tragic circumstances’”
https://www.rt.com/news/438728-putin-israel-syria-plane/
All this is correct, except for a pretentious distinction about crew members–they were a crew– but that is not why IAF got “involved” into this.
This is why the investigation is ongoing and it is now the matter of Russian and Syrian commission (that is what immediately set up upon accidents of such gravity) and of the organs of military counter-intelligence of both SAA and Russian sides and, most likely, with some people from Moscow flying in to Khmeimim shortly. And this is now the most important question.
This is a question by amateur since the answer is IN the question–evidently IAF F-16s were detected by Syrian AD in roughly 35-40 km, most likely even further away, from the coast line and were, most likely, tracked. S-200 missile is a Semi-Active Radar Homing and that explains how much larger “bounce” from a greater RCS IL-20 could have influenced the deadly lock on. At this stage IFF’s activation would have no influence whatsoever. All that has very little to do with mythic IAF EW systems (people already forgot IAF’s recent losses of one F-16 and possibly F-35) but almost everything with ROE and WHO decided, under the pressure of ongoing attack, to authorize the launch.
Russia openly put the blame on Israel. If there was intent, at least on operational level–I doubt Commander of IAF would have been on his way to Moscow and Bibi urgently calling Putin. But never mind, it is well known fact that Putin is about to sell Russia to Zionists.
“Russia openly put the blame on Israel.”
Well from what I’ve seen, Sergei Shoigu openly put the blame on Israel, but Putin seemed to be “walking it back,” stressing that it was an “accident.”
“If there was intent, at least on operational level–I doubt Commander of IAF would have been on his way to Moscow and Bibi urgently calling Putin.”
If their mission was to bitch-slap Putin, i.e., attack the Russia military in Syria, inflict damage, and then get Putin to do nothing meaningful in response – thus making him look weak and ineffective – then why would they not be pretend to be sorry afterward?
Or perhaps the French ship was intended to be the bait (cannon fodder) to be attacked to start a war, but nobody took the bait, in which case they gambled and lost, so why would they not pretend to be sorry in that case either?
I understand where you’re coming from but I remember how the scum acted in the immediate aftermath of their deliberate attack on the USS Liberty. Did you know that the Israeli torpedo boat that tried to sink the USS Liberty at 14:40 was offering to help the crew at 16:40?
“But never mind, it is well known fact that Putin is about to sell Russia to Zionists.”
I suppose you’re being sarcastic, but it’s really beginning to seem that way.
{Wow; does he ever run out of “other cheeks” to turn?}
Surely Russian posters know Russians’ and Putin’s psyche and Russian character better than this non-Russian poster, but I keep reading these posts at unz.com expressing surprise at Putin not doing this or that, and frankly……I am surprised.
From what little I know about Russians and Putin (publicly available info) Russians and Putin are not like Anglo-Saxons (or maybe Americans), i.e. bombastic and quick on the trigger. They don’t get into a fight willy-nilly, but go the distance once in. Obviously this was carefully calculated to provoke Russia and Putin into reacting rashly. This is not the first time the Empire has baited Putin.
The worst thing to do would be to act at the place and time of your enemies choosing,
The worst thing for Putin to do is to react now.
(…yeah, his military can use harsh language and Putin can walk back: let everybody know that Russia knows it was a carefully planned and calculated provocation, but will not telegraph what it plans to do…….whenever)
The ultimate goal in Syria is to cleanse it of the terrorist infestation, so everybody except Syrians can go back home.
And The Empire’s goal is to thwart that by any means.
Why in the world would Putin walk into the trap that is so obvious?
Condolences to the families of the dead, but, sorry they were professional military and……..being killed in action is expected. If Putin escalates, instead of 14/15 dead there will be 100s to 1,000s of dead Russian military personnel. The Empire doesn’t care how many of its minions are killed or how many innocent Syrian civilians are killed. But Putin certainly wouldn’t want to see a bloodbath, and derailing of Russia’s economy due to a significant hot war.
“Surely Russian posters know Russians’ and Putin’s psyche and Russian character better than this non-Russian poster, but I keep reading these posts at unz.com expressing surprise at Putin not doing this or that, and frankly……I am surprised.”
What prompted my statement about “other cheeks to turn” was Putin’s “walking back” of what Sergei Shoigu said. By being so quick to call the downing of the plane an “accident,” Putin is prospectively limiting his options, isn’t he? He didn’t need to do that, nor did he need to do it so soon afterward, IMO.
“From what little I know about Russians and Putin (publicly available info) Russians and Putin are not like Anglo-Saxons (or maybe Americans), i.e. bombastic and quick on the trigger. They don’t get into a fight willy-nilly, but go the distance once in.”
I don’t see how defending yourself and your legitimate interests from a deadly, implacable enemy who will stoop to any level of depravity, can be described as “getting into a fight willy-nilly”; especially after a long series of provocations.
“Obviously this was carefully calculated to provoke Russia and Putin into reacting rashly. This is not the first time the Empire has baited Putin.”
On the other hand, the enemy is serially killing people and breaking things, completely illegally and immorally, and each time he gets away with it, it seems to encourage him to do even worse the next time. So where do you see this going? Where does a reasonable person draw the line? Isn’t there a point somewhere where it’s immoral to not respond in kind, or at least with some kind of substantial force?
“The worst thing to do would be to act at the place and time of your enemies choosing,
The worst thing for Putin to do is to react now.”
Perhaps, but by quickly claiming that it was an “accident” he’s limiting his options, isn’t he?
In any case, what I want to know is: Why is the enemy always able to launch these attacks without being shot down, or apparently even being worried about the risk of being shot down? Is it a “political” issue, or a technological issue?
“The ultimate goal in Syria is to cleanse it of the terrorist infestation, so everybody except Syrians can go back home.
And The Empire’s goal is to thwart that by any means.
Why in the world would Putin walk into the trap that is so obvious?”
Actually he’s already in the “trap.” The question is, what’s the best way out?
“If Putin escalates, instead of 14/15 dead there will be 100s to 1,000s of dead Russian military personnel. The Empire doesn’t care how many of its minions are killed or how many innocent Syrian civilians are killed. But Putin certainly wouldn’t want to see a bloodbath, and derailing of Russia’s economy due to a significant hot war.”
First, in what sense is legitimate self-defense an “escalation”? The aggressor is escalating. Second, you seem to be laboring under the idea that appeasement is always the best course of action. It isn’t. There is an evil force in this world that’s determined to have its way. Russia is facing this evil force. Russia faces a deadly, implacable enemy that will not stop until stopped. There is apparently no easy way out.
Agreed. This looks like a major misstep on Putin’s part. He had no reason to pull the rug from under Shoigu’s feet, and every reason not to. If he needed to de-escalate, it would have been far smarter to say something like “We’ll investigate, then react accordingly”, or something similar. As it is, Shoigu must be steaming. Having turned Russia’s cheek for nth time, Putin is transforming his public image from “formidable” to “timid”. A few more such turnings, and his credibility will have been shattered. That is extremely dangerous, for him and the world.
I hope it’s political, or Russia’s actually defenceless, and Putin’s March 2018 speech was just a bunch of bluster. The question being begged here is that with political power being fragile, why does no-one crack the facade? What would the world’s response have been if the Israeli F16s had been blown out of the air? Would it have been any different than the bizarro world crap that’s been spewing from the West these last 5 yrs? I doubt anyone would be going to war if they’d been knocked down as efficiently as the S300/400 are claimed to be capable of. 4 missiles, 4 kills is hard to argue with. In fact, it would have been met with silent smiles around most of the world, and triggered wholesale re-assessment in the world’s military brain-trusts.
Every wanton attack, every psycho insult, every contrived accusation moves the situation incrementally closer to the abyss. The “West” has set its course, and they’ll stay on it until Russia either cracks or reacts with violence. They’d be well-advised to do so before being boxed into a corner from which they’ll have to react with extreme violence.
As it is, it looks increasingly likely we’ll have to wait for Hezbollah to fight the world’s battle against this rogue interloper of a so-called state that holds the West by the shorthairs. Hopefully they’re as formidable as the Israelis think they are. Better, of course if they’ve hidden their real capabilities well. That battle is coming. God help Lebanon, but God help us all if Hezbollah fails.
Andrei, I’m not sure if you caught this article, it pertains to your book, an excerpt but worth reading in full by Peter Koenig, who if memory servers contributes to The Saker’s site:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-united-states-of-america-the-real-reason-why-they-are-never-winning-their-wars/5654433
You know, this whole thesis of “not winning wars” for profitability’s sake suffers from one major flaw: military-industrial complex becomes truly profitable only when it can provide its weapons winning actual wars. It has to show performance. US had a break with Iraq in 1991 (due to utter military incompetence generally known in Arab militaries) and gross advantage in forces across the board but things changed and as literally yesterday’s sanctions on China for purchase of S-400s and SU-35s showed, not to mention pressing India not to buy Russian weapons, one has to win wars. Pax Americana is completely grounded in the myth of American military omnipotence and that is why once bluff was called in 2008 in Georgia, in 2014 in Crimea, then in Syria–the whole thing started to disintegrate. The process accelerates–if Turkey buys S-400s it is more than just good money for Russia, it is geopolitical disaster for the US. The fact that US procurement system is a disaster and completely corrupt, by now is a well known fact among people who care to look. So, no–the wars are lost not just because of profitability, they are lost because the whole concept is flawed. Plus, of course, real history is not learned.
Andrei,
We haven’t chatted here in a while. Your post has me thinking on a more recent post here:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/09/25/syria-bolton-throws-down-gauntlet.html
I don’t think the author has your technical/military training but he raised interesting points. And I wonder what your responses are.
Your thoughts on this? It’s hard to tell if the U.S. and Israel would attack and trigger a wider war.
I keep reading Russia can be overwhelmed. But my fear is when a man is shooting a gun at you, you shoot at the man, you don’t shoot down the bullets.
So Russia could use the 800 pound gorilla and target the “man with the gun shooting at them,” i.e. the bases and launch platforms. The government of Russia is exercising restraint. The S-300 is to act as a deterrent but reading Bolton who has no expertise in military matters it concerns me he and his ilk will, as the author indicates, will attack to throw Russia out.
And then the invincible exceptional nation, the U.S. Empire and its Masters in Israel, get the war to “defeat” their Russian nemesis.
They are that arrogant.
And if you think this topic is worth a blog post on your site or here, I’d appreciate it.
Bolton is moron in anything real strategy, let alone operations, related. He is a lawyer by trade and coward by occupation. I don’t think he threw any gauntlet, because he is not the one to do so. Verbiage has to be supported by the actual force–at this stage US doesn’t have much in terms of force. If Bolton is intent to “regime change” with 2 000 US servicemen in Al-Tanf–good luck with that. Bibi, however, is on his way to D.C. to beg a posse to do something. The only “hope” for them is Trump to screw it up so royally that they may get some “benefits”. If Israel wants to recall the scale of losses of 1973, who we are to prevent her from repeating such an experience.
Bolton who has no expertise in military matters it concerns me he and his ilk will, as the author indicates, will attack to throw Russia out.
Overwhelming majority of US power class has NO experience with military, and has no knowledge of the nature of military power and its application. That is what makes them dangerous.
Thanks for your response.
As your friend Pat Lang recently wrote, Putin notwithstanding “The Bear is angry.”
I noted this YouTube from RT today and a related Zerohedge story.
I don’t think this demo will act as a deterrent unless the Pentagon boys talk sense into the politicians.
Here’s the article:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-26/russia-shows-new-anti-ship-missiles-destroying-warships
Well, we’re living in interesting times. Dangerous, but never boring. Too bad no one in authority will read your book. If you had a Russian bikini model deliver an autographed Audiobook to Trump he might listen but it’s over his head.
He and Bolton would need a comic book edition. And they’d never believe a word.
Mattis probably, in all seriousness, saw this footage.
You may have given me just a wonderful marketing idea for my next one;-) Here is famous Russian (former ice skater) pop-singer Anna Semenovich with her now famous: “Sanctions? Don’t make my Iskanders laugh”.
It is a meme now in Russia. And yes, those are two actual 9K720 Iskanders on her T-shirt.
LOL! I can’t top that. I’m sure lots of Unz readers on this thread can’t wait for your next book, especially if you can get Miss Semenovich to promote it!
I am wondering if Stormy Daniels will be available, for a share of royalties, to “grace” the cover as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (or Distraction)–go figure, LOL. I know sales will be good.
I think the US simply no longer knows how to win a war (if it ever did).
Some decades ago the USM internalized the notion that they didn’t have to win any to be both “profitable” and to act “imperial”. When the USSR dissolved, they thought it was the End of History. They’d “won” the big one, and that was that.
So, they set about enjoying the Hubris that comes with unlimited profitability and unchallenged imperial status. Fascinated by the beauty, quantity and profitability of their weapons, they forgot that war is hell and that only martial discipline underpinned by intellectual rigour forges a military force that can wield such an arsenal effectively, not to speak of political good.
All good things come to an end, and 3 decades later it did. Some of the USM even know it. The question is who and how many are in denial and which of the 2 camps will carry the day.
As in Bismarck’s time, “The great questions of the day (may have to) be settled… by blood and iron”, but if they value America at all, the USM will abstain.
Because they never studied Clausewitz Vom Kriege, well, and Russia’s history too. Should they have, they would know that good ol’ pal Karl, who is appreciated, with some caveats, among majority of military professionals stated that “In War the Result is never final”. It kinda projects itself well onto geopolitical struggles even better than on modern war, in which result maye, under some circumstances, be final, sort of.
Correction–they never knew it to start with. Most Western “academe” which writes about war know about it from books and movies. Should they have smelled or saw what good kinetic application of all kinds of explosives does to a person–they would have had at least a pause. And then, of course, comes this other question–what if it wasn’t them but their wives, mothers, children, property? Nah, I am sure they know all about it;-)
Andrei, you wrote, which parallels your recent book:
And I wonder what you think of Tom Luongo’s analysis today, which I think is “spot on.”
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/09/28/s-300-syria-sets-stage-for-standoff-end.html
Or as you wrote above:
“Overwhelming majority of US power class has NO experience with military, and has no knowledge of the nature of military power and its application. That is what makes them dangerous.”
Thanks for your wise replies. I hope you write a new piece for Unz.com soon.
Great points. See also my response to Andrei above. Thank you.
…. Are there any others?
You keep turning the other cheek until you are in a position to slap back without repercussions.
Andrei, what do you think of Israel’s bellicosity on using F-35 turkey against the S-300 as per RT here:
https://www.rt.com/news/440267-israel-f35-syria-s300/
Are they just spoiling for a fight? Hoping to attack before S-300s on line? Think crews will be on cigarette break as happened with the Pantsir?
Designer of Warthog says stealth is hype. Listen to him here. I found it interesting he said long Battle of Britain radars could detect such jets and Russia’s tech is similar.
Thoughts?
The cat could finish off the chicken without consequence because that cook is without weapon & the will to kill it.
What if the cook is holding a chopper, stick, RPG, all sorts of Nuke weapons armed to teeth, with proven violent mental illness to kill mercilessly like US? And the cook did escalating its intensity of hitting the cat, not just hurling abuse.
The only way to deter the insane cook is the cat’s ability to prove that it could & “would” retaliate with unacceptable damage whenever been attacked. No amount of sweet meowing & boot licking can stop the lunatic cook from bashing it to death. Nor the empty threat of revealing its teeth & claws that it won’t use.
It can always scratch the British leather sofa, French handbag, Israelis birds to prove its point. Sadly, it repeatedly spewed empty threats to undermine all its own little credibility, even to destroy its highest rank General’s worthiness. There is no one in the Cat’s family can issue creditable warning since, the cook knows the cat emptiness so he will go as far as he could, until MAD is triggered.