Every automobile in France is supposed to be equipped with a yellow vest. This is so that in case of accident or breakdown on a highway, the driver can put it on to ensure visibility and avoid getting run over.
So the idea of wearing your yellow vest to demonstrate against unpopular government measures caught on quickly. The costume was at hand and didn’t have to be provided by Soros for some more or less manufactured “color revolution”. The symbolism was fitting: in case of socio-economic emergency, show that you don’t want to be run over.
As everybody knows, what set off the protest movement was yet another rise in gasoline taxes. But it was immediately clear that much more was involved. The gasoline tax was the last straw in a long series of measures favoring the rich at the expense of the majority of the population. That is why the movement achieved almost instant popularity and support.
The Voices of the People
The Yellow Vests held their first demonstrations on Saturday, November 17 on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. It was totally unlike the usual trade union demonstrations, well organized to march down the boulevard between the Place de la République and the Place de la Bastille, or the other way around, carrying banners and listening to speeches from leaders at the end. The Gilets Jaunes just came, with no organization, no leaders to tell them where to go or to harangue the crowd. They were just there, in the yellow vests, angry and ready to explain their anger to any sympathetic listener.
Briefly, the message was this: we can’t make ends meet. The cost of living keeps going up, and our incomes keep going down. We just can’t take it any more. The government must stop, think and change course.
But so far, the reaction of the government was to send police to spray torrents of tear gas on the crowd, apparently to keep the people at a distance from the nearby Presidential residence, the Elysee Palace. President Macron was somewhere else, apparently considering himself above and beyond it all.
But those who were listening could learn a lot about the state of France today. Especially in the small towns and rural areas, where many protesters came from. Things are much worse than officials and media in Paris have let on.
There were young women who were working seven days a week and despaired of having enough money to feed and clothe their children.
People were angry but ready to explain very clearly the economic issues.
Colette, age 83, doesn’t own a car, but explained to whoever would listen that the steep rise of gasoline prices would also hurt people who don’t drive, by affecting prices of food and other necessities. She had done the calculations and figured it would cost a retired person 80 euros per month.
“Macron didn’t run on the promise to freeze pensions,” recalled a Yellow Vest, but that is what he has done, along with increasing solidarity taxes on pensioners.
A significant and recurring complaint concerned the matter of health care. France has long had the best public health program in the world, but this is being steadily undermined to meet the primary need of capital: profit. In the past few years, there has been a growing government campaign to encourage, and finally to oblige people to subscribe to a “mutuelle”, that is, a private health insurance plan, ostensibly to fill “the gaps” not covered by France’s universal health coverage. The “gaps” can be the 15% that is not covered for ordinary illnesses (grave illnesses are covered 100%), or for medicines taken off the “covered” list, or for dental work, among other things. The “gaps” to fill keep expanding, along with the cost of subscribing to the mutuelle. In reality, this program, sold to the public as modernizing improvement, is a gradual move toward privatization of health care. It is a sneaky method of opening the whole field of public health to international financial capital investment. This gambit has not fooled ordinary people and is high on the list of complaints by the Gilets Jaunes.
The degradation of care in the public hospitals is another complaint. There are fewer and fewer hospitals in rural areas, and one must “wait long enough to die” emergency rooms. Those who can afford it are turning to private hospitals. But most can’t. Nurses are overworked and underpaid. When one hears what nurses have to endure, one is reminded that this is indeed a noble profession.
In all this I was reminded of a young woman we met at a public picnic in southwestern France last summer. She cares for elderly people who live at home alone in rural areas, driving from one to another, to feed them, bathe them, offer a moment of cheerful company and understanding. She loves her vocation, loves helping old people, although it barely allows her to make a living. She will be among those who will have to pay more to get from one patient to the next.
People pay taxes willingly when they are getting something for it. But not when the things they are used to are being taken away. The tax evaders are the super-rich and the big corporations with their batteries of lawyers and safe havens, or intruders like Amazon and Google, but ordinary French people have been relatively disciplined in paying taxes in return for excellent public services: optimum health care, first class public transport, rapid and efficient postal service, free university education. But all that is under assault from the reign of financial capital called “neo-liberalism” here. In rural areas, more and more post offices, schools and hospitals are shut down, unprofitable train service is discontinued as “free competition” is introduced following European Union directives – measures which oblige people to drive their cars more than ever. Especially when huge shopping centers drain small towns of their traditional shops.
Incoherent Energy Policies
And the tax announced by the government – an additional 6.6 cents per liter for diesel and an additional 2.9 centers per liter of gasoline – are only the first steps in a series of planned increases over the next years. The measures are supposed to incite people to drive less or even better, to scrap their old vehicles and buy nice new electric cars.
More and more “governance” is an exercise in social engineering by technocrats who know what is best. This particular exercise goes directly opposite to an earlier government measure of social engineering which used economic incitements to get people to buy cars running on diesel. Now the government has changed its mind. Over half of personal vehicles still run on diesel, although the percentage has been dropping. Now their owners are told to go buy an electric car instead. But people living on the edge simply can’t afford the switch.
Besides, the energy policy is incoherent. In theory, the “green” economy includes shutting down France’s many nuclear power plants. Without them, where would the electricity come from to run the electric cars? And nuclear power is “clean”, no CO2. So what is going on? People wonder.
The most promising alternative sources of energy in France are the strong tides along northern coasts. But last July, the Tidal Energies project on the Normandy coast was suddenly dropped because it wasn’t profitable – not enough customers. This is symptomatic of what is wrong with the current government. Major new industrial projects are almost never profitable at first, which is why they need government support and subsidies to get going, with a view to the future. Such projects were supported under de Gaulle, raising France to the status of major industrial power, and providing unprecedented prosperity for the population as a whole. But the Macron government is not investing in the future nor doing anything to preserve industries that remain. The key French energy corporation Alstom was sold to General Electric under his watch.
Indeed, it is perfectly hypocritical to call the French gas tax an “ecotax” since the returns from a genuine ecotax would be invested to develop clean energies – such as tidal power plants. Rather, the benefits are earmarked to balance the budget, that is, to serve the government debt. The Macronian gas tax is just another austerity measure – along with cutting back public services and “selling the family jewels”, that is, selling potential money-makers like Alstom, port facilities and the Paris airports.
The Government Misses the Point
Initial government responses showed that they weren’t listening. They dipped into their pool of clichés to denigrate something they didn’t want to bother to understand.
President Macron’s first reaction was to guilt-trip the protesters by invoking the globalists’ most powerful argument for imposing unpopular measures: global warming. Whatever small complaints people may have, he indicated, that is nothing compared to the future of the planet.
This did not impress people who, yes, have heard all about climate change and care as much as anyone for the environment, but who are obliged to retort: “I’m more worried about the end of the month than about the end of the world.”
After the second Yellow Vest Saturday, November 25, which saw more demonstrators and more tear gas, the Minister in charge of the budget, Gérard Darmanin, declared that what had demonstrated on the Champs-Elysée was “la peste brune”, the brown plague, meaning fascists. (For those who enjoy excoriating the French as racist, it should be noted that Darmanin is of Algerian working class origins). This remark caused an uproar of indignation that revealed just how great is public sympathy for the movement – over 70% approval by latest polls, even after uncontrolled vandalism. Macron’s Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, was obliged to declare that government communication had been badly managed. Of course, that is the familiar technocratic excuse: we are always right, but it is all a matter of our “communication”, not of the facts on the ground.
Maybe I have missed something, but of the many interviews I have listened to, I have not heard one word that would fall into the categories of “far right”, much less “fascism” – or even that indicated any particular preference in regard to political parties. These people are wholly concerned with concrete practical issues. Not a whiff of ideology – remarkable in Paris!
Some people ignorant of French history and eager to exhibit their leftist purism have suggested that the Yellow Vests are dangerously nationalistic because they occasionally wave French flags and sing La Marseillaise. That simply means that they are French. Historically, the French left is patriotic, especially when it is revolting against the aristocrats and the rich or during the Nazi Occupation[i]The exception was the student uprising of May 1968, which was not a revolt of the poor but a revolt in a time of prosperity in favor of greater personal freedom: “it is forbidden to forbid”. The May ’68 generation has turned out to be the most anti-French generation in history, for reasons that can’t be dealt with here. To some extent, the Yellow Vests mark a return of the people after half a century of scorn from the liberal intelligentsia.. It is just a way of saying, We are the people, we do the work, and you must listen to our grievances. To be a bad thing, “nationalism” must be aggressive toward other nations. This movement is not attacking anybody, it is strictly staying home.
The Weakness of Macron
The Yellow Vests have made clear to the whole world that Emmanuel Macron was an artificial product sold to the electorate by an extraordinary media campaign.
Macron was the rabbit magically pulled out of a top hat, sponsored by what must be called the French oligarchy. After catching the eye of established king-maker Jacques Attali, the young Macron was given a stint at the Rothschild bank where he could quickly gain a small fortune, ensuring his class loyalty to his sponsors. Media saturation and the scare campaign against “fascist” Marine LePen (who moreover flubbed her major debate) put Macron in office. He had met his wife when she was teaching his theater class, and now he gets to play President.
The mission assigned to him by his sponsors was clear. He must carry through more vigorously the “reforms” (austerity measures) already undertaken by previous governments, which had often dawdled at hastening the decline of the social State.
And beyond that, Macron was supposed to “save Europe”. Saving Europe means saving the European Union from the quagmire in which it finds itself.
This is why cutting expenses and balancing the budget is his obsession. Because that’s what he was chosen to do by the oligarchy that sponsored his candidacy. He was chosen by the financial oligarchy above all to save the European Union from threatening disintegration caused by the euro. The treaties establishing the EU and above all the common currency, the euro, have created an imbalance between member states that is unsustainable. The irony is that previous French governments, starting with Mitterrand, are largely responsible for this state of affairs. In a desperate and technically ill-examined effort to keep newly unified Germany from becoming the dominant power in Europe, the French insisted on binding Germany to France by a common currency. Reluctantly, the Germans agreed to the euro – but only on German terms. The result is that Germany has become the unwilling creditor of equally unwilling EU member states, Italy, Spain, Portugal and of course, ruined Greece. The financial gap between Germany and its southern neighbors keeps expanding, which causes ill will on all sides.
Germany doesn’t want to share economic power with states it considers irresponsible spendthrifts. So Macron’s mission is to show Germany that France, despite its flagging economy, is “responsible”, by squeezing the population in order to pay interest on the debt. Macron’s idea is that the politicians in Berlin and the bankers in Frankfurt will be so impressed that they will turn around and say, well done Emmanuel, we are ready to throw our wealth into a common pot for the benefit of all 27 Member States. And that is why Macron will stop at nothing to balance the budget, to make the Germans love him.
So far, the Macron magic is not working on the Germans, and it’s driving his own people into the streets.
Or are they his own people? Does Macron really care about his run of the mill compatriots who just work for a living? The consensus is that he does not.
Macron is losing the support both of the people in the streets and the oligarchs who sponsored him. He is not getting the job done.
Macron’s rabbit-out-of-the hat political ascension leaves him with little legitimacy, once the glow of glossy magazine covers wears off. With help from his friends, Macron invented his own party, La République en Marche, which doesn’t mean much of anything but suggested action. He peopled his party with individuals from “civil society”, often medium entrepreneurs with no political experience, plus a few defectors from either the Socialist or the Republican Parties, to occupy the most important government posts.
The only well-known recruit from “civil society” was the popular environmental activist, Nicolas Hulot, who was given the post of Minister of Environment, but who abruptly resigned in a radio announcement last August, citing frustration.
Macron’s strongest supporter from the political class was Gérard Collomb, Socialist Mayor of Lyons, who was given the top cabinet post of Minister of Interior, in charge of the national police. But shortly after Hulot left, Collomb said he was leaving too, to go back to Lyons. Macron entreated him to stay on, but on October 3, Collomb went ahead and resigned, with a stunning statement referring to “immense problems” facing his successor. In the “difficult neighborhoods” in the suburbs of major cities, he said, the situation is “very much degraded : it’s the law of the jungle that rules, drug dealers and radical Islamists have taken the place of the Republic.” Such suburbs need to be “reconquered”.
After such a job description, Macron was at a loss to recruit a new Interior Minister. He groped around and came up with a crony he had chosen to head his party, ex-Socialist Christophe Castaner. With a degree in criminology, Castaner’s main experience qualifying him to head the national police is his close connection, back in his youth in the 1970s, with a Marseilles Mafioso, apparently due to his penchant for playing poker and drinking whiskey in illegal dens.
Saturday, November 17, demonstrators were peaceful, but resented the heavy tear-gas attacks. Saturday November 25, things got a big rougher, and on Saturday December 1st, all hell broke loose. With no leaders and no service d’ordre (militants assigned to protect the demonstrators from attacks, provocations and infiltration), it was inevitable that casseurs (smashers) got into the act and started smashing things, looting shops and setting fires to trash cans, cars and even buildings. Not only in Paris, but all over France: from Marseilles to Brest, from Toulouse to Strasbourg. In the remote town of Puy en Velay, known for its chapel perched on a rock and its traditional lace-making, the Prefecture (national government authority) was set on fire. Tourist arrivals are cancelled and fancy restaurants are empty and department stores fear for their Christmas windows. The economic damages are enormous.
And yet, support for the Yellow Vests remains high, probably because people are able to distinguish between those grieved citizens and the vandals who love to wreak destruction for its own sake.
On Monday, there were suddenly fresh riots in the troubled suburbs that Collomb warned about as he retreated to Lyons. This was a new front for the national police, whose representatives let it be known that all this was getting to be much too much for them to cope with. Announcing a state of emergency is not likely to solve anything.
Macron is a bubble that has burst. The legitimacy of his authority is very much in question. Yet he was elected in 2017 for a five year term, and his party holds a large majority in parliament that makes his resignation almost impossible.
So what next? Despite having been sidelined by Macron’s electoral victory in 2017, politicians of all hews are trying to recuperate the movement – but discreetly, because the Gilets Jaunes have made clear their distrust of all politicians. This is not a movement that seeks to take power. It simply seeks redress of its grievances. The government should have listened in the first place, accepted discussions and compromise. This gets more difficult as time goes on, but nothing is impossible.
For some two or three hundred years, people one could call “left” hoped that popular movements would lead to changes for the better. Today, many leftists seem terrified of popular movements for change, convinced “populism” must lead to “fascism”. This attitude is one of many factors indicating that the changes ahead will not be led by the left as it exists today. Those who fear change will not be there to help make it happen. But change is inevitable and it need not be for the worse.
Free market is a fetish of simple minds that can’t handle complexity.
Good article, it gave me some insights in the backgrounds of this movement. I noticed that you forgot to mention how during the Presidential election François Fillon was removed by an orchestrated media campaign. If this hadn’t happened he probably would have won.
Police in support of the the yellow vests:
Firefighters turn their backs on authorities:
Macron with egg on his face:
The yellow vests do not agree with you.
Nor any intelligent person. You sound like a paid mouthpiece. At a quarter a response. Hope you like your quarter I just gave you.
And by the way, the French system is still better than the American.
Maybe Macron will lose his head like another ‘dilettante King’ did. This group is who Macron invited to play at the presidential palace on France’s Make Music Day, which was created in 1981
Instead of Court Jesters he and Donald of Orange prefer Court Rappers.
Ms. Johnstone, don’t be naive, the casseurs are all police agents provocateurs. This goes on in all Western countries, if its “black bloc” its the stinking cops. I have seen it with my own eyes. Toronto, Rodney King verdict protests. I was walking to Yonge St. on St Charles, as I reached the corner of Yonge and Charles, there were two uniforms standing there and something about them made me stop. Almost no protesters walking down Yonge. Within two minutes, from a dark side street across from the cops two masked guys trotted out onto Yonge, chose a storefront broke the windows then trotted back where they came from, watched by the two cops who did nothing, not even pick up their radios.
I wonder how much all those Muslims and Africans living in Social Housing cost the French.
“Left” and “Right” are out of date concepts that don’t deal with the problem.
If the European Union had worked as it was supposed to, with 1) solid external frontiers 2) promotion of European manufacturing and human capital, things would be far better. The problem is that neoliberal elite wanted the giant profits available through globalization, and they hijacked the EU leadership to enable mass industrial outsourcing and mass immigration of cheap labour.
Nationalism is the answer to this (George Orwell: “My Country, Right or Left”), which prioritizes the human development and opportunities for all classes of French citizens, rather than the present small globalist elite. The globalist elite are as much traitors to the French “right” as they are to the French “left”.
“Let them drive Teslas.”
-Emmanuel Macron
” and his party holds a large majority in parliament that makes his removal almost impossible ”
The French electoral system made it possible, again, that with a few votes you get an overwhelming majority in parliament.
Macron’s brand new party, former presdent Hollande dissolved his social-democratic party (in both the Netherlands and Germany social democratic parties hardly exist any more, does anyone see the name Schulz mentioned any more ?), got some 375 seats in parliament with fifteen percent of the possible votes.
France, as Dutch politician Tjeenk Willink said ‘is a monarchy with an elected emperor, the Netherlands is a republic with a hereditary head of state’.
Macron oversees that shortly after 1791 the French also had enough, enough of hunger, four consecutive years of failed harvests, the aristocracy increasing taxes, their life style had to remain the same
What we now see in France indeed has little to do with ideology, much with making ends meet.
In any French supermarket publicité, as the word is in French for commercial publicity, one finds words as, translated ‘beating the cost of living’, ‘retaining buying power’.
Democracy stopped in the European continent when in 2005 all three referenda, there were just three: France, Netherlands, Ireland, against the so called ‘European constitution’ were ignored.
A French politician as Ségolène Royal, former wife of Hollande, said in BBCWHardtalk ‘we will never ask the French people if they want an EU’.
The Brexit referendum, in her view, a great political mistake.
What we see now, all over the European continent is the ‘we want our country back’ movement.
The yellow coat has become the symbol.
This is why the ruling class is in such confusion, the one and only solution is that they all disappear from politics.
Hints to the guillotine are anywhere.
In a few words, more and more French hardly can make ends meet, but Macron increases fuel prices with 23%, want to close nuclear reactor plants, replacing them with expensive wind electricity, wants to reform (=making worse) the French pension system, wants a EU army (for the suppression of rebellions, many think), wants to open France for mass immigration, for those that cost money, and will lower wages.
In France intellectuals are in esteem, the smallest town has a bookshop, any supermarket sells books of high intellectual level, tv debates, though apparently just shouting through each other, are, compared to any country of which I can understand the language, of high intellectual level.
Taboo subjects hardly seem to exist, Eric Zemmour can calmly explain on tv that what he foresees is civil war, ending is mass deportations.
The CO2 madness can be rejected in France in a bestseller.
Muslims around 700 CE in S France can be described in a recent book of the month club as civilised in comparison with the christian barbares from the North
Eric Zemmour, ‘Le Suicide Francais’, 2014 Paris
Christian Gerondeau, ‘Le CO2 est bon pour la planete, Climat, la grande manipulation’, Paris 2017
Jean Deviosse, ‘Charles Martel’, 1978 2006 Paris
Irony: the flag of the French Republic was originally invented by leftists! Both the flag and the Marseillaise date from the French Revolution.
That’s the feeling I get now, too: that 2018 is shaping up to be the anti-1968. Rock on!
Actually, utu, advocacy of free markets displays an understanding and acceptance of the complexity of human societies. The free-marketeer makes no attempt to plan, regulate, and control the choices of millions of human beings whose dignity and free will demand recognition. The Marxist and the crypto-Marxist in their various manifestations represent the worst of humanity. Frequently they are no more than frustrated, chronically enraged serial killers. In their understanding of science and of the complexity of human nature, they hearken back to the late Nineteenth Century, before quantum mechanics, when simpletons and rubes of all kinds believed “science” was about to solve every human “problem.” They are simplistic and mechanistic in their thinking and long for the emergence of a Stalin or a Hitler who will quickly establish a network of death camps for “mystifiers” and “religious charlatans.”
Personal experience can say otherwise. On a visit to Paris some years ago I needed expensive emergency medical treatment and got it free of (direct) charge through the European “Blue card” (reciprocal state medical care for contributing EU citizens). I got a private room, all African nurses (very good), a Rumanian specialist and French doctors (also very good). It was quite straightforward and good work with the required machines.
I’ve had the same experience with specialist work in state Spanish hospitals. Citizens and hospital staff have a strong loyalty to their system, and it works in an efficient high throughput way to give good results. Many Spanish doctors and specialists combine work in state hospitals with work in private hospitals and practices (for example state hospital in the morning and private in the afternoon to supplement their income).
They’re doing a lot at relatively low cost and fulfilling the most important “social contract”.
Spanish state hospitals do it with mostly Spanish staff (some South Americans), so it would be better from the national French point of view if they could also do it with mostly French staff. No doubt the problem is economic (they can’t pay the salaries), but this comes back to tax revenue. If French industry hadn’t been off-shored (Decathaloned) , employment and tax revenues would be much better and they could run their (efficient) healthcare system with less stress.
Also, I think that African nurses and Rumanian specialists are not the real problem. The real problem is the elite globalist fear of Nationalism (as in Trumps “America First”) with their mass immigration being a political policy aimed at undermining the ethnic national base.
Fine analysis, mes compliments. I do not agree, however with the use of the categories “left” and “right.” Of course, these terms are still being used in public debate, referring to traditional, historically determined realities. In this scheme of things, Socialism (Social Democracy) is still understood to be part of the “left.” But the tradional left and right died a long time ago.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of “real existing Socialism” in the East, all European Social-Democratic parties have embraced Neo-Liberalism, betraying their traditional voters in the process. Whether these parties were called Labour, PS, PSOE, SPD, PSI, etc., they all became enthusiastic suporters of privatization and “free competition.”
Why? Because since the US conquest and occupation of Europe in 1944/45, the US regime has been relying on Socialists as a guarantee against their imperial territories becoming Communist. Especially in France, Italy, Belgium and to a lesser extent the Netherlands, during the 1940s, Communists were the biggest or second biggest party. The US supported the Socialists here with lavish funds, technical assistance and consistent propaganda, to lure away support for Communism. This proved an effectve strategy, but with the collapse of Communism, the Socialists were no longer needed to prop up US imperial dominance. They were free to drop their masks.
Where did the traditional Socialist voters turn to? Well to the FN (Le Pen) and other ultra “right” parties. Thus the “left” became the “right.”
What did the Socialists turned far right Neo Liberals do? They started to insult their former voters for being “neo fascists.” And whenever a leader of the new “far right” parties proved popular or succesful, he was eliminated, either through character assassination or other forms of propaganda (Berlusconi), oy arranging an accident (Jörg Haider of Austria’s FPÖ in 2008), or classic political murder (Pim Fortuyn in The Netherlands in 2002).
And then there were all those people from North Africa and the Middle East, brought in as the Socialists’ new Stimmvieh, (“voting cattle”) as the Germans so eloquently say. They were also brought in to foment social division, so as to enable better political control on the divide and rule principle. And to bring down wages and destroy the welfare state. So far, this scheme seems to have been working fine. But so many of these black and/or mohammedan people were imported that not even the Socialists are able to control them any longer.
What we see now in France is the rebellion of all those working class and middle class people, many of whom once voted Socialist, but who were consistently betrayed by their former leaders and bled dry by their government in a million ways. The rebellion in France was preceded by the desperate revolt by the Greek middle and working class after the plunder by the big banks and by rioting in Spain.
Let’s just hope and pray the movement wil soon spread to the rest of Europe. Before Christmas, just to help realize the wish spray-painted on a Paris wall: “The Bourgeoisie will not have a nice Christmas.”
The elections were rigged so that Macron ran against Le Pen. Very similar to what happened when brazen, otherwise unelectable crook Jacques Chirac ran against her father.
The main problem in France and othe eurozone countries (Italy a current example) is that they don’t issue their own currency. Any economy running significantly below full capacity and with large unemployment and underemployment should increase money flows in the economy. Since France is in the euro straitjacket and can’t compensate with own-issued currency, it has to borrow in the financial markets, which means more debt. Which is not allowed in the EU system, and which would also make the debt problem even bigger for the future – “kicking the can down the road”.
I refer to this article, written together with two colleagues:
NINE YEARS WITH EURO CRISIS – TIME TO THINK ANEW
Trond Andresen, associate professor, Department of engineering Cybernetics, NTNU, Norway
Steve Keen, professor of Economics, Kingston University, London
Marco Cattaneo, founding member “Fiscal Money Group”, chairman CPI Private Equity, Milan
We have now seen nine years of social crisis and huge unemployment in many euro countries. An entire youth generation has barely experienced anything but being out of work. Still no solution has been found or implemented. The time is overdue to think outside the box.
We propose a solution that has circulated internationally for several years: some of us have argued for this since 2011.
Both households and businesses should be provided with an additional national means of payment, “Electronic Parallel Money” (“EPM”).
Our proposal works like this: EPM transactions take place via mobile phone, PC and card. The transactions are logged on a server in the country’s central bank. There are no EPM coins and notes in circulation. The government (and local authorities) have EPM accounts in the central bank. These are debited when the public pays wages and pensions, or purchases goods and services. All citizens and enterprises also receive a user account there.
EPM will greatly reduce unemployment and enable people and businesses to exchange goods and services. It will alleviate the social crisis and reduce pessimism in economics and society. Such a solution is now being discussed in Italy, triggered by the acute budgetary conflict with the EU.
New EPM is created as needed in the central bank. The public sector pays both in EPM and Euro. The ratio can be adjusted based on how the economy develops. Taxes are collected in a corresponding mix of the two currencies. The EPM will have value since it can be used to pay taxes. While government and other public sectors pay expenses and collect taxes in the same and fixed ratios, the euro/EPM mix used in private sector transactions can be freely chosen by the parties involved, and will thus vary.
We are very aware that an EPM proposal will be met with opposition from the EU’s elites, and many columnists in the financial press. However, the scheme will not be illegal according to EU monetary policy: the EPMs are legally government bonds that are extinguished when holders use them to meet tax claims. In addition, they do not exist physically – there are no EPM banknotes or coins, thus avoiding conflict with the euro’s money monopoly.
One can expect that the public’s initial confidence in the EPM will be very low, not the least because of widespread skepticism with national authorities who have not managed to counteract the crisis for nine years. For the analysis, it may be useful to define two terms, “trust” and “need”. Although trust is very low from the beginning, the need is very high: one should expect some initial use of the EPM because the options ‘no sale’ or ‘no job’ are worse. Over time, other actors will observe that transactions with the EPM are taking place, which will increase trust – which leads to more acceptance of a certain percentage of EPM in payments.
Eventually this will also include wages. When firms receive a share of EPMs in payment, they will ask their employees to accept a share of EPMs in wages. And employees will then often have the choice of accepting this or unemployment. This again causes businesses to become more willing to accept EPM in payments. We get a positive spiral.
After an initial period of political turbulence and low confidence, the EPM will approach a value not so far below the euro, because one EPM counts as one euro in the payment of tax. And as long as the economy is far away from full employment and the business sector has significant spare capacity, the inflationary impact of more money due to the circulation of EPM will be minimal.
A parallel electronic national currency will – with immediate effects – improve the situation for most residents of euro-crisis countries. It will also give the countries a much stronger position to negotiate euro debt forgiveness or easing the debt service burden.
Our proposal allows for a gradual and controlled movement towards a national currency, if desired (and yes, we are aware that this will be met with resistance from the EU system). Or for that case, the opposite: to later turn 100 percent back to euro if that option is considered better. It gives the National Assembly in a crisis country time to consider and make decisions in both directions, based on experience with the EPM.
Sadly, our observation over many years is that it is almost impossible to get public and academic conversation about alternative solutions that can make a big difference. This text is thus an exception. The authors are an engineer and two economists respectively. We wish to emphasize a point (provocative for some colleagues) about the difference between the social sciences’ and engineering culture, and which can explain to some extent why it is so difficult to implement even obvious solutions: social scientists and economists are – in contrast to the engineers – mostly concerned with describing the state of things, not finding solutions. Engineers look for solutions.
An economist who was very aware of this shortcoming was John Maynard Keynes. He expressed it somewhat sarcastically:
“Worldly wisdom teaches that it is better for reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally.”
Our EPM proposal ignores “reputation”, and proposes a means to succeed unconventionally when all conventional methods have failed.
Amen, utu, amen.
Libertarian-X, all of us, found out the hard way that Bastiat and all the rest from A-hole Smith to A-hole Rand were just agents who “solved all the problems of the world by ignoring most of them” to steal a quote. Capitalism began the Unenlightenment, the stupidization of man.
I ain’t French but I got a yellow vest from where I work and I’ll be glad to slip it on and go wherever I can get to when that fine idea moves here. I think the USA’s original allies have another good idea, bless them.
Down with the State! Down with International Finance that owns the State! All of ‘em.
I am certainly not naive, but I refrain from making statements I can’t prove. I have also seen such phenomena, but I didn’t actually witness it in this case. Anyone can be suspicious but I stuck to known facts.
“Free markets” are a lie peddled by predators & idiots. That they do so with religious fervor only compounds their shallowness or “sin”.
Tax rise scrapped according to the BBC:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-46437904?ns_mchannel=social&ns_campaign=bbc_breaking&ns_linkname=news_central&ns_source=twitter
Viktor Orban has remarked that the rise of populism in Europe is a repudiation of the 1968 generation, what Christopher Hitchens proudly called the “Soixante-Huitards.”
Great photos from the yellow west’s revolt in the fly-over-regions of France:
https://www.liberation.fr/photographie/2018/12/03/gilets-jaunes-recit-en-images-d-une-flambee-de-violence-progressive-en-region_1695586
So, the Social Taxes all those migrants brought in to do the work the French people wouldn’t do didn’t materialise, eh?
The globalist Agenda 2030 is designed to save us all by getting us out of our cars and suburbs and into “sustainable” cities where it will be easier to kill us off by the billions for a more “sustainable” Earth of the future.
BTW, French motorists are also required to have alcohol breath testers in their auto; yet another stealth tax.
Unz is great, where else can one find communists whining that France isn’t communist enough? And the imbecility on display is stunning as shown by the innumeracy it took to write the following:
The French are a silly and pathetic little people. No protests for watching their nation subsumed in the Camp of the Saints, but only for a nonconsequencial gas tax increase. “We care nothing of our progeny! Just don’t make us pay today for what we might foist off on those yet unborn.” I hope it all burns to the ground. It couldn’t happen to anyone more deserving..
French Super- & Hypermarches used to be roughly 30% cheaper across the board than their German counterparts. Their prices very quickly converged up with adoption of the Euro, and, contrary to ECB “research,” prices in both countries were opportunistically raised by merchants to further capitalise on the move from local currencies to the Euro. The added costs flowing through from the Eco-taxes are just insult to injury caused by the European experiment with a Super State.
“I would rather have a private health service that works, Madame Socialiste.”
Didn’t read, didn’t believe or didn’t care about the article, eh ?
Public health works, if it’s funded, madam canine.
Obviously you are not French. They have no such curiosity and indeed have criminalized the very question. In a nation of parasites, the Arab and African are most welcome.
The author isn’t really saying anything. She is just grumbling vaguely and trying, half-heartedly, to blame it all on the EU, her standard line.
Your observations of a likely false flag incident are highly interesting but should not have been offered as reason to criticise the article. You simply miss the articles’s major aim, wilfully or otherwise, which was obviously to take a close look at the causes of the protests. Ms Johnstone was clearly not attempting to give a full running commentary of particular events on the protest days.
“Taboo subjects hardly seem to exist”
In 2016 a woman was arrested in France for wearing a ‘Boycott Israel’ t-shirt, a violation of their ‘discrimination through writing’ laws.
It always amazed me how the French gave up whatever free speech rights they may have had, but then again, it’s the same everywhere. Zionist lobbies in the US have introduced a bill aiming to dole out a 20-year prison term and a $250,000 fine for anyone who boycotts Israel. I suspect we’re only a couple years away from having to sign a loyalty oath to Israel before we’re allowed to vote.
The Yellow Vests are a definite sign of hope, especially if they have a domino effect in Europe. Of course, American media carefully excludes their protests from the news. Wouldn’t want the same thing happening in the US, now would we?
Ok. You want more state sick care because you think it’s good for you. But let people choose themselves what they want to care for them. Why does Rockefeller want to socialize all knowledge and sick care to large institutions? Do you think? Profit from human life and nothing else.
News Flash: The vest are Reflective High Visibility Chartreuse – not yellow
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chartreuse_(color)
I’ll start supporting the socialists when they can point out the real world country where it actually works. And, no, don’t point to Sweden. They became wealthy before they became socialist.
You sure about that, say anything bad about the jews and it will not take long before the French Soros Bernard Levy and his minions destroy your life.
But her interest in Tidal lagoon power is completely misplaced…Tidal power produces little electric power at a large cost, like most alternative energy.
Yes. As in the US, there is only one party in France, apart from Le Pen.
“Free market is a fetish of simple minds that can’t handle complexity”
This also describes socialism. The best choice is a mix of the two, allowing both to reign in the potential excesses of the other.
All of which is a perfect description of what happened in the US at that time, and by the same cohort.
These same “intellectuals” took over the academy and have been “deconstructing” the culture and the nation ever since.
The only difference was that our ‘children’ had the Vietnam war and the assassinations as drivers providing the aura of legitimacy.
Macron the Rothschild banker puppet whore won the presidency with the votes of the Muslims and other Third Worlders, the geezer French concerned about Marine Le Pen talking about the ECB and the euro, sleazebag globalizer French who want to destroy the sovereignty of France and the upper middle class globalizer rats who infest European Christian nations.
The TRUE FRENCH voted for patriotic Frenchwoman Marine Le Pen. 35 percent of the vote and the fighting support of the TRUE FRENCH will be enough to dislodge the evil French globalizer ruling class from power.
It will be a race to determine who dislodges their evil globalizer ruling classes the soonest between the French and the Italians. Don’t count out the English or the Germans either!
Globalizers Must Be Sent To Hell!
https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/voila-les-trois-grandes-annonces-pour-le-pouvoir-d-achat-annoncees-par-edouard-philippe-1581227.html
Les trois mesures fiscales qui devaient entrer en vigueur le 1er janvier prochain – la hausse de la taxe carbone sur l’essence, le fioul et le diesel, la convergence de la fiscalité du diesel avec celle de l’essence et la hausse du gazole pour les professionnels – vont être suspendues pour six mois.
Increase in France in taxes and prices for gas for cars, diesel, heating oil for households, and heating oil for professionals (exact meaning I do not know, but suppose for cargo ship etc), postponed from Januari 1st 2019 to July 1st 2019.
French elections in the first half of 2019 ?
Dutch dictator Rutte, after seven years of negotiations with labour unions, failed to get his pension system ‘reforms’, making pensions worse, accepted, while Brussels rules for this ‘reform’ were supposed to be introduced on Januari 1 2019.
Present signs are that the also Belgium goverment will not sign Marrakech, alas not yet sure.
Belgium then being the tenth or so white country refusing suicide.
But in politics anything has to do with anything, now that Macron has been forced to back down Belgium maybe is less afraid to antogonize Jupiter in the south.
Merkel is quickly losing support in Germany, former EP chairman Schulz, who expected to be the next German chancellor, has almost completely disappeared from German poltitics.
With him his socialist party, as the Dutch and French socialist parties.
Dutch yellow coat protests have begun, in Belgium they began already.
Brexit, in some form, seems to succeed.
So I’m beginning to hope to be able to see the end of the illusion EU, an illusion, nightmare, based on anti German propaganda since the end of the 19th century, when the British military empire had made it possible for this empire to rest economically on its laurels for decades.
Historians state that few see historic changes when they’re happening, I flatter myself with the possibility that right now I’m one of the few.
The end of the UN still is a bridge too far now, I think.
Not that I would like the UN to disappear, but what we see right now looks like a new world order, the poor countries against the prosperous.
Diana,
That is a very good article, however, much as I dislike the ‘gen. of ’68′ in general, some of them, mainly those close to or in the Situationist group or faction did some good writing and actions, even later.
One of the leaders of the Farmer’s Union which organised the attacks on Macdonalds, etc., some years ago was a former member of the SI. Arseholes like Daniel Cohen-Bendit and Baudrillard were mocked. So there may be some connection of le gilets jaunes with that thread.
I was astonished to see a very interesting article by Garry Leupp, of all people, on Counterputsch. It was about the would-be weirdo protestant missionary, Chua, who was attempting to visit the North Sentinel island, and was killed by the natives. I wonder what happened to South Sentinel island?
The incident reminds me a little of ‘John Savage’ in Brave New World.
In any case, Leupp’s article was full of lies about Islam. The only places where Islamic dominance *may* have and is said to have come about through trade were in Southeast Asia (as Leupp claims). Personally, I do not believe it, even there. Violent Islamic pirates, forced conversion. Sure, in what is now Bangladesh, some Tamil parts of the south, Islamic invaders used resentment from the underclass to invade.
Those were the only exceptions, and in the north, is a remnant of an in invasion of the entire place that failed only because the British got in the way.
So Leupp remains a liar, clearly has a little knowledge, but chooses to lie.
” The main problem in France and othe eurozone countries (Italy a current example) is that they don’t issue their own currency ”
Some seventy Dutch economists, out of their own pockets paid for a one whole page advertisement in 1997, in Dutch leading newpapers, explaining that exchange rates have functions, functions one cannot abolish without paying a stiff price.
All of them regret the advertisement, it severely damaged their careers, and accomplished nothing.
Teulings, director of CPB, Dutch Central (economic) Plan office, got so fed up with what he was ordered to write that he was forced to resign.
As a farewell present in the farewell press conference he revealed, what insiders have known for years, that the CPB report on the economic advantages of the euro was based on just wishful thinking.
He has been replaced by someone not too bright, in my opinion,but who understands what is expected of this independent objective scientific institute.
There is an old maxim, that the maximum amount of poverty that a people will accept before openly revolting, is exactly what they will end up with.
And: a foolish politeness is the doom of sheep and other domestic animals.
Perhaps – just perhaps – there is some hope for France after all.
Control F reveals the word “immigration” isn’t used once in the entire 3300 word article. Not once.
Ms Johnstone is is breathing through a respirator hooked up to an automobile’s exhaust pipe, and hysterically oblivious to why she’s suffocating to death.
the answer is hang the politicians and get rid of the non-white trash
I will never believe that the French people voted for this nitwit. There is no way that happened.
Re utu [3], the free market is a recycled version of an old trick used to keep ignorant peasants in their place. In the old days there was an accidental hodgepodge of institutional arrangements set up by the most rapacious assholes in the land in order to screw you. So the church called it God’s will to make uneducated peasants put up with it.
Nowadays we have an accidental hodgepodge of institutional arrangements set up by the most rapacious assholes in the land in order to screw you. So your rulers call it the free market to make indoctrinated proles put up with it. And El Dato [1] falls for it again.
Great clips, the Revolution is coming. Macron, his mommy wife and the Rothchild’s better beware. If only it could happen here.
People realize they are being bled white to finance the Third World invasion bent on replacing them.
Comments seen this morning on French social media by Gilet Jaunes supporters are calling this uprising l’Intifada Francaise.
Good article.
As an American I didn’t believe that these protests were simply about a gas tax. There had to be more. However, I could not figure it out from the American media. The American media is downplaying this. When it is reported at all, the explanations don’t make sense.
This article explains it much better.
So if France got its wish re: Germany, what would the resulting outcome look like? The EU issuing bonds rather than the individual countries?
God i hope so
making a list and checking it twice of all the globalists who shot their mouths off
What we now see in France indeed has little to do with ideology, much with making ends meet.
That is the most dangerous kind of protest there can be……and nothing will end it until the government relents completely.
I wonder who the Frenchies are paying the interest to… not really…
Socialized medicine always ‘saves’ money by restricting supply… always…
As of this morning, Macron has caved somewhat and said he will hold off on the increase in gas taxes for six months.
Hopefully this doesn’t stop the protests. They should be burning down French cities until Macron is gone.
yes, jules dykstra, but if you question whether there were gas chambers in the Nazi concentration camps or the 6 million number of jews died (which somehow stays the same even though there were originally 4 million at Auschwitz but now is officially less than a milllion) in the nowhere to be found extermination orders – then – you will go to jail and be fined. Why is that?
Interesting. Thanks.
Macron, ne’st-ce pas?
KGH . wrote: “But let people choose themselves what they want to care for them.”
What on earth does that have to do with French single payer health insurance? Absolutely nothing.
Where do people get such weird notions? French get to choose their doctors, who sometimes even still make house calls, and 85% of the cost or 100% in case of grave illness. The cost of care and of medicines is incomparably lower. And life expectancy is higher in France than in the United States. There is no restriction on personal freedom in the French social security system, but it gives people the added freedom of not having to worry that they could be financially ruined by a serious illness.
the cat’s out of the hat:
https://mobile.twitter.com/Saymyname8418/status/1069675758954704897/video/1
And just how effective have native Americans been in stopping the tide of legal and illegal immigrants???
At least French engineering and other tech grads can still get jobs in France.
And French government employees speak understandable French instead of unintelligible accents from every turd world country in the world as so many very recent arrival immigrant American government employees do.
Some local agencies and even the Post Office in some areas must have an affirmative action program for non English speakers.
There are plenty of Arabs working for French government agencies. But they were born in France and speak the language. Contrast that with the recent Asians in our post offices and other agencies who work with the public and don’t speak English.
We’ve got our own Camp of the Saints.
And what, pray tell, have people in other countries actually done, more than the French Yellow Vests, to stop their replacement by the globalists? Americans haven’t done anything about it other than very narrowly voting for Trump. Britons haven’t done more than voting for a Brexit which might not happen. Italians voted in an effective government, but who in the West has done more than voting?
The Yellow Vests are showing the way at the moment. Even if they don’t win any serious concessions from the government, they’re gaining useful experience for the coming fights against the globalists and the migrants. And they’re an example for us.
French proles are more concerned about the end of the month than the end of the world.
The rich hate and fear populism because it’s another word for class warfare.
It warms my heart to see tens of thousands of white people rioting in the street.
The pictures are indeed quite impressive.
And like no doubt many others I’m quite sympathetic to the immediate plight of the French regarding the increased fuel tax.
But what of the bigger picture and the far greater crimes..ie how the French, as part of a manufactured and contrived dialectic between Capitalism and Communism since 1776 and 1789, are seeing themselves systematically replaced, and their people physically, culturally, and economically destroyed?
All so that a global empire can be constructed by some very powerful people and hangers on who by all appearances wish to install slavery on a global scale..ie wage slavery, which is quite literally and simply chattel slavery and its trade monetized via the ‘cheap labor’/mass immigration system, the economic and political basis of the multi-cultural society.
Why are the French not protesting and rebelling against those things?
As is so often the case, Orwell provides illumination on much of the mechanics driving modern society.
In the excerpt below, it appeared as though the ‘Revolution’ might of started, only to be found out that it was a mob of hundreds of women arguing over the few remaining tin saucepans that were left at a shopping stall.
‘If there was hope, it must lie in the proles..Why was it that they could never shout like that about anything that mattered?’
And..
‘To keep them in control was not difficult..because being without general ideas, they could only focus it on petty specific grievances. The larger evils invariably escaped their notice.’
http://www.george-orwell.org/1984/6.html
Agreed and thank you Mr. Smoggins. Real economies are mixed economies. Public financing for public needs and private financing for private needs. How you do the mixing can lean left or right. The free market utopia and the workers paradise are castles in the air.
READ BETWEEN THE LINES!
Is this Partial Official Disclosure regarding the Crimea Bridge bomb, now placed ON THE OFFICIAL RECORD?
Extract:
Question:
Have you managed to bring across to our European partners the truth on what really happened in the Black Sea, and not in the Sea of Azov, as they usually write? Have they finally heard our position?
Sergey Lavrov:
I think they could not but hear it because President Vladimir Putin, while meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, personally explained “in lay terms” how all this happened, how the provocation had been planned and how its execution was attempted, as well as how responsibly the Russian border guards performed their functions trying to prevent any undesirable incidents. Regrettably, the [Ukrainian] agents and provocateurs, and the provocation carried out by two craft and a tug, was controlled by two Ukrainian Security Service officers who did their best to fulfil the order………
………..President Putin personally told his interlocutors about this. I did not hear from them a response that would be based on different facts.
Question:
Presidents Putin and Trump have held a short meeting after all. As for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was he evading you, or did he have to meet with you?
Sergey Lavrov:
Of course, I did not pursue him, and he did not try to meet with me. To be quite frank, I do not even know if he is here, because I have not seen the full US delegation. US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a conversation with Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, who deals with political matters, that they [the US administration] would like to resume and normalise our dialogue. We are ready to do this as soon as our colleagues are.
Question:
Do you think there is a connection between the provocation in the Kerch Strait and the US cancellation of the planned meeting between our presidents?
Sergey Lavrov:
I don’t believe in the conspiracy theories. However, there have been too many coincidences, when a provocation that takes place ahead of a major event is used for fanning hysteria over sanctions. British Prime Minister Theresa May has demanded that Brussels further worsen its Russia policy, even though Britain has almost exited the EU.
We know our partners very well, and we have masses of questions about the adequacy of their approach to serious problems. There are very serious and very real threats. The fight against these challenges cannot be improved by making sacrifices to immediate geopolitical considerations.
Question:
When will President Putin and President Trump hold a full-scale meeting after all?
Sergey Lavrov:
I won’t even try to guess.
FIN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
No socialized medicine because of quantum mechanics? No group negotiating with the big Pharma in the US (there is a law that forbids negotiating drug prices) because of what – Heisenberg uncertainty principle? You are a hopeless ideologue who has no clue about reality and does no care about it. Continue your very fruitful talmudic studies of von Misess, Murray Rothbard and Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenbaum – Ayn Rand.
Great insight.
Dec 4, 2018 France Suspends Fuel Tax Hike After Wave Of Recent Protests
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced a six-month suspension of the fuel tax hike which triggered massive unrest across the country, saying the measure is aimed at stopping the violence and restoring public order.
The problem is universal, the higher, more costly less accessible education is to the masses, the greater the dependence of the masses on the government, the lower and more universal the education is to the masses the less relevant the government is to the masses. Dependency of the masses is an essential requirement for the oligarch control over a nation. Without government very little wealth will end up in the hands of the Oligarch and the economic and personal security of the Oligarch will drop to less differentiated levels. Dependency and governments are the inverse of independence and democracy.
Some call it class war but I see it as the argument that justice demands democracy for all and education is the basis on which democratic nations are built. Democratic nations do not need or want nation state governance to control their lives. In fact it is possible that one nation might want several systems of governance. On one hand the wealthy keep their aristocratic status at the expense of the well being of the masses, on the other, the wealthy merge themselves into the toil of the masses if government is not there to prevent it.
France is just the tip of the iceberg.. this tug of war between nation state governance and democratic self governance is surfacing.
You are quite right, taboo subjects do exist in France: jews, Armenians
But less than in other countries, even a debate among invited persons, or who bought entrance tickets, no cameras, voice recording these days practically impossible to prevent, about theoretical deportation in the Netherlands, great upheaval afterwards
Agent provocateurs and false flags have been used from the beginning of time to tarnish grass root organic revolts or to steer them in another directions. Any movement can be hijacked and also any movement needs a fuel to continue which comes down to financial support. This the moment when compromises are made because whoever pays for it will want to have influence on the course of the movement.
That the incident you saw in Toronto left on you such a strong impression that young longer believe or trust anything illustrates the well know phenomenon that the worst cynics are disappointed idealists. Get hold of yourself and try to parse reality in its full complexity. The escape into cynicism is cowardly way out just like your former idealism was.
I wrote this a couple of days before Rothschild banker whore Macron beat out Frenchwoman patriot Marine Le Pen for the presidency of France in May of 2017:
I wrote this on May 2 of 2017:
ROTHSCHILD’S NEW WHORE: DANSEUR MONDAIN BANKER BOY MACRON
HIGH SOCIETY DANCER MACRON IS A ROTHSCHILD WHORE
For the most part I agree.
But
” What did the Socialists turned far right Neo Liberals do? ”
My idea is that the socialists by extending their ideals to the whole world did not realise they became neoliberal.
Globalisation is the end of the nation states, thus of political power.
Combined with free capital movement, 1997 if my remembrance is correct, and the introduction of the euro, just one power was left: big money, alas called capitalism.
Big money behaves capitalistic, but capitalism is no more than daily decision making, such as choosing between investment and consumption.
My standard example is always the one man economy capitalism of Robinson Crusoê.
The old socialists manouvred themselves into an impossible position when they thought they could bring prosperity to the world.
Who reads about those who ran the Comintern is amazed at the education these people had, none, just ideals.
Who ran the now disappeared Dutch socialist party: a failed fysicist and a lawyer too stupid for bookkeeping.
Who ran the Dutch SP, the prototype of the head primary school master in the Netherlands.
Who runs our Greens, someone with little more than primary school.
And so on, and so forth.
Thank you. For two days I did worry that I did become colorblind.
I agree with your observation on the free rein given to capitalism (incidentally also after the fall of the Berlin Wall) and the implication it meant for the survival of the Nation State, with one exception. There is one nation state that is never criticized or questioned by the MSM, talking heads and think tank pundits: Israel. Well, there is also Japan that is a powerful nation state, though effectively vassalized. The other major players on the world stage (the US, Russia, China, India, the EU for what it’s worth, Brazil, etc., etc.) are all multicultural, multiethnic and multinational. So I guess the nation state has no future, and this does not bode well for Israel.
Your observation on the educational and intellectual level of Socialists is quite apt. Essentially they are a treacherous lot. Stalin used to call them “Social Fascists” and that is what most of them were, are and will be. However, after the Great War broke out in 1914 after Jean Jaurès had been liquidated (since it was feared he would make good on his threat to call for a general strike all over Europe), do you think Socialists still believed they could bring peace to the world?
I saw that. The French resisted. Unlike Americans who do nothing and pay $3 taxes added to $1 worth of gasoline. Some cities & counties slap an $8 tax on a $30 water bill.
Last American tax revolt I remember was Californians ending massive propert tax rises about 50 years ago
Here are some symbolic clips from France:
French spraying fecal matter on gov’t building:
Protesters march:
French Police club down protesters:
Even the MSM is starting seen the potential in this movement gaining steam:
Macron with egg on his face:
Who’s the socialist? I was a libertarian (party card and all!) not a socialist.
When capitalism blurred the line between small town Free Enterprise and Global Finance, they screwed the pooch. They also tore the ground out from under libertarians and conservatives when they discovered the “right” to unrestricted migration at the expense of real, honest freedom.
The left and the right are dirty, the sane among us are building a new home. No choice.
France’s President Macron Is A Friend Of Israel
https://forward.com/opinion/373020/frances-president-macron-is-a-friend-of-israel/?attribution=author-article-listing-1-headline
{I saw that. The French resisted. Unlike Americans who do nothing and pay $3 taxes added to $1 worth of gasoline.}
Americans do nothing, because gasoline here is relatively cheap.
And that “$1 worth of gasoline” is not a correct figure.
Crude oil costs $50/42 gallons = $1.20 a gallon. Worldwide market price.
Then you have to transport the crude to the refinery, refine it, then transport it to the gas station….. So everybody on the way has to mark it up to pay their own costs, and also make a little profit.
People in US clearly are not hurting as far as gasoline taxes go, otherwise they’d complain and do something or other.
Here in California just last year the overwhelmingly Democratically controlled legislature passed a law to add an additional tax of about 12 cents per gallon*. There was widespread discontent, and a Proposition, Prop 6, was placed on the ballot by the people to repeal the tax. Guess what: the bamboozled voters of California voted to keep the tax. They defeated Prop 6 by a huge margin: 57% to 43%.
And this is not the kind of tax that politicians usually sell to the proles by lying that it’s “a tax on the very rich”. Everybody pays for this. When you buy a piece of food, you pay the additional tax, because gasoline/diesel is used to bring that food to your mouth.
_________________
* taxes now are 18 cents fed and 58 cents CA per gallon.
average price per gallon for regular is $3.50 in the Los Angeles area.
This is an important moment for the “movement”. Do they stop and diffuse or can they continue? I am afraid that police think tanks know more about the dynamics and control of movements than the participants of the movement and what stages they may go through and the necessary condition to transform to higher political level.
As half French living elsewhere I have no sympathy for the French.
They voted willingly for a self confessed Rothschild banker, globalist for fuck sake, I mean it wasn’t even hidden it had bells and flashing lights on it.
A supposidly good looking intelligent man who rejected beautiful women in favour of a weird sexual interest in his much older teacher, who was groomed from an early age to be what he is now pushing the globalist EU agenda on steroids.
Now France are fucked and I couldn’t care less.
If only they were rioting rather than just demonstrating.
As others have noticed, the very limited “rioting” is conducted by the usual police provocateurs.
(as Bush the lesser might say “the french don’t even have a word for it”)
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/307907-the-thing-that-s-wrong-with-the-french-is-that-they
Excessive Police beat downs of yellow vests:
You must be a simpleton given that France has had a history of some of the finest low-cost and tuition free education in Europe. In addition, the French model of socialist-style health acre has done very well with the population like many similar programs throughout modern Europe. At least until the neocon crazies got their grubby, little hands on them…
i’m proud of the French
white people standing up for themselves for a change
All hail the Calvinist Market-God! Whatever happens is the will of the Market-God … until it happens to me. Then it’s that socialist Devil again!
How about death camps for politicians and journalists?
Some Americans seemingly spend their lives in a bubble. It is quite amusing. And sad.
Meanwhile, in The Great Socialist Paradise you use to think of as France while shaking your head, there is actually a private health service that works for everyone who can afford it. And for those who can’t, there is a public health system.
There are also private universities in France. This must be coming as a shock to you, I imagine
Now, talking about being forcibly made to pay for unavailable goods via taxation, how are those 800 billion plus USD that the USG is spending *yearly* on military goods and services working for ya? are any of those goodies available yet to you?
If you were’nt so lazy and complacent (and devout libertarian), you could have actually checked that well known fact on how the US public expenditure on healthcare is around 8.5% of its GDP, while France’s is actually around 8.7%, although – amusingly – in the US around 28 million Americans are not covered, while in France *everyone* is covered. That is why it is called *universal*. Now let that sink in for a minute.
https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/health-spending-u-s-compare-countries/#item-u-s-similar-public-spending-private-sector-spending-triple-comparable-countries
Now, when are you going to stop being such a tool for the elites?
The french State spends 57% of the french GDP , too much .
Too many subsidies to africans
Too much social spending
Too much EU
Too many bureaucrats and politicians
Too little common sense
Too much shit
C`est fini , the end , se acabò .
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/podesta-says-dont-believe-they-can-stop-us/#8230
I strongly recommend anyone what is written in the above link: Mutti Merkel stating that nation states must give give up sovereingnty, for migration and for climate, at the same time parliaments are important.
Now who will get this sovereignty is not stated clearly, the EU is mentioned.
Now how parliaments stay important while they have reduced their sovereingnty, can anyone explain this to me ?
And what is this EU that gets all this sovereignty ?
Just a bunch of bureaucrats, not controlled by anyone any more ?
Or are we just going to elect a European parliament, that then somehow forms a European government ?
But if we have a European government, and a European parliament, then what are we doing with national parliaments ?
Then there is Merkel’s denial of culture: the people are those who have lived in a country for some time, not those who claim to be the people (Volk).
Here we get into translation problems, Volk literally is people, but with a cultural essence.
German language since long knows the word Volksdeutsche, a German living outside Germany, yet considering himself to he German.
Many Volksdeutsche for example lived in the USSR, Hitler was a Volksdeutsche.
Volksdeutsche of course cannot be those with a migration background, this is why Mutti asserts ‘der Islam gehört zu Deutschland’, in other words, there are just Germans, this is anyone living in Germany.
And so w’re back at the Mélenchon Eric Zemour discussion: who is French ?
Is anyone French who has the French nationality, or is one French when one feels to belong to the French culture ?
The point of all this is beyond me.
Merkel seems to be trying to change the world thoroughly, but what her end goal is, eludes me.
Some mixture of ’1984′ and ‘Brave New World’, I fear
A very good comment.
Applies, as we speak, not only to French, of course.
That in the comment is reality. The problem, if you will.
Any….hehe…hints at possible solutions, perhaps?
“usually”? in The US of A? When was the last time it happened? Americans internalized the gospel of free market and the condition that making the rich happy is in their interest better than anybody else. America is the happiest and safest country in the world for the rich.
“Free market is a fetish of simple minds that can’t handle complexity.”
Only a complete nitwit would invoke the term ‘complexity’ in defense of socialism.
Top down command and control models are exactly the sort of simple approach to planning that fails in complex systems like economies.
Unlike you, I actually know something about complex systems science, having written peer reviewed papers in it. I doubt you know much about the subject.
This is largely because compensation for medical professionals in France is way, way lower than in the U.S. Good luck getting American doctors & nurses to accept French level wages.
Adjust for differences in behavior & for ethnic mix and this doesn’t mean much of anything.
Incidentally, per capita, public spending on health care is quite a bit higher in the U.S. than in France. In that respect, our system is already more “socialist” than theirs.
They just get more bang for their buck. Or their franc. Or their euro. Or whatever.
El Dato:
Do you live in France?
Are you French?
At leaset they have public universities!
Friends who live in France say the healthcare system there is fantastic.
You could also read about this from one of the New Yorker’s writers who lives in Paris.
So, if it has gone downhill, that is something to mourn, and to fix.
“the French model of socialist-style health acre has done very well with the population like many similar programs throughout modern Europe”
Too simplistic. You don’t know much about healthcare system in Europe. The German system, for instance, is not single payer. It is a two tier system with private hospitals and private insurers for those who can afford it. It works better than the French system.
Simply go to one of the commonwealth reports on health care system efficiency.
I grew up in a single payer system, and even worked on operations research contracts within the very highest levels of the administration. There are massive and pervasive problems in a lot of single payer health systems pertaining to wait times, quality of care and the like.
I much prefer the US system (for now), provided that one can afford it. For someone with sufficient resources, the US system is better than the NHS, Canadian system, etc.
France’s system is probably overburdened with immigrants and migrants soaking up most of the resources. (The 80/20 rule is unlikely to be broken).
What made you think I defend socialism? I was right that free mark is a fetish of simple minds like yours which is binary. It can hold only two categories it its active memory at one time.
Probably a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of fixing up a palace on the coast for Macron and the First Mom.
Nov 30, 2018 French Police Remove helmets and stand with the yellow vest demonstrators
French Riot Police remove helmets and stand with the crowd…. meanwhile in Belgium, Yellow vest protestors gather in the street…. its starting to happen
This is an interesting proposal, and thanks for taking the time to describe the program.
Actually, it sounds like an electronic scrip.
Why are the French not protesting and rebelling against those things?
Why do you assume they’re not?
I used to look favorably to the EU. More and more it looks like socialism for the financial elite. If you want access to EU internal markets you have to open your borders, open your: infrastructure, natural resources, energy grid etc. to neo-liberal market forces. You are deprived of control over money supply, interest and exchange rates and so forth and finally government expenditure is limited by rules. All to the powers that be – supposedly democratically elected but accountable to no-one but influenced by NGO’s and think tanks and bribes by the usual suspects.
Thanks for the article Diana it’s informative. Unfortunately references in this comment thread to Orwell and perhaps Huxley are close to the mark.
Well said. The idea that corrupt bureaucrats will save us is lunacy.
Didn’t assume anything.
The ‘Yellow Vest’ movement got it’s start as a protest against increased fuel taxes and now has morphed into protesting some other things besides.
However, even should those protests succeed, if they don’t first articulate about the subject, and then put a stop to and reverse the mass immigration, besides breaking out of this contrived ‘left’/’right’ mold of the past two hundred plus years, it won’t ultimately have done them much good.
It’s great the talk about the banks, and not seeing the Hammer and Sickle all over the place is a positive too. To the extent these protests are indeed organic and spontaneous I wish the French people the best.
Interesting. I like the titles of publications on your website. I was always interested in mathematical side of money creation. I noticed you discuss Fisher proposal from 1930s.
Great visual. Doubt it would happen in modern day USA. Both sides of the political spectrum in the US love their helmet-clad enforcers.
Years ago, I use to think the French were silly socialist and America was “land of the free”. This video is affirmation of my change-of- mind the past ten years (no, I’m not a socialistic). The French still have sense on being “French”, good for them.
{ When was the last time it happened?}
As one example, in 2012*: voters _love_ it when only the “rich” are taxed.
There are lots of others like that example all over US.
No need for me to list any more.
__________
* https://ballotpedia.org/California_Proposition_30,_Sales_and_Income_Tax_Increase_(2012)
Gee, I’d love to join in on the dogpiling on unrestrained free-market capitalism, which is no panacea – only my curiosity is piqued by this supposedly evenhanded in-depth reporting that manages to completely avoid mentioning the vast illegal immigration of Africans and Muslims who have already converted much of France’s cities into no-go hellholes that have already changed the face and nature of the nation – and presumably the cancer is spreading. Instead the writer wants to assure us that this is an uprising of set-upon, salt of the earth (read white if you like, but you never saw it here) native Frenchmen (that’s “native”, not “nationalist”) who have traded in their berets and breadloaves for yellow vests…..which presumably they wear in solidarity with their immigrant brothers.
Maybe Ms Johnstone figures that these days, no one will touch a story, any story, taking place in the real world without clearly-delineated leftist heroes, and heroism, to root for. Or maybe this story’s on the level in every detail. Except, I think, for the ones left out of the telling.
Any chance that “We the People” are capable of confronting our government’s insane economic policies that prop the 1%, banksters and Wall Street? Are we sufficiently informed — let alone committed, to even come close to the Yellow Vests? Wouldn’t it be nice if we had Blue Vests that oppose our successive regimes’ addiction to perpetual war?
Dugin on Yellow Vests and populism
https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/anatomy-populism-and-challenge-matrix
Macron is a representative of the same type of “new elite”. It is curious that on the eve of the elections the French newspaper ‘Libération’ published the headline ‘Faites ce que vous voulez, mais votez Macron ‘ (“Do what you want, but vote for Macron”). This is an obvious paraphrase of Aleister Crowley, who proclaimed himself in the XXth century as the Antichrist and the Beast 666: ” Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law’. In other words, obedient crowds should vote for Macron not for some rational reasons, not because of his ideas and virtues, but simply because this is the imperative law of the ruling elite. And the disregard of the elites towards the obedient massacre masses is so open that they do not even bother to seduce them with impracticable promises: “Vote for Macron, because this is an order and this is not discussed.” Vote and then you are free. Deplorables. And that’s all.
Quite true.
Well, as is understood, nothing’s perfect.
And ‘it’s very late in the day’ as they say.
Broadly speaking I’d aim for this present system’s global deconstruction.
Europeans in Europe, should they desire it, would be allowed to retain their historic identities, physically and culturally.
Same for non-European countries.
Those countries wishing to form confederations or leagues with other countries. That’s their right.
That’s up to them.
Concentrating on the United States (where I happen to be at) I’d allow for self determination of the various peoples here.
As the United States has quite a lot of territory, there ought to be enough space for globalist types too, ie those who don’t seem to care about peoplehood, or any particular land, or culture (they could call their territory ‘Pangea’ ).
[I just wish the globalist types on their part would allow for the great many, perhaps most, who differ with them, to freely have their own space.]
If that means the ultimate breakup of what had been known as the United States, so be it.
It’s true such a hypothetical world with actual real sovereign countries might have occasional spats between some of its constituent parts.
Might even have wars where many millions die.
Perfect? No, far from it.
As stated, nothing is.
But, it would seem to be a whole lot less imperfect than the present world on the cusp of WWIII, where should they get their stated desire of a magical 500 million global population figure, seven billion plus ‘surplus’ people will have to die first.
Thierry Meyssan: How the West eats its children
http://www.voltairenet.org/article204208.html
For Thierry Meyssan, by taking to the streets, the French have become the first Western population to take personal risks to oppose financial globalisation. Although they do not realise it, and still imagine that their problems are exclusively national, their enemy is the same force that crushed the region of the African Great Lakes and a part of the Greater Middle East. In order to understand the project which inextricably unites these apparently disparate events, we have to take a step back.
But if we analyse the situation as a single phenomenon affecting different cultures, we will discover the same mechanisms across the board. In these four countries, consecutive with the end of capitalism, the middle classes disappeared more or less rapidly, and with them the political system that they incarnated – Democracy.
So either the Western leaders abandon the financial system they have developed and return to the productive capitalism of the Cold War, or they will have to invent a different organisation that no-one has so far been able imagine. Failing that, the West, which has directed the world for five centuries, will sink into a long period of internal chaos.
FRANCE ON THE BRINK: “EITHER WE TOPPLE THE SYSTEM OR IT WILL CRUSH US”
https://winteroak.org.uk/2018/12/03/france-on-the-brink-either-we-topple-the-system-or-it-will-crush-us/
The 1968 revolt lead to the overthrow of Charles de Gaulle. He resigned in 1969. Three years later a law was passed to reform the Bank of France.
Agree, and opposite of which is voting, but don’t expect too much from the dumbed down.
As an addendum regarding the idea of the globalist types being allowed their own particular territory, perhaps called Pangea, or maybe New Pangea, where their fellows from all over the world could come live, any donated territory for such a project would have at least some chance of being given up only temporarily.
The reason being, so utterly consumed with hatred for others many of these types seem to be, it wouldn’t be impossible that it would rapidly depopulate to zero, the last two left found dead, each with one hand wrapped around the throat of the other, each with their other hand clutching a knife with which they had plunged it through the other’s heart.
The last word of each being the same…’Racist!’TM
Then again, should this manufactured dialectic of left and right that’s been in place the past two hundred plus years be broken, the extremes evident amongst elements of the ‘nationalist’ and ‘globalist’ types might largely dissipate.
To you and PeterAUS:
Do you Hasbara trolls enjoy your fake conversations, or do you think the the goyim are simply stupid enough to fall for you fake soliloquies?
You sound like a rube for the globalists. They love accolades for the free market system, but in reality they hate it, and are deathly afraid of it. They kill it off with monopolies every chance they get. The only system they can mildly tolerate next to theirs is socialism – another form of a monopoly.
If westerners ever came across a true free market system, they wouldn’t know how to act.
Great point.
In 1968, the Marxist cultural revolution wasn’t just taking place in Red China, it was also taking place throughout Western Europe and the United States as well.
To the moderator:
Video was taken down, but here it is again….watch before the authorities take it down again:
Thanks for the good article by Thierry Meyssan, “How the West Eats its Children”
http://www.voltairenet.org/article204208.html
(After the fall of the Soviet Union 1989). From the article:
They’re not the lowest paid now, but China is moving to take higher skilled jobs – same a Japan and Korea before it – and the globalists are providing them (thanks for example, to SJW activist and Apple chief executive, Tim Cook), and going elsewhere for the lowest wages (e.g. Vietnam and Bangladesh).
You can’t blame the Chinese, Japanese and Koreans. If western globalists offer to sell out their people and industries for extra profits, why shouldn’t the Asians go along with it?
Meyssan supports redirecting economic activity along the lines of national development rather than de-localized global profits.
He doesn’t say it, but the adjustment (if it comes) will be very rough, involving scarcities and higher prices with all the hassles and complications of retraining and on-shoring (re-localizing) key industries in the West. Almost impossible but there it is.
This article was so informative for a non-French person, including the part questioning the electric car as an anti-nuclear social-engineering project that depends on maintaining the energy status-quo in France. Elites assume that ordinary people never question the feasibility of their schemes; we lack the reasoning skills, they think. Some of the Yellow Vests are going too far, though, like the art maimers. Wonder if they will leave the marred statue of Marianne un-repaired, like a scarred ruin from Antiquity?
You didn’t really expect to be enlightened by American media did you? Their job is to keep you ignorant and subservient to the oligarchs. The rest is just window dressing to try and hide that fact.
Interesting phenomenon, one of the few worth news. Local still (France, Belgium) but with a global mindset (elite corruption, elite betrayal of the deplorable, riddance of pretense of non-violence (Chomsky, Hedges, the altRight in the US, anesthetized chatter exempt of relative violence meets violence(of the elites)), action, action oriented dialog, central planning (unlike the fetish, sterile Occupy Wallstreet movement), and “intelligent, focused use of social media (for once).
To be followed. unz.com, and “alternative” to be adjusted, no bartering, bargaining possible if not a position of power, the potential of disturbance, timely and a central control element, a global mindset, the element of recognizing the class divergence as an engineered elite desire, alignment of the deplorable across the ridiculous borders of traditional left-right, the incitement of biting the real dog that matters (elites again united in a global mindset), global fighting global for once as a strategy.
We see the chaining of these kind of movements, as partly described above in a short burst, the acceleration of the total sum over time of similar movements, as meaningful voting. All in the service of sustainable ethics?
News for once, not daily brew and stew of suffocating junk. To be followed. At the least an indicator that, although confused, the deplorable masses are groaning, AND directing their anger to where it matters. We are ruled by clowns, and the directors of the circus are “ethno-centric”, elite interest centric Scrooges incorporated. The artificial complexity of the system, convention needs to be broken down to clear the field of vision, and nothing much will be lost at that. As unz.com steers into, meaningless, one foot in and one foot out of convention is a dead venue. If there is no talk about how to break truth into the open, (being heard, no sublimation as in “we said so”, (Hopkins, unz.com in all), our scribes and commenters are sterile worker bees deflecting anger, in effect herding dissent into a black hole.
If our nihilistic public intellectuals are stark naked cheerleaders, what will become thee, but a second rate US presence on the world scene.
Spot on.
For a ‘somewhat’ different story see
Nicholas Bethel, ‘The Palestinian Triangle, The struggle between the British, the Jews and the Arabs, 1935-48’, London 1979
From 1936 until 1939 there was a full scale guerilla war between jews and British on one side, the Palestinians on the other.
In order to keep the Arabs on the allied side GB in 1939 drastically reduced jewish migration to Palestine.
Zionists then began preparing for war, immediately after the end of WWII, in order to first expel the British, then the Palestinians.
The only Arab army of any significance at the time was the tiny Jordan one.
Glubb Pacha, Sir John Bagot Glubb, ‘Soldat avec les Arabes’, Paris 1958 (A soldier with the Arabs, London, 1957)
The zionist negotations with the Arab governments around 1953, after expelling the Palestinians nobody worked the land any more.
The deal; we the sephardic jews to work the land, you their possessions.
Zionists were asjkenazi jews, as Solsjenytsyn already described about tsarist Russia, asjkenazi jews loved trade, tilling the soil was for others.
I’m of the mind that A.A. has nailed this topic down far more succinctly and with greater clarity.
https://dailystormer.name/global-thought-police-struggle-to-explain-french-yellow-vest-revolt/
Probably should be pointed out – ideology aside, why has the yellow vest uprising been effective when Tea Parties and Occupy-Whatevers could never hope to be?
No leaders. No actual or symbolic chieftains or counsellors to infiltrate, buy off, compromise.
Vox Day:
Neither you nor I nor anybody else has so-called “free speech” rights or any rights, for that matter, @unz.com or any other private enterprise website. Even those that you pay for. Even those that you pay for can and do severely limit comments.
Unz.com is a platform created by Ron Unz with his own money and run with his own money.
I am not aware of any other site that is as tolerant of reader comments as unz.com.
I am not aware of any other web site that offers this variety of contributors from the entire spectrum.
Unz moderators can flush a comment for any reason or no reason at all.
They can outright ban a poster for any reason or no reason at all.
For example: “We don’t like you”.
Don’t complain: be appreciative of the fact that you have a free platform read by lots of people where you are allowed to share your views with very few rules and restrictions.
Very interesting. Thanks.
Except, I am not sure what letter is referenced at the beginning of the post.
I don’t see it.
One very important correction. Writer seems to think it’s just a gasoline tax to fuel vechicles. Gasoline taxes may have risen, I don’t know.
But the demos aren’t about gasoline taxes at all. They are about heating fuel taxes, a big difference. Heating fuel taxes set off a monster inflationary spiral. Business raises prices to pay the tax. But consumers are buying less because they have to pay the tax to keep the pipes and family from freezing. Some businesses go under, others lay off employees who can’t find jobs becausee simikiar businesses aren’t hiring.
Schools and government buildings have to be heated. So they charge more for building permits, drivers marriage tobacco sale and other licenses. Cost of getting a copy of a birth certificate goes from maybe 2 to 5 euros.
If it’s like in America, the less heating fuel and electricity one uses the higher the charge per unit.
A journalist who doesn’t know what taxes the people are protesting shouldn’t be a journalist. The travel documentary ramble about everything else in France I skipped.
Why can’t journalists use google?
Whatever you think of it’s politics, google’s an excellent search engine, especially for basic things like what tax the French are protesting
Umm, free speech only applies to government restriction of speech.
Private entities such as unz, private sector businesses, private schools that don’t take a penny of government money but are supported by tuition and rental property can censor any speech they want.
The issue has been litigated and decided thousands of times over the last 240 years. It’s common knowledge
Free speech only applies to government, not unz or any other private entity.
Agree, but my question was/is/will be in a foreseeable future: “how to achieve that”?
“How to achieve a separation into a territorial entity of type my group wants”?
A lot of unknowns in the sentence above. The biggest is that “how”?
Not Sephardic, Mizrahi. A lot of Mizrahi have migrated to the United States because they don’t like being treated like Arab Palestinians by the Russian Zionist invaders.
The whole Sephardi thing is just part of Jewish victimology and grievances. They’d have us believe that every Jew from Morocco to China is a descent of the Jews expelled from Spain by th evil Isabella 526 years ago.
Not the Persians, a separate group, but all other middle eastern Jews are mostly Mizrahi indigenous Jews who never left ancient Palestine, Egypt and other Mid East countries.
Never forget, never forgive. The reason they’re always attacking Syria is revenge for the Assyrian conquest in 700 BC.
They’ll still be weeping and wailing about the poor poor pitiful Sephardi expelled by Isabella for, among other things, kidnapping 10 to 14 year old Catholic Spanish girls and selling them to the Muslim brothels across the Med a thousand years from now
Well, this spontaneous outburst of commoner frustration appears to be, somehow, effective a bit.
It’s a good tactics. But, there is no strategy, let alone ideology, or vision, behind it.
It has potential and probably shows how proles displeasure is likely to work in near future.
A lot of possibilities and probabilities there.
Times are getting interesting.
The real issue is not what happens internally at UNZ regarding free speech and censorship. The real issue is what may or may not happen to UNZ at the hands of the fake private business “gatekeepers” to the internet vis-à-vis deplatforming, shadow banning, denial of service, doxing etc.
The internet (contrary to Al Gore’s assertions) is, at the end of the day, the result of teams of technical engineers working under multiple corporate umbrellas financed by the U.S. government (i.e. the U.S. taxpayers and public debt peons) and as such should be treated as a public utility and have far greater freedom of expression safeguards than it currently has.
Increase in prices of essence, fioul, diesel and gazole, with 23%.
Essence is gas, for cars; diesel, anyone understands; the word fioul is from fuel, light oil for heating, France is not rich, additional heating in winter is done with stoves without chimneys, that burn on fioul, maybe best translated by kerosene; gazole is for house heating installations on oil, with chimneys.
I did not study Macron’s idiocies in detail, but I suppose also the electricity price has gone up.
De Gaulle long ago wanted a France not dependent on ME oil countries, so France has dozens of nuclear power plants, electricity was quite cheap in France, was, often is, used for heating.
What idiot Macron and his cronies do not seem to know is that even French double income households, quite common for French wives to have a job, for years had problems making ends meet.
Now a president increases the cost of living for CO2 emission reduction !
As political commentators who follow the movement in the streets state, no discussion is possible between politicians and yellow coat wearers, they live in complete different worlds.
An example is Macron’s minister for Labour, former Danone HRM CEO.
An article was published she wrote in her Danone time: Danone as the arcadic work community, where anyone can develop himself harmoniously.
This was at the time when French labour organisations had paralysed French society because Macron had made it easier to fire people, his labour reform.
As Mélenchon said about one of Macron’s new politicians ‘no idea that the battle for an eight hour working day took a hundred years’.
1791 is not so long ago, then, as now, police sympathised with the insurgents.
Johnston seems to have a soft side for Fascist like Le Pen and their ilk..
What, in your opinion is a fascist these days, a thirties Italian concept, why is Marine le Pen a fascist, and, if she is, what is wrong with being a fascist according to your definition ?
This is an old pattern, Rags. The demonstration starts in one place and moves wherever it really wanted to be to begin with, or it gets hijacked.
Prague and Paris, 1968: One got hijacked, but Prague got what it wanted, eventually.
There’s some hope if there is movement, at least if the movement is real. But…
Consider that on the 50th anniversary of the Chicago Democratic Convention riots not one commentator mentioned the well-established fact that one out of every four demonstrators destroying a major US political party was an agent of Federal Intelligence, or the Illinois State version, or Daley’s Chicago undercover cops.
It was US Army Intelligence* that came up with the figure, and they also noted that according to National Guard officers on the ground in Chicago, the estimate was the lowest they could agree on. Might have been one in three. Never made the papers, gee whiz.
Hope the French don’t get infiltrated too quick. Or us, when it’s our turn,
Man, it seems like an eon since I was Ragnar at Original Dissent and all this seemed so much simpler, or earlier still at the Sam Francis Forum. We thought elections had to do with something back then. We thought protests were real!
*Documentation: Kaiser, Charles: Nineteen Sixty-Eight in America
The internet problem is that it does not exist.
During the Cold War the CIA designed a communication system without any central control.
It was meant for organising USA resistance in case of a USSR occupation of the USA.
As it does not have central control it cannot be switched off.
What I understand about it, not being an IT expert, that it is no more than a protocol, anyone who adheres to this protocol can hook up equipment to the system.
But I’m sure others can explain far better than I can why and how there is an internet that does not exist.
Indeed. A multiplication of disruptions would poke at the pancake ars that goes for policy makers. “They” (the fringe group of jack-offs, and their croneys (our cherished “public intellectuals”, your well termed “pubs”, or “salons” of the alternative minded (including unz.com, behaving as a deadbeat caroussel, “cheap, and automated” as Ron posted in latter days, fully Patreon enabled), half awake, half asleep, betting the short AND the long), are “hors jeu”. Remember our suggestion of the middle classes canibalizing themselves, the “global” in nationalism, and on.
On our side of the pond, if Paris is listening, please show us some bravoure (alas brawn). Brains without balls, indeed a mortal mutation.
The race is on, either the elites heed the warning and sophisticate their approach, including inviting in outsider talent, or they serve more of the same, betting the short. There are a few timely redresses, they must include as a prime variable after all: global deplorables, their numbers and tweaking there-of. The kCal energy use of the deplorables got an undesirable burst.
We believe in top-down policies, many apply to range and over time, few are worthy in the long run. Indeed an interesting moment to see what our sorry ars “superior” elites can come up with. The cost of doing business, locally, but apt for copy-paste, got a jolt for all parties to learn from.
Again to Paris, “do not pause”.
In addition, health care in Belgium is far better than in france using their socialized medicine model.
Most of the medical cost increase in America is due to hospital and insurance administration.
I’ll have to tell my sister and her husband they’re Germans. After all they lived there for years.
And what about the Russian and American soldiers who lived there and the Americans who still live in Germany?
You my friend are on to something.
As an economic system, Fascism is the best system mankind has come up with since the ice age ended.
Communism failed everywhere from Cuba to China. Socialism has been hijacked by anti working class rich progressives. Capitalism is destruction of its workers, from engineers to dishwashers by cheap, cheaper cheapest labor.
Facism is reasonable government help for everyone both capital and labor and nationalism to prevent capitalists from scouring the earth for cheap cheaper cheapest labor.
Fascism is the perfect balance of all the competing economic forces. Mussolini and the greatest man of the 20th century, General Francisco Franco developed it and Franklin Roosevelt copies some of it for his new deal which was hi jacked by his communist advisors
What a man!!!!!!! Franco was the only man who fought a communist invasion whipped them, and drove them out of Spain and back to Russia on American Jewish communist Armand Hammer’s ships. Every other country invaded caved in to communism.
Anyone who wants to denounce General Franco go right ahead. Display your ignorance.
For some reason, Facist countries have a lower crime rate than capitalist socialist or communist countries.
Japan is a perfect example of Facism. Government is heavily involved in the economy and keeps the capitalists under control. Crime is very low due to strict law enforcement and few civil rights. Japan is very nationalistic.
Japan for the Japanese!!!!!!
Belgium, suppose nobody follows the news about signing Marrakech there or not.
For some time I did not understand what was going on, but I now wonder if I understand the game.
Belgium has a relatively large ‘populist’ party, anti EU, anti migration.
Alas, this party, NVA, is so big that Belgium cannot be governed without them.
How this exactly is legally, do not know.
But the game seems to be that the Belgian prime minister is going to sign Marrakech, thus manoevring NVA into the position that, in order to prevent the Belgian signature, NVA must let the government fall.
NVA then gets, it is hoped, I think, a double blame: letting the government fall, and prevent that Belgium signs.
As the yellow coat movement has begun also in Belgium I wonder what voters will do at the next election, putting party interests before the interests of the country may backfire.
French politicians do not have a clue about the why of the yellow coats, I wonder if Belgian politicians understand their voters better.
Brussels is the EU capital, and the Belgian capital, Belgian politicians, Van Rompuy, Verhofstadt, love well paid EU jobs
There are rioting.
For instance, every car was burnt in one of the most upperscale area of Paris, the Avenue Kléber. Videos are available on the net.
There are strugles with policemen. But, there are also often call from the protesting crowd for police to take their side. This has succeded sometimes.
Yes and no.
Depends on a couple of variables; knowing “tech” one of them.
My take: 90 % of people who can use computers with some skill don’t have that “tech”.
No…not really.
It was designed by, essentially, US military, to survive a nuclear attack, not “USSR occupation”.
Well….yes and no.
It can’t be “switched off” for a tech savy person. Oh yes, it CAN be switched off, with ease, for the rest.
Sort of.
Getting into OSI model, routing and firewalling here? Not really…..
But, for this purpose (say,”people control”) it’s not about switching off the Internet, oh no…not at all.
It’s about USING Internet to control people. And that’s another and much bigger topic.
The marred statue is only a copy. It’s made of plaster. Mainstream medias have fabricated an impressive event from a nothingburger.
AFAIK diesel fuel is the same as heating oil.
At least, when I lived in Germany it was.
That is, when you got the tank filled up for your little heating stove, I think the per-liter price was quite a bit lower than the price for vehicles at a gas station.
Actually, I think farms could also get the fuel for farm vehicles at a cheaper price than Mercedes drivers.
My friends who had an old Mercedes would come out to visit me and fill their tank from our heating oil tank.
I had a stove in my Bude that burned heating oil. Very common in those days. There was a tank out in the shed. We all shared paying for the heating oil. You had a Kanne that you filled from the tank and brought back to your living space and filled the tank of your heating stove. You got the thing going by letting a small amount of oil enter the burning cavity. T hen you dropped down into it a strip of wax-impregnated paper that you had lit with a match. Hopefully, the strip burned long enough to heat up the fuel so it started to burn, and you were good to go. This had to be done first thing on cold mornings in the winter. Don’t go back to bed until the thing is really going, otherwise you would have a problem on your hands with a flooded heating stove. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if many French people still heated this way. Not everyone has central heating, you know! As for whether this is the same thing as kerosene—not sure. Because I don’t think you can drive a diesel-burning vehicle on kerosene, but I could of course be wrong. We had a kerosene stove also when I was growing up. I never heard that one could drive anything with that fuel.
So, presumably the French do know what they are mad about, and so does Diane Johnstone.
What you mention is not free market economics.
Is that all you got?
said:
“They are simplistic and mechanistic in their thinking and long for the emergence of a Stalin or a Hitler who will quickly establish a network of death camps for “mystifiers” and “religious charlatans.”
Yawn and a laugh.
Hitler never had “a network of death camps”, or did anything that the Allies didn’t do, there is no proof that he did.
recommended, comments are a must: American Pravda: Holocaust Denial, by Ron Unz: http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
You know……more I recently think about all this “deplorables/whatever” thing against elites/Globalization/whatever…..more those peasant revolts in Europe come to mind.
Easier said than done, of course, however when there’s a will, there’s a way.
It’s been done before.
I’m in the US, naturally, others such as in Europe or elsewhere, would have to find their own way on this subject.
First, regarding certain of the mechanics of it.
As part of the process, information would be made readily available to any and all interested as to how partitions had been accomplished in the past..ie Czechoslovakia, the old Soviet Union, Cyprus, post WWI countries, etc.
Those wishing for the right of self-determination would be freely allowed to campaign and fully inform their respective group, pros and con, on the subject.
US government would stay completely neutral.
After a set period of time referendums on the subject could then take place to determine just which groups might be interested in separating and those person or groups that do not.
Those groups expressing a significant interest to separate could then amongst themselves determine what they want, and then elect leaders to represent their group’s interest.
They would meet, possibly under some form of agreed upon arbitration, to determine what territories would be occupied by whom. Included naturally would be multi-cult types (so it can’t be said they were not represented) who seem relatively indifferent to peoplehood, land, and culture.
Any such self-determination process were it to happen would have to have strong police and military presence not in general to protect from those desiring or seeking self-determination, but from those of the Antifa sort and or what is termed the radical left, in the case of the latter, more and more simply the US Democratic party.
Of course, despite a strong police and military presence and despite their best efforts to suppress it, there might be some violence during such a process.
But then, there’s already a great deal of violence taking place right now in the US. And hence, a big part of the reason for those who desire self-determination.
Post WWII, and considering the US role in it, and for those Euros wishing to improve on the already long odds against achieving the right of self-determination, the ‘Nazi’!TM meme shouldn’t be touched with ‘a ten foot pole’ and ought to be even supressed amongst one’s own.
Similarly stay away from the Confederacy meme, but know the history of the Civil War.
Regarding those things, some seem to think this is all some sort of a game.
It’s not.
In this scenario, non-Jewish European’s desiring it would still be aiming to have the right to preserve their race, ethnicity, and culture, it’s just the chances of even having the chance to do so would be improved.
Just wear your normal everyday street clothes when meeting or organizing.
Why allow for distractions from appealing to one’s own?
That doesn’t mean not to be aware of the entirety of the history and background (‘alternate history’ or otherwise) of the world wars, including the ‘H’, just acquire and ensure the right of self-determination first, and then go on from there as to type of governence.
Many would likely be plenty content with a republic home that was non-empire seeking, non wage slavery (ie non-cheap labor/mass immigration) economically based that wasn’t racially replacing/destroying them, besides creating massive amounts of strife.
Also, as part of this effort, simply to achieve the right of self determination, aim to educate as much of the general public as possible about how chattel slavery and its trade was not abolished but rather monetized via the 19th century introduction of the cheap labor/mass immigration system.
Relatedly, inform as many as possible about the horrible paradigm historically that chattel slavery and its trade established between slave holding elites and hangers on and non-slave holding citizens, a closely paralleling horrible paradigm that remains today with the cheap labor/mass immigration system, the economic and political basis of the multi-cultural society.
The slavery aspects underpinning multi-culturalism and its implications are devastating to the powers that be.
They need to be devastated.
Hammer them on that.
They can’t win that.
Consider informing as much of one’s own as possible, too, about the historic nature of the relationship between the US and Britain, about the very real possibility of the 1776 Revolution being a geo-political false split, and of the ‘special relationship’ between the two countries. Also inform them about the historic US/UK global empire scheme known as the New Rome.
And too, consider informing as much as one’s own as possible about the dysfunctional relationship, unhealthy to both, that has long existed between the Anglo-Saxon and Jewish peoples. That amicable separation (if at all possible) is best. Find those amongst the Jewish people of good will who are open to that and consider joint speaking engagements.
There’s a powerful moral case against multi-culturalism.
Generally, those saying no to it have the better cause.
It’s just that it’s been so poorly presented most don’t know of it.
Whatever happens or transpires, the morality of one’s endeavor is very important.
It can make all the difference.
This is said with the full awareness that at present this is against all odds, and the powers that be don’t have it in the cards pretty much for most everyone to have self-determination.
But it is some thoughts regarding potential actions.
Now, having said all that..
Do you happen to have any ideas as you have put it of ‘How to achieve a separation into a territorial entity of type my group wants”?
Well, you’ve put some effort in the post so I am obliged to reciprocate.
Yup. The “will” ,in particular.
It has.
Agree.
Curiously enough, you haven’t mentioned the cases I feel apply the most: Yugoslavia and Donbass/ Novorossiya; the later in particular.
BTW, that information is available, in minute detail, as we speak, to the public. Anyone willing to spend some time on the topic. Did I say “willing”?
Not in this Universe I am afraid.
WHOAH.
Can’t see that happening I am afraid.
I don’t think that Antifa, or Dems would be the problem and, oh yes, I am quite sure there would be significant military presence.
I’d change “some” to “extraordinary”. Everything short of tactical nuclear weapons.
No. There is no political violence right now in US. What you see as a violence people with experience in those matters see as a kindergarten play.
Long odds for sure.
Hehe…it isn’t. It’s not even a start of serious conversation.
Depends on that “will” thing.
You said in the very first sentence “when there’s a will, there’s a way”. I believe there is no will at the moment and foreseeable future.
So, I do NOT have any ideas about that at the moment and foreseeable future.
Fascism as National Humanism can work.
The Belgian Prime Minister is going to submit the request to sign the Pact to the Belgian Parliament. He will get enough votes from parties not in the government to pass the proposal (remember that there are dozens of parties in the Parliament).
The Prime Minister will sign the migration pact which will trigger the collapse of his government. New elections will be called, most likely in January at which time he will not be the new Prime Minister.
Remember that the King of Belgium is actually the King of the Belge (people) and not of the country.
Thank you thank you for the information.
Election on Trump was a peasant’s revolt. We, the peasant voters projected our wish for a leader on to candidate Trump.
Well yeah, they’re mad about heating fuel bills whatever it is, however delivered.
In the last 2 years Californians have seen the dangers of the kind of heating arrangements you describe.
Many rural and suburban areas that burnt down in the fires are in septic and propane tank areas. When the fire hits the propane tanks they just explode, flaming fuel everywhere house to house to house.
Relative lived in that Napa neighborhood where 22 people burnt to death. He saw the propane tanks exploding one by one up the hill to his house. They were the only family that survived. They took the fire road up the mountain and then to the coast.
I’d like to see propane use banned. That town Paradise that was burnt out had a lot of septic and propane homes on the outskirts.
Doesn’t matter with what or how a home business or any building is heated, underground gas lines in a city or fuel delivered by trucks, or coal and wood. It all costs money and taxes can raise the price to an unsustainable level
We have those systems in many areas of the US too. It’s as expensive as a gas companies underground pipes that deliver the fuel directly to the furnace.
Oil, gas in underground pipes, propane tanks diesel tanks wood and coal piles it’s all the same and the tax is on all heating fuel no matter what it is or how it’s delivered and used.
I’ve known about propane tanks all my life. I’d never buy a septic and or propane tank house but I know all about the kind of heating you describe. I assume you thought I was writing only about a municipal utility company with underground gas lines directly into the furnace and stove.
You can go out into the woods and get your own wood, but you still have to buy any kind of oil gas propane diesel whatever is used in your building
IMO it could probably happen in one of two ways.
Either 1) an Anglo led dictatorship, redefining the whole of the US as an Anglo led society based on the US Constitution (in fact what it was until the 20th century), or 2) local initiatives at the county/state level making their own political arrangements (and funding them) setting a path towards a US Confederation of States and the downgrading of central government and the Presidency.
Both paths would challenge current US Neoliberal power, and would be contested by all means, with the real issue being how that fight would work out.
And privatized medicine always “saves” money by overcharging you, extending your treatment and hiring the cheapest staff members possible.
Look up Denmark and its approach to immigration and immigrants.
France – and Italy, Greece, Portugal … – suffer from 9 years of depressed economies because of the eurozone straitjacket. “Helicopter money” (Milton Friedman’s term) for the masses is the way to go – parallel digital currencies in eurozone countries. Spent into circulation by national governments.
There is no EU law that forbids this*. Then it depends solely on political will in the country in question. The issue is domestic, and political not legal. The EU/ECB would have to be bystanders. They would of course like to stop it, but then they would have to invade.
____
* So how can a parallel digital currency in f.inst. France and Italy be EU-legal?
Answer:
A. as long as it is digital and not bills and coins, and not declared “legal tender” it is not EU-illegal, see
Consolidated versions of the Treaty on European Union and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, Article 128:
1. The European Central Bank shall have the exclusive right to authorise the issue of euro banknotes within the Union. The European Central Bank and the national central banks may issue such notes. The banknotes issued by the European Central Bank and the national central banks shall be the only such notes to have the status of legal tender within the Union.
2. Member States may issue euro coins subject to approval by the European Central Bank of the volume of the issue. The Council, on a proposal from the Commission and after consulting the European Parliament and the European Central Bank, may adopt measures to harmonise the denominations and technical specifications of all coins intended for circulation to the extent necessary to permit their smooth circulation within the Union.
B. Furthermore, the parallel currency issued (it resembles a government bond) shall not be redeemed in €, but may (only) be used to pay taxes, and is by this extinguished. Then it is not government debt as defined by the EU. So a “deficit” in this parallel currency does not count as government deficit as per the EU Maastricht rules.
Of course, countries in the eurozone straitjacket should act fast on this, because I believe the EU/ECB are aware of the possibilities and are now working overtime to “close the loophole”.
That’s really a stretch.
Equating a heating oil tank with a propane tank.
You are really ignorant.
and, looks like you can’t admit an error so you bolt off in a different direction.
Welcome troll…
Judging by your name you may be Belgian.
Anyhow, just one thing is clear to me at the moment, the Belgian ruling class wants Marrakech signed, and, but I’m not an expert in Belgian state legal affairs, wants to blame the ‘populist’ NVA for either not blocking the signature, thus not being consistent, or for letting the government fall.
In the last case, new elections, of which the ruling class hopes that NVA will be the loser.
Now again, I may be completely wrong in this analysis.
But clear seems that many in Belgium are fed up with this circus, as it has been called on Belgian tv
https://www.vrt.be/vrtnws/nl/2018/12/05/tom-leenaerts-over-calvo-en-de-roover/
I hope that this circus, where the interests of common people again are completely ignored by the ruling class, will have the same effect as Jupiter’s 23% increase in fuel prices; insurrection.
How it became possible that in many of the EU member states there emerged a ruling class completely without contact with middle and lower class, I still do not understand.
Since quite a while, year(s) maybe, the inclination of resorting to violence has been seen increasing in many EU member states.
But those in the Brussels EU ghetto seem to live completely isolated.
The easy victory of the yellow coats in France does not seem to have made any impact among most Belgian politicians.
Never before in French history had a president to accept defeat in just under two weeks.
What now is going to happen in France, I’ve no idea.
One thing is clear: Jupiter lost all credibility and authority.
The only way out I see in new elections, president and parliament, but if the French electoral system is not changed profoundy before elections, nothing will change.
De Gaulle, when he was asked to save France from civil war, could demand a new constitution, and got what he wanted.
But who in present France is so in esteem that he can demand a new constitution as condition for saving France ?
Just Marine le Pen has any chance, but cannot see how EU, NATO, Deep State, Trump, Israel, will let this happen.
What if in few days Michel will be in the same position as Macron now ?
The only man capable of leading Belgium right now seems to me to be Bart de Wever.
If clown Michel flies to Marrakech to sign, there are quite a few good hotels there, Churchill and Harry Hopkins liked it there.
It is rumoured that the Michel family has African investments for dozens of millions.
Furthermore, the point of my post was that diesel = heating oil.
But since you seemed to think the Californian wildfires are relevant to this thread:
Have you ever heard of a tank of diesel fuel exploding froma spark hiting it, like propane?
the whole point of it is that it is an effort to get it to burn in the first place.
A spark won’t do it.
So, back to the main topic, which is that I think the French know what they are rioting about, and so does Diane Johnstone. She is writing about France, not California, silly.
While I sympathize with France (also want to put these technocrat, neoliberal, globaist people six feet under) and those not conforming to the following statement, victims of a broken electoral process, France voted this guy into office! He was literally likened to Obama. What the hell did they think would happen?? These protests need to stop outside the doors of the people drinking the punch who vote for these clowns.
Agree.
Especially with:
Emphasize on “fight“.