The Unz Review - Mobile
The Unz Review: An Alternative Media Selection
A Collection of Interesting, Important, and Controversial Perspectives Largely Excluded from the American Mainstream Media
User Settings:
Max Comment Length?
Version?
Social Media?
 Read Aloud w/
 Show Word Counts
 No Video Autoplay
 No Infinite Scrolling

SaveCancel
← Trump Appointed Bolton Because Republic...  
Philip Weiss Archive
 Philip Weiss Archive
Israel Just Lost American Jews
• April 5, 2018
• 1,600 Words • 216 Comments • Reply
🔊 Listen RSS
Email This Page to Someone

 Remember My Information



=>
David Rothkopf, photo by Christopher Leaman
David Rothkopf, photo by Christopher Leaman

Bookmark Toggle AllToCAdd to LibraryRemove from Library • BShow CommentNext New CommentNext New Reply
Search Text Case Sensitive  Exact Words  Include Comments
List of Bookmarks

It finally happened. In the last day or so, major mainstream voices condemned Israel’s shootings of unarmed Palestinian protesters on March 30, in which 17 were killed.

Chris Hayes did it on MSNBC last night. “A frankly unconscionable use of force.” Ayman Mohyeldin of MSNBC called out the racism in the media’s indifference to the killings. David Rothkopf of the Carnegie Endowment questioned Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. The New York Times, Washington Post and J Street all criticized the murders (albeit with equivocations), while on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer show, Cornel West said Martin Luther King Jr would have spoken out against Israel’s “massacre” in Gaza, and Brian Lehrer, an Israel supporter who regularly hosts neoconservatives, did not seek to contradict West.

Why did the dam break and what does it mean?

It happened because the left is applying all the force here, largely through social media; and the rightwing advocates are silent. Bill Kristol, Jeffrey Goldberg and Jennifer Rubin seem to have taken one look at the awful videos from Gaza and, finding the Israeli actions indefensible, turned back to Trump.

It is hugely meaningful: The American Jewish love affair with Israel is over. We are going to see more and more outright signs of the breakup in the discourse and in our politics too in coming years.

Let’s consider the dynamics first. The mainstream editorials appeared only after social media, alt web sites, and human rights groups said emphatically for several days what was plain as the nose on your face: that these were war crimes. And more important, the mainstream spoke after seeing there was no pushback from the Zionist center/right.

The Onion did as much for the narrative as anyone. “Teen On Birthright Trip Hadn’t Expected To See So Many Dead Palestinians,” it mocked. The Onion‘s fictitious young Jew, Sarah Caplan, said she was “surprised that there were so many people her age in the Israeli Defense Forces killing Palestinians.”

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem condemned the shootings as crimes the day they happened. Four days later, Human Rights Watch called the killings “unlawful” and “calculated,” and said the soldiers fired because of a “longstanding culture of impunity.”

Then Omar Shakir of Human Rights Watch threatened to prosecute Israeli officials for war crimes.

Israel, we will be watching & documenting what you do in Gaza on Friday. Domestic impunity won’t protect you from prosecution abroad.

IfNotNow, the non-Zionist Jewish group, did not need to be told these were murders. It led demonstrations at the Israeli consulate in Boston on Tuesday, at which eight young Jews were arrested for saying the killings go against the spirit of Passover, and at the offices of a New York Jewish establishment group last night:

The group called on the URJ [the Union for Reform Judaism], the largest denomination of American Jewry — which has taken bold progressive positions against gun violence and Israel’s mistreatment of liberal Jews, among other issues — to condemn the shocking murders of Palestinian protesters by the IDF.

Some voices in high places spoke out. Mohyeldin of NBC hit the racist blind spot in the mainstream coverage of Gaza:

Its not just a double standard among liberals & progressives… ask yourself what the mainstream media coverage would have been like if 15 Israelis were killed? This conflict will never be solved so long as the public & politicians remain misinformed & uninformed

After Rula Jebreal wrote, “The 1-state reality…is gun practice to liquidate humans rights, ultimately killing Israeli democracy,” David Rothkopf responded eloquently,

Until every resident of the land over which Israel enforces control has equal rights and protections under the law it’s not a democracy.

Rothkopf is as Jewish establishment as they come. The former head of Foreign Policy magazine, he once tarred Walt and Mearsheimer as gentile anti-Semites (“they made a cynical decision to cash in on anti-Semitism by offering to dress up old hatreds in the dowdy Brooks Brothers suits of the Kennedy School and the University of Chicago”). But Rothkopf was enraged:

Israel’s brutal treatment of the demonstrators in Gaza…and Gaza itself…is the anti-Passover. It represents the height of hypocrisy: A supposedly Jewish state violating the most basic concepts of the religion in order to defend its “right to exist.”

Notice his sarcasm about a mantra Israel supporters have tried to shove down our throats forever: its right to exist.

The most important element of the reaction to the massacre was the fact that the neocons and rightwing loudmouths were quiet. They know they cannot defend Israel’s conduct, so they sat on their hands. Bill Kristol is silent. Jeffrey Goldberg silent. Jennifer Rubin silent. Bret Stephens silent. Bari Weiss silent. Tamara Cofman Wittes, silent.

The usual chorus of very connected mainstream hooligans who campaign for Israel in the press and on television was dumfounded. They don’t understand why Israel did this, they just wish it would go away. (And they can all say that they have bigger fish to fry: Trump. But it must tear them up that Netanyahu loves Trump.)

Their silence left the field to Bernie Sanders, for his good statement on the killings– including to Jake Tapper on TV. Followed by Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota:

I am horrified by the tragic wounding & killing of Palestinian protesters in Gaza last Friday. Attacks on peaceful Palestinian protesters must end, and the U.S. & the international community must do more to support a resolution to the conflict.

Ari Fleischer is surely right, when he observes that progressive Democrats are beginning to turn against Israel:

Democrats – welcome to what your party has become. 1) It’s not a protest when you cross a sovereign border. It’s an invasion. 2) The Democrats used to support Israel. Now, many of them don’t.

Liberal media is responsive to these stirrings. This week there were finally outspoken Palestinian voices on the most important platforms. Diana Buttu had an op-ed in the Washington Post saying, It’s “time to crack down on Israel.”

[A]s the United States and the E.U. continue to try to appease Israel, Palestinians pay the price — with their lives.

Rawan Yaghi got an op-ed in the New York Times, with a wrenching description of a visit to the protests on Sunday:

I left the protest thinking of the rest of Gaza — shellshocked for years, its borders closed and its United Nations-funded infrastructure in decay. I thought of the kids in my neighborhood who play football in what used to be the ground floor of a tall residential building, with bare concrete columns and poking iron rods as their only audience. And I thought: Once again, Gaza the Injured has come out to protest, and to scream for life.

So the left was dominating the commentary on the massacre; and mainstream voices finally spoke up.

The New York Times ended its three-day silence on the killings with an editorial that had unusually sharp language for Israel. The Israeli ambassador to the U.N. was angered. Though the Times typically framed the matter as a crisis for Israel, with the headline, “Israel Courts Catastrophe in Gaza Protests,” it dared to pronounce that Israel should “not use live ammunition on unarmed demonstrators.”

Israel’s response appears to have been excessive, as human rights groups have asserted.

A godawful Washington Post editorial said that Israel fell into Hamas’s “trap” by killing so many Palestinians. But it conceded that Israel had suffered “a moral and political blow.”

J Street ended its three-day silence with a statement putting blame on Palestinians and Hamas, but noting the “disturbingly high number of casualties.”

We urge the Israeli government and IDF to exercise maximum possible restraint and to use non-lethal force in such situations. We are dismayed that members of the Israeli government have already dismissed out of hand calls to conduct a thorough and independent investigation of these events.

And last night Chris Hayes broke his silence with a segment denouncing the shooting of 750 Palestinians. “Yes that is a correct number.” After the usual disclaimers about Palestinian extremism, he said that that “in no way justifies what Israeli soldiers appear to have done, which is perch on a hill and pick off protesters with sniper fire.” They “rained down bullets on unarmed people, again and again and again.” Then Hayes called out the “vast number of Congressmen” who have said nothing against the massacre.

Yes, Hayes was late, but he knows the story. He and Mohyeldin work for a network that is run by a man (David Cohen) who threw fundraisers for the Israeli army, and that is chaired by a man (Brian Roberts) “known for his affinity for Israel.” Jake Tapper works for a network whose marketing exec wrote speeches for Netanyahu.

My headline says that American Jews are done with Israel. The deluge is coming. Ten years ago Max Blumenthal came out as an anti-Zionist at rallies for the Israeli massacre of the moment, and it was shocking. Today David Rothkopf comes out as an anti-Zionist, and we all get it. So much has happened since Cast Lead of ’08-09. One massacre after another, that ravening Israeli Jews fully approved. American Jews are not going to hold the bag any more.

Thanks to Ofer Neiman, Allison Deger, Scott Roth, Bob Herbst, and James North.

(Republished from MondoWeiss by permission of author or representative)
← Trump Appointed Bolton Because Republic...  
 
← Trump Appointed Bolton Because Republic...  
Hide 216 CommentsLeave a Comment
216 Comments to "Israel Just Lost American Jews"
Commenters to Ignore
Commenters to ignore (one per line)

Save ListCancel
...to Follow
Commenters to follow (one per line)

Save ListCancel
Endorsed Only
Trim Comments?
    []
  1. joun says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:06 am GMT

    No, it didn’t. It never will. Ever.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Mishra
    Exactly right. We see so much wishful thinking on this site.

    Israel Just Lost American Jews? It'll never happen.

    And killing Palestinians is a feature, not a bug.

    That's the kind of relationship they enjoy.
    , @Realist
    Nothing on Fox condemning the killing. Supper rich Jews will continue to support Israel.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc.
    AgreeDisagreeLOLTroll
    These buttons register your public Agreement, Disagreement, Troll, or LOL with the selected comment. They are ONLY available to recent, frequent commenters who have saved their Name+Email using the 'Remember My Information' checkbox, and may also ONLY be used once per hour.
    Ignore Commenter Follow Commenter
     More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  2. Taco Town says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:09 am GMT

    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jilles dykstra
    Germany forbade Finkelstein and Ilian Pappe to speak there.
    The Palestinian question is a hot, and difficult item in Germany.
    On the one hand, the holocaust guilt feelings that exist there to this day make criticism of Israel next to impossible, both legally and morally, on the other hand the plight of the Palestinians is well known.

    https://www.nzz.ch/international/mindestens-neun-tote-und-ueber-1300-verletzte-bei-neuen-gaza-protesten-ld.1374998

    At least nine deaths and more than 1300 wounded by Gaza protests.

    , @jacques sheete

    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.
     
    Sez a pissant nobody.

    Keep kidding yourself; it's amusing.
    , @Eagle Eye
    Here is the REALITY that the MSM agitator don't want you to look at.

    The population of the Arab-held territories - the former Jordanian "West Bank" and the former Egyptian "Gaza Strip" - almost QUINTUPLED since 1967.

    In 2014, the total fertility rate per woman in the Gaza Strip was 4.24.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_the_Palestinian_territories

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaza_Strip

    , @annamaria
    The criminalization of the Jewish State by the power-hungry criminals: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/44078-in-wake-of-gaza-massacre-israeli-leaders-should-be-prosecuted-for-war-crimes
    "Avigdor Lieberman [a native of Moldova], Israel's defense minister, said the IDF soldiers "deserve a medal" for protecting the border. "As for a commission of inquiry -- there won't be one," he declared on Israeli Army Radio. ...
    Under the Fourth Geneva Convention, an occupying power has a legal duty to protect the occupied. Grave breaches of the convention constitute war crimes. They include willful killing; willfully causing great suffering or serious injury; intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population, and intentionally launching attacks with the knowledge they will cause incidental loss of life or injury to civilians The IDF committed all of these grave breaches on March 30."
    , @John Gruskos
    Jesus cares about the Palestinians.
    , @Paulv
    Nobody should. They have land to build a state but they don't.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  3. Duncan says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:11 am GMT

    When you know your wrong and you know everyone else knows your wrong, what do you? You double down. This isn’t even remotely close to a beginning of an end.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Colleen Pater
    weis so a few jews are taking cucking in house maybe they realize its just too obvious to preach self destruction to whites and then blatantly bless self preservation for israel so they calculate they can remain silent and just let jewish tribalism do what jewish tribalism does and things will be as they always have. Bill Kristol are you fucking kidding me this guy goes an tv a dozen times a year to say whites are trash that need to hurry up and die. we all know NY jews are embarrassed of the other NY jews and will at the slightest opening rant about them to a goy they know. I like the hasids and orthodox and so find myself defending jews to jews me an anti semite lol.The better question is why didnt donald extract from israel a promise on solidarity on nationalism promise for the 400 billion or whatever it was he gave then on day 3. he should have forced israel into a quid pro quo on the right to ethno nationalism.
    \yeah the jewish far left is toying with anti zionism those mishlings maybe have had their IQs reduced by all that race mixing at harvard and dont see their other mischief will cause them to need a homeland to flee to when the saxon finally loses his shit
    , @bobolink
    One hopes there is substance to this article, but never forget the component of the communists' dialectical strategy that consists of repetition of "two steps forward, one step back", which of course relentlessly, although with pauses, produces what they regard as progress.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  4. Allenbard Woodison says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:19 am GMT

    It is a very strange world this writer lives in, where “The Right” is represented by Jonah Goldberg. I wonder where this place is…

    Read More
    • Replies: @deschutes
    Oh, really? Goldberg is in fact a conservative, pro-Israeli columnist. If Goldberg isn't a right wing Likkud, what is he then? A Jewish liberal!?

    Get outta here, schmuckface :-D

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  5. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:31 am GMT • 100 Words

    Me Weiss obviously doesn’t read Jewish community publications. Right or left politically, pro or anti the progressive causes of abortion, criminal rights, gay marriage, trannies whatever, the tribal publications the majority of Jews read are totally “ my Israel right or wrong forever and ever.

    Maybe a few of Mr Weiss’ associates are anti Israel but he needs to get out into the community. If he does he will learn the vast majority are still very pro Israel.

    Even if ordinary Jews turn against Israel AIPAC, ADL, AJC, Friends of the IDF, Hadassah and 99 percent of the Jewish organizations and the people who work for those organizations will still lobby for Israel to keep their extremely well paid jobs if for nothing else.

    Read More
    • Agree: Herald
    • Replies: @Moi
    Mr. Weiss is a decent man, but you are absolutely correct and Weiss is daydreaming.

    Hayes and Mohyeldin are overpaid MSM shills. And Hayes knows squat about the ME region. The NYT and WashPo have supported the regular "mowing of grass" by the IDF terrorists in Gaza. Cornel West is a very good man, but also knows little about the ME.

    Perhaps Weiss might have perused this before sounding the trumpets of Israel's demise:

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/04/06/cnn-blaming-the-palestinian-victim/

    Israel is safe as long as the US follows Tel Aviv's commands.
    , @Beefcake the Mighty
    This is exactly right. Whether or not ordinary Jews oppose Israeli actions, Organized Jewry never will, and they are the problem, not ordinary Jews.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  6. Mishra says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:35 am GMT
    @joun
    No, it didn't. It never will. Ever.

    Exactly right. We see so much wishful thinking on this site.

    Israel Just Lost American Jews? It’ll never happen.

    And killing Palestinians is a feature, not a bug.

    That’s the kind of relationship they enjoy.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  7. NoseytheDuke says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:37 am GMT

    The situation has been beastly and abominable for many, many years and only now it’s too much? Is the real concern about those who lost their lives or the prospect of the US taxpayer money gusher being turned off?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  8. Anonymous[192] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:44 am GMT

    I was hoping for “Israel and Jews Just Lost America” headline. Maybe next time.

    Read More
    • LOL: Seamus Padraig
    • Replies: @Kaza
    Israel and Jews need America's money and dumb boys to fight Zionist agenda. Israel and AIPAC with Federal Reserve and other big banks are sucking America dry. The parasites will make another financial donations and get the president they can control. And the show goes on....no tree grows to heaven and no empire lasted for ever. Change will come but how many people will perish...?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  9. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:47 am GMT • 100 Words

    I actually stopped reading when he quoted His exhalted holiness St Michael King patron saint of communist wife and sex partner beaters.

    I’m neither a Jew politician writer *intellectual journalist or anything else influential but I do read several Jewish publications every week and Mr Weiss is wrong, wrong, wrong.

    Maybe if Cornel West and Weiss can get rid of every Congress critter, senator, every foreign service officer every Jew in the state department and every army officer above the rank of major and replace those critters with Pro Palestinian people something might change.

    But they would have to overcome the American pro Israel lobby and some very nasty Israelis who could do to them what was done to Coubt Bernadotte, Colonel Serot, Lord Mayne, Dag Hammerskold, Olaf Palme perhaps President Kennedy and Lee Oswald and numerous lesser knowns who got in the way of Israeli Supremacists.

    Read More
    • Agree: renfro
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  10. Johnny Smoggins says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:51 am GMT

    If 90 year old Germans who were accountants in the National Socialist government can be tried for war crimes than anyone who’s ever served in the IDF can be tried for war crimes against Palestinians.

    Remember Jews “I was just following orders” isn’t an excuse right?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    said:
    "Remember Jews “I was just following orders” isn’t an excuse right?"

    And remember, there were no "orders" for what is alleged that can be shown.

    related & recommended:
    'Nazis never denied 'holocaust' / WRONG'
    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=8165&p=87337

    Endless numbers denied the impossible claims made against them.


    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
     
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  11. Virgile says:
    April 7, 2018 at 5:06 am GMT • 100 Words

    Israel arrogance is financed by the American Jews. They bear the moral responsibity of the killings of Palestinians. As the whole non-jewish world if slowly realizing, is that Jews do not deserve any more the qualifications of “victims” that they have misused to cash easy money and kill Arabs, they are now accomplice to murderers.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  12. anony-mouse says:
    April 7, 2018 at 5:07 am GMT

    Most of the individuals he mentions as actually saying negative things about Israel aren’t Jewish.

    Oh yeah, 8 young Jews in Boston, too. You can get more than that to protest the closing of a door.

    From this he concludes that ‘Israel just lost American Jews’.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  13. Wally says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:04 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Johnny Smoggins
    If 90 year old Germans who were accountants in the National Socialist government can be tried for war crimes than anyone who's ever served in the IDF can be tried for war crimes against Palestinians.

    Remember Jews "I was just following orders" isn't an excuse right?

    said:
    “Remember Jews “I was just following orders” isn’t an excuse right?”

    And remember, there were no “orders” for what is alleged that can be shown.

    related & recommended:
    Nazis never denied ‘holocaust’ / WRONG

    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=8165&p=87337

    Endless numbers denied the impossible claims made against them.

    The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  14. Mark James says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:33 am GMT • 200 Words

    I happened to catch the Chris Hayes comment (MSNBC). To give it some context it was about 40 min’s into the show and done in a kind of astounded manner.
    I give him credit. This isn’t Sinclair Broadcasting. Hayes isn’t a robot and he is putting his career on the line.

    What Hayes (and others) have to face is the Democratic Party is going to have to break with Israel and see that funding slide away. Because there is no other way out. It didn’t happen this year –far from it– but AIPAC is going to have to told to get lost. BDS is a real threat and Israel will expect a Democratic president and congress (should they be elected) to clamp down. Consider who will be controlling the debates and picture all being asked ‘what will you be doing to put an end to BDS’ , candidate X? The bulk of the party are no longer supporters of Israel even if most of the pols are. It’s untenable.

    The Republicans will not be a threat to Israel. Most of the party are Christian Zionist and GOP leadership is in the tank for Likud.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    Most Republicans are not Christian zionists. Christian zionists may be loud, but they are concentrated in just 10 states; the civil war confederate states minus Florida.

    And if Jewish funding to the preachers disappears, so will the massive support for Israel.

    If they have any religious affiliation, Republicans tend to be non Zionist mainstream Protestants such as Lutherans Methodists Prbysterian, anti Zionist Episcopals and Catholics The Lutherans tend to be as anti Zionist as the episcopal.
    , @ANON
    I was inclined to accept the scepticism of early comments but I think your nitty gritty answer may be close to the mark. Consider the way Obama's first presidential campaign was run. Consider the way Momentum and the young Corbynistas have taken over UK Labour. But it will be messy with no outcome guaranteed from day to day. (To be distinguished from perfectly executed smooth running Jew related exercises like the bringing down of the WTC towers). What it does make likely in the short run is a Democratic defeat in 2020 despite lots of Jewish money still available for the campaign (and for the more Israel friendly Democrat contender).
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  15. Lil Abner says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:39 am GMT • 100 Words

    It is high time for the people of the world to rein in the talmudic sociopaths that run Israel. It is way past the time for the USA to stop subsidizing the murderous racist state and its thuggish governments that have unleashed a holocaust on the Palestinian people. We have seen this before. It is called kill the Indians – steal their land.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    We have seen this before.
     
    Repeatedly.

    It is called,
     
    Get the dumb goyim to fight amongst themselves while pocketing shekel after shekel all the while. Mock and humiliate them too.

    So much fun!

    , @Jake
    American Indians and Palestinians are not anything close to a good analogy. If for the Americas we mean all of the continents, we have the fact of Aztec human sacrifice on scale so large that most people cannot fathom it possible. To not utterly destroy that political and religious culture would be to serve the Beast.

    In North America, European explorers and then pioneer settlers could march for a hundred miles without spying any sign of human life, much less a village or even a group of nomads. Most whites slaughtered by Indians on the frontier weren't even on lands claimed by an y tribe as their true home space; rather, most whites slaughtered by Indians on the frontier were on hunting range and/or area disputed between tribes (with one OK-ing the white settlement, and the other then slaughtering the whites to hit back at their Indian enemy).

    The above also goes for the Spanish in Mexico. They often marched for a hundred miles or more before encountering any Indians - but Mexico City was a giant metropolis built upon human sacrifice.

    The whole area of Palestine was rather densely populated the entire nearly 2000 years after the Romans destroyed the Temple because of the Pharisee led rebellion. Jews from Europe from the 1920s through 1948 were not marching 100, or even 10, nor even 3, miles in Palestine without seeing any villages or any farms or any tended livestock.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  16. Eagle Eye says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:07 am GMT • 100 Words

    Ten years ago Max Blumenthal came out as an anti-Zionist …

    Why isn’t that Max B., the son and apple of the eye of Sydney “Socks” Blumenthal, one of Hillary Clinton’s plumbers and fixers?

    Readers with long(ish) memories will recall leaks showing that Sydney B. had shared with his boss Hillary a string of emails conveying young Max Blumenthal’s profound and scintillating insights.

    But for Max Blumenthal’s youthful genius, Hillary might never have won the presidency.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anonymous
    Good point. Username checks out.
    , @Stevens
    Max served as a Hillary plumber/fixer when he coordinated with his father the false narrative that the Benghazi attack was the result of an American anti-Muslim propaganda video on Youtube.

    This was within hours of the Benghazi attack, and we know Sydney was a key architect of the Libyan regime change using the same Al Queda types that attacked the Americans in Benghazi.

    Max also quit his journalism job for a Lebanese newspaper because the paper refused to push for Regime Change in Syria.

    Now Max pretends to be anti-neocon and anti-regime change for Syria.

    Which reminds me that Phil Weiss was all too eager to believe that Assad really gassed his own people in Syria after Obama declared that doing so would be the Red Line that would draw the US into another war for the Jews.

    Recall also that it was Phil Weiss who was Chosen by Jeffrey Epstein to write a puff piece about him when Epstein really needed it, and Phil Weiss delivered the goods.

    The Fantasist
    Accused of paying underage girls for sex, superrich money manager Jeffrey Epstein is finding that living in a dream world is dangerous—even if you can pay for it.
    4 Comments
    By Philip Weiss Published Dec 8, 2007
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  17. jilles dykstra says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:33 am GMT

    Wishful thinking, I fear.
    USA jews just condemn Netanyahu’s suicidal policies.
    Talmud rules say that a jew cannot kill a gentile when this brings danger to the jewish community.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    Killing Palestinians and stealing their property doesn’t endanger Jews. America has israel’s back no matter what they do.

    Anyway, Jews follow whatever rules are most useful and ignore rules that don’t help achieve their goals.

    So do most people and all governments.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  18. mark green says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:37 am GMT • 300 Words

    “Israel Just Lost American Jews”!

    Israel Just lost American Jews?

    Really?

    American Jews are therefore going to do what?

    –Supply Palestinians with guns to defend themselves?

    –Urge Washington to suspend America’s multi-billion-dollar allowance to the Jewish State?

    Of course not. Never. Not in a hundred years. Real pressure on Israel will never happen. Why? American Jews won’t let it happen.

    So what’s with all this Jewish hand-wringing? More theater? More deception?

    After all, these latest killings by the IDF are neither unusual nor remarkable. Calculated cruelty and mass murder are entirely consistent with the Talmudic State’s long-term strategy: Marginalize. Neutralize. Expand. Expel.

    Am I missing anything?

    Everything’s pretty much going according to plan. This includes the silent capture of Washington.

    Is this an exaggeration? Am I making this up?

    And don’t Zionists control our news media, Mr. Weiss? It certainly looks that way.

    I”m sorry that ‘progressive’ Jews are feeling uneasy about the bloodletting in Palestine, Mr. Weiss, but then again, I’m not really sure that these heartfelt (((progressives))) are all that sincere.

    After all, if they were, wouldn’t they meet with and work alongside their gentile counterparts?

    Or does their loathing of the ‘far right’ exceed their compassion for the Palestinians?

    It certainly looks that way.

    What if all this (((public chatter))) was actually just a ploy?–(to fool the goyim).

    Stranger things have happened.

    In the meantime, I await the day when the headline reads: ‘Israel has Lost America’s Whites’.

    When that day arrives, expect genuine change in Israel/Palestine.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Malcolm X-Lax
    Yep. This is a common exaggeration. Hit any liberal jew on israel and they will point to the mildest criticism of israel as evidence of their moral consistency; but it just underscores their hypocrisy and double standards. Israeli jews will never allow themselves to suffer the fate of South African whites.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  19. Anonymous[192] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:53 am GMT
    @Eagle Eye

    Ten years ago Max Blumenthal came out as an anti-Zionist ...
     
    Why isn't that Max B., the son and apple of the eye of Sydney "Socks" Blumenthal, one of Hillary Clinton's plumbers and fixers?

    Readers with long(ish) memories will recall leaks showing that Sydney B. had shared with his boss Hillary a string of emails conveying young Max Blumenthal's profound and scintillating insights.

    But for Max Blumenthal's youthful genius, Hillary might never have won the presidency.

    Good point. Username checks out.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  20. Randal says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:05 am GMT • 100 Words

    Israel Just Lost American Jews

    Weiss seems very excited about this, but American Jews are just a tiny minority of Americans – 1-2% or so. So what’s the big deal about this, for him?

    I mean, it would be “antisemitic” to suggest that the jews wield disproportionate influence, we know that, so what is the big deal about 1-2% of the US population supposedly changing their minds on an issue?

    As for that, let’s see how things play out, eh? My prediction – easy words are easy when it doesn’t matter. Let’s see what these tribalists are saying when it actually matters to the real welfare of the tribal homeland.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  21. Dan Hayes says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:08 am GMT

    If Israel ever loses America’s support, which I doubt, then Israel is finished!

    The only thing preventing the EU from doing a Zimbabwe-Rhodesia on Israel is continuing American support!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  22. sarz says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:19 am GMT • 100 Words

    I thought Philip Weiss had his own website. Last I looked you were banned for questioning the Holocaust. So what’s he doing over here? This is a serious free speech place. I had a little barf when I saw the Passover referred to as something good. It’s tough keeping G_d and the wonder worker with the goat head from getting all mixed up.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  23. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:32 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Mark James
    I happened to catch the Chris Hayes comment (MSNBC). To give it some context it was about 40 min's into the show and done in a kind of astounded manner.
    I give him credit. This isn't Sinclair Broadcasting. Hayes isn't a robot and he is putting his career on the line.

    What Hayes (and others) have to face is the Democratic Party is going to have to break with Israel and see that funding slide away. Because there is no other way out. It didn't happen this year --far from it-- but AIPAC is going to have to told to get lost. BDS is a real threat and Israel will expect a Democratic president and congress (should they be elected) to clamp down. Consider who will be controlling the debates and picture all being asked 'what will you be doing to put an end to BDS' , candidate X? The bulk of the party are no longer supporters of Israel even if most of the pols are. It's untenable.

    The Republicans will not be a threat to Israel. Most of the party are Christian Zionist and GOP leadership is in the tank for Likud.

    Most Republicans are not Christian zionists. Christian zionists may be loud, but they are concentrated in just 10 states; the civil war confederate states minus Florida.

    And if Jewish funding to the preachers disappears, so will the massive support for Israel.

    If they have any religious affiliation, Republicans tend to be non Zionist mainstream Protestants such as Lutherans Methodists Prbysterian, anti Zionist Episcopals and Catholics The Lutherans tend to be as anti Zionist as the episcopal.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  24. Brabantian says: • Website
    April 7, 2018 at 8:36 am GMT

    A helpful Albert Einstein meme for the world to know

    Read More
    • Disagree: SolontoCroesus
    • Replies: @Wally
    Except that what the Nazis allegedly 'did to Jews' is simply impossible, completely without proof.
    www.codoh.com

    Yawn, more use of fraud Einstein, the fake 'genius Jew'.

    Albert Einstein was a Fraud
    http://coconutrevival.com/?p=5656
    and
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMTQFFFeOVs
    and
    Einstein, plagiarist of the century
    https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_einstein.htm

    , @Wally
    See here as fraud Einstein signed off on absurd 'mass extermination steam chambers' at ridiculous 'death camp Treblinka'.

    'All Steamed up at Treblinka'
    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11684&p=87659

    www.codoh.com

    , @SolontoCroesus
    I disagree that comparing zionism and "what zionists are doing to Palestinians" is comparable to National Socialism.

    Zionism is its own entity, its own movement, has its own unique history and its own ideology quite separate and distinct from National Socialism German Workers Party.

    Zionism should be -- it must be -- understood and condemned on its own terms.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  25. animalogic says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:37 am GMT • 100 Words

    Unfortunately, I must agree with the bulk of commentators here: damn little will change. The US & Israel are tangled up together in a death embrace, regardless of a whatever current trifling criticisms. The IDF, that most moral of armies & its various enablers & parasites have little to fear.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  26. Sam J. says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:40 am GMT

    The only solution is for all Jews to move to Israel so they can stop it.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  27. animalogic says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:41 am GMT • 100 Words

    Unfortunately, I must agree with the bulk of commentators here” damn little will change. The US & Israel are tangled up together in a death embrace, regardless of a whatever current trifling criticisms. The IDF, that most moral of armies & its various enablers & parasites have little to fear.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  28. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:49 am GMT • 200 Words

    It finally happened. In the last day or so, major mainstream voices condemned Israel’s shootings of unarmed [ and non violent, non threatening] Palestinian protesters [in cold blood for the world to see] on March 30, in which 17 were killed.

    I think I understand the naysayers’ points, and I wish Weiss were wise enough to quit calling the sewerstream corporate media “mainstream,” but isn’t this a step in the right direction?

    Uri Avnery, another voice of reason (in contrast to the sewerstream morons who’re constantly in our faces with their garbage), makes a case similar to Weiss’.:

    In my youth, when I was already a member of the anti-British [terrorist] underground, I was working in the office of a British lawyer, many of whose clients were officials of the British administration. I often asked myself: “How can it be that such intelligent people can behave so stupidly?” They were nice people, who treated even a lowly clerk like me politely. But they had no alternative: the occupation compels the occupier to behave stupidly… [and] the occupation is not a natural situation, and some day it will come to an end.

    -Uri Avnery, A Song is Born

    http://zope.gush-shalom.org/home/en/channels/avnery/1523017627/

    Read More
    • Replies: @anon
    Phii Weiss has declaimed the glorious tipping point when Israel's utopianish ideals would be realized at least as many times as Bibi declared Iran was 6 months from the bomb.

    Meaningless hyperventilating/hyperbole.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  29. ANON[436] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:52 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Mark James
    I happened to catch the Chris Hayes comment (MSNBC). To give it some context it was about 40 min's into the show and done in a kind of astounded manner.
    I give him credit. This isn't Sinclair Broadcasting. Hayes isn't a robot and he is putting his career on the line.

    What Hayes (and others) have to face is the Democratic Party is going to have to break with Israel and see that funding slide away. Because there is no other way out. It didn't happen this year --far from it-- but AIPAC is going to have to told to get lost. BDS is a real threat and Israel will expect a Democratic president and congress (should they be elected) to clamp down. Consider who will be controlling the debates and picture all being asked 'what will you be doing to put an end to BDS' , candidate X? The bulk of the party are no longer supporters of Israel even if most of the pols are. It's untenable.

    The Republicans will not be a threat to Israel. Most of the party are Christian Zionist and GOP leadership is in the tank for Likud.

    I was inclined to accept the scepticism of early comments but I think your nitty gritty answer may be close to the mark. Consider the way Obama’s first presidential campaign was run. Consider the way Momentum and the young Corbynistas have taken over UK Labour. But it will be messy with no outcome guaranteed from day to day. (To be distinguished from perfectly executed smooth running Jew related exercises like the bringing down of the WTC towers). What it does make likely in the short run is a Democratic defeat in 2020 despite lots of Jewish money still available for the campaign (and for the more Israel friendly Democrat contender).

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  30. deschutes says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:07 am GMT
    @Allenbard Woodison
    It is a very strange world this writer lives in, where "The Right" is represented by Jonah Goldberg. I wonder where this place is...

    Oh, really? Goldberg is in fact a conservative, pro-Israeli columnist. If Goldberg isn’t a right wing Likkud, what is he then? A Jewish liberal!?

    Get outta here, schmuckface :-D

    Read More
    • Replies: @Twodees Partain
    Jonah Goldberg is a whining little leftard of the sort that is referred to as a "conservative", as in "neocon". If he represents conservatism, I'll take mine rare.
    , @Joe Franklin

    Oh, really? Goldberg is in fact a conservative, pro-Israeli columnist. If Goldberg isn’t a right wing Likkud, what is he then? A Jewish liberal!?
     
    Zionist are an American-recognized protected victim class group too, the same as feminist and queers and Afros and Muslims and....etc.

    Zionist receive illicit federal entitlements too, the same as all the other protected victim class groups....because they are all supposedly oppressed.

    American snooze-papers and TV regularly lecture gentiles and anti-fascist that the Jewish people of Zion are eternally oppressed by Nazi and white supremacist, the same kind of oppression claimed by all of the other protected victim class groups.

    So yea, Zionist are very leftist.

    The state of Israel doesn't even have a constitution, so there are zero limits on the law making power of Israel's central government.

    The Israeli central government with its unlimited law making power is totalitarian, and it demonstrates this fact everyday to the world. In fact, Jews and other protected victim cultist in the US are continuously perverting the constitution in the US so as to make the US more totalitarian like Israel.

    The false dichotomy of choice presented to the people in the US between victim cult entitlement crap and Zionist entitlement crap is very tiresome.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  31. Realist says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:07 am GMT
    @joun
    No, it didn't. It never will. Ever.

    Nothing on Fox condemning the killing. Supper rich Jews will continue to support Israel.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  32. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    April 7, 2018 at 9:08 am GMT • 200 Words

    Israel just lost American Jews? That’s a good one, but April FOOLS day is over. Ain’t going to happen, never will.
    American Jews will stay loyal to the Fatherland, what we’re seeing now is just the ‘good cop vs bad cop’ play being staged, to make gullible American GOYIM think that American Jews are finally showing some empathy to the Palestinians, who’ve been getting butchered, terrorized, bombed, kidnapped and never seen again, used for weapons testing and dispossessed of their land for over 70 years, while American Jews were not only cheering the onslaught, but funding it with billions each year in tax-free donations.

    Where were these Jews when they read about Gaza bordering on the edge of complete breakdown, with no drinking water available–since the IDF had bombed the treatment plants–no meds being allowed in and not enough food, or as one Israeli MK member said, “Putting them on a diet.”

    Even that unhinged war monger, ‘Nutty’ Nikki Haley, is going full retard, post a pic of MLK on her Twitter page, bragging about how she’s in favor of people standing up for what is right and justice.

    https://twitter.com/nikkihaley

    No, this is just more Jewish hasbara, designed to get Americans looking elsewhere so Israel can finish the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestine.

    Read More
    • Agree: Z-man
    • Replies: @Anon
    “Putting them on a diet”

    Just as the Russian Jews did to the Russian goyim during the 1930s and and the English did to the Irish from 1600 to 1925 and the Indians during the 1940s.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  33. Anonymous[189] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:53 am GMT • 200 Words

    Shoot and cry. Google the term. This is what these diaspora Zionists are doing. Weiss has been writing (delusionally) about a supposed ‘conversion’ of various US Jews for many years now. Take Beinart, which according to Weiss in 2011, then 2012 and then 2013 and so on was supposed to become anti-Zionist. Rogen Cohen in the NYT is the same.

    These Jews kvetch and kvetch but in the end they keep their support. How many major US Jewish orgs are anti or even non-Zionist? Barely any, certainly not those with influence.

    This article is another delusional take from a guy who has been consistently wrong for well over a decade now. If there will be a turning against Israel in America it will have to come from non-Jews. Jewish Zionists will kvetch but stay put. The massacres have been piling up for years, decades. Why would this one suddenly change it? Weiss’ track record has been disastrious in predicting an imminent anti-Zionist change among US Jewry. Maybe because he himself doesn’t quite want to believe that many US Jews are not nearly as liberal as they tell themselves, when it comes to their ethno-nationalism.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Weiss Power
    Or maybe because Phil Weiss is a hard-core Zionist himself whose heart beats for supremacist Israel and World Jewry.

    Don't be such a schmuck. Weiss is like Bernie Sanders. Only criticizes Israel to help Israel, and to help US Jews keep and strengthen their power.

    Remember, Weiss believes that Jews have a special role to play in anti-Zionism, which means he doesn't want goyim like you or Alison Weir.

    Remember, Phil Weiss attended a screening of Alison's documentary "If Americans Knew", and stared sociopathic darts at her but didn't bother talking to her.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  34. Frankie P says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:36 am GMT • 700 Words

    Now I’ve got to say that I love the huge chasm between the comments on this article on the Mondoweiss website and the ones here. It’s no wonder I love what Ron Unz is doing on this site. I get tired of the handwringing and cheerleading I see in the comments on Mondoweiss. Don’t get me wrong, I like Weiss and his anti-Zionism, but he is an Anti-Zionist Zionist a la Gilad Atzmon, and he is a bit of a gatekeeper of the discourse when it comes to criticism of American Jews. The neurosis has affected him, and hey, it would probably have affected me too if I had grown up a young Jew in the US, listening to all those horror stories and being trained and indocrtinated as the young tribalists are.

    As a matter of fact, I had posted a comment on the Mondoweiss site a day or more before it appeared here on Unz. Here is my comment:

    Ho hum,
    If I had US$5 for every time Phil Weiss said “It has finally happened” or “It’s finally happening” or “It’s really going to happen this time”, I would be a couple of hundred dollars richer than I am now. I agree with RoHa’s sobering statement regarding the US Congress: let me know when we have statements denouncing Israel and demanding an end to all US aid from the 70 Senators who would sign the napkin within 24 hours. Call me a cynic, call me a realist, call me a party pooper. Just another episode of advanced lawn management to add to a long list of seasonal mowing of the lawn. Yes, they mow the lawn in Israel, even as the East Coast of the US gets snow in early April.
    My hopes for change in the I/P conflict lie in outside forces, but certainly not in some kind of change in the attitudes of US Jews, or US Christians, or US policy for that matter. Give up on that stale dream, realists. My hope for change in the I/P conflict lie in real forces: Hezzbollah, Syria, Iran, Russia. The Resistance. The Israelis continue their turkey shoot in Gaza, and the media makes some noise, Phil and company have a fit, AIPAC squeezes its fist a bit tighter on its puppets in the US Congress, but in Lebanon and Syria hard men continue preparing for the future, a future that they know is real, and is coming. They have been preparing non-stop since 2006, and they have made significant progress. They are preparing now with a larger group of hard men, better organized, men with better military material, more experience, better training. They have taken advantage of massive US errors, often at the behest of Israel, played out to the tired old muzak of “Assad must go”. They have sharpened their skills in battles against the US/Saudi/Israel supported Sunnite radical head choppers, street by street, house by house, patient, formidable, fearless, confident. Every day more progress. Every day the Syrian air defenses are modernized and integrated more closely with the Russian air defenses. Every day Hezzbollah amasses a growing arsenal of accurate guided missiles capable of striking any place in Israel, from Dimona to chemical tanks in Haifa. Every day plans are made, and these plans will change the situation.
    US voices changing their tired tune of blank check support for Israel? Come on, even the Christian voices are totally self-censoring out of fear of the anti-semite card, those that is who haven’t drunk the evangelical fundamentalist end of times kool aid and will support Israel until their imagined war between Gog and Magog. US Jewish voices changing their support in any REAL way? A pipe dream.
    Long live the Resistance.
    Frankie P

    The reference to RoHa concerns another commenter on Mondoweiss who said the following:

    “The American Jewish love affair with Israel is over”
    Sure it is.
    “and we are going to see more and more outright signs of the breakup in the discourse and in our politics too in coming years.”
    Yeah. Call me when the US Congress denounces Israel and refuses to send more money.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  35. JR says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:39 am GMT

    Time to recognize that being a (descendant of) a holocaust victim can’t be an excuse for 70 years of ethnic/religious cleansing approaching genocide?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    "Time to recognize that being a (descendant of) a holocaust victim can’t be an excuse for 70 years of ethnic/religious cleansing approaching genocide?"

    You mean the fraud that is called the 'holocaust'.

    It is profitable, however:
    tax exempt cash taken in by USHMM, aka: ‘Holocau$t’ Theme Park, for fiscal year 2016:
    $151,826,695.00
    $151,826,695.00
    https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/042717-IRS-Form-990-FY16.pdf

    US taxpayers money to the USHMM in the 2017 budget:
    56,999,500.00
    https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/20160209-fy17-pres-budget-request.pdf

    According to acclaimed & so called "holocaust eyewitness" Henryk Tauber, corpses could be cremated in 5-7 minutes.
    If you question that in many countries you will be imprisoned.
    See more on the highly cited Henryk Tauber here:
    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11279

    Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the 'holocaust' storyline is the message.
    The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  36. Anonymous[617] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:45 am GMT

    Consistent Jewish leftists broke with Israel over the 1982 Lebanon invasion and never looked back. The ones who didn’t are just LARPing as leftists to confuse the gentiles.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    Im surrounded by Jewish leftists and they are all pro Israel. That’s just the people I know, but I’m in one of the major Jewish cities in the country.

    A lot of Jews have been born and grown to adult hood since 1982.

    Is it Jews you personally know who are anti Israel or does the info come from some obscure website or publication?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  37. Miro23 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:58 am GMT • 100 Words

    Or alternatively, US Zionists haven’t suddenly found a conscience and discovered the importance of human rights.

    Rather, Israeli abuses are putting them personally at risk in the US.

    If it becomes a question of supporting Israel or looking after their own survival, they’ll choose their own survival. They can only hold power in the US by controlling public opinion, but when this becomes untenable (social media, web, human rights activists etc.) on an issue like Israel, they are obliged to change sides and go with the main stream.

    But it’s still dangerous for them. A broken dam can lead to an uncontrollable flood (e.g. arrests and questioning for a real investigation of 9/11).

    Read More
    • Replies: @NoseytheDuke
    "But it’s still dangerous for them. A broken dam can lead to an uncontrollable flood (e.g. arrests and questioning for a real investigation of 9/11)."

    This is key! One can only hope that a groundswell of public opinion would lead to a new, open and independent investigation leading to the participants held to account. True patriots have no greater responsibility than to spread the word by every possible means to achieve this outcome.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  38. jilles dykstra says:
    April 7, 2018 at 11:09 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Taco Town
    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.

    Germany forbade Finkelstein and Ilian Pappe to speak there.
    The Palestinian question is a hot, and difficult item in Germany.
    On the one hand, the holocaust guilt feelings that exist there to this day make criticism of Israel next to impossible, both legally and morally, on the other hand the plight of the Palestinians is well known.

    https://www.nzz.ch/international/mindestens-neun-tote-und-ueber-1300-verletzte-bei-neuen-gaza-protesten-ld.1374998

    At least nine deaths and more than 1300 wounded by Gaza protests.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  39. Anonymous[196] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 11:19 am GMT • 100 Words

    Israel. Decades of genocide to maintain stolen land. And if that’s that not bad enough they have been projecting genocide and the destruction of countries throughout the Middle East to further maintain this stolen land. Iraq, Syria, Libya, et al. And now we must attack Iran without provocation and isolate Russia, all for this little pseudo country. Has there been a more monstrous mono-confessional genocidal regime in history? They have the blood of millions on their hands. All gentiles know this but know they must keep quiet because they know if they say something unflattering it’s like saying something unflattering about little Anthony in the Twilight Zone episode “A Good Life” https://youtu.be/ETfzfy0jy74

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    Israel is a freckle on the face of the earth. I just looked on Wikipedia, there 22 COUNTIES in the United States that are larger than Israel.

    60 percent of the land of Israel was acquired during the 1967 war when Johnson sent troops and material to help the Israelis.

    Until 1967 Israel was a tiny freckle on the face of the earth. Now it’s a slightly larger freckle.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  40. Twodees Partain says:
    April 7, 2018 at 11:22 am GMT • 100 Words

    Philip, I wish you were right. Having a handful of MSM commentators expressing shock over the massacre, several days after it had become apparent on social media platforms that people regarded the massacre shocking, isn’t evidence that Israel has lost the support of American Jews, or of “the left”.

    It’s evidence that the purveyors of propaganda realized that they had to at least acknowledge that there had been a massacre, or risk the start of a partial awakening by their target audience.

    If, by the end of April, some actual change has taken place and American Jews have not yet gone back to grazing, you may be right. Until then, it seems that you’re jumping to a conclusion.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  41. OilcanFloyd says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:18 pm GMT • 100 Words

    American Jews are a bigger problem for America than Israel ever was, since it was always the duplicity of American Jews that made Israel an American issue. As much as I hate Zionists and Israel, lefty SJW Jews are far more destructive towards America, and likely only prefer an Israel with a better image, anyway. Each group represents a different face of Jewish supremacism.

    Weiss sheds rivers of crocodile tears for the Palestinians, while rejoicing at the dispossession of American deplorables. He should be forced to live in Israel.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  42. JackAlbatross says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:20 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Wishful thinking, for sure! No Jew is giving up on Israel. Although it’s a welcome moment if their attention is distracted for a few seconds from their relentless mission in America to suppress our First Amendment, repeal the Second, file yet another lawsuit meant to designate the practice of Christianity as a hate crime, and retaliate against any dissent by engineering public smears, destroying jobs and careers, and just generally doing what the Jewish Gestapo groups do best. As Palestine goes, so will America go. Their religion clearly states that everyone on the planet is perfectly dispensable except them.

    Israel didn’t lose any Jews, but America needs to lose some as soon as possible.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  43. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:21 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Worms typically do their best work in the dark, do they not?

    Ben Caspit, the journalist who suggested that “in the case of the [Tamimi] girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”

    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/12/writing-incitement-littman/

    Jews oughta lose violent vermiform scum like that.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  44. CoronadoRick says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:39 pm GMT

    When the media mobilizes an economic boycott of Israel I’ll take notice.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  45. n230099 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:40 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “I left the protest thinking of the rest of Gaza — shellshocked for years, its borders closed and its United Nations-funded infrastructure in decay.”

    Hamas and Fatah have become a tedious distraction, a red headed stepchild, a ‘cold sore’ to overall Arab objectives posed by Iran and Russia, the future of oil and changing cultural forces. No one cares about their so called “plight”. Even the U.N. and other simple minded “NGOs” are tired of it. In the 17 years since Israel left Gaza, so called ‘blockade” or not, can you imagine what anyone with any sense would have done with 25 miles of Mediterranean coastline. Hint to Hamas morons….They’re not making any more of that. But no…they’re stuck in the “woe-be-us” mode.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    No one cares about their so called “plight”. Even the U.N. and other simple minded “NGOs” are tired of it.
     
    Yer referring to "The" holocaust, right?

    Yawn.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  46. OilcanFloyd says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:42 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Since Jews claim to love social justice and compensation, I expect to see Jews leading the charge for Nuremberg type trials for everyone involved in Israel’s thefts and atrocities, from top to bottom, including financiers and propagandists in America and elsewhere. Afterwards Jews can start to compensate the rest of America for what has been taken from us and given to Israel.

    Somehow, I think that the thought of Jewish necks in nooses, the loss of Jewish power and privilege, and empty Jewish wallets would change the few sincere hearts among them who might want some sort of justice. And after the issue of compensation from Zionists has been handled, we can have the Jewish left pay for their toxic social scheming, looting, and destruction, right?

    Comfy and convenient sniping among friends and ultimate allies, in a Jewish controlled press, over a small disagreement, will suffice to make Americans and Palestinians whole, right, Mr. Weiss?

    Read More
    • Agree: Twodees Partain
    • Replies: @Anon
    I’d love to see lost income and pensions they would have earned awarded to all the Whites who lost or who were denied employment and or contracts because of Jewish created affirmative action.

    Same would go for those denied college admission.

    Make the Jews pay for all the tranny operations and lifelong therapy and medicine the military and insurance companies have to pay for.

    Jews just love Chelsea Bradley Manning because he wants to run against Maryland Senator Ben Cardin.

    Cardin, like Senators Percy, Fulbright and Stevenson is slated for destruction because he occasionally listens to Palestinian refugees in his Maryland.

    Apparently Manning had plastic surgery to improve its face to make it more feminine. Jews have recently proclaimed Manning is not just attractive or pretty but beautiful.

    Jews and other liberals will believe anything.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  47. anarchyst says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:51 pm GMT

    “The jew cries out in pain as he is beating you”

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete

    “The jew cries out in pain as he is beating you”
     
    They're always crying out in pain. Mama musta forgot to change their diapers.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  48. che che says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:57 pm GMT

    “It is a very strange world this writer lives in, where “The Right” is represented by Jonah Goldberg. I wonder where this place is…”

    The same strange world where “The Left” is represented by MSNBC.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  49. cezanne says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm GMT • 100 Words

    There is no such thing as a peacefull Palestinian! Israel would be best served by committing absolute genocide against Palestine. Notice how the jewstream media is silent against the atrocities being committed in South Africa against white farmers. Crickets! Liberalism is a mental disorder, we need to get the CDC to proclaim it so.

    Read More
    • Replies: @jacques sheete
    Your message bears repeating. Thanks!

    There is no such thing as a peacefull (sic) Palestinian! Israel would be best served by committing absolute genocide against Palestine. Notice how the jewstream media is silent against the atrocities being committed in South Africa against white farmers. Crickets! Liberalism is a mental disorder, we need to get the CDC to proclaim it so.
     
    Zionism is a spiritual disorder. It's permanent and terminal too. See quote above.
    , @OilcanFloyd
    That's just a crude attempt to bring American whites and conservatives into the Zionist fold. I think many of the hasbarists are only being used to throw mud at the walls to see what sticks. Expect this idea to be shipped around some more.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  50. OilcanFloyd says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:27 pm GMT

    Weiss isn’t delusional or wrong. He’s dishonest. Weiss is a tribal Jew who is trying to finesse the issue in a very clumsy way.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  51. DaveE says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:33 pm GMT

    A promise from “The Jewish State” and $1.50 will buy you a small cup of coffee.

    We’ve been hearing this crap for years.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  52. Colleen Pater says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:34 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Duncan
    When you know your wrong and you know everyone else knows your wrong, what do you? You double down. This isn’t even remotely close to a beginning of an end.

    weis so a few jews are taking cucking in house maybe they realize its just too obvious to preach self destruction to whites and then blatantly bless self preservation for israel so they calculate they can remain silent and just let jewish tribalism do what jewish tribalism does and things will be as they always have. Bill Kristol are you fucking kidding me this guy goes an tv a dozen times a year to say whites are trash that need to hurry up and die. we all know NY jews are embarrassed of the other NY jews and will at the slightest opening rant about them to a goy they know. I like the hasids and orthodox and so find myself defending jews to jews me an anti semite lol.The better question is why didnt donald extract from israel a promise on solidarity on nationalism promise for the 400 billion or whatever it was he gave then on day 3. he should have forced israel into a quid pro quo on the right to ethno nationalism.
    \yeah the jewish far left is toying with anti zionism those mishlings maybe have had their IQs reduced by all that race mixing at harvard and dont see their other mischief will cause them to need a homeland to flee to when the saxon finally loses his shit

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  53. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:37 pm GMT
    @Taco Town
    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.

    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.

    Sez a pissant nobody.

    Keep kidding yourself; it’s amusing.

    Read More
    • Replies: @OilcanFloyd
    My problem with Palestinians, and most Muslims, is that they willingly work with Jews in the U.S. against the majority, never caring that the same forces are being used to displace us. The difference is that we are occupied by our own troops and we have Quislings carrying out the political orders. When we are viewed as being sufficiently weak, they'll try to physically remove or exterminate us too.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  54. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:40 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @cezanne
    There is no such thing as a peacefull Palestinian! Israel would be best served by committing absolute genocide against Palestine. Notice how the jewstream media is silent against the atrocities being committed in South Africa against white farmers. Crickets! Liberalism is a mental disorder, we need to get the CDC to proclaim it so.

    Your message bears repeating. Thanks!

    There is no such thing as a peacefull (sic) Palestinian! Israel would be best served by committing absolute genocide against Palestine. Notice how the jewstream media is silent against the atrocities being committed in South Africa against white farmers. Crickets! Liberalism is a mental disorder, we need to get the CDC to proclaim it so.

    Zionism is a spiritual disorder. It’s permanent and terminal too. See quote above.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Henry_Bowman, U.C.
    Israeli military murders unarmed Arabs in Gaza.

    USA military has murdered hundreds of thousands in the Arab world since 911. These are undeclared, unconstitutional, and illegal wars committed against numerous Arab nations and thus murder committed by the American military.

    There is no difference.

    So then, where is the outcry? Is it only deserved for the hated Jews?

    Yes, for Jews only as Gentiles get a free pass to murder.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  55. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:42 pm GMT
    @anarchyst
    "The jew cries out in pain as he is beating you"

    “The jew cries out in pain as he is beating you”

    They’re always crying out in pain. Mama musta forgot to change their diapers.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    That’s what the Mexican maids are for.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  56. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:45 pm GMT
    @n230099
    "I left the protest thinking of the rest of Gaza — shellshocked for years, its borders closed and its United Nations-funded infrastructure in decay."


    Hamas and Fatah have become a tedious distraction, a red headed stepchild, a 'cold sore' to overall Arab objectives posed by Iran and Russia, the future of oil and changing cultural forces. No one cares about their so called "plight". Even the U.N. and other simple minded "NGOs" are tired of it. In the 17 years since Israel left Gaza, so called 'blockade" or not, can you imagine what anyone with any sense would have done with 25 miles of Mediterranean coastline. Hint to Hamas morons....They're not making any more of that. But no...they're stuck in the "woe-be-us" mode.

    No one cares about their so called “plight”. Even the U.N. and other simple minded “NGOs” are tired of it.

    Yer referring to “The” holocaust, right?

    Yawn.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  57. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:22 pm GMT
    @Lil Abner
    It is high time for the people of the world to rein in the talmudic sociopaths that run Israel. It is way past the time for the USA to stop subsidizing the murderous racist state and its thuggish governments that have unleashed a holocaust on the Palestinian people. We have seen this before. It is called kill the Indians - steal their land.

    We have seen this before.

    Repeatedly.

    It is called,

    Get the dumb goyim to fight amongst themselves while pocketing shekel after shekel all the while. Mock and humiliate them too.

    So much fun!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  58. DJU says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:23 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Aided and abetted by the Christian West, these people who endlessly milk the loss of 6 million in WW2 for sympathy are just continuing their own holocaust. According to their sacred scriptures they started theirs thousands of years ago, cleaning the holy land of the original owners. Surprise at the latest news?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  59. Twodees Partain says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:24 pm GMT
    @deschutes
    Oh, really? Goldberg is in fact a conservative, pro-Israeli columnist. If Goldberg isn't a right wing Likkud, what is he then? A Jewish liberal!?

    Get outta here, schmuckface :-D

    Jonah Goldberg is a whining little leftard of the sort that is referred to as a “conservative”, as in “neocon”. If he represents conservatism, I’ll take mine rare.

    Read More
    • Replies: @deschutes
    Anybody who uses the terms 'leftard' or 'libtard' is a worthless, immature sack of shit. Sound like you're a 13 year old. Snarky, immature namecalling...reminds me of jr high school days, same level of maturity :-D
    , @Anon
    Conservatism stupid

    White Nationalism intelligent, the only way whites will survive.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  60. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:34 pm GMT

    I never thought of it in this manner til now…

    Before the Holocaust, Zionism itself was polarizing among American Jews.

    Israel at 70: How 1948 changed American Jews
    By Ben Sales

    https://www.jta.org/2018/04/02/news-opinion/israel-70-1948-changed-american-jews

    Hmmmm…

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  61. Joe Hide says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:34 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Psychopaths in Israel hide behind religion, culture, nationalism, and by distorting history…. Just like everywhere else.
    The spotlight is on Israel, but next step is to focus it on their psychopathic leadership. Then pick up other spotlights to focus on the hiding monsters in every nation.
    Great and wonderful changes for humanity are occurring at an increasing rate. Even the mainstream media is being forced to shine a little light on the swamp creatures.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  62. bjondo says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:39 pm GMT • 100 Words

    I give you BS today, I give you BS tomorrow.
    I give you same BS day after tomorrow because you will have forgotten.
    Weiss, Blumenthal, Avnery, Finklestein, Chomsky, ilk, are BS artists, gatekeepers, PR specialists, tricksters.

    An anti Zionist Jew is a momentary trick.

    And,

    “Israel has no right to exist” will get you banned at Weiss and Silverstein (forget site name) and many other “good Jew” sites.

    Say “Jew” with a truth attached too many times will also get you banned.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Sean
    No country has a right to exist.The Palestinians are catching on that Israel cannot defeat this non-violent form of protest. It will spread to the West Bank.
    , @SunBakedSuburb
    Norman Finkelstein a BS artist? Prove it. You've been blinded by your irrational hatred of Jews.
    , @Moi
    100 percent correct. Not one of them, including Finkelstein, will speak with the voice of truth and justice. Israel has no right to be squatting on Palestinian lands.
    , @Anon
    As I understand it, Finklestein only wrote that book after his inheritance was stolen by Jewish activists and sent to Israel.

    Then he discovered that all the holocaust heirs had their inheritances transferred directly to Israel and the Jewish organizations that extorted the compensation.

    I believe there were about 6 million Jews in Europe in 1939, including neutral Swedes and Spaniards.

    Last time I counted 80 billion was extorted from Europe. So what does that mean, every Jew in Europe in 1939 was worth 23 billion dollars in today’s money?

    I read exodus. I thought they were all poor barely making it bakers tailors garmentos, traders and small business men.

    How come the average assets of every individual European jew including new born babies was the equivalent of 23 billion in 1939?

    Being a baker is a physically much harder job than being an electrician plumber carpenter etc. also requires less intelligence.

    So why is it acceptable for a Jew to be a baker but not an electrician which is physically easier and requires a higher intelligence?

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  63. Astuteobservor II says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:40 pm GMT

    please, don’t cry it is over till at least few more years, even then wait a few more decades, before drawing a conclusion.

    this is just a single case.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  64. Greg Bacon says: • Website
    April 7, 2018 at 2:43 pm GMT • 100 Words

    If things get too hot for Israel–difficult for that to happen, when over 90% of the MSM is in your corner–look for Nuttyahoo to let loose the MOSSAD to set off another 9/11 type False Flag to get GOYIM eyes off the IDF butchery in Gaza and to get the world singing the praises of holocoausted Israel and the Jews that Israel would sacrifice to get some positive PR, just like they’ve done dozens of times in the past.

    Works every time.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Hophni
    That false flag just happened with the chemical attack in Syria, aka "Assad gassed his own people"

    And Mondoweiss will go along with the official narrative, just like last time "Assad gassed his own people".

    And if you comment on Mondoweiss that it was undoubtedly a false flag attack to distract from the latest Gaza massacre, they'll ban you from Mondoweiss for not being proven to have love for Israel in your heart.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  65. OilcanFloyd says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:51 pm GMT • 100 Words

    If it is true that zionism was polarizing prior to 1948, is that due to the fact that some Jews objected to the idea because they didn’t believe they could win, and risked having Jewish loyalties in the diaspora revealed, or because their was sympathy towards those who would have to be replaced. I heavily lean towards the former.

    Should I read the linked article for an answer?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  66. Patriot says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:58 pm GMT

    Gaza is the largest and longest-existing concetration camp that the world as ever seen.

    Shame on the Jews. Of all people, they shoud know better.

    Shame, shame, shame on those evil, amoral people.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Talha
    Actually no - the bigger shame lies on the Muslims - like the governments of Egypt - for giving a deaf ear to the plight of their brothers. I expect nothing from Israel other than to increase this kind of conduct whenever they can get away with it. I am extremely pissed off at the rest of the Arab states for being accomplices in the tragedy.

    Peace.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  67. OilcanFloyd says:
    April 7, 2018 at 2:59 pm GMT
    @cezanne
    There is no such thing as a peacefull Palestinian! Israel would be best served by committing absolute genocide against Palestine. Notice how the jewstream media is silent against the atrocities being committed in South Africa against white farmers. Crickets! Liberalism is a mental disorder, we need to get the CDC to proclaim it so.

    That’s just a crude attempt to bring American whites and conservatives into the Zionist fold. I think many of the hasbarists are only being used to throw mud at the walls to see what sticks. Expect this idea to be shipped around some more.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  68. Patriot says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:01 pm GMT

    Gaza is just a walled arena used as a shooting gallery for Israeli pleasure.

    Shooting fish in a barrel.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  69. Clyde says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:08 pm GMT • 100 Words

    The current Palestinian rallies and demos by the Gaza fence. Its not like they have jobs they should be working at, they got plenty of time on their hands. I look at this as their version of Burning Man minus the bodacious babes. A gathering of the hippie tribes done Muslim style. Definitely they should burn a colossal hook nosed effigy near the end, though if it is too anti-Semitic the IDF/IAF may strafe and bomb it to bits.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  70. OilcanFloyd says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:09 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete

    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.
     
    Sez a pissant nobody.

    Keep kidding yourself; it's amusing.

    My problem with Palestinians, and most Muslims, is that they willingly work with Jews in the U.S. against the majority, never caring that the same forces are being used to displace us. The difference is that we are occupied by our own troops and we have Quislings carrying out the political orders. When we are viewed as being sufficiently weak, they’ll try to physically remove or exterminate us too.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Joe Wong
    The White occupied half of Europe before 1492, now they are the majority in two Americas, Australia, NZ in addition to Europe, meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.

    The White has been using false flag ops to carry out crimes against humanity and war crimes, claimed victimhood then waged reckless and rutherles wars on the moral high ground around the world since 1492. The dead, maimed, crippled, destruction and suffering caused by the White are in the hundreds of millions if not billions.

    Please take a break, don't 't the Whites ever get tired of beastly barbarism?
    , @Anon
    I have long thought that Jews and Muslims want to turn America into a modern version of their joint occupation of Medieval Spain minus the beautiful blonde Celt and gothic slave girls.

    They’ll have to make do with black and Hispanic Indian slave girls. They’re ugly enough without those genes.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  71. Sean says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:10 pm GMT
    @bjondo
    I give you BS today, I give you BS tomorrow.
    I give you same BS day after tomorrow because you will have forgotten.
    Weiss, Blumenthal, Avnery, Finklestein, Chomsky, ilk, are BS artists, gatekeepers, PR specialists, tricksters.

    An anti Zionist Jew is a momentary trick.

    And,

    "Israel has no right to exist" will get you banned at Weiss and Silverstein (forget site name) and many other "good Jew" sites.

    Say "Jew" with a truth attached too many times will also get you banned.

    No country has a right to exist.The Palestinians are catching on that Israel cannot defeat this non-violent form of protest. It will spread to the West Bank.

    Read More
    • Replies: @RedPillNow
    Completely nonviolent, I tell you! Blowing up buses, slitting the throats of sleeping babies, incinerating pregnant women and their toddlers...about as nonviolent as it gets. What are you smoking, I want some.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  72. CanSpeccy says: • Website
    April 7, 2018 at 3:14 pm GMT

    That many American Jews felt compelled to condemn the latest Israeli atrocity is good news. It disposes of the ridiculous contention that criticism of the state of Israel is anti-Semitic.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  73. Edward Huguenin says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:15 pm GMT • 300 Words

    I love the smell of hypocrisy in the morning!!

    And a short memo the US government; the American people have gotten sick and tired of US aid, both financial and military, “never being enough” for this wretchedly apartheid, self-declared theocracy with nuclear weapons which is what Israel has become in the 21st century.

    As you are aware (or should be aware) all aid to Israel is completely illegal under the Symington Amendment, which prohibits any aid from going to a nuclear armed country which refuses to become signatory to the NNPT, and refuses to have its nuclear facilities inspected.

    Israel comes in at a big fat zero-compliance on both issues, so what is the deal here, please?!?

    The victim card has been played once too often by an Israeli government which spits in the face of US officials, and tells them it’s raining.

    And did I mention serial genocide against the Palestinians, coupled with brisk annexations of property in the West Bank and East Jerusalem? The Israeli government will not listen to anything approaching a two state solution; it wants territory, and to get rid of as many Palestinians as it thinks it can, and by any means necessary.

    It is high time for all US aid, both military and financial, to stop now, because this is the only language the Israeli government understands.

    No more wars for the crap hole state of Israel. And, that is PRECISELY what this greasy neocon obsession to drag the US military into Syria is all about.

    No more wars FOR ISRAEL. Instead, let’s wage war ON ISRAEL and wipe these Neo-Nazi’s off the face of the planet.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  74. Wally says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:22 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Brabantian
    A helpful Albert Einstein meme for the world to know
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/82244aa90989d15f59b1197e8e7627746dc65f6bd9c64104b9e8abbc71e33c5f.jpg

    Except that what the Nazis allegedly ‘did to Jews’ is simply impossible, completely without proof.
    http://www.codoh.com

    Yawn, more use of fraud Einstein, the fake ‘genius Jew’.

    Albert Einstein was a Fraud

    http://coconutrevival.com/?p=5656

    and

    and
    Einstein, plagiarist of the century

    https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_einstein.htm

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  75. Wally says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:31 pm GMT
    @Brabantian
    A helpful Albert Einstein meme for the world to know
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/82244aa90989d15f59b1197e8e7627746dc65f6bd9c64104b9e8abbc71e33c5f.jpg

    See here as fraud Einstein signed off on absurd ‘mass extermination steam chambers’ at ridiculous ‘death camp Treblinka’.

    ‘All Steamed up at Treblinka’

    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11684&p=87659

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  76. Anonymous[612] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:34 pm GMT • 100 Words

    haha lol. The number of times that Mondoweiss has declared that now, this time, it is finally over for Israel has to be in the triple digits by now.

    In reality even the Gulf Arab states are now covertly pro-Israel. And in some cases approaching overtly pro-Israel, as the Saudi King has now declared that Israel has a right to be there. Meanwhile pro-Israel rallies in India are drawing crowds of 70,000, and Israel is now 11th in GDP per capita (and no, losers, annual US aid to Israel is not a significant fraction of that). Whatcha got on the other side of that ledger, Weiss? BDS among college humanities major future barristas?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  77. Jake says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:38 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Lil Abner
    It is high time for the people of the world to rein in the talmudic sociopaths that run Israel. It is way past the time for the USA to stop subsidizing the murderous racist state and its thuggish governments that have unleashed a holocaust on the Palestinian people. We have seen this before. It is called kill the Indians - steal their land.

    American Indians and Palestinians are not anything close to a good analogy. If for the Americas we mean all of the continents, we have the fact of Aztec human sacrifice on scale so large that most people cannot fathom it possible. To not utterly destroy that political and religious culture would be to serve the Beast.

    In North America, European explorers and then pioneer settlers could march for a hundred miles without spying any sign of human life, much less a village or even a group of nomads. Most whites slaughtered by Indians on the frontier weren’t even on lands claimed by an y tribe as their true home space; rather, most whites slaughtered by Indians on the frontier were on hunting range and/or area disputed between tribes (with one OK-ing the white settlement, and the other then slaughtering the whites to hit back at their Indian enemy).

    The above also goes for the Spanish in Mexico. They often marched for a hundred miles or more before encountering any Indians – but Mexico City was a giant metropolis built upon human sacrifice.

    The whole area of Palestine was rather densely populated the entire nearly 2000 years after the Romans destroyed the Temple because of the Pharisee led rebellion. Jews from Europe from the 1920s through 1948 were not marching 100, or even 10, nor even 3, miles in Palestine without seeing any villages or any farms or any tended livestock.

    Read More
    • Replies: @bjondo

    . Jews from Europe from the 1920s through 1948 were not marching 100, or even 10, nor even 3, miles in Palestine without seeing any villages or any farms or any tended livestock.
     
    Also

    for 2000 years Jew were not attempting to go to Palestine to see anything or bump into anyone. But we are told, constantly, Jew longed, yearned, pined for Palestine by saying "Next year in Jerusalem." Does this mouthing to go with bagels and lox mean anything?

    Nothing stopped Jew from going except didn't want to.

    "Nothing to Fear but Truth Itself."

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  78. mr meener says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:44 pm GMT

    big pile of horse sheet. this is the good cop bad cop scam. white hating communist jews will continue to loot goyim and send money to Israel while they make like they are appalled by Israel. the 8 jews arrested saying killing Pals went against the spirit of Passover. are they for real? Passover was the slaughter of 100′s of thousand of first born in Egypt. maybe they meant the Israelis didn’t kill enough Pals

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  79. Henry_Bowman, U.C. says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:45 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @jacques sheete
    Your message bears repeating. Thanks!

    There is no such thing as a peacefull (sic) Palestinian! Israel would be best served by committing absolute genocide against Palestine. Notice how the jewstream media is silent against the atrocities being committed in South Africa against white farmers. Crickets! Liberalism is a mental disorder, we need to get the CDC to proclaim it so.
     
    Zionism is a spiritual disorder. It's permanent and terminal too. See quote above.

    Israeli military murders unarmed Arabs in Gaza.

    USA military has murdered hundreds of thousands in the Arab world since 911. These are undeclared, unconstitutional, and illegal wars committed against numerous Arab nations and thus murder committed by the American military.

    There is no difference.

    So then, where is the outcry? Is it only deserved for the hated Jews?

    Yes, for Jews only as Gentiles get a free pass to murder.

    Read More
    • Replies: @J.Ross
    ... are you seriously claiming to be unaware of widespread disapproval of the "war on terror"?
    , @renfro

    So then, where is the outcry? Is it only deserved for the hated Jews?

    Yes, for Jews only as Gentiles get a free pass to murder.
     
    Johnny does it too mommy !....is not a good excuse or argument.
    , @Anonymous
    The US people are overwhelmingly against those illegal wars. The only reason the ME is getting smashed (and the US itself invaded) lies in the fact that both the US and Palestine are a Jewish-occupied territory.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  80. Anonymous[132] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:46 pm GMT

    What is Philip Weiss smoking? I want some.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  81. Talha says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:52 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Patriot
    Gaza is the largest and longest-existing concetration camp that the world as ever seen.

    Shame on the Jews. Of all people, they shoud know better.

    Shame, shame, shame on those evil, amoral people.

    Actually no – the bigger shame lies on the Muslims – like the governments of Egypt – for giving a deaf ear to the plight of their brothers. I expect nothing from Israel other than to increase this kind of conduct whenever they can get away with it. I am extremely pissed off at the rest of the Arab states for being accomplices in the tragedy.

    Peace.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Frankie P
    Perhaps you're not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster. You say "the rest of the Arab states" and that they are accomplices, but do you regard Lebanon and the Hezbollah resistance as accomplices? Nasrallah has built a movement, a formidable military, a social services movement, that continues to resist and promise further resistance, not just against incursions into Lebanon, but also in aid of their Palestinian brothers. There aren't many Shia in Palestine; as far as I know, Palestinians are mainly Sunni and Christian. Can you point out any recent cases where Sunni groups were willing to come to the aid of Shia?

    Can you deny that Nasrallah and Hezbollah have captured not just the eyes of Sunnis who want to resist Israel, but also the hearts and minds? I know that in my case, a lapsed Catholic who is somewhat a deist these days, Nasrallah in words and actions is very compelling to me, and his honesty is something that I admire greatly. The Israelis joke that he has a genetic condition that makes him unable to lie, but I know the truth: his firm belief in God makes him unwilling to lie, as he knows that God frowns on it.

    Look at Nasrallah's words. How could one who believes in God not be compelled by his rational words, his inclusive words. No wonder the mainstream media NEVER airs his speeches.

    "We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens, because the Abrahamic religions didn’t come up with anything that contradicts the mind or contradicts the human instinct because the creator of the religion is the same as the creator of the humans, and the two things are totally consistent. In any house or country, if there are two leaders, that’s a recipe for ruin, so how could the Universe last for billions of years in such harmony and have more than one God? If there were more than one God, it would have been torn to pieces. So, we took the evidence; we don’t fight to impose a religious belief on anyone. The prophet Abraham was always in favor of dialog and showing evidence, and we are all followers of that prophet."
    , @jacques sheete

    I am extremely pissed off at the rest of the Arab states for being accomplices in the tragedy.
     
    And I'm extremely pissed off at the European and American "leadership's" complicity in the crimes.

    Damn them all to Hell!
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  82. Wally says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @JR
    Time to recognize that being a (descendant of) a holocaust victim can't be an excuse for 70 years of ethnic/religious cleansing approaching genocide?

    “Time to recognize that being a (descendant of) a holocaust victim can’t be an excuse for 70 years of ethnic/religious cleansing approaching genocide?”

    You mean the fraud that is called the ‘holocaust’.

    It is profitable, however:
    tax exempt cash taken in by USHMM, aka: ‘Holocau$t’ Theme Park, for fiscal year 2016:
    $151,826,695.00
    $151,826,695.00

    https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/042717-IRS-Form-990-FY16.pdf

    US taxpayers money to the USHMM in the 2017 budget:
    56,999,500.00

    https://www.ushmm.org/m/pdfs/20160209-fy17-pres-budget-request.pdf

    According to acclaimed & so called “holocaust eyewitness” Henryk Tauber, corpses could be cremated in 5-7 minutes.
    If you question that in many countries you will be imprisoned.
    See more on the highly cited Henryk Tauber here:

    https://forum.codoh.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=11279

    Revisionists are just the messengers, the absurd impossibility of the ‘holocaust’ storyline is the message.
    The ’6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers’ are scientifically impossible frauds.
    see the ‘holocaust’ scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
    No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  83. Steve Gittelson says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:58 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Well, let’s not get carried away. Some “American” Jews do not regard themselves, and their true loyalty, as Israeli and loyal to Israel. Many do. Many are dual-passport holders who rape the USA economically and deliver the spoils to Israel, and their own offshore accounts.

    As the saying goes, this is nobody’s first rodeo. Nothing will change.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  84. fred55 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:59 pm GMT

    It’s about time the Zionist Enterprise was exposed and condemned for what it really is.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  85. Chet Roman says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:06 pm GMT • 100 Words

    “…eight young Jews were arrested for saying the killings go against the spirit of Passover.”

    Passover literally refers to the mythical fact that G-D “passed over” the houses of the Jews when he was slaughtering the firstborn children of Egypt. How is the celebration of the mass slaughter of only non-Jewish children so different than the recent slaughter and celebration in Israel of adult goyim?

    The slaughter of firstborn Egyptians is the foundation of the celebration, all the other freedoms and independence are derived from the slaughter of goyim children.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  86. anonymous[174] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Speaking as a non-Jew I think the Rothkopf’s questioning of Israel’s right to exist is rather over-the-top. Still, however, a reckoning has been long overdue and am heartened to see so many Jews finally criticizing the tactics employed by the Jewish state. What was done to those people was flat-out criminal!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  87. bobolink says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm GMT
    @Duncan
    When you know your wrong and you know everyone else knows your wrong, what do you? You double down. This isn’t even remotely close to a beginning of an end.

    One hopes there is substance to this article, but never forget the component of the communists’ dialectical strategy that consists of repetition of “two steps forward, one step back”, which of course relentlessly, although with pauses, produces what they regard as progress.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  88. UniqueBastard says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:14 pm GMT

    “Until every resident of the land over which Israel enforces control has equal rights and protections under the law it’s not a democracy. ” rothkopf. So Israel and the lands over which they enforce control also?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  89. redmudhooch says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:23 pm GMT • 500 Words

    So I guess we’ll be seeing a well organized, well funded march for Palestinian lives on TV in a few days huh? Demanding that the Israelis guns be seized? Ha! Nope, just gun confiscation from the goyim, who only use them to kill deer to feed themselves, or protect themselves. Make no mistake about it, these demons want to kill you, they want America to be another Palestine. Much easier when the victim is armed only with sticks and rocks.
    All of this fake outrage from media is the same hollow lip service we’ve been getting for decades, nothing new.
    Bernie Sanders is a joke, they always do this, when Democrats control DC they do nothing, and the Republicans pretend that they want to.
    When the Republicans control DC, they do nothing, and the Democrats pretend that they want to. Same ol DC BS…..
    The UN is a joke. They do a good act but thats it.
    Both parties, the media are controled by the goons in question, step out of line, you’re toast. Until the corruption, blackmailing, assassinations are punished, with prison/executions, don’t expect any different. Until control of the media is not in the hands of the criminals, don’t expect any different. As long as the control of our money is in the hands of the devil, and they can keep us in debt for life, don’t expect any different.
    As long as war and poverty are profitable to those in power, don’t expect any different.
    Monopolies continue to buy up everything, including food production, so it won’t be long before they start staving people into submission.
    EVERYTHING in America is about short term monetary and political gain. Control. They want to control everything. Ordinary people are broke, dying, homeless, addicted. We’re being squeezed of every last penny, and most folks are out of pennies. “Healthcare” is crap and unaffordable to most, and will put you in debt for life if you ever do use it. Politicians don’t fix things, they make things worse, period.
    Hate to keep having to say this, but a real 9/11 investigation, and real punishment of those responsible would fix a lot of everything wrong in America and the world. Anyone in DC or media not demanding a real investigation and arrests are complicit, inclding B Sanders…
    Israel or at least its leaders, should have been bombed into oblivion after USS Liberty attack, the Dual citizens, war profiteers, and Wall St “oligarchs” that fund and promote this madness should have been kicked out or imprisoned as well. God only knows how many USS Liberties we’ve had since that were never exposed because of their control over everything.
    The Israeli people and American Jews/Zionists are just as brainwashed as most Americans.

    This is just a dumb low IQ gentile rednecks opinion of course…

    Read More
    • Replies: @Twodees Partain
    "Bernie Sanders is a joke"

    Yes, I agree. Bern managed to make a few comments without catching his schvantze in his zipper while addressing the white folks, but when he addresses the schwartzas...well, not so much. I mean, there he is trying to suck up to them and he insaltid the very dreck outta them over there. Oi, what a farlegnhayt for Bernie
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  90. Joe Franklin says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:35 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @deschutes
    Oh, really? Goldberg is in fact a conservative, pro-Israeli columnist. If Goldberg isn't a right wing Likkud, what is he then? A Jewish liberal!?

    Get outta here, schmuckface :-D

    Oh, really? Goldberg is in fact a conservative, pro-Israeli columnist. If Goldberg isn’t a right wing Likkud, what is he then? A Jewish liberal!?

    Zionist are an American-recognized protected victim class group too, the same as feminist and queers and Afros and Muslims and….etc.

    Zionist receive illicit federal entitlements too, the same as all the other protected victim class groups….because they are all supposedly oppressed.

    American snooze-papers and TV regularly lecture gentiles and anti-fascist that the Jewish people of Zion are eternally oppressed by Nazi and white supremacist, the same kind of oppression claimed by all of the other protected victim class groups.

    So yea, Zionist are very leftist.

    The state of Israel doesn’t even have a constitution, so there are zero limits on the law making power of Israel’s central government.

    The Israeli central government with its unlimited law making power is totalitarian, and it demonstrates this fact everyday to the world. In fact, Jews and other protected victim cultist in the US are continuously perverting the constitution in the US so as to make the US more totalitarian like Israel.

    The false dichotomy of choice presented to the people in the US between victim cult entitlement crap and Zionist entitlement crap is very tiresome.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  91. Kaza says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:43 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous
    I was hoping for "Israel and Jews Just Lost America" headline. Maybe next time.

    Israel and Jews need America’s money and dumb boys to fight Zionist agenda. Israel and AIPAC with Federal Reserve and other big banks are sucking America dry. The parasites will make another financial donations and get the president they can control. And the show goes on….no tree grows to heaven and no empire lasted for ever. Change will come but how many people will perish…?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  92. bjondo says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:46 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Jake
    American Indians and Palestinians are not anything close to a good analogy. If for the Americas we mean all of the continents, we have the fact of Aztec human sacrifice on scale so large that most people cannot fathom it possible. To not utterly destroy that political and religious culture would be to serve the Beast.

    In North America, European explorers and then pioneer settlers could march for a hundred miles without spying any sign of human life, much less a village or even a group of nomads. Most whites slaughtered by Indians on the frontier weren't even on lands claimed by an y tribe as their true home space; rather, most whites slaughtered by Indians on the frontier were on hunting range and/or area disputed between tribes (with one OK-ing the white settlement, and the other then slaughtering the whites to hit back at their Indian enemy).

    The above also goes for the Spanish in Mexico. They often marched for a hundred miles or more before encountering any Indians - but Mexico City was a giant metropolis built upon human sacrifice.

    The whole area of Palestine was rather densely populated the entire nearly 2000 years after the Romans destroyed the Temple because of the Pharisee led rebellion. Jews from Europe from the 1920s through 1948 were not marching 100, or even 10, nor even 3, miles in Palestine without seeing any villages or any farms or any tended livestock.

    . Jews from Europe from the 1920s through 1948 were not marching 100, or even 10, nor even 3, miles in Palestine without seeing any villages or any farms or any tended livestock.

    Also

    for 2000 years Jew were not attempting to go to Palestine to see anything or bump into anyone. But we are told, constantly, Jew longed, yearned, pined for Palestine by saying “Next year in Jerusalem.” Does this mouthing to go with bagels and lox mean anything?

    Nothing stopped Jew from going except didn’t want to.

    “Nothing to Fear but Truth Itself.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  93. Bardon Kaldian says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:50 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Israelis have enormous patience with Palestinian Arabs. Arabs think, in their imaginings, that they will have a rerun of Algeria, where they expelled European colonists, in this case French.

    But, in this case, “intruders” know it’s either-or.

    If they push it too far, Arabs will be expelled- and not vice versa. Israelis are not deluded suicidal leftists, unlike most Western Europeans.

    Read More
    • Replies: @neutral

    Israelis are not deluded suicidal leftists, unlike most Western Europeans.
     
    Jewish hyprocrisy is a fundamental feature in the jewish DNA, it however has its limits despite the last few decades of ever increasing levels of jewish audacity. If jews decided to exterminate Arabs like so many of them wish, then even the most dim witted loyal goyim cannot still support Israel and at the same time preach how they support human rights and other such universal rights.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  94. Eagle Eye says:
    April 7, 2018 at 4:54 pm GMT
    @Taco Town
    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.

    Here is the REALITY that the MSM agitator don’t want you to look at.

    The population of the Arab-held territories – the former Jordanian “West Bank” and the former Egyptian “Gaza Strip” – almost QUINTUPLED since 1967.

    In 2014, the total fertility rate per woman in the Gaza Strip was 4.24.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_the_Palestinian_territories

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaza_Strip

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  95. snag says:
    April 7, 2018 at 5:21 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Animals !!! Their disdain for other than jewish life shocks ordinary person. What’s the difference between them and ASIS butchers?

    Salah Shehade

    Salah Mustafa Muhammad Shehade صلاح شحادة was a member of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. He led the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades military wing of Hamas, until his targeted killing by Israel. Wikipedia

    Fatalities
    Fatalities of the attack are as follows:[8]

    Salah Mustafa Shahadeh, 49-year-old man (object of the targeted killing)
    Laila Khamis Shahadeh, 41-year-old woman
    Iman Salah Shahadeh, 14-year-old girl
    Iman Hassan Matar, 27-year-old woman
    Alaa Muhammad Matar, 11-year-old girl
    Dunia Rami Matar, 5-year-old girl
    Muhammad Raed Matar, 4-year-old boy
    Aiman Raed Matar, 2-year-old boy
    Dina Raed Matar, infant girl
    Muna Fahmi al-Huti, 22-year-old woman
    Subhi Mahmoud al-Huti, 5-year-old boy
    Muhammad Mahmoud al-Huti, 3-year-old boy
    Zaher Saleh Nassar, 37-year-old man (object of the targeted killing)
    Yusef Subhi ‘Ali a-Shawa, 42-year-old man
    Khader Muhammad a-Sa’idi, 67-year-old man (died of injuries sustained in the bombing on 9 August 2002)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  96. J.Ross says: • Website
    April 7, 2018 at 5:23 pm GMT

    >the killings go against the spirit of Passover
    >killing the first-born of a non-Jewish people goes against the spirit of Passover
    >the spirit of Passover being perhaps better known as the Angel of Death
    Why do I think their rabbi is a chick?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  97. deschutes says:
    April 7, 2018 at 5:24 pm GMT
    @Twodees Partain
    Jonah Goldberg is a whining little leftard of the sort that is referred to as a "conservative", as in "neocon". If he represents conservatism, I'll take mine rare.

    Anybody who uses the terms ‘leftard’ or ‘libtard’ is a worthless, immature sack of shit. Sound like you’re a 13 year old. Snarky, immature namecalling…reminds me of jr high school days, same level of maturity :-D

    Read More
    • Replies: @Steve Gittelson

    Anybody who uses the terms ‘leftard’ or ‘libtard’ is a worthless, immature sack of shit. Sound like you’re a 13 year old. Snarky, immature namecalling…reminds me of jr high school days, same level of maturity
     
    [Amused smirk] Yeah, there's a lot of that. It's a form of virtue-signaling in the cult of white supremacy. Basically, a claim to being a member of the club.
    , @Twodees Partain
    So, you seize upon an insult I slung at Trixie's boy, but you fail to address my point that Jonah is a leftard, not a conservative. In what way has the little leftard ever shown a single conservative hair anywhere on his skanky little body?

    If your standards are such that you consider Jonah Goldberg a conservative, you may very well be a leftard yourself, and unaware of just how much a leftard you are.

    I do have to congratulate you on making a response that didn't include your usual "fuck you". Maybe you're maturing a little yourself, noobie. ;-)
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  98. J.Ross says: • Website
    April 7, 2018 at 5:26 pm GMT
    @Henry_Bowman, U.C.
    Israeli military murders unarmed Arabs in Gaza.

    USA military has murdered hundreds of thousands in the Arab world since 911. These are undeclared, unconstitutional, and illegal wars committed against numerous Arab nations and thus murder committed by the American military.

    There is no difference.

    So then, where is the outcry? Is it only deserved for the hated Jews?

    Yes, for Jews only as Gentiles get a free pass to murder.

    … are you seriously claiming to be unaware of widespread disapproval of the “war on terror”?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  99. annamaria says:
    April 7, 2018 at 5:34 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Taco Town
    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.

    The criminalization of the Jewish State by the power-hungry criminals: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/44078-in-wake-of-gaza-massacre-israeli-leaders-should-be-prosecuted-for-war-crimes
    “Avigdor Lieberman [a native of Moldova], Israel’s defense minister, said the IDF soldiers “deserve a medal” for protecting the border. “As for a commission of inquiry — there won’t be one,” he declared on Israeli Army Radio. …
    Under the Fourth Geneva Convention, an occupying power has a legal duty to protect the occupied. Grave breaches of the convention constitute war crimes. They include willful killing; willfully causing great suffering or serious injury; intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population, and intentionally launching attacks with the knowledge they will cause incidental loss of life or injury to civilians The IDF committed all of these grave breaches on March 30.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  100. bookish1 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 5:54 pm GMT • 100 Words

    A jewish civil war in the making? It happened before more than once. During the Roman/Jewish wars of antiquity the jews were fighting a civil war amongst themselves. When the Romans would attack the jews would drop their differences and come together and fight the Romans. When the fighting stopped the jews would renew their civil war–jew against jew and it went on and on until the Romans rolled over them. But this time the jews have nukes and have threatened to take out the whole world if they are going down. So non jewish nations have to take that seriously.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  101. Steve Gittelson says:
    April 7, 2018 at 5:55 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @deschutes
    Anybody who uses the terms 'leftard' or 'libtard' is a worthless, immature sack of shit. Sound like you're a 13 year old. Snarky, immature namecalling...reminds me of jr high school days, same level of maturity :-D

    Anybody who uses the terms ‘leftard’ or ‘libtard’ is a worthless, immature sack of shit. Sound like you’re a 13 year old. Snarky, immature namecalling…reminds me of jr high school days, same level of maturity

    [Amused smirk] Yeah, there’s a lot of that. It’s a form of virtue-signaling in the cult of white supremacy. Basically, a claim to being a member of the club.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  102. longfisher says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:01 pm GMT

    Israel just lost America’s Jews…by shooting unarmed Palestinians…no chance of that…although, I wish it were even possible for America to untangle itself from the Zionists tentacles…not gonna happen…precisely because of the control they have of the U.S.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  103. Malcolm X-Lax says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:06 pm GMT
    @mark green
    "Israel Just Lost American Jews"!

    Israel Just lost American Jews?

    Really?

    American Jews are therefore going to do what?

    --Supply Palestinians with guns to defend themselves?

    --Urge Washington to suspend America's multi-billion-dollar allowance to the Jewish State?

    Of course not. Never. Not in a hundred years. Real pressure on Israel will never happen. Why? American Jews won't let it happen.

    So what's with all this Jewish hand-wringing? More theater? More deception?

    After all, these latest killings by the IDF are neither unusual nor remarkable. Calculated cruelty and mass murder are entirely consistent with the Talmudic State's long-term strategy: Marginalize. Neutralize. Expand. Expel.

    Am I missing anything?

    Everything's pretty much going according to plan. This includes the silent capture of Washington.

    Is this an exaggeration? Am I making this up?

    And don't Zionists control our news media, Mr. Weiss? It certainly looks that way.

    I"m sorry that 'progressive' Jews are feeling uneasy about the bloodletting in Palestine, Mr. Weiss, but then again, I'm not really sure that these heartfelt (((progressives))) are all that sincere.

    After all, if they were, wouldn't they meet with and work alongside their gentile counterparts?

    Or does their loathing of the 'far right' exceed their compassion for the Palestinians?

    It certainly looks that way.

    What if all this (((public chatter))) was actually just a ploy?--(to fool the goyim).

    Stranger things have happened.

    In the meantime, I await the day when the headline reads: 'Israel has Lost America's Whites'.

    When that day arrives, expect genuine change in Israel/Palestine.

    Yep. This is a common exaggeration. Hit any liberal jew on israel and they will point to the mildest criticism of israel as evidence of their moral consistency; but it just underscores their hypocrisy and double standards. Israeli jews will never allow themselves to suffer the fate of South African whites.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  104. renfro says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm GMT • 400 Words

    Everyone in the world will be dead before the Jews reject Israel. They’ve had 29 Israeli massacres and Israel attacks on Palestine and Lebanon and 3100 other incursions into Gaza and over 900 Palestine children under the age of 16 abducted and imprisoned in Israel. They have destroyed over 100 billon in infrastructure which European countries donated to restore only to have them blown up again.

    # al-Dawayima massacre 28 October 1948 al-Dawayima Israeli Army 70-80 killed
    # Safsaf massacre 29 October 1948 Safsaf Israel Defense Forces 52-64 killed
    # Eilabun massacre 30 October 1948 Eilabun Israel Defense Forces 14 2 Arab Christians killed
    before surrender, 12 after
    #Kafr Qasim massacre 29 October 1956 Kafr Qasim Israel Border Police 47 killed
    #1978 Operation Litani – the first Israeli large-scale invasion of Lebanon,
    #1982 Lebanon War Israel Defense Forces invade southern Lebanon
    #South Lebanon conflict (1985–2000
    #Sabra and Shatila massacre -In 1982—3500 killed., a commission chaired by Seán MacBride, the assistant to the UN Secretary General and President of United Nations General Assembly at the time, concluded that Israel, as the camp’s occupying power, bore responsibility for the violence.The commission also concluded that the massacre was a form of genocide.
    #1990 Massacre in Rishon LeZion 20 May Rishon LeZion Ami Popper, an Israeli citizen 7 Palestinian workers where killed, 16 Palestinians where wounded. The perpetrator was a 21-year-old Israeli with an automatic weapon. 13 more Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in subsequent demonstrations to protest the massacre in various parts of the territories
    #006 Lebanon War (summer 2006)
    #2000 Muhammad al-Durrah incident
    #2004-05 Operation Rainbow (2004)
    # 2004 Raid on Beit Hanoun (2004)
    #Operation Forward Shield 2004-09
    # Operation Days of Penitence 2005
    # Operation Summer Rains 2006
    #Gaza beach explosion (2006) 2006
    # 2006 Israel-Gaza conflict 2006
    #2006 shelling of Beit Hanoun 2006-11
    #Operation Autumn Clouds 2008
    # Beit Hanoun April 2008 incident 2008-02
    #Operation Hot Winter 2008 -09
    #Gaza War (2008–09) 2009
    #2010 March 2010 Israel–Gaza clashes
    #2010-05 Gaza flotilla raid (in international waters)
    #2011 August 2011 Gaza Strip air raids
    #2012-03 March 2012 Gaza–Israel clashes Operation Returning Echo
    #2012 Operation Pillar of Defense
    #Operation Protective Edge (July–August 2014)

    {In the 2014 attack on Gaza between 2,125 and 2,310 Gazans were killed and between 10,626 and 10,895 were wounded including 3,374 children, of whom over 1,000 were left permanently disabled. Gazan civilian casualty rates estimates range between 70% by the Gaza Health Ministry 65% by United Nations Protection Cluster by OCHA. The UN estimated that more than 7,000 homes for 10,000 families were razed, together with an additional 89,000 homes damaged, of which roughly 10,000 were severely affected by the bombing. Rebuilding costs were calculated to run from 4-6 billions dollars, over 20 years. On the Israeli side, the economic impact of the operation is estimated at NIS 8.5 billion (approximately 2.5 billion USD) and GDP loss of 0.4%.}

    Israeli jets destroying Gaza water and sewerage systems: officials …
    http://www.middleeasteye.net/…/israeli-jets-destroying-gaza-water-and-sewerage-systems-28..

    Gaza’s only power plant destroyed in Israel’s most intense air strike yet …

    https://www.theguardian.com/…/gaza-power-plant-destroyed-israeli-airstrike-100-pale&#8230;

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  105. SunBakedSuburb says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:22 pm GMT

    “… The American Jewish love affair with Israel is over.”

    As one who has respect and appreciation for the Jewish contribution to American society I hope this is true.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Moi
    And I, for one, in awe of what Jews have taken from American society and the price the US has paid in money, weapons and geopolitics for the colonial Jewish apartheid squatter state.

    And the world Jewry is hard at work on the hasbara:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqhi16iikxk&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=cfb22afb-0866-4b01-97c6-fb5ce121f3cb

    , @Wally
    "As one who has respect and appreciation for the Jewish contribution to American society"

    And what "contributions" are those?

    "Jewish groups get up to 97% of grants from the Homeland Security"
    http://mondoweiss.net/2012/07/islamophobia-shmislamophobia-97-of-homeland-security-security-grants-go-to-jewish-orgs
    and:
    Israel tech site paying “interns” to covertly plant stories in social media
    http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/asa-winstanley/israel-tech-site-paying-interns-covertly-plant-stories-social-media
    and:
    Israeli students to get $2,000 to spread state propaganda on Facebook
    http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israeli-students-get-2000-spread-state-propaganda-facebook
    Not to mention that every US taxpayers "loan" that 'Israel' receives has never been paid back. The Israeli Occupied Congress curiously "forgives" all these huge debts. As if it wasn't assumed at the beginning.
    and:
    Zionist Wikipedia Editing Course
    http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189
    and:
    The Zionist attempt to control language.
    The Israel Project’s 2009 GLOBAL LANGUAGE DICTIONARY
    https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf

    The True Cost of Parasite Israel
    Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.
    http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/

    Fighting Israel's Wars
    How the United States military has become Zionized
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/

    Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
    Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments

    America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars
    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898

    www.codoh.com
    , @Anonymous
    Oh my, please ask your Hasbara handler to give you better material. This "argument" is flying like a lead balloon.
    , @Anon
    Don’t know many Jews do you? Let me guess, you have a wonderful Jewish dentist.

    Jonas Salk was the only Jew who contributed anything useful. Hollywood is a useful contribution? Black Hispanic gay and tranny activists are useful? They are nothing more than Jewish front groups detrimental to Whites

    Affirmative action against Whites is a contribution? That like the NAACP and gay marriage and tranny’s in women’s bathrooms was a Jewish contribution.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  106. snag says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:24 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Here’s their real face ,…

    A couple of excerpts from a book “How Israel Lost: The Four Questions” by Richard Ben Cramer taken from interview with general Pundak.

    “The Israelis took Hassen out of prison, took him around the Jabalya camp and
    then, at the edge of the camp, they shot him dead, in front of a crowd.
    Why? “Because he was thought of as an activist, and they brought him back to
    he camp to point out who else was active in the resistance. He wouldn’t
    squeal, so they killed him in plain view. They wanted everybody to see.”

    “… Sharon and Eitan caught this man and they killed him right there , they
    slit his throat. The Israeli officer who told about this said the man made
    the sound of a sheep who is slaughtered”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  107. renfro says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:27 pm GMT
    @Henry_Bowman, U.C.
    Israeli military murders unarmed Arabs in Gaza.

    USA military has murdered hundreds of thousands in the Arab world since 911. These are undeclared, unconstitutional, and illegal wars committed against numerous Arab nations and thus murder committed by the American military.

    There is no difference.

    So then, where is the outcry? Is it only deserved for the hated Jews?

    Yes, for Jews only as Gentiles get a free pass to murder.

    So then, where is the outcry? Is it only deserved for the hated Jews?

    Yes, for Jews only as Gentiles get a free pass to murder.

    Johnny does it too mommy !….is not a good excuse or argument.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  108. SunBakedSuburb says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:29 pm GMT
    @bjondo
    I give you BS today, I give you BS tomorrow.
    I give you same BS day after tomorrow because you will have forgotten.
    Weiss, Blumenthal, Avnery, Finklestein, Chomsky, ilk, are BS artists, gatekeepers, PR specialists, tricksters.

    An anti Zionist Jew is a momentary trick.

    And,

    "Israel has no right to exist" will get you banned at Weiss and Silverstein (forget site name) and many other "good Jew" sites.

    Say "Jew" with a truth attached too many times will also get you banned.

    Norman Finkelstein a BS artist? Prove it. You’ve been blinded by your irrational hatred of Jews.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Zumbuddi
    Finkelstein would be an irrelevant, failed academic but for the niche he's carved for himself as a "critic" of Israel. But you notice that he endorses Jewish dogma -- many of his speeches use as a pillar the Holy Holocaust -- and he valorizes Stalin, who killed millions of Christians.
    , @bjondo
    Normy does not believe Palestinians should be allowed to return to their homes.
    Believes Israel has right to exist.
    Does not believe in one state.
    Stabbed Professor Steven Salaita in the back. NF received much support, including from The Noam who also did not support Salaita, when he was terminated from DePaul U. Two Jew can only go so far.

    Not time to read the link but I think it is the one relevant - gives an idea of The Fink.

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2008/01/05/norman-finkelstein-in-the-netherlands/

    Might as well add this while here:

    Wonder how many of those Shoot-A-Palestinian-While-You-Can Israelis have an American passport?

    , @Wally
    Finkelstein does get one thing right, he uses the appropriate description of the fake '6M Jews', correctly referring to the scam as "The Holocaust Industry", aka: 'holocau$t'.

    Nothing "irrational" about recognizing the facts regarding Jew behavior.

    www.codoh.com


    "Alone the fact that one may not question the Jewish "holocaust" and that Jewish pressure has inflicted laws on democratic societies to prevent questions—while incessant promotion and indoctrination of the same averredly incontestable ‘holocaust’ occur—gives the game away. It proves that it must be a lie. Why else would one not be allowed to question it? Because it might offend the "survivors"? Because it "dishonors the dead"? Hardly sufficient reason to outlaw discussion. No, because the exposure of this leading lie might precipitate questions about so many other lies and cause the whole ramshackle fabrication to crumble."

    - Gerard Menuhin / righteous Revisionist Jew, son of famous violinist
     

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  109. Svigor says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:43 pm GMT • 200 Words

    Thanks for the coverage summary, Phil.

    progressive Democrats are beginning to turn against Israel

    And they always will be.

    But hey, I hope you’re right. If the bi-partisan, lockstep deference to and support for Israel fades (I doubt it; Zionists give both parties an awful lot of cash), Jews might be driven toward the right; toward the bargaining table.

    eight young Jews were arrested for saying the killings go against the spirit of Passover

    Israel’s brutal treatment of the demonstrators in Gaza…and Gaza itself…is the anti-Passover. It represents the height of hypocrisy: A supposedly Jewish state violating the most basic concepts of the religion in order to defend its “right to exist.”

    I’m pretty sure Yahweh/Jews slaughtering goyim is in the spirit of Passover.

    Just sayin’.

    The New York Times ended its three-day silence on the killings with an editorial that had unusually sharp language for Israel.

    Sounds like the usual PR move from NYT. They don’t want to be the odd man out, so they release something just critical enough to pass muster.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    Didn’t a Jewish angel come down from heaven and kill every Egyptian baby boy and toddler during the first Passover?

    Or is that in some other book of fairy tales and myths?

    That’s what Passover means. The assassins passed over the Jewish houses and went into the Egyptian homes to kill all the boys.

    Such a lovely religion. And they’ve kept up the wonderful tradition of killing children all these centuries.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  110. anon[107] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm GMT
    @jacques sheete

    It finally happened. In the last day or so, major mainstream voices condemned Israel’s shootings of unarmed [ and non violent, non threatening] Palestinian protesters [in cold blood for the world to see] on March 30, in which 17 were killed.
     
    I think I understand the naysayers' points, and I wish Weiss were wise enough to quit calling the sewerstream corporate media "mainstream," but isn't this a step in the right direction?

    Uri Avnery, another voice of reason (in contrast to the sewerstream morons who're constantly in our faces with their garbage), makes a case similar to Weiss'.:


    In my youth, when I was already a member of the anti-British [terrorist] underground, I was working in the office of a British lawyer, many of whose clients were officials of the British administration. I often asked myself: "How can it be that such intelligent people can behave so stupidly?” They were nice people, who treated even a lowly clerk like me politely. But they had no alternative: the occupation compels the occupier to behave stupidly… [and] the occupation is not a natural situation, and some day it will come to an end.

    -Uri Avnery, A Song is Born
    http://zope.gush-shalom.org/home/en/channels/avnery/1523017627/


     

    Phii Weiss has declaimed the glorious tipping point when Israel’s utopianish ideals would be realized at least as many times as Bibi declared Iran was 6 months from the bomb.

    Meaningless hyperventilating/hyperbole.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  111. EliteCommInc. says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm GMT • 200 Words

    I would that i could be excited about some perceived shift. It will take more than complaining about a single event that has been consistent practice for decades to convince me that we have woken up. And as a conservative, they represent the least of my concerns. Because liberals will turn this fairness issue into kind of grand schema about women, homosexuals, transgenders crisis, more reasons to invade the middle east or somewhere else.

    This matter is going to require serious consideration, having neglected a fair hearing for as many decades. There is no reason why our support for Israel requires that we disregard fairness and justice for others.

    None. I just do not comprehend how we secure Israel’s defense and condone her abuses in the name of security and God’s promise at the same time and makes claims (hidden as they may be) we are doing God’s work in the processes. I don’t hate Israel. I think she has a right to exist. She’s entitled to defend herself. How she justifies self defense while violating the borders of another’s territory is a very tough to explain reasonably.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  112. Moi says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:52 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Anon
    Me Weiss obviously doesn’t read Jewish community publications. Right or left politically, pro or anti the progressive causes of abortion, criminal rights, gay marriage, trannies whatever, the tribal publications the majority of Jews read are totally “ my Israel right or wrong forever and ever.

    Maybe a few of Mr Weiss’ associates are anti Israel but he needs to get out into the community. If he does he will learn the vast majority are still very pro Israel.

    Even if ordinary Jews turn against Israel AIPAC, ADL, AJC, Friends of the IDF, Hadassah and 99 percent of the Jewish organizations and the people who work for those organizations will still lobby for Israel to keep their extremely well paid jobs if for nothing else.

    Mr. Weiss is a decent man, but you are absolutely correct and Weiss is daydreaming.

    Hayes and Mohyeldin are overpaid MSM shills. And Hayes knows squat about the ME region. The NYT and WashPo have supported the regular “mowing of grass” by the IDF terrorists in Gaza. Cornel West is a very good man, but also knows little about the ME.

    Perhaps Weiss might have perused this before sounding the trumpets of Israel’s demise:

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/04/06/cnn-blaming-the-palestinian-victim/

    Israel is safe as long as the US follows Tel Aviv’s commands.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  113. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:00 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Brabantian
    A helpful Albert Einstein meme for the world to know
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/82244aa90989d15f59b1197e8e7627746dc65f6bd9c64104b9e8abbc71e33c5f.jpg

    I disagree that comparing zionism and “what zionists are doing to Palestinians” is comparable to National Socialism.

    Zionism is its own entity, its own movement, has its own unique history and its own ideology quite separate and distinct from National Socialism German Workers Party.

    Zionism should be — it must be — understood and condemned on its own terms.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  114. Zumbuddi says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:10 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SunBakedSuburb
    Norman Finkelstein a BS artist? Prove it. You've been blinded by your irrational hatred of Jews.

    Finkelstein would be an irrelevant, failed academic but for the niche he’s carved for himself as a “critic” of Israel. But you notice that he endorses Jewish dogma — many of his speeches use as a pillar the Holy Holocaust — and he valorizes Stalin, who killed millions of Christians.

    Read More
    • Replies: @annamaria
    "...but for the niche he’s carved for himself as a “critic” of Israel."
    -- Please, show us some examples of the critics of Israel who were not demonized and whose careers (academic and others) were not demolished. It is easy to badmouth a courageous person for the alleged "impurity." You imply that it is profitable to be a critic of Israel. Have you tried this yourself, "Zumbuddi?"
    Here is a sample of the zionists' treatment of freedom of speech: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49155.htm
    "Just notified by YouTube that Abby Martin’s interview with Max Blumenthal has been blocked from being viewed in 28 countries (including Israel) to ‘comply with local laws.’ Actions disabled & warnings for viewers elsewhere,” the program’s official Twitter account related on Thursday.
    “YouTube has claimed that it removed my interview on Israel-Palestine with Abby Martin to comply with laws in 28 countries. However, nothing I did or said in the discussion was even remotely illegal, even in countries with the strictest hate crime laws,” Blumenthal told RT."
    -- The Israel-firsters are a plague on western civilization.
    "No Hope For Change From Within:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlNn1v4_Uf0
    , @Frankie P
    I have my differences with Norman, mainly his constant drumming on "international law" and that the international community accepts the idea of a two state solution so we shouldn't talk about a one-state solution, but your characterization of him is SO wrong. He would be a tenured academic at DePaul if he hadn't "carved" a "niche" for himself as critic (no quotation marks) of Israel. That's right, he lost his livelihood for the issue. His parents were both survivors of what people call the Jewish Holocaust, and while I'm against the dogma of "no revisionism allowed" and I highly doubt many of the claims regarding the industrial murder of 6 million Jews, I DO accept that many Jews (and many other gentiles as well) suffered and died during the war. He does NOT use the pillar of the Holy Holocaust; on the contrary, he indicts Jews and Israel for using the pillar of the Holy Holocaust to enable Israel to carry out war crimes, oppression, land theft and genocide against the Palestinians. Finally, Norman sides with the Resistance in many ways, and he has spoken in support of Hezbollah's constant resistance to Israel's incursions into Lebanon. He has met with Hezbollah reps, watches and comments on Nasrallah's speeches, and generally acts and speaks to promote a resolution that he thinks fair. The resolution that he sees as fair is roundly attacked by Jews, both Israeli (he is banned from entering Israel, a super badge of honor for any Jew in my bood) and American.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  115. Moi says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:16 pm GMT
    @bjondo
    I give you BS today, I give you BS tomorrow.
    I give you same BS day after tomorrow because you will have forgotten.
    Weiss, Blumenthal, Avnery, Finklestein, Chomsky, ilk, are BS artists, gatekeepers, PR specialists, tricksters.

    An anti Zionist Jew is a momentary trick.

    And,

    "Israel has no right to exist" will get you banned at Weiss and Silverstein (forget site name) and many other "good Jew" sites.

    Say "Jew" with a truth attached too many times will also get you banned.

    100 percent correct. Not one of them, including Finkelstein, will speak with the voice of truth and justice. Israel has no right to be squatting on Palestinian lands.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  116. Moi says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm GMT
    @SunBakedSuburb
    "... The American Jewish love affair with Israel is over."

    As one who has respect and appreciation for the Jewish contribution to American society I hope this is true.

    And I, for one, in awe of what Jews have taken from American society and the price the US has paid in money, weapons and geopolitics for the colonial Jewish apartheid squatter state.

    And the world Jewry is hard at work on the hasbara:

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  117. Joe Wong says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:21 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @OilcanFloyd
    My problem with Palestinians, and most Muslims, is that they willingly work with Jews in the U.S. against the majority, never caring that the same forces are being used to displace us. The difference is that we are occupied by our own troops and we have Quislings carrying out the political orders. When we are viewed as being sufficiently weak, they'll try to physically remove or exterminate us too.

    The White occupied half of Europe before 1492, now they are the majority in two Americas, Australia, NZ in addition to Europe, meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.

    The White has been using false flag ops to carry out crimes against humanity and war crimes, claimed victimhood then waged reckless and rutherles wars on the moral high ground around the world since 1492. The dead, maimed, crippled, destruction and suffering caused by the White are in the hundreds of millions if not billions.

    Please take a break, don’t ‘t the Whites ever get tired of beastly barbarism?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    said:
    "meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands."

    No, they were not "removed or exterminated". Very obviously so.

    Yep, I guess that's why those indigenous peoples number in the tens of millions and get free everything and have better lives than ever before.

    I also note that you care not about the indigenous people of Europe who you label as 'xenophobic' for resisting low IQ foreigners, while not mentioning "the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ" xenophobia of European migrants.

    You're a phony.

    , @Anon
    Who occupied the other half of Europe before 1492? As far as atrocities go, read your own history.

    If you are referring to Spain, by 1492, the Muslims were confined to a tiny area on the Mediterranean coast.

    They were finally kicked out by a red headed White skinned woman the epitome of European Catholicism.
    Defeated by a woman? That still humiliates the Muslims. Defeated by a catholic queen? That really riled up the Jews. Almost 530 years and they haven’t forgotten how Queen Isabella closed down the Jewish slave markets

    Please note that within 50 years of getting rid of the Jews and Muslims Spain became the most powerful richest country on earth, including China and India

    Hurts doesn’t it that a red headed European woman was able to do all that.
    , @OilcanFloyd
    Are you a hasbarist posing as an Asian?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  118. bjondo says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SunBakedSuburb
    Norman Finkelstein a BS artist? Prove it. You've been blinded by your irrational hatred of Jews.

    Normy does not believe Palestinians should be allowed to return to their homes.
    Believes Israel has right to exist.
    Does not believe in one state.
    Stabbed Professor Steven Salaita in the back. NF received much support, including from The Noam who also did not support Salaita, when he was terminated from DePaul U. Two Jew can only go so far.

    Not time to read the link but I think it is the one relevant – gives an idea of The Fink.

    https://www.counterpunch.org/2008/01/05/norman-finkelstein-in-the-netherlands/

    Might as well add this while here:

    Wonder how many of those Shoot-A-Palestinian-While-You-Can Israelis have an American passport?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  119. Matthew Green says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Reports from hospitals in Gaza describe bullet wounds of survivors located disproportionately in knees and hips, so there was a concerted and methodical effort to give young protestors life-long pain and disabilities. The snipers’ head shots were simple kills, but the large number of joint injuries have an evil cold-blooded economic strategy.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  120. sarz says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm GMT • 100 Words

    A helpful Albert Einstein meme for the world to know

    So, if we dismiss the nonsense of six million gassed, what exactly was Albert bitching about? Enemy aliens being put to work on respectable rations and far, far better living conditions than Gaza? Why is this shameless whining being offered as something close to saintly?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  121. Wally says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @SunBakedSuburb
    "... The American Jewish love affair with Israel is over."

    As one who has respect and appreciation for the Jewish contribution to American society I hope this is true.

    “As one who has respect and appreciation for the Jewish contribution to American society”

    And what “contributions” are those?

    “Jewish groups get up to 97% of grants from the Homeland Security”

    http://mondoweiss.net/2012/07/islamophobia-shmislamophobia-97-of-homeland-security-security-grants-go-to-jewish-orgs

    and:
    Israel tech site paying “interns” to covertly plant stories in social media

    http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/asa-winstanley/israel-tech-site-paying-interns-covertly-plant-stories-social-media

    and:
    Israeli students to get $2,000 to spread state propaganda on Facebook

    http://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israeli-students-get-2000-spread-state-propaganda-facebook

    Not to mention that every US taxpayers “loan” that ‘Israel’ receives has never been paid back. The Israeli Occupied Congress curiously “forgives” all these huge debts. As if it wasn’t assumed at the beginning.
    and:
    Zionist Wikipedia Editing Course

    http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/139189

    and:
    The Zionist attempt to control language.
    The Israel Project’s 2009 GLOBAL LANGUAGE DICTIONARY

    https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf

    The True Cost of Parasite Israel
    Forced US taxpayers money to Israel goes far beyond the official numbers.

    http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-true-cost-of-israel/

    Fighting Israel’s Wars
    How the United States military has become Zionized

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/fighting-israels-wars/

    Pandering to Israel Has Got to Stop
    Pledges of loyalty to Israel are un-American

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/pandering-to-israel-has-got-to-stop/#comments

    America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars

    http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/#comment-2012898

    http://www.codoh.com

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  122. Wally says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:39 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @SunBakedSuburb
    Norman Finkelstein a BS artist? Prove it. You've been blinded by your irrational hatred of Jews.

    Finkelstein does get one thing right, he uses the appropriate description of the fake ’6M Jews’, correctly referring to the scam as “The Holocaust Industry”, aka: ‘holocau$t’.

    Nothing “irrational” about recognizing the facts regarding Jew behavior.

    http://www.codoh.com

    “Alone the fact that one may not question the Jewish “holocaust” and that Jewish pressure has inflicted laws on democratic societies to prevent questions—while incessant promotion and indoctrination of the same averredly incontestable ‘holocaust’ occur—gives the game away. It proves that it must be a lie. Why else would one not be allowed to question it? Because it might offend the “survivors”? Because it “dishonors the dead”? Hardly sufficient reason to outlaw discussion. No, because the exposure of this leading lie might precipitate questions about so many other lies and cause the whole ramshackle fabrication to crumble.”

    - Gerard Menuhin / righteous Revisionist Jew, son of famous violinist

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  123. Art says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:48 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Israel Just Lost American Jews

    One can understand Weiss being ecstatic – he has worked a long time, hoping to change Jew attitudes. He has a mountain to climb, and these are just his first successful steps. The Jew – Drudge – does not have this article on his blog. The Big Jews are not going to roll over.

    Also, NO major political Gentile has said anything. Only when they find their hind legs will things truly change. What cowards.

    Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art

    p.s. Mr Unz and Mr Giraldi must be given a large measure of credit for this. Kudos!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  124. Staudegger says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:49 pm GMT

    jewish “opposition” to Israel is mere theater and never actually affects Israeli policies. Diaspora jews and Israeli jews know what the score is.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  125. Wally says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:50 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Joe Wong
    The White occupied half of Europe before 1492, now they are the majority in two Americas, Australia, NZ in addition to Europe, meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.

    The White has been using false flag ops to carry out crimes against humanity and war crimes, claimed victimhood then waged reckless and rutherles wars on the moral high ground around the world since 1492. The dead, maimed, crippled, destruction and suffering caused by the White are in the hundreds of millions if not billions.

    Please take a break, don't 't the Whites ever get tired of beastly barbarism?

    said:
    “meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.”

    No, they were not “removed or exterminated”. Very obviously so.

    Yep, I guess that’s why those indigenous peoples number in the tens of millions and get free everything and have better lives than ever before.

    I also note that you care not about the indigenous people of Europe who you label as ‘xenophobic’ for resisting low IQ foreigners, while not mentioning “the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ” xenophobia of European migrants.

    You’re a phony.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Joe Wong
    The natives of the First Nations of Americas could live a lot better if the White has not stolen their land, restricted them to the barren reserves and fed them alcohol. The living standard of the Native Americans should be better than the indigenous people of Saudi Arabia if their lands are still theirs like the Saudi Arabians, because the Americas have way more natural resources than Saudi Arabia; and the rest of the world other than the White are willing to pay fair prices for the treasures passed onto them by their ancestors tens of thousands of years if not millions of years.

    According to the 2010 Census, 5.2 million people in the United States identified as American Indian and Alaska Native, either alone or in combination with one or more other races. Out of this total, 2.9 million people identified as American Indian and Alaska Native alone. It seems “indigenous people number in the tens of millions” is fabricated phony data like the MSM and www.codoh.com.

    If the indigenous people of Europe are ruled by non-European and are mistreated like the native people of Americas and Australia, definitely the world should voice the mistreatment for them, but they are not ruled by anybody else but themselves, if there is any mistreatment the indigenous people of Europe only have themselves to blame if they do not start revolutions to overthrow their ruling classes.

    If the European starts revolutions, there are a lot of people in the world willing to help them. It is European decision to make.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  126. Buzz Mohawk says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:14 pm GMT

    Hell hasn’t frozen over, and pigs aren’t flying, so I don’t believe this article.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  127. JackM says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:21 pm GMT

    Wow, we already have our winner of Most Insanely Overly-Optimistic headline of the year, and it’s only April.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  128. RedPillTime says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:27 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Hilariously, those Americans Jews who protest most vociferously against Israel are also the ones who tend be most likely to be involved in deconstructing American demographics via a variety of ridiculous “social justice” activities, that is, destroying the country that has given them generous refuge.

    Stupid Jewish behavior. Depositing horse manure in the hand that feeds you while also burning bridges to the place created explicitly for harboring us when we have destroyed our host.

    Pathetic.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  129. wayfarer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:37 pm GMT

    One’s got to wonder why all the Muslim refugees and expats aren’t squatting 24/7/365 in passive protests, on the doorstep of every Jewish Temple and Holocaust Museum, throughout the EU and U.S.

    At least Mahatma Gandhi, had some balls.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahatma_Gandhi

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  130. Art says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:41 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Abby Martin Interview Critical of Israel is Blocked by YouTube in 28 Countries

    “Just notified by YouTube that Abby Martin’s interview with Max Blumenthal has been blocked from being viewed in 28 countries (including Israel) to ‘comply with local laws.’ Actions disabled & warnings for viewers elsewhere,” the program’s official Twitter account related on Thursday.

    “YouTube has claimed that it removed my interview on Israel-Palestine with Abby Martin to comply with laws in 28 countries. However, nothing I did or said in the discussion was even remotely illegal, even in countries with the strictest hate crime laws,” Blumenthal told RT

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  131. Don Franklin says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:54 pm GMT • 100 Words

    The Palestinians are engaging in chemical warfare by burning tires.

    In the first video linked to by TLA, the P. has a tire in his hands and is shot. You have a chemical weapon, you get shot. Completely normal by the laws of warfare.

    In the second video, an ‘unarmed’ P is shot. But if you wait and watch further, you find out the camera view is narrow and he was just in front of a huge mob. It’s a normal tactic to shoot the people in the front of an approaching mob, to encourage the others to leave. It’s not clear in the laws of warfare how to deal with approaching mobs, but the entire incident is associated with chemical warfare so there are no innocents.

    Read More
    • Replies: @annamaria
    Are those "righteous ones" your relatives? http://www.hangthebankers.com/israeli-jailed-6-months-for-burning-baby-and-father-to-death/
    Meir Ettinger, grandson of the late US-born ultranationalist Rabbi Meir Kahane, and Eviatar Slonim firebombed a Palestinian home in the West Bank and killed an 18-month-old boy and his parents: https://www.dailysabah.com/mideast/2015/09/07/18-month-old-palestinian-toddlers-mother-dies-at-hospital
    Here are coming the "most moral:" https://www.yahoo.com/news/family-palestinian-toddler-burned-alive-sue-israel-163730282.html
    "An Israeli defence official said the family would not be eligible for compensation that applies to terror victims since it is only open for Israeli citizens."
    , @Anonymous
    Imbecile

    The term imbecile was once used by psychiatrists to denote a category of people with moderate to severe intellectual disability, as well as a type of criminal. The word arises from the Latin word imbecillus, meaning weak, or weak-minded. It included people with an IQ of 26–50, between "idiot" and "moron".
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  132. RedPillNow says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:00 pm GMT
    @Sean
    No country has a right to exist.The Palestinians are catching on that Israel cannot defeat this non-violent form of protest. It will spread to the West Bank.

    Completely nonviolent, I tell you! Blowing up buses, slitting the throats of sleeping babies, incinerating pregnant women and their toddlers…about as nonviolent as it gets. What are you smoking, I want some.

    Read More
    • Replies: @annamaria
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3373035/Shocking-footage-Jewish-wedding-shows-guests-celebrating-death-Palestinian-baby-burned-alive-arson-attack.html
    "A footage has emerged appearing to show guests at a Jewish wedding celebrating the death of a Palestinian toddler who was burned alive after an arson attack on his home. One guest even appears to be dancing with a knife through a picture of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh while another has what looks like a petrol bomb. The toddler and his parents died after an arson attack on their home"

    "Mother of Palestinian baby burned to death tried to save her child:" http://mondoweiss.net/2015/08/mother-palestinian-burned/

    "Israeli jailed for 6 months for burning baby and his parents to death, Palestinians jailed 20 years for throwing stones:" http://www.hangthebankers.com/israeli-jailed-6-months-for-burning-baby-and-father-to-death/
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  133. Buddy Ray says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:03 pm GMT

    In America, White Protestants are the Palestinians.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  134. Shoah 'nuff says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:06 pm GMT • 100 Words

    This is just so Israel can stop theatrically shooting their indigenous majority and go back to exterminating them discreetly. You’ll see. Israel will shuffle around with a hangdog look and let contemptible dupes like that beak-nosed parrot Chris Hayes feel important. Meanwhile the Israeli command structure will quietly redouble their plan and program for intentional infliction of conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of part of the indigenous population and forcible transfer of the rest.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  135. Anonymous[192] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:08 pm GMT
    @Henry_Bowman, U.C.
    Israeli military murders unarmed Arabs in Gaza.

    USA military has murdered hundreds of thousands in the Arab world since 911. These are undeclared, unconstitutional, and illegal wars committed against numerous Arab nations and thus murder committed by the American military.

    There is no difference.

    So then, where is the outcry? Is it only deserved for the hated Jews?

    Yes, for Jews only as Gentiles get a free pass to murder.

    The US people are overwhelmingly against those illegal wars. The only reason the ME is getting smashed (and the US itself invaded) lies in the fact that both the US and Palestine are a Jewish-occupied territory.

    Read More
    • Agree: renfro
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  136. Anonymous[192] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:26 pm GMT
    @SunBakedSuburb
    "... The American Jewish love affair with Israel is over."

    As one who has respect and appreciation for the Jewish contribution to American society I hope this is true.

    Oh my, please ask your Hasbara handler to give you better material. This “argument” is flying like a lead balloon.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  137. annamaria says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:20 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Zumbuddi
    Finkelstein would be an irrelevant, failed academic but for the niche he's carved for himself as a "critic" of Israel. But you notice that he endorses Jewish dogma -- many of his speeches use as a pillar the Holy Holocaust -- and he valorizes Stalin, who killed millions of Christians.

    “…but for the niche he’s carved for himself as a “critic” of Israel.”
    – Please, show us some examples of the critics of Israel who were not demonized and whose careers (academic and others) were not demolished. It is easy to badmouth a courageous person for the alleged “impurity.” You imply that it is profitable to be a critic of Israel. Have you tried this yourself, “Zumbuddi?”
    Here is a sample of the zionists’ treatment of freedom of speech: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49155.htm
    “Just notified by YouTube that Abby Martin’s interview with Max Blumenthal has been blocked from being viewed in 28 countries (including Israel) to ‘comply with local laws.’ Actions disabled & warnings for viewers elsewhere,” the program’s official Twitter account related on Thursday.
    “YouTube has claimed that it removed my interview on Israel-Palestine with Abby Martin to comply with laws in 28 countries. However, nothing I did or said in the discussion was even remotely illegal, even in countries with the strictest hate crime laws,” Blumenthal told RT.”
    – The Israel-firsters are a plague on western civilization.
    “No Hope For Change From Within:”

    Read More
    • Replies: @Talha
    Wow - brilliant video - thanks so much!!!

    Will definitely share.

    Peace.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  138. mcohen says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:20 pm GMT • 100 Words

    An anti anti aunty from new york who has declared himself to be the one who speaks for all jews in america.israels enemies must be gleefully rattling there bones in the hope that they can drive a wedge between jews.
    4c the 2b………tarry not on the road to armageddon for the gatekeeper awaits judgement book in hand for those who will pass and those who will stand.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  139. annamaria says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:32 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @RedPillNow
    Completely nonviolent, I tell you! Blowing up buses, slitting the throats of sleeping babies, incinerating pregnant women and their toddlers...about as nonviolent as it gets. What are you smoking, I want some.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3373035/Shocking-footage-Jewish-wedding-shows-guests-celebrating-death-Palestinian-baby-burned-alive-arson-attack.html

    “A footage has emerged appearing to show guests at a Jewish wedding celebrating the death of a Palestinian toddler who was burned alive after an arson attack on his home. One guest even appears to be dancing with a knife through a picture of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh while another has what looks like a petrol bomb. The toddler and his parents died after an arson attack on their home”

    “Mother of Palestinian baby burned to death tried to save her child:” http://mondoweiss.net/2015/08/mother-palestinian-burned/

    “Israeli jailed for 6 months for burning baby and his parents to death, Palestinians jailed 20 years for throwing stones:” http://www.hangthebankers.com/israeli-jailed-6-months-for-burning-baby-and-father-to-death/

    Read More
    • Replies: @RedPillNow
    http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/comprehensive-listing-of-terrorism-victims-in-israel
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  140. annamaria says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:36 pm GMT
    @Don Franklin
    The Palestinians are engaging in chemical warfare by burning tires.

    In the first video linked to by TLA, the P. has a tire in his hands and is shot. You have a chemical weapon, you get shot. Completely normal by the laws of warfare.

    In the second video, an 'unarmed' P is shot. But if you wait and watch further, you find out the camera view is narrow and he was just in front of a huge mob. It's a normal tactic to shoot the people in the front of an approaching mob, to encourage the others to leave. It's not clear in the laws of warfare how to deal with approaching mobs, but the entire incident is associated with chemical warfare so there are no innocents.

    Are those “righteous ones” your relatives? http://www.hangthebankers.com/israeli-jailed-6-months-for-burning-baby-and-father-to-death/
    Meir Ettinger, grandson of the late US-born ultranationalist Rabbi Meir Kahane, and Eviatar Slonim firebombed a Palestinian home in the West Bank and killed an 18-month-old boy and his parents: https://www.dailysabah.com/mideast/2015/09/07/18-month-old-palestinian-toddlers-mother-dies-at-hospital
    Here are coming the “most moral:” https://www.yahoo.com/news/family-palestinian-toddler-burned-alive-sue-israel-163730282.html
    “An Israeli defence official said the family would not be eligible for compensation that applies to terror victims since it is only open for Israeli citizens.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  141. Frankie P says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:41 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Zumbuddi
    Finkelstein would be an irrelevant, failed academic but for the niche he's carved for himself as a "critic" of Israel. But you notice that he endorses Jewish dogma -- many of his speeches use as a pillar the Holy Holocaust -- and he valorizes Stalin, who killed millions of Christians.

    I have my differences with Norman, mainly his constant drumming on “international law” and that the international community accepts the idea of a two state solution so we shouldn’t talk about a one-state solution, but your characterization of him is SO wrong. He would be a tenured academic at DePaul if he hadn’t “carved” a “niche” for himself as critic (no quotation marks) of Israel. That’s right, he lost his livelihood for the issue. His parents were both survivors of what people call the Jewish Holocaust, and while I’m against the dogma of “no revisionism allowed” and I highly doubt many of the claims regarding the industrial murder of 6 million Jews, I DO accept that many Jews (and many other gentiles as well) suffered and died during the war. He does NOT use the pillar of the Holy Holocaust; on the contrary, he indicts Jews and Israel for using the pillar of the Holy Holocaust to enable Israel to carry out war crimes, oppression, land theft and genocide against the Palestinians. Finally, Norman sides with the Resistance in many ways, and he has spoken in support of Hezbollah’s constant resistance to Israel’s incursions into Lebanon. He has met with Hezbollah reps, watches and comments on Nasrallah’s speeches, and generally acts and speaks to promote a resolution that he thinks fair. The resolution that he sees as fair is roundly attacked by Jews, both Israeli (he is banned from entering Israel, a super badge of honor for any Jew in my bood) and American.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    Millions of White Americans have lost their livelihoods simply because they are White, not because of abytbing they did since the Jews rammed affirmative action through congress in 1968.

    And millions of Whites born after 1968!never had a chance because of the Jewish imposition of affirmative action since 1968.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  142. vickpm says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:54 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Israel = India; Gaza is East Pakistan!
    Time for ‘the powers that be’ to realize that Gaza is East Pakistan. The parallels are the same as held in 1971: internicine strife in the region between West Pakistanis and Bengalis in East Pakistan; attacks on India from East Pakistan; threats of and actual Bengali refugee flooding of India border areas. India invaded and under Gen. FAR Jacob obtained the unconditional surrenders of Daca; Pakistan soldiers leave UNARMED ceding E. P’stan to Gen. JFR Jacob and India sets up the puppet state of Bangladesh. Bengali take over on condition they sign peace treaty with India dictated terms. NEEDS TO HAPPEN IN GAZA!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  143. Frankie P says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:56 pm GMT • 500 Words
    @Talha
    Actually no - the bigger shame lies on the Muslims - like the governments of Egypt - for giving a deaf ear to the plight of their brothers. I expect nothing from Israel other than to increase this kind of conduct whenever they can get away with it. I am extremely pissed off at the rest of the Arab states for being accomplices in the tragedy.

    Peace.

    Perhaps you’re not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster. You say “the rest of the Arab states” and that they are accomplices, but do you regard Lebanon and the Hezbollah resistance as accomplices? Nasrallah has built a movement, a formidable military, a social services movement, that continues to resist and promise further resistance, not just against incursions into Lebanon, but also in aid of their Palestinian brothers. There aren’t many Shia in Palestine; as far as I know, Palestinians are mainly Sunni and Christian. Can you point out any recent cases where Sunni groups were willing to come to the aid of Shia?

    Can you deny that Nasrallah and Hezbollah have captured not just the eyes of Sunnis who want to resist Israel, but also the hearts and minds? I know that in my case, a lapsed Catholic who is somewhat a deist these days, Nasrallah in words and actions is very compelling to me, and his honesty is something that I admire greatly. The Israelis joke that he has a genetic condition that makes him unable to lie, but I know the truth: his firm belief in God makes him unwilling to lie, as he knows that God frowns on it.

    Look at Nasrallah’s words. How could one who believes in God not be compelled by his rational words, his inclusive words. No wonder the mainstream media NEVER airs his speeches.

    “We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens, because the Abrahamic religions didn’t come up with anything that contradicts the mind or contradicts the human instinct because the creator of the religion is the same as the creator of the humans, and the two things are totally consistent. In any house or country, if there are two leaders, that’s a recipe for ruin, so how could the Universe last for billions of years in such harmony and have more than one God? If there were more than one God, it would have been torn to pieces. So, we took the evidence; we don’t fight to impose a religious belief on anyone. The prophet Abraham was always in favor of dialog and showing evidence, and we are all followers of that prophet.”

    Read More
    • Replies: @Art

    Perhaps you’re not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster.
     
    May I defend Talha. He has spoken out against Sunni extremism many many times. He has spoken out against the Sunni states that have forsaken the Palestinians. He is one of the most evenhanded people on this blog.

    Think Peace --- Art
    , @Talha
    My big beef is with Egypt and Saudi:
    https://www.egypttoday.com/siteimages/Larg/5803.jpg

    And to a lesser degree Jordan and the other Gulf states. Some leaders like Qaddhafi were very pro-Palestinian but we know what happened there. The Turks are slowly backing away from their historic relationship with Israel so that's good. They have even made popular films like this which are blatantly anti-Israeli:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LkRqwfMbIs

    The Shiah (including Hezbollah) have been a long time tip-of-the-spear resistance to Israeli expansion in the region - may God bless them immensely for their efforts, these will not go unrewarded.

    Can you point out any recent cases where Sunni groups were willing to come to the aid of Shia?
     
    Right now Sunnis and Shias are at loggerheads in the region - kicked off by the dismantling of Iraq (which was another Sunni leadership that was actively pro-Palestinian). But if you go to the 90s then in Azerbaijan's conflict with Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, plenty of Sunni volunteers from Central Asia, Caucasus, and even Afghanistan went to support a 90% Shia country - but, yeah it's been a while.

    Peace.
    , @Talha
    I saw no hostility in your original post to me, it was very civil. I hope I was able to make my position clear; you are certainly correct that Hezbollah definitely does not fit the mold of the rich, complacent and cowardly Arab leadership. Also there is Syria which has been a thorn in the side of Israeli policies in the region - and they seem to be getting the Saddam/Qaddafi treatment.

    Peace to both of you guys.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  144. Anonymous[192] • Disclaimer says:
    April 7, 2018 at 10:58 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Don Franklin
    The Palestinians are engaging in chemical warfare by burning tires.

    In the first video linked to by TLA, the P. has a tire in his hands and is shot. You have a chemical weapon, you get shot. Completely normal by the laws of warfare.

    In the second video, an 'unarmed' P is shot. But if you wait and watch further, you find out the camera view is narrow and he was just in front of a huge mob. It's a normal tactic to shoot the people in the front of an approaching mob, to encourage the others to leave. It's not clear in the laws of warfare how to deal with approaching mobs, but the entire incident is associated with chemical warfare so there are no innocents.

    Imbecile

    The term imbecile was once used by psychiatrists to denote a category of people with moderate to severe intellectual disability, as well as a type of criminal. The word arises from the Latin word imbecillus, meaning weak, or weak-minded. It included people with an IQ of 26–50, between “idiot” and “moron”.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  145. jacques sheete says:
    April 7, 2018 at 11:20 pm GMT
    @Talha
    Actually no - the bigger shame lies on the Muslims - like the governments of Egypt - for giving a deaf ear to the plight of their brothers. I expect nothing from Israel other than to increase this kind of conduct whenever they can get away with it. I am extremely pissed off at the rest of the Arab states for being accomplices in the tragedy.

    Peace.

    I am extremely pissed off at the rest of the Arab states for being accomplices in the tragedy.

    And I’m extremely pissed off at the European and American “leadership’s” complicity in the crimes.

    Damn them all to Hell!

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  146. Twodees Partain says:
    April 7, 2018 at 11:41 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @redmudhooch
    So I guess we'll be seeing a well organized, well funded march for Palestinian lives on TV in a few days huh? Demanding that the Israelis guns be seized? Ha! Nope, just gun confiscation from the goyim, who only use them to kill deer to feed themselves, or protect themselves. Make no mistake about it, these demons want to kill you, they want America to be another Palestine. Much easier when the victim is armed only with sticks and rocks.
    All of this fake outrage from media is the same hollow lip service we've been getting for decades, nothing new.
    Bernie Sanders is a joke, they always do this, when Democrats control DC they do nothing, and the Republicans pretend that they want to.
    When the Republicans control DC, they do nothing, and the Democrats pretend that they want to. Same ol DC BS.....
    The UN is a joke. They do a good act but thats it.
    Both parties, the media are controled by the goons in question, step out of line, you're toast. Until the corruption, blackmailing, assassinations are punished, with prison/executions, don't expect any different. Until control of the media is not in the hands of the criminals, don't expect any different. As long as the control of our money is in the hands of the devil, and they can keep us in debt for life, don't expect any different.
    As long as war and poverty are profitable to those in power, don't expect any different.
    Monopolies continue to buy up everything, including food production, so it won't be long before they start staving people into submission.
    EVERYTHING in America is about short term monetary and political gain. Control. They want to control everything. Ordinary people are broke, dying, homeless, addicted. We're being squeezed of every last penny, and most folks are out of pennies. "Healthcare" is crap and unaffordable to most, and will put you in debt for life if you ever do use it. Politicians don't fix things, they make things worse, period.
    Hate to keep having to say this, but a real 9/11 investigation, and real punishment of those responsible would fix a lot of everything wrong in America and the world. Anyone in DC or media not demanding a real investigation and arrests are complicit, inclding B Sanders...
    Israel or at least its leaders, should have been bombed into oblivion after USS Liberty attack, the Dual citizens, war profiteers, and Wall St "oligarchs" that fund and promote this madness should have been kicked out or imprisoned as well. God only knows how many USS Liberties we've had since that were never exposed because of their control over everything.
    The Israeli people and American Jews/Zionists are just as brainwashed as most Americans.

    This is just a dumb low IQ gentile rednecks opinion of course...

    “Bernie Sanders is a joke”

    Yes, I agree. Bern managed to make a few comments without catching his schvantze in his zipper while addressing the white folks, but when he addresses the schwartzas…well, not so much. I mean, there he is trying to suck up to them and he insaltid the very dreck outta them over there. Oi, what a farlegnhayt for Bernie

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  147. Twodees Partain says:
    April 7, 2018 at 11:54 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @deschutes
    Anybody who uses the terms 'leftard' or 'libtard' is a worthless, immature sack of shit. Sound like you're a 13 year old. Snarky, immature namecalling...reminds me of jr high school days, same level of maturity :-D

    So, you seize upon an insult I slung at Trixie’s boy, but you fail to address my point that Jonah is a leftard, not a conservative. In what way has the little leftard ever shown a single conservative hair anywhere on his skanky little body?

    If your standards are such that you consider Jonah Goldberg a conservative, you may very well be a leftard yourself, and unaware of just how much a leftard you are.

    I do have to congratulate you on making a response that didn’t include your usual “fuck you”. Maybe you’re maturing a little yourself, noobie. ;-)

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  148. Anonymous Watcher says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:03 am GMT

    Interesting. With the Parkland-Jewish enclave fresh in their minds, American Jews are finding the juxtaposition with Gaza a little too much, especially as they’ve been girding for a fresh assault on the NRA. Young Jewish blood was shed. The tribal wound is palpable. It’s still all about what’s good for the Jews, just the American ones in this instance. Even the tribe observes red lines and concentric circles which may at times not incorporate the totality. Passover with asterisks.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  149. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:52 am GMT
    @jilles dykstra
    Wishful thinking, I fear.
    USA jews just condemn Netanyahu's suicidal policies.
    Talmud rules say that a jew cannot kill a gentile when this brings danger to the jewish community.

    Killing Palestinians and stealing their property doesn’t endanger Jews. America has israel’s back no matter what they do.

    Anyway, Jews follow whatever rules are most useful and ignore rules that don’t help achieve their goals.

    So do most people and all governments.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  150. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:01 am GMT
    @Greg Bacon
    Israel just lost American Jews? That's a good one, but April FOOLS day is over. Ain't going to happen, never will.
    American Jews will stay loyal to the Fatherland, what we're seeing now is just the 'good cop vs bad cop' play being staged, to make gullible American GOYIM think that American Jews are finally showing some empathy to the Palestinians, who've been getting butchered, terrorized, bombed, kidnapped and never seen again, used for weapons testing and dispossessed of their land for over 70 years, while American Jews were not only cheering the onslaught, but funding it with billions each year in tax-free donations.

    Where were these Jews when they read about Gaza bordering on the edge of complete breakdown, with no drinking water available--since the IDF had bombed the treatment plants--no meds being allowed in and not enough food, or as one Israeli MK member said, "Putting them on a diet."

    Even that unhinged war monger, 'Nutty' Nikki Haley, is going full retard, post a pic of MLK on her Twitter page, bragging about how she's in favor of people standing up for what is right and justice.

    https://twitter.com/nikkihaley

    No, this is just more Jewish hasbara, designed to get Americans looking elsewhere so Israel can finish the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestine.

    “Putting them on a diet”

    Just as the Russian Jews did to the Russian goyim during the 1930s and and the English did to the Irish from 1600 to 1925 and the Indians during the 1940s.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  151. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:11 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous
    Consistent Jewish leftists broke with Israel over the 1982 Lebanon invasion and never looked back. The ones who didn't are just LARPing as leftists to confuse the gentiles.

    Im surrounded by Jewish leftists and they are all pro Israel. That’s just the people I know, but I’m in one of the major Jewish cities in the country.

    A lot of Jews have been born and grown to adult hood since 1982.

    Is it Jews you personally know who are anti Israel or does the info come from some obscure website or publication?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  152. Art says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:21 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Frankie P
    Perhaps you're not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster. You say "the rest of the Arab states" and that they are accomplices, but do you regard Lebanon and the Hezbollah resistance as accomplices? Nasrallah has built a movement, a formidable military, a social services movement, that continues to resist and promise further resistance, not just against incursions into Lebanon, but also in aid of their Palestinian brothers. There aren't many Shia in Palestine; as far as I know, Palestinians are mainly Sunni and Christian. Can you point out any recent cases where Sunni groups were willing to come to the aid of Shia?

    Can you deny that Nasrallah and Hezbollah have captured not just the eyes of Sunnis who want to resist Israel, but also the hearts and minds? I know that in my case, a lapsed Catholic who is somewhat a deist these days, Nasrallah in words and actions is very compelling to me, and his honesty is something that I admire greatly. The Israelis joke that he has a genetic condition that makes him unable to lie, but I know the truth: his firm belief in God makes him unwilling to lie, as he knows that God frowns on it.

    Look at Nasrallah's words. How could one who believes in God not be compelled by his rational words, his inclusive words. No wonder the mainstream media NEVER airs his speeches.

    "We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens, because the Abrahamic religions didn’t come up with anything that contradicts the mind or contradicts the human instinct because the creator of the religion is the same as the creator of the humans, and the two things are totally consistent. In any house or country, if there are two leaders, that’s a recipe for ruin, so how could the Universe last for billions of years in such harmony and have more than one God? If there were more than one God, it would have been torn to pieces. So, we took the evidence; we don’t fight to impose a religious belief on anyone. The prophet Abraham was always in favor of dialog and showing evidence, and we are all followers of that prophet."

    Perhaps you’re not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster.

    May I defend Talha. He has spoken out against Sunni extremism many many times. He has spoken out against the Sunni states that have forsaken the Palestinians. He is one of the most evenhanded people on this blog.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    • Replies: @RobinG
    Agreed.

    They're making a list [tra la]. Looks like the next step from "Prop or Not." What does it take to be a media influencer?

    homeland security compiling database of journalists......
    https://www.forbes.com/sites/michellefabio/2018/04/06/department-of-homeland-security-compiling-database-of-journalists-and-media-influencers/#1ed145336121
    , @Frankie P
    Art,

    You don't need to defend Talha, because I'm not attacking him. I know Talha through his prolific commenting on this blog, and I agree that he is evenhanded and rational. I did NOT accuse him of supporting Sunni extremism, and I REPLIED to his comment attacking Sunni states that have forsaken the Palestinians, so I'm aware of that, too. Perhaps the subtlety of my comment escapes you, because you seem to want to defend Talha from something that I did not criticize him for. Please note that I criticized him, in a friendly way (for you, Talha: peace be with you) for lumping all the Arab states together, specifically for not mentioning the resistance in Lebanon, which I'm sure he will agree is an Arab state. I also would like to hear his opinions and views on my points about Hezbollah, a Shiite group, being the only ones who are supportive of the Palestinians, a Sunni Muslim and Christian population. I see a way forward for the Arab world, and that way forward is not a new way: it's called Pan-Arabism. As long as the Arab people allow the global powers that be to promote and add fuel to the conflagaration of Sunni/Shia sectarianism, Pan-Arabism will be difficult to achieve.

    Inclusive and supportive Hezbollah should be embraced by the bulk of the peace and God loving Sunnites, and the intolerant, Wahabbist, terrorist (ISIS, Israel) supporting House of Saud must be ostracized and toppled. This is key, and watching MBS gallavant around the US, meeting the cream of the corrupt American establishment, from the political to the entertainment, to the Silicon Valley oligarchs, should be enough to convince peace loving Sunnis that the problem in the Middle East is not just Israel, it's Saudi Arabia as well.

    Peace Art, and Peace Talha. I know you both from your comments.

    May we see a better world tomorrow.

    Frankie P
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  153. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:24 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous
    Israel. Decades of genocide to maintain stolen land. And if that’s that not bad enough they have been projecting genocide and the destruction of countries throughout the Middle East to further maintain this stolen land. Iraq, Syria, Libya, et al. And now we must attack Iran without provocation and isolate Russia, all for this little pseudo country. Has there been a more monstrous mono-confessional genocidal regime in history? They have the blood of millions on their hands. All gentiles know this but know they must keep quiet because they know if they say something unflattering it’s like saying something unflattering about little Anthony in the Twilight Zone episode “A Good Life” https://youtu.be/ETfzfy0jy74

    Israel is a freckle on the face of the earth. I just looked on Wikipedia, there 22 COUNTIES in the United States that are larger than Israel.

    60 percent of the land of Israel was acquired during the 1967 war when Johnson sent troops and material to help the Israelis.

    Until 1967 Israel was a tiny freckle on the face of the earth. Now it’s a slightly larger freckle.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ANON
    I think you are referring to the Six Day War so I ask what troops and material Johnson sent and when they were sent and when arrived? Any sources?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  154. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:35 am GMT • 100 Words
    @OilcanFloyd
    Since Jews claim to love social justice and compensation, I expect to see Jews leading the charge for Nuremberg type trials for everyone involved in Israel's thefts and atrocities, from top to bottom, including financiers and propagandists in America and elsewhere. Afterwards Jews can start to compensate the rest of America for what has been taken from us and given to Israel.

    Somehow, I think that the thought of Jewish necks in nooses, the loss of Jewish power and privilege, and empty Jewish wallets would change the few sincere hearts among them who might want some sort of justice. And after the issue of compensation from Zionists has been handled, we can have the Jewish left pay for their toxic social scheming, looting, and destruction, right?

    Comfy and convenient sniping among friends and ultimate allies, in a Jewish controlled press, over a small disagreement, will suffice to make Americans and Palestinians whole, right, Mr. Weiss?

    I’d love to see lost income and pensions they would have earned awarded to all the Whites who lost or who were denied employment and or contracts because of Jewish created affirmative action.

    Same would go for those denied college admission.

    Make the Jews pay for all the tranny operations and lifelong therapy and medicine the military and insurance companies have to pay for.

    Jews just love Chelsea Bradley Manning because he wants to run against Maryland Senator Ben Cardin.

    Cardin, like Senators Percy, Fulbright and Stevenson is slated for destruction because he occasionally listens to Palestinian refugees in his Maryland.

    Apparently Manning had plastic surgery to improve its face to make it more feminine. Jews have recently proclaimed Manning is not just attractive or pretty but beautiful.

    Jews and other liberals will believe anything.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  155. Joe Wong says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:37 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Wally
    said:
    "meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands."

    No, they were not "removed or exterminated". Very obviously so.

    Yep, I guess that's why those indigenous peoples number in the tens of millions and get free everything and have better lives than ever before.

    I also note that you care not about the indigenous people of Europe who you label as 'xenophobic' for resisting low IQ foreigners, while not mentioning "the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ" xenophobia of European migrants.

    You're a phony.

    The natives of the First Nations of Americas could live a lot better if the White has not stolen their land, restricted them to the barren reserves and fed them alcohol. The living standard of the Native Americans should be better than the indigenous people of Saudi Arabia if their lands are still theirs like the Saudi Arabians, because the Americas have way more natural resources than Saudi Arabia; and the rest of the world other than the White are willing to pay fair prices for the treasures passed onto them by their ancestors tens of thousands of years if not millions of years.

    According to the 2010 Census, 5.2 million people in the United States identified as American Indian and Alaska Native, either alone or in combination with one or more other races. Out of this total, 2.9 million people identified as American Indian and Alaska Native alone. It seems “indigenous people number in the tens of millions” is fabricated phony data like the MSM and http://www.codoh.com.

    If the indigenous people of Europe are ruled by non-European and are mistreated like the native people of Americas and Australia, definitely the world should voice the mistreatment for them, but they are not ruled by anybody else but themselves, if there is any mistreatment the indigenous people of Europe only have themselves to blame if they do not start revolutions to overthrow their ruling classes.

    If the European starts revolutions, there are a lot of people in the world willing to help them. It is European decision to make.

    Read More
    • Replies: @redmudhooch
    What does this have to do with Israel/Palestine? You're referring to something that happened a long time ago, not last week, currently.
    I am Muscogee/Scottish/Irish mix and live here on the land of my ancestors. Its not right what happened to Natives in America, but don't try and justify the current situation with the past.
    And Natives here in America are compensated. Doesn't change what happened. All Americans and Palestinians alike deserve to be treated better.
    Comparing Codoh to MSM is pretty far out. But you know that.
    , @Wally
    But you previously said:

    "meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.”

    Not just the US.

    LOL

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  156. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:42 am GMT
    @jacques sheete

    “The jew cries out in pain as he is beating you”
     
    They're always crying out in pain. Mama musta forgot to change their diapers.

    That’s what the Mexican maids are for.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  157. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:44 am GMT
    @Twodees Partain
    Jonah Goldberg is a whining little leftard of the sort that is referred to as a "conservative", as in "neocon". If he represents conservatism, I'll take mine rare.

    Conservatism stupid

    White Nationalism intelligent, the only way whites will survive.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  158. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:58 am GMT • 200 Words
    @bjondo
    I give you BS today, I give you BS tomorrow.
    I give you same BS day after tomorrow because you will have forgotten.
    Weiss, Blumenthal, Avnery, Finklestein, Chomsky, ilk, are BS artists, gatekeepers, PR specialists, tricksters.

    An anti Zionist Jew is a momentary trick.

    And,

    "Israel has no right to exist" will get you banned at Weiss and Silverstein (forget site name) and many other "good Jew" sites.

    Say "Jew" with a truth attached too many times will also get you banned.

    As I understand it, Finklestein only wrote that book after his inheritance was stolen by Jewish activists and sent to Israel.

    Then he discovered that all the holocaust heirs had their inheritances transferred directly to Israel and the Jewish organizations that extorted the compensation.

    I believe there were about 6 million Jews in Europe in 1939, including neutral Swedes and Spaniards.

    Last time I counted 80 billion was extorted from Europe. So what does that mean, every Jew in Europe in 1939 was worth 23 billion dollars in today’s money?

    I read exodus. I thought they were all poor barely making it bakers tailors garmentos, traders and small business men.

    How come the average assets of every individual European jew including new born babies was the equivalent of 23 billion in 1939?

    Being a baker is a physically much harder job than being an electrician plumber carpenter etc. also requires less intelligence.

    So why is it acceptable for a Jew to be a baker but not an electrician which is physically easier and requires a higher intelligence?

    Read More
    • Replies: @ANON
    What are the boundaries of the Europe in which you thought there were 6 million Jews in 1939? I have long had the figure of 11 million in mind.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  159. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:06 am GMT • 100 Words
    @OilcanFloyd
    My problem with Palestinians, and most Muslims, is that they willingly work with Jews in the U.S. against the majority, never caring that the same forces are being used to displace us. The difference is that we are occupied by our own troops and we have Quislings carrying out the political orders. When we are viewed as being sufficiently weak, they'll try to physically remove or exterminate us too.

    I have long thought that Jews and Muslims want to turn America into a modern version of their joint occupation of Medieval Spain minus the beautiful blonde Celt and gothic slave girls.

    They’ll have to make do with black and Hispanic Indian slave girls. They’re ugly enough without those genes.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  160. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:16 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Joe Wong
    The White occupied half of Europe before 1492, now they are the majority in two Americas, Australia, NZ in addition to Europe, meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.

    The White has been using false flag ops to carry out crimes against humanity and war crimes, claimed victimhood then waged reckless and rutherles wars on the moral high ground around the world since 1492. The dead, maimed, crippled, destruction and suffering caused by the White are in the hundreds of millions if not billions.

    Please take a break, don't 't the Whites ever get tired of beastly barbarism?

    Who occupied the other half of Europe before 1492? As far as atrocities go, read your own history.

    If you are referring to Spain, by 1492, the Muslims were confined to a tiny area on the Mediterranean coast.

    They were finally kicked out by a red headed White skinned woman the epitome of European Catholicism.
    Defeated by a woman? That still humiliates the Muslims. Defeated by a catholic queen? That really riled up the Jews. Almost 530 years and they haven’t forgotten how Queen Isabella closed down the Jewish slave markets

    Please note that within 50 years of getting rid of the Jews and Muslims Spain became the most powerful richest country on earth, including China and India

    Hurts doesn’t it that a red headed European woman was able to do all that.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  161. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:22 am GMT • 100 Words
    @SunBakedSuburb
    "... The American Jewish love affair with Israel is over."

    As one who has respect and appreciation for the Jewish contribution to American society I hope this is true.

    Don’t know many Jews do you? Let me guess, you have a wonderful Jewish dentist.

    Jonas Salk was the only Jew who contributed anything useful. Hollywood is a useful contribution? Black Hispanic gay and tranny activists are useful? They are nothing more than Jewish front groups detrimental to Whites

    Affirmative action against Whites is a contribution? That like the NAACP and gay marriage and tranny’s in women’s bathrooms was a Jewish contribution.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  162. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:27 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Svigor
    Thanks for the coverage summary, Phil.

    progressive Democrats are beginning to turn against Israel
     
    And they always will be.

    But hey, I hope you're right. If the bi-partisan, lockstep deference to and support for Israel fades (I doubt it; Zionists give both parties an awful lot of cash), Jews might be driven toward the right; toward the bargaining table.

    eight young Jews were arrested for saying the killings go against the spirit of Passover
     

    Israel’s brutal treatment of the demonstrators in Gaza…and Gaza itself…is the anti-Passover. It represents the height of hypocrisy: A supposedly Jewish state violating the most basic concepts of the religion in order to defend its “right to exist.”
     
    I'm pretty sure Yahweh/Jews slaughtering goyim is in the spirit of Passover.

    Just sayin'.

    The New York Times ended its three-day silence on the killings with an editorial that had unusually sharp language for Israel.
     
    Sounds like the usual PR move from NYT. They don't want to be the odd man out, so they release something just critical enough to pass muster.

    Didn’t a Jewish angel come down from heaven and kill every Egyptian baby boy and toddler during the first Passover?

    Or is that in some other book of fairy tales and myths?

    That’s what Passover means. The assassins passed over the Jewish houses and went into the Egyptian homes to kill all the boys.

    Such a lovely religion. And they’ve kept up the wonderful tradition of killing children all these centuries.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  163. Maple Curtain says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:34 am GMT • 100 Words

    “American Jews are not going to hold the bag any more.”

    Hold the bag?

    NAJALT?

    Sorry, AJALT.

    To be a Jew is to hate the ‘other.’ It goes to the very essence of Judaism, and of what it means to be a Jew. If you did not hate, you would not get out of bed.

    So, ya, you’re all holding the bag…you’re wearing these killings…and there is no way for NY Jews to run away from your goy hatred – homegrown goy hatred is everywhere on display in the MSM and on social media.

    But, keep kidding yourself, pal. You know, “the cattle won’t notice how much we hate them and exploit them if we’re critical of Israel.”

    109 and counting.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  164. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:37 am GMT
    @Frankie P
    I have my differences with Norman, mainly his constant drumming on "international law" and that the international community accepts the idea of a two state solution so we shouldn't talk about a one-state solution, but your characterization of him is SO wrong. He would be a tenured academic at DePaul if he hadn't "carved" a "niche" for himself as critic (no quotation marks) of Israel. That's right, he lost his livelihood for the issue. His parents were both survivors of what people call the Jewish Holocaust, and while I'm against the dogma of "no revisionism allowed" and I highly doubt many of the claims regarding the industrial murder of 6 million Jews, I DO accept that many Jews (and many other gentiles as well) suffered and died during the war. He does NOT use the pillar of the Holy Holocaust; on the contrary, he indicts Jews and Israel for using the pillar of the Holy Holocaust to enable Israel to carry out war crimes, oppression, land theft and genocide against the Palestinians. Finally, Norman sides with the Resistance in many ways, and he has spoken in support of Hezbollah's constant resistance to Israel's incursions into Lebanon. He has met with Hezbollah reps, watches and comments on Nasrallah's speeches, and generally acts and speaks to promote a resolution that he thinks fair. The resolution that he sees as fair is roundly attacked by Jews, both Israeli (he is banned from entering Israel, a super badge of honor for any Jew in my bood) and American.

    Millions of White Americans have lost their livelihoods simply because they are White, not because of abytbing they did since the Jews rammed affirmative action through congress in 1968.

    And millions of Whites born after 1968!never had a chance because of the Jewish imposition of affirmative action since 1968.

    Read More
    • Replies: @EliteCommInc.
    Goodness gracious . . .

    more than 60# of affirmative action has gone to whites and its likely more than that if one skews the definition of white to conclude latinos and asians -- and most data sets skew in just that manner.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  165. John Gruskos says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:41 am GMT
    @Taco Town
    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.

    Jesus cares about the Palestinians.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  166. John Gruskos says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:45 am GMT • 100 Words

    Philip Weiss is delusional.

    American Jews might not support Israel when the latter makes the mistake of producing bad optics by killing unarmed Palestinian protesters, but influential American Jews are fully committed to waging a regime change war in Syria for the benefit of Israel, even if doing so leads to war with Russia, Iran, and every Shiite and secular Arab nationalist movement in the Middle East.

    Read More
    • Agree: SolontoCroesus
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  167. Maple Curtain says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:45 am GMT

    Look at the photo of the author, goyim, and tell me, with a straight face, that anyone with an IQ above 100 would ever believe a word spoken or written by such a person.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Twodees Partain
    That isn't a pic of Philip Weiss. You wouldn't know Philip if you tripped over him.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  168. NoseytheDuke says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:47 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Miro23
    Or alternatively, US Zionists haven't suddenly found a conscience and discovered the importance of human rights.

    Rather, Israeli abuses are putting them personally at risk in the US.

    If it becomes a question of supporting Israel or looking after their own survival, they'll choose their own survival. They can only hold power in the US by controlling public opinion, but when this becomes untenable (social media, web, human rights activists etc.) on an issue like Israel, they are obliged to change sides and go with the main stream.

    But it's still dangerous for them. A broken dam can lead to an uncontrollable flood (e.g. arrests and questioning for a real investigation of 9/11).

    “But it’s still dangerous for them. A broken dam can lead to an uncontrollable flood (e.g. arrests and questioning for a real investigation of 9/11).”

    This is key! One can only hope that a groundswell of public opinion would lead to a new, open and independent investigation leading to the participants held to account. True patriots have no greater responsibility than to spread the word by every possible means to achieve this outcome.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  169. John Gruskos says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:56 am GMT • 100 Words

    Basically the establishment is currently loudly denouncing this one Israeli act as smokescreen to hide the fact that the regime change war in Syria is being pushed by the Israel lobby.

    “The war with Russia has nothing to do with Israel! The Israel lobby is powerless! Just look at all the loud denunciations of the recent shooting of Palestinian activists!”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  170. redmudhooch says:
    April 8, 2018 at 3:04 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Joe Wong
    The natives of the First Nations of Americas could live a lot better if the White has not stolen their land, restricted them to the barren reserves and fed them alcohol. The living standard of the Native Americans should be better than the indigenous people of Saudi Arabia if their lands are still theirs like the Saudi Arabians, because the Americas have way more natural resources than Saudi Arabia; and the rest of the world other than the White are willing to pay fair prices for the treasures passed onto them by their ancestors tens of thousands of years if not millions of years.

    According to the 2010 Census, 5.2 million people in the United States identified as American Indian and Alaska Native, either alone or in combination with one or more other races. Out of this total, 2.9 million people identified as American Indian and Alaska Native alone. It seems “indigenous people number in the tens of millions” is fabricated phony data like the MSM and www.codoh.com.

    If the indigenous people of Europe are ruled by non-European and are mistreated like the native people of Americas and Australia, definitely the world should voice the mistreatment for them, but they are not ruled by anybody else but themselves, if there is any mistreatment the indigenous people of Europe only have themselves to blame if they do not start revolutions to overthrow their ruling classes.

    If the European starts revolutions, there are a lot of people in the world willing to help them. It is European decision to make.

    What does this have to do with Israel/Palestine? You’re referring to something that happened a long time ago, not last week, currently.
    I am Muscogee/Scottish/Irish mix and live here on the land of my ancestors. Its not right what happened to Natives in America, but don’t try and justify the current situation with the past.
    And Natives here in America are compensated. Doesn’t change what happened. All Americans and Palestinians alike deserve to be treated better.
    Comparing Codoh to MSM is pretty far out. But you know that.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Joe Wong
    You are regurgitating what the unrepentant perpetrators have been saying all the time, let bygones be bygones, moaning is not helpful, so that they can repeat the crimes carried out by their barbaric forebears without moral burden.

    The natives of the North America say they don't want the colored (white, black, blown or yellow) aliens' culture and presence, they did not ask for it, and they want the colored aliens to leave; just like in Asia, the American is not wanted, not invited and not loved. Go home Yankee, don't be such thick skin, fabricating your own invitations.

    Comparing codoh.com to MSM is rather refrained.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  171. RobinG says:
    April 8, 2018 at 3:09 am GMT
    @Art

    Perhaps you’re not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster.
     
    May I defend Talha. He has spoken out against Sunni extremism many many times. He has spoken out against the Sunni states that have forsaken the Palestinians. He is one of the most evenhanded people on this blog.

    Think Peace --- Art

    Agreed.

    They’re making a list [tra la]. Looks like the next step from “Prop or Not.” What does it take to be a media influencer?

    homeland security compiling database of journalists……

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/michellefabio/2018/04/06/department-of-homeland-security-compiling-database-of-journalists-and-media-influencers/#1ed145336121

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  172. Paulv says:
    April 8, 2018 at 3:40 am GMT

    Palestinians need to grow up.

    Read More
    • Replies: @SolontoCroesus

    Palestinians need to grow up.
     
    AGREE!

    Every Palestinian child has the right to grow up free from threat of being killed by a Jewish sniper -- or bomber.

    Just like every kid at Parkland's high school demands the right to grow up free from threat of being killed by a Jewish sniper. [ Nikolas Cruz's mother was Jewish -- Israel National News http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/242098 ]


    March for Our Palestinian Lives
    Mission Statement

    Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at the end of an Israeli gun. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of an assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.
    https://marchforourlives.com/mission-statement/
     

    The Parkland marchers claimed that their fight was for "basic human rights."

    Palestinian children share that category -- human -- and they share the human right to Grow Up.

    , @jilles dykstra
    Thanks to Israel, they grow fast in numbers.
    Just married men with children are allowed to work in Israel, just families get UN food.
    So they marry at fifteen.
    The 900.000 or so of 1948 are now four or five million.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  173. Paulv says:
    April 8, 2018 at 3:42 am GMT
    @Taco Town
    Nobody cares about the Palestinians anymore. This changes nothing.

    Nobody should. They have land to build a state but they don’t.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  174. Wally says:
    April 8, 2018 at 4:25 am GMT
    @Joe Wong
    The natives of the First Nations of Americas could live a lot better if the White has not stolen their land, restricted them to the barren reserves and fed them alcohol. The living standard of the Native Americans should be better than the indigenous people of Saudi Arabia if their lands are still theirs like the Saudi Arabians, because the Americas have way more natural resources than Saudi Arabia; and the rest of the world other than the White are willing to pay fair prices for the treasures passed onto them by their ancestors tens of thousands of years if not millions of years.

    According to the 2010 Census, 5.2 million people in the United States identified as American Indian and Alaska Native, either alone or in combination with one or more other races. Out of this total, 2.9 million people identified as American Indian and Alaska Native alone. It seems “indigenous people number in the tens of millions” is fabricated phony data like the MSM and www.codoh.com.

    If the indigenous people of Europe are ruled by non-European and are mistreated like the native people of Americas and Australia, definitely the world should voice the mistreatment for them, but they are not ruled by anybody else but themselves, if there is any mistreatment the indigenous people of Europe only have themselves to blame if they do not start revolutions to overthrow their ruling classes.

    If the European starts revolutions, there are a lot of people in the world willing to help them. It is European decision to make.

    But you previously said:

    “meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.”

    Not just the US.

    LOL

    Read More
    • Replies: @Joe Wong
    Two wrong does not make a right, can you see?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  175. Frankie P says:
    April 8, 2018 at 4:43 am GMT • 300 Words
    @Art

    Perhaps you’re not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster.
     
    May I defend Talha. He has spoken out against Sunni extremism many many times. He has spoken out against the Sunni states that have forsaken the Palestinians. He is one of the most evenhanded people on this blog.

    Think Peace --- Art

    Art,

    You don’t need to defend Talha, because I’m not attacking him. I know Talha through his prolific commenting on this blog, and I agree that he is evenhanded and rational. I did NOT accuse him of supporting Sunni extremism, and I REPLIED to his comment attacking Sunni states that have forsaken the Palestinians, so I’m aware of that, too. Perhaps the subtlety of my comment escapes you, because you seem to want to defend Talha from something that I did not criticize him for. Please note that I criticized him, in a friendly way (for you, Talha: peace be with you) for lumping all the Arab states together, specifically for not mentioning the resistance in Lebanon, which I’m sure he will agree is an Arab state. I also would like to hear his opinions and views on my points about Hezbollah, a Shiite group, being the only ones who are supportive of the Palestinians, a Sunni Muslim and Christian population. I see a way forward for the Arab world, and that way forward is not a new way: it’s called Pan-Arabism. As long as the Arab people allow the global powers that be to promote and add fuel to the conflagaration of Sunni/Shia sectarianism, Pan-Arabism will be difficult to achieve.

    Inclusive and supportive Hezbollah should be embraced by the bulk of the peace and God loving Sunnites, and the intolerant, Wahabbist, terrorist (ISIS, Israel) supporting House of Saud must be ostracized and toppled. This is key, and watching MBS gallavant around the US, meeting the cream of the corrupt American establishment, from the political to the entertainment, to the Silicon Valley oligarchs, should be enough to convince peace loving Sunnis that the problem in the Middle East is not just Israel, it’s Saudi Arabia as well.

    Peace Art, and Peace Talha. I know you both from your comments.

    May we see a better world tomorrow.

    Frankie P

    Read More
    • Replies: @mcohen
    Agree frankie p.the house saud is not good.

    Peace frankie p
    And peace art.peace talha.

    Halla Talha.may you walk in the shoes of the fisherman
    , @Art
    Frankie P,

    Thanks for your gracious reply – perhaps I was to quick with my comment. There is no problem.

    Think Peace --- Art
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  176. EliteCommInc. says:
    April 8, 2018 at 5:08 am GMT
    @Anon
    Millions of White Americans have lost their livelihoods simply because they are White, not because of abytbing they did since the Jews rammed affirmative action through congress in 1968.

    And millions of Whites born after 1968!never had a chance because of the Jewish imposition of affirmative action since 1968.

    Goodness gracious . . .

    more than 60# of affirmative action has gone to whites and its likely more than that if one skews the definition of white to conclude latinos and asians — and most data sets skew in just that manner.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    You are completely wrong. Have you been to any government office in the last 50 years? Ever noticed who works in those offices?

    Whites are not entitled to affirmative action at all. So how can you possibly claim that whites get 60% of affirmative action jobs.

    Or don’t you know that affirmative action is for blacks, Hispanics and Asians, not Whites. You might want to read the 1968 affirmative action civil rights act, the Griggs Kaiser and other cases and read the findings in which the Supreme Court stated many times that Whites are not entitled to affirmative action.

    Read the 1968 affirmative action civil rights act before you make such an ignorant statement.

    What next, night is day and the sun rises in the west and sets in the east? Or the earth is flat?

    Read the 1968 affirmative action act and the findings in every affirmative action lawsuit.

    , @Anon
    Skews the definition of White to include Hispanics and Asians?

    What nonsense is that? How can a racial classification be skewed to another race?

    Doesn’t matter if a Hispanic is a 100% Indian straight from the jungle or the blonde daughters of the King of Spain

    In our system if you have a Spanish name you are not White but Hispanic and can walk over the border and claim entitlement to an affirmative action job.

    The affirmative action law and classification does not recognize that Whites with Spanish names are White.

    That is the law our government made. If your last name is Spanish you are not White so says the Supreme Court, the EEOC and congress.

    If the last name is Spanish, the person is Hispanic. That’s the law. The law actually recognizes the reality that most of the Hispanics in this country are Indians and mixed Indian and Spanish.

    You should be embarrassed by your ignorance of what’s been happening for the last 50 years.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  177. WhiteWolf says:
    April 8, 2018 at 5:34 am GMT • 100 Words

    All these years the actions of Israelis against the Palestinians have gone unnoticed yet when they defend their borders they are evil? Their actions were over the top of course but of all the things they’ve done over the years defending their borders against a reconquista from the Palestinians was more justifiable than most.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  178. Weiss Power says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:28 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Anonymous
    Shoot and cry. Google the term. This is what these diaspora Zionists are doing. Weiss has been writing (delusionally) about a supposed 'conversion' of various US Jews for many years now. Take Beinart, which according to Weiss in 2011, then 2012 and then 2013 and so on was supposed to become anti-Zionist. Rogen Cohen in the NYT is the same.

    These Jews kvetch and kvetch but in the end they keep their support. How many major US Jewish orgs are anti or even non-Zionist? Barely any, certainly not those with influence.

    This article is another delusional take from a guy who has been consistently wrong for well over a decade now. If there will be a turning against Israel in America it will have to come from non-Jews. Jewish Zionists will kvetch but stay put. The massacres have been piling up for years, decades. Why would this one suddenly change it? Weiss' track record has been disastrious in predicting an imminent anti-Zionist change among US Jewry. Maybe because he himself doesn't quite want to believe that many US Jews are not nearly as liberal as they tell themselves, when it comes to their ethno-nationalism.

    Or maybe because Phil Weiss is a hard-core Zionist himself whose heart beats for supremacist Israel and World Jewry.

    Don’t be such a schmuck. Weiss is like Bernie Sanders. Only criticizes Israel to help Israel, and to help US Jews keep and strengthen their power.

    Remember, Weiss believes that Jews have a special role to play in anti-Zionism, which means he doesn’t want goyim like you or Alison Weir.

    Remember, Phil Weiss attended a screening of Alison’s documentary “If Americans Knew”, and stared sociopathic darts at her but didn’t bother talking to her.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ANON
    Links/evidence for the allegation in the last par. please.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  179. RedPillNow says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:33 am GMT
    @annamaria
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3373035/Shocking-footage-Jewish-wedding-shows-guests-celebrating-death-Palestinian-baby-burned-alive-arson-attack.html
    "A footage has emerged appearing to show guests at a Jewish wedding celebrating the death of a Palestinian toddler who was burned alive after an arson attack on his home. One guest even appears to be dancing with a knife through a picture of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh while another has what looks like a petrol bomb. The toddler and his parents died after an arson attack on their home"

    "Mother of Palestinian baby burned to death tried to save her child:" http://mondoweiss.net/2015/08/mother-palestinian-burned/

    "Israeli jailed for 6 months for burning baby and his parents to death, Palestinians jailed 20 years for throwing stones:" http://www.hangthebankers.com/israeli-jailed-6-months-for-burning-baby-and-father-to-death/

    http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/comprehensive-listing-of-terrorism-victims-in-israel

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  180. Stevens says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:42 am GMT • 200 Words
    @Eagle Eye

    Ten years ago Max Blumenthal came out as an anti-Zionist ...
     
    Why isn't that Max B., the son and apple of the eye of Sydney "Socks" Blumenthal, one of Hillary Clinton's plumbers and fixers?

    Readers with long(ish) memories will recall leaks showing that Sydney B. had shared with his boss Hillary a string of emails conveying young Max Blumenthal's profound and scintillating insights.

    But for Max Blumenthal's youthful genius, Hillary might never have won the presidency.

    Max served as a Hillary plumber/fixer when he coordinated with his father the false narrative that the Benghazi attack was the result of an American anti-Muslim propaganda video on Youtube.

    This was within hours of the Benghazi attack, and we know Sydney was a key architect of the Libyan regime change using the same Al Queda types that attacked the Americans in Benghazi.

    Max also quit his journalism job for a Lebanese newspaper because the paper refused to push for Regime Change in Syria.

    Now Max pretends to be anti-neocon and anti-regime change for Syria.

    Which reminds me that Phil Weiss was all too eager to believe that Assad really gassed his own people in Syria after Obama declared that doing so would be the Red Line that would draw the US into another war for the Jews.

    Recall also that it was Phil Weiss who was Chosen by Jeffrey Epstein to write a puff piece about him when Epstein really needed it, and Phil Weiss delivered the goods.

    The Fantasist
    Accused of paying underage girls for sex, superrich money manager Jeffrey Epstein is finding that living in a dream world is dangerous—even if you can pay for it.
    4 Comments
    By Philip Weiss Published Dec 8, 2007

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  181. OilcanFloyd says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:44 am GMT
    @Joe Wong
    The White occupied half of Europe before 1492, now they are the majority in two Americas, Australia, NZ in addition to Europe, meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.

    The White has been using false flag ops to carry out crimes against humanity and war crimes, claimed victimhood then waged reckless and rutherles wars on the moral high ground around the world since 1492. The dead, maimed, crippled, destruction and suffering caused by the White are in the hundreds of millions if not billions.

    Please take a break, don't 't the Whites ever get tired of beastly barbarism?

    Are you a hasbarist posing as an Asian?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Anon
    From reading some of his comments which are direct quotes from anti White college courses I think Joe Wong is a SJW White college student and probably a girl.
    , @Twodees Partain
    He just misspelled his name. It's actually Wanz.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  182. Hophni says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:58 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Greg Bacon
    If things get too hot for Israel--difficult for that to happen, when over 90% of the MSM is in your corner--look for Nuttyahoo to let loose the MOSSAD to set off another 9/11 type False Flag to get GOYIM eyes off the IDF butchery in Gaza and to get the world singing the praises of holocoausted Israel and the Jews that Israel would sacrifice to get some positive PR, just like they've done dozens of times in the past.

    Works every time.

    That false flag just happened with the chemical attack in Syria, aka “Assad gassed his own people”

    And Mondoweiss will go along with the official narrative, just like last time “Assad gassed his own people”.

    And if you comment on Mondoweiss that it was undoubtedly a false flag attack to distract from the latest Gaza massacre, they’ll ban you from Mondoweiss for not being proven to have love for Israel in your heart.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  183. neutral says:
    April 8, 2018 at 7:07 am GMT • 100 Words
    @Bardon Kaldian
    Israelis have enormous patience with Palestinian Arabs. Arabs think, in their imaginings, that they will have a rerun of Algeria, where they expelled European colonists, in this case French.

    But, in this case, "intruders" know it's either-or.

    If they push it too far, Arabs will be expelled- and not vice versa. Israelis are not deluded suicidal leftists, unlike most Western Europeans.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJkxOF9QqEk

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTfFjj72ILk

    Israelis are not deluded suicidal leftists, unlike most Western Europeans.

    Jewish hyprocrisy is a fundamental feature in the jewish DNA, it however has its limits despite the last few decades of ever increasing levels of jewish audacity. If jews decided to exterminate Arabs like so many of them wish, then even the most dim witted loyal goyim cannot still support Israel and at the same time preach how they support human rights and other such universal rights.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  184. mcohen says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:48 am GMT
    @Frankie P
    Art,

    You don't need to defend Talha, because I'm not attacking him. I know Talha through his prolific commenting on this blog, and I agree that he is evenhanded and rational. I did NOT accuse him of supporting Sunni extremism, and I REPLIED to his comment attacking Sunni states that have forsaken the Palestinians, so I'm aware of that, too. Perhaps the subtlety of my comment escapes you, because you seem to want to defend Talha from something that I did not criticize him for. Please note that I criticized him, in a friendly way (for you, Talha: peace be with you) for lumping all the Arab states together, specifically for not mentioning the resistance in Lebanon, which I'm sure he will agree is an Arab state. I also would like to hear his opinions and views on my points about Hezbollah, a Shiite group, being the only ones who are supportive of the Palestinians, a Sunni Muslim and Christian population. I see a way forward for the Arab world, and that way forward is not a new way: it's called Pan-Arabism. As long as the Arab people allow the global powers that be to promote and add fuel to the conflagaration of Sunni/Shia sectarianism, Pan-Arabism will be difficult to achieve.

    Inclusive and supportive Hezbollah should be embraced by the bulk of the peace and God loving Sunnites, and the intolerant, Wahabbist, terrorist (ISIS, Israel) supporting House of Saud must be ostracized and toppled. This is key, and watching MBS gallavant around the US, meeting the cream of the corrupt American establishment, from the political to the entertainment, to the Silicon Valley oligarchs, should be enough to convince peace loving Sunnis that the problem in the Middle East is not just Israel, it's Saudi Arabia as well.

    Peace Art, and Peace Talha. I know you both from your comments.

    May we see a better world tomorrow.

    Frankie P

    Agree frankie p.the house saud is not good.

    Peace frankie p
    And peace art.peace talha.

    Halla Talha.may you walk in the shoes of the fisherman

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  185. Joe Wong says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:00 am GMT
    @Wally
    But you previously said:

    "meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.”

    Not just the US.

    LOL

    Two wrong does not make a right, can you see?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Wally
    I nailed you and now you are babbling again. You're clearly of a low IQ bracket.

    Now please show the alleged 'holocau$t' human remains that Jews claim to know the locations of.

    We're talking about an alleged '6M Jews & 5M others' ... 11,000,000.
    There is not a single verifiable excavated enormous mass grave with contents actually SHOWN, not just claimed, (recall the claim of 900,000 buried at Treblinka, 1,250,000 at Auschwitz, or 250,000 at Sobibor, 34,000 at Babi Yar) even though Jews claim they still exist and claim to know exactly where these alleged enormous mass graves are.
     
    www.codoh.com

    Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos
    http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  186. ANON[436] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:27 am GMT
    @Weiss Power
    Or maybe because Phil Weiss is a hard-core Zionist himself whose heart beats for supremacist Israel and World Jewry.

    Don't be such a schmuck. Weiss is like Bernie Sanders. Only criticizes Israel to help Israel, and to help US Jews keep and strengthen their power.

    Remember, Weiss believes that Jews have a special role to play in anti-Zionism, which means he doesn't want goyim like you or Alison Weir.

    Remember, Phil Weiss attended a screening of Alison's documentary "If Americans Knew", and stared sociopathic darts at her but didn't bother talking to her.

    Links/evidence for the allegation in the last par. please.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  187. Joe Wong says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:31 am GMT • 100 Words
    @redmudhooch
    What does this have to do with Israel/Palestine? You're referring to something that happened a long time ago, not last week, currently.
    I am Muscogee/Scottish/Irish mix and live here on the land of my ancestors. Its not right what happened to Natives in America, but don't try and justify the current situation with the past.
    And Natives here in America are compensated. Doesn't change what happened. All Americans and Palestinians alike deserve to be treated better.
    Comparing Codoh to MSM is pretty far out. But you know that.

    You are regurgitating what the unrepentant perpetrators have been saying all the time, let bygones be bygones, moaning is not helpful, so that they can repeat the crimes carried out by their barbaric forebears without moral burden.

    The natives of the North America say they don’t want the colored (white, black, blown or yellow) aliens’ culture and presence, they did not ask for it, and they want the colored aliens to leave; just like in Asia, the American is not wanted, not invited and not loved. Go home Yankee, don’t be such thick skin, fabricating your own invitations.

    Comparing codoh.com to MSM is rather refrained.

    Read More
    • Replies: @ANON
    Similar argument to Han in Tibet and Uighur territory?
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  188. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:38 am GMT • 100 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    Goodness gracious . . .

    more than 60# of affirmative action has gone to whites and its likely more than that if one skews the definition of white to conclude latinos and asians -- and most data sets skew in just that manner.

    You are completely wrong. Have you been to any government office in the last 50 years? Ever noticed who works in those offices?

    Whites are not entitled to affirmative action at all. So how can you possibly claim that whites get 60% of affirmative action jobs.

    Or don’t you know that affirmative action is for blacks, Hispanics and Asians, not Whites. You might want to read the 1968 affirmative action civil rights act, the Griggs Kaiser and other cases and read the findings in which the Supreme Court stated many times that Whites are not entitled to affirmative action.

    Read the 1968 affirmative action civil rights act before you make such an ignorant statement.

    What next, night is day and the sun rises in the west and sets in the east? Or the earth is flat?

    Read the 1968 affirmative action act and the findings in every affirmative action lawsuit.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  189. ANON[436] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:39 am GMT
    @Anon
    Israel is a freckle on the face of the earth. I just looked on Wikipedia, there 22 COUNTIES in the United States that are larger than Israel.

    60 percent of the land of Israel was acquired during the 1967 war when Johnson sent troops and material to help the Israelis.

    Until 1967 Israel was a tiny freckle on the face of the earth. Now it’s a slightly larger freckle.

    I think you are referring to the Six Day War so I ask what troops and material Johnson sent and when they were sent and when arrived? Any sources?

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  190. ANON[436] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:43 am GMT
    @Anon
    As I understand it, Finklestein only wrote that book after his inheritance was stolen by Jewish activists and sent to Israel.

    Then he discovered that all the holocaust heirs had their inheritances transferred directly to Israel and the Jewish organizations that extorted the compensation.

    I believe there were about 6 million Jews in Europe in 1939, including neutral Swedes and Spaniards.

    Last time I counted 80 billion was extorted from Europe. So what does that mean, every Jew in Europe in 1939 was worth 23 billion dollars in today’s money?

    I read exodus. I thought they were all poor barely making it bakers tailors garmentos, traders and small business men.

    How come the average assets of every individual European jew including new born babies was the equivalent of 23 billion in 1939?

    Being a baker is a physically much harder job than being an electrician plumber carpenter etc. also requires less intelligence.

    So why is it acceptable for a Jew to be a baker but not an electrician which is physically easier and requires a higher intelligence?

    What are the boundaries of the Europe in which you thought there were 6 million Jews in 1939? I have long had the figure of 11 million in mind.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  191. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:50 am GMT • 200 Words
    @EliteCommInc.
    Goodness gracious . . .

    more than 60# of affirmative action has gone to whites and its likely more than that if one skews the definition of white to conclude latinos and asians -- and most data sets skew in just that manner.

    Skews the definition of White to include Hispanics and Asians?

    What nonsense is that? How can a racial classification be skewed to another race?

    Doesn’t matter if a Hispanic is a 100% Indian straight from the jungle or the blonde daughters of the King of Spain

    In our system if you have a Spanish name you are not White but Hispanic and can walk over the border and claim entitlement to an affirmative action job.

    The affirmative action law and classification does not recognize that Whites with Spanish names are White.

    That is the law our government made. If your last name is Spanish you are not White so says the Supreme Court, the EEOC and congress.

    If the last name is Spanish, the person is Hispanic. That’s the law. The law actually recognizes the reality that most of the Hispanics in this country are Indians and mixed Indian and Spanish.

    You should be embarrassed by your ignorance of what’s been happening for the last 50 years.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  192. Anon[257] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 11:55 am GMT
    @OilcanFloyd
    Are you a hasbarist posing as an Asian?

    From reading some of his comments which are direct quotes from anti White college courses I think Joe Wong is a SJW White college student and probably a girl.

    Read More
    • Replies: @Beefcake the Mighty
    Whatever he is, he’s an idiot.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  193. imbroglio says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:04 pm GMT • 100 Words

    Jewish Americans, on the whole, are as adept at virtue signaling as other liberal Americans. Many will sell Israel for the hope of remaining secure and free of Jew bashing. Easy, from thousands of miles away, to tell others how to live.

    Credit the Palestinians who will never tolerate the existence of the hated Zionist entity and who know that the world, for the most part, is on their side.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  194. Talha says:
    April 8, 2018 at 1:40 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Frankie P
    Perhaps you're not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster. You say "the rest of the Arab states" and that they are accomplices, but do you regard Lebanon and the Hezbollah resistance as accomplices? Nasrallah has built a movement, a formidable military, a social services movement, that continues to resist and promise further resistance, not just against incursions into Lebanon, but also in aid of their Palestinian brothers. There aren't many Shia in Palestine; as far as I know, Palestinians are mainly Sunni and Christian. Can you point out any recent cases where Sunni groups were willing to come to the aid of Shia?

    Can you deny that Nasrallah and Hezbollah have captured not just the eyes of Sunnis who want to resist Israel, but also the hearts and minds? I know that in my case, a lapsed Catholic who is somewhat a deist these days, Nasrallah in words and actions is very compelling to me, and his honesty is something that I admire greatly. The Israelis joke that he has a genetic condition that makes him unable to lie, but I know the truth: his firm belief in God makes him unwilling to lie, as he knows that God frowns on it.

    Look at Nasrallah's words. How could one who believes in God not be compelled by his rational words, his inclusive words. No wonder the mainstream media NEVER airs his speeches.

    "We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens, because the Abrahamic religions didn’t come up with anything that contradicts the mind or contradicts the human instinct because the creator of the religion is the same as the creator of the humans, and the two things are totally consistent. In any house or country, if there are two leaders, that’s a recipe for ruin, so how could the Universe last for billions of years in such harmony and have more than one God? If there were more than one God, it would have been torn to pieces. So, we took the evidence; we don’t fight to impose a religious belief on anyone. The prophet Abraham was always in favor of dialog and showing evidence, and we are all followers of that prophet."

    My big beef is with Egypt and Saudi:

    And to a lesser degree Jordan and the other Gulf states. Some leaders like Qaddhafi were very pro-Palestinian but we know what happened there. The Turks are slowly backing away from their historic relationship with Israel so that’s good. They have even made popular films like this which are blatantly anti-Israeli:

    The Shiah (including Hezbollah) have been a long time tip-of-the-spear resistance to Israeli expansion in the region – may God bless them immensely for their efforts, these will not go unrewarded.

    Can you point out any recent cases where Sunni groups were willing to come to the aid of Shia?

    Right now Sunnis and Shias are at loggerheads in the region – kicked off by the dismantling of Iraq (which was another Sunni leadership that was actively pro-Palestinian). But if you go to the 90s then in Azerbaijan’s conflict with Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, plenty of Sunni volunteers from Central Asia, Caucasus, and even Afghanistan went to support a 90% Shia country – but, yeah it’s been a while.

    Peace.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  195. ANON[436] • Disclaimer says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:12 pm GMT
    @Joe Wong
    You are regurgitating what the unrepentant perpetrators have been saying all the time, let bygones be bygones, moaning is not helpful, so that they can repeat the crimes carried out by their barbaric forebears without moral burden.

    The natives of the North America say they don't want the colored (white, black, blown or yellow) aliens' culture and presence, they did not ask for it, and they want the colored aliens to leave; just like in Asia, the American is not wanted, not invited and not loved. Go home Yankee, don't be such thick skin, fabricating your own invitations.

    Comparing codoh.com to MSM is rather refrained.

    Similar argument to Han in Tibet and Uighur territory?

    Read More
    • Replies: @Joe Wong
    The White has been bombing, killing and waterboarding on the fabricated phantom WMD allegation as humanitarian intervention, your allegations on Tibet and Uighur comes within the ball part. Badmouthing others with fake news to white wash the White's crimes is your culture and tradition which isn't starting today.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  196. Svigor says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm GMT • 400 Words

    I disagree that comparing zionism and “what zionists are doing to Palestinians” is comparable to National Socialism.

    Zionism is its own entity, its own movement, has its own unique history and its own ideology quite separate and distinct from National Socialism German Workers Party.

    Zionism should be — it must be — understood and condemned on its own terms.

    In the language of leftism, Zionism is Nazism. This isn’t hyperbole, but an honest application of how leftists view the world.

    And their language is dominant. It’s perfectly apropos, when using the voice of leftism, to equate Zionism and Nazism.

    Heck, if the Zionists lose, don’t be surprised to discover, afterward, that they murdered millions of Palestinians by shoving them into showers and ovens.

    Finkelstein would be an irrelevant, failed academic but for the niche he’s carved for himself as a “critic” of Israel. But you notice that he endorses Jewish dogma — many of his speeches use as a pillar the Holy Holocaust — and he valorizes Stalin, who killed millions of Christians.

    Jews always tailor their arguments to their audience. They’re pretty shameless about it, really. Here we see the “nobody here but us conservative goyim!” method.

    The White occupied half of Europe before 1492, now they are the majority in two Americas, Australia, NZ in addition to Europe, meanwhile all the indigenous peoples in Americas, Australia and NZ are virtually physically removed or exterminated by the White in thei own homelands.

    Mother Nature exterminated the Amerinds, to the extent they were exterminated at all (South of the US border there are millions and millions of people descended from Amerinds).

    The White has been using false flag ops to carry out crimes against humanity and war crimes, claimed victimhood then waged reckless and rutherles wars on the moral high ground around the world since 1492. The dead, maimed, crippled, destruction and suffering caused by the White are in the hundreds of millions if not billions.

    Please take a break, don’t ‘t the Whites ever get tired of beastly barbarism?

    Chinks have a long history of barbarism. It wasn’t that long ago they were committing genocide (Dzungars exerminated), practicing mutilation (eunuchs, foot-binding), exterminating millions of innocent people (communists), etc.

    Chinks have no ground to stand on and point the finger at anyone. Quite the opposite, really.

    Then there are your filthy, lice-ridden cousins, the Mongols; the world’s greatest murderers, they murdered roughly a tenth of the world’s population. Nobody else even comes close.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  197. annamaria says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:38 pm GMT • 400 Words

    White Helmets, the best friends of Israel:

    https://www.mintpressnews.com/james-le-mesurier-british-ex-military-mercenary-founded-white-helmets/230320/

    “… the White Helmets were founded when the West was losing on both the propaganda and military front regarding the push for regime change and foreign intervention in Syria. … the group’s founding took place just after “the Syrian government had raised concerns about a terrorist chemical weapon attack in Khan Al Asal against the SAA [Syrian Arab Army].” … since their founding, the White Helmets have been instrumental in blaming the Syrian government for any and all subsequent chemical weapons attacks in Syria, acting as both witnesses and responders to events that were later proven to be the work of the armed opposition in Syria or staged.
    —The whoring Hollywood:
    “The Oscar-winning Netflix documentary that recorded their exploits was based entirely on footage taken by the White Helmets themselves… The quality of video supplied suggests that the White Helmets were using sophisticated equipment and had been well trained in its use.”
    —And here is the bestest friend of the Friends of Israel, Mr. Le Mesurier: “Prior to his founding of the White Helmets, Le Mesurier served as Vice President for Special Projects at the Olive Group, a private mercenary organization that has since merged with Blackwater-Academi into what is now known as Constellis Holdings. … Le Mesurier served as intelligence coordinator for Pristina City in Kosovo soon after the NATO intervention that led to NATO being accused of war crimes for its targeting of thousands of civilians and media.” https://www.mintpressnews.com/james-le-mesurier-british-ex-military-mercenary-founded-white-helmets/230320/
    —The White Helmets are war criminals:
    “Dr. Leif Elinder, a Swedish pediatrician, told the Indicter that “after examination of the video material [of the White Helmets], I found that the measures inflicted upon those children, some of them lifeless, are bizarre, non-medical, non-lifesaving, and even counterproductive in terms of life-saving purposes of children.” Other medical doctors have stated that other procedures conducted by the White Helmets as seen in the previously mentioned Netflix documentary were performed so poorly they would have killed the children, who were already deceased when the footage was taken.”
    — And now we see another false-flag chemical attack (predicted by Russians and Syrians a few weeks ago) on the Christians in Syria during Easter: https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/04/breaking-syrian-russian-air-forces-on-red-alert-after-trumps-deranged-tweets/
    The ziocon idiots and MIC idiots have united to hasten the advent of nuclear Armageddon.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  198. Wally says:
    April 8, 2018 at 2:46 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Joe Wong
    Two wrong does not make a right, can you see?

    I nailed you and now you are babbling again. You’re clearly of a low IQ bracket.

    Now please show the alleged ‘holocau$t’ human remains that Jews claim to know the locations of.

    We’re talking about an alleged ’6M Jews & 5M others’ … 11,000,000.
    There is not a single verifiable excavated enormous mass grave with contents actually SHOWN, not just claimed, (recall the claim of 900,000 buried at Treblinka, 1,250,000 at Auschwitz, or 250,000 at Sobibor, 34,000 at Babi Yar) even though Jews claim they still exist and claim to know exactly where these alleged enormous mass graves are.

    http://www.codoh.com

    Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos

    http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1

    Read More
    • Replies: @Joe Wong
    I thought you said we should not have personal attack but only fair minded debate, but it seems you don't say what you meant. What a shame you finally expose you are not exceptional, and you are just one of them.

    codon.com is just a radical revisionist wet dream, no credibility, and no recognition on the internet.

    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  199. Joe Wong says:
    April 8, 2018 at 4:22 pm GMT
    @ANON
    Similar argument to Han in Tibet and Uighur territory?

    The White has been bombing, killing and waterboarding on the fabricated phantom WMD allegation as humanitarian intervention, your allegations on Tibet and Uighur comes within the ball part. Badmouthing others with fake news to white wash the White’s crimes is your culture and tradition which isn’t starting today.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  200. Talha says:
    April 8, 2018 at 4:25 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Frankie P
    Perhaps you're not being completely fair, Talha, and perhaps that unfairness comes from your own bias as a Sunni Muslim who has difficulty admitting that the Shia are the ones who seem to have more compassion and more importantly willingness to resist the Israeli monster. You say "the rest of the Arab states" and that they are accomplices, but do you regard Lebanon and the Hezbollah resistance as accomplices? Nasrallah has built a movement, a formidable military, a social services movement, that continues to resist and promise further resistance, not just against incursions into Lebanon, but also in aid of their Palestinian brothers. There aren't many Shia in Palestine; as far as I know, Palestinians are mainly Sunni and Christian. Can you point out any recent cases where Sunni groups were willing to come to the aid of Shia?

    Can you deny that Nasrallah and Hezbollah have captured not just the eyes of Sunnis who want to resist Israel, but also the hearts and minds? I know that in my case, a lapsed Catholic who is somewhat a deist these days, Nasrallah in words and actions is very compelling to me, and his honesty is something that I admire greatly. The Israelis joke that he has a genetic condition that makes him unable to lie, but I know the truth: his firm belief in God makes him unwilling to lie, as he knows that God frowns on it.

    Look at Nasrallah's words. How could one who believes in God not be compelled by his rational words, his inclusive words. No wonder the mainstream media NEVER airs his speeches.

    "We believe that God Almighty is the creator of this existence, and of human beings and of all creatures. When he created us, he gave us capabilities; he gave us these bodies, he gave us psychological and spiritual capabilities. We call it instinct. People in isolation from religious laws, they have an instinct. They have an instinct to tell the truth. Their instinct tells them that truth is good; that lying is bad; that justice is good; that injustice is bad; that helping poor people and unjustly treated people is a good thing. But attacking people and shedding their blood, this is horrible. The issue of resisting hegemony, or resisting occupation, or resisting any attack against our people, this is a moral issue, and an instinctive one, and a human one. Now God also wanted it like this, so in this sense, moral and human principles are consistent with the law of the heavens, because the Abrahamic religions didn’t come up with anything that contradicts the mind or contradicts the human instinct because the creator of the religion is the same as the creator of the humans, and the two things are totally consistent. In any house or country, if there are two leaders, that’s a recipe for ruin, so how could the Universe last for billions of years in such harmony and have more than one God? If there were more than one God, it would have been torn to pieces. So, we took the evidence; we don’t fight to impose a religious belief on anyone. The prophet Abraham was always in favor of dialog and showing evidence, and we are all followers of that prophet."

    I saw no hostility in your original post to me, it was very civil. I hope I was able to make my position clear; you are certainly correct that Hezbollah definitely does not fit the mold of the rich, complacent and cowardly Arab leadership. Also there is Syria which has been a thorn in the side of Israeli policies in the region – and they seem to be getting the Saddam/Qaddafi treatment.

    Peace to both of you guys.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  201. Bataki says:
    April 8, 2018 at 4:28 pm GMT • 100 Words

    If you dont want to get shot, dont push up on Israels border. Simple, no? You protest YOUR OWN government. When you go up large crowds on another countries border and throw rocks you are invading and should be met with military force.
    Not that I like jews. I dont trust them, they seem very hostile to me and mine. But still, I wont protest against a state protecting its border with deadly force. Thats what states are for.

    Read More
    • Replies: @annamaria
    It seems that you have a unique belief in the certainty of the Jewish State's borders. Could you provide the readers with the information on the borders?
    Also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israeli-occupied_territories
    "The International Court of Justice,[1] the UN General Assembly[2] and the United Nations Security Council regards Israel as the "Occupying Power".[3] UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk called Israel's occupation "an affront to international law."[4] The Israeli High Court of Justice has ruled that Israel holds the West Bank under "belligerent occupation".[5] Israeli governments have preferred the term "disputed territories" in the case of the West Bank.[7][8] Officially Israel maintains that the West Bank is disputed territory.[9]
    Israel asserts that since the disengagement of Israel from Gaza in 2005, Israel no longer occupies the Gaza Strip.[10] However, as it retained certain control of Gaza's airspace and coastline, as of 2012 it continued to be designated as an occupying power in the Gaza Strip by the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations General Assembly[11] and some countries and various human rights organizations."
    More: https://www.amnestyusa.org/countries/israel-and-occupied-palestinian-territories/
    "Human rights violations by Israeli forces in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) have included, but are not limited to, home demolitions and the forced eviction of Palestinian families; punitive arrests, unfair trials, ill-treatment and torture of detainees and the use of excessive or lethal force to subdue nonviolent demonstrations as well as the use of restrictive legal means. In contravention of international law, Israel continues to build parts of the wall/fence in the OPT, expand settlements and use draconian restrictions on the movement of Palestinians with some 600 roadblocks and checkpoints. Amnesty International is also concerned about discriminatory policies affecting access to water for Palestinians."
    , @jilles dykstra
    Israel has no borders.
    Borders are defined in a constitution, Israel has no constitution.
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  202. Joe Wong says:
    April 8, 2018 at 4:33 pm GMT • 100 Words
    @Wally
    I nailed you and now you are babbling again. You're clearly of a low IQ bracket.

    Now please show the alleged 'holocau$t' human remains that Jews claim to know the locations of.

    We're talking about an alleged '6M Jews & 5M others' ... 11,000,000.
    There is not a single verifiable excavated enormous mass grave with contents actually SHOWN, not just claimed, (recall the claim of 900,000 buried at Treblinka, 1,250,000 at Auschwitz, or 250,000 at Sobibor, 34,000 at Babi Yar) even though Jews claim they still exist and claim to know exactly where these alleged enormous mass graves are.
     
    www.codoh.com

    Holocaust Handbooks, Documentaries, & Videos
    http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?main_page=1

    I thought you said we should not have personal attack but only fair minded debate, but it seems you don’t say what you meant. What a shame you finally expose you are not exceptional, and you are just one of them.

    codon.com is just a radical revisionist wet dream, no credibility, and no recognition on the internet.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  203. Talha says:
    April 8, 2018 at 4:38 pm GMT
    @annamaria
    "...but for the niche he’s carved for himself as a “critic” of Israel."
    -- Please, show us some examples of the critics of Israel who were not demonized and whose careers (academic and others) were not demolished. It is easy to badmouth a courageous person for the alleged "impurity." You imply that it is profitable to be a critic of Israel. Have you tried this yourself, "Zumbuddi?"
    Here is a sample of the zionists' treatment of freedom of speech: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49155.htm
    "Just notified by YouTube that Abby Martin’s interview with Max Blumenthal has been blocked from being viewed in 28 countries (including Israel) to ‘comply with local laws.’ Actions disabled & warnings for viewers elsewhere,” the program’s official Twitter account related on Thursday.
    “YouTube has claimed that it removed my interview on Israel-Palestine with Abby Martin to comply with laws in 28 countries. However, nothing I did or said in the discussion was even remotely illegal, even in countries with the strictest hate crime laws,” Blumenthal told RT."
    -- The Israel-firsters are a plague on western civilization.
    "No Hope For Change From Within:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlNn1v4_Uf0

    Wow – brilliant video – thanks so much!!!

    Will definitely share.

    Peace.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  204. annamaria says:
    April 8, 2018 at 5:15 pm GMT • 300 Words
    @Bataki
    If you dont want to get shot, dont push up on Israels border. Simple, no? You protest YOUR OWN government. When you go up large crowds on another countries border and throw rocks you are invading and should be met with military force.
    Not that I like jews. I dont trust them, they seem very hostile to me and mine. But still, I wont protest against a state protecting its border with deadly force. Thats what states are for.

    It seems that you have a unique belief in the certainty of the Jewish State’s borders. Could you provide the readers with the information on the borders?
    Also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israeli-occupied_territories
    “The International Court of Justice,[1] the UN General Assembly[2] and the United Nations Security Council regards Israel as the “Occupying Power”.[3] UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk called Israel’s occupation “an affront to international law.”[4] The Israeli High Court of Justice has ruled that Israel holds the West Bank under “belligerent occupation”.[5] Israeli governments have preferred the term “disputed territories” in the case of the West Bank.[7][8] Officially Israel maintains that the West Bank is disputed territory.[9]
    Israel asserts that since the disengagement of Israel from Gaza in 2005, Israel no longer occupies the Gaza Strip.[10] However, as it retained certain control of Gaza’s airspace and coastline, as of 2012 it continued to be designated as an occupying power in the Gaza Strip by the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations General Assembly[11] and some countries and various human rights organizations.”
    More: https://www.amnestyusa.org/countries/israel-and-occupied-palestinian-territories/
    “Human rights violations by Israeli forces in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) have included, but are not limited to, home demolitions and the forced eviction of Palestinian families; punitive arrests, unfair trials, ill-treatment and torture of detainees and the use of excessive or lethal force to subdue nonviolent demonstrations as well as the use of restrictive legal means. In contravention of international law, Israel continues to build parts of the wall/fence in the OPT, expand settlements and use draconian restrictions on the movement of Palestinians with some 600 roadblocks and checkpoints. Amnesty International is also concerned about discriminatory policies affecting access to water for Palestinians.”

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  205. SolontoCroesus says:
    April 8, 2018 at 5:15 pm GMT • 200 Words
    @Paulv
    Palestinians need to grow up.

    Palestinians need to grow up.

    AGREE!

    Every Palestinian child has the right to grow up free from threat of being killed by a Jewish sniper — or bomber.

    Just like every kid at Parkland’s high school demands the right to grow up free from threat of being killed by a Jewish sniper. [ Nikolas Cruz's mother was Jewish -- Israel National News http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/242098 ]

    March for Our Palestinian Lives
    Mission Statement

    Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at the end of an Israeli gun. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of an assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.
    https://marchforourlives.com/mission-statement/

    The Parkland marchers claimed that their fight was for “basic human rights.”

    Palestinian children share that category — human — and they share the human right to Grow Up.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  206. jilles dykstra says:
    April 8, 2018 at 5:16 pm GMT
    @Bataki
    If you dont want to get shot, dont push up on Israels border. Simple, no? You protest YOUR OWN government. When you go up large crowds on another countries border and throw rocks you are invading and should be met with military force.
    Not that I like jews. I dont trust them, they seem very hostile to me and mine. But still, I wont protest against a state protecting its border with deadly force. Thats what states are for.

    Israel has no borders.
    Borders are defined in a constitution, Israel has no constitution.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  207. jilles dykstra says:
    April 8, 2018 at 5:21 pm GMT
    @Paulv
    Palestinians need to grow up.

    Thanks to Israel, they grow fast in numbers.
    Just married men with children are allowed to work in Israel, just families get UN food.
    So they marry at fifteen.
    The 900.000 or so of 1948 are now four or five million.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  208. Art says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:15 pm GMT
    @Frankie P
    Art,

    You don't need to defend Talha, because I'm not attacking him. I know Talha through his prolific commenting on this blog, and I agree that he is evenhanded and rational. I did NOT accuse him of supporting Sunni extremism, and I REPLIED to his comment attacking Sunni states that have forsaken the Palestinians, so I'm aware of that, too. Perhaps the subtlety of my comment escapes you, because you seem to want to defend Talha from something that I did not criticize him for. Please note that I criticized him, in a friendly way (for you, Talha: peace be with you) for lumping all the Arab states together, specifically for not mentioning the resistance in Lebanon, which I'm sure he will agree is an Arab state. I also would like to hear his opinions and views on my points about Hezbollah, a Shiite group, being the only ones who are supportive of the Palestinians, a Sunni Muslim and Christian population. I see a way forward for the Arab world, and that way forward is not a new way: it's called Pan-Arabism. As long as the Arab people allow the global powers that be to promote and add fuel to the conflagaration of Sunni/Shia sectarianism, Pan-Arabism will be difficult to achieve.

    Inclusive and supportive Hezbollah should be embraced by the bulk of the peace and God loving Sunnites, and the intolerant, Wahabbist, terrorist (ISIS, Israel) supporting House of Saud must be ostracized and toppled. This is key, and watching MBS gallavant around the US, meeting the cream of the corrupt American establishment, from the political to the entertainment, to the Silicon Valley oligarchs, should be enough to convince peace loving Sunnis that the problem in the Middle East is not just Israel, it's Saudi Arabia as well.

    Peace Art, and Peace Talha. I know you both from your comments.

    May we see a better world tomorrow.

    Frankie P

    Frankie P,

    Thanks for your gracious reply – perhaps I was to quick with my comment. There is no problem.

    Think Peace — Art

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  209. Twodees Partain says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:22 pm GMT
    @Maple Curtain
    Look at the photo of the author, goyim, and tell me, with a straight face, that anyone with an IQ above 100 would ever believe a word spoken or written by such a person.

    That isn’t a pic of Philip Weiss. You wouldn’t know Philip if you tripped over him.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  210. Twodees Partain says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:26 pm GMT
    @OilcanFloyd
    Are you a hasbarist posing as an Asian?

    He just misspelled his name. It’s actually Wanz.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  211. Art says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:32 pm GMT • 100 Words

    However you measure it, this article by Weiss, is a major event in Jew politics.

    But it is STILL not on Drudge. Drudge is a Jew and he will not publish negative news about Israel or Jews.

    Drudge is the premier aggregator of news in America – and he regularly lies to us all, by not publishing all the truth.

    We are stupid because we are misinformed by Jew owned media – PERIOD.

    Think Peace — Do No Harm — Art

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  212. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:36 pm GMT
    @Anon
    From reading some of his comments which are direct quotes from anti White college courses I think Joe Wong is a SJW White college student and probably a girl.

    Whatever he is, he’s an idiot.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  213. bored identity says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:36 pm GMT

    bored identity can tell y’all that he would be always more comfortable with having Bibi N. as his next-door neighbor or compatriot, than being willing to share picket fences, or citizenship with this menstruating betamax:

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  214. Beefcake the Mighty says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:44 pm GMT
    @Anon
    Me Weiss obviously doesn’t read Jewish community publications. Right or left politically, pro or anti the progressive causes of abortion, criminal rights, gay marriage, trannies whatever, the tribal publications the majority of Jews read are totally “ my Israel right or wrong forever and ever.

    Maybe a few of Mr Weiss’ associates are anti Israel but he needs to get out into the community. If he does he will learn the vast majority are still very pro Israel.

    Even if ordinary Jews turn against Israel AIPAC, ADL, AJC, Friends of the IDF, Hadassah and 99 percent of the Jewish organizations and the people who work for those organizations will still lobby for Israel to keep their extremely well paid jobs if for nothing else.

    This is exactly right. Whether or not ordinary Jews oppose Israeli actions, Organized Jewry never will, and they are the problem, not ordinary Jews.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Display All Comments
  215. Harbinger says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:45 pm GMT • 100 Words

    This website is certainly very Judophile isn’t it?
    More so, Israel hasn’t lost American Jews. American Jews are Israel. It’s in their blood. Sure, there may be the odd jewish Orthodox group that disagrees with Israel, but Israel will never lose American or European Jews for that fact. Just because there is a large Jewish population outside of Israel, doesn’t mean they’re anti Israel. The reason is simple – parasites never leave their host population.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
  216. Svigor says:
    April 8, 2018 at 6:54 pm GMT • 100 Words

    The White has been bombing, killing and waterboarding on the fabricated phantom WMD allegation as humanitarian intervention, your allegations on Tibet and Uighur comes within the ball part. Badmouthing others with fake news to white wash the White’s crimes is your culture and tradition which isn’t starting today.

    We shouldn’t blame the yellow. He is not, generally speaking, morally advanced enough to criticize his own. He can only ape morality by criticizing the other out of ethnocentrism disguised as morality.

    Read More
    ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. More... This Commenter Display All Comments
← Trump Appointed Bolton Because Republic...  
Current Commenter says:
Current Date at Time Now

Leave a Reply -
Cancel Comment Reply


 Remember My InformationWhy?
Use of multiple, non-Anonymous handles for commenting on this webzine is strongly discouraged, and your secret (real or fictitious) email allows you to authenticate your commenter-identity, preventing others from assuming it, accidentally or otherwise.

Therefore, keeping your Name+Email combination is important, and the 'Remember' feature saves it for you as a cookie on your device/browser.

Also, activating the 'Remember' feature enables the Agree/Disagree/LOL/Troll buttons on all comments.

 Email Replies to my Comment
Submitted comments become the property of The Unz Review and may be republished elsewhere at the sole discretion of the latter
Subscribe to This Comment Thread via RSS
PastClassics
Our American Pravda
The major media overlooked Communist spies and Madoff’s fraud. What are they missing today?
• 164 Comments • Reply
John McCain and the POW Cover-Up
The “war hero” candidate buried information about POWs left behind in Vietnam.
• 84 Comments • Reply
What Race Were the Greeks and Romans?
The evidence is clear — but often ignored
• 408 Comments • Reply
The Talk: Nonblack Version
Teach your children well.
• 102 Comments • Reply
Race and Crime in America
The unspoken statistical reality of urban crime over the last quarter century.
• 110 Comments • Reply
John McCain: When "Tokyo Rose" Ran for President
What Was John McCain's True Wartime Record in Vietnam?
• 270 Comments • Reply