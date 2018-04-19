On the Criminal Referral of Comey, Clinton et al

Wednesday’s criminal referral by 11 House Republicans of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as several former and serving top FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) officials is a giant step toward a Constitutional crisis.
Named in the referral to the DOJ for possible violations of federal law are: Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey; former Attorney General Loretta Lynch; former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe; FBI Agent Peter Strzok; FBI Counsel Lisa Page; and those DOJ and FBI personnel “connected to” work on the “Steele Dossier,” including former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente.
With no attention from corporate media, the referral was sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah John Huber. Sessions appointed Huber months ago to assist DOJ Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz. By most accounts, Horowitz is doing a thoroughly professional job. As IG, however, Horowitz lacks the authority to prosecute; he needs a U.S. Attorney for that. And this has to be disturbing to the alleged perps.
This is no law-school case-study exercise, no arcane disputation over the fine points of this or that law. Rather, as we say in the inner-city, “It has now hit the fan.” Criminal referrals can lead to serious jail time. Granted, the upper-crust luminaries criminally “referred” enjoy very powerful support. And that will come especially from the mainstream media, which will find it hard to retool and switch from Russia-gate to the much more delicate and much less welcome “FBI-gate.”
As of this writing, a full day has gone by since the letter/referral was reported, with total silence so far from T he New York Times and The Washington Post and other big media as they grapple with how to spin this major development. News of the criminal referral also slipped by Amy Goodman’s non-mainstream DemocracyNow!, as well as many alternative websites.
The 11 House members chose to include the following egalitarian observation in the first paragraph of the letter conveying the criminal referral: “Because we believe that those in positions of high authority should be treated the same as every other American, we want to be sure that the potential violations of law outlined below are vetted appropriately.” If this uncommon attitude is allowed to prevail at DOJ, it would, in effect, revoke the de facto “David Petraeus exemption” for the be-riboned, be-medaled, and well-heeled.
Stonewalling
Meanwhile, the patience of the chairmen of House committees investigating abuses at DOJ and the FBI is wearing thin at the slow-rolling they are encountering in response to requests for key documents from the FBI. This in-your-face intransigence is all the more odd, since several committee members have already had access to the documents in question, and are hardly likely to forget the content of those they know about. (Moreover, there seems to be a good chance that a patriotic whistleblower or two will tip them off to key documents being withheld.)
The DOJ IG, whose purview includes the FBI, has been cooperative in responding to committee requests for information, but those requests can hardly include documents of which the committees are unaware.
Putting aside his partisan motivations, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) was unusually blunt two months ago in warning of legal consequences for officials who misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to enable surveillance on Trump and his associates. Nunes’s words are likely to have sent chills down the spine of those with lots to hide: “If they need to be put on trial, we will put them on trial,” he said.”The reason Congress exists is to oversee these agencies that we created.”
Whether the House will succeed in overcoming the resistance of those criminally referred and their many accomplices and will prove able to exercise its Constitutional prerogative of oversight is, of course, another matter — a matter that matters.
And Nothing Matters More Than the Media
The media will be key to whether this Constitutional issue is resolved. Largely because of Trump’s own well earned reputation for lying, most Americans are susceptible to slanted headlines like this recent one — “Trump escalates attacks on FBI …” — from an article in The Washington Post, commiserating with the treatment accorded fired-before-retired prevaricator McCabe and the FBI he (dis)served.
Nor is the Post above issuing transparently clever warnings — like this one in a lead article on March 17: “Some Trump allies say they worry he is playing with fire by taunting the FBI. ‘This is open, all-out war. And guess what? The FBI’s going to win,’ said one ally, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. ‘You can’t fight the FBI. They’re going to torch him.’” [sic]
Mind-Boggling Criminal Activity
What motivated the characters now criminally “referred” is clear enough from a wide variety of sources, including the text messages exchange between Strzok and Page. Many, however, have been unable to understand how these law enforcement officials thought they could get away with taking such major liberties with the law.
None of the leaking, unmasking, surveillance, “opposition research,” or other activities directed against the Trump campaign can be properly understood, if one does not bear in mind that it was considered a sure thing that Secretary Clinton would become President, at which point illegal and extralegal activities undertaken to help her win would garner praise, not prison. The activities were hardly considered high-risk, because candidate Clinton was sure to win.
But she lost.
Comey himself gives this away in the embarrassingly puerile book he has been hawking, “A Higher Loyalty” — which
amounts to a pre-emptive move motivated mostly by loyalty-to-self, in order to obtain a Stay-Out-of-Jail card. Hat tip to Matt Taibbi of Rolling Stone for a key observation, in his recent article, “James Comey, the Would-Be J. Edgar Hoover,” about what Taibbi deems the book’s most damning passage, where Comey discusses his decision to make public the re-opening of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Comey admits, “It is entirely possible that, because I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president, my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the re-started investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in the polls.”
The key point is not Comey’s tortured reasoning, but rather that Clinton was “sure to be the next president.” This would, of course, confer automatic immunity on those now criminally referred to the Department of Justice. Ah, the best laid plans of mice and men — even very tall men. One wag claimed that the “Higher” in “A Higher Loyalty” refers simply to the very tall body that houses an outsized ego.
I think it can be said that readers of Consortiumnews.com may be unusually well equipped to understand the anatomy of FBI-gate as well as Russia-gate.
2017
Russia-gate’s Mythical ‘Heroes’ June 6, 2017
The Democratic Money Behind Russia-gate Oct. 29, 201 7
The Foundering Russia-gate ‘Scandal’ Dec. 13, 2017
What Did Hillary Clinton Know? Dec. 25, 2017
2018
The FBI Hand Behind Russia-gate Jan. 11, 2018
Will Congress Face Down the Deep State? Jan. 30, 2018
Nunes Memo Reports Crimes at Top of FBI and DOJ Feb. 2, 2018
‘This is Nuts’: Liberals Launch ‘Largest Mobilization in History’ in Defense of Russiagate Probe Feb. 9, 2018
Nunes: FBI and DOJ Perps Could Be Put on Trial Feb. 19, 2018
‘Progressive’ Journalists Jump the Shark on Russia-gate March 7, 2018
Intel Committee Rejects Basic Underpinning of Russiagate March 14, 2018
McCabe: A War on (or in) the FBI? March 18, 2018
Former CIA Chief Brennan Running Scared March 19, 2018
This story appears to be developing very fast.
Yeah! Please, please, all the way to Killary!
Hannity: Good news for Trump, crushing blows for the left
Hannity is an Israeli stooge. Its all a distraction, a show.
Best way to judge real from fake news outlets is by what they say about 9/11. My opinion...
When snakes eat their own; it’s a beautiful thing.
Even Nixon didn’t have the FBI spy for him, and that was an implosion second to none.
If this sticks to the wall it’s gonna be good.
A weird country, the USA.
Reading the article I’m reminded of the 1946 Senate investigation into Pearl Harbour, where, in my opinion, the truth was unearthed.
At the same time, this truth hardly ever reached the wider public, no articles, the book, ed. Harry Elmer Barnes, never reviewed.
Contrary to the popular opinion among the European intellectuals not all Americans are morons. And yes, we even have public transit and public libraries. Who’d a thunk?
The short answer is NO.
McCabe might, but not Comey and the Killer Queen, they’ve both served Satan, uh I mean the Deep State too long and too well.
Satan and the banksters–who really run the show–take care of their own and apex predators like Hillary won’t go to jail.
But it does keep the rubes entertained while the banksters continue to loot, pillage and plunder and Israel keeps getting Congress to fight their wars.
“Hope springs eternal” would be the cynical folk wisdom. FYI we haven’t had a functioning constitution since the National Security Act of 1947 brought this nation under color of law, but the IC types wouldn’t have you know that. Too tough to square the idea you’d never have had your CIA career in a world where the FISA court couldn’t exist either.
Consortium News many sops tossed to ‘realpolitik’ where false narrative is attacked with alternative false narrative, example given, drunk Ukrainian soldiers supposedly downing MH 17 with a BUK as opposed to Kiev’s Interior Ministry behind the Ukrainian combat jet that actually brought down MH 17, poisons everything (trust issues) spewed from that news service.
The realpolitik ‘face saving’ exit/offer implied in the Consortium News narrative where Russia doesn’t have to confront the West with Ukraine’s (and by implication the western intelligence agencies) premeditated murder of 300 innocents does truth no favors.
Time to grow up and face reality. Realpolitik is dead; the caliber of ‘statesman’ required for these finessed geopolitical lies to function no longer exist on the Western side, and the Russians (I believe) are beginning to understand there is no agreement can be made behind closed doors that will hold up; as opposed to experiencing a backstabbing (like NATO not moving east.)
Back on topic; the National Security Act of 1947 and the USA’s constitution are mutually exclusive concepts, where you have a Chief Justice appoints members of our FISA Court, er, nix that, let’s call a spade a spade, it’s a Star Chamber. There is no constitution to uphold, no matter well intended self deceits. There will be no constitutional crisis, only a workaround to pretend a constitution still exists:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/12/01/the-oath-and-the-trash-bin/
For those who prefer the satire:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2016/01/07/moot-court/
^
To comprehend the internal machinations s of US politics one needs a mind capable of high level yoga…or of squaring a circle.
On the one hand there is a multimillion, full throttle investigation into – at best – nebulus, inconsequential links between trump/ his campaign & Russia.
On the other there is concrete evidence that the Democratic party/Clinton manipulated the primaries to destroy Clinton’s challanger. That the DOJ, FBI & other alphabet agencies conspired with Clinton to equally, destroy Trump’s campaign.
Naturally, its this 2nd conspiracy which is retarded.
Imagine, a mere agency of a dept, the FBI, is widely considered untouchable by … The President ! Indeed, they will “torch” him. AND the “the third estate” ie: the msm will support them the whole way!
As a script the “The Twilight Zone” would have rejected all this as too ludicrous, too psychotic for even its broad minded viewers.
No, it’s “A Hire Loyalty,” as in, Comey is loyal to thosed who hired him.
I think President Trump should simply shut this all down by pardoning Obama, Clinton, Comey & McCabe for their misdeeds as well as his guys currently in the dock or under investigation. How about a Second Civil War blanket pardon?
“Will McCabe wind up in jail? Will Comey? Will Hillary face justice?”
Are these trick questions? Only McCabe is a small enough fish to even be put on trial, and even that is unlikely to happen.
Sessions won’t look at this referral because it doesn’t accuse anyone of smoking pot. Trump appointed Sessions to protect outgoing democrats from prosecution. Anyone who hasn’t figured that out by now is too dim to be taught anything.
America is a very crooked Country, nothing surprises me.
Every country on this insane planet is "crooked" to a greater or lesser degree, when to a lesser degree, this is simply because they, the PTB, have not yet figured out how to accelerate, how to increase their corruption and thereby how to increase their unearned monetary holdings.
Money is the most potent singular factor which causes humans to lose their minds, and all of their ethics and decency.
And within the confines of a "socialist" system, "money" is replaced by rubber-stamps, which then wield, exactly in the manner of "wealth", the power of life or death, over the unwashed masses.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz musician.
The Deep State will make certain none of its most important functionaries get anything close to what they deserve.
Slime like that routinely get away with murder.
Mine are as well, but that pretty well sums up the power “we, da pipple” have to impose justice on them.
Just a show, nothing will happen…
Anything to keep you talking about anything other than 9/11, fake economy, fake war on terror, or Zionists..
I quit reading right there.
Use of that term indicates mental laziness at best. What’s mainstream about it? Please refer to corporate media in proper terms, such as PCR’s “presstitute” media.
Speaking of PCR, it’s too bad he doesn’t allow comments.
PCR probably thinks it's better for everyone's mental and physical health to disable comments on his pieces. That sounds terribly paternalistic, but he may very well be right.
(*) So stop buying MS products. They suck.
PCR wrote a column with which I generally agreed but in which I thought he had gone a bit over the top. I commented with a mild snarc to that effect. Some cowardly crap weasel then launched an attack against me but disguised it so that it appeared to be coming directly from PCR. The comment stream degenerated after that point. PCR was disgusted enough with the whole sordid mess that shortly afterwards he requested that Mr. Unz disable all future comments.
massive respect for Mr. McGovern… almost certainly, he has to maintain a certain veneer of purposeful credulousness in order to not be mistaken for a putin puppet, koo koo kwazy k-k-k-konspiracist, or maligned as a misinformed boob…
.
otherwise, i am certain that he -of all people- know the wall-to-wall mainstream media silence on this potentially explosive development merely shows the lockstep propaganda vehicle that remains in obeisance to Empire and the evil minions who hide behind it…
.
do not give a shit about tee-rump on a personal level; would not have voted for him in a hundred years (but would not have voted for cliton in a thousand years)… however, the jaw-dropping, non-stop, one-sided, mean-spirited, non-factual, rumor-mongering manner in which the mainstream media descended upon tee-rump is -in my lifetime- unprecedented and unforgivable…
.
simply confirmed this former libtards total disowning of the dem’rats and the mainstream media as any sort of hope for the 99% to reclaim (claim?) and rebuild this broken, corrupted system…
.
stupid sheeple: on the one hand, nearly universally (and rightly) excoriate the mainstream media as useless; but on the other hand, totally falling into their trap of fomenting fear and loathing WITHIN the 99%, instead of directing the -justifiable- fear and loathing at the 1%…
Speaking of PCR, it’s too bad he doesn’t allow comments. –
PCR probably thinks it’s better for everyone’s mental and physical health to disable comments on his pieces. That sounds terribly paternalistic, but he may very well be right.
The MSM is controlled by Zionists as is the U.S. gov and the banks, so it is no surprise that the MSM protects the ones destroying America, this is what they do.
Nothing of consequence will be done to any of the ones involved, it will all be covered up, as usual.
What utter nonsense. These people are ALL actors, no one will go to jail, because everything they do is contrived, no consequence for doing as your Zionist owners command.
There is no there there. This is nothing but another distraction, something o feed the dual narratives, that Clinton and her ilk are out to get Trump, and the “liberal media” will cover it up. This narrative feeds very nicely into the primary goal of driving Republicans/conservatives to support Trump, even as Trump does everything they elected him NOT TO DO!
We saw the same nonsense with Obama, the “peace president”. Obama a man who never saw a Muslim he did not want to bomb or a Jew he did not want to bail out…
Yet even while Obama did the work of the Zionist money machine, the media played up the fake battle between those who thought he was not born in America, “birthers” and his blind supporters.
Nothing came of any of it, just like Monica Lewinsky, nothing but theater, fill the air waves, divide the people, while America is driven insane.
I’m thinking Trump made a lot of his appointments because as an outsider he really had no ready made team to bring in, he had to kind of choose from swampers. The first 16 months have been quite instructive to him. He’s ferreted out more than a few and probably has a lot better idea who his friends are…he certainly knows the enemies by now. A lot of them in the republican party and not seeking re-election.
The best thing about this referral is that it also demands deputy AG Rod Rosenstein the weasel to recuse himself from this case. Rosenstein is the pinnacle of corruption by the deep state. It’s seriously way pass time for Jeff Sessions to grow a pair, put on his big boy pants, unrecuse himself from the Russian collusion bullshit case, fire Rosenstein and Mueller and end the case once and for all. These two traitors are in danger of completely derailing the Trump agenda and toppling the Republican majority in November, yet Jeff Sessions is still busy arresting people for marijuana, talk about missing the forest for the trees.
As far as where this referral will go from here, my guess is, nowhere. Not as long as Jeff Sessions the pussy is the AG. It’s good to hear that Giuliani has now been recruited by Trump to be on his legal team. What Trump really needs to do is replace Jeff Sessions with Giuliani, or even Chris Christie, and let them do what a real AG should be doing, which is clean house in the DOJ, and prosecute the Clintons for their pay-to-play scheme with their foundation. Not only is the Clinton corruption case the biggest corruption case in US history, but this might be the only way to save the GOP from losing their majority in November.
Look there is a uncanny strange phenomena existing within the entire US political class and that being that the B/HC/BO clan is somehow in pocession of other otherworldy, ungodly powers, which when being provoked, will somehow unleash terrible vengence upon the foolish individuals who dare
contest their, the BC/HC/BO, almighty status.
In other words everyone and anyone who should be in position to finally go after these scumbags is terrified of doing so, with visions of VF, and SR, and umpteen others, in their minds, and they are unable to comprehend that the images of these demons wielding carnage upon them. are their own concoction.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artisit.
McCabe might, but not Comey and the Killer Queen, they've both served Satan, uh I mean the Deep State too long and too well.
Satan and the banksters--who really run the show--take care of their own and apex predators like Hillary won't go to jail.
But it does keep the rubes entertained while the banksters continue to loot, pillage and plunder and Israel keeps getting Congress to fight their wars.
Sadly I think you’re right. Things might be different if we had a real AG, but Jeff Sessions is not the man I thought he was. He’s been swallowed by the deep state just like Trump. At least Trump is putting up a fight, Sessions just threw in the towel and recused himself from Day 1. Truly pathetic. Some patriot he is.
Trump’s biggest mistake was choosing Mike Pence Mr. Ziocon Deep State as his running mate. His second biggest mistake was putting Pence in charge of the transition team that put together the cabinet. Pence saturated the Trump cabinet with his fellow Ziocons(and former Trump haters) like Nikki Haley, John Bolton, Rod Rosenstein, McMaster, Mike Pompeo, and all the Cohens from Wall Street to continue looting the treasury. I believe he also played a big hand in convincing Trump to keep Ryan, despite everything Ryan did to Trump during the campaign, they have a tight bond through their deep Christian faith. Pence also got rid of Chris Christie, though that was in deference to Jared Kushner.
I think Pence has been pulling a soft coup since Day 1. He wants to be POTUS, not VPOTUS. He’s Francis Underwood minus the murderous zeal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zn098XYE7pk
^ “I’ve seen pictures of the young men in the Red Guard… They would bring in this young man’s mother. He would take an axe and cut her head off. They have to put the purposes of the Red Guard ahead of their father, mother, brother, sister, and their own life. That was a covenant. A pledge. That’s what Jesus said” -Doug Coe
BTW Jeff Sessions is a fraternal brother of Pence (a member of the same club, same [recently deceased] guru) and is no friend of Trump.
I put together a small compendium of these people you might be interested in:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/01/18/trumps-dni-a-dire-wolf-for-jesus/
^
The answer was to impeach Trump as soon as possible and replace him with Pence.
Since liberal and Jewish thought is one and the same, that might still be what’s planned.
The last two from PCR have been too damn much pure truth to ignore. I tried dropping a comment or two in another comment-bin, but no takers. Unzites seem to have a bad case of apathy over significant issues, sublimated with “replacement therapy” in the form of chickenshit kvetching over Indians at Microsoft. (*)
(*) So stop buying MS products. They suck.
” He’s ferreted out more than a few and probably has a lot better idea who his friends are…he certainly knows the enemies by now.”
He failed to ferret out Haley, Pompeo, or Sessions and he just recently appointed John Bolton, so I don’t agree with your assessment. If his friends include those three, that says enough about Trump to make any of his earlier supporters drop him.
Anyway, not having a ready made team, or at least a solid short list of key appointees shows that he was just too clueless to have even been a serious candidate. It looks more as though Trump is doing now what he intended to do all along. That means he was bullshitting everybody during his campaign.
So, maybe the neocons really have been his friends all along.
You know how the rest of it goes.
The murderous zeal is there, but it’ll wait until Pence is President … here’s the longtime Pence spiritual guru:
^ “I’ve seen pictures of the young men in the Red Guard… They would bring in this young man’s mother. He would take an axe and cut her head off. They have to put the purposes of the Red Guard ahead of their father, mother, brother, sister, and their own life. That was a covenant. A pledge. That’s what Jesus said” -Doug Coe
BTW Jeff Sessions is a fraternal brother of Pence (a member of the same club, same [recently deceased] guru) and is no friend of Trump.
I put together a small compendium of these people you might be interested in:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/01/18/trumps-dni-a-dire-wolf-for-jesus/
^
It’s also telling that Ray didn’t mention what was included in the referral regarding an enforced recusal of Rosenstein going forward.
https://desantis.house.gov/_cache/files/8/0/8002ca75-52fc-4995-b87e-43584da268db/472EBC7D8F55C0F9E830D37CF96376A2.final-criminal-referral.pdf
Reading the article I'm reminded of the 1946 Senate investigation into Pearl Harbour, where, in my opinion, the truth was unearthed.
At the same time, this truth hardly ever reached the wider public, no articles, the book, ed. Harry Elmer Barnes, never reviewed.
To he contrary, all of the Pearl Harbor hearings were meant to protect Marshall and Stark, and use Kimmel and Short as scape goats. As such, all of them were cover ups.
Kimmel sent the three essential aircraft carriers on excercise shortly before the attack.
So, in my opinion, Kimmel knew quite well what was coming.
What the hearings were meant for I do not know, as I'm not a mind reader.
In any case, there was no cover up:
Harry Elmer Barnes, ed., ‘Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace, A critical examination of the foreign policy of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and its aftermath’, Caldwell, Idaho, 1953
The introduction of the book makes clear how to suppress the truth.
(*) So stop buying MS products. They suck.
Tis not so much that Indians are taking over MS that distresses some of us, it is that Indians are taking over Redmond.
My POV is that we need no immigrants at all. None. Nor have we needed immigrants since, imo, about 1925. Since about 1950, any immigration should have been one-time, special-case, humanitarian reason only, severely limited in numbers.
It is my opinion that the USA has been under the increasing control of the wealthy and powerful since FDR was elected to a second term in '36. Perhaps there was some good done since then, but it was rare, and the intention was always to further increase the wealth and power of a corrupt oligarchy. The struggle for money and power has escalated continuously, and now threatens, indeed promises, to soon destroy this nation utterly.
Now, I am not particularly naive. I am aware that wealth and power have been the essence of government since time immemorial. But, for 150 years, the USA had a chance -- a real opportunity -- to elevate Mankind, human rights, and a moral political philosophy into an enduring golden age.
IMO, it's all over but for the proverbial shouting. If we are truly lucky, and some fraction of America puts up some amount of fight, perhaps the situation can stabilize into something less destructive of principle, ideals, rights and freedoms. However, it seems much more likely, to me, that the police state will expand to a maximum condition of oppression, and the rich and powerful will once again rule by fiat, with predictable inhuman cruelty, until the collapse of civilization is complete.
“Keep your friends close . . . . ”
You know how the rest of it goes.
Understood.
My POV is that we need no immigrants at all. None. Nor have we needed immigrants since, imo, about 1925. Since about 1950, any immigration should have been one-time, special-case, humanitarian reason only, severely limited in numbers.
It is my opinion that the USA has been under the increasing control of the wealthy and powerful since FDR was elected to a second term in ’36. Perhaps there was some good done since then, but it was rare, and the intention was always to further increase the wealth and power of a corrupt oligarchy. The struggle for money and power has escalated continuously, and now threatens, indeed promises, to soon destroy this nation utterly.
Now, I am not particularly naive. I am aware that wealth and power have been the essence of government since time immemorial. But, for 150 years, the USA had a chance — a real opportunity — to elevate Mankind, human rights, and a moral political philosophy into an enduring golden age.
IMO, it’s all over but for the proverbial shouting. If we are truly lucky, and some fraction of America puts up some amount of fight, perhaps the situation can stabilize into something less destructive of principle, ideals, rights and freedoms. However, it seems much more likely, to me, that the police state will expand to a maximum condition of oppression, and the rich and powerful will once again rule by fiat, with predictable inhuman cruelty, until the collapse of civilization is complete.
In order to find someone who was willing to lay the USA fleet ready for destruction in the mouse trap Pearl Harbour FDR had to jump 50 promotion places.
Kimmel sent the three essential aircraft carriers on excercise shortly before the attack.
So, in my opinion, Kimmel knew quite well what was coming.
What the hearings were meant for I do not know, as I’m not a mind reader.
In any case, there was no cover up:
Harry Elmer Barnes, ed., ‘Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace, A critical examination of the foreign policy of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and its aftermath’, Caldwell, Idaho, 1953
The introduction of the book makes clear how to suppress the truth.
Most of these books were best sellers when published. High school, college and public libraries are full of Roosevelt biographies, his administration and endless WW2 and Pearl Harbor books.
Much of the information in those books is on the internet now. America has millions of WW2 aficionados who endless debate the subject. Our educational TV channels are full of WW2, Pearl Harbor and what did Roosevelt know?
OT, but there seems to be a collective memory loss as to why Paul Craig Roberts disabled comments. Since I was at least peripherally involved, I’ll refresh that memory:
PCR wrote a column with which I generally agreed but in which I thought he had gone a bit over the top. I commented with a mild snarc to that effect. Some cowardly crap weasel then launched an attack against me but disguised it so that it appeared to be coming directly from PCR. The comment stream degenerated after that point. PCR was disgusted enough with the whole sordid mess that shortly afterwards he requested that Mr. Unz disable all future comments.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVn0T6oJO9k
Hannity: Good news for Trump, crushing blows for the left
ITS absolutely necessary urgent for the American Constitutional Demcracy to purge these mafias and their criminal enterprises (RICO status)…from Tax code corruptions, electoral fraud, spying rings, and even MUDERS…The People are losing all trust in the Republic,,govt, congress and its institutions…sweeping reforms, ….
Time to throw somebody small under the bus, quick!!!!
Maybe Page-big trial, months and months of condemnations. Preferably some kind of very public and slow capital punishment.
That’ll save everyone else.
Surely no one here thinks a small show trial does anything to fix the circus that the US has become?
” America is a very crooked country, nothing suprises me”..
Every country on this insane planet is “crooked” to a greater or lesser degree, when to a lesser degree, this is simply because they, the PTB, have not yet figured out how to accelerate, how to increase their corruption and thereby how to increase their unearned monetary holdings.
Money is the most potent singular factor which causes humans to lose their minds, and all of their ethics and decency.
And within the confines of a “socialist” system, “money” is replaced by rubber-stamps, which then wield, exactly in the manner of “wealth”, the power of life or death, over the unwashed masses.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz musician.
” Prosecute the for their pay-to-play sceme”
Look there is a uncanny strange phenomena existing within the entire US political class and that being that the B/HC/BO clan is somehow in pocession of other otherworldy, ungodly powers, which when being provoked, will somehow unleash terrible vengence upon the foolish individuals who dare
contest their, the BC/HC/BO, almighty status.
In other words everyone and anyone who should be in position to finally go after these scumbags is terrified of doing so, with visions of VF, and SR, and umpteen others, in their minds, and they are unable to comprehend that the images of these demons wielding carnage upon them. are their own concoction.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artisit.
(1.) Bill Clinton got recruited into CIA by Cord Meyer, who bragged of it himself in his cups.
(2.) Hillary cut her teeth on CIA's Watergate purge of Nixon. (If it's news to anyone that the Watergate cast of characters was straight out of CIA central casting, Russ Baker has conclusively tied the elaborate ratfeck to the intelligence community.)
(3.) Obama was son of spooks, grandson of spooks, greased in to Harvard by Alwaleed bin-Talal's bagman. While he was vocationally wet behind the ears he not only got into Pakistan, no mean feat at the time, but he went to a falconry outing with the future acting president of Pakistan. And is there anyone alive who wasn't flabbergasted at the instant universal acclaim for some empty suit who made a speech at the convention? Like Bill Clinton, successor to DCI Bush, Obama was blatantly, derisively installed in the president slot of the CIA org chart.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zn098XYE7pk
^ “I’ve seen pictures of the young men in the Red Guard… They would bring in this young man’s mother. He would take an axe and cut her head off. They have to put the purposes of the Red Guard ahead of their father, mother, brother, sister, and their own life. That was a covenant. A pledge. That’s what Jesus said” -Doug Coe
BTW Jeff Sessions is a fraternal brother of Pence (a member of the same club, same [recently deceased] guru) and is no friend of Trump.
I put together a small compendium of these people you might be interested in:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/01/18/trumps-dni-a-dire-wolf-for-jesus/
^
That would explain why Sessions recused himself from the start, and refused to appoint a special council to investigate the Clintons. He’s in on this with Pence.
Just as it looks like the Comey memos will further exonerate Trump, we now have this farce extended by the DNC with this latest lawsuit on the “Trump campaign”. The Democrats are now the most pathetic sore losers in history, they are hell bent on dragging the whole country down the pit of hell just because they can’t handle a loss.
Wishful thinking that anything will come of this, just like when the Nunes memo was released. Nothing will happen as long as Jeff Sessions is AG. Trump needs to fire either Sessions or Rosenstein ASAP, before he gets dragged down by this whole Russian collusion bullshit case.
Maybe Page-big trial, months and months of condemnations. Preferably some kind of very public and slow capital punishment.
That'll save everyone else.
I don’t think that will be enough this time. Peoples expectations have been built up quite a bit. You might be able to convince the liberals the system is still working with a small sacrifice but not so much the conservatives and those who don’t believe in the left-right divide.
Surely no one here thinks a small show trial does anything to fix the circus that the US has become?
Probably not many here would think so. I might be a little mollified if they threw Hillary under the bus and let it slowly drag her until she was a bloody gob of rot.
Former CIA Director John Brennan is the prime mover behind the ongoing coup attempt against Trump. He gathered his deep state allies at DOJ and the FBI to join him in this endeavor. Brennan’s allies — McCabe, Lynch, Strzok, Yates, ect., may or may not be aware of Brennan’s true motive behind creating all the noise and distraction since the 2016 election. It could be they’re just partisan hacks; or they’re on board with Brennan to keep secret what was revealed in the hack of the Podesta emails.
John Podesta, in addition to being a top Democrat/DC lobbyist and a criminal deviant, is also a long-time CIA asset running a blackmail/influence operation that utilized his deviancy: the sexual exploitation of children.
You know how the rest of it goes.
Oh, yes. I read that line many times during his team selection process. I was banned from ZH during that period of the Trump presidency. The dimwits chanting that line are still there, Trumpeteering away, as always.
Surely no one here thinks a small show trial does anything to fix the circus that the US has become?
“Surely no one here thinks a small show trial does anything to fix the circus that the US has become?”
Probably not many here would think so. I might be a little mollified if they threw Hillary under the bus and let it slowly drag her until she was a bloody gob of rot.
Probably not many here would think so. I might be a little mollified if they threw Hillary under the bus and let it slowly drag her until she was a bloody gob of rot.
Lots of people would enjoy that spectacle. Too bad it isn’t going to happen. If any normal person did what she did, that person would be sentenced to 200-300 years of jail time by a very lenient jury. But I expect her and the other scum to avoid justice, as the justice nowadays is reserved for the small people, whereas movers and shakers get away with the most gruesome crimes, including murder.
Nothing that involves Giuliani is good.
Seth Rich is still dead.
nothing substantial will change until the Jewbuck dies.
then things will change rapidly. All else is
eyewash.
You too? You can say just about anything at ZH it seems, just don’t question capitalism, or quote Adolf.
The three guys using the "Tyler" ID back then were kind of libtardish themselves. Maybe I had flamed one of them posting under a different ID or something. No great loss. The way the siteware threads comments sucks and makes posting comments kind of pointless.
The fact that is on Hannity or Faux, should tell you its Fake News!
Hannity is an Israeli stooge. Its all a distraction, a show.
Best way to judge real from fake news outlets is by what they say about 9/11. My opinion…
Assange had ‘physical proof’ Russians didn’t hack DNC, Rohrabacher says
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/19/julian-assange-has-physical-proof-russians-didnt-h/
Yeah, and General Kelly won't let Rohrabacher meet with Trump. What do you suppose is up with that (rhetorical question)
It kind of shocked me. I had never questioned capitalism, nor had I ever quoted Hitler. I had gotten into it with some asshole liberal who had been allowed to write an article or two, and >poof< I was banned.
The three guys using the "Tyler" ID back then were kind of libtardish themselves. Maybe I had flamed one of them posting under a different ID or something. No great loss. The way the siteware threads comments sucks and makes posting comments kind of pointless.
His cowardice is shocking. I wonder what they have on him? Probably some Roy Moore shit. Some shady stuff happened in the old South.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/19/julian-assange-has-physical-proof-russians-didnt-h/
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2017/09/16/incompetent-espionage-wikileaks-iii/
Yeah, and General Kelly won’t let Rohrabacher meet with Trump. What do you suppose is up with that (rhetorical question)
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/19/julian-assange-has-physical-proof-russians-didnt-h/
What kind of “physical proof” could Assange have? A thumb drive that was provably American, or something? Rohrabacher only got Red Pilled on Russia because he had one very determined (and well heeled) constituent. But he did cosponsor one of Tulsi Gabbard’s “Stop Funding Terrorists” bills, which he figured out on his own. Nevertheless, a bit of a loose cannon and an eff’d up hawk on Iran… He’s probably an ‘ISIS now, Assad later’ on Syria.
I noticed Comey tried to pull a J Edgar-style subtle blackmail on Trump by the way he brought up the so-called “dossier”. Anyone could see it was absurd but he played his hand with it, pretending it was being looked at. I would say Trump could see through this sleazy game Comey was trying to play and sized him up. Comey is about as slimy as they get even as he parades around trying to look noble. What a corrupt bunch.
”The culprit has swayed with the immediate need for a villain ”
[What follows is excerpted from an article headlined Robert Mueller's Questionable Past that appeared yesterday on the American Free Press website:]
During his tenure with the Justice Department under President George H W Bush, Mueller supervised the prosecutions of Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, the Lockerbie bombing (Pan Am Flight 103) case, and Gambino crime boss John Gotti. In the Noriega case, Mueller ignored the ties to the Bush family that Victor Thorn illustrated in Hillary (and Bill): The Drugs Volume: Part Two of the Clinton Trilogy. Noriega had long been associated with CIA operations that involved drug smuggling, money laundering, and arms running. Thorn significantly links Noriega to Bush family involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal.
Regarding Pan Am Flight 103, the culprit has swayed with the immediate need for a villain. Pro-Palestinian activists, Libyans, and Iranians have all officially been blamed when US intelligence and the mainstream mass media needed to paint each as the antagonist to American freedom. Mueller toed the line, publicly ignoring rumors that agents onboard were said to have learned that a CIA drug-smuggling operation was afoot in conjunction with Pan Am flights. According to the theory, the agents were going to take their questions to Congress upon landing. The flight blew up over Lockerbie, Scotland.
http://lockerbiecase.blogspot.com/
”We were in Libya for oil” (only). Who said that:
http://www.firmmagazine.com
https://saraacarter.com/questions-still-surround-robert-muellers-boston-past/
Mueller's past is so laden with misfeasance and malfeasance that he should have been disbarred a few decades ago.
Without exception, leftists are degenerate filth.
But they won’t be going to jail.
It’s kabuki theater.
My god – who believes this woman?
Hillary says “they would never let me be president” – she is serious. She has gone bonkers with self-pity.
This is no longer laughable – it boarders on the pathological.
Art
But they won't be going to jail.
It's kabuki theater.
There has been some former high flyers going to jail recently. Sarkozy is facing a hard time at the moment. If it can happen to a former president of France it can happen to Hillary.
The three guys using the "Tyler" ID back then were kind of libtardish themselves. Maybe I had flamed one of them posting under a different ID or something. No great loss. The way the siteware threads comments sucks and makes posting comments kind of pointless.
I still read ZH articles, but the commentariat has devolved to lockeroom towel-snapping, barely above YouTube chattering.
Ronald, thank-you for posting this Doug Coe sermon; l have never heard of him. BTW… are you a Christian?
Ronald, thank-you for posting this Doug Coe sermon; l have never heard of him. BTW… are you a Christian?
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2013/04/11/celebrating-the-anti-christ/
^ It doesn't necessarily go where the title might suggest (for many)
[What follows is excerpted from an article headlined Robert Mueller's Questionable Past that appeared yesterday on the American Free Press website:]
During his tenure with the Justice Department under President George H W Bush, Mueller supervised the prosecutions of Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, the Lockerbie bombing (Pan Am Flight 103) case, and Gambino crime boss John Gotti. In the Noriega case, Mueller ignored the ties to the Bush family that Victor Thorn illustrated in Hillary (and Bill): The Drugs Volume: Part Two of the Clinton Trilogy. Noriega had long been associated with CIA operations that involved drug smuggling, money laundering, and arms running. Thorn significantly links Noriega to Bush family involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal.
Regarding Pan Am Flight 103, the culprit has swayed with the immediate need for a villain. Pro-Palestinian activists, Libyans, and Iranians have all officially been blamed when US intelligence and the mainstream mass media needed to paint each as the antagonist to American freedom. Mueller toed the line, publicly ignoring rumors that agents onboard were said to have learned that a CIA drug-smuggling operation was afoot in conjunction with Pan Am flights. According to the theory, the agents were going to take their questions to Congress upon landing. The flight blew up over Lockerbie, Scotland.
http://lockerbiecase.blogspot.com/
''We were in Libya for oil'' (only). Who said that:
www.firmmagazine.com
Here’s another about Mueller’s involvement with the FBI’s Whitey Bulger scandal.
https://saraacarter.com/questions-still-surround-robert-muellers-boston-past/
Mueller’s past is so laden with misfeasance and malfeasance that he should have been disbarred a few decades ago.
Am I a Christian? Well, no. I had some exposure to Christianity but it never took hold. On the other hand, I do believe there was a historical Jesus that was a remarkable man, but there is a world (or universe) of difference between the man and the mythology. Here’s some of my thoughts on the matter:
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2013/04/11/celebrating-the-anti-christ/
^ It doesn’t necessarily go where the title might suggest (for many)
If I have it right that is an intentional misdirection from Jesus' wise words.
That being said- what makes you think that Constantine’s Roman Empire synthesis of paganism/Catholicism is actually representative of Christianity? It’s architectural and musical glories notwithstanding- it is plainly unscriptural!
Transubstantiation, Mariology, unmarried priests are an elaborate man made labyrinth of “myths.”
However, the historical Jesus is real. You and l can only learn about Him through Gods word. It is the armor of God and the sword of His spirit. It is sharper than a two-edged sword and able to accomplish what God wants it to.
In this day and age, when white people in particular have traded in their identity as Christian absolute believers in an un-changing Godhead; in exchange for the ever shifting alliances of politics- it is no wonder that the moral relativistic center cannot hold and an anomic, drugged society suffers from ever frequent outbursts of paroxysms of rage-in the form of school shootings, corruption in high places and merciless fraudulent wars for lucre.
The choice is stark:
The Absolute unchanging truth, transcendent- a free gift received by grace and faith.
Or...
Materialism, hedonism, Nature red in tooth and claw, rationalized by moral relativity.
Remember, Heaven is heirarchical and exclusive......Hell is egalitarian and has open boarders!
So who will you choose to serve:
Jesus -who went to the cruel cross WILLINGLY ( l am a Baptist- we yell..lol)
Or...
Mammon...and serve at the alter of the
ALMIGHTY DOLLAR.
History is a simple story- for simple stupid mankind.
And......man’s passions never change. There’s no need for a generational update to the “plot”
Gods word says mankind can be summed-up with one word: VANITY!
But He has also provided the antidote:
Redemption.
Ronald Thomas West:
Ye must be born again, proclaims Jesus.
He is ever eager to receive you!
Have a wonderful day.
Look there is a uncanny strange phenomena existing within the entire US political class and that being that the B/HC/BO clan is somehow in pocession of other otherworldy, ungodly powers, which when being provoked, will somehow unleash terrible vengence upon the foolish individuals who dare
contest their, the BC/HC/BO, almighty status.
In other words everyone and anyone who should be in position to finally go after these scumbags is terrified of doing so, with visions of VF, and SR, and umpteen others, in their minds, and they are unable to comprehend that the images of these demons wielding carnage upon them. are their own concoction.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artisit.
Nothing uncanny about it. There’s a frenetic Democratic cottage industry inferring magical emotional charisma powers that explain the outsized influence of those three. The fact is very simple. All three are CIA nomenklatura.
(1.) Bill Clinton got recruited into CIA by Cord Meyer, who bragged of it himself in his cups.
(2.) Hillary cut her teeth on CIA’s Watergate purge of Nixon. (If it’s news to anyone that the Watergate cast of characters was straight out of CIA central casting, Russ Baker has conclusively tied the elaborate ratfeck to the intelligence community.)
(3.) Obama was son of spooks, grandson of spooks, greased in to Harvard by Alwaleed bin-Talal’s bagman. While he was vocationally wet behind the ears he not only got into Pakistan, no mean feat at the time, but he went to a falconry outing with the future acting president of Pakistan. And is there anyone alive who wasn’t flabbergasted at the instant universal acclaim for some empty suit who made a speech at the convention? Like Bill Clinton, successor to DCI Bush, Obama was blatantly, derisively installed in the president slot of the CIA org chart.
And the truth is as soon as they finally start to go after them they, they will fall apart at the seams, such as with all cowards, and this is the bottom line : They, the BC/HC/BO clique, they are nothing more than consumate cowards, who can only operate in such perfidious manners when left unchallenged.Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro Jazz artist.
Yes, it has indeed. The comments aren’t worth reading anymore. It also annoys me that the Tylers will c&p parts of articles found online and present them as their own work, without any attribution to the actual author, but that has always been the case.
Jeff Sessions is now threatening to resign if Trump fires Rosenstein. I say good, kill 2 birds with 1 stone. It’s time for Trump to fire them both, hire a new AG like Giuliani or Kris Kobach who actually has balls and can CLEAN HOUSE in the DOJ, FBI and the Deep State.
For a long time I was hoping Jeff Sessions would unrecuse himself to take down Rosenstein and Mueller, but now I realized that he is part of Mike Pence’s orbit. They all want to see Trump impeached so Pence can be president. Pence’s soft coup of Trump that’s been going on since the day he put together the neocon cabinet for Trump is going swimmingly. Trump needs to wise up in a hurry. Take down Sessions-Rosenstein before he gets taken down by them.
C’mon Donald, take your own business advice. Never give up, never surrender. Fight til’ the end.
(1.) Bill Clinton got recruited into CIA by Cord Meyer, who bragged of it himself in his cups.
(2.) Hillary cut her teeth on CIA's Watergate purge of Nixon. (If it's news to anyone that the Watergate cast of characters was straight out of CIA central casting, Russ Baker has conclusively tied the elaborate ratfeck to the intelligence community.)
(3.) Obama was son of spooks, grandson of spooks, greased in to Harvard by Alwaleed bin-Talal's bagman. While he was vocationally wet behind the ears he not only got into Pakistan, no mean feat at the time, but he went to a falconry outing with the future acting president of Pakistan. And is there anyone alive who wasn't flabbergasted at the instant universal acclaim for some empty suit who made a speech at the convention? Like Bill Clinton, successor to DCI Bush, Obama was blatantly, derisively installed in the president slot of the CIA org chart.
Excellent post and quite accurate information, however my point being that the irrational fear harbored by the individuals who could actually begin to rope these scumbags in, is just that : Irrational, as they seem to think or have been lead/brainwashed to believe that these dissolute turds are somehow endowed with supernatural, otherworldy powers and options,and that they are capable of unholy , mercyless vengence : VF, SR, etc.
And the truth is as soon as they finally start to go after them they, they will fall apart at the seams, such as with all cowards, and this is the bottom line : They, the BC/HC/BO clique, they are nothing more than consumate cowards, who can only operate in such perfidious manners when left unchallenged.
Authenticjazzman “Mensa” qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro Jazz artist.
Anything to keep you talking about anything other than 9/11, fake economy, fake war on terror, or Zionists..
Or fake ‘holocaust’.
http://www.codoh.com
https://saraacarter.com/questions-still-surround-robert-muellers-boston-past/
Mueller's past is so laden with misfeasance and malfeasance that he should have been disbarred a few decades ago.
Wrong. I will take the word of the judge who handled the case over Dershowitz, the legal clown, smears any day. As she says …. “You’re entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts.”
Is there corruption in DC?
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation. A Grand Jury had been empaneled. The investigation was triggered by the pardon of Marc Rich ..
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”. Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002? Bet you can’t guess. No other than James Comey.
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS? Your friend and mine, Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner.
It gets better, well not really, but this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005? No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame??? I know, it’s a miracle, just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances: Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common? They all were briefed and were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Now that’s just a coincidence, right? Ok, lets chalk the last one up to mere chance.
Let’s fast forward to 2009. James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, on her own personal email server.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary. Like all good public servants do, you know looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, I question what did the People get out of it?? Oddly enough, prior to the sales approval, Bill Clinton goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one-hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right? Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside this scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director during this time frame? Yep, Robert Mueller. He requested the State Department allow himself to deliver a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009, under the guise of a “sting” operation – (see leaked secret cable 09STATE38943).. while it is never clear if Mueller did deliver the sample, the “implication” is there ..
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland ?? No other than, Rod Rosenstein.
Remember the “informant” inside the FBI ---- Guess what happened to the informant? Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke about the Uranium Deal. Personally, I have to question how does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands??? The FBI had an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise and NOTHING happens, except to the informant – Strange !!
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved? … 145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
No other than, Lois Lerner. Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right? Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the nine “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi, discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email. Sparing you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary.
Guess who became FBI Director in 2013? Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer. No other than James Comey. Folks if I did this when I worked for the government, I would have been locked up – The State Department didn’t even comply with the EEO and small business requirements the government places on all Request For Proposals (RFP) on contracts -- It amazes me how all those no-bids just went right through at State – simply amazing and no Inspector General investigation !!
Next after leaving the private sector Comey is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her. Nope couldn’t find any crimes there. Nothing here to report --
Then of all surprises, in April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy on Halloween.
The DOJ didn’t even convene a Grand Jury. Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Homey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016 and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing. As I’ve said many times, July 8, 2016 is the date that will live in infamy of the American Justice System ..
Can you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation witch hunt by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage..... pick a crime, any crime, chances are...... this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton's.
They are like battery acid, they corrode and corrupt everything they touch.
How many lives have the Clinton’s destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Let us not forget that Comey's brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation's taxes.
And the truth is as soon as they finally start to go after them they, they will fall apart at the seams, such as with all cowards, and this is the bottom line : They, the BC/HC/BO clique, they are nothing more than consumate cowards, who can only operate in such perfidious manners when left unchallenged.Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro Jazz artist.
Well, what they can do is have CIA murder you or torture you and get away with it. That’s pretty much sufficient for your day-to-day criminal needs.
True about the cowardice. CIA wants to put a torture coward in charge of the whole agency. Chickenshit pussy Gina Haspel is the perfect symbol of an agency of cowardly cockroaches that run and hide from the light switch.
Gina Haspel doesn’t want to fight em, she wants somebody else to bring em in and tie em up, and then when it’s safe she’ll beat em up. Or better yet she’ll get some dumb GI grunt in there to beat em up so she can sacrifice them if her CIA death camps get exposed. Then when it’s time to take her medicine and go to prison for torture, she’s not like Liddy, she’s, Oh boo hoo hoo hoo I can’t take it in jail.
We know she’s getting shoehorned in there because she’s a fugitive in universal jurisdiction and she’s motivated to get torture cowards off the hook. But she’s better than the Statue of Liberty as a symbol of chickenshit America with sneak scum CIA in charge.
The mossad guard trainers told the American reservists it would doubly humiliate Muslim prisoners if women guards tormented them
When the alleged abuse was finally exposed a young deplorable prole national guard woman private England took the blame and went to federal prison.
Same thing will happen if Gina Haskell ever gets in trouble.
Why was she allowed to come to Quebec (Eastern Township) for her vacation break just after Trump was elected?
Also why all the waves of migrants from the United States in Quebec?? US aid needed for the G7?
Maybe we need another (and this time successful) Fenians raid.
Le paradis de la corruption…
https://vigile.quebec/articles/le-paradis-de-la-corruption
That’s fine. You can take her word and place your belief in the Boston Globe if you like. The Globe and Gertner are not entitled to their own facts either. Mueller has a long record of malfeasance in office. Defend him as you may, the Boston FBI fiasco isn’t the only instance of Mueller’s wrongdoing. Not by a long shot..
PCR wrote a column with which I generally agreed but in which I thought he had gone a bit over the top. I commented with a mild snarc to that effect. Some cowardly crap weasel then launched an attack against me but disguised it so that it appeared to be coming directly from PCR. The comment stream degenerated after that point. PCR was disgusted enough with the whole sordid mess that shortly afterwards he requested that Mr. Unz disable all future comments.
I remember it well. It was pretty obvious that he didn’t really write it, even though his favorite word, “insouciant” was used.
Don't get why PCR needs that french twobit word in there, and it detracts a lot, makes PCR sound like some kind of drama critic don't it?
Reading the article I'm reminded of the 1946 Senate investigation into Pearl Harbour, where, in my opinion, the truth was unearthed.
At the same time, this truth hardly ever reached the wider public, no articles, the book, ed. Harry Elmer Barnes, never reviewed.
The results of the 1946 Pearl Harbor hearing are very well known. More and more Americans believe that Roosevelt somehow prevented the Navy from protecting the ships at Pearl Harbor.
Contrary to the popular opinion among the European intellectuals not all Americans are morons. And yes, we even have public transit and public libraries. Who’d a thunk?
I think you’re right. I remember during the campaign a lot of liberal pundits speculated about what to do if Trump won.
The answer was to impeach Trump as soon as possible and replace him with Pence.
Since liberal and Jewish thought is one and the same, that might still be what’s planned.
Kimmel sent the three essential aircraft carriers on excercise shortly before the attack.
So, in my opinion, Kimmel knew quite well what was coming.
What the hearings were meant for I do not know, as I'm not a mind reader.
In any case, there was no cover up:
Harry Elmer Barnes, ed., ‘Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace, A critical examination of the foreign policy of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and its aftermath’, Caldwell, Idaho, 1953
The introduction of the book makes clear how to suppress the truth.
There are thousands of books written about Pearl Harbor. Many claim Roosevelt helped instigate the whole thing to drive the American people to support the war.
Most of these books were best sellers when published. High school, college and public libraries are full of Roosevelt biographies, his administration and endless WW2 and Pearl Harbor books.
Much of the information in those books is on the internet now. America has millions of WW2 aficionados who endless debate the subject. Our educational TV channels are full of WW2, Pearl Harbor and what did Roosevelt know?
Look there is a uncanny strange phenomena existing within the entire US political class and that being that the B/HC/BO clan is somehow in pocession of other otherworldy, ungodly powers, which when being provoked, will somehow unleash terrible vengence upon the foolish individuals who dare
contest their, the BC/HC/BO, almighty status.
In other words everyone and anyone who should be in position to finally go after these scumbags is terrified of doing so, with visions of VF, and SR, and umpteen others, in their minds, and they are unable to comprehend that the images of these demons wielding carnage upon them. are their own concoction.
Authenticjazzman "Mensa" qualified since 1973, airborne trained US Army vet, and pro jazz artisit.
Who are VF and SR??
https://saraacarter.com/questions-still-surround-robert-muellers-boston-past/
Mueller's past is so laden with misfeasance and malfeasance that he should have been disbarred a few decades ago.
Thanks for posting the link.
Remember Lyndie England, the Abu Ghraib prison reserve private who worked as a guard in the Iraq war?
The mossad guard trainers told the American reservists it would doubly humiliate Muslim prisoners if women guards tormented them
When the alleged abuse was finally exposed a young deplorable prole national guard woman private England took the blame and went to federal prison.
Same thing will happen if Gina Haskell ever gets in trouble.
And guess what? The FBI’s going to win,’ said one ally, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. ‘You can’t fight the FBI. They’re going to torch him.’” [sic]– Backhanded admission of the existence of a very powerful entity which is not elected and not transparent and which can oppose the most powerful man on earth : ‘US President ‘. For heuristic and brevity we call it Deep State
one of the leaking, unmasking, surveillance, “opposition research,” or other activities directed against the Trump campaign can be properly understood, if one does not bear in mind that it was considered a sure thing that Secretary Clinton would become President, at which point illegal and extralegal activities undertaken to help her win would garner praise, not prison. ”
What was done in the past abroad is now finding a better platform at home. Iraq war was planned and carried out with the same certainty that was thought won’t blow up ever into thousands pieces .
But a deeper uneasiness with this development is the lack of synch between the ruled and the rulers – the system can’t tolerate this tension too long. The evolving Republic did manage to stymie this sort tension in late eighteen hundred by force, compromise, subterfuge and by coopting . Tension continued until 1945. From 1950 to until 2008, the rulers managed to ignore truth,public,voters, supporters and same time managed to convince the public that everything being done was being done with the understanding and consent of the public for the greater good of the public.
Facing this new tension at this ripe age of the empire shows that the old tricks and magics will not work and are not working . But rewiring and re-plumbing are not easy job . Edifice might has to come down . The living system has outlived its organic machines that hold it together .
I love it: the less they write, the clearer their dishonesty is.
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2013/04/11/celebrating-the-anti-christ/
^ It doesn't necessarily go where the title might suggest (for many)
The link is good and helpful, thank you. In particular, elucidation of cannibalism and worship of torture! That is key, who celebrates and obsesses on that image of punishment misses the point.
If I have it right that is an intentional misdirection from Jesus’ wise words.
That’s the one word that he uses too much, always reminds me of somebody about to go Hock tewwy!
Don’t get why PCR needs that french twobit word in there, and it detracts a lot, makes PCR sound like some kind of drama critic don’t it?
If I have it right that is an intentional misdirection from Jesus' wise words.
My take would be cannibalism and torture are at odds with everything he’d actually taught. When Constantine turned Christianity into the Roman empire’s state religion, his political appointments (bishops) saw that St Paul’s ideas displaced the historical Jesus whose authentic teachings were added to, perverted and finally, buried. Christianity as we mostly know it today is a Roman State legacy having little to do with the historical Jesus. That’s how I see it.
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2013/04/11/celebrating-the-anti-christ/
^ It doesn't necessarily go where the title might suggest (for many)
Ronald, Christ stated plainly that He has no concord with Belial. That “His”light has no concord with darkness.
That being said- what makes you think that Constantine’s Roman Empire synthesis of paganism/Catholicism is actually representative of Christianity? It’s architectural and musical glories notwithstanding- it is plainly unscriptural!
Transubstantiation, Mariology, unmarried priests are an elaborate man made labyrinth of “myths.”
However, the historical Jesus is real. You and l can only learn about Him through Gods word. It is the armor of God and the sword of His spirit. It is sharper than a two-edged sword and able to accomplish what God wants it to.
In this day and age, when white people in particular have traded in their identity as Christian absolute believers in an un-changing Godhead; in exchange for the ever shifting alliances of politics- it is no wonder that the moral relativistic center cannot hold and an anomic, drugged society suffers from ever frequent outbursts of paroxysms of rage-in the form of school shootings, corruption in high places and merciless fraudulent wars for lucre.
The choice is stark:
The Absolute unchanging truth, transcendent- a free gift received by grace and faith.
Or…
Materialism, hedonism, Nature red in tooth and claw, rationalized by moral relativity.
Remember, Heaven is heirarchical and exclusive……Hell is egalitarian and has open boarders!
So who will you choose to serve:
Jesus -who went to the cruel cross WILLINGLY ( l am a Baptist- we yell..lol)
Or…
Mammon…and serve at the alter of the
ALMIGHTY DOLLAR.
History is a simple story- for simple stupid mankind.
And……man’s passions never change. There’s no need for a generational update to the “plot”
Gods word says mankind can be summed-up with one word: VANITY!
But He has also provided the antidote:
Redemption.
Ronald Thomas West:
Ye must be born again, proclaims Jesus.
He is ever eager to receive you!
Have a wonderful day.
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2015/04/05/francis-bacon/
Kinda fits dying empire, like General Lee's army and revival
That being said- what makes you think that Constantine’s Roman Empire synthesis of paganism/Catholicism is actually representative of Christianity? It’s architectural and musical glories notwithstanding- it is plainly unscriptural!
Transubstantiation, Mariology, unmarried priests are an elaborate man made labyrinth of “myths.”
However, the historical Jesus is real. You and l can only learn about Him through Gods word. It is the armor of God and the sword of His spirit. It is sharper than a two-edged sword and able to accomplish what God wants it to.
In this day and age, when white people in particular have traded in their identity as Christian absolute believers in an un-changing Godhead; in exchange for the ever shifting alliances of politics- it is no wonder that the moral relativistic center cannot hold and an anomic, drugged society suffers from ever frequent outbursts of paroxysms of rage-in the form of school shootings, corruption in high places and merciless fraudulent wars for lucre.
The choice is stark:
The Absolute unchanging truth, transcendent- a free gift received by grace and faith.
Or...
Materialism, hedonism, Nature red in tooth and claw, rationalized by moral relativity.
Remember, Heaven is heirarchical and exclusive......Hell is egalitarian and has open boarders!
So who will you choose to serve:
Jesus -who went to the cruel cross WILLINGLY ( l am a Baptist- we yell..lol)
Or...
Mammon...and serve at the alter of the
ALMIGHTY DOLLAR.
History is a simple story- for simple stupid mankind.
And......man’s passions never change. There’s no need for a generational update to the “plot”
Gods word says mankind can be summed-up with one word: VANITY!
But He has also provided the antidote:
Redemption.
Ronald Thomas West:
Ye must be born again, proclaims Jesus.
He is ever eager to receive you!
Have a wonderful day.
And now the ‘tortured’ proselytizing…
https://ronaldthomaswest.com/2015/04/05/francis-bacon/
Kinda fits dying empire, like General Lee’s army and revival
The KJV is Gods word preserved in English, the originals being in Hebrew and Greek.
……………………………………………………………….
Apocryphal – def: (of a story or statement) of doubtful authenticity, although widely circulated as being true.
Esdras and Wisdom two books of fraud. That’s
the “ big discovery” by your Jew assistant professor of English at Montclair State College. Some scholar…
Do you often post schlock like this from third parties who cut and paste from the Leninist New York Times…lol.
The anti-Christian or anti God rhetoric is heavy nowadays. It’s almost funny (if it weren’t so pathetic) to watch how Christians and God are demeaned by cultural marxists in media and academia and our lousy leftist fecal government. Whether its a push to promote the NWO’s unified religion. Or just another angle in their plot to destroy the binding forces within society, I can’t say. But it’s truly pathetic.
Oh well, l guess l’ll just bang the dust off my sandals…
"an email surfaced in which Haggard admitted masturbating with Jones and taking drugs, as alleged"
I have to laugh at the Marxist label... knee-jerk dumb-shit-itus
.........................................................................Apocryphal - def: (of a story or statement) of doubtful authenticity, although widely circulated as being true.Esdras and Wisdom two books of fraud. That’s
the “ big discovery” by your Jew assistant professor of English at Montclair State College. Some scholar...Do you often post schlock like this from third parties who cut and paste from the Leninist New York Times...lol.The anti-Christian or anti God rhetoric is heavy nowadays. It's almost funny (if it weren't so pathetic) to watch how Christians and God are demeaned by cultural marxists in media and academia and our lousy leftist fecal government. Whether its a push to promote the NWO's unified religion. Or just another angle in their plot to destroy the binding forces within society, I can't say. But it's truly pathetic.
Oh well, l guess l’ll just bang the dust off my sandals...
I thought it might bug you your beloved King James was a fag .. but apparently not, because double life is common among hyper-conservative Christians, example given Ted Haggard:
“an email surfaced in which Haggard admitted masturbating with Jones and taking drugs, as alleged”
I have to laugh at the Marxist label… knee-jerk dumb-shit-itus
I’m on the other side of the planet but a friend in the Mid-West sent me this and I thought I’d ask if anyone else had seen it?
Is there corruption in DC?
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation. A Grand Jury had been empaneled. The investigation was triggered by the pardon of Marc Rich ..
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”. Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002? Bet you can’t guess. No other than James Comey.
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS? Your friend and mine, Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner.
It gets better, well not really, but this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005? No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame??? I know, it’s a miracle, just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances: Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common? They all were briefed and were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Now that’s just a coincidence, right? Ok, lets chalk the last one up to mere chance.
Let’s fast forward to 2009. James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, on her own personal email server.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary. Like all good public servants do, you know looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, I question what did the People get out of it?? Oddly enough, prior to the sales approval, Bill Clinton goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one-hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right? Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside this scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director during this time frame? Yep, Robert Mueller. He requested the State Department allow himself to deliver a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009, under the guise of a “sting” operation – (see leaked secret cable 09STATE38943).. while it is never clear if Mueller did deliver the sample, the “implication” is there ..
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland ?? No other than, Rod Rosenstein.
Remember the “informant” inside the FBI —- Guess what happened to the informant? Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke about the Uranium Deal. Personally, I have to question how does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands??? The FBI had an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise and NOTHING happens, except to the informant – Strange !!
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved? … 145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
No other than, Lois Lerner. Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right? Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the nine “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi, discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email. Sparing you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary.
Guess who became FBI Director in 2013? Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer. No other than James Comey. Folks if I did this when I worked for the government, I would have been locked up – The State Department didn’t even comply with the EEO and small business requirements the government places on all Request For Proposals (RFP) on contracts — It amazes me how all those no-bids just went right through at State – simply amazing and no Inspector General investigation !!
Next after leaving the private sector Comey is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her. Nope couldn’t find any crimes there. Nothing here to report –
Then of all surprises, in April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy on Halloween.
The DOJ didn’t even convene a Grand Jury. Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Homey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016 and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing. As I’ve said many times, July 8, 2016 is the date that will live in infamy of the American Justice System ..
Can you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation witch hunt by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage….. pick a crime, any crime, chances are…… this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton’s.
They are like battery acid, they corrode and corrupt everything they touch.
How many lives have the Clinton’s destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Let us not forget that Comey’s brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/05/robert-mueller-the-old-fixer-is-back-in-town/
More on Mueller for renfro, who seems to think that Mueller has some kind of integrity hidden somewhere:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/05/robert-mueller-the-old-fixer-is-back-in-town/