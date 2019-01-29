Huawei, 5G and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Wireless carriers around the world are sprinting to adopt 5G networks to power self-driving cars, virtual reality and smart cities. We’re talking about billions of devices on the same network, not just millions. First-adopter countries embracing 5G could sustain more than a decade of competitive advantage. Countries that adopt 5G first are expected to experience disproportionate gains in macroeconomic impact compared to those that lag. China’s Five-Year Plan calls for investing a further $400 billion in 5G and consequently, China may be creating a 5G tsunami, making it near impossible to catch up. Deloitte.
5G is a national productivity tool whose benefits, like those we derive from our railways, are less noticeable to end users yet critical to industry and commerce. 5G is 20 times faster than 4G, serves as the fast backbone of the “Internet of Things”(IoT), handles a million connected devices/km2 simultaneously with millisecond latency and uses power and radio frequencies more effectively with downloads of 20 gb/second, enabling smart factories and smart cities.
Gear based on the 5G stand-alone specifications, the standard China is pushing, is designed to run independently of 4G networks so operators will need to rebuild their core networks and buy new 5G base stations to provide higher data speeds and greater capacity, as well as ultra-reliable, low-latency services to support machine-to-machine connection and autonomous driving. Today, many new technologies like IoT and AI are ready for broad application and 5G technology itself is remarkably well developed. Once implemented, a 5G system provides an almost unimaginable increase in the capabilities of all internet-connected devices. Instead of new devices being standalone, they will create an internet-connected web of things to integrate their activities into an almost-living machine-machine and machine-human environment.
Imagine thousands of apps, billions of printable RF identifiers, millions of machine controls, automobiles and many processes that 5G’s low latency alone makes possible. 5G’s one millisecond reaction time is ten times faster than the human experience,which gives the man-machine interface a reactive ‘living’ feel. After a surgeon in China conducted the world’s first remote operation via a 5G network, Dr Michael Kranzfelder told the German Surgical College, “5G networks constitute a trend-setting technology which will play an important role in surgery and open many new applications for which the previous mobile data transmission standard was simply not fast enough.”
The 5G infrastructure market, $528 million in 2018, will grow at a 118 percent CAGR, reaching $26 billion in 2022. Direct and indirect outputs will reach $6.3 trillion and $10.6 trillion by 2030, according to IDC.
In return for millisecond latency, 10cm locational accuracy, blinding speed and wide bandwidth, 5G requires five times more cell sites than 4G. This is how installations stood at the end of 2018:
A crucial element of 5G deployment is the installation of new wireless sites, many of which must be placed on lamp posts and utility poles in densely populated areas. China dominates on that front. During 2017, China Tower, the state-owned cell phone tower operator, added 500 cell sites daily and now has two million wireless sites, compared to approximately 200,000 in the United States. “This disparity between the speed at which China and the United States can add network infrastructure and capacity bodes well for China’s prospects in the race to 5G,” Deloitte said.
Remarkably, only one company owns significant 5G intellectual property, controls its own silicon from end to end, produces all the elements of 5G networks–including proprietary chips–assembles and installs them affordably on a national scale: Huawei.
Non-Huawei customers must integrate more costly, less functional, less compatible and less upgradeable elements, pay twice as much, take twice as long to implement 5G and experience inferior service because Huawei produces every element of 5G systems and assembles turnkey networks–from antennas to the power stations needed to operate them to chips, servers and handsets–at scale and cost. It is literally unrivalled in enhanced mobile broadband.
Huawei employs 700 mathematicians, 800 physicists, 120 chemists and 6,000 fundamental researchers. Among its 87,805 patents, 11,152 core patents were granted in the US and the company has cross-licensing agreements for patents with many Western companies. Your Huawei phone is assembled with just 28.5 seconds of human labor in a high-end automated plant spread over 1.4 square km. Automation and technology upgrades have reduced the staff to 17 yet its more than 30 production lines produce 2 million smartphones every month:
In 2018 Huawei unveiled the world’s first 5G Base Station Chipset, Tiangang, which enables simplified 5G networks and large-scale network deployment. It makes breakthroughs in integration, computing capability and spectral bandwidth and supports the 200 MHz high spectral bandwidth required for future networks while running 2.5 times faster than existing products. Tiangang improves active antenna units (AAU) in a revolutionary way and cuts the weight of 5G base stations by half. Huawei has shipped over 25,000 5G base stations worldwide, deployed 5G networks in more than 10 countries and will deploy 5G in 20 countries in 2019.
Tiangang is not the company’s only trick. Andrei Frumusanu says Huawei’s semiconductor division, HiSilicon, is the only company to provide high-end competition with Qualcomm and, in some areas, is comfortably ahead. Its 7 nm Ascend 910 chipset for data centers is twice as powerful as Nvidia’s v100 and the first AI IP chip series to natively provide optimal TeraOPS per watt in all scenarios. Its 7nm ARM-based CPU, the Kunpeng 920 boosts the development of computing in big data, distributed storage, and ARM-native application scenarios by 20%. Its Kirin 980 CPU is the world’s first commercial 7nm system-on-chip (SoC) and the first to use Cortex-A76 cores, dual neural processing units, Mali G76 GPU, a 1.4 Gbps LTE modem and supports faster RAM. With 20 percent faster performance and 40 percent less power consumption compared to 10nm systems, it has twice the performance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 and Apple’s A11 while consuming 40% less power. The Kirin 980 fits 6.9 billion transistors on a chip no larger than a thumbnail. Huawei’s patented modem has the world’s fastest Wifi and its GPS receiver taps L5 frequency to deliver 10cm positioning and supports speeds up to 1.4Gbps and 2,133MHz LPDDR4X RAM.
Huawei’s 5G phone will launch in June this year. Apple will release its first 5G handset in September, 2020.
Beijing’s four telcos are spending 30 billion yuan (US$5.4 billion) on a 5G network in the city by 2022 and applying the technology to infrastructure like the new airport, the new satellite city and the 2022 Winter Olympics. The city, home to many of the country’s top tech companies, plans to achieve 200 billion yuan of 5G related revenue by 2022. Beijing has set up product innovation centers, special projects and manufacturing bases for developing the key components, including radio frequency parts and chips. The city aims to have its tech companies reach a 10 percent share in the global 5G component market. “Obtaining breakthroughs on developing core components for the 5G network and putting them into industrial use is the primary task for developing the 5G industry in the city,” says the mayor’s plan.
Xiongan New Area, a brand new city of six million located sixty miles from Beijing, which will welcome its first residents in 2020, is being wired for 5G. Residents will find no traffic lights, many autonomous vehicles, face recognition providing seamless access and be able to reach the capital via a driverless maglev train costing the same to build and operate as regular subways but traveling silently at 120 mph, with no moving parts. A literal city of the future, courtesy of 5G, Xiongan is designed to deliver the same relative productivity gains for its residents that the Industrial Revolution gave England’s in the 19th century.
The US labels Huawei a ‘security risk’ because Huawei gear protects the confidentiality of users’ communications: “Most of the personal data you store on your Huawei device (such as your photos, call logs, mailing list, messages, frequently visited websites, and so on) will be strictly protected. In addition, you will be clearly notified of any personal information being collected, and have complete control over the collection, processing, and sharing of your personal data. Without your authorization, your personal data will not be disclosed with any third parties.”
Snowden’s revelations suggest Huawei is more sinned against than sinning. The NSA’s ‘Tailored Access Operations’ unit broke into Huawei’s corporate servers and by 2010 was reading corporate emails and examining the source code in Huawei’s products.“We currently have good access and so much data that we don’t know what to do with it,” boasted one NSA briefing. Slides also disclosed that the NSA intended to plant its own backdoors in Huawei firmware. In 2014 the New York Times, Time and Reuters revealed that the NSA had infiltrated Huawei headquarters, monitored all of its executives and gone through the company’s entire data infrastructure.
One goal was to find links between Huawei and the PLA and the other was to find vulnerabilities so that the NSA could spy on nations through computer and telephone networks Huawei sold, as it did through Cisco’s, which had installed ‘back doors’ for the CIA. The Times said its story of operation Shotgiant was based on NSA documents provided by Edward Snowden. The NSA planned to unleash offensive cyber attacks through Huawei if ordered by the President, “Many of our targets communicate over Huawei-produced products. We want to make sure that we know how to exploit these products,” the Times quoted an NSA document as saying, to “gain access to networks of interest” around the world.
Bien Perez and Li Tao say, “The Chinese government wants every industry to use the most advanced infrastructure to upgrade productivity. This is a strategic agenda, and they think that 5G will help. China has very ambitious plans to promote the industrial internet of things, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), the capabilities of which require the support of brand-new 5G networks. For example, self-driving cars require sensors, AI and roadside base stations for fast and reliable connectivity to allow vehicles to talk to each other to avoid collisions and avoid pedestrians. Today’s 4G networks cannot meet those quick response times.
China’s plan for an aggressive 5G roll-out is in line with the Made In China2025 road map. Initially, this focused on the domestic telecoms sector’s ability to increase broadband penetration nationwide to 82 per cent by 2025 as part of a push for industrial modernisation. Another objective was to see local suppliers making 40 percent of all mobile phone chips used in the domestic market. Under an updated version published in January, Beijing now wants China to become the world’s leading maker of telecoms equipment.
Smart factories will integrate the entire factory production process, arranging the smooth transfer from minimal energy, raw materials and water inputs and the just-in-time delivery of subcomponents to the optimised assembly line production of custom-designed-and-ordered by customers to the effective delivery of these products to the user and the continual (and maybe continuous) product reporting of its use, effectiveness and location. Smart cities will have driverless cars, buses and delivery trucks and ports and airports. The smart economy will have very fast HST intercity services, along with transparent data on the operation of mines, energy generation, transport, communications and government. Medical monitoring and the rise of the extended healthspan technology will free China from the dependency trap because people are likely to remain healthy all their lives using continuous medical assessment through an internet bangle.
President Trump has attacked the Made In China 2025 policy because the US, stuck in neoclassical macroeconomics, is committed to a system which not only does not produce the goods but also can’t afford the essential infrastructure required for the next major advance in the ongoing industrial revolution. The decision will put the Five Eyes countries ten years behind China in 5G and its associated technologies. The Germans correctly describe their version of China2025, Industrie04 as “the fourth industrial revolution.” The 5G stakes are so big that, if Germany rejects Huawei it risks committing economic suicide.
The sanctions against China is too little, too late by the US empire. The cat’s already out of the bag now. China can just create their own alternative ecosystem if the US tries to go to the mat. 10 years ago they could have strangled China. Not now.
BTW, 5G is pretty overrated. Most of these “5G” technologies are just aggregated 4G streams into one (“multiband”). It won’t be until 2025 most of the world will see real 5G and even then it will be in small initial geographic dispersals.
Lower latency is not that much of a big deal either (main sellingpoint of 5G). AI is a much more exciting thing.
This is a brilliant and informative article
As everything Beijing does, we know that already, from the author.
Two minor….totally minor issues, perhaps, remain re this technological paradise:
=loss of manufacturing jobs
-privacy/surveillance state
Oh, wait….won’t be problem for the regime in Beijing. They’ll manage it. Use the later for the former. First see who’s unhappy. That “social credit” is a good example.
And, then, “re-educate” them. Pilot already running well with Uighurs.
All good….for some people.
Waiting to see the author’s articles, soon, advising unhappy Westerners to move in China. He’ll follow, in due time.
A matter for debate–in a larger scheme of things, especially after blatant support for Saakashvili and his eventual humiliation in the war of 080808, it became patently clear that “Empire” was not ready to face any peer (or near peer) competition. China learned that fast and after that it wouldn’t matter anyway since American deindustrialization by then was in irreversible mode, while Russia’s role as energy and strategic backup for China was already being implemented. Attempts to sabotage China’s ascent may have created some difficulties and slow down it a bit but no strangling was possible at that point. Chinese saw and lived through hardships Americans can not even grasp. By 2009 the US was also clearly bogged down in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Maybe it is true but industrial economy is not and that’s the whole point. One of the last American crown jewels of micro-electronics is fast losing its shine. Other than that, what else can US possibly offer China what the rest of the world can not? Aircraft? For now–sure. What happens when CR 929 hits the market? Airbus is also happy to oblige any minute. The real game of the free trade–an American shtick for last decades–is not selling some crappy financial concoction invented at the Wall Street by Goldman Sachs’ boys–one must have goods which everyone needs to sell. Fashioning air and snake oil as a viable product doesn’t work anymore.
I knew things were not rosy for the US but then I learned that commercial shipbuilding in US is non-existent and, most likely, non-revivable, then came this:
from here:
https://media.defense.gov/2018/Oct/05/2002048904/-1/-1/1/ASSESSING-AND-STRENGTHENING-THE-MANUFACTURING-AND-DEFENSE-INDUSTRIAL-BASE-AND-SUPPLY-CHAIN-RESILIENCY.PDF
I deal with this problem on a daily basis. The hell is coming–courtesy of the pseudo-economists and other “sociologists” who preached this imbecilic gospel of post-industrialism. I am not sure that, seeing how Trump is sabotaged left-and-right, anything could be done to seriously address this issue. Most youth (75%) doesn’t see itself on manufacturing floor or in any STEM related position. Long story…
If the US had a competitive technology it wouldn’t be reduced to hostage-taking. The technology is anyway only a pretext for the real conflict: international derision for unilateral US sanctions. The G-192 (the world, that is) just blows off unilateral sanctions like the illegal US blockade of Iran. The US has resorted to coercive interference with SWIFT. The EU countered by replacing SWIFT. In a last-ditch flucht nach forne, the US attacked a high-profile target of opportunity: an individual Chinese national (because the US can no longer take on China directly.) China and Europe have the same unanswerable response: Measures not involving the use of armed force are subject to UN Charter Article 41. If you want to make your measures binding on sovereign states, take them to the Security Council. Till then, fuck off.
A written rebuttal–even in flawed English–is always more useful on this forum and more welcome than ad hominem attacks.
This is an important point. One of the few technological areas the US had a clear lead over the Soviets in was microelectronics, specifically mass produced microelectronics and thus increased transistor density which leads to the higher clockspeed of computers, signal processing capabilities, avionics, and stuff like adaptive optics (microcomputers are also directly applied in NC machine tools in industry). The Soviets made up for this one area by a much broader spectrum of high technology. The Soviets also could always batch produce small quantities of the very best microelectronics, since their expertise (in physics, chemistry, materials science) was higher. It was just a question of perfecting the mass production of it (the particular kind of precision tooling, clean rooms, quality control practices) to such a degree of uniformity so as to mass produce it cheaply – that was something American industry perfected in the period from WWII to the Apollo program. Also, due to economic problems Soviets did not build enough production plants for microelectronics, so there was a production bottleneck on top of it. But the “technology” was in fact developed (just that actual components were in short supply).
Basically, since the Bell Labs system was destroyed in the 70s/80s, the US has “invented” nothing comparable. No interesting mechanisms (like the advances in WWII electro-mechanical fire control systems, servomechanisms and automatic control), no fundamentally new devices, no really new materials, etc. The US decided to just completely exploit an existing area (microelectronics – in one of those rare situations in which tiny advances in one narrow area automatically lead to “revolutionary” capabilities elsewhere (towards lower weight and power consumption) just because they are all related to a common device, the transistor) until now when semiconductors have reached a physical dead end, and on the other hand import Japanese machine tools for producing its own military equipment (e.g., atomic submarines). Soviets were ahead in: the automatic docking of spacecraft, virtually all parts of robotics and electro-mechanical (as opposed to purely solid state electronic) systems, hybrid computers instead of purely digital computers, photodetectors (lead-salt detectors used in military and IRST systems) used in homing devices, portable power plants (like the Pamir-3U device). Fundamentally new device schemes and even whole parts of fundamental science close to technology – nonlinear optics, “chaos in dynamical systems”, sustained thermonuclear fusion (the tokamak fusion trap), and ion (Hall effect) electrostatic thrusters (that are still the key to deep space propulsion), the “synchrotron” method of particle acceleration, were invented by Soviets.
That is to say: the US altered the nature of its technology base around the 1970s. Instead of expanding on a very broad front as in WWII, it relied on a single technology (that of microelectronics) with the belief that this is the most important part of the “technology base”. This it true in some ways: it is the most important base for increasing the economic effectiveness of ordinary (not high-performance) products, and so the most important base for boosting the economy as a whole. It improves the vast majority of the products that circulate in the economy. Production processes get far quicker and more efficient, energy consumption is reduced, etc. It is also crucial for discovering oil prospects (which depends heavily on microelectronics and general information processing) — this is why Russia still inherits this dependence on Exxon (but also why it has no good reasons for continuing to do so).
Thus if the US loses its predominance in microelectronics, it has nothing left.
I think 5G is important in the next generation of auto-operating machineries. Not self-driving cars, but self-operating production tools, like farming machines, mining machines, factory machines, that sort, it’d lead to a whole new system of equipments. Getting a head start might be crucial, and 5G is just providing infrastructure for that possibility.
“Spying on people” is just bull’sh#t, it’s not like the US had any trouble spying on even Merkel.
Despite all the big talk of “free market and competition” by the Americans, they don’t truly believe in competition, they believe in physically take out their competitor, just like the mafia.
People would do well to boycott 5G IMO. The health concerns are real yet are being ignored despite a petition by 26,000 concerned scientists and doctors. Of course, there will be nowhere to hide once fully rolled out as the entire ecosystem will be microwaved
Although I think the Huawei attacks by the Pence Admin are completely politically motivated, and the arrest of the CFO is preposterous, I’m not completely opposed to the idea of nurturing our homegrown champions to compete with Huawei, instead of being dependent on China to supply us with new tech. Why isn’t Cisco leading anymore?
If Huawei is really that wonderful, then good, let China win this battle. But if this ends up creating a new US champion to compete with them head on and lead us into 6G, then we will be better off down the road.
Sort of agree with you there, that’s what this take down of Huawei smacks of. I think the US should compete fair and square. This goon tactic engineered by the Pence admin is truly shameful. But Zionists know no shame. The end always justifies the means for them.
Please do not insult the Mafia. Compared to the people in the government, politics, and the media the mob is a very honorable profession. As far as a propaganda piece everyone can judge that for themselves. 5G may not be as good as some people believe it will be. The intelligence agencies control all technology in the US and as someone once told be it will be released when and how they want it to be. Check all Intel and AMD chips and see what backdoors and other stuff are built into them.
5G Wireless Radiation Dangers
It’s unclear to me how it would actually serve Chinese interests to advertise what a formidable competitor they’ve become.
While I’m unconvinced China is quite as advanced as the article implies, I fail to see any reason to believe it is propaganda — at least, not propaganda written on behalf of China. When Kennedy ran on the purported ‘missile gap,’ did that demonstrate he was a Soviet agent?
China is, if not ahead, rapidly getting ahead. Meanwhile, we sit on our ass and dismiss the mounting evidence of that as ‘propaganda.’ Curiously, I imagine the Chinese of the eighteenth century must have told themselves much the same thing about the swiftly advancing West.
They had to learn the hard way. Maybe we’ll have to as well.
‘…Check all Intel and AMD chips and see what backdoors and other stuff are built into them.’
Anyway, aren’t Intel chips engineered in Israel? I fail to see why that would be an improvement over letting the Chinese engineer them.
One of the only comments of real relevance. 5G is going to cook us all. Not sure who the winners will be.
What’s the point of 5G? Building an entirely new infrastructure for something without a point seems very Chinese.
Anyone know offhand what Geneva recommends as to the use of EMP’s (HPM’s)? Are there already stockpiles armed and ready, itching, in the apocryphal “hidden bunkers”?
Get with the program – tech is sold on the basis of future predictions of usefulness, not current needs. The whole scam is to profit from getting half of the world dependent on already obsolete next generation technology, while developing next next generation technology that will change everything at some as-yet-undetermined future date. Rinse and repeat.
5G will start to really catch on right about the time that 6G (or whatever) is the next big thing. It would be a laugh except for the landfills, cancer, and proprietary monopolies.
AI is a much more exciting thing.
The professors told me that when I was IT manager of a well-known international business school outside Paris around 35 years ago. 🙂
PeterAus, you are starting to repeat yourself over and over but you never back it up with anything of substance. Just ad hominem attacks. I know you are a bitter Anglo who is seeing the end of your era, and will bitterly cry about the ascent of anyone else. But no one else cares what you think.
China will go on advancing their country, while your country falls apart.
We don’t hear much from the “post-industrialist” and “sunset industry” journalist-idiots anymore, but I agree that “post-industrialism” was one of the stupidest ideas ever publicly championed. Now it is apparently too late to undo the horrific damage done. Here in the U.S.A. we’ve moved on to new fatal fantasies and lethal lies.
Yep. When they took Jensen out, that was it. (Not being sarcastic here, take it as a statement without affect.) It was a clear statement that “political reality” superceded all else.
Political reality is incompatible with any other sort of reality. I once attended a lecture, University of Washington, in which a Democrat enforcer discussed the Challenger loss. He said, briefly, that the Challenger loss (and the loss of its crew) was not important, because it was the result of political reality. Briefly, Thiokol’s inclusion was necessary to get the votes to fund the Shuttle program, and that meant the solid rocket boosters (SRB) had to be made in segments _so that they could be shipped by truck_. At the time of Challenger’s loss, Thiokol was building an SRB plant in Louisiana that could ship completed SRB by barge to Canaveral, but the plant was not yet completed when Challenger was lost.
Think about it. A crew dead, a (pardon the expression) deathtrap authorized, funded, built, and operated (even after the loss) _because of political reality_. The political reality, actually, amounted to lying to the American population (and the world) about US space capability _because the bureacuracy (excepting DoD) did not want US space capability_, and was willing to spend only the bare minimum needed to convincingly lie.
That was standard for _any_ technological advance since, oh, about Kennedy’s time. I’ve seen it in several other places first hand.
Why? Well, if you are on the Left, you are in the business of buying cheap votes — the votes of the poor, the fringes — and getting free votes, those whose only skill is politics. Being anti-realist (reality may exist but we can’t know it) and anti- individualist (“individuals” are the real time function of groups) means that you can do the above (cheap votes, no-talent staffing) and sleep nights.
It also means that progress in engineering and science stops, except in areas that cannot be applied such as astronomy and recondite areas such as mathematics. Other areas are starved for capital and, at best, are developed in countries that don’t surpress engineering and established plant.
And, as Anonymous[375] says, eventually you’re left with only microelectronics, and then not even that. What are the implications?
Soviet era joke:
Two Russians are walking through a scene of rural desolation — broken tractors, piles of fertilizer that wasn’t spread, barns with holes in their roofs, etc.
Ivan: Boris, Russia is the richest land on Earth! Has to be! No other land is as rich as we!
Boris: You drunk again? Rich? Just look around you!
Ivan: No, it’s the richest country ever. Seventy years since the Revolution, and there’s still something left to steal!
Well, it’s about 70 years since WW II. Look at any major US city, or inland California. Maybe today the joke could be told about the US.
Concerning the article:
There’s a very very old saying:
Brag when you’re taking your armor off (that is, after the fight).
The things you say you will do are harder than they look.
Godfree Roberts says: “Most of the personal data you store on your Huawei device (such as your photos, call logs, mailing list, messages, frequently visited websites, and so on) will be strictly protected. In addition, you will be clearly notified of any personal information being collected, and have complete control over the collection, processing, and sharing of your personal data. Without your authorization, your personal data will not be disclosed with any third parties.”
Yeah right, “strictly protected” my ass.
If you really believe that I’ve got some ocean front property in Nevada to sell you. 🙂
The naivete on display here amazes me. This is all about a little something called “total surveillance”.
Regards, onebornfree
While the Chinese make quantum advances in tech, we are content with piling up more sanctions, launch cyber warfare and instruct our lackeys to kidnap their CEOs. Typical defeatist, trigger happy cowboy mentality.
I haven’t previously encountered any mention of 5G health concerns. Are they real? And where can I find a copy of that petition, naming the 26,000 concerned scientists and doctors? Petitioning for what?
“Most of the personal data you store on your Huawei device (such as your photos, call logs, mailing list, messages, frequently visited websites, and so on) will be strictly protected. In addition, you will be clearly notified of any personal information being collected, and have complete control over the collection, processing, and sharing of your personal data. Without your authorization, your personal data will not be disclosed with any third parties.”
And if you believe that, ________ (fill in the blank)
Oh, I don’t know if that is true..
The US also has a solid industrial base exporting violence, debt and really, really bad television and movies.
So there is that…
What’s “strange” about the flawless English? Haven’t you yet realised that the average Chinese person speaks English as a foreign language much better than the average American as a first language?
To be fair, a lot of westerners do move to China and have a whale of a time. I remember an Australian in Shangai who was drowning in pussy and loving every minute of it.
America needs to die before it can be reborn. It’s good for the world that we have China to carry the torch while America is undergoing it’s turmoil.
They will just spin it that mutations are sexy. Kids born with polydactylism? Make new clothing lines with gloves that have extra fingers. Grew an extra arm? Shirts with three arm holes. Reemergence of cyclopia? Bring monocles back into fashion.
In all seriousness though, if a smart meter can kill all the vegetation around it, what do these people think will happen when every square inch of earth is covered in these 5g towers? Even if we dont ourselves cook from it, im pretty sure it poses a massive threat to plantlife and other organisms who arent as resistant to heavy duty microwave radiation. How long could humans survive with no plants? There wont be any winners.
With increasing automation and AI, who is left that will have a job and income? Recently, researchers have found a huge collapse os the insect populations around the world, including photo-plankton. What effect will this ubiquitous radiation have on various forms of life?
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/05/where-have-all-insects-gone
Welcome to The Matrix.
I owned a Huawei phone for many years, it ran flawlessly, I felt I should upgrade a while back and have been sorry ever since. Huawei is the stuff, don’t waste your time on that other junk.
The concept applies to all the other yapping about “freedom” too. The only freedoms that really matter to those in power are their own, and it’s always been that way. Just don’t bother trying to convince a “patriot.”
Who needs plants? We hyoomanz have survived, and even thrived, on mythology for millennia and by now are heavily selected to continue that for virtually ever.
I remember, and have often remarked about, the summer days when we had to clean our windshields of bugs after a 25 mile drive while now we don’t need to until we’ve gone hundreds of miles. When I was a kid, the forests were full of noise and activity from birds and insects too. Now, the same wild places are almost completely devoid of both sound and activity.
Many people still do not know that USSR pioneered satellite television (Orbita-1, 2 etc.) and was almost contemporary with US in activating space-based (satellite) navigation (positioning) systems, such as Parus and Cicada. I omit here fundamental research in materials, from building largest fully titanium-made objects on Earth such as pr. 945 SSGNs (NATO Sierra-class) to new composites. So, the list is long and many people even today can not understand where this whole Russian-made revolution in weapons came from, while anyone who actually studied both USSR and contemporary Russia had no problems anticipating it. As per China, as much as China’s economic success is undeniable and is massively impressive, there is still a “waiting period” for emergence as a true global power, which may come only after full cutting to size of the United States–a task which China currently is not ready (if ever) to undertake due to some purely cultural and technological problems. China certainly tries to do this Den’s thing of the monkey sitting on the tree watching two tigers fight below, but that time is long pass and Russia fights the US very pragmatically. In fact, if to view some results of recent massive Vostok-2018 strategic maneuvers many questions remain about the quality of Chinese military power as to the Chinese claims in other fields–such as aerospace.
The only thing even close to “ad hominem” (and it’s not all that close) in the comment is this: written in flawless English! — that is not an ‘attack’ — it is a compliment — describing (accurately, IMO) the tenor of the article as equivalent to what you’d expect to see in a “propaganda piece” is not an ‘ad hominem attack’ — it just describes the tenor of the article — you might want to make a note of this.
BTW, don’t you think this part is just maybe perhaps a little bit übertrieben?
… if Germany rejects Huawei it risks committing economic suicide.
It is both interesting and terrifying question to ponder. The US shedding its manufacturing capacity under the non-ending post-industrialism tune of imbecile “economists” in such a historically unprecedented short time is a greatest testament of suicide by delusions in every single aspect: economy, military, culture, what have you. Unprecedented, I lived in the US for 25 years (quarter of a century)–I cannot recognize the country I used to know anymore. The last step could be final demolition of the Republic and then who knows what it all comes down to. Re-industrialization (a real one, not propaganda BS) in the US can not be done by the efforts of just business–it requires a strong state, precisely the structure which is viewed as, in the words of Reagan, “the problem”. But that is an issue of historic policy change–an act current US elite is simply unqualified for.
They already do that. Look at the gagogenic (barfagogic) garbage that gets the press and wins the “sexy” awards…and what’s “trendy”…
“Spying on people” is just bull’sh#t
I don’t think the people who are being spied upon think that — eg the Germans did not appreciate it.
The Big Hack: How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies — The attack by Chinese spies reached almost 30 U.S. companies, including Amazon and Apple, by compromising America’s technology supply chain, according to extensive interviews with government and corporate sources
The last thing the robber barons will ever consider is the devastating effects of 5G on the human body.
It’s all about the money baby..
https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/01/5g-beast-endocrine-disruptors-and-eugenics/
Imagine a technology deployment that will bathe the populace in a non-stop barrage of non-ionising radiation, like no other technology to date has done. Can’t wait to see the uptick in cancer deaths while actuaries try to figure out if the flu jab has failed yet again.
https://www.saferemr.com/2017/08/5g-wireless-technology-millimeter-wave.html
Mull on that also while at the Airport, reading those BS signs about the safety of MMW scanners.
That block of text reeks of propaganda. China plans on moving 200,000,000 peasants from the countryside into their ghost cities. Where they not only will find no traffic lights, they will also find no jobs.
Those minimally educated peasants will be crammed into the Xiongan high rises to do exactly what for a living?
Over 90 percent of the PHD thesis and Masters thesis on 5G MIMO CHANNELS in the US are written by Chinese Legal Immigrants….Hindu Legal Immigrants…and Muslim Legal Immigrants…..
While…..THE WORKING CLASS NATIVE BORN WHITE CHRISTIAN AMERICAN TEENAGE MALE POPULATION is sent off to the Middle East for de-limbing Canon Fodder for GREATER ISRAEL…..
These are the very very nasty consequences of the interaction of the post-1965 policy of importing Asian and Muslim LEGAL immigrants and the tracking of WORKING CLASS NATIVE BORN WHITE AMERICAN TEENAGE MALES into a canon fodder career with IQ Tests…..
But we do have one helluva welfare state! Have you seen all the happy POCs from around the world, so happy to be productive Americans?
It depends on what you mean by “can’t.” In terms of physical possibility, the US definitely can invest in infrastructure, population health, real education, &c and could recover. In terms of political possibility, probably not. The parasitic elites are not motivated to slow down their blood sucking long enough for their host to recover.
Agree. AI has been “coming any minute” since about 1973. Today, we have just given up and declared AI to mean whatever software companies happen to be selling. So, it’s here.
I also have read of USSR’s science, mathematics (including applicable), technology, and education. Very impressive.
On a more mundane level, my favourite film camera was a Zenit TL, shutter a little too slow for fast motion in very bright light (1/500 s), shutter very loud, so only one chance if taking a shot of a wild creature.
Otherwise, a perfect SLR, and very sturdy, unfortunately some arsehole stole mine when I was overseas many years ago.
There is an interesting second-hand camera shop near my current workplace, the prices of second-hand good former eastern-bloc, Japanese, and German cameras (120 and 35 mm, other formats, unless you cut and develop your own film, seem to be dead) have exploded in the last 10 years. I took a friend to the window display before dining together recently, also a fan of such things, a Soviet stereoscopic one was abt. equivalent to 8,000 US dollars, we were amazed at the price escalation. Ten years ago, would have been equivalent to two or three hundred. Some moron that never uses will likely buy it at some time (after arguing the price down a little), just as a decoration, it sure has a great retro-future look.
Excuse my anecdotal posting.
BTW, posts of ‘official’ Unz Review commentators have a yellow-beigey colour.
Does yours being without that mean that Mr. Unz is no longer posting anything from you?
Regards.
This is the only reference I have come across: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/01/fake-news-reports-blamed-cuba-russia-and-china-of-sonic-attack-on-us-diplomats-the-culprits-were-cri.html#comments. and it is in letter No.16.
Why is 5G important for autonomous production tools? I’m having trouble imagining why an autonomous tractor or combine harvester would work with 5G but would not work with 4G.
It’s worse than that. Every critical sector of our civilization is facing the same thing, from pneumatics to hydraulics, from electricity generation to electrical distribution, from water purification to wastewater treatment, there is a profound generational skills shortage. Our nation has been deliberately sabotaged and the future will assuredly not be a bright one. The good news however is that since so many kids who might otherwise have been productive are instead given a complete indoctrination in racial and sex egalitarianism, we will all be able to squat around the campfires made from particleboard stripped from houses and sing “we shall overcome” together..
Can you elaborate on those “purely cultural and technological problems?”
Thanks!
United States has one of the highest (if not the highest) per capita expenses in education in the world.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-education-spending-tops-global-list-study-shows/
US school education is dismal. So, the answer is not in money, United States has highest military budget of next 10 countries combined, yet, show me serious military success, the wars won, with this enormous expenditure. What about weapons that do not work and do not satisfy even lowest tactical and operational requirements against competent opposition? And then again–to “invest” what? Paper printed by mint? Virtual money which are not there, especially against the background of accelerating dedollarization? Finally, WHO will do this? Have you checked lately who runs the United States ? Any opinions on utterly corrupt political system which is in the process of the soft coup? Other than that–everything is peachy.
Agree, it’s much closer to an infomercial for Huawei. It vastly oversells the benefits of 5G and ignores that much of what it purports to do is already done faster by fiber optics. It cites Apple’s A11 chip ignoring that Apple has already produced and commercialized the A12.
5G is an advancement for sure, it will offer copper-like transmission speeds wirelessly and thus potentially disrupts the market for copper based communications while extending the capability to mobile devices and machines (ie vehicles, tractors, roaming automatons, etc).
But as Apple earnings just showed us, the market isn’t demanding anything faster than an Apple 6S or 7 mobile handset. Farms are doing just fine with GPS tech currently sold. And autonomous over the road cars and trucks face hurdles that 5G alone cannot overcome.
5G is not going to provide us with more qualified HVAC technicians when our furnaces fail during a cold snap, nor will it climb poles to replace blown transformers. It won’t service crumbling water infrastructure. Perhaps what it will do best is provide ambulance chasers of the future a replacement for Bayer/Monsanto glyphosate compensatory and punitive damages..
Oh no, absolutely not–I just have couple of more or less relatively free days and enjoy communicating with other (sane) people on these boards. I simply don’t have time to write simultaneously another book, for my blog, and for Unz. Here is some explanation:
http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2019/01/saturation.html
I may submit, however, some fragments of the new book, will see if Ron will accept them.
As per “yelllow-beigey color”–what’s wrong in pointing out China’s achievements and strong points? It is patently clear that China is the largest economy in the world. This alone merits a discussion.
BTW, Russia resumed Zenit manufacturing.
Can you elaborate on those “purely cultural and technological problems?”
And also on
My impression has been that China still does not really take on America head on anywhere near as much as Russia does. I wonder why.
I recall you wrote that Russia makes its own CPUs, and before reading that, I had already known of Elbrus. But Elbrus, according to what I read, still goes to TSMC (in Taiwan) for fabrication.
I’ve also heard and read that one of China’s main weaknesses is jet engines/metallurgy. Like, China still cannot manufacture a very high quality car. Almost certainly, Russia is much better with jet engines, but I don’t know about cars. I don’t know of any brand name Russian car.
And China still depends on US companies for much of its microelectronics. Still, it has Loongson, which I read made the microelectronics for the Beidou satellite navigation system, which some say is now more accurate than GPS.
Certainly, China cannot compare with USSR/Russia. Mostly, China still lacks genuine innovation and pioneering in science and technology. Nothing close to, say, Sputnik, which was really monumental. But China does have sufficient expertise, foundation, and scale to do later on what the superpowers have already done. Something which China has now though, which almost certainly no other country has, is face recognition put into production. It’s now done at hotels, etc against one’s id card photo. Still, nothing all that fancy there, just a neural network trained and optimized on a high volume of face training data. And the company Megvii that created that almost certainly depends on Nvidia for its GPUs.
I would say that perhaps Beidou, once it’s fully rolled out, would put China on the verge of superpower status. Then, jet engines and microelectronics and more importantly, cultivation of a world-class independent ecosystem for both basic science and industrial/military R&D are much larger obstacles. Not to mention developing the right political posture and global cultural projection as far as international relations and influence are concerned. USSR had Comintern and Warsaw Pact and its own alliance system which China was part of. China I still cannot foresee creating anything close to that in the near future.
At 5:45 AM…waiting on line at the Deli to pay for morning coffee….I had almost the exact same thought as you….within a very small epsilon of what you wrote above……it was like being hit in the head with a baseball bat….
It was a deliberate policy decision by the WHITE LIBERAL GREEDY CHEATING CLASS….the same Class that is attempting to homo-pedophile-pederast norm American Society.
The 1960s Counter Culture was a cancer on American Society…A very compelling case can be made that the CIA was responsible for this when it introduced LSD ..through Dr. Leary…to America’s Youth……Perhaps there has been irreversible epigenetic changes on the chromatin of White Christian America induced by LSD…marijuana….cocaine…..the faggot Beatles….the faggot Rolling Stones….
Russia should expect open threats of thermonuclear annihilation from Sheboon POTUS Michelle Obama……the day after the POTUS Inauguration in January 2021…..
Part of it was deliberate, large part–was a result of the political and economic policies endemic to the laisseze faire capitalism.
Yes, we don’t need 5G. Or, it should be introduced very cautiously and slowly. I’m amazed at how many people are so blasé about the potential negative health effects related to 5G.
I have been reading about the effects of electromagnetic radiation for many years. At the start of my reading, what was to become the mobile phone system was not anywhere, except a few people with gigantic bricks, and what we called ‘ポッケベル’ or pocket bell, and in English-speaking countries, pagers (although the latter were far more boring for interfaces, etc.).
The frequencies in use, times of transmission,etc., were not particularly dangerous.
I will digress here. In the low-frequency range, negative health effects have been found from standard A.C. transmission frequencies to household A.C. to very low (near Earth-resonant) frequencies.
Soviets did good research on this topic. Others have too. Sleeping on an electric blanket with it switched on is not a good idea in the long term, but, like smoking cigarettes as I do (not in chain), isn’t necessarily going to kill you at an accelerated pace, just a risk factor.
When pregnant, turn the blanket off before sleeping!
Between the relatively low frequencies that have been demonstrated to cause harm and the higher frequencies that also do (too much exposure to gamma rays will kill you, not turn you into the Hulk, likewise X-rays, lower freq. ‘soft’ or higher freq. ‘hard’).
At my workplace, we have many non-shielded circuit boards operating at very high frequencies, in a cigarette break, I and a Vietnamese coleague were discussing our very similar ‘allergy’ symptoms (what we are both told is an allergy of unknown origin, when going to a doctor). I was not saying anything of what follows at the time, because I was letting it settle in my brain.
I think that it is from electro-magnetic radiation for both of us.
Wave-particle duality is a fact from German physics, the higher the energy or frequency of electromagnetic radiation, the more its nature is particulate. Gamma rays physically behave much more as particles in interaction with matter than as waves.
I have directly heard second-hand stories of sailors dying because of staying close to early microwave-band radars (being cooked), because the beam made them feel warm.
Have no reason to doubt the people who were telling me of that.
So Pft, you certainly have a point.
Here’s a link to a Harvard University case study about how the FCC is a captured regulatory agency, largely by the wireless/cellular industry. The 1996 Telecommunications Act makes it nearly impossible for Americans to fight the placement of cell towers. Opposition based on concerns of potential health risks or loss of property values is virtually not allowed.
https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/center-for-ethics/files/capturedagency_alster.pdf
Something Unbelievable Is Happening Worldwide
Elon Musk’s Last Warning About Artificial Intelligence
It looks as if China is poised to become the top dog in the world, provided that it doesn’t eat itself up thinking it’s a wonderful canine dish… of course, all those fancies of the author are possible if and when the Yellow Kingdom gets rid off its excess population, say, half of its citizenry, for a nation increasingly dependent on foreign countries for its basic staples, i.e. soybeans etc. it surely talks up good game.
P. S. Godfree, Jewish (Ashkenazic): ornamental name composed of German Gott ‘God’ + Friede ‘peace’ per internet… in the zero sum game, Roberts, most likely will abandon the U. S. S. America!
This is basic great power conflict and GR chooses China over the US and the West. There is a word for such people, it slips my tongue right now.
https://nationalpost.com/news/how-china-uses-shadowy-united-front-as-magic-weapon-to-try-to-extend-its-influence-in-canada
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/arm-chinese-state-what-s-behind-huawei-indictments-n963776
https://tech.co/news/huawei-genuine-security-threat-2018-09
https://www.ft.com/content/8d55f756-2078-11e9-b2f7-97e4dbd3580d
Beatles! Faggots? WfBM. do you know something that rest of the world doesn’t know? Yoko Ono, a man hiding inside a kimono…
As I said–China prefers Russia taking the lead partially (I don’t know percentages, of course) out of Deng’s stratagem. In the end, China has everything to gain and very little to lose if Russia and US squeeze and exhaust each-other utterly. Not only China will get an easy access to Russia’s resources and military technologies but she will gain Europe. Russians are keenly aware of that.
CPUs which go into military are domestically produced. So is most other electronics.
It is not just jet engines, there are design issues and that is why CR929 is designed with both US-produced or Russian-produced large jet engines. As per Russian cars–Russia has a full enclosed cycle of producing every single type of the vehicles from passenger cars to trucks. Nowadays they are pretty good, actually. In fact, very competitive.
https://www.lada.ru/en/cars/vesta/sedan/gallery.html
or
https://kamaz.ru/en/
Chinese are improving. In some fields they will be taking leads and they are already a manufacturing hub of the world.
‘Agree, it’s much closer to an infomercial for Huawei…’
I have to admit it does read like that.
Agree. The U.S. Elite Nomenklatura is akin to the late Soviet Nomenklatura. I.e., nobody believes in the ideology any longer. Their lone objective is to extract as much wealth from the rotting carcass for as long as possible.
Before the SHTF, the Parasite-Elites will have moved their money off-shore and have the private jets on standby for their escape.
‘It looks as if China is poised to become the top dog in the world, provided that it doesn’t eat itself up thinking it’s a wonderful canine dish…’
Lol. Yeah, something vaguely like that is a possibility. Corruption may be a congenital Chinese vice. And too, the country is a plutocracy on a scale perhaps never before seen. The poor may get unhappy at some point. What happens if there is precisely the sort of sudden and severe reversal that can afflict rapidly developing economies? Will the workers all docilely starve while their employers continue to play crazy rich Asians?
However, it would be unwise to figure that therefore, we needn’t worry. Over the long haul, China has been the most impressive center of civilization on the globe. Them days are back, and if we want to be more than a useful market, I suggest we step up our game.
Andrie
The policy was-is endemic to the IDEOLOGY of unregulated capitalism. The WHITE LIBERAL GREEDY CHEATING OLIGARCH CLASS….don’t in the least bit impose “rugged-free-market American Cowboyism” on themselves……that’s for the Canon Fodder Native Born White American Working Class…
They like to quote free market biblical scripture from the filthy old whore Ayn Rand(who cured Alan Greenspan of his teenage acne…only to replace it with syphyllus sphirocheetes….which Alan Greenspan infected his pock-marked face celebrity news reporter wife with….by the look of it…). But they parasitically take advantage of decades of US Taxpayer subsidized DARPA Programs…SOCIALIZE THE COSTS…PRIVATIZE THE PROFITS…..IMPORT THE SKILLED WORKFORCE FROM HAN-ONLY-CHINA……SEND NATIVE BORN WHITE CHRISTIAN MALE TEENAGER CANON FODDER TO SYRIA…..This is the Oligarch economic policy…..
Just remembered the name of Alan Greendspan’s wife:Andrea Mitchell…with Deep Lunar Craters all over her face….Ayn Rand’s syphyllus sphirocheetes did quite a job on Andrea’s face…..
Many of those who pretend to be “conservative” are nothing more than classic laissez faire Wall Street liberal class whose only difference from cesspool which US Democratic party has become is that they think that they can sell America (and everyone else in the world) while sitting out the process inside their gated communities (or on private islands) and under the relative safety of federal and private bodyguards. That’s the only difference between them, in the end–they will sell everything there is of true economic, spiritual, cultural value as long as their bottom line is met. Again, capital, that is profit, doesn’t care who pays as long as it is being paid for. In this sense, white normal (sometimes Christian) man and woman are undesirable because they, once in a while, defer to human values which disrupt consuming, the society of feminist multi-racial pederasts, however, is really good at being consumers.
Yes, you also forgot massive opioid crisis but I agree, there are some serious issues with a complete drug-induced degeneration. As per this:
Come on, man, cut Beatles some slack–great music and they surely, judging by the women they lived with (with the sole exception of John, ahem), hardly any faggotry there. Mick, on the other hand…LOL.
Before he came down with cancer….George Harrison's Mansion had a home invasion…George Harrison couldn't even put up a fight defend himself against the runt who broke into his Mansion…stabbed 49 times by the runt…George Harrison's wife beat the runt up….and as a consequence, saved George's life…
John Lennon did it with Brian Epstien..
Don’t forget the recent news story about the Beatles 1963 circle jerk…
This reads like a brochure for Huawei.
Yeah, China is so wonderful and so advanced, that must be why its people can’t wait to get the hell out. Just like India and all the rest of the 3rd world, China’s biggest export is not goods but people.
The more advanced a society, the more soulless it becomes. China can have their 5G, I’m happy with what we have. They can keep their technology, and please, take back all their people.
“I don’t think the people who are being spied upon think that — eg the Germans did not appreciate it.”
Any normal intelligent person would have asked, for what China Infiltrate Amazon and Apple. To steal technologies? Well, Amazon and Apple would certainly sue you, Qualcomm is suing Apple right now in China. Technologies are their private properties, they wouldn’t hesitate to sue for damage and ban it from market.
What I meant by “Spying on people is just bullsh#t”, is that the US government have always been spying on you, without Huawei equipments. It’s the Chinese government who has no interest to spy on you. What would they care what Americans are doing in America?
All governments have the ability to spy on people, in the USA’s case, they can even spy on Merkel. So such “warning” issued by government is just bullsh#t.
I…along with several other members of a wedding party(wedding next day)…stood right next to Sir Paul at Stephen’s Talk House in Amagansett while Jimmy Buffet played on stage(warm-up concert for a big tour)….
Pete Townshend is a GD PEDERAST who highly likely raped Eastern European boys…..
I don’t want to take Rock N’ Roll away from you….
Bruce Springsteen boycotted North Carolina…..because the Conservative Christians down there don’t want large hairy men pretending to be women to go to the bathroom in the stall next to their 5 year old daughter…in a public bathroom in the State of North Carolina…
I think you would like the Scottish band Big Country…Check out their live concert in Edinborough on Youtube……So far….Big Country seems to have been a band free of homos-pederasts……So far…So good….Is it Edinborough?..Is this how you spell it?…Any Scotts out there?
US elites believed their ‘free enterprise’ neoliberal narratives to the point of outsourcing US industry and jobs to Asia without any thought on the future of the US middle class or its workers. Of course they had an incentive in the vast amounts of money to be made, and they made vast fortunes. Now that the pickings are getting slim and China is going its own way and not following US direction they are beating the drum to march the American people to demonize and conflict with China (and at the same time with Russia).
US elites are demented to think they can subdue or defeat the Russia/China alliance which is well on its way to checkmating the US. All the US has left is the hammer (its military) and that is well on its way to being neutralized. Europe is a vassal of the US right in the middle of the new Cold War the US is engineering and if it doesn’t free itself of US control it will go with the US sinking ship.
It’s always nice to see that someone who’s repeatedly proven himself to be a rightwing retard—of the “patriotard” variety—on one important issue follows exactly the same pattern on others as well.
Individuals should always be commended for their consistency…
The “Five Eyes” better keep their shutters wide open, for Germany is of little use in the coming battle of wits with the inscrutable Chinese and they’re unscrupulous to boot!
George Harrison was a gentle creature; not everyone need be a Rambo… in a street fight, Sylvester Stallone could not match his acting prowess.
This is why I don’t listen to The Who anymore, nor can listen to Michael Jackson. Meanwhile, I was always into the progressive rock music and fusion–ELP, Yes or Genesis are not known for pedophilia and produced some of the most memorable music of all time, same goes to late Alan Holdsworth or, for that matter, still living and (God bless his soul) prospering Joe Satriani. As for the Boss throwing tantrum because of transgender bathrooms–what a way to lose respect and once significant talent.
Damn right! And mind you, I am all for free enterprise when it is done properly but against the background of the humanities technological trends, most likely realm of this enterprise is limited primarily to service sector–retail, restaurants, some subcontracting, software, some manufacturing etc. Nowadays, to produce anything of serious value and complexity one needs vast capital, expertise, other resources–things increasingly out of reach of the what is known as small business. Increasingly it is the realm of very large and well organized and, drum roll… state supported. I always laugh when people try to tell me that Boeing is not government supported and does it completely on its own.
Correction: humanity’s
Aug 7, 2018 Dr. Martin Pall To The NIH: “The 5G Rollout Is Absolutely Insane.”
During the “Health in Buildings Roundtable” sponsored by the NIH & co-organized by the US CDC and several other organizations, Dr. Martin Pall from the Washington State University (WSU) concluded that the “5G rollout is absolutely insane”.
This is a good read. NOVEMBER 10, 2018 Did A 5G Experiment Test In The Hague, Netherlands, Prove Fatal To Birds In Trees?
Has it finally happened: Probable confirmation 5G can kill wildlife? Starlings roosting in trees in a park in The Hague, Netherlands, fell dead from their perches. A total of 297 dead birds were collected. Poor birdies!
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2018/11/did-a-5g-experiment-test-in-the-hague-netherlands-prove-fatal-to-birds-in-trees.html
I did have a Lada excellent car sturdy and lasting. Eventually I did have to scrap it. All electric connections did rust away. Copper rusts if it is not pure.
I do hope that Russians now can make electrolytic copper.
Great Bands to listen to:The Saw Doctors….The Waterboys…..The Pogues….Hothouse Flowers…..I mentioned Big Country….Simple Minds
Great Bands to listen to:The Saw Doctors….The Waterboys…..The Pogues(they even have a Jew in the band!!!)….Hothouse Flowers…..I mentioned Big Country….Simple Minds(ALL TIME GREAT BAND!!!)…Oh looky here…all these bands are mostly Irish!!!…but then, there is that filthy Irish Cockroach John Bolton…..
Guitarists:Check out Leo Kottke…Adrian Legg…and Michael Gullezian…..
Yeah, and remember, China needs to thin its population, too. Maybe 5G will help with that, as well …
Another great Celtic Band:STIFF LITTLE FINGERS….Roots…Radicals…Rockers….only listen to this tune at decibel level>125…..
I don’t really care if cheap Chinese junk can be created 50 times faster than it could before or if my refrigerator can order milk for me when it’s low. I might find a driverless car useful if I’ve been to the bar and I’m impaired and it can take me home so there will be no interactions with the cops. I’m satisfied with my internet speed and entertainment options. For what I’ve heard about 5G, I don’t understand what the point of it is, what benefit it will be to me over what I already have. I can only think that it will benefit the total surveillance state so that they can watch me go to the bathroom and watch me eat apples, then send me a fine if I don’t put the core into the recycling bin.
Yes they are engineered in Israel. Israel runs our intel agencies and government so that makes sense.
USA a nation that lost its advantages by outsourcing its R&D its industrial/TECH/manufacturing. Depredated its middle class. A nation of masses of drop outs Uneducated to labor in the 21th century economy, a massive $30trillion debt andfighting 4 WARS at the same time…TRUMP is fighting lost battle..
“Your Huawei phone is assembled with just 28.5 seconds of human labor in a high-end automated plant spread over 1.4 square km. Automation and technology upgrades have reduced the staff to 17 yet its more than 30 production lines produce 2 million smartphones every month:”
Pretty soon we will all be unemployed
King Crimson, Scott Henderson both solo and of Tribal Tech periods, Bill Frisell (one of the greatest Americana players)–there is still a lot of true talent out there. Terje Rypdal–some magic pieces there. As per Irish, Rory comes to mind immediately.
He IS immortal. Obviously him and Frank Gambale simply killed it at Truth in Shredding, but for me Alan will always be embodied in three albums: Metal Fatigue, Wardenclyffe Tower and The Sand. When I hear Pud-Wud I simply melt.
Man, did we get off-top? LOL!
The RESULTS of 4decades of FREE trading policies…Alexander Hamilton knew better!!!
Why don’t they give it a pronounceable name? For years I always pronounced it “why way” before this woman was taken prisoner now I hear it pronounced “wowy”. The Japanese were smart when they realized that if you are going to market products in the English speaking world, you need to use names that are more pronounceable for English speakers. Nissan, Datsun, Sony etc. Japanese names are easier to pronounce than Chinese anyway due to their use of more hard sounds like Engish. The Chinese should hire some good marketing firms to produce better names than these unpronounceable brand names like Huawei. Better sales will be the result.
And what does your comment contribute, exactly?
It’s not their fault that they have easily forgettable names. What can you do with ca. 100 million Li’s?
Couldn’t make it past the first couple of paragraphs.
#1. Enhanced internet speed won’t solve the problem of crappy software programming pervading consumer tech, which renders the “internet of things” a non-starter.
#2. 5G hasn’t been adequately tested on humans (or other animals, as far as I know) and for all we know is a tool of the Luciferians wanting to kill off most of us.
China will never dominate the world. They’re just not into it. They don’t want to pollute themselves with too many contacts with various types of devils; plus, they’re wise enough to stay away from people they loathe (all coloreds). And they are simply not attractive enough, since all globally dominant cultures have been, in most important aspects, sexy & magnetic. They’re not individualistic & dynamic enough to surmount their central strength & weakness, Sinocentrism.
Also, they haven’t met real, extreme challenges & they have not really faced problems of nationalist rebellions, centrifugal historical regional Chinese identities, pollution, workers’ dissatisfaction & internal revolts, corruption & nepotism etc.
This article is as convincing as figures from five years plans.
Canada is probably the easiest country in the world to influence with its successive weak governments and its pro-multicultural policies over the past 50 years. All China had to do was to infiltrate with phony immigrants and create a fifth column that can influence any persons in power and instantly neutralize any possible opposition with accusations of racism. Now with 1.5 million Chinese living within her borders, Canada might as well be considered a Chinese colony. If the Huawei woman is freed you know that the Canadian politicians’ love of Chinese money won out but if she is deported you will know that the Canadian government’s fear of the Trump administration is still stronger.
United States cannot close more than 150 000 vacancies gap in manufacturing due to absence of qualified cadres. And I don’t mean just good skills, math and discipline. Huge percentage of youth today will not pass basic drug, HTC (pot), test, thus making them unemployable on the increasingly complex and sophisticated manufacturing floor. I wouldn’t touch anyone who smokes pot, let alone do other drugs. In the end, production of phones is just a tiny percentage of serious manufacturing: aerospace, shipbuilding, any CNC operations, machining centers and precision instrumentation and lab services–the field is gigantic. Well, there is a huge demand for those professions, which also pay decently, and there is nobody to hire. Try to explain to the graduate of college with degree in philosophy or political science what is the G-code and how it is realized through SolidWorks software, or what is basic trigonometry in Coordinate Measuring. Forget it. And then there is a huge disparity in quality say between (I will omit naming them–I just say enormously expensive and hi-tech) systems made in the North East and, say, South East. So, no–jobs are available in the US, the question–who takes them? As I stated above (and it is supported by statistics)–75% of youth simply do not see themselves on the manufacturing floor, they all think that they are “free thinkers”, artists, musicians, many are “poets”. Many want to become stock brokers and live in Manhattan–to become good level CNC operator, level 3 NDI specialist or top notch lab tech–nah, too un-prestigious and below them. So, jobs are out there.
USA a nation that lost its advantages by outsourcing its R&D
Patent Counts By Country, State, and Year – All Patent Types
2008 was the first year that US patents granted to the ‘rest of the world’ outnumbered US patents granted to Americans — in 2015, 48% of all US patents were still granted to Americans — 52% to the ROW.
its industrial/TECH/manufacturing. Depredated its middle class
In contrast, this is unfortunately closer to the truth — and a very sad reality.
They sure as hell started the Great March to Cuteness recently. When Party says so–you just do it;-)
You are emphatically agreeing with me.
Hehe….it looks like a lot of people here do believe that.
And, that “most” there.
The all statement is idiotic, of course, but even then they put that “most” there.
The servers/storage hardware storing the actual data will be somewhere in that paradise called China. And data will be safe and secure.
“President Trump has attacked the Made In China 2025 policy because the US, stuck in neoclassical macroeconomics, is committed to a system which not only does not produce the goods but also can’t afford the essential infrastructure required for the next major advance in the ongoing industrial revolution.”
Wrong! A false, strawman argument.
President Trump wants China to lower it’s massive tariffs against US products & services.
Well, you answered your own question here:
Fine as starter and only if you can pay it. If you are “repeated offender” or/and can’t pay, ah, well, there will be other methods to make you a proper member of the society. THAT type of society.
If you go down these particular rabbit holes, you’ll discover emerging “green” technologies that are directly associated with the Rothschilds and Israel, which in each instance have greatly accelerated environmental destruction, in one way or another.
Puna Geothermal Venture
Ivanpah Solar Power Facility
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Claude Bud Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant
Glad to once again brighten your day Ron. Patriotard sounds a little Huffpo and does not have the poetry of Deplorable or Bitter Clinger, but that is fine. I understand you like GR are happy to place others interest above that of your fellow citizens. You both seem to think it a virtue. It is not. Perhaps you two are great and I am foolish, but I have seen no argument from either of you that gives me cause to shift from my place here on the rightwing.
Can you provide us with an example of Huawei’s breaking its promise?
Even when the US Government threatened to ban them, Huawei stuck to its guns.
Let’s wait to see which way Germany jumps.
Those are all unproven (and unlikely) allegations.
They’re unlikely because China is ahead of the US in the sciences and in most technologies, like AI.
They’ve moved 1,000,000 into cities every week since 1951. Why should Xiongan pose problems, and why would they not put everything they’ve learned about town planning and urban technologies into it?
What I was trying to say that there is always a little improvement in the product, and companies are trying to force the population as to buy it as an absolute necessity. This trick never ends.
Buying population are suckers. Why they do not make a product such a way that it could not be made better and then go out of business?
Seems to be about latency, density of connected objects and 5-10 cm locational accuracy.
100% hysterical allegations. Zero proof. Zero evidence. Zero motive.
It could also be truthful, accurate, and readily verifiable. But that’s a personal choice, I guess.
It could also be read as a series of verifiable claims, too.
Twenty gigabits/s is more than fast enough for video. Get ready for real videophones. Or video conferences — while y0u are in your driverless car.
‘This article is as convincing as figures from five years plans.’
Have you ever investigated the results of a Five Year Plan? Just one? They’re all published online, as are the claimed results.
Have you ever dived deep into official Chinese statistics? If you did, did you find anomalies suggesting they’re inaccurate or misleading?
I’ve been paddling around at the shallow end in the deep pool of Beijing’s official figures since 1951. By now, I can now check almost any official statistic against several others, usually from open, multinational sources like the World Bank, the CIA and the OECD.
So far, the figures line up: claimed GDP growth matches (actually trails) observed wage rises of 6% a year compounded, for example. The WTO says the country’s exports and imports match its records, that its trade is in balance with the world and that exports are moving up the value chain as predicted.
Authorities as diverse as Mark Mobius, who invested billions in both countries, says China’s stats are as good as Canada’s. So does Hong Kong University’s Prof. Carsten Holz, who has devoted decades to verifying China’s stats.
I suggest you go to China regularly, as I do, and visit second, third and fourth tier cities to see if what you see lines up with the official stats.
Then, I most likely misread your post.
China’s trade with the world, imports/exports, is in balance.
China is a below-average exporter. Compared to Germany, her exports account for less than half as much of GDP. China is even less export dependent than Canada.
You can see Chinese tariffs here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQMc9ieZYUOv6a4h3-cY0kBaX5XkARsqpbfY_5KNjdXRH4XMD8g7zSCYuXya0gSgxrukawPaf553doF/pub
Which country is spending $trillions on the new Silk Road? Not Russia.
America cannot be defeated militarily; only mutual suicide is possible. However, economic defeat is possible for the US:
in 2015, 52% of international payments used the US dollar (link)
in 2017, just two years later, that was down to 40% (link)
Russia was definitely not responsible for this massive change (in the $trillions).
Thus it is clear that what Russia did (and is still doing) was and is only a tiny part of the job.
Throw the brightest minds onto dumb systemics and you get Karlin on G5. Is there a loop on this site that feeds into itself?
Not necessarily. Hiding behind a foreign name to disassociate from a crap country of origin is sensible, but China is no longer a crap country. It’s rising fast, and Westerners are beginning to feel that it has legitimacy. Remember, Huawei isn’t trying to compete head on with Apple – they’re trying to deliver basically the same thing at a lower price point. So the Chinese name is a good way to communicate a fresh approach with new possibilities.
Reading this truly frightening “Brave New World” article, my belief that the US is doomed has been greatly buttressed. The US, by concentrating on war rather than civilian infrastructure and civilian technology, is yesterday’s country. Trump is yesterday’s man, and Congress is full of yesterday’s people. I am retired and thus obsolete. I am yesterday’s man too.
I’ll give you some hint (teeny-weeny one)–Russia’s entrance into the war in Syria with all her arsenal had everything to do with it. This is literally–on fingers. You want to learn what real global power and military balance is–buy my next book when it comes out tentatively in October, it is precisely about this.
Not only America, but combined NATO forces in case of convectional war in Russia’s vicinity (such as Ukraine) will be destroyed even without use of the conventional weapons.
Another hint: look up whose ice-breaker fleet is, and by gigantic margin, largest and most advanced in the world and what it has to do with Silk Road. While at it, read this piece by me.
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/01/underwater-currents-of-naval-strategy.html
Believe me, it is not easy to communicate even basic ideas on practical geopolitics and geoeconomics to people who still measure everything by monetary indexes–US did it for decades and look where it took it. I can tell you upfront–your picture of the world is a wrong one, because it doesn’t account for how world actually works.
Correction: nuclear weapons.
Indeed extremely naive to rely on that “strictly protected” guarantee. Would he believe it if Apple said the CIA and FBI couldn’t get hold of your personal details and read your personal communications? Of course not. Why does he expect us to lap up the stuff in what read like paid advertisements?
Re-industrialization _cannot_ be done by a strong state — not in the US. China, maybe, although it’s too early to really tell. In the US, a hefty fraction of the population is incapable of living in an industrial economy. Any strong state that this hefty fraction influences will therefore _favor_ de-industrialization, and oppose re-industrialization.
Counterinsurgency
What is the alternative to 5G?….
No doubt even falsifiable claims. But the problem of it reading like an infomercial is exactly my reaction. I suppose that has the merit of making the ordinarily critical person view it all with interest but scepticism.
No doubt someone with time on their hands could start checking your facts. For me the questioning focuses on the details of IP and consequences. Patents expire after 20 years. Software copyrights are open to competition from alternative approaches. And the patents don’t give real monopolies quite apart from the usual need to combine inventions from different sources. In most countries (to the best of my knowledge) courts can order the licensing of use of patents if the patent owner seeks to maintain monopoly or impose an excessive price for use.
What would count as defeat?
The question I asked was pretty simple (“übertrieben”), and it’s not necessary to wait in order to answer it — also re ad hominem: it’s best not to take offense where none is intended — life is a little easier that way.
I put the URL of my public LinkedIn profile in the ‘Website’ field of this comment — do you mind a couple of questions? — what is your educational background? (I think I found you on the internet) — and what is your technical working experience? — not that either is entscheidend.
Let’s wait to see which way Germany jumps.
Here I assume you mean die Bundesregierung, or one of its policy-making Ämter — what decision is, or do you think is, pending?
The industry usually works like this: 3GPP working groups develop an open technical standard (for worldwide interoperability between devices and networks; there is extensive and very expensive testing, especially of devices, to verify this benign interoperability) — this is also a contest to see who can get the most IP into the adopted/published TS (QCOM is usually the big winner) — a country auctions off allocated spectrum, in this case 5G spectrum — measures may be taken to ensure competition, eg so several operators get spectrum — then these operators, ie mobile telephone companies, build out/install infrastructure — generally a country does not choose or designate an infrastructure supplier; an operator does — historically, since it is an open TS, there has always been a number of providers of both modems and infrastructure (the industry has consolidated).
What do you think will be different about 5G?
As the demise of Nokia shows, the competitive landscape can change relatively quickly in this business.
The problem Huawei has is the same general problem China has: no one fully trusts them — not really.
If the US (it’s not technically America) is ever to be reborn in some capacity, it must be done in at least a few, if not several, different countries. The same racial and multicultural problems will remain unless we all become autonotoms (which it appears the Chinese and Japanese are quickly becoming). Of course, by the time it is reborn, whites may no longer exist anyway. At least that is the Kalergi Master Plan, which appears to be moving along quite nicely.
Sad expose of the USA today. Imagine what this nation would have accomplished had the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 not been passed. Without a debt economy based on continual wars what would the nation look like. Imagine if our industrial base never left our shores. Without 100 years of debt based currency, and fractional reserve Ponzi games, I doubt your imagination could picture this nation. China would be far behind, way back in our rear view mirror.
I hear a lot of negative thoughts on 5G. Can we have someone write about it from the negative side.
The 2020 presidential election will tell the tale. First, Trump would have to be stone cold crazy, literally a masochist of epic proportions, to run again. He had no ability to right the sinking ship in one term; what would make this deluded yesterday’s man think he can accomplish anything in a second? Please, sir, retire to one of your many golf courses and try to enjoy what’s left of your life.
For, once a banshee like Kamala Harris, or one of like mind, is elected, there must be civil unrest or the white man is finished for all time. The Deep State will not make the same mistake of overconfidence this time and allow anyone other than a democrat to be elected, and I foresee that it must be a woman. If it’s not Kamala then maybe even Hillary the Wicked Witch herself. In any case, they are too dumb to realize it, but the prize they seek will not be worth having.
> It vastly oversells the benefits of 5G and ignores that much of what it purports to do is already done faster by fiber optics.
Hmm.. How do I connect a very long fiber optics to my phone that allows me to walk anywhere without entangles into things ?? Or attach to my self driving car??
I think USA had her chance but due to historical peculiarities of USA I doubt strong state the way it is required for reindustrialization is possible. I also find Russia role as Chinese back up rather humiliating considering Soviet past. Your thoughts, is that the end in itself or just transitional period?
Anon[147] ,
“Yeah, China is so wonderful and so advanced, that must be why its people can’t wait to get the hell out. … and please, take back all their people.”
But…. but your government has been spending billions of $$$ in China to attract immigrants…
Constantly telling us that China is hell, America is paradise. You should expect all those billions can buy you quite a few believers of paradise, otherwise it’d be a waste of tax money….
A parable that circulated at a time (which I quickly endorsed and used) was:
“Americans play Monopoly, Russians play Chess, Chinese play Weiqi/Go”
An American retorted: ‘we play poker, the game of the achievers who have no time to waste making a quick buck’.
The morale was: “Americans play poker with loaded dice and when their cheating is revealed they pull the gun and the winner takes all”. Cowboy mentality. Highway robber mentality, actually.
Mr. Roberts may describe China’s accomplishments a little too breathlessly, and a little too naively to be taken at face value, but the accomplishments are real and (frankly) beggar belief in both their scope and the speed with which they happened. It’s impossible to convince those who didn’t watch it happen to believe how far and how fast China developed. It sounds like a fantasy and the breathlessness of Godfree’s presentation creates sceptics and exacerbates any scepticism the reader may have.
In the last 3 decades, a little more than a generation, China went from 3rd world level of poverty to the largest real economy on the planet (by far), with a civil and industrial infrastructure 2nd to nobody’s. Whatever one may think of their politics or social development, China’s rise is an outlier, off the graph.
It rose further and far faster than America’s decline went in the opposite direction. The day when America’s decline accurately mirrors China’s rise will see America in the place China was in in 1990. Not a happy place to be, and hopefully Americans will find it unhappy enough that they finally start to do something about it.
The simple reality is that China’s economic strategy succeeded, and America’s failed. To the extent it was dependent on America, much of the West’s failed with it.
America’s, and the West’s strategic failure limits its response options to tactical retreat. Kidnapping CFOs, whacking 3rd world heads of state, empowering terrorists, threatening/enacting sanctions against allies, competitors, enemies, and even its own co’s simply exposes the fact that there’s no winning strategy to be found.
Unfortunately, these rearguard actions will ultimately serve to both accelerate and deepen the retreat. Deep enough that it may be indistinguishable from collapse.
As for 5G, I’m not at all convinced that 5G will ever roll out fully, or that it will bring the benefits touted for it. Frankly, it looks like a solution looking for a problem. Sure, self-driving cars would be a huge improvement over Chinese drivers, but that would be true with or without 5G interconnectivity.
The health risks seem very real, and if they manifest the Chinese public will reject 5G whatever benefits it may bring.
It didn’t do the U.S. much good to acquire dominant position in the world’s geo-politics and economic power, when the USSR was dissolved.
I like to think of it as a company that suddenly finds it self without competition – in a monopoly situation. The motivation to excel in producing goods and services declines. Utilizing the new found market dominance for profit and increased market share overshadows innovation. False reality of comfort and security takes hold and slowly the guards fall a sleep. Efficiency drops, waste becomes rampant and corruption follows.
In case of the U.S. the comfort steaming from it’s enormous economic power and the dominance of the dollar as world reserve currency paved the way for all kind of economic nonsense, waste, corruption and abuse of geo-political power. And false reality of American superiority. And here we are.
Competition from China is the medicine the U.S. needs. But first the patient has to realize the situation and lay off the bottle and bullying and put on the running shoes for the race of the 21. century. It’s either competition played by international rules or war! Hardly difficult choice.
So all in all -if this article reflects reality-it’s very good news, China is becoming major competitor in technology and the U.S. has to take notice.
Absolutely. I agree 100%. I’m sure you’ve already seen it, but a few years ago I wrote a major article discussing exactly these sorts of issues, and the trajectory seems to have continued unchanged:
http://www.unz.com/runz/chinas-rise-americas-fall/
Incidentally, I’ve been predicting China’s enormous rise to my friends for over forty years, and I’d say it’s exceeded my upper bound.
I also agree about this, and can’t really say how important 5G will be. However, I do closely read the NYT and WSJ every morning, and it’s clear that the world MSM and corporations regard it as extremely important, so not being an expert I’ll tend to go with their opinion for now.
And if 5G is so important, then the wealth of persuasive information this article provides about China’s apparent lead is obviously very important as well…
He likely views you the same way as the Chinese see Gordon Chang – as a race traitor.
Except the latter is a self-hating hapa who clings to a delusional narrative to sell books while you do what you do so in the service of truth. So ignore the haters.
Anglos have difficulties with any foreign language. It’s genetic.
What could be the etc. challenges?
The noise around Huawei has nothing to do with trust. It is being created by the world’s least trusted government as another attack on the world’s most trusted.
The last time I checked, Huawei was the only trusted company trusted for 5G, unlike Cisco, for example, which is known to have USG-installed back doors.
Cisco is the only OEM to have received firm orders for systems. Do you know of another?
That, like the competitive landscape, will change but not until an operator has installed and integrated a non-Huawei system from end to end and is operating and has benchmarked it as Huawei has done.
I am guessing–wildly–that it will take twice as long and cost twice as much to get a non-Huawei system running. Only time will tell.
Installing a Huawei system will speed Industrie 4.0 significantly. In its own modest way, Huawei offers the German government a benefit that an S-400 systems would: a measure of national independence, something which, as an occupied nation, Germany has little of.
The author makes the claim that economic doctrine is “neo-classical.” Actually, it is neo-liberal economic orthodoxy that drives the west.
Neo-liberalism is banker ideology, where bank credit is issued upon hypothecation i.e. debt. The current center for neo-liberal doctrine is University of Chicago.
It’s genesis was Bank of England in 1694, the first debt spreading bank which hosted a country. Mercantilism, rim theory, and Atlantic-ism are all closely related.
For example, Atlantacism is movement of goods by Ship, and new bank credit may be hypothecated while ship is en-route, and bill of lading is used as “asset” to create the new bank credit. China used Atlantic doctrine in conjunction with “international finance” to bring in raw materials by ship onto its East Coast, and export finished goods from the same coast line. However, China rope-a -doped the West by acquiring patrimony of the West during this episode. Thanks Jews! Hope that wage arbitrage was tasty, as you gave away the patrimony of the West for cheap arbitrage today.
State Sponsored usury, which came into being in 1694, means that debts are created against populations, and then debt instruments are on-sold into markets.
This entire edifice is very much Jewish at inception, especially as it emanated from Amsterdam, and then jumped to London. Sephardic Jews in Amersterdamn’s stock market were the genesis of this system. It has since emanated from London, to then infest the U.S. and spread worldwide. Sorry, about this history of Jewish monetary perfidy, but since the West is in the false grip of this neo-liberal bankster ideology, then it doesn’t have the ability to respond to China’s gauntlet. Spectacles have been placed upon our nose, which obscures our vision.
Wall Street gambit was to move jobs overseas to China to then take wage arbitrage on Chinese labor. Wall Street even green-mailed American industry to move or else said companies would be asset stripped. Often (usually) you find Jewish bad actors in finance, especially in hedge funds and green mailers. Green mailing is the action of taking a companies pensions and assets and then hypothecating them onto a bank ledger, to then create new bank credit, to then buy out and influence the company. This is part of Jewish, and now Anglo money magic that has parasitized the west.
China has four state banks, and they will issue new Yuans at debt, and then release said debts. They can do this because the debt instrument is housed in their state banks, and has not been on-sold into markets. China maintains law over their money, and has not succumbed to private “international finance elites.”
China can also channel new credit into the commons, something that is practically impossible to do under neo-liberal (Jewish) economic orthodoxy, as markets must be freee — you know for free-dumb to then asset strip the goyim. Or, the West is held in thrall to the holders of its debts, and I’ll give you a couple of guesses as to the tribal affiliation of these “holders.”
Yes, when it comes to economic perfidy, and emission of hypnosis through “owned press” our Jewish friends represent an existential threat and do not possess the economic thought necessary to deal with China. We in the West have the Jew emitting hypnosis about money on one flank, and China becoming the low cost producer on the other. Additional Jewish perfidy is complicit in importing low IQ third world labor to drive labor prices down, to take wage arbitrage, and to disrupt social cohesion.
China is actually operating a Sovereign economic system they copied from Frederick List, who in turn received from Peshine Smith. The American system of Peshine Smith and Henry Clay was overturned by our Bankster friends (Yes Jews and English heavy involvement) with the sneaky election of 1912, which dismantled Federalism, and gave us an easily bought out and influenced democracy. It is absolutely the case that Rothschild money split the ticket in 1912 to get their flunkey Woodrow Wilson elected, to then get Federal Reserve and two world wars, to then protect the “international.”
So, here’s the irony. China is using the former American system of Henry Clay to gain wealth, while the U.S. is using Anglo-Zionist neo-liberal economic orthodoxy, to then allow international parasites to asset strip the country. The nation wreckers cannot help themselves.
This chart depicts what you are trying to say :
Now, a lot of WN dumbshits around here are infamously unable to interpret graphs and charts (as Ron Unz has also found out the hard way on his many ‘Hispanic Crime’ threads). Don’t try to persuade them.
this point about the US reliance on microelectronics and Moore’s law is also made by William Luther Pierce in Fame of a Dead Man’s Deeds. Pierce notes that US economic growth is overly reliant on one economic paradigm , namely, Moore’s Law.
The US could probably do it, but it would require a whole level of political and social unity that it lost years ago.
It’s worth considering that in the 1950’s the US was the world leader in manufacturing- for example automobile production (Detroit), steel, aluminium, camera and film, industrial chemicals, communications equipment, computers and electronics, aircraft and aerospace (still partly) etc.
What’s left now after decades of corporate outsourcing is mostly services and retail (often looted by Hedge Fund asset strippers).
They certainly did this. A degree in economics that I took in the 1980’s was entirely focused on the “gospel of post-industrialism”, basically saying that advanced societies should only design and sell things, and have them produced elsewhere (Asia). The argument was a particular Anglo creation, saying that Western countries would become advanced and clean “Service Economies”.
It was really designed to provide intellectual cover for corporations shutting down local production, and capturing (short term) massive increases of profitability (selling at Western prices and producing at Asian prices).
Manufacturing has may skills of its own, and long and intricate supply chains that cannot be rebuilt. IOW, in the modern word, when an industry is lost, it is gone forever – and forget about robotics – the new industrial leaders are also leaders in installing them in their existing advanced facilities.
“The noise around Huawei has nothing to do with trust. It is being created by the world’s least trusted government as another attack on the world’s most trusted. ”
Well with that kind of empirical data who can argue? I am sure GR will point us to recent survey data of China’s neighbors showing how they trust Emperor Xi the most.
https://www.atkearney.com/foreign-direct-investment-confidence-index
https://www.atkearney.com/documents/10192/12116059/2017+FDI+Confidence+Index+-+Glass+Half+Full.pdf/5dced533-c150-4984-acc9-da561b4d96b4
No .. it comes from growing up in a monolingual world. Other big language groups have the same issues – Chinese, Russians, and South American Spanish speakers.
You mean like Facetime? Who uses that?
IP is part of Huawei’s appeal but its strength is its seamless system of tightly coupled hardware and software, which makes system maintenance, troubleshooting and upgrading simple.
Huawei also offers a powerful platform for manufacturers and app developers: a market in itself.
Who wants to develop apps (let alone a development platform) for a system assembled from different suppliers and integrated by God knows who?
To borrow your compatriot’s inimitable expression: “Yup”. I’ve chastised Mr. Roberts elsewhere on this point. 99% of what he says is black letter true, but the style suggests a pollyannaish approach that is better left to infomercial writers. A cynical crowd like this one reacts to it the same way it would react to anything that sounds too good to be true.
A fundamental principle that underpinned patent law before the US weaponized IP stated that “A patent cannot impede progress.” Most countries still adhere to at least the shadow of that principle, and move closer to it as the social importance of the invention increases.
Another principle that holds across most countries is that a patent isn’t a patent unless it has been applied for and granted in the country in question. China has no obligation to respect US patents unless a Chinese patent has been applied for (and vice versa). Of course, if somebody tries to market a US patented product in the US, the patent holder can sue the importer/distributor, but the original manufacturer is both de jure and de facto untouchable unless there’s an overriding treaty between the countries to recognize each others’ patents. I believe Canada and the US have such a treaty, but don’t quote me on that.
You should be able to see that “most trusted” “least trusted” is just rhetorical fluff. Trusted to do what? Predictable with some and what degree of certainty? By whom? In what contexts? And, not least, what are the consequences of being wrong about the trust one gives?
“Trust but verify” made sense. How about its being adapted for today’s circumstances? What about requiring Huawei employ some US citizens acceptable to the US government with unrestricted access to the whole business?
A far more pertinent and useful question is “how do you improve your reading comprehension skills?”
I had a discussion recently with a former economics professor. He hung his head in shame as he confessed that he taught deceptive practices during the 90’s. The “gestalt” of the era was that U.S. could give away its technology to places like China – as China would become the workshop, while the U.S. would be the “thought” leader and create. In other words, we (the U.S.) would create and innovate and reap the rewards of Chinese labor productivity.
So, how does an entire country fall under sway to bankrupt ideology like this? Anybody with two brain cells to rub together can see that only a small fraction of any population is able to invent and create. What are the masses supposed to do, sit at home and get gibs?
I mentioned to the professor that we could have let our invention of integrated circuit technology net through all sectors of the U.S. economy, thus improving productivity immensely and netting long term benefits. Think closely on this, and where we would be today, as the dominant producer of goods and services.
In the 90’s I used to lunch with Bob Noyce, the inventor of the integrated circuit. He convinced Congress to allow American Semiconductor Companies to Cartelize and work together, the ultimate result of this was Sematech.
Eventually Sematech became “International Sematech,” the complete opposite of Noyce’s attempt at protecting American labor. What caused this reversal and capitulation? We invited in our competitors and gave our crown jewels away.
American’s soon began acting NOT IN their interests, but instead in the interests of the “international.” Greed was good, and it was good to take the Patrimony and invention of America, and give it away for arbitrage.
Do you know how hard it is to invent and create, and especially what it takes to make Semiconductors at the cutting edge of science? You can give away something in minutes which may take a lifetime to invent.
During the late 90’s, the Shabbos Goy Clinton gave China MFN status, overturned provisions in NAFTA, started the housing bubble, and accelerated the Wall Street/China Gambit. Our companies soon started leaving in droves, to then make goods as prices in China, and export back to the U.S.at the China price, thus displacing American labor. 401K owners became heroes while mainstreet U.S. labor became Zeroes as they eventually lost their jobs.
I personally trained Chinese engineers how to make computer chips, which is the main reason why I understand this subject better than most. I personally have had my patents raided by Chinese so they could build technology we invented.
The entire business model of TSMC (Taiwanese) was to take American know-how, and climb up the technological curve quickly. We showed them how to do it, gave it away for cheap. AMD used to say, “only real men/companies make chips.” So, this rampant hypnosis, which is at odds with observable reality, had blown through our country and seized the minds of even intelligent professors.
Usually when you have deception of this magnitude, then there must be a deceiving ideology. This deceiving ideology is one of rents and usury. The tribe in particular emits hypnosis as part of their group evolutionary method. Capital is to always be ascendant, and it is to flow around the world looking for “gains.” This allows the holders of the “capital” and especially the owners of banking corporations which manufacture bank credit as money/capital to be in the driver’s seat.
Actual economic reality is this: Humans make goods and services, which become prices. Prices fetch money. The advent of energy and machines accelerate labor, creating wealth. The advent of intelligent machines accelerates labor and wealth production.
This giving away of our “intelligence” and allowing it to manifest in other economies had at its root, fundamental bad economic thinking still prevalent today, and emitting from neo-liberal (Yes Jewish) orthodoxy. The taking of rents and rubbing two shekels together to make said Shekels multiply ignores fundamental root economics.
Sorry I lost the battle my fellow American’s – I did work in the background with Noyce, but the “money power” that had parasitized the country by 1912 won out.
Sergei, Russia and China are bound to live together one way or another–they are neighbors. There is absolutely nothing humiliating for Russia to back China up, in fact, it is rather dominant position of this very Russian product of which I write for years now–geopolitical stability. China buys it. If the United States was governable country–the arrangement may have been different, and it could have been different even 15 years ago. Too bad American “elites” are so stupid, so it is late for the US anyway. Under the circumstances, for Russia it was only natural and profitable decision.
The noise around Huawei has nothing to do with trust.
I’m not sure what “noise” you are referring to — but I’m sorry, trust is definitely an issue when dealing with Huawei — I know: I work in the industry, and I can assure that it does play a role — I hear the talk — it plays a role when dealing with any Chinese company — whether you want to admit it or not, China is a Communist party dictatorship, and Huawei has close ties to the Chinese government — people dealing with Chinese companies consider this.
I am guessing–wildly
Really?! — “LOL” — I know.
BTW, why didn’t you answer my simple questions about your educational background and work experience? — I provided that info about myself — also you did not address the more important question re what will be different in the 5G deployment process.
You know, it is more difficult to take seriously someone who dodges simple questions — you may also want to take note of that.
I by no means pretend to be correct (and I often do make mistakes) but in the world of real great power competition, the United States turned out to be not what it loved to pretend itself to be. The bluff has been called, first in Crimea and then in Syria. This is what I wrote 4 years ago:
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2015/01/sand-castle-geopolitcs-vi.html
You see–this came true really well, Syria was, using vulgar parallels with Great Patriotic War, something akin to Stalingrad, Putin’s speech on March 1, 2018 was, well I have it a definition of Stalingrad meets Pearl Harbor. So, judge for yourself.
What is the alternative to importing Chinese Legal Immigrant Labor?
Answer to the question:What was the Racial Demographics of the US Labor Force during America’s GOLDEN AGE of economic growth?
Exactly. All those lame-ass concepts such as Supply Side, FIRE economy, all these bizarre, detached from reality concepts were due to an incredibly fortunate geographic location of both England and the US which prevented them from facing horrors of continental warfare and failed to give rise to cultural, intellectual and economic constraints required for national survival. One of my favorite quotes by Barnett:
Very true. For the US, thus, the main task, if it wishes to survive as a major player, holding on to such industries as electronics, aerospace, chemical (and pharmaceutical) and machine-building is the only way to stay relevant in this century. Per weapons trade, US traditional markets will continue to be “undermined” by better and cheaper Russian-made high end weapon systems. There IS a line, literally, for S-400, SU-34s, S1s, what have you.
The point of patents is they are legal methods of taking rents.
The owner of the patent can then sell his goods/services into the markets at higher prices, as he is protected by a carve out in the law.
Presumably, the patent holder has unique technology/know how/method, and thus can price his goods higher as he has a pseudo monopoly.
This pseudo monopoly is purposeful carve out in law, to then drive innovation, to then eventually improve the lot of all. The founding fathers of America were not dumb-asses.
When China steals American technology and ignores American patents, that is so THEY can take rents instead of the original inventor. It also short-circuits the American economy, as the industrial cycles to perfect manufacture are done “over- there” rather than benefiting middle class American’s. American middle classes never get the opportunity to work in trenches of industry, improving their lot in life by making incremental productive improvements.
For example, American Car manufacturers are induced to move to China, while at night the same Chinese employees (of the American company) go to a copy cat factory. At this copy cat factory, the workers download their knowledge and transfer it.
So, you can see that Patents become useless in the face of this “international” economic system, especially because Chinese work to benefit China. They are not interested in acting Morally – this is not part of their evolutionary make-up. The answer from Chinese people is usually, “Well, I can get away with it.” ” Or, you didn’t stop me.”
This same thinking animates recent immigrants to the U.S. , who are shameless about uptaking of social services and taking welfare gibs, which they did not contribute to, and harm the historical American people.
Exporting of jobs to take wage arbitrage, and importing of labor to take wage arbitrage, is NOT part of the American System. American’s are operating under a foreign occupation government and false economy. If you go back in time to when America was industrializing, the idea was to use water wheels to power industry, and the idea was also to educate American’s and have public health. COOLIE labor was the term used as something to avoid. We didn’t want to drive American labor down to Chinese Coolie practices, but instead wanted to use our intelligence, and natural resources to improve productivity.
Now we live in Clown world, where American’s have become the Coolies, while China uses the American system. Thanks Jews.
The secret to China’s monumental economic success according to the Chinese Goverment has been:
1)The Demographic elimination of young Chinese Males from every Engineering and Computer Science Department In China….
2)A Labor Policy of developing India’s Youth for careers in Engineering and Computer Technology in China……
3)Academically tracking Chinese Males into low-skill-marginal-low wage-blue collar jobs
The ‘rule based’ five lies are nuthin but an international mafia syndicate hq in Washington DC.
Its a very cozy setup.
When anyone in the family needs a favor, he goes to the Don in the WH, works like a charm.
In return, however, whenever the Don bark an order, you better jump , boy !
When the Brits had difficulties with the Iranians in the 50’s over the nationalisation of oil fields, they called up the Don. Within a week, the Iranian govn was replaced by a Washington puppet. London got back its oil fields, the Iranians got twenty years of dark age under the murikkan installed Shah.
In 2002 , Oz was tussling with tiny Timor over the delimitation of Timor leste oilfield.
When the plucky Timorese wouldnt budge,
the Aussies complained to mama Cheney that they were bullied by mighty Timor,.
The Timorese team had stood its ground in negotiating with Oz.
But Its one thing standing up to the deputy in Canberra, however, nobody mess with the Don. [1]
With Washington’s intervention,
The Timorese soon surrendered their oil fields, Canberra got away with a massive booty.
This Huawei fiasco has nothing to do with ‘security’., everything to do with trade protectionism.
In less than twenty years, a tiny Chinese outfit
has catapulted into no 1 network gear supplier, previously an exclusive murikkan domain. The murikkans are visibly trembling.
Whats poor little CISCO supposed to do ?
Cry to mama. !
We’r witnessing a three prong attack to take out the competition.
A 24×7 fear porn campaign to smear Huawei
The Don has slapped an internatioanl ‘Chinese exclusion act’ on Huawei, arm twisting all its
satellites‘allies’ to ban Huawei
from their markets,
uncle sham sez
Free trade is fine…..as long as Im on a wining streak !
Next came the jaw dropping kidnapping of Huawei’s CFO.
Just when you think the mob cant descend any lower,
The DonThe Prez of United States went on air to demand ransom from China….pay up or else !
The bandits have torn off their mask, drop all pretense of legitimacy, this is how desperate they are.
They’ve no way to compete with China except thru scam, subterfuges and raw military might.
Everybody knows the emperor has no clothes,
but uncle sham smirks,
‘What are you gonna do with it’ ???
It’s probably even worse, as:
..
So nothing to say about the article just here to pounce on any anti Israeli comment?
A race to be enslaved by the Communist Chinese ? ……. No thanks, let’s drag our feet and keep them out.
However, if I were “in charge”, I would wipe the Communist off the planet and that would be that…..
My two cents.
Population reduction, mind control, mass surveillance…. you know, what we’ve all been dreaming of.
Booker T. Washington, “Cast down your buckets where you are.”
That means you improve the lot of your own people.
This impulse to import slave labor or export jobs is a lie. Even worse, the lie is in contravention to actual good economics. Economics also includes the non-money volunteer economy, and it includes things that cannot be calculated like social cohesion. Our hand rubbing friends reduce everything to a price, which is a lie. Some things cannot be priced.
Importing labor only benefits sectors of the economy. Example: Miguel is imported to mow lawns, and Maria is imported to clean houses. The person benefiting has Maria giving him head while he watches Miguel mow his lawn. What was Arnold Schwarzenegger housemaids name? Knock on effect: American teenagers forget how to mow grass and the value of hard work. Teenagers think work at McDonald’s is beneath them and only for imported third world people.
Do the math: Maria squats out 10 kids, they cost X amount in hospital, then 15 K per kid per year for public schooling, then transfer of monies in the form of additional medical, food stamps and so on. You quickly get up past the million dollar mark. Does Maria and Manuel contribute that much in taxes and benefits to society overall? No. They are a net drain, but also a net benefit for a small class of American’s.
How about exporting Jobs to China to then build up an economic competitor. That benefited a class of finance elites in wall street, built up finance oligarchy, helped contribute to world wide contagion e.g. the 2008 collapse, and now many countries are struggling along with high social friction and low outputs. The Greek finance crises caused housewives to start hooking to make ends meet.
All countries must have economic autarky to the extent possible. All foreign trade is only barter. This idea that you can export money (created at private banks) to then compensate for trade loss, only leads to debt slavery – as the debt eventually will have to be paid. Or rather the debt holders will flog the debtors to pay and pay as long as possible. Remember, all foreign trade does balance, the difference in trade flows is made up by money. The U.S. creates new debts, to make new dollars, to send to China in trade balance. China sends shit products to the U.S. to then displace American labor. China recycles its excess dollars into dollar zones around the world, to then buy up property and control land – for example in Africa.
Who and Whom does not want to cast down their bucket where they are? Who and Whom are pushing hypnosis that money must be international? The U.S. has become the whore of Babylon.
I can guarantee that Huawei did not invent their chip technology. Godfree, the author of this piece intimates that Huawei “did it on their own” by employing 100s of phds, and you know, they are so smart and capable and all.
My guarantee is predicated on being in the very industry that Godfree knows little about, and watching said industry being dismantled and given away. My guarantee is being one of the inventors who helped invent the high speed circuits that Huawei depends on.
Godfree is also economically illiterate in his assumptions that 5G will have all of the economic benefits he claims. Remember this always. Goods make prices. Prices fetch money.
How much does 5G automate your factory to then produce prices quicker and easier? Many people will reject the Internet of Things. They don’t give a damn if their refrigerator and dryer are connected.
Does automatic self driving improve productivity 1000 times… do employees get to work 1000 times faster. 5G is NOT that big of an advance in terms of productivity. Humans are unable to see through this fog, as their brain space has been colonized by hypnotic narrative at variance with objective reality.
5G may even have some knock-on effects that could be devastating, such as the irradiation of the planet with unseen/unknown effects. But of course, our paid for Congress Critters (thanks Jews for 17’th amendment) are no longer the best and brightest, and unable to do long term civilization guidance – because they are no longer statesmen, but instead paid for puppets.
Why is that worse? Asian autocracy beats the hell out of actual communism any day.
Interesting perspective – thanks for posting. One question though – you say “The advent of energy and machines accelerate labor, creating wealth. The advent of intelligent machines accelerates labor and wealth production.”
Intelligent machines are also making more and more labor redundant, which means fewer opportunities for “wealth creation” for anyone unable to design those intelligent machines. Would this not in the end produce a similar outcome as the outsourcing of manufacturing?
Interestingly, while driving home a few minutes ago, I heard NYT’s David Sanger and NPR Terry Gross talking about how Huawei is not to trusted because of its close ties to the PRC government and military. I knew many years ago that Huawei would clean Cisco Systems clock. But listening to those two, you’d think Huawei has gotten where it is through technology theft.
It’s worth noting that Sanger and Gross are Jewish and Sanger’s son serves/served in the IDF.
…and perhaps our boys/gals can stay home instead of invading and bombing other people.
Is there an alternative to 5G that doesn’t tear DNA apart?….Pidgeons?
Had AT&T not withdrawn from its 5G contract (force majeure?), Huawei would have delivered its 5G infractrure, equipment and embedded software as a turnkey product over which AT&T would have had complete control.
AT&T, with its own, vast security labs and 50 years experience installing back doors and cooperating with security agencies, would then install its own security software/hardware layers to monitor hacking infiltrations.
Nothing is totally safe, of course, but AT&T would have installed Huawei’s telecom systems using its own employees, properly training and supervised as always.
The upset over Huawei is both symbolic and materially significant: six years ahead of schedule China is reaching CHINA2025 goals.
If you want a real high-tech phone system you have to pay China.
If you want a reliable face recognition system you have to pay China.
If you want a quantum encrypted network, as the NYPD did, you have to pay China.
China is moving up the value pyramid far more rapidly than our idiotic media lets on–usually in fields in which we do not compete.
Excluding Huawei is doubly dangerous because it deprives us of advanced technology and China can exclude our technologies too.
Holy Moses, this article reads like a freak, like a techno-religious mad man has baked a cult sermon from ideological techno-scriptures, intended for a congregation of cultish progress believers?
It is a sauce of ideological cult-techno-glamour-managerial-marketing-babble-slogan-vocabulary like: ‘productivity tool’, ‘“Internet of Things”(IoT)’, ‘enabling smart factories and smart cities’, ‘ultra-reliable, low-latency services’, ‘machine-to-machine connection and autonomous driving’, ‘internet-connected web of things to integrate their activities’, ‘almost-living machine-machine and machine-human environment’, ‘printable RF identifiers’, ‘man-machine interface a reactive ‘living’ feel’ ,’trend-setting technology’, ‘experience inferior service’, ‘less upgradeable elements’, ‘must integrate more costly, less functional, less compatible ‘, etc. etc. Techno-cult cocaine for the brain?
As Rousseau wrote, a thinking man, a depraved animal…
On all eight quantifiable measures of democracy, China leads the world. Flat out. https://www.unz.com/article/selling-democracy-to-china/.
Amazingly China did all this by not importing its tech workforce from India….
High Mike and thanks for the thoughtful reply.
Yes, we have entered a new era where intelligent machines are making labor redundant. Up until now, humans applied their intelligence to electrical horsepower, to then make goods/services. In other words, thanks to Nikola Tesla, humans leaped forward with new power forming the modern world.
The rate of goods and services production went up, because these things came together: Earth (minerals) + Energy; and Labor. Money coordinates the production process, and distribution.
The article about Huawei mentions a factory that is mostly automated. So, how is this good for China?
It only works if China makes goods and services for the world, and the rest of the world becomes unemployed.
What happens is owners of Capital, who own the factory, then aggregate money to themselves, which then allows plutocracy to arise.
Eventually, all workers are robots, with a few engineers and technicians to service said robots. The economic equation then becomes Earth+Energy+Smart Machines/Robots = Goods as Prices. Humans are mostly cut out of the production equation.
Consumers of Robotic factory output are cut out of the price mechanism as they do not have money to buy production output.
The best system for dealing with this is Gap theory as explained in Douglas Social Credit.
Of course, our (((friends))) control the narrative, and are just fine with the dialectic of finance capitalism or communism. “We hold the world’s axis in our hands and spin it.”
The third way is industrial capitalism, with a form of sovereign money. Douglas Social Credit injects money into the price system, to then drive down the price of goods at point of retail. Retail then becomes an agent to feedback to industry … what goods are desired and what goods are undesirable. This then allows people to buy their output as prices are driven down to liquidate goods. Or, in the case of robots, Douglas injection into price system allows robotic production to be liquidated using money and prices at retail stores. It is inevitable that some injection into households will also be required in future, to then avoid communism.
We cannot inject into households, if most of the households are illegal aliens. Again, our ((friends)) are an existential problem for us as they are in the way.
But, don’t expect these sort of higher economic concepts to be issued forth by our usurious friends, it goes against their tribal mechanism of taking rents as part of their evolutionary group method.