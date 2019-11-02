” Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably”

During World War I, seven of the medical schools attached to the University of London decided to start admitting female students, as did Oxford and Edinburgh University. But by 1928, five of these London colleges had decided to stop admitting women, with the other two heavily restricting female numbers. Oxford voted for a ratio of no more than one female for every six males. Male academics and students were concerned that the presence of female students, let alone staff, would “alter the character of the teaching” and lead to “feminine government” of universities [Discussed in Education, by Carol Dyhouse, in Women in Twentieth Century Britain, 2014.] In other words, the “masculine” dimension to academia—rigorously, unemotionally and coldly examining facts and arguments—would be wrecked by the increasing presence of emotional and over-empathetic girls. As females increasingly take over Western universities, now constituting the majority of students in the USA [Why Do Women Outnumber Men in College?, NBER Working Paper No. 12139, January 2007 ], it is becoming clear that these skeptics were right.
A recent column by Christopher DeGroot looked how feminization is destroying academia. [The University of Narcissism, October 25, 2019] A recent video by British independent scientist “The Jolly Heretic”—Dr Edward Dutton—has gone even further, claiming that female dominance of universities is destroying the “genius” type that is critical to the generation of original ideas (This idea is developed further in The Genius Famine, by Edward Dutton & Bruce Charlton).
DeGroot highlighted the appalling case of Eric Thompson of Moreno Valley College in California, who was ultimately fired for being what, in less female-dominated times, would have been described as good academic. Three complaints were made against Thompson by his, naturally Woke and mainly female, students. Each was upheld.
In 2014, Thompson was naïve enough to chair a seminar on the “Nature vs Nurture” debate with regard to same-sex attraction. This is indeed very much a “debate,” because 60% of the variance in male sexuality is to do with environment, in contrast to 80% of the variance in female sexuality [The evolution of human female sexual orientation, by A. Jeffrey et al., Evolutionary Psychological Science, 2019]. But Thompson’s presenting both sides of the argument mortified some of his students, who hold to the Politically Correct dogma that everything is caused by environment except sexual orientation, which is supposedly 100% genetic.
In 2015, DeGroot reports, Thompson, still foolishly believing he should teach students to explore the evidence, chaired a seminar on the Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage, again presenting both sides of the argument. In this case, the complainant maintained that, simply by presenting the other side of the argument, Thompson was effectively “targeting” LGBTQ students and even “placing them at risk” of abuse or psychological damage. Their “precious feelings,” to quote de Groot, far outweighed students’ rights to have an in-depth understanding of an important debate.
Finally, Thompson gave a D-grade to lesbian. She complained that he’d done this because she was a lesbian. He emailed her, explaining the situation calmly, after she’d complained. But in doing so, he violated a bureaucratic “no contact order,” reached his “third strike” and was dismissed.(This was so obviously unjust that he has actually been reinstated by a court (twice) but the college is still appealing the reinstatement—College furious after non-woke professor reinstated, by Bob Kellogg, OneNewsNow, August 6, 2019.
DeGroot presents a reasonable argument about how this fundamental change in the university environment—from a place where all ideas are freely debated, to a “safe space” for the feelings of irrational people—occurred. In order to calmly debate all ideas, you need to put emotion aside. But females are simply less able to do that than males because they are higher in Neuroticism—feeling negative feelings strongly. Thus, they more easily become overwhelmed by negative feelings, precluding them from logical thought. (Data on personality traits is drawn from Personality, By Daniel Nettle, 2007).
Similarly, new ideas, or being contradicted, will likely upset some people. But, in the pursuit of academic debate, you have to ignore this and calmly present both sides. However, this is more difficult for females, because they are more sympathetic, meaning that “not hurting people’s feelings” can become their highest ideal. Higher in Conscientiousness (“rule-following”) and lower in intellectual curiosity than males, females are also more conformist. This means they are less able to understand that, in academia, the truth is ever more closely reached by being non-conformist—by questioning the current “truth.”
Thus, argues DeGroot, female domination of academia will seriously damage academia as a place where ideas can be seriously debated.
Ed Dutton, in a video entitled “Do Female Reduce Male Per Capita Genius?” takes this critique of feminism even further. He argues that geniuses are overwhelmingly male because they combine outlier high IQ with moderately low Agreeableness and moderately low Conscientiousness. This means they are clever enough to solve a difficult problem, but being low in rule-following, can also “think outside the box,”. And, being low in Agreeableness, they don’t care about offending people, which original ideas always do.
An aspect of Agreeableness is empathy—being concerned with the feelings of others and being able to guess what they might be. Dutton shows that people who are high in “systematizing” (which males typically are compared to females, with systematizing being vital to problem solving) tend to be low in empathy. Thus, Dutton argues, you don’t get many women geniuses because their IQ range is more bunched towards the mean; and also because they are too high in Agreeableness and Consciousness.
Universities, traditionally dominated by males, have in essence been about giving geniuses a place in which they can attempt to solve their problems, working at their chosen problems for years on end. But Dutton argues that female academics tend to be the “Head Girl Type” (chief prefect at all-girls schools in the UK) with “normal range” high IQ and high in Conscientiousness and Agreeableness—the exact opposite of a typical genius. Accordingly, once you allow females into academia, they will be promoted over genius males because they come across as better people to work with—more conscientious, easier to be around and more socially skilled. But this will tend to deny geniuses the place of nurture they need.
As females come to dominate, the culture of academia will feminize. High in Conscientiousness, women will create a rule-governed bureaucracy where research occurs through incremental steps and a certain number of publications must be presented every few years, rather than through genius breakthroughs. But geniuses typically work on huge problems for years. So this bureaucracy will make it impossible for them to do this and keep their jobs.
Women will also create a culture of co-operative “research groups,” anathema to the kind of anti-social loners who tend towards genius. And females will, of course, tend to create an atmosphere of emotion and empathy, the enemy of the unemotional, coldly systematic style of the genius—and, traditionally, of academia.
In this atmosphere, “not causing offence” will become much more important. But genius breakthroughs are only made, ultimately, by causing offence.
Dutton argues that universities began as religious institutions and geniuses believed that their aim was to uncover the nature of God’s creation. To lie was, therefore, “blasphemy” and nothing was more important than “Truth.”
This focus on “Truth” carried over into the twentieth century, consistent with the male focus on “systematizing” which research by Simon Baron-Cohen has highlighted [The extreme male brain theory of autism, by Simon Baron-Cohen. Trends in Cognitive Sciences. 2002]. But the female focus on “empathy over truth” has subverted this.
Dutton argues that feminization will drive genius-types out of universities, perhaps taking us back to the situation in the early nineteenth century, when such people were often independent scholars who had patrons or who were independently wealthy.
Actually Ultimately, Dutton concludes, there should be far fewer women at universities, though he suggests that “religious women”—who will believe that lying about God’s creation is blasphemy—should be permitted in small numbers to carry out the kind of incremental science in which those who are high in Conscientiousness excel.
In other words, just as Oxford University decreed in 1927, females should be a select minority of students.
I have written previously of the possibility of the higher education bubble bursting—indirectly because of the increasing “Wokeness,” and thus practical uselessness, of universities Female dominance is part of the reason for this possibility.
Perhaps we need separate universities for males and females. They could socialize on campus, but they shouldn’t be the same seminars or even academic departments. Of course, this was actually the case in the nineteenth century, with Harvard and Radcliffe and Columbia and Barnard College.
This divide is currently enforced—without the socializing—in some Islamic countries.
Could be that, even when it comes to academia, “Islam is right about women”?
Lance Welton [email him] is the pen name of a freelance journalist living in New York.
Dr Dutton is a fun kind of crack pot guy. Nice to see some people are taking him serious also.
An excellent article that hits many of the major points. The “University” as we once knew it is Dead! When these idiots “breached” the Wall of STEM Academics the final chance for salvation of the university was over. Most of the idiocy is from the Marxist Jews who have totally taken over universities and colleges from the Presidents, Deans, Chairmen and upper administrators as well as entire professorships in many departments. This includes the Ivy League where the percentages of Jews in these areas are a staggering 75%. The Jews brag about this because they fear no repercussions.
They have been giving minorities fake degrees and now they will “equalize” the sciences with these unqualified and emotionally unstable nutbag bitches prancing around trying to tell the world about how qualified they are.
At this point I see no hope from these educational systems and you should think accordingly on what it will do to an already crazy society.
Will?
You could also say the same about corporate management.
The Chinese are going to win by forfeit at this rate.
Homos helped some.
I think there is a lot of truth in this piece. Women are social creatures who do not like loners, or to be seen as one. Boys can be loners and still be somewhat accepted, but girls who are loners are bullied ceaselessly in school by the mean girls. Girls are being sent all kinds of mixed messages. On the one hand they are supposed to be smart, go into STEM, on the other hand they are still expected to be hot and popular, otherwise they are ostracized as gay or transgender. It’s why girls have much higher suicide attempt rate than boys(but succeed at a lower rate).
As for academia being more feminized, I think it’s more a result of 5 decades of relentless indoctrination by the left, which dominates the social sciences. Most professors of social sciences remain male and Jewish. Jewish men are much more effeminate, over sensitive and verbal than men of any other race. Being hysterical, easily offended, highly emotional, vengeful, punitive, lacking in self-restraint…all are Jewish characteristics. And these characteristics have now infected all of academia. Both male and female SJWs are equally capable of meltdowns and snowflake behavior.
Our young men and our colleges are not feminized, they are Jewified. The US is now a Jew nation, no longer a Christian nation.
Which universities are least affected by feminisation?
females are simply less able to do that than males because they are higher in Neuroticism—feeling negative feelings strongly
The abstract of this article is worth reading IMHO:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1751-9004.2010.00320.x
In addition to coed colleges we could have men’s colleges and women’s colleges. But of course women would never stand for that.
Empathy? SJW’s have zero or negative empathy for anybody and everybody outside their cult.
The Matriarchy is here now. Get used to it. Men are raised almost exclusively by women. Women can raise good boys or bad boys. But they cannot help a boy become a man. That requires a mentor who has made the transition. We are a nation of women and boys.
Observe the formerly great nations of western Europe. We are one step behind them.
You bookend solid analysis with garbage.
Blocking women to medical school was grossly unfair and harmful to society, because the very traits you highlight for women are conducive to the good practice of medicine.
As for ‘Islam having the right idea,’ that’s cretinous. While female geniuses may be much fewer and further between, they are out there and to not have any meritocratic opportunity for them is self-defeating.
Honestly your comment about Islam is so asinine, it’s almost as if you the inverse of the left’s inability to distinguish between an individual and a group average.
I’m a woman by the way.
said:
” Jewish men are much more effeminate, over sensitive and verbal than men of any other race. Being hysterical, easily offended, highly emotional, vengeful, punitive, lacking in self-restraint…all are Jewish characteristics.”
Much more effeminate and much more lesbian ‘butch’, see:
– Jews more than twice as likely to be gay, lesbian : http://akinokure.blogspot.com.au/2012/07/jews-more-than-twice-as-likely-to-be.html
– Homosexuality Is Part of Jewish Tradition, Contrary to the common perception, intimate relations between people of the same sex did not always have a negative image in Jewish communities. : https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/.premium-homosexuality-part-of-jewish-tradition-1.5383449
– Israel is the gayest country on earth: https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/israel-is-the-gayest-country-on-earth/
– STUDY: One-Third of Israelis Are Bisexual: https://www.advocate.com/world/2015/08/31/study-one-third-israelis-are-bisexual
– Welcome to Tel Aviv, the gayest city on earth: https://www.bostonglobe.com/lifestyle/travel/2016/03/17/welcome-tel-aviv-gayest-city-earth/y9V15VazXhtSjXVSo9gT9K/story.html
and: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/is-tel-aviv-really-the-gayest-city-on-the-planet/2016/03/19/
– Israel becoming ‘safe haven for paedophiles’ with laws that allow any Jews to legally return: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/israel-safe-haven-paedophiles-jerusalem-sex-abuse-jewish-community-watch-a7445246.html
There is a simple solution to all of these madness … go back to segregation in education for males and females. Thus, females will get a chance to thrive in a safe environment with safe spaces with no one to trigger them. And males will be able to pursue their goals in education without fear of losing their jobs because of PC madness and hyper-sensitive student.
Women; Ya can’t live with ’em, and Ya can’t shoot ’em..
Steven Wright
Giving women the vote is USA’s #1 mistake, worse than slavery or (((The Fed.)))
Given that they will be targeted next, should we really make the work easier?
Consider that even the author of this essay is constrained to use a pseudonym.
While the coflict between human males and females is rather superficial, that between the genome and evolution is profound and principal. The genome must avoid change, which could be literally cancer… evolution may lead to advanced species, but who wants that ? Nobody, so to speak.Literally cancer, literally Hitler.
So it should be small surprise that the nurture-oriented female of a scavenger species wants safety and hedonism “justice,” “quality of life”) for as many human offspring as possible, with complete disregard of any other species or even evolution itself, and will try by any means to dictate that, because to her, it’s obviously the sensible thing to do – isn’t that obvious ?
It’s her safe box with that delicious stable smell, and as the commentator and Dr Dutton know, most females have a hard time gazing outside the box, apart from totally lacking any interest to, their thinking being emotional rather than analytic. Life is short and analysis is for a few brain-freaks.
Genius is dangerous, the right angle is fascist, women have been oppressed by their males into “being free”(which is dangerous in any sense but the sexual), into imitating the male, into taking responsibility for stuff outside of nurture – clearly a crime against western woman, committed by western man, the most rational human ever, which he must now atone for/ This crusade is not accidentally led by the Jews, that most feminine of all ethnicities, and it’s no coincidence that it profits Islam, which many Feminists adore for being rustically male. They would rather submit to Sharia than to ‘cold,’ non-sensual logic. It always makes me chuckle when I see how men have a hard time understanding this.
Most women feel a hopeless revulsion towards ‘counterintuitive’ ratio, they resent logic as they resent evolution – a male concept favored by the Nazis. Darwin himself observed that humans – comparatively aware sentients, especially aware of their own ability to change reality and unaware of their crass delusionality – were constantly trying to work back evolution, that Victorian society was actively taking part in this, thereby cultivating its weaknesses.
Egalitarianisms (and the human primate has always had tendencies to indulge in these philosophies) are a try to bug out of evolution and live a constant hedonistic paradise… a pseudo-religious concept whose base covers with animal survival instincts.
This and nothing else has been the culmination of all human dreams and wishes EVER (humans are really not that creative), and probably the apex of what the species can ever reach…
If we’d be able to mentally reach higher, we’d become a different species – maybe even an intelligent one.
However, if the emotions-and delusions-first-faction gets its way..
Remember that being delusional and emotional is an important human right – basically the most important one. We know it, and we love it, and we don’t want our delusions destroyed.
We can’t allow guys like Elon Musk to flee the trap by creating a new species intellectually superior to humans, either… AI must be used ONLY to control and curb any further attempts of getting out of the human box.Evolution must be stopped at all cost – just look at the havoc it has caused, all the suffering, when we could still all be happy amoeba, nurturing each other !
It is that bad.
Intelligent, enterprising western males should consider joining Islam (what else offers the male a safe space these days, to fuck it from within , turning it into an instrument to win back the prerogative of interpretation, or they’ll just have to become trans, like those weight lifters in professional sports, or the guys who shame women with their “female penises.” They all prove it can be done. Why don’t Conservatives get into environmentalism and animal welfare ? Because they lack the intuition.
Academic female logic can be turned against itself, you just have to act sensibly.
Guys, you have to do something drastic.
I can’t do it all for you.
Bravo, that line makes heads explode. Some clever gal might figure out a way to make Misogyny trump Islamomisia … maybe it will be the high status of motherhood in Judaism opening things to a charge of Antisemitism … on second thought, I don’t think they want to go all in on the motherhood thingy.
If you ask me, academia would be abolished entirely. From kindergarten onward, one would be in the same system – no more elementary, middle and high schools. How much, and what one would learn depends on ones natural capabilities. Innovation and science would be left to independent researchers, like in the 19th century (the one where 90% of modern day amenities were first discovered and rely on). Would be better for everyone.
Since the Humanities and Social Sciences are complete and utter bullshit, they should be eliminated wholesale. That would get rid of the magnet drawing women into the university system as that’s largely what they are interested in.
No one should be able to get a degree in a field that can’t prove what it claims. A PhD in something that has no basis in fact is just a doctorate of bullshit.
This article is pure garbage, and if you buy into the argument, you need to have your head examined.
Those Who Know What’s Best For Us no doubt expect the Chinese, who are after all Marxist Capitalists, will go the same way we did by simple human nature. Give them infinity food and fun, and they will degenerate. The effect is called Mouse Utopia, and it signifies evolutionary failure.
Then again, the Chinese have our extremely silly and grotesque Baizuo example to behold.
And just watch all the Conservative Youtube channels cheering on the State Department’s Hong Kong protesters who want US or British citizenship, just to be part of the fun… it’s called ‘freedom.’ Magic word, eh ? Handle with care.
I’ve got no argument with the general theory here, and have seen it myself in action. I’ve just got a couple of quibbles:
a) The writing gets very repetitive around 1/2 way through.
b)
19th century?! There are people around today even who would remember when having separate men’s and women’s colleges was the norm. Do you know the old-fashioned term “co-ed”? It was used even through the 1980’s, but it’s a holdover from “co-education”, a new concept not THAT long ago, Mr. Welton.
In case you take umbrage with just those couple of slight criticisms, Mr. Welton, remember your theory. It just made me think that, along with the female differences, perhaps the modern world in general, not just academia, has too many people of both sexes who can’t take criticism. Most of these are called Millennials.
Whatever obstacles are placed in the way of a genius, he will overcome them. Already, women outnumber men on campuses. This trend will continue until academia realizes their mistake and corrects itself. If they refuse to bring back males to the campus, those universities will die.
love it. I can hear the squealing now.
Not convincing. There is no case to argue that female presence in exact or applied sciences (which is, by the way, small) has influenced those fields; nor do soft sciences (sociology, linguistics, history,…) show any deleterious “female effect”.
No such thing.
Well…if women are happy to destroy their unborn babies, why would anyone think they wouldn’t be happy destroying something of even lesser value to them?
At some point, men will bring women to heel and the best of them (which is the “silent majority”) will understand it’s for their own good.
This explains the current “worthlessness ” of Degrees. A whole lot of silly Women out there.
The real impacts are on the near loss of quantative analysis in research. In the great debate on which model yields more accurate data about any given phenomenon, qualitative analysis is winning.
I think that is the direct result of more women doing research in which the truth is hinged more relative relationships.
Note: quantative research methodology has issues with getting to generalizable truths. For example, the use crime stats to generalize about the entire populations can be deeply flawed if broadly applied to incorrect factors. But even there those leaps are flawed in part because they are linked to qualitative leaps.
of the use of empathy to indicate sense as truth to any particular phenomenon.
example: It is accurate that people experience similar emotions, but that emotional experience in relation to actual events cause to effect are by definition of that empathy accurate. This is how actual human conditions get bled of their efficacy.
Laughing: Police unions contending that police need safe spaces . . .
I guess you’re either a cuck or have been sleeping under a rock for 20 years, but nearly every disastrous soft science and even many applied science papers are authored by a giddy-looking white woman.
Also, Japan has been rocked by scandals and frauds coming from Japanese female scientists.
It’s often the case that what we see as cause followed by effect is actually the reverse.
There are fewer men going to the University. Why? The university is not the best place to learn or do research. There are alternatives in this world where all recorded knowledge is now available to anyone electronically. Why devote enormous personal or public resources in an artificial world studying the deposit of human intelligence electronically when you can do the same in your own chosen environment for a pittance?
Fewer intelligent men are wasting their time. The vacuum is filled by officious women.
Agreed.
Question: Who allowed this? Answer: Whites
Intelligent men left your kind of shotgun irrationality behind a long time ago. We also found women who like us and give us children.
??? No feminist adores Islam, you pipesmoking cracksucker.
So we should expect no genius’ from The Huffington Post Editorial Board?
” It’s why girls have much higher suicide attempt rate than boys(but succeed at a lower rate).”
And that’s because suicidal competence is independent and measurable.
Now if only we measured how much they really, really wanted to………
Academia, with women as the majority of both students and academics, is never going to reform itself.
If college graduation for females (and males) were limited to merit, I would agree.
Wow…go figure.
Not long ago a female graduate student received a large financial grant to study the history of recipes/cookbooks. Doesn’t this suggest a possible deleterious female effect? Simply the tip of the iceberg.
“This article is pure garbage, and if you buy into the argument, you need to have your head examined.”
By a man.
“Homos helped some.”
Homos are a toxic matriarchy the same as Jews are a toxic matriarchy, where vicious malignant narcissism is enculturated as a substitute for virtue.
” Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably”
No.
What’s destroying academia is government funding and government control of said “education”.
Get government out of ALL “education” – and the sooner the better. End of story.
I should post the obligatory John Taylor-Gatto video here but I can’t be bothered right now.
Besides, government “educated” [ie brainwashed] persons, such as the author of this article, doubtless “cannot see the wood for the trees” in any case.
“Stupid is as stupid does.”.
And so it goes…..
“Regards” onebornfree
It’s not just American universities that are bending over backwards to turn control of a profession over to women. The sciences, including the “hard” physical sciences are doing so not just in academia but industry as well. At least it’s so in chemistry these days, following a previous thorough hijacking of the biological and biomedical sciences. No, the old white patriarchs haven’t all died off yet, but they are systematically being replaced and the proteges being groomed mostly have two X chromosomes.
I was just perusing a few recent issues of Chemical & Engineering News this evening before consigning them to the round file. One of the issues featured an article on chemistry’s purported “Talented Twelve”–supposedly the most capable and accomplished young people coming up in the vast field of chemistry. To quote from the opening paragraph, “This is our fifth year highlighting path-paving young scientists tackling the world’s toughest problems with clever chemistry.” So, you know where that’s going. Apparently, not only their research accomplishments were important determinants in being selected, but their tastes in music, talent for cooking, and general commentaries on life were deemed salient enough to remark upon as well. No mopes amongst the anointed, I suppose they mean to say.
If you had thought that women were at great disadvantage to make headway and be recognised in a rough and tumble field where men and their hyper-competitive and bully-boy ways prevail, you’d have to guess again… and ultimately wonder if the extant stereotype was not standing on its head for quite a while to get where we seem to be now. If these “talented twelve” are truly the cream of the crop, typifying who will be responsible for all the scientific and technological progress of the human race over the next generation, you might be led to wonder if white men haven’t all just gone fishing, developed collective dementia or accepted the reality that anything we can do they can do superbly better and thrown in the towel… in spite of having so much “privilege.” The “winners” of this little popularity contest look amazingly like the annual list of valedictorians come June graduation time in American high schools–most are women, more precisely, most are white women (probably the most politically organised segment of American society).
I know the sample size is small for this one award, but the pattern seems invariant when one considers the greater array of similar awards granted in the sciences on an annual schedule. You can’t help but noticing the preponderance of feminine coiffures and cosmetics in the accompanying portraits of the winners. If women were striving for parity, they have far exceeded their wildest expectations, especially those ladies of the Caucasoid variety. Surely, qualified white males are not being systematically eliminated from these fields of endeavor merely to re-jigger the sex ratio amongst the demographics. That wouldn’t be just and fair, and it wouldn’t be wise if we truly want the best of the best working on the hardest, most critical problems of our age, now would it?
I’ll not tease you with the numbers any longer. Here’s exactly what they were. There were only 2 white men in this allegedly elite group of 12, but there were six white women. There was one Asian man and one Asian woman. Finally, there were two African American men (not blacks from Africa). Having worked a lifetime in this very expansive field myself, the award committee must have really beat the bushes just to find the latter pair, let alone elevate them to a prize. Frankly, if the winners of awards like this were in any way reflective of the numbers of practitioners in their fields, they really should mostly be Asian and Indian males. They’ve made up the largest group of graduate degree (Ph.D.) candidates in the physical sciences and engineering in most American research I universities (the ones getting most of the federal grant money) for a long time now. Plus they work like the devil to get ahead. They are much more competitive than Americans, men or women.
“I’m a woman by the way.”
Thanks for mentioning, didn’t think anyone would pickup on that.
Go back to Blue Hair saloon.
First- watch your tongue.
Second- there is no way to prove that anything bad had happened in soft sciences because of female presence. For instance, I’ve recently read two magnificent scholarly works authored by female scholars:
What has been happening in Western, and particularly US academia is a totalitarian trend of ideologization & strong push toward conformity. But, this is similar to Soviet ideological rubbish or Chinese cultural revolution, where females had played marginal role. The same goes for psychiatry in the US, when mostly male & straight psychiatrists had voted homosexuality out of psycho field.
Conformity, authoritarian trends in society, ideological muzzle….this is something men do, and women- if they’re around- simply follow.
Medicine has harmed our genetic health by allowing people with defective genes to survive and reproduce. There is no convenient solution for this problem, and in the meantime our hospitals are a social blight. It’s time to shut hospitals down and go back to the days of the MALE clinical doctor, with a white mustache, who does things like mending broken arms and giving candy canes to sick kids, and not much else. Women can go back to doing what they do best, which is birthing children.
https://www.genetics.org/content/202/3/869
I don’t see anything wrong with that if she, finally, finally, finally…..learns how to cook.
Yo @Emslander, I can see that you two understand women way better than they themselves do.
That’s why you’ll be as much a prominent part of progressive future as Beavis and Butthead will be 😉
“Get government out of ALL “education” ”
Agreed, suffrage needs to be rescinded.
Jewish control of Universities is a far more serious problem.
Related: “How School Districts Put Politics Before Children”:
“Many people wary of government power rightly criticize public schools for being more indoctrination than education.
When the institution is fully dependent on the state for support, why would any ideas be put forth that could put their lifeblood in jeopardy? On education, Mises wrote in Human Action:
…as soon as one wants to go farther [than elementary notions of geometry, the natural sciences, and the valid laws of the country], serious difficulties appear. Teaching at the elementary level necessarily turns into indoctrination. It is not feasible to represent to adolescents all the aspects of a problem and to let them choose between dissenting views…The party that operates the schools is in a position to propagandize its tenets and to disparage those of other parties…..” ………..”:
https://mises.org/wire/how-school-districts-put-politics-children
Regards, onebornfree
Yes, and that is exactly the case. One of the most dumbshit entities on earth.
Lots of agreeableness and – conscientiousness shine through here. Couldn’t say why really except that I – see it.
And I might add, a doctorate should not be awarded for any work that does not provide new facts/findings in the given study.
The problem has been identified….
It is serious.
And it is going to destroy the Universities unless brave Profs stand up and call it out for what it is:
Jordan Peterson – Why Postmodernists Reject Logic & Evidence.
Should we feel better or worse that a third of the women on HuffPo’s editorial staff were born men?
Dostoyevsky ( 19 th Century ) points of view on semisciences or half -sciences ( ” the most terrible scourge of humanity “) , on good and evil , on half-truth ( ” a despot ” ) …. very interesting
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/7425828-science-and-reason-have-from-the-beginning-of-time-played
I guess women will not let go until they will smell like men,
Academia has generally been the safety net for weak men who cannot compete. Academia also provides a field day for aggressive women who can intimidate these chinless men, who together promote women over more competent men to punish virility.
We see this embodied in the bilious shrew Elizabeth Warren and her effeminate husband, whose presence in the latter case will draw in the beta male vote as a way of striking at Trump.
I wonder how the Darwinians’ just-so story telling explains away this lethal degeneracy. In any case, it’s not lost on the watchful Chinese.
“I’m a woman[,] by the way.”
And if you had had a cogent argument, that tidbit of info would have been pointless.
(Thanks for upholding the author’s thesis.)
Thank the Lord!
When I was much younger, i would contend and whine about AA and how it was detrimental to minority populations and quotas, until I actually took a look at the history of what it was, it’s intent, the model and implementation. Once i started actually paying attention to the data sets, I had to cease making the argument(s) as it is overwhelmingly clear that the drivers of the concept warped out of all reality in every way from its original purpose and design — were white women. And included in that warping, same sex relational practitioners.
Completely upends the complaint that the negatives were the fault of blacks in particular. Disappointing as the argument was might convenient and on the surface had qualitative appeal — but was completely contradicted by the data.
You have validated Dutton with the faux outrage.
As for why female geniuses are few, this is well researched.
Gender differences in advanced mathematical problem solving.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10666324/
Results suggest that strategy flexibility is a source of gender differences in mathematical ability assessed by SAT-M and GRE-Q problem solving.
Women, or more precisely feminist women, are being used to destroy university. There is nothing wrong with permitting women to study and to join the ranks of academia – it has worked well enough for many decades. There are plenty of women with disciplined, logical, and creative minds. Everyone has heard of Marie Curie, and many will have heard of Lise Meitner or even Emmy Noether, but there are many more examples. Let me mention just two of the lesser known ones. The first is Harriette Chick, who discovered that rickets is caused by vitamin D deficiency, which in turn can be cured or ameliorated with sunlight (some photochemistry going on in the skin), and who pushed energetically for treating children accordingly. More recently, there was Lynn Margoulis, who by rights should have won a Nobel for her discoveries around mitochondrial cell biology, but who went off script on 9/11 and died too soon. Humanity is clearly better off for the discoveries and contributions of these women scientists.
Women in academia became a problem only with feminism and the promotion of fake “equity” – the enforcement of quotas for women, races and so forth. But this is only one of the many ways in which academia is being purposefully degraded. Equally important, at least in STEM, is the outsized pecuniary promotion of research agendas that are ideologically prejudiced (“climate change”) or just plain incoherent and idiotic (“nanotechnology”). This ensures the hiring of an endless parade of mindless yes-men and -women who have no real sense of direction of their own and don’t mind chasing money on whatever terms imposed.
This is just part of the bigger picture – academia is not exempt from the general onslaught on Western culture by the usual suspects. While feminists are important as useful idiots, many men are more than willing to lend a hand – there are plenty of opportunists of both sexes. (And, to make this message more inclusive – there is no reason to assume that all those gender-fluid drama queens, kings, and eunuchs will be any better in this regard.)
See:
Kirtpatrick
http://www.unz.com/article/hitlers-revenge-the-return-of-the-strong-gods-and-the-resurrection-of-the-west/
Counterinsurgency
A note on Big Five personality trait terminology:
Take a look at divorce proceedings before accepting the “high in empathy” claim as using the dictionary definition of “empathy”.
In the same way that “Conscientious” means “does what other people say to do”, and not “does what he agrees to do”, “empathy” means “sensing emotions in people and considering them important” rather than “acts for other people’s emotional good”. It can just as well be used to harm as to do good.
Technical jargon frequently uses stipulative definitions rather than consensus definitions, and the Big Five is no exception.
Counterinsurgency
Feminism has made women morons. We weren’t always stupid. I’ll cite my grandmothers’ generation as evidence, all of which was born in the 19th century. What we have always been is snobby, social climbers. Take away the husband factor while making the bad boy edgy, you’re left with a vacuum. Affirmative action and marriage to the state has given the modern, dumbo gal her nu-age household to run.
Welcome boys my granny’s styled women’s club and its very strict social hierarchy. There ain’t no empathy there; just rampant sucking up and sharpened claws. You guys really need to lose your warm, fuzzy idealistic notion of women.. Shutting up a crying kid with warmth and food is practical. We’re actually ruthless and calculating. The ancients knew that. Unfortunately these days with women being a paint by numbers version of our former self, everything they touch is in shambles. You have to admit it’s a bit of indictment on modern men too for letting it happen. Be ironic if incels save day.
There is a Sufi story:
Two Sufis are about to cross the Nile. No crocodiles are in sight, but then crocodiles hide well.
Sufi A: We need fear nothing. Surely Allah will be merciful today!
Sufi B: But what if Allah decides to be merciful to the hungry crocodiles?
Mercy quite often involves two parties. You have to consider both of them. Sympathy may be a good bedside method (if applied to the welfare of the patient), but it does not produce cures. Replacement of faculty members who produce or contribute to the production of cures with people who do not is _not_ fair to _me_, or to the bulk of society. That is one of the article’s main points.
You might find these videos interesting:
https://www.youtube.com/user/girlwriteswhat
Take a look at “female hypoagency” to see the trap that women can find themselves in: The “safe space” approach is essentially a recreation of the Victorian treatment of women, and ends up with women living in a fictional world, essentially a “live action” virtual environment in which women pretend to be and men pretend to believe them. In Victorian times, it ended up with some almost psychotically unhappy women.
and
Counterinsurgency
Women destroy everything……America……New Zealand……Sweden…….
If that’s really Huff Post’s editorial board, we should expect nothing but leftist nonsense from these clueless, no-nothing 20-year-olds.
Very correct.
Women’s intelligence is a happy medium that doesn’t spike. Men’s, on the other hand does, right up to genius and right down to complete idiot.
The Jew’s knew that the best way to destroy a civilisation, other than of course, indoctrinating the youngest generations, was to give the women power and they would reign in the men. This is why today we see women dominating many career fields.
I simply will not work under a woman and would rather be homeless, living on the streets, to have to put up with women in the workplace, their bitching and their incapability at being able to do the job they’re supposed to be doing. Most women (if not all) I’ve had the displeasure of working with, have been women trapped in arrested development, essentially 9 year old girls in adult bodies, who throw tantrums when they don’t get their own way.
The western civilisation, when it falls, will be written about in foreign people’s history books, most notably that it did because the women were given power, created an authoritarian society and their menfolk simply left them and stopped engaging in procreation, because of women’s vile, toxic feminism love of communism.
I am no genius but I will note that I got a lot more out of college than high school for a variety of reasons, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that my high school teachers were practically all women and the profs I had in college practically all men.
But as far as research reaching a plateau and so on, I would not lay the blame primarily on women. Part of the story is that we have picked a lot of low-hanging fruit and what remains is simply very challenging. There has also been a “careerist” trend in academia that I don’t think is much about women and that selects for different personality types that aren’t ideal for good academic research.
A broader problem is that liberalism, by which I mean commitment to individual fairness and non-discrimination above all else, is simply not a good principle for running important institutions like the higher education system, the military, and so on. Such institutions exist to serve some broad and important social purpose (not simply to provide “opportunity” for professors, soldiers, and the like) and they should pursue their mission unapologetically. Liberalism makes it impossible to have coarse rules that work (in the sense of improve the functioning of the institution) because it’s all about the cogs and not the machine. If an institution is important enough, arguably even overtly discriminatory and individually unfair policies should be allowed. (At the very least, this is usually far more economical). We’ve gone way beyond this and require not only complete procedural fairness and equal opportunity, but also proportional representation regardless of merit.
If we assume the universities aren’t doing anything particularly useful, then it is actually perfectly valid to demand that the gibs be distributed equitably and the question of who deserves the patronage becomes a purely political one. Is this implicitly what the left believes? Or do they really think that we are leaving lots of genius on the table by underutilizing women and minorities?
Hilarious to see men on this thread blaming women for simply following out their hard-wired behavioural patterns.
It’s not women who are failing here. They are just being themselves. It’s men who have allowed themselves to be stomped all over.
That’s something “our guys” don’t always understand: women don’t really have much agency on their own – they need a strict, male imposed framework within which they can operate and do a very good job. Remove that framework and we start to see their encoded destructive tendencies play out.
So stop blaming women, and get off your lazy asses and reclaim your roles as MEN, aka the leaders of society.
The US as a Jewish nation, no longer a Christian one. Yes. looks like it. But it also looks like the US is going to have sizable (and powerful) Islamic and Hindu enclaves. Let the Budhists, Christians, and atheists unite! Now that would a novel melting pot.
Of course, you are correct. It’s all about knocking down the headpin of Western Civilization:
The White Goy Boy
Number two mistake – not as bad as the Income Tax, but right up there.
I now realize that the Progressive Era was, and always will be, the sum of all evil. The income tax is simply theft, universal suffrage is naked tyranny, Prohibition the first step towards a new slavery, the possession of your body by Governnent ” for your own good of course “, birth control and abortion the beginning of a new kind of genocide ( the mass murder of defenseless little girls, if nothing else.), and so on for every evil idea spawned by progressivism.
In any case……
A drunk goes into a bar and loudly proclaims ” you know what the problem with women is? They take things personally!”. And half the women in the bar immediately reply ” no I don’t!”. The problem with women in Academia is a subset of the problem with women on any job – they take things personally, deal poorly with criticism, bear grudges, come across as extremely two-faced because they don’t handle confict well. And this is greatly worsened in Acedamia, which is just chock full of extremely jerky types of people.
Interesting article. Does anyone have any data or info on whether a sexual preference for other races is caused more by genes or environment?
“Medicine has harmed our genetic health by allowing people with defective genes to survive and reproduce. ”
You benefitted from such a practice, so why are you complaining?
“they need a strict, male imposed framework within which they can operate and do a very good job.”
Yet you abjectly failed in your role, so what is your excuse?
The US has been a jewish nation since 1913.
It’s hard to nail down the generations to which you refer, but I can tell you that my mother, my grandmother and my wife are not the least bit weak, snowflaky or afraid. I suppose you must be from one of those three. Men and women have been tough together in the past. In the future, not the progressive future, men and women will have to be tough again. They will see the good to them and to the world of having and raising children which, I can affirm with you, is about as much fun as getting kicked in the gut.
I salute you, Old and Grumpy. You sound like my kind of woman.
Several decades ago I came across a paper by (I think) John Lott et al. that included a chart of government spending in real dollars going all the way back to the late 1700s or so. Other than small blips during various wars, govt. spending was fairly regular and low, on a very slow upward trend. Then it suddenly shot up . . . and up and up. The point at which the huge increases began coincided exactly with the year in which women were given the vote. Or, rather, the year or two following. It was so striking, I can still picture that chart today. The feminization of everything continues apace.
We CERTAINLY are going to find out(again) aren’t we?
We’ve become a nation of whining, selfish, short-attention-span children. It’s only right and natural that we should be led by a roomful of up-talking junior high grrrrls. Maybe that’s why the left so hates Donald Trump. He’s a no-nonsense, curfew-setting dad, and what could be worse?
Totally agree. The Government controlled educational system is a total failure. Most likely, hate to say it but Islam will end up taking over because the west has gotten soft.
While there are many female judges and lawyers I want to choke out, the best clinical care has usually come from females- for both myself and dogs.
I picked up a weird rash in Burma (Myanmar) that was slowly driving me insane with itching. Cut to the chase- the best male dermatologists, including the Mayo Clinic- could not whip it. Why? Most male clinicians interrupt patients after 3 seconds… 3 seconds. Its an arrogance, an entitled impatience.
Finally went to a non prestigious female Nurse Practioneer in a strip mall- who listened, with empathy- rolled up her sleeves. Followed up. Researched. CURED.
I would commit high crimes and misdemeanors for my dogs female vet. Who else would email me research articles about the effectiveness of Adequan on arthritis in elderly dogs? Gets down on the floor and does such an intensive physical she is covered in dog hair. The male vets are glib, brusque, transactional.
Women thrive when they are allowed to work alone, with freedom and autonomy- much like minding their own nest.
The dreadful office environment brings out the worst of their neurotic impulses, as it does males. But males do not take every nuance and political slights as personally- straight males.
Females are happiest and contribute the most to society as their own boss, away from other females on a daily basis, doing nurturing and creative work.
Its biology. Want to start a dog fight? Introduce a non spayed female into a pack of other females. Even the males slink off. Furthermore, female dogs are far more protective than male dogs of their pack leader.
You must have pity for some women. They have to be super hot AND bring home the bacon? No wonder they feel bat shit bananas.
Pow! Zing! Got em’, Corvy!
P.S. How’s the Trump/Russia collusion thing going? You and Max Boot must be so proud of your perspicacity. Numbskulls.
What a bad ass. Another keyboard smart mouth.
I’ve seen wet shits that are more clever.
Might be. STEM became vulnerable to takeover when it started to think of itself as a collection of static algorithms rather than a way of understanding reality (science), or making useful things, in part by applying the discoveries of science (engineering), or by considering the implications of logic (mathematics). (T stands for “technology”, words/knowledge about making things — what was formerly called “craftsmanship” or “experience”).
Freezing science and engineering into fixed channels more or less killed both. Mathematics I lack the background to discuss, and technology has been destroyed by exporting it entirely out of the West.
So a restart might actually be more productive than the current system, and SJW takeover might not have been such a radical departure as it seemed at the time.
Counterinsurgency
http://www.unz.com/article/are-women-destroying-academia-probably/#comment-3537715
That’s right up there with brave men charging the machine gun. They end up fertilizing the battle field personally.
Universities are not funded or staffed by professors. Not. They are funded, and hiring decisions are made, by non-academics. _These_ people, the non-academics, have to be defeated, and they can only be defeated from outside the university. That’s why academics don’t protest this stuff. They don’t like becoming a technical fertilizer operator.
Think of universities as being administered by thugs who bully people that have a huge capital investment in their professional education, so huge an investment that the people can’t afford to lose it. University administrators frequently threaten to destroy the professor’s research if the professor does not comply.
In addition to the “can’t afford to lose” point, there is also survival bias. The rule that “there are old pilots, and there are bold pilots, but there are no old bold pilots” applies to professors as well. Look at what happened to Stallman and Jensen, to take two famous examples. The _surviving_ professors haven’t bucked the administration and are unlikely to.
Counterinsurgency
When I attended Harvard, graduating in ’68, it was separate from Radcliffe although “Cliffies” could elect to take any course at Harvard if they wished…The atmosphere at Harvard was completely open, and quite irreverent, and Cliffies were routinely mocked in student publications.It was by no means a leftist institution, with some departmental exceptions..Harvard was intellectual heaven back then…BTW, I never saw a single female in any of my math or science classes….
After the merger, the atmosphere changed rapidly, and convergence occurred at warp speed, with Larry Summers being forced out as President for timidly discussing some innate male/female differences that explained the. lack of women in STEM…Even famous Professors like E.O.Wilson and Harvey Mansfield, and the geneticist Reich, were and are forced to look over their shoulders and be wary of witch hunters..
O Harvard we hardly knew ye….
Last time women gave up on independence was during the Great Depression, 1930s. When things fall apart, women hide behind men and try to keep the family alive. When not, not.
Counterinsurgency
Who did Orwell say were the most insane hysterical enforcers of Party dogma (ie SJWs) in 1984?
Harvard, and all of the elite institutions, have been thoroughly jewed and ruined.
Women, minorities, and gays were given agency by the jews, and nature took its’ course.
Like the Myers-Briggs bullshit, the Hare bullshit, and virtually all other psychocharlatanry, the “Big Five” has the same merit as astrology or phrenology. It’s just semi-plausible bafflegarble.
Richard Feynman always used psychology (along with astrology) as his core examples of things that were highly non-scientific. Start with a non-concrete guess, postulate a fuzzy and inconsistent set of consequences, with a research aim of validating the guess (rather than aiming to reject it)… three strikes.
From ~4:50 onwards is when he puts the boot into psychology:
If Feynman were still alive, I seriously think he would take the time to demolish the likes of Jordan Peterson and the weird-pronoun freaks. It would take him all of half a minute.
Learning, courting and breeding are far apart each and any, and should not be mixed in children and adolescents, young adults, focused on performing. Your idea, while it is simple, could be a partial (see below) workable and immediate solution to the entanglement and willed confusion in our youngsters today.
As we go, the hormonal influencing by propagating a vegan(vegetarian, the distinction seems to fluctuate and intentionally confusing) diet. Estrogen versus testosterone and adrenaline balance is part of the problem.
Vegan means almost always a higher degree of industrialization of food coming together as in feed and thus more indirect gains and control for the power and control scheming class hidden from view.
Secondly vegan means direct influencing of the hormonal levels thus control of our youngsters. The key to this is the macro mix of protein of good quality traded for low quality sugars and fats. This ups the estrogen level thus dimming male drive and attitudes. Lesser energy, submissive males. The pharmacological industry and their financial brain of course knows and acts on this. Poor proles, poor middle class, in exchange for a “job´´, better said slave subservience, to trade yours and your children´s health and brawn.
One more consequence of course, very welcome since another chain to the girth of our adolescents is the easy consequence of obesity by the same higher estrogen levels, compare the muscularity of healthy boys and girls, look at the hormonaly prepped females on Youtube to proof me wrong. Proles are starting to resemble life-stock, battery chicken physically at an exponential rate.
To us this means poor systemics of our society in the long run. Very amusing that these apparent phenomena, and their evident correlation and causation are not noticed by the ones that are cognitively able and see themselves experimented on as lab mouses.
The philosophy of our societies is greed. The pushed narrative is anything but, anything goes, any lie that gets around the corner. One cannot be or think conventionally and not be part of the problem.
Feel free to steal the suggestions above, critique them, act upon them. Do not donate.
There is no such thing as a disinterested woman. Ergo there can be no female scholar.
Edward Dutton is a smart dude, and right about many things.
I do not, however, like his attacks on non-religious people. There is nothing sensible these days about superstitious nonsense. Nor is religion necessary in order to be a moral person or a conservative.
Many of the best people in the past were religious because of the level of knowledge in their era. Now, belief in a God is not very intelligent. And it is not the same thing as morality.
The fact that religions have usurped and co-opted human generated morality as their inventions doesn’t mean that these things belong to them.
See Sam Harris’ The Moral Landscape.
Stallman is indeed a better cannot illustration. And look at what the FSF(Free Software Foundation) has become, some socialite “Occupy Wallstreet´´.
i would say one of the biggest issues is that most women aren’t that interested in what they’re studying. so once they have their degree, they go do something else within a few years. meaning all the time and energy and money spent training them was wasted. society has told them they have to go to college, and get a corporate job, but this is really bad advice for the majority of them.
so US universities waste at least 300,000 slots on women every year when men should be taking those positions. because instead of working in an office cubicle on a soul grinding corporate job, women find that they would rather get married and have kids, or they find out they hate the job industry in their field, or because they got a degree in something genuinely useless, and now can’t work in that field even though they’re interested in it, and have to get some other job.
this reduces the overall efficiency and output of society by a lot, and of course, contributes to the ‘student loan crisis’ as well. since most university students are women now, taking out $100,000 in loans for training they will deliberately choose to not use. while at the same time, men of average ability, who are bumped out in the current system, should instead be getting educated in a field they are interested in, because, they’ll work in it and contribute. they won’t quickly decide to go do something else after 4 years were spent educating them.
I recently took my son on a tour of a university in Quebec for engineering. He was one of three white goys, the rest were of the weaker sex and there were many “newcommers”- as they call them in Canada. Ho hum, it was all as expected until we toured the last lab, where a native professor knocked our socks off, by telling the gals in no uncertain terms, “if you have never held a screw driver or never looked under the hood of a car, please don’t apply to the engineering department..as you are wasting your time and mine”. He went on to say that they have a very high washout rate and are having to dumb things down considerabley because the ladies have no clue as to the basic understanding of mechanics, much less any ingenuity, a prerequisite for engineering. This particular school also doesn’t rely solely on standardized tests, like the SAT because they were designed to discriminate, not only by race, but also by gender. Nice to find that some venerable institutions of higher learning are not giving into social engineering…..yet.
“Medicine has harmed our genetic health by allowing people with defective genes to survive and reproduce. ”
Indeed, medicine could be used in a responsible way, and not harm genetic health. That would take different attitudes in both men and women. The chicken and the egg. In the end we must change our modes.
Quality is the end of quantity. Culling, censure, elitism and free speech, generosity, compassion are no contradiction. Binary has the measles.
Very good by Lance Whelton with some outside the box thinking (cribbed this from Lance) as judged by the current orthodoxy. We are getting near to peak liberal-lefty derangement, where these deranged, rabid liberals can get you fired for inadvertently disrespecting a trans person.
As usual, Lance Welton never fails to disappoint. This writing is basically Derb-lite on ketamine, while Derb himself is a typically English chip off the Darwinian-atheist block, with Dawinism being the dead end street of materialist metaphysics. Tyros of tyros, epigones of epigones…
Honestly, between “Lance Welton,” “Trevor Lynch,” a whole host of what seem to be professional antisemites (Phillip Giraldi, Linh Dinh, Guillome whatzisface, Ron Unz himself), the vaguely Leftist twaddle of CJ Hopkins and Michael Hudson, the absurd and irrelevant Saker, the Alanticist and perennial corporate bootlicking dipshit Anatoly Karlin, and Steve Sailer’s increasingly lazy “noticings,” I have to wonder what exactly is going on at this website that is supposed to be so outside of the mainstream.
All we have here is bunch of irreligious, junior science club neolibs. That sounds pretty darn mainstream to me. Being pro-HBD and anti-Israel isn’t very significant if you just accept the same basic beliefs about the world as everybody else.
Yes, women have destroyed academia.
Problem is, men let them. Men are not created equal.
Some men take charge, know how to lead, and get things done. Most other men are supple, timid, and were born to follow orders and to serve as cannon fodder.
Academia doesn’t attract strong men. It attracts nerds, losers, and incurable malcontents. Such men are ripe to be dominated by women, and led by whomever is seen as the most aggressive, especially if they, too, are incurable malcontents… cough, cough, like most women in academia, er… womyn in academia.
The problem with academia is that we let academics run it. Now it’s destroying our civilization like a cancer. Serves us right.
“I’m a woman by the way.”
No shit, Sherlock.
The moment you brought in Islam to buttress your thesis you lost me…
…it is becoming clear that these skeptics were right.
This is most obvious in junk academia, which is dominated (and for all practical purposes created) by women — it is really shocking how academic standards have been lowered to accommodate these junk academics and their “research interests” — a good place to follow this is on Twitter at New Real Peer Review — eg:
link
A staggering amount of money is wasted on similar nonsense every year — extrapolating, when they speak of “women in the workforce”, included are literally millions of women who do no useful work.
Also the major academic players in the recent Oberlin fiasco (it was a financial fiasco for Oberlin anyway) were female.
Another Huff Post troll emerges.
Comedy: along with the hard sciences, another thing you women don’t do well.
Thank you, but no.
Marie Curie inherited the discoveries of her husband, Pierre.
Chick did not “discover that rickets is caused by a vitamin D deficiency”.
For truth, go to: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3899558/
Women of science are bright and contribute by standing on the shoulders of men,
whose genius provide women with the ways and means to contribute.
Women are near infinitely more imitator than they are innovator.
Marxist capitalism, is that like dark light or dead alive?
Re: Your point about genius becoming scarce in a female academic environment. The real destroyer of British genius was World War I and World War II. The former killed so many British men that it put a big dent the genius supply pool. Men off all classes, including the upper classes, were killed in those wars. The ‘better classes’ tended to be young officers leading men over the top in WW I, and aviators in WW II, but they still died. If they had lived, Britain would be a very different place today.
Secondly, most geniuses today aren’t doing things like trying to crack Linear A. They’re working in tech jobs with computers. But one problem is that we have a lot of people with genius-level IQs writing code, not doing research. Why? Because guys like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Steve Jobs always refused to hire just-above-average people. They made a point of hiring only very high-IQ people to do the work because they knew they could always use that sort of mind if the person they hired ended up being switched to another task.
You could say that tech ‘over-hired’ geniuses for the tasks they needed–someone who is not a genius can still write code–but this type of hiring has sucked up the genius talent pool for the last couple of generations. Without the development of computers, these geniuses would be doing other work elsewhere that we’d notice more. Now, they’re just nameless tech office drones.
Secondly, much of the high female ratio in academia is due to the fact that there’s much better pay in industry than in academia. Your average male would rather make more money in a well-paying industry job than worse pay as a professor in a British University, which smacks of not being properly grown up.
The reason why academia teems with hysterical and childish professors of both male and female gender is that these people are too frightened and intimidated to work an industry job. Dealing with teenagers is much more psychologically comfortable for them because they’re not intimidated by the people they have to interact with. It also tends to develop the personality of the petty narcissistic tyrant with a closed mind, but that’s always been a hazard of teaching. It’s nothing new. People don’t go into teaching because they enjoy being challenged by their students. They go into teaching so they can lord it over a whole roomful of admirers and get ego pats for being smart.
Thirdly, most geniuses traditionally hate teaching. They like research, but teaching? Blech. It’s daycare for snotty teenagers, and it annoys geniuses with low social skills to do it. They hate reciting lessons in Physics 101 every day because it bores them stiff. Better leave it to women with more patience, as far as the male geniuses are concerned. If someone’s paying a genius good money to do potentially interesting research in industry, that’s where they go.
“Females are happiest and contribute the most to society as their own boss, away from other females on a daily basis, doing nurturing and creative work.”
But wait, don’t you nurturing (abortion aside, I suppose) females thrive better in inclusive, diverse, collaborative environments by using your unique superpower of empathy???
Newsflash Cupcake, just about ANYONE is happier and more productive in life individually pursuing their passions away from females.
This sums up perfectly.
The universities in the western world are lost, most of the serious hard science is going to be done in the Far East and Russia as western universities are run by giddy girls who just think far enough ahead to the next LGBTQ event or feminist conference about misogynistic society’s systemic bias against…
In a way, it’s a good thing that we are going back to scientific developments being sponsored by patrons as it were in the 18th,19th centuries. It was a time of enormous creativity when men of genius were given sponsorship by rich men who felt that they were doing something of service to mankind. They themselves would benefit enormously if the research they were sponsoring led to the making of machines or processes that could be turned to profit.
The argument in the article is undoubtedly right: agreeableness, touchy-feeliness and conformity are mortal enemies of the University (= place for uncompromising pursuit of truth.)
The author, though, is using a totally subjective distribution by sex of rationality/empathy/originality/conformity, only confirmed by longstanding superstition. Men may be just as badly affected by the undesirable traits as women. The objection has been made to some of the distributions observed today, and published, that these are probably not innate / the defined criteria are wildly subjective.
Rewriting the argument focusing to the negative/positive character traits etc. would have made it eminently readable.
I have worked in a big state-ruled-and-owned company for the engineering of thermal, nuclear, and hydro-power plants. Our office “the construction design of thermal-power plants” was ruled mostly by women. There was an atmosphere of non-conflict, standard and proven solutions opposite to new technologies. The employee wasn’t allowed to pay attention to what his/her colleagues were working, ‘cos it could have been understood as an indecent curiosity. Especially it was highly not recommend to criticize someone’s work, because it could violate it’s soul.
So I came back to my previous company, where it was a sport to find a mistake in a colleagues work, but in just a positive and friendly atmosphere.
Wish the commenting system made it possible to block specific commenters, like disqus has.
More or less, agreed. Although, I would say that underlying pessimism of most unz writers stems not from their materialism, but from unenviable position of intelligent people feeling a sense of doom while watching their native lands being overwhelmed, step-by-step, by utterly alien racial/cultural “others”.
One can be materialist/atheist/Darwinian & if he lives in time of prosperity & expansion of his people, he’ll be -if temperamentally so- optimist & full of hope. Otherwise- it’s all doom & gloom.
Glad to hear that you are privy to their pillow talk and know exactly who discovered what.
OK. She discovered that rickets is caused by the deficiency of a fat-soluble vitamin, which was later identified by someone else as vitamin D; and moreover, she discovered that the disease can be cured by exposure to sunlight. She had worked this out in animal experiments, and she demonstrated it in sick children also. Yes, she wasn’t in the same league as Louis Pasteur or Robert Koch, but she still made a very important contribution to the progress of medicine.
It is not important whether or not women are brilliant scientists as often as men are – it only matters that they can be, and accordingly that they be allowed to study and do research. Sure, feminism is the plague and must be fought, but let us not throw out the baby with the bathwater.
“Derb himself is a typically English chip off the Darwinian-atheist block, with Dawinism being the dead end street of materialist metaphysics.”
Derb dead ended himself when he married the Chinese woman and had mediocre Chinese offspring. He is a perfect example of biological, evolutionary degeneracy.
Just press the Agree/Disagree/etc. button, and you can “Ignore” whichever commenters you want.
I somewhat agree with that if we are talking about after the pioneer years …i.e. current society.
I know of two women , divorced, both with a son and where the (absent) father has had no role in their lives. Both these boys, now adults, are utter wandering failures, one still living with mommy and the other going back home to mommy off and on….and both supposedly diagnosed as bi polar. In one case I sincerely doubt the bipolar excuse. He was raised with total female influence , his mother, his grandmother and his Aunt as the main influencers, all running his life. It was like the Three Witches of Eastwick. I have never observed any independent action by this boy in his life. The females make up jobs for him, try to get him jobs…rented him his own apartment….but it never last. The support him financially and even sent him on a surfing vacation…which was also a disaster, as he called home for someone to come get him and his mother had to fly to Belize to bring him back home.
Because the mother was a friend of my wife I got called on to help him now and then. Because his one talent is in tennis I got him a job at the country club as a coach for the younger players…but that didnt last out the season because he had to drive 25 miles to the club .When I talked to his mother about his quitting she said the drive was “too much’ for him. …didn’t try to make him man up, just treated him like a 26 year old baby. I once pieced together a resume for him for another tennis coach job and he got the interview but guess what….it was in Myrtle Beach SC and his mother went with him to the interview in Myrtle Beach.
The links you provide barely conceal their Islamophobia.
It doesn’t matter, for everything about Islam is right. The Almighty One who exhorts His creation to proclaim the following fundamental and logical truth…
Also, says thus…
For this blessed favour, all praises are due only to the Almighty One.
The message has reached you, and the choice between Heaven and Hell is yours to make.
“this divide is currently enforced -without the socializing- in some Islamic countries. Could it be that, even when it comes to academia, Islam is right about women”?
So if what you say is true, where are all the Islamic male geniuses: Arabs, Persians, Afghans, Pakistanis, Somalis, sub-Saharan Africans? And when the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, etc. become Islamic-majority countries, the dormant genius of English, German, and French males should once again flourish! Fundamentalist religion, Muslim and Christian, not women and girls and co-eduction, stultifies male genius.
“Islame is right about women.” Are you referring to Sharia law and the “honor killings” of wives and daughter, stoning women to death for adultery, burquas and head scarves, the Pakistani Muslim atrocities and outrages against poor and working-class girls in Rotherham, Telford, Oxford, the Muslim rape and gang-rape epidemic in Sweeden and othe coutnries in Western Europe?
Misogyny is a cancer that vitiates the ideas and views of males who are othewise rational, objective, hunest, and realistic, not only MRAs, the misogynist lunatics of the soi-disant “men’s movement.” Incidentally, I’m a man and a heterosexual.
Lance Welton, I see from this article that you have not reached peak stupidity.
The universities are collapsing because of the cucked Western male (who is not black/Asian/Jewish/Muslim). This is good news because this means the universities will be rebuilt. However, unless the cucked Western male grows a pair, this will be difficult to do.
As usual, the many cucked commentators blamed the Jooooos. Jooooos have had nothing to do with our problems. The cucked Western male is the source of our problems. American Jooooos will be stripped of their American citizenship and sent to Israel. Western universities are only for Western peoples. Blacks will have their schools. Asians will be sent back to Asia.
The real history of the West will be taught, along with the motto that the West is the best. It will be taught that blacks/Asians/Jews/Muslims had nothing to do with the development of Western civilization. Some Western women won’t like this, but they will have their own schools, as they did before.
You scribbled about separating men and women. I’m a cradle Catholic who went to Catholic schools. There were separate high schools for boys and girls. Catholic universities are co-ed. Separating boys and girls in high school is good because of puberty. However, when you started scribbling about Islam, that’s where you really decided to show off your stupidity.
Islam is a degenerate belief system that destroys anything that is good. I’m a Christian so Islam is a Christian heresy because of what it teaches about Jesus.
Islam is practiced by black/Asian males. As they have lower IQs, they know nothing about women, about good morality, etc. I have no interest in what they think and do to their women because they are not Western.
Christianity elevated the status of women. We can see this in the history of the Roman Catholic Church and how Western societies and countries developed. The problems we have today are because the pendulum has swung too far to one side. We need to bring the pendulum back to the center.
Considering the West is competing more and more technologically with China, at some point (if not already) this feminization will start hurting the west as more and more nerdy high IQ males start fleeing Western technical institutions
Not true. Positivism is a symptom of the West’s intellectual decline.
Yes, there are more mediocrities in the humanities than in the hard sciences, but that’s only because we choose to tolerate them. (And, increasingly, encourage them.) If universities tolerated bad mathematical thinkers the way they tolerate and encourage bad humanities thinkers, we’d have mathematics departments dominated by people who say it’s sexist, racist, and transphobic to deny that two plus two make three.
Nonsense. The west is as greedy, psychopathic and pagan/godless as it has always been.
It will take a new shade of whitey, perhaps countless generations hence, those who will eschew the godless paganisms of their ancestors and of their supremacist delusions, and submit wilfully to the true monotheism of Islam.
This also a problem in corporations.
Agreed for the most part. Regarding the income tax, the worst INTENDED consequence was the transfer of power from the States to the Feral Gov’t via the new flow of the money. Of course, the AMOUNT of money stolen, now such a big number that there is a whole industry around it, a big waste of money in and of itself, the ability of the Fed Gov to make policy via taxes, and the invasion of privacy are other nasty effects.
All this stuff was just over 100 years ago, The Mann. It took quite a while to destroy things, as there is a lot of ruin in a nation. ( Part 2, and Part 3 )
Had the same experience.
Was sick as a dog and my doctor wasn’t listening to me telling him I thought I had picked up a bacterial infection from some sick dog in our animal sanctuary . Sent me for x-rays. ultra sound , blood test, etc…….showed nothing.
Finally got referred to internal medicine where a female phy assistant quizzed me…told her about what I thought it was……she comes immediately back with a NIH bulletin on a just found air borne bacterial infection breaking out among handlers of livestock and animals that didnt show up in standard tests.
Prescribed me some Cipro and boom!….cured.
Women ,like cats, may be more curious and therefore more detailed and inclined to read thru all kinds of info that they come across.
I find this view kind of retarded. If Medicine’s objective is not to save more lives, then what is it for? Should we bring back the Black Plague to kill half of humanity and “improve its genes”?
Also, contrary to the common perceptions of Darwinism, it’s not the “best genes” that survive. Evolution has no quality control. The genes that survive are just those that survive. By the end of the next century we may have more Africans than any other population in the world, when in Darwin’s famous prediction, Africans and Aborigines would be eliminated by other races.
…the vast majority would be exposed for the attention ho’s they are
It’s true about the conformity. Women are generally conformists.
What happens if a woman does not conform? Well, it’s going to get pretty ugly for that female. She will be effectively ostracized by other females; likely bullied and worse. MALES will generally go along with the dominant Female group that has ostracized the said female and trash her as well.
This doesn’t just happen in high school or college. It follows into the work place. I’ve seen this over and over in the work place.
For survival women (more often than men it would seem) will become more AGREEABLE even if it means they are in effect going along with LIES. It’s very irritating for women that are not conformists, because they can never get a conformist’s opinion….it’s always wrapped up with what the dominant group thinks. And Conformists will stand by while someone they have nothing against personally is harmed without saying a thing.
In “old days” a woman was kept in line mostly by the dominant Alpha female of the group and the Alpha female’s best friends (or associates)…..via gossip, humiliation, and ostracism. Males kept them in line via physical violence. It was collusion at a social level between dominant female members and males. Conformity is a survival skill for women. Even so, there are women who have “bucked” the system known as witches, devils, bitches, sorceress, and a litany of derogatory terms.
Nicolai Tesla said that he attained his genius & innovative side from his mother who would invent things all the time in the household.
I’m sure this has to do with both biology and social conditioning. To blame entire groups of people for all the problems of the world is simply Simple-minded.
Then why don’t you just do your innovations on your own? Why do you need college?
Bill Gates dropped out of school. Steve Jobs, too. They changed the tech world.
Instead of wasting time fuming and getting angry over these slots that you feel should have been filled with white men, just get out there and start creating. Nothing is stopping you.
This is the same argument I have for black people. Michelle Obomber was recently in headlines again screaming about White flight from cities when blacks move in. She said whites continue “running away” from blacks. It’s nonsense because it shouldn’t MATTER if the neighborhood becomes all black. She is in effect saying “we need whites to be able to make it”.
In a way you are doing the same thing, albeit a bit from opposite end.
This is your chance to step up to the plate. Out of chaos comes order. Any end time throughout history brings chaos, such as we see today. If you truly are the great genius you say you are then prove it. And prove it without shooting up a mall, a synogogue, church, or anything like some of the COWards do.
Er, didn’t homos INVENT the academy? (I’m referring to Plato & Co., since you are clearly a philistine).
Of course women are destroying academia.
If you take lower education (K-12), it went from the leadership positions being all male to about 60% female over the last 40 years. The utter decline in quality relative to rising prices says it all.
If a woman ever says ‘things would be better if women ran things’, point them to the K-12 system in America as an example of what happened when this was tried.
Thank you Mr. Unz.
Of course. The collapse has only been delayed because a ton of Chinese ‘new money’ still thinks that US universities are ‘prestigious’, and are paying full price.
Once that spigot stops, game over.
All well and good that the truly talented and strong amongst us can rise to the top regardless of their sex, religion or race. What has been deleterious to our society, however, are the massive numbers of Hillary brigades that have gamed the system with new rules (a better use of your term, Mr. Maher) that have allowed the sisterhood to numerically take over and transform major segments of the workforce and social hierarchy.
Men, mostly white men, have been cast aside, expected to sacrifice their dreams, goals, and hormone-based drives to success and power so the sorority can have its turn in making all the major calls. The charade has gone so far that we now have an outbreak of men opting to fancy themselves women, undergo sterilizing surgery, compete in traditional sex-segregated sports as “women” and call themselves “transgender” as if there were any such thing elsewhere in nature. (Yeah, some miniscule number of same-sex pairings occur in other species but it is not accommodated with hormone therapy and surgery, and it is certainly not “trending.” Recognise it for what it is–a mistake of nature when it happens.)
White women mostly have the power now, certainly in politics, but also in education and the media, and they delude themselves that they should run the military as well. (She’s not called “Killary” for nothing, and her fondest aspirations seem to lie in becoming “Commander-in-chief”–the ultimate soldier, decider of life and death over all–and not just some bill-signing or vetoing “president.” She’s out there ducking snipers in Sarajevo, if only in her own mind.)
This clusterfuque is true not only in the US but also in spades in Europe. Sweden, Denmark, Germany and other Northwestern European countries have been led off the cliff by female leadership like Thatcher, May, Merkel, and whoever the bimbos in Scandinavia have been that decided to give away their blood line’s cultural legacy, clout and natural resources to a bunch of (what used to be called barbarians in less effeminate times) violence-prone alien migrants whose declared or unspoken goals are simply to replace the Christian, democratic indigenous white people with their own authoritarian, swarthy, hirsute Islamic ilk. Militant white feminism should be getting a major eye-opener as it has its face pushed into the consequences of its political overreach in the aforementioned countries. Will these feminists dare to eat crow and reverse engines before the damage is too great? Or will their obstinate egos ensure the continuation of their ride to ruin for Western civilisation?
Not true ? What’s not true? Clear intelligible sentences are appreciated.
Positivism?? I have no idea what that entails. I’m an engineer – EE / CS. Throughout my educational training and my life experience I have no idea what bullshit positivism represents, nor do I care.
This is more made up nonsense by the fraudulent soft science / humanities / social science / basket weaving crowd. Those folks make up stuff as important as belly button lint and then claim some genius insight that the rest of us that actually produce the real world can’t comprehend.
I read your post several times and have no idea what your point is. I don’t speak esoteric gibberish. I always thought Professor Irwin Corey was funny, but you folks take his act to a whole new level.
It is the US Congress that is doing its evel best to destroy American academia. See, scientists don’t give politicians any kickbacks, so they lose to MIC when it comes to budget and appropriation bills.
Isn’t it obvious. This organ is a CIA-sponsored sheepdog organ, you know, like Sanders is a sheepdog radical. It is meant to hoover up all the extraneous loose end types, libertarians, alt-right, skeptical leftist, old-fashioned racists, etc., that don’t fit easily into the normal everyday liberal/conservative meatgrinder organs. To channel their general confused upsetness and painfully uninformed “opinions” into harmless typing, and also to make sure they all get coagulated into the same surveillance database for future crackdown efficiency. Oh, yeah, and most importantly, to rile up their race hatred for 2 obvious reasons: 1. to insure they never ever ever find common cause around money issues with people of another race in their same class, and 2. to ensure that they never catch on to the fact that all that really matters is “where de money go,” economic issues, that is to say, the rich taking all the money and leaving the rest of us with nothing, how much we are getting paid, how to help labor unions, etc. You will not see the observation on here that all of the current revolutionary actions going on in the world that aren’t color revolutions are economic revolutions, not stupid dumbass race revolutions. You won’t even see the observation that the primary objection to mass immigration is its affect on employment, wages, etc., i.e., money–and not some irrelevant crap about IQs or bad behavior or something. Nope. Sheepdoggin’. Good ol’ reliable sheepdoggin’.
Ann Coulter has written extensively about this phenomenon. She includes a good deal of evidence in addition to government spending. FWIW.
There is soft and there is science. There is no such critter as a soft science.
History is stories edited to create effects desired by the current regime. Sociology is religion masquerading as something else.
Ron, thank you also for NOT using the Disqus commenting system. I sucks .. HARD. Besides the nested and [See More] crap, it allows for the Disqus people to do their own censoring, does it not?
I may have had disagreements with you on politics, but this site rocks usability-wise, and this commenting system is the best I’ve ever seen!
And a virtue-signaling cuck. You haven’t connected the decline to the rise of women in professional, political and academic circles. You’re in complete denial. It wasn’t a coincidence. And you should wake up. They didn’t want equal, they wanted everything. And they’d cut your throat to get it.
That’s what you defend, Sir Galahad.
I think most of this article makes sense. The Obscene Publications Act (1867) defined obscenity as “the tendency to deprave and corrupt those whose minds are open to such influence and into whose hands a publication of this sort may fall”. The people they had in mind were young women.
By allowing women into the university in large numbers, we have reintroduced the likelihood of young women encountering such publications (even though the law now believes that all these publications have artistic merit), and the situation is gradually being resolved through the discourse around being “triggered”, that young women should not be depraved and corrupted by such publications, including Joyce, Miller, Lawrence and all those other “macho” or “vile” male writers whom feminists started attacking around 1968 or so.
In the end, even male university students will not be able to read many of the important works of literature (or perhaps, more accurately, male university profs will not be able to teach these publications to their mostly young female university students, since all the males have gone elsewhere, to more “systemic” areas of study), a situation that the people who in the 1960s clamored for both an end to censorship and increased female representation and co-educational intermingling at university could not have dreamed of.
The barrister who talked of not allowing “your wife or servants” to read Lady Chatterley’s Lover in his futile opposition to the change in the Obscene Publications Act in the early 1960s may yet be vindicated.
Generalized statements are not wrong, but they are a percentage or a correlation regarding characteristics and effects of women and their particulars. I would not want to mess with Annie Oakely. In general , Asian women are more reliable, more stable, and traditionally “feminine”. Many are content to stay in the background, where they support the husband as the family leader-even if they make more money. Many Japanese women concentrate on making their husbands happy and subtly directing him while he is scarcely aware. These wiles were common in many traditional marriages in the West. This is not amorally manipulative but a natural process where the man happily or contentedly goes along.
Modernity formerly was a sacred cow, where newfound social sciences, e.g., Psychology Today were to be the next Bible. The ashes of this smoldering overflowing outhouse can be found in places like all of Scanyournavelya, esp. Sweden with its relentless and götterdämmerung of sexual equality. Such a robotic people, in a strange way like the Jim Jones’ Jamestown lemmings.
Let’s take a shortcut to reset, restart, resurge, and relief by setting the clock back 400 years and choose carefully-extremely-carefully what to modify and edify.
Whites aka Indo-Europeans need to form autonomous republics in the NewWorld and Europe and Eurasia.
The US CONgress is the appendage of the body. The Brain is You-Know-Who, that has been directing world events since the 18th century.
Come on, the worst thing about cackling hyena is not her gender, but the fact that she is a mad corrupt warmonger. She is no worse that John McCain (may he rot in Hell) or John Bolton. All of them should be locked up for life in jail or madhouse (does not matter which, as long as the society is protected from their ilk).
“It sucks …” Ha!
“It will take a new shade of whitey, perhaps countless generations hence, those who will eschew the godless paganisms of their ancestors and of their supremacist delusions, and submit wilfully to the true monotheism of Islam.”
Yeah, you got whitey’s number all right, but look at this this way:
Ya’ll and Christianity really ought to focus on what you have in common; like, you’re both based on the lies of the Old Testament, and the bullshit spewed by a mythical people who never actually existed in the time and manner the book proposes.
Hey, ultimately you both pride yourself on worshiping the same demon, why get all hung-up on Jebus vs. Moohamid?
You’re not monotheists anymore than your Joo buddies – like them, you’re just full of shit, so lighten-up.
He’s talking about one aspect only in Islam. Islam has a much higher survivability quotient than Western Christianity, much like a trapper-hunter does versus a soft hands office worker vegetarian.
Dynamite is destructive too, when used the wrong way. So is alcohol. No less than Ayann Hirsi Ali said that there are good Muslims, but no good Islam. By which she means the sum of all the parts.
What’s my point? Don’t over-generalize.
Apparently, you are not a Rankean.
This is kind of insane.
Why not eugenics which would be vastly less creul?
Wth? More men of lower intelligence were killed in the world wars than men of higher intelligence. And when men in masse are killed, they tend to have the pick of the litter when it comes to mating with women (this is why eastern europe is filled with so many stunning women).
So if not for the world wars, Britian would be both dumber and uglier than it is today. Which is saying something.
So, your point being that it is not the feminine mindset that renders one incapable of rational thought, but rather the feminine gender itself – therefore, women actually are stoopid at the biologic level?
. . . doesn’t really address my original toxic matriarchy observation, now does it?
It’s actually kind of a pedestrian nurture vs. nature argument, but still, I like where you’re going with this.
Humanities comprises, among other things, the study of philosophy, fine arts, history, literature, religion, even the higher craft-arts such as architecture and gastronomy. Because its scope is no narrower than the field of all human accomplishment, it takes even mathematics and physics into its orbit and it knows how to honor them appropriately.
I started out in engineering school myself. The most brilliant professor at my notable college was the man who taught the required freshman humanities course. He knew as much about engineering as any of the engineering profs, but he knew other things besides and could place everything within a higher perspective. His example was instrumental in persuading me to eventually make the shift from engineering to philosophy.
The cure for bad humanities is good humanities, not no humanities.
You are a woman by the way, of course…and a Jewess.
History is filled with stories of oppression and tyranny.
But it’s also filled with stories of self-generated failure.
After all, the fact that China and India failed to make scientific and technological progress became a reality LONG BEFORE whites came. If anything, it was white invasions that triggered revolutions in thought and reorganization.
Also, the fact that Black Africa was primitive, backward, and savage was a reality for 100,000 yrs before the white man arrived.
Now, one can argue if such were ‘failures’ or not, but they were clearly failures to make progress in many fields of thought, justice, and science. And these were problems inherent to their own systems and cultures. As for tyranny, local tyranny was the name of the game before imperial tyranny came along.
The current West is obsessed about searching for reasons as to why the plight or relative backwardness of non-whites are the result of white oppression or white evil. It presupposes that ‘white systems’ are responsible for the problems of others.
But so much of non-white problems pre-existed the rise of the West and Western Imperialism. Also, they lingered and festered long after the West retreated from imperial domination of much of the world. If anything, conditions worsened in many places in the absences of white ability and talent, especially in Black Africa.
We need less of the Blame Game and more of the Shame Game of Non-White Failure. We don’t need ‘whiteness studies’ but ‘failure studies’. Why did non-white worlds fail to make the kind of progress and advances that came to define the West? And to understand this, we need to discuss history, biology, culture, religion, manners, habits, geography, etc.
In a way, ‘whiteness studies’ is all to indicative as to why non-whites have failed so much(and why white proggism is an intellectual failure and moral fraud). Too many non-whites seem incapable of independent thought, self-criticism, and contemplation necessary for gaining self-awareness. They’ve settled for the easy blame game of white-baiting. That way, non-whites have a handy way of explaining their own failures, and white proggy-wogs have a instant way of signaling their ‘virtue’ by showing off their ‘white repentance’. It’s all so bogus.
I’ve long ago done my “thing” in the world, I’ve completed and published numerous research projects, trained many proteges both male and female and accomplished my financial security in the process. I’m not bitching about my own predicament. Besides, I didn’t say the crux of this problem lies only within the academy. Did you even read my opening statement? Or the recounting of my beef with the ACS, which publishes C&EN and anoints this purported new generation of heroes? Those given recognition are not limited to university faculty.
I’ve been retired since 2004. It’s the young people, especially the young men of this country for whom I am concerned. They’ve been getting a shitty deal from this society as it’s been systematically converted from an oh-so-evil “patriarchy” to some pie-in-the-sky “matriarchy” which hasn’t made the population writ large any happier or society any more functional and certainly not more egalitarian.
As usual, it just transfers opportunities and rewards from one group to another. With women now the most influential in-group, they are not simply receiving newly created largess, which might be less objectionable, but they have seized controlling interest, now even throughout science (though the popular media narrative still promotes the opposite scenario) and qualified, deserving young men are being shut out in this zero sum game in order to quickly achieve a level of parity that may never be attainable, desirable or even wanted by most women themselves. It has been established to a fare-thee-well that white women have garnered the lion’s share of benefits from affirmative action programs and legislation, not minorities and certainly not minority men. They are the best organised and most efficient collective actors in the grab for the AA brass ring. Perhaps these Hillary wannabees should be asked to give up their places in the Ivies and their full scholarships so a few more boys from the hood, from south of the border or fleeing from al Nusra are given the chance to become fulfilled productive Americans. (Didn’t think you’d go for that.)
For some reason you want me to look to Bill Gates and Steve Jobs as a solution to the discrimination against males so females can get ahead in high profile, well-rewarded occupations. Computer tech is the last place I’d look for such answers. In a high profile case, Google summarily fired a highly talented and dedicated young man in its employ for merely opining that the sex ratios in high tech corporations may be, at least in part, a consequence of innate differences in what interests individual applicants or what they perceive their own strengths and weaknesses to be, rather than some organised conspiracy to keep women down. Computer tech is a bastion of group think, irrespective of the lip service it gives to creativity and freedom of expression. (Next you’ll be wanting me to thank Bill Gates for forcing me to buy a new computer plus software to accommodate the forced changeover to Windows 10 come January.)
The orthodoxy in big corporations now is to confess to a long history of alleged misogyny, whether true or not, and to favor women hires over men by a wide margin, and to compensate female hires at a significantly higher rate. They’d rather do this than face the threatened litigation. There are plenty of laws supposedly protecting “women’s rights” but none protecting humans in general, and certainly not men as a collective group. You can say men don’t need such protections, and you probably will… until the entire society collapses from dysfunction.
” although “Cliffies” could elect to take any course at Harvard if they wished”
“If they wished”? What are you talking about?
All courses that Cliffies (no need for the scare quos) took and that counted toward the degree were offered by Harvard. Originally Harvard professor offered separate classes for Radcliffe students, but since WW2 Radcliffe and Harvard students attended all the same courses/classes. Radcliffe had no separate educational program (except for a few extra curricular activities that took place in buildings owned by Radcliffe). All professors were Harvard professors. So if you didn’t “wish” to take Harvard courses, don’t go to Radcliffe!
The degree was signed by the presidents of both Harvard and Radcliffe.
Radcliffe did, however, own a lot of valuable property and had its own endowment. Which is basically why Harvard eventually just swallowed it up.
Except that ‘misogyny’ is largely imaginary. By contrast, misandry is real.
Any man who crows on and on about ‘misogyny’ is a creepy predator in disguise.
Of course. That is why we used to have wars as whites. We used to have mechanisms via which to weed out the wastematter subrace that our defective genes aggregate into for disposal. The men of this subrace become WN wiggers and the females become the fat bluehaired feminists (note how both are equal in number and ‘quality’).
There is a great deal to be said for this.
It would be interesting to have some statistics on the intellectual output and contributions 0f women graduating from co-educational institutions compared to those from women’s-only institutions. Only the best, of course, such as Wellesley, Smith, Mt. Holyoke, Bryn Mawr, etc.
Them the troll is a liar. The decline of public education is a function of demographics. American students generally outperform their coethnics in source countries.
https://vdare.com/articles/pisa-scores-show-demography-is-destiny-in-education-too-but-washington-doesn-t-want-you-to-know
Agree, though, FWIW, I’d be fine with separate but equal education. Women don’t need to be around men to get a good education.
There is a great deal to be said for this.
It would be interesting have some statistics on the intellectual output and contributions 0f women graduating from co-educational institutions compared to those from women’s-only institutions. Only the best, of course, such as Wellesley, Smith, Mt. Holyoke, Bryn Mawr, etc.
My school also had some basket weaving courses like History, Economics, etc. That’s where all the folks that washed out of the engineering curriculum migrated towards.
I remember taking a forced Economics course and the professor was telling the class that the Vietnam war was good for the economy. I got up called him a horses ass and he threw me out of his class. Good thing was that the dean knew he was a horses ass and allowed me to take an additional math class instead.
Can you tell me what a philosophy major is good for? If the world had no philosophers, what would happen? I know what would happen if all the engineers disappeared, but I can’t think of a single thing that the world would miss if philosophers vanished except a lot of hot air.
The Humanities and Social Sciences are fraudulent areas of study as they don’t produce anything that can be empirically tested. It’s a lot of hand waving and trying to get to some consensus among the various story tellers to agree on a line of BS. Just look at Climate Science or Economics to realize that on net these are detrimental to the society because they claim expertise that’s just not there.
Aren’t 70% of STEM graduates in Iran women? Aren’t 60% of STEM graduates in Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates women? Or are those claims really the percentage of the women graduates rather than all graduates? They certainly don’t waste their time with gender theology.
You should remember that many Western men wasted their time studying theology once and, in
Israel, many still do. Fashions change.
Over 2000 US doctorate dissertations a year are on gender theology in the USA; 23 in China; 2 in Russia. That proves there are Chinese and Russian idiots too. It’s just more fashionable for Yanks to prove they’re idiots. It has nothing to do with Yanks or women lacking intelligence and says nothing about what the next fashion will be. Perhaps a Yank woman will say “Why should women blindly obey men if and only if they’re drag queens?. Do we care if they call us names?”. Who knows? Perhaps Yank women will no longer be determined to be submissive. After all feminists weren’t before virtue signalling weak women started lying they were feminists.
Actually, most US women still aren’t submissive. That certainly applies to most US White women as most of them voted for Trump. They probably don’t dislike drag queens at all but feel there’s no point in worshipping or fearing that tiny minority of the tiny minority of men who are homosexual. [email protected]
Misogynists always play this game. Anytime a woman defends herself, he makes it out to be a confirmation of his accusations. It’s a no-win situation and is intended to be.
I would say that this essay is 98-99% accurate. As I write, I am leaving academia after 20 terrible years. Underqualified women in academia do in fact create a catty, “koffee klatsch” atmosphere. They are much more interested in the emotional aspect of being part of a group that regards itself as intelligent, and very much dislike intellectual give-and-take and the possibility of being proven wrong. They will absolutely conspire to take out any independent, outspoken male with greater credentials and greater intellectual ability. It has happened to me twice. I am glad to be done with this charade.
On the other hand, there are a small minority of women who are truly gifted, rational and intellectual. My own daughter is one of them, and she has the accomplishments to prove it. So, with all exceptions duly noted (e.g., Camille Paglia) this essay is very much on the mark.
Dead link. If you don’t mind my asking, what was it an article about?
Most men talk about things. Most women talk about how they feel about things. The problem is most people can’t tell the difference.
Muh misogyny! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes is a popular idiom these days for a reason. It wouldn’t be humorous if there weren’t a kernel of truth to it.
This is great news for Russia and the PRC who do not have this problem. The future is with these two countries , unburdened with the mental disorder, known as liberalism.
It’s funny you say that.
Humanities and the Liberal Arts used to be without question the elite courses, taken by the highest IQ individuals.
Engineering was for mongs in the technical facilities who couldn’t learn Greek and Latin, and who were unable to read fast enough with sufficient comprehension to get through all of Aristotle, Plato and their successors.
That was when Universities were inhabited by a geuine intellectual elite. Before they were Judaized.
Engineering is a subordinate field to Liberal Arts, if each is in it’s ideal state.
As Orwell observed, Engineering can’t survive bad philosophy – as we are in the midst of seeing today. The philosophy of equalitarianism leads to bridges that fall down.
It also can’t survive bad history. Remember, a country that had sarin and nerve gas used Zkylon B distributers with doors that opened inwards instead of outwards.
It also can’t survive bad economics – what use is an abundance of engineers if none can get work due to free-market economics with the corrolary of free movement of labour?
Don’t get me wrong – engineering today is vastly superior to the Liberal Arts as you say. It’s just sad to see the fall of Western pedagogy. The Liberal Arts were the source of the bases of engineering and the true field of universe building, not just material building.
It’s sad to see.
Stupid books full of psychobabble that has accomplished nothing. How could women make this trash any worse?
Jewish scumbag of the day…
Matt Lauer.
Jew controlled NBC protected this piece of shit long after they knew of his evil deeds.
Interesting.
Ron Unz – are you actually working for the intellligence services. Is that why you have your American Pravda series.
Okay, but people born with cleft lips are reproducing now thanks to plastic surgery. Natural selection has “quality control” in the sense that without modern medicine, diabetics typically can’t reproduce.
Medicine is here to fix things like broken arms and gunshot wounds. Not to allow people 40 year old women conceive children through IVF. Also, a lot of people with fucked up teeth and maxillary development are reproducing when many of them would have been rendered incel or even killed by infections from impacted wisdom teeth. Dentistry should be eliminated so we no longer have to bear these people’s subhuman apearance.
What happens when women don’t conform: https://youtu.be/l-tAyQAS6JY
I’m ecstatic with the recent evolution in higher learning.
Ironically the reasoning behind the great replacement on campus was not more fully investigated in the article: Where have the guys gone? Why? My understanding of what has happened is that men have actively evacuated the physical spaces of learning in favor of the virtual realms. Without question, my experiences in higher education were the scariest, most disorientating and disturbing of any in my life. Migrating away from physical to virtual education has enormously improved my quality of life and my ability to learn.
My online university offers me access to a virtual library with tens of thousands of journals as a freebie for being a student. Resources that I can access on the web are essentially infinite. (There are many websites that allow me to freely download multiple high quality textbooks on any topic. I never need to be confused about anything in my textbook, as there are so many other resources that I can easily access which will offer a slightly different explanation.) It is self-evident to me that we have now entered a new era of learning unlike anything that has ever existed before. The standards of scholarship achievable in this new learning environment are perhaps grade levels beyond what could have previously been achieved. It is helpful to acknowledge that this change has actually occurred in order that achievement is not merely measured relatively, but instead by absolute standards; otherwise life might deceptively signal that no transformation had occurred. There can be no great mystery as to why men have left campuses. Why would they remain there?
There is no doubt in my mind that an entire generation of guys are using the advantages offered by existing technology to become extreme experts in their field of interest. The current academic model does not provide anything of relevance to these experts in development. In fact, much of the existing academic model no longer aligns with the psychology of the high achievers who are the very students that academia has traditionally tried to serve.
Rotating to the backup strategy of catering to students who find the existing physical campuses as an attractive learning environment (often females) is likely the optimal approach for the university administrators. These are exactly the students who are redefining the university experience to more of a social experience than an intellectual one. I do not begrudge them for this, instead I accept that
profound technological forces are reshaping the university landscape and an entirely new conception of education is emerging.
However, through time it will become increasingly obvious that higher learning has become psychometrically hollow (even more so than it already has). The selection process is actively discouraging the loner males who have probably always wanted a better environment for themselves (and now have one in cyberspace) and encouraging the social female who have until recently been discouraged from academics.
The psychometric conveyor belt that transported the highest g in the nation to very specific university buildings (with the enormous concentration of power that this implies) is likely now malfunctioning as students adopt a more dispersed geographic distribution. This same malfunctioning of the g belt might also be recognized in other spheres of human activity (notably politics) where socially reproducing long standing modes of behavior has apparently begun to falter in nations around the world.
I am very happy with the changes that I see occurring. Those who want to develop their skills no longer face the financial, social and other barriers that would have held them back in the past. As I have often found in the virtual world (unlike the physical world) libraries stay open 24/7. Very extreme levels of achievement are now being developed in the community, though this might not be evident when restricting one’s gaze at physical academic institutions.
Intelligent people who truly “join” (the right term would be “submit”) Islam, don’t do it to [email protected]# it from within. That would be impossible. You think none of your degenerate kind has tried it? Only cursed defeatist lowlifes would attempt such a thing. 😀
Again…
Islam is so unassailable that it is incapable of being [email protected]# from within. All glory is due only to the Almighty One.
You’re taking positivism (look it up) to an absurd extreme.
The Unz Review is obviously a humanities journal. We discuss things like history, philosophy, political science, etc. That’s what you’re doing right now…not very well, but at least you’re trying.
Your reading comprehension needs some work.
I don’t disagree that men are on average more intelligent in quantitative areas, more rational, and more intellectually curious. More men clearly have genius level intellects. That’s why I explicitly noted agreement with the core argument, just not the opening and closing remarks.
My argument in no way rests on my being a woman. I just mentioned it so people wouldn’t assume I was a man. I’m merely arguing for merit-based opportunity, which only average men need fear in terms of displacement.
It’s not about denial. We are talking about WHY the West is collapsing. It has been collapsing for some time now. The circus we see all around us is just symptoms of the larger crisis. And Whites will not survive this monumental and direct challenge by succumbing to the divisions designed to alienate our entire race of people.
There is a constant analysis of the symptoms in terms of “rationalism” “logic” and “reason”. We’ve been in the “age of reason” for a long time now. It’s not the answer either.
Man cannot live by bread alone. That was said 2000 years ago but it’s more relevant today.
The West has run it’s course. It’s logic and reason cannot prevent itself from falling into the abyss of futility. Because even with all the “advancements”, the constant achieving, the ever expanding novelty of MATERIAL success, the Technological advancements, the successes of millions of people due to Capitalism, and the absorption in politics and social causes, there is still something that is lacking. And when all the busyness of modern world no longer fulfills dreams and the system burns out (may be coming soon), there will be nothing left but a meaningless void as man has placed ALL HIS FAITH in himself only.
The something that is lacking is up to you to discover. But it’s not something you can discover by reason alone. Western religion, mainly Christianity, has failed our people.
Making half our people the enemy will surely be our destruction.
“Ron Unz – are you actually working for the intellligence services.”
That’s a rhetorical question there my friend.
All these types of sites are Deep State fly paper – but, entertainment is where you find it, might as well roll with it.
The Arabic and Christian worlds produced plenty of geniuses 500-1000 years ago.
One example of a modern Islamic genius would be Mohamed Mohamed Atalla, the brains behind the MOSFET semiconductor, which gave rise to the Digital Age we now live in. You’re probably using a device that never would have existed without him.
Japan was rather proud when it found out China studied its economic rise after WWII.
Only when Japan learned the reasoning behind it did it lose its pride in a heartbeat.
“We study your economic rise, because we don’t want to make the same mistakes you made.”
Perhaps Erebus can chime in and report from within the country…?
When I was in highschool, before the days when female doctors were common, the girls in my class tried to find female gynecologists. I mean — you get that right? You were a teenage boy once. You wouldn’t have wanted to go a lady doctor for an intimate exam, right? At least I don’t think so.
Not all female doctors are good and I personally don’t care about the sex much, as far as my GP; but medical school should be according to merit.
Safespace and Victorianism. A Good analogy. I am an old dog. I am trying to understand these kids historically. The woke millenials are the first generation where a high number were raised by feminists and pc men. Consequently, is it that feminized males are likely among millenials and they need the safe space too?
Thanks. I keep hearing this nonsense about women. Yes, the schools have gone crazy, but there is no pushback from cucked Western males. I constantly correct people when they state something I know is wrong. Many of our problems stem from multiculturalism.
It is time for separation. Blacks will have to get their own state. Asians will have to go back to Asia. These races are not Western and have low IQs. We cannot waste time and money on them.
I was lucky because my parents found very good Catholic schools that taught Western history. We did read some books about Asia, mostly about the Japanese because they are the only intelligent Asians. No “black history” was taught.
Welton has a bizarre obsession with Islam. Here is an insane article he wrote about Chinese Muslim Uighers. Please see my comment no. 12: https://www.unz.com/article/does-the-west-have-a-genetic-interest-in-supporting-chinas-uyghurs/
Doesn’t work that way. Leadership positions in infantry (company level and below) tend to get killed off more than other positions. Same with anybody who takes initiative. The tradition of leading from the front on all sides in WW I killed off or psychologically disabled an entire generation of the aristocracy, and dealt a death blow to aristocracy as an institution.
Was ending the aristocracy good thing or a bad thing? Hard to say. The current European governments seem bent on genocide of their own population. It’s hard to say what could be worse, but WW I comes nose and nose, and WW I was the doing of the old combative aristocracy.
Counterinsurgency
That’s funny! Bringing women to hell, yeah right! As I might say in Irish, idjut!
You aren’t using Dutton’s definition of “genius”. Dutton’s “genius” is characterized (in Big 5 Personality OCEAN terms as having very high Openness and very low Agreeableness and moderate Conscientiousness in assigned tasks) _plus_ very high IQ. There are many people with high Openness and low Agreeableness and moderate Conscientiousness without the high IQ, of course.
The point here is that having genius working for you is sort of like training cats to retrieve downed game. At GE they used to tell Steinmetz stories, one of which was that when smoking was banned Steinmetz arrived at the lab, took one look at the “no smoking” sign, and said “No smoking, no Steinmetz”, turned around, and walked out. The “no smoking” sign was taken down then, but by 1970 would not have been, according to GE management.
Dutton’s point was that genius types produce things that have no immediate commercial value _and_ are not anticipated by anybody, especially the people with money. English universities were designed for those people. Supposedly in the 1950s it was just barely possible for a person to show up at a university, find an empty office, and set up shop, eventually getting a grant or position, provided that he was working on something that fit a broad academic description. Dutton’s point was that there aren’t any positions like that today.
The tech companies high people with cognitive ability but with somewhat higher Agreeableness and Conscientiousness than a genius type. Granted, having these people work on things like YouTube and social media was a serious diversion of talent into unproductive activities. In practice, these people have managed to make the three Ministries in _1984_ feasible through automation, and your point is well taken. Still, the tech industries never did have a place for Dutton’s kind of genius. IMHO, of course.
Counterinsurgency
When you get squeezing pain in your left chest, I hope you stay home, idiot
The commenter Thomm has advanced a similar thesis and, for what it’s worth, I agree. It is actually rather obvious and the lack of focus on economics is something I have also long lamented.
Sam Harris!? I’ve never heard him on the subject of religion. But I did hear him going off about TRump. The man, Harris, is an hysteric. His father and mother are professors. It occurred to me that he is the first generation of men who was raised by a feminist mother and a pc father.
I’ve just realized what you’ve said. A bit late, but I have, and it’s so true. Will hold on sordid details
I understand your argument, and it’s obvious that philosophy could be an important protection against social destabilization (to name one important material benefit) and could produce a resilient society composed of knowledgeable and productive people.
The point that has always bothered me is that it didn’t.
Such things as the Postmodernist assumption that “everything is power, and power is bad”, which is used to support absolute power when this absolute power is used to protect people from power, and that’s good because power is bad”. What happened to “know yourself” philosophy that could cause such a transparent excuse for tyranny to be generally accepted and promoted by Philosophy departments?
Granted that WW I, WW II, and the Cold War were traumatic, they were no worse than the 30 Years War or even the Napoleonic Wars, and better than the Taiping Rebellion. It should not have caused a wholesale retrogression to advocacy mob rule among philosophers. Bloom claimed that the decline of the West was simply a failure of philosophy, and I find it hard to argue with that.
So — you’re in that area — what would you say happened?
Counterinsurgency
I used Disgus when I commented on Alternet. No matter when I commented, my comments would be dropped to the bottom of the lot. Is that what you mean?
I would love to to go to a female doctor and I have been sexing down beautiful adult women since I was an 11 year old young man. We didn’t have anything resemblijg a gyno for most of our history and we don’t need them, either. Especially with our entitlements crisis.
Of course Bloom said that. He was a philosopher.
You mean like all our ancestors did before modern medicine? Get a grip, you fumbling wethack. Everybody has to go in old age, and you will join them no matter how hard your precious doctors try to save you. I care more about the youth than I do myself in old age.
Obvious you have never worked with females in an academic setting. The time and energy lost because of “agreeableness-issues” is unspeakable.
I see. Well, you seem to have gotten on with your life…but social services should have been informed. I will tell my nephew to beware of such situations.
We also didn’t have proctologists but they seem to earn their keep now. However, we did most certainly have something resembling a gyno. They were called midwives and the ones in what is now Germany, Switzerland and Austria, knew enough about herbal remedies that Paraclesus gave them credit for teaching him a thing or two.
Medicine is just the touchiest field.
You are frigid and diseased. Nonwhite women aren’t like this.
Great article. I do have a problem with the one-sided focus on the Anglosphere. The description of academia before the mass advent of women actually reminds me of German and Continental European university life before the Great War. The Continental European university tradition was killed in 1992 by the Bologna decision, introducing the Anglo-Saxon Bachelor/Master structure.
Today, Continental European higher “education” had become lowered to US and English standards, where the standards apply as so aptly described in this article.
US universities, that is, some of them and some departments of those not in the top tier, were quite good from the 1950s to the 1970s, perhaps until the 1980s, but hardly longer.
Therefore I wonder, has the destruction come as a result of allowing girls to get degrees and teaching jobs at the university, or by throwing out the Continental tradition?
Not exactly. The Jewish ascent began in earnest around the same time as women’s emancipation. We are constantly blamed for the unfortunate results of the former, though we had nothing to do with it.
P.S. You are an idiot.
Mr. No-soul:
It’s not funny and there’s not a kernel of truth to it.
Women are capable of working out the logical implications of group insults, even if you are not.
You are right to call them lunatics. They can’t be reasoned with, because their agenda is to demonize women regardless of the facts. Your interlocutor “Jim Christian” is a case in point. He says:
This is patently false, as an overwhelming majority of White women oppose affirmative action.
https://www.vox.com/2016/5/25/11682950/fisher-supreme-court-white-women-affirmative-action
This. Broads notice those sorts. I get a good natured elbow to the ribs for jokes such as, “The blonde staring at the frozen orange juice case at the grocer because the cans say, “Concentrate”. Lots of women get irritated over a man holding the door because after all, they don’t need any goddamned man holding the door or anything else. But in relationships, betcherass they want into the car first, their coat held, the chair pulled out at the restaurant. Not chivalry, these are simple gentlemanly demonstrations that she means something to you (well, at least until she exposes the depravity of the typical female mind, that train is never late). But sniveling little wimps who think they can buy into a feminist’s affections by being a “feminist” are sniffed out immediately and these women understand that’s a form of predation when it’s coming from a liberal, sniveling little wimpy incel. For just one example, I’d point you to David Hogg, rock star of the anti-gun-Parkland Kiddies Club. Virgin to the death, not even the anti-gun female clones he was toured around the country with declared him to be a virgin and mocked him as a man.
End of the day, turns out a woman is a woman and women want men, not a feminist simp. The Feminism is their gig to extract privilege, but it’s THEIR gig, not a man’s. Day to day, they want a man.
Because of “inclusion” and “political correctness”, universities no longer qualify as intellectual institutions and are no longer of any use to society. It’s long past time to abolish them. The whole educational system needs to be reformed.
1) In art and music, if you’re not already recognized as a genius by the time you’re ten or twelve years old, no amount of “education” is going to help you. Do something else.
2) The same goes for mathematics as for art and music
3) Society only needs so many doctors, lawyers, engineers, etc.. People who just want ordinary jobs should be trained as apprentices starting at age 12. And they should be paid apprentices. It’s time for businesses to start paying to develop their workforces.
4) Only those who today would qualify for entry to Harvard should be given a college education. And it should be free, since so few would qualify.
5) The pretense of universities to offer a well-rounded liberal education is a fraud. If you want that sort of education, go to the library. It’s free.
6) As for the rest of the population, they should be able to take courses of interest to them throughout their lives, for relatively little money. The community college system in the U.S. is ideal for providing that to them.
7) People need to stop equating education and professional success with intelligence. An intelligent person today would not even consider going to college for anything other than a STEM degree — or to have fun partying on somebody else’s dime.
I did & that’s why I know what I’m saying.
“It has been established to a fare-thee-well that white women have garnered the lion’s share of benefits from affirmative action programs and legislation, not minorities and certainly not minority men.”
A124, thanks, and that’s what I discovered, too, when I looked at affirmative action in the 1990s. I’d been distressed that I’d been unable to break into Fortune 1000 sales, where the opportunities and rewards were, despite demonstrating good sales and sales management skills in the small, crap companies I was stuck in.
I was pretty much horrified when I thought of the political box I’d found myself in. To oppose affirmative action directly would get me immediately smeared as an opponent of social justice, a misogynist, etc.
Plus, I noticed what I called “cascade effects”. That ace engineer who’s been displaced by a good-enough AA candidate for first-place position with a company that’s going somewhere won’t be getting a second-place position, but rather a fifth- or sixth-place position in a company too small to be worthy of EEOC scrutiny.
Pretty awful stuff, which is why I regard affirmative action as one of our great domestic evils, and I fear there’s nothing much that can be done about.
Thanks for your good comments here.
“P.S. How’s the Trump/Russia collusion thing going?”
Really well, with over a dozen investigations as a result of Mueller’s investigation. Remain ignorant at your own peril.
WorkingClass — thank you for your statement.
I’ve seen a lot of women raise good ‘boys’, few if any will ever be a ;man;. I have seen few attempt to act as a man but basically become nothing more than a bully with an ‘air’ of goodness about himself —
this is the majority of our so-called present day ‘law enforcement’ officials — it takes a minimum of 4 patrol cars to subdue and ticket a 90 pound woman; they shoot dogs and people with impunity; they watch actual crimes being committed and ignore it — he might get hurt and all the others are busy; they must show their ‘comrades’ how tough and brave they are, etc.
Manhood is something that is learned throughout life; not something that can be instilled by a woman into a male child. Manhood is a mixture of strength and gentleness and knowing the difference in the two.
‘We are a nation of women and boys.’ — this basically means one thing — a nation of cowards with big mouths. The males talk the talk, but when the time comes ‘to do’ they sit idle or hide in a corner and allow the gmen to walk rough shod over them.
Nothing can be done now except to hope the feminine boys will someday grow balls and say enough. That usually takes about 100 years — just look at soviet Russia.
The females have put laws into place to prevent men from ever taking action without going to prison for life or being killed by one of their feminine male children proving how ‘manly’ it is — then they wonder what happened to the ‘men’!
May God have mercy on us.
I see the general drift of where you’re going, but I can produce a different analysis.
In days gone by, the rich kids didn’t have to learn anything because their futures were assured via their inheritance, much the same as today. So, they took the basket weaving courses to at least fill their brains with something besides a vacuum. Today, the path to riches is via the political route so instruction as a lawyer is beneficial to help keep oneself out of prison once caught cheating the public. See the Clinton’s and the Biden’s for examples.
Learning a language is done by every child, so I fail to see that as being a difficult hurdle. Everyone does it. Learning Greek and Latin during any time in the last thousand years would be an incredible waste of time except for the local Greeks and the pedophile priests in the Catholic Church. Whatever Aristotle, Plato and the rest of the supposed philosophers knew is also known today plus, plus, plus.
I collect quotes. I have several from the ancients that are excellent. I also have hundreds from people closer in time to our own period, so the fact that people thousands of years ago said something worth while shouldn’t afford them any significant notoriety. The fact that a whole segment of basket weaving study is based upon their utterances should prove just how ridiculous Philosophy studies are.
The universities were inhabited by the genuinely rich elite or those that had a rich sponsor. Some may have been intelligent or even brilliant, but the bulk were rich kids whose parents finagled their progeny into these institutions the same as today. The much overrated Harvard, for example, accepts legacy student of former graduates as an appropriate admissions criteria. Also note the recent admissions scandal where rich parents bribed the gate keepers so their lower IQ offspring could attend and presumably graduate from a prestigious school.
Graduating with a basket weaving degree is easy, as the engineering flunkies do it all the time. Even having an admissions criteria for a basket weaving curriculum is just posturing. Anyone with any intelligence knows that any fool can get a nonsense degree in English Literature, Philosophy, Political Science, etc because all they have to do is learn to have the proper OPINIONS as there is no actual knowledge required.
STEM is the only curriculum worth supporting. The Liberal Arts are bullshit. Today, bridges fall down because standards have been lowered to allow the morons to squeak through. Then the political class has designed the employment and contracting rules so that the inept aren’t discriminated against. The result is that even engineering is infested with people with liberal arts IQ’s.
The only thing sad to see is that the Liberal Arts still survive as a legitimate area of study.
Philosophy cannot do that. Nothing can do that. The only thing that could even make an attempt in that direction is good, strong, unwearying leadership, and even that will always be a standoff with the Prince of This World. Philosophy does its service to humanity when it points out that Utopias cannot be built, not when it attempts to build Utopias itself.
The academy is a poorly defended citadel. There is little to prevent charlatans and revolutionaries from taking it over when they want to do so.
N
Miss your meds this morning, Rosie? You don’t know shit, apparently, your nugget that of the nut a blind squirrel might find. Dworkin, Friedan, all the feminist greats instigating the women’s movement of the 60s-present were Jewish women chafing at their miserable upbringing under the wealthy Jewish MATRIARCHY and the tyranny of mother/daughter dynamics. Nothing like Jewish mothers to turn a woman against men. Which is the twist. Men got the blame for stifling, suffocating Jewish upbringings in the women that instigated the whole thing. And it rolls on and on. By the way, Rosie, Jewish ascent began around the time of the Revolution. It was in full swing and influence by the early 1900s.
Now go. Like I said, the decline started with the likes of you, Rosie. You women, your moods outrun your meds. The M&Ms of the Depressed just can’t check the mood swings in some broads. Race to the bottom, unquestionably, all institutions wrecked throughout society. Again, it wasn’t coincidence. Idiot.
I would be more specific and call the UNZ site a political site. The broader humanities label would be misleading in my OPINION. Anything discussed has a political implication so I see politics as its primary focus.
Actually, I think I’m doing rather well, as I’ve managed to get under your skin by stating the unvarnished truth with complete disregard for any hurt feelings the fragile liberal arts folks are noted for.
If I’ve improperly characterized or in any way stated a falsehood, please correct me. I’ve thought about this topic for a very long time as I see it as the chief source of our current and worsening situation. There are too many people with bogus degrees spouting nonsense as though it were fact when all it is is their OPINION.
It’s the imprimatur of the university degree that gives bogus opinions gravitas and I want that to stop. Economics provides the aura of legitimacy to the outright fraud that is Fractional Reserve Banking. Economics is bullshit. The outright fraud of Psychiatry allows Big Pharma to sell potions that destroy peoples minds and leads to the bulk of the mass murders. Billions are spent chasing the phantoms of dark energy, dark matter and other mathematical constructs that have no empirical evidence to back them up all the while a branch of Plasma Physics can explain the phenomena the Cosmologists can’t. The list of idiotic adventures is near endless and it’s all due to the ability of the university system to produce supposed experts in areas where there are none.
Handing out bogus degrees in fields that require no empirical evidence is simply wrong.
No need to get testy, although I see your point.
Druid’s confusion arises from the fact that the species has a need to turn every fucking thought paradigm into a religion.
Take science, in this case medicine:
1) It has its own priest class, with their own uniforms.
2) It has its own language.
3) It has its own sacred occult knowledge.
4) It has its own dogma.
5) Its practice is highly ritualized.
6) It is well versed in the propagation of false promises & exaggerated claims (eternal life, no less).
7) Much of what is contained in #6 requires ‘faith’ to be healed.
Human beings are basically narcissistic bags of shit, and perpetually jockey for power & status, especially the ‘smart’ ones – thank god nobody gets out alive.
Brilliant. I completely, absolutely agree. Based on experience and family environment.
Have (had) quite a few female friends who studied engineering (mainly to impress other girls by how smart they are) who indeed lacked basic understanding of mechanics…
Female here…lol.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/10/math-racist-university-illinois-professor/
John Belushi was right: “chicks aren’t funny.” Look at omnipresent Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. My weakest farts are funnier.
No, Achilles, I never used Disqus to MAKE comments because it wanted information on me that I wasn’t going to give it. (If I recall correctly, making things up was not gonna cut it).
My problems with Disqus were what I saw as a READER.
That horse has left the barn at this point.
The lesson learned is that University leadership is a critical and very difficult task–with no room for error. It requires individuals with the highest level of integrity, leadership ability, vision and moral courage.
(Just, for the record, if they want to start a university on Mars or something….)
Last time I checked crooked Manafort and his equally crooked associates were as American as an apple pie. Besides, they practiced their crookery in Ukraine, not in Russia. Same place where top Dems practiced their corruption.
So, what does all of this have to do with Trump or Russia, pray?
Nonsense.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Act_of_1924
I learned a very interesting statistic the other day. I can’t vouch for its veracity, but I suspect it is accurate. Anyhoo, what I read is that just over 97 percent of all venture capital funds, go to male-led projects.
I guess those billionaires don’t like making money, and just prefer to discriminate against women instead….
The contradiction between men and women is experienced not only in the academy but in every field of life. Evolution condemned us to these contradictions
Disqus is almost certainly a Deep State operation. It is used by publications in the UK and Europe as well as North America.
Disqus serves three main aims:
(1) Systematically HOOVER UP and cross-reference political opinions. Disqus knows that you call yourself Jim Jones on one media site, and John James on another. Put differently, Disqus knows that you also read publications Y and Z as well as X. Disqus almost certainly tracks readers who do NOT post any comments.
(2) CENSOR unwelcome opinions before they are published.
(3) CREATE and shape public perception. Remember Edward Bernays getting women to smoke with his “Torches of Freedom Campaign” for American Tobacco? An important function of media PR is to STOP people falling into crimethink by an overload of entertaining trivia – panem et circenses.
.
“STEM is the only curriculum worth supporting. The Liberal Arts are bullshit. Today, bridges fall down because standards have been lowered to allow the morons to squeak through. Then the political class has designed the employment and contracting rules so that the inept aren’t discriminated against. The result is that even engineering is infested with people with liberal arts IQ’s.”
But that’s my point exactly.
Bridges falling down, lowered standards, the inclusion of the inept, debased engineering, a malign and incompetent political class – all of that derives from subversion of the Liberal Arts. Subjectivism, Equalitarianism, Globalism, Jewish Nepotism – these are all bad ideas justified by the debased Liberal Arts.
White male engineers won’t survive the Liberal Arts subversion. As you yourself say. The fact that bridges fall down, planes crash, trains don’t run on time and open-source is eradicated will be nothing compared to the need to uphold the ideas of equality, diversity and inclusion that come from the subverted Liberal Arts schools of today.
Engineers must get it through their heads – things actually working does not supersede the imperatives of bad ideas. Utopianism beats Optimisation every time. Politics beats engineering imperatives almost every time.
How many Aaron Swartz’s is it going to take for engineers to start understanding that wider civics matter? Aaron Swartz was more intelligent then you by standard deviations. He killed himself because he didn’t get it.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/after-governance-breakdown-node-js-leaders-fight-for-its-survival/
Open Source isn’t going to survive, because technical prowess is superseded by civics. If Engineers knew how to argue their case politically and rhetorically, the entire structure of open source architecture wouldn’t be getting destroyed by trannies and faggots and dykes. You comprehend this?
Engineers, honestly, can sometimes be the worst.
“Learning a language is done by every child, so I fail to see that as being a difficult hurdle. Everyone does it. Learning Greek and Latin during any time in the last thousand years would be an incredible waste of time except for the local Greeks and the pedophile priests in the Catholic Church.”
Learning a language aged 0-3 is not the same as learning it as an adult. Latin and Greek are the languages of western civilization – learning them is never a waste of time. C S Lewis and Tolkien both talked about how learning a language makes it harder to debase the set of ideas indigenous within that language. That’s why Tolkien was so upset at the removal of Latin from the Catholic mass.
If all children were forced to learn Latin and Greek today, the debasement of the ideas expressed in Latin and Greek would be much harder to achieve. I’ll give you a concrete example – take the ideas of masculinity and indeed engineering in the Aeneid and Homer. Translated they don’t have the same impact. In the original language we really get the essence of ancient Rome and Greece where Patriarchy, bronze age values and martial prowess were celebrated not disdained.
It is impossible to protest a patriarchy in Latin or Greek.
You need to travel Europe and actually stand in the Basilicae of the ancient western empires. They’re incredible engineering feats, but they’re also the West’s spiritual and intellectual home.
Good engineering needs the Liberal Arts, or it’s just a tool for the creation of ugliness and oppression.
“Whatever Aristotle, Plato and the rest of the supposed philosophers knew is also known today plus, plus, plus.”
No they aren’t. This is an assumption by engineers who take as given all manner of principles and axioms that are necessary for engineering. Aristotle today is almost completely subjugated to much worse and more recent philosophers. Engineering itself is based on a set of premises and predicates that are being steadily undermined. Even the empirical world view is today under attack.
“The universities were inhabited by the genuinely rich elite or those that had a rich sponsor. Some may have been intelligent or even brilliant, but the bulk were rich kids whose parents finagled their progeny into these institutions the same as today”
That’s true to an extent. But they were ‘our’ rich kids – kids who actually had a connection by blood and soil to the nations that funded those universities.
The scandals you refer to are just Jews engaging in their rich and wonderful culture. It wasn’t always thus – not anywhere near to the same degree.
“Graduating with a basket weaving degree is easy, as the engineering flunkies do it all the time. Even having an admissions criteria for a basket weaving curriculum is just posturing. Anyone with any intelligence knows that any fool can get a nonsense degree in English Literature, Philosophy, Political Science, etc because all they have to do is learn to have the proper OPINIONS as there is no actual knowledge required.”
That’s true today.
The point I’m making is that it wasn’t true in the past.
Liberal Arts is about what is saying is good and bad and true or false or real or unreal. That’s very powerful – as you yourself observe.
When are Engineers going to learn that their ability to swing a spanner or throw numbers and letters together to make things do things is going to be completely irrelevant to a society that doesn’t have the will to exist or believe in objective truth or espouses that everybody is the same in kind, or that is ruled by capricious liars?
When are Engineers also going to learn that the ability to execute a function means nothing without overall direction? I see it all the time, including in my own businesses. Autistic engineers who are good at making a component of a widget who are totally lost without someone telling them when to do it and oblivious to the overall scheme of it.
Even in my fathers time, the number of people who went to university was fractional compared to today. He got his Liberal Arts degree just before it got totally debased, when you had to be very high IQ to receive it. He’s as a result done very, very well for himself, and he did it without any connections.
I don’t disagree with you about the parlous state of the Liberal Arts today and the superiority of engineering today.
But I am warning you, that if we don’t reclaim the Liberal Arts exactly the same thing that happened to Liberal Arts will happen in the field of engineering. It won’t be as easy, but it will be inexolerable.
For a start, the people who are actually good at engineering, especially creative engineering, won’t even be permitted to take the courses, and the courses will come with a special sautee of cultural sensitivity training.
Nonsense back at ya. Who the Hell do you think brought our 1/10th of the 1% their slaves for 150 years?
Patriotic men do not want feminists as wives. Most feminists want careers and no kids. That explains the low birth rate in the liberalized west.
Few Feminine Women around that want to be a wife, have kids, a home and a safe country.
Marry a eastern European Christian woman if you get a chance. Trump did.
Feminists Are Useful Idiots, And Doomed!!
youtube. com/watch?v=bX3EZCVj2XA
Feminists and other leftists are useful idiots who serve only to destabilize the society. When the goal is reached, they will be “lined up against the wall”.
1984 interview with a former KGB agent and Soviet diplomat, Yuri Bezmenov.
peterAUS and myself discussed this on a thread and reached much the same conclusion. But I’d say “so what?” or as peterAUS says “free will”.
Isn’t that very close to what the Postmodernists are saying? No truth, only power?
Counterinsurgency
College has become high school, with betas and sluts ruling the roost
That’s right. Mustn’t blame the wahmen.
The default setting is always : MAN!
That is, if handle is not a girl’s name, the assmption is that the writer is a man.
An interesting theory that ignores a bigger problem which is that most departments don’t value independent thought from anyone. Sure the White genius is loathed and resented by your typical University leftist prof but it’s not as if a woman is free to question anything related to race or gender.
The Universities are explicitly egalitarian and as such have no choice but to suppress critical thinking outside the hard sciences. This really isn’t much of a secret if you have been to college. All their talk of valuing free thought is a giant joke.
I don’t know what the answer is but a backlash is certainly coming. We have spent billions on the social sciences and the typical grad can’t offer much more than word salad about “systemic racism” when presented with a racial problem.
@9
“Blocking women to medical school was grossly unfair and harmful to society”
Are you unaware that female doctors perform far fewer hours of practice over their careers than males? Each woman physician trained by a university performs 70% of the work of a male, at the same training cost.
“because the very traits you highlight for women are conducive to the good practice of medicine.”
Some, yes. Do they offset the reduced output?
“your comment about Islam is so asinine”
Oh my, you need to check your privilege! How dare you judge an oppressed culture?
“I’m a woman by the way.”
No shit.
That’s why Notre Dame had to go.
Isn’t that very close to what the Postmodernists are saying? No truth, only power?
This is indeed the basis of Postmodernism. No real truth or objectivity unless are you criticizing undesirable groups from the leftist position.
So if a White male were to suggest that Black preference for certain foods could be tied to genetics he would coming from a position of power and should be ignored. However if I suggest that White men are more likely to be closed minded that is actually acceptable and in fact I don’t need to prove anything.
It’s totally absurd but it’s what they came up to counter objective assertions.
This also leads to a self-selection problem. If you can see how ridiculous this is then you are less likely to keep taking social science classes.
Even the study of classical non-European languages – Sanskrit, Chinese, Hebrew, even Arabic – can help the student see the debasement of ideas in his/her home culture by reference and comparison to a relatively fixed ancient culture and the concepts and conventions embodied in that culture. How would you say “my preferred pronouns are X Y Z” in classical Arabic?
“This also leads to a self-selection problem. If you can see how ridiculous this is then you are less likely to keep taking social science classes.”
“self selection bias” is not unique to social science research.
So what? The cost is borne by the students themselves. No, I don’t buy any exaggerated estimates of how much it costs to train a medical student – tuition more than covers it.
Oh. Well I had that problem with their commentators too. That is why I came here
I see. The Disqus system is some type of “plug-in” that can be used in lots of blog sites, though. Did you have a problem with a particular crowd of commenters? The ones on Takimag were interesting some of the time, but they’d get into arguments on minor historical details. That is the place where I’d read the most Disqus comments. Again, though, it’s the system I don’t like, as seen as a reader.
They may have been selling slaves, but they weren’t running the country, as you well know.
Notice how these men boast that they alone are capable of having robust debates on the merits in an atmsphere of free inquory, thought, and expression, then they promptly resort to name-calling and ad hominems (“Cuck! White Knight! Heretic!”) as soon as any man dares dares to have a different point of view kn the WQ.
Sanskrit is a European language, jackass.
All religion is unmitigated garbage. What evidence do you have that your man in the sky is any more real than any other postulated man in the sky? I call religion Applied Ignorance.
All religion is harmful to all people all the time(with the tiny exception of the xtian charlatans making a fortune from the rubes).
OK fuck this site. This is a bunch of old stupid men who can’t deal with women, period. The hate here should get you reported. Men created a farce of academia where no one was accepted. It is NOT women who destroyed academia, but the MALE CORPORATE SYSTEM and the MALE-CONTROLLED ZIONIST LEFT. And all of your disciplines are rife with idiocies, bullshit nonsense theories and corrupted fake science.
This article is complete shit. Funny how all of these absolute LOSER MALES cannot fault their own pathetic and insane patriarchal system and how it’s got to be because women have a spec, A SPEC, of power. Pathetic. I am seriously thinking of bringing defamation charges along with a group of women. Do not lump feminism, which is a real and serious cause, like I even have to defend it! considering the daily MURDER OF WOMEN AND GIRLS AROUND THE WORLD. IT’S CALLED FEMICIDE. Females are also traded and trafficked and never paid for the work they do. Fuck you UNZ. You have declared war on me now and I will fuck you. Fuck you idiotic cocks. You are truly shit for brains, as proven by our EXTINCTION EVENT under your control. Try to fail worse than that! Women would never carry out the idiocy of the biologically SECONDARY, otherwise utterly useless male. Women should rule the world, and articles like this show why the male is such an insecure, violent useless waste of life.
Of course they were. Now they REALLY are. So Rosie, you a big supporter of Trannies in women’s sports, taking Title IX privilege away from women? I’ve been waiting for you big strong feminists to call bullshit on penis-claiming-feminist-privilege, now the freaks are claiming golf scholarships from women’s collegiate programs. Chicks have big mouths, proclaim their strength, then bend over to the will of the tranny-freaks. From where I sit, the feminists are the same cowards they always were, leaning on the strength of the men who enforce their old privilege. It’s for the best, who needs a bunch of lesbian athletes in the schools anyway? I have no use for trannies, except they hector you old feminists without response. I’d be ok if trannies replaced all the feminists in Congress, they could scarcely do worse.
Now that the feminists are standing on their own on tranny-theft (even men who are ‘feminist pussy-whippees won’t open their traps about the tranny-freaks stealing college sports from women), we see the ‘strength” of women: a complete state of surrender. I was always right about yall. All we had to do is ignore you feminists all along, ignore the braying, the demanding, always for ‘more’. All eyes are on the complaining women, claiming strength, unity and privilege. But will they slap down the trannies?
I doubt it. I’ll take the trannies, giving the feminists 14 points. Feminists don’t stand a chance. They are what I thought they were, weak, annoying and powerless without the men to protect them. On this issue the men couldn’t care less.
Affirmative action is a byproduct of the reliance of cities on political sources of income. For the United States, these political income sources, both domestic and international, are drying up. Cities are becoming uninhabitable and the political income they receive is requiring more and more desperate improvisation [1]. In addition, the city political order is fragmenting as imported foreigners attempt to replace the descendants of the 1890s immigration. As a final point, city capital infrastructure depreciation as a source of income is also drying up, as the infrastructure becomes increasingly unreliable.
Further, the 1970s policy of exporting capital goods and associated industries in exchange for cheap goods has produced the obvious long term effects of reducing taxable income within the United States and reducing the income from overseas dependencies. As a final point, the reduced US expeditionary capability on land and sea implies regional wars that will further reduce income streams from overseas sources.
The Trump government is the direct result of squeezing US income sources enough to raise the US suicide rate among taxpayers and their children and of squeezing some foreign countries enough to put them into active and persistent revolt. We’re seeing a domestic revolt against the domestic US political establishment that is in many ways just as serious and hard to put down as the revolt in Afghanistan (which also appears to be a revolt against the local cities). However the current US domestic fights play out, neither revolt is apt to end any time soon.
And at the end of this process affirmative action will be gone, together with very many other things.
Counterinsurgency
1] Most notable recent example is the “homeless” population, which brings in about 10,000 $/(person year) from political funding.
Much of the American public sees that as malicious prosecution.
Counterinsurgency
Women ultimately have contempt for men that can’t/don’t control them, and the same applies to society at large.
The article lays out clearly that genius men and also average men need to fear merit-based opportunity, where merit is determined in relation to effeminate characteristics.
How can you demolish something which operates beyond the realm of knowledge, reason and objective facts? You think this is true for a weird-pronoun freaks only? Welcome to the modern West across the board from so called “art” to economy and warfare. When up is down and black is white accepted as normality it would take way more than half-a-minute to demolish and will require way more than just verbal communications. Lastly, I do not see that many men, with the exception of fringe internet-warriors, who would stand up for something. Where are they? They allowed to be emasculated.
“Much of the American public sees that as malicious prosecution.”
Between 49-52 percent support the investigation as well as impeachment proceedings. Thus, your assertion is baseless. Had there been at least 60 percent that believes that the inquiry should NOT take place, lacked merit, and/or was “malicious”, then you could make that statement.
Go back to the drawing board, friend.
Who are you going to report us to? The internet police? Oooh I’m SOOO SCARED. Not. Typical that you want people’s opinions censored and those people punished. And yet you don’t understand why men hate women. I’m a woman and I totally understand it.
It’s women like YOU that cause the problem. But that’s ok, you are likely a barren “cat mom” and your toxoplasmosis is eating that sad little pile of gray matter rattling around in your skull. You won’t reproduce so all of your screeching and anger is irrelevant. The future belongs to those that show up and my children will be toxic little shitlords because I’d have been a failure as a mother to raise pussified loser boys and shrill man repeller harpies like you.
I LOVE THE PATRIARCHY and you don’t speak for me. I would fight tooth and nail to prevent women being in charge of anything. You think men are cruel? Lol, you must not have been paying attention to the behavior of women. Nothing is worse than a woman with power. That feminist sisterhood crap is poison and you’re a just flat out evil and deranged to push it like it’s some solution to any problems. Because we all know it isn’t.
Box wine and Xanax. Seriously, get some. Stop wasting your life trying to destroy the happiness of others because you’re too bitter, unlovable, shrill and unpleasant (probably obese, danger haired, problem glasses, reek of cat urine too) and too old to rectify your mistakes. But thank you for being a cautionary tale that I can point my daughters to and say “this is what you become if you are a feminist and don’t have a family”. And I can point my sons to it and say “steer clear of women like this, in fact, laugh at them as much as possible”. You’re really so pathetic it defies words and I think we all know you know it. So…enjoy your life and feminist freedom. YOU GO, GURL!
Maybe a little over the top with the ad hominem rhetoric, but one has to admit Jayne asked for it. Thanks for your response.
Corvy,
Quit conflating multiple issues. The Russian collusion thingy is DEAD. Only in TDS-addled brains owned by people such as yourself and Max Boot is it alive.
Please recognize that your hatred of our president is the product of a disease, not reason. The sooner you understand this, the sooner you will get treatment.
The world is bright and beautiful for those who can see clearly. You too will be able to see clearly once the TDS ameboids are removed from your brain! Please seek help. I say this because I care.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery,
Me
“This is a bunch of old stupid men who can’t deal with women, period. The hate here should get you reported. Men created a farce of academia where no one was accepted.”
Well,
I will only speak for myself. While there is plenty of evidence that research dominated by men has its fair share of bias on several ways. It is important to note that women who so desired and made the grade to the standards for entrance have been part of the that system in sufficient numbers to suggest that then only real barrier to women was connection, wealth, family and desire.
And while you can decry men as you will, your comments lack an honest appraisal of the our social development. The science as is a lot of the male dominated world is honed from pursuits that demanded masculine role play. And conforming to that standard was reinforced as much if not more so by women than men.
I hope that I don’t hurt your feelings, Haole, by pointing out that “serious” is an adjective, not an adverb.
@Jayne Says
Men created a farce of academia where no one was accepted. It is NOT women who destroyed academia, but the MALE CORPORATE SYSTEM
I’m not sure if it matters who created the system but today we certainly have a farce of academia.
The typical Social Sciences or Humanities professor is not doing their basic job of encouraging critical thinking. Race and gender issues are presented in a simplistic manner and the students are expected to repeat the position of the professor. Independent thought is frowned upon and postmodern tactics are used to keep student opinions in check.
Most of these professors are female. That doesn’t mean we should bash them for being female but they dominate the system and support the conformity.
My guess is that most of these professors know exactly what they are doing. In their minds the students (and especially White males) need to be controlled in order to build a more egalitarian society. Well we have tried liberal control and last I checked we still have all sorts of racial conflicts. Maybe some of these conflicts are more complicated than blaming White men for everything which is really the basis of these departments.
The problem is that the system is basically designed to suppress dissent. Men are more likely to rebel and question authority which is needed in these subjects. However it’s the conforming student that is rewarded and encouraged to take on post grad study. Most of these students are female or effeminate males.
We can pretend that none of this matters but when these grads go into public policy they bring their fuzzy blank slate leftist theories that have been tried a thousand times. What are we paying these professors to do exactly? Is it working?
acementhead, you’re a blockhead.
Jesus was a historical figure. Secular historians agree with this. The Jesus of faith is another matter.
Not all religions are harmful. Western civilization is based on Christianity.
I’m a biological materialist Christian so I look at religion from 2 perspectives.
As a biological materialist, I know that there are many things I will never know while I am alive. When I die and enter my next phase, many mysteries will be revealed, like who or what created planet earth. For now, I am grateful from a biological perspective to be a Western woman. From natural law, we can see that bad behaviour leads to bad consequences. Druggin’, boozin’, and floozin’ lead to broken hearts, diseases, financial problems – a/ka/ the wages of sin.
Coming from a Christian background, I can see the good that Christianity did for the West. It wasn’t perfect, but its much better than Islam, Hinduism, Judaism and other religions.
I suggest that you first wage war on Judaism and Islam. Most Christians are not problems.
. . . maybe Tinder might help turn that frown upside down – if not, Grinder.
Well for example, evolution by natural selection as a theory for speciation is a false theory that is mathematically impossible.
https://www.hoover.org/research/mathematical-challenges-darwins-theory-evolution-david-berlinski-stephen-meyer-and-david
I could link spam other instances but I’ll leave it there.
You’re in the world of abiogenesis friend.
I’m going to give you some links for not just Christian apologetics but Christian vindication.
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/08/22/yale-computer-scientist-david-gelernter-abandons-darwinism/
One of the top computer scientists in the world has abandoned evolution as non viable. It turns out trannie and commie anthropologists are quantitatively retarded, and real scientists like David Gelertner with actual skills are rejecting their speculations and distortions.
https://english.stackexchange.com/questions/266975/word-for-a-prediction-about-the-past
Evolution isn’t a science. It’s at best a meta-physics, but arguably with less grounds then Christian metaphysics.
Postdiction isn’t science. And atheists don’t suffer it anywhere except evolution.
https://infogalactic.com/info/Postdiction
You can’t predict the past.
https://m.phys.org/news/2019-01-bird-beaks-food-previously-thought.html
Key use cases for evolution were nothing kf the sort. Galapagos bird specimens’ beaks have nothing to do with adaptation to food sources.
http://www.amnation.com/vfr/archives/012477.html
Dawinians themselves are very cagey about speciation.
“In their 2005 book, The Plausibility of Life: Resolving Darwin’s Dilemma (dilemma? dilemma? Darwin has a dilemma?), evolutionary scientists Marc Kirschner and John Gerhart come right out and declare that up to this point, evolutionary science has not shown how Darwinian evolution produces new organs, new species, new life forms.”
Kirschner and Gerhart have admitted evolution doesn’t and can’t explain speciation.
http://www.unz.com/article/are-atheists-genetic-mutants-a-product-of-recent-evolution/
Atheism is a form of autism. Atheists tend to be genetically malformed and suffer from abnormal brain formation and sub-normal brain functioning.
Atheism is like having Downs Syndrome. Unfortunate, but atheists praise science so they dare not question it.
http://m.nautil.us/issue/9/Time/evolution-youre-drunk
Practically everything evolution predicts is wrong.
Biologists predicted genome size would increase over time, and that was wrong.
Biologists then predicted that gene number would increase over time, and that was wrong.
Biologists predicted that complex body parts would develop after simpler body parts, and that was wrong.
Biologists have now found that the oldest living ancestor of animals, comb jellies, already had brain, nervous system, and muscles, and that sponges later lost those genes. Complexity was there at the start.
Biologists have also found, through experiment, that most mutations cause a loss of complexity.
One could go on.
But the key lie of materialism is the random creation myth. It is a myth. Evolution is not a valid theory. Something new is required.
“Quit conflating multiple issues. The Russian collusion thingy is DEAD.”
Actually, it’s quite alive, friend.
“Please recognize that your hatred of our president is the product of a disease, not reason.”
Please recognize that your support of a president who clearly engaged in numerous illegal activities is a product of willful ignorance on your part.
Women, Blacks and Jews never should have been allowed to vote, serve on juries, or hold public office.
Good Lord. The “feminist movement” is controlled by Jewish plutocrats just like both major political parties. Yes, we’re too weak to slap down the trannies, as much as we’d like to, but then again, you White gentile males are too weak to control your own damned borders, and for precisely the same reason.
Are you looking for a pat on the head or something? Like the others, you have no case against women, nothing but an unsubstantiated opinion.
Maybe it is a bit much, but I’m absolutely sick to the back teeth of that type of woman. They don’t speak for me and I utterly loathe them and the world they’re forcing on us.
Jayne is correct that little girls are frequently murdered in the cradle in countries that have the kinds of policies many unz commenters advocate. I notice you don’t much seem to care about that. You’re more outraged that a woman might get bent out of shape for being blamed for things we had nothing to do with, like Jewish political correctness.
The deadliest words in the world: “It’s a girl.”
200,000,000 women are missing from the world today.
Two! Hundred! Million!
If you are so fond of patriarchy, perhaps rural I do would suit you better. Shall I help you pack?
Nice post and I think Disqus is definitely a Deep State operation.
“First!”
I forget the name of a weekly Takimag columnist (who was rather boring and since dropped) as no one would read his weekly article, but yet there was a fierce race by regular Takimag Disqus commenters to post “First!” every late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning immediately after it was posted. It was quite amusing. Anyway, it lasted a couple of months until Taki got rid of the whole Disqus thing. I think he loathed most of the Disqus commenters.
Anyway, I never miss the brilliant Jim Goad’s weekly column or his “The Week That Perished.” It’s better than the old American Spectator “Enemy of the Week.”
With ~1,000,000 abortions per year, the US is adding 500,000+ girls to that number every 365 days.
Among all the other things you Western gals do better than men, you kill-off your younger sisters in truly impressive numbers.
Congrats Rosie, you’ve come a long way baby!
But that FemiNazi is threatening white males here who hardly oppress women in this day and age, and talking about patriarchy in the West these days is ridiculous as it hardly exists any more, at least in white society. I bet she’s not campaigning against muslim female genital mutilation or muslim practices in the west such as the rapes and other abuses, or the importation of more foreign rapists, and so on. But if she did really start up some such anti-patriarchal activities a lot of the men here would support her. She views contemporary society as if it’s still the 19th Century. Real lunatic.
But for many of us watching the TrannyTyrrany take on the FemiNazis is going to be fun. He … he …
… Ok, we’ll take your word on that one
Thanks. Here’s another way of dealing with atheists.
The most fundamental questions a person can ask are: Whence did I come? Why am I here? Where do I go when I die? Why is there something instead of nothing? A writer wrote about the “strangeness of being alive.”
Cucks can’t counter atheists with these questions. Now, some people may just say that they are alive, will live their lives and just see what happens after they die. That’s fine.
But the idea that this is all there is makes no sense. I’m too curious a person to accept atheist arguments.
Back about 6 years ago the Alternate types were what I then called liberal by which I meant racialist, feminist, homophile but very short on class and economic analysis which was what I called real left and identified with.
Then I began to see “The Jews” – the mention of which was of course anathema on that site. I left for places like this. But around the time of Clinton’s candidacy the commenters went batshit anti-Trump and I saw that even though I did not particularly like him myself Now I will occasionally take a peak and I will call some of what I see Bolshevik
I hear what you are saying Rosie. Just stay open. If whites are ever to take this country back from the Jews, the plutocrats and their allies, we are going to have to come together on the basis of meritocracy and national socialistic principles. Not Patriarchy, Not libertarianism. SOME of us guys in WN know this. Others will learn. 52 % of the white population are not going back to the supposed good old days of male dominance. Without YOU we men have no chance to take back our country without a violent revolution which most of the tough guys on this site are no more ready for than I am
A lot of this STEMISM is just anti intellectualism. Of course social science is bullshit but the Jews made it so. Originally social science was a way to think critically and empirically about a society by combining history, biology, and empirical sociology. The Jews turned it into abstract self serving theorizing. It would not be bad to have cadres who are trained in the OLD social science
Lets take it back from the Jews.
I’m not at all convinced of that. I suspect at least half of those abortions are sought under pressure by a man who doesn’t want to take responsibility for their child. Abortion has been a great deal for men.
No, she doesn’t. She is protesting Unz writers and commenters who advocate for a reactionary backlash against women, often so extreme in nature that they would indeed reduce us to the status of women in Third World hellholes.
How old are you? 12?
Juvenile comment. The purpose of religion is to bind people together in a shared purpose. It does not matter whether the religious stories which narrate this purpose to the flock are true or not. What matters is whether the priestly caste’s rationalisation (of these stories) comprises a good system for providing society with purpose, for inculcating young people into this purpose and so on. The Protestant rationalization of the crucifixion of Christ is an excellent system for a variety of reasons, and this is proven by the comparative advancement of societies that were subject to it.
BTW I thin it is empirically proven that a religious societies tend to out-compete ideologically-liberal or Godless or ‘heathen’ societies.
Typical feminist sense of entitlement – threatening to use the legal system because her sacred and noble gender has been criticized. This despite the fact that her own feminist ideology does nothing but negatively critique males and masculinity, as does her own post. Unbelievable hypocrite and sense of entitlement. Vile.
You can’t sue for defamation on behalf of groups, only individuals. That said, her frustration is more than understandable. Criticism is one thing; lies and scapegoating are something different.
Achilles, I take it you are commenting on the TakiMag commenters specifically now. I don’t remember the anti-Trump bit, but perhaps I had already quit reading the comments by then, and we both know, a while later comment were gone. (There are 3 or 4 writers there I like though – Jim Goad is number 1.)
See, my problem with the format was, when people did get into the more trivial/boring discussions, I couldn’t tell until I mashed “See More” or whatever, just to read one reply. The system itself made following comments tedious. Mr. Unz’s way, showing everything except comments by people you ignore (never done that yet) is the best to me. Granted, it can make for slightly longer page loads, but more importantly, the page takes more memory if you have dozens of tabs open (guilty as charged!)
What I meant to say last time is that the key difference is that Disqus stores the comments vs. one’s database on a server (often just somewhat, I should add) under one’s control. That means that Disqus can add some censoring algorithm, and there’s nothing the site owner can do about it. When Disqus does something, even a smaller thing like putting asterisks to replace cuss-words, that then happens at every site that uses Disqus. If they trash your comment, the site owner has no recourse. F**k Disqus! (Hey, WT??)
To every action there is a reaction. It is the FemiNazis who started all the division and hating on the men. So if men won’t reciprocate with love, so what?
UNZ writers and commenters are far from implementing anything. It’s more like a gentlemen’s debating club. It will not be the UNZ commentariat that will reduce you to that, it will be the Islamisation of Europe and Third Worldisation of USA through immigration, and UNZ writers and readers are not responsible for that. You define what is your problem and a strategy to solve it otherwise that is where you’re heading regardless of the Unz Review.
Yes I know the principle of defamation (although unsure of how it works in the US),
On your second point, the article is well-researched (there is no “lying” that I am aware of), and of course criticism necessarily involves blame. The level of blame the author ascribes to women is totally proportionate, he just describes what he believes to be the consequences of their natural tendencies (cites evidence for these) where society constrains (or does not constrain or encourages) these in certain ways. How on earth can you complain about that and start throwing around your tedious feminist/Political Correctness cliches in response (“reactionary backlash”, “scapegoating”, “third-world hellholes” etc?
Females’ collective nature results in bad as well as good social outcomes when freed, encouraged or constrained in certain ways, as does men’s. Why do you think your gender should be uniquely immune from discussion of this, including discussion of where a lack of constraint or excess of constraint of whatever leads to bad social outcomes (“blaming women”)? Bizarre and wrong.
If you were to graph the decline of Western Civilization, you would find that the decline inveresly matches the rise and implementation of 1960s civil rights legislation and court opinions mandating equality among groups and sub-groups who are, by nature, unequal. To deny this, is to deny the obvious.
What’s “rural I do”? Is it a place? Never heard of it. And no thanks, I know it appalls you and your fellow womyn power “activists” to have to accept diversity of opinion, especially from a woman. I want nothing from any of you and I’ll stay right where I am. Maybe you can call the internet police and add a complaint alongside Jayne though. I’m sure that if you got any real power you’d force all people that don’t agree with you, into a gulag somewhere. Your types always do.
What do YOU do for women in those countries? Maybe you should tell your crusading sisters to direct their do gooding fervor towards those poor oppressed women instead of ruining the West. I’d definitely support them getting birth control though, nothing worse for a woman (or anyone) than a world full of low IQ browns and blacks. But of course that’s racist and white people are the problem and we should just drop dead, and let the browns and blacks take over. They’re so good to, and for, women!
I just find it amusing that you can talk about Jewish power but seem unaware that feminism is a wholly Jewish creation and it’s creating the exact society it’s supposed to. Women like you whining about men and do gooding for the dusky hordes that will slit your throat the second they get a chance. Not having children but infecting other people’s children with stupid and unrealistic ideas and resentments. Hating men because they don’t…what? Kiss your ass enough? Here in the west they certainly aren’t oppressing anyone.
I’d take “rural I do” over wherever you are, wherever it is. Oh wait the problems are in all the major cities in this country and the West, already! At least there won’t be FGM there like in little Mogadishu (Minnesota) or acid attacks like London, or targeted grooming and rapes like in Rotherham! Can you walk down the street in wherever you are and not worry about assault? Who is more likely to assault you? Not those evil white men, but of course they’re the problem. Lol. You people are insane.
But, I thought you all were equal, and have ‘agency’. How could men possibly coerce so many so many strong and independent women into killing their unborn girls?
To boot, you have the power of the state to make sure you get what you want. Wasn’t it nice of the state, run by the white patriarchy no less, to grant you special privileges in exchange for your votes?
The reality is, that you could exchange the entire representative establishment to women, from the local and the federal, and when it all runs off the rails even more than it has . . . and you’d still blame men for your failure.
The real kicker is, not only have you been killing your girls in utterly amazing numbers for almost 50 years, much of that fetal tissue was apparently repurposed and sold on the open market, often to research labs heavily staffed by men.
Child sacrifice is alive and well.
The only thing women hate more then men is each other, and themselves.
You’re not empowered, you’re a cartoon, a caricature of of self loathing narcissism.
“Please recognize that your support of a president who clearly engaged in numerous illegal activities ”
I would that note the crimes and the evidence to support the same.
Except that feminists didn’t “start it.” Men did, by treating women as chattel. Remember?
Why do we have female-only chess leagues?. Why do we have female-only Math Olympiads?.
Very few women are geniuses and this has been noted throughout history.
No, it doesn’t. You can criticize a person for observable behaviors. Blame relates to consequences of behaviors. This author is well within his rights to express his opinion about women’s behavior, but to claim a causal relationship between said behaviors and the destruction of academia is entirely speculative.
A correlation in time would be the least you would need to prove such a causal relationship, though it certainly wouldn’t be sufficient. The student body of Oberlin college was over one-third female back in the 1830s. Women have been going to college for a very long time.
You’re free to have this discussion all you want, but you are not entitled to make claims about females’ collective nature and any bad consequences of same with no evidence, and even if you do have evidence, you should expect to be criticized if you insist on draconian remedies in excess of what is needed to remedy your complaint. In other words, your burden is not only to prove that women are causally “to blame,” but also that the only remedy is the absence of women, rather than, say, robust protections for students’ freedom of speech and an end to harassment of dissidents on campus.
I never denied that, nor did I ever claim that women and men are equal in abilities and aptitudes.
Rosie,
I’m actually for woman having equal opportunities and not being discriminated against, but not to be given preference, affirmative action, or positive discrimination. You may think that is necessary to correct past injustices but it’s now been reversed and things have gone too far in the other direction. Women are now present in employment throughout society and have even encroached on traditionally male jobs for which very very few women are suited.
I’m not resentful, I just find so much of what is going on to be absurd. When I was 8 years old there were only two genders, men were men and women were women, homosexuals weren’t gay, feminazis were few and far between, and trannies were non-existent. Sure it wasn’t perfect, but now it’s even worse in many respects. So of course I can’t take all this so seriously and have to laugh. I don’t think we can turn the clock back but this will go crashing down or people will just turn very crazy.
You are an embarrassment to womankind. You are as hysterical as Jayne, without the mitigation of having been provoked.
First of all, I am a White national socialist and I’m not known around these parts for “do gooding for the dusky hordes.” Second of all, I have six children. Third of all, feminism is not a Jewish creation. Feminism goes way back in Western civilization. I would date it back to the beginning of the end of coverture, wherein good White men (fathers and judges) decided that women shouldn’t be property.
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2007144
I assure you I don’t judge White men by the cretins here at Unz. I am well aware that the vast majority of White men do not agree with them at all. Only 5% of men consider themselves “anti-feminist.”
Nothing. My chief concern is securing the existence of our people and a future for White children, an impossibility so long as the dissident Right continues to disgrace itself with irrational hatred of women.
That 200 million nonsense extrapolates assuming gender parity at birth. Humans normally birth more males which then die off in greater numbers.
Aging populations will have more females for obvious reasons.
You’re a white supremacist Neo colonial masquerading as a feminist.
Because men are better at chess and math than women. What has that to do with the topic at hand, that is, whether women have or have not “ruined academia” and, if so, what should be done about it.
There is no doubt whatsoever about the fact of female infanticide and its causes. If you want to quibble about numbers, go ahead.
You woman-haters are so predictable. Any demand that you take your share of responsibility is always depicted as a refusal to take our own share of blame.
https://www.thecut.com/2017/09/hugh-hefner-playboy-magazine-abortion-rights.html
Blame “relates to” identifying what is causing a particular fault to manifest. You would then put in place measures to so that this fault can be corrected. He isn’t recommending retributive justice and this isn’t the intent.
His opinion about women’s general nature is referenced by third-party sources.
You acknowledge the correlation in time between the civil rights movement and decline in academic output in a post below, so I think you acknowledge a casual relationship below (increased participation of females is one of many underlying factors that have changed as a result of this movement and since that time).
Matters relating to social policy aren’t testable in controlled conditions and in laboratories like some scientific theories. Ideas as to how to mitigate faults (e.g. observed decline in the quality of academic output) come from a well-developed (as per this author’s) understanding of the nature of things and humans, and then seeing how mitigatory policies designed in light of this understanding work out in real-life.
He’s not talking about the effect of women attending colleges as students. Rather the effect of women managing/participating in the accumulation of knowledge in particular academic areas of study, or the accumulation of knowledge in academia being ‘feminized’ in terms of its approach.
– It is clear that female participation in the process of accumulating knowledge has increased a great deal since the 1960s (as well as many other factors changing, to do with greater participation of different people and wider social/morality etc)
– You have admitted that there is a decline in quality since the 1960s below.
– Therefore the “evidence” comes from the casual relationship between entry and decline which you yourself admit exists (although of course it is possible to attribute blame to other of the many changes in underlying factors since the 1960s).
– In light of the casual relationship (evidence) which you acknowledge exists, he has posited a theory that – among the many underlying factors which have changed since the 1960s – women’s increased participation (not as students, but in the process of accumulation of knowledge in academic study) has had deleterious effect (again on accumulation of knowledge).
– He has supported his theory with references as to the nature of females – i.e hist theory is supported by scientific study into the nature of things.
– Proof of his theory would come from implementing policy in light of this theory. There can be no other means of establishing any proof.
#
As above, no-one knows what measures would be proportionate to the objective of increasing quality, and which would be “draconian” with respect to that objective. This would have to be tested. This if you agree that the most important objective is to increase quality of output – not to increase quality while at the same time considering a moral duty to be fair or give equal treatment to different groups of people in light of “historical injustice” or some other means of diluting the former objective to the benefit of the latter.
Irrespective of who has a burden of proof, we should attempt to prove the theories in this piece given how persuasive they are – and so let’s design policies in light of the understanding it creates and then implement them. I agree.
Policies relating to student’s freedom of speech are not directly/clearly related to the process of academia attaining knowledge in particular fields (students are just students, not academics), so we can dismiss these as effective alternative remedies straight away.
I never said it was, but when the most draconian measures are the first resort, the obvious conclusion to be drawn s that irrational, punitive animus is behind the proffered remedy.
I don’t think I acknowledged any such thing, but in any event, I’ll grant the premise. You still can’t prove that women are to blame for that.
You can’t prove that women are to blame and you admit it. Given that, at the very least, you are required to entertain less restrictive remedies that do not violate women’s rights. Only if those fail can you, in good faith, insist on more draconian measures. Of course, no less draco ian measures can be tried because Jews run the media and the universities.
Therein precisely lies your problem. You must prove not only that women’s presence in academia was a contributing factor in the rise of political correctness. Not even proof that it was a but-for cause will do. Rather, you must prove that women’s presence would have produced political correctness even without Jewish influence and moreover exclusion is the only remedy. Presumably, White men aren’t planning to hand academia over to Jews again, so there is no need to exclude women.
Another problem you have is that women in general are not the relevant class. Tne relevant class is women who are qualified to study in a university. Far too many mediocre students, both Male and female, who are not really capable of independent, critical thinking, are attending university now.
We are not going to accept your willingness to restrict our rights and privileges based on armchair speculation about “women’s nature.”
This is a fair point.
Many on the alternative Right are crude coarse and vulgar in how they talk about women.
But you’re intimating that any discussion or critique of women in academia is an expression of irrational hatred of women.
That’s wrong yes?
The author of this piece hasn’t expressed hatred, just some patterns. What’s wrong with that?
Rosie why don’t you have a look at all the social engineering legislation just passed or pending in Australia and New Zealand.
Abortion to birth, with criminal penalties for giving information to women about the risks of abortion, in NSW and New Zealand.
Euthanasia, supported especially by women who live longer and don’t want to be lonely, in Victoria and New Zealand, and soon Queensland, Western Australia, and New South Wales.
Legalisation of cannabis, led by a young woman called Chloe Swarbrick and a young female Prime Minister called Jacinda Ardern, in New Zealand.
Imposition of hate speech laws on New South Wales by Gladys Berejiklian.
And in NZ it was Helen Clark who legalised gwy civil unions and prostitution.
Women are at the forefront of social engineering.
What are your views on abortion. Did you know that every year in Australia two thirds of the prospective white children are aborted? That’s led by women.
Yes measures should be proportionate to the harm but you’re refusing to acknowledge the scale of the harm
Women shouldn’t be working. There, I said it. Women working has debased currency and is leading to 45% of women over 30 being single and childless by 2030.
You must be really good looking to have a husband given your very strong and grating opinions.
Jewish management took it over a few years ago
Why did Taki magazine stop its comment section? It use to have very good comments
Ok thanks for granting that we should prove this. According to your logic, we should therefore remove women and then see whether this is effective towards reducing Political Correctness. Because that is the only way we can work towards proof.
By the way, I do agree with you that the all-encompassing ideology which flows from the story of the holocaust is the problem (i.e. Political Correctness), that it is completely deranged and evil, and that it has replaced and destroyed a far better – immeasurably better – basic moral system provided by the German Protestant rationalisation of the crucifixion of Jesus.
By the way I don’t see this article as saying/recommending that women should be removed, rather the idea is that the general character of academic study be masculine and male-dominated. That doesn’t infer removal of women, just that they work within a male-dominated framework and that that shouldn’t be diluted or altered to accommodate females’ nature.
If you want proof of that theory in your text above – which doesn’t properly represent the article I don’t think – then this necessitates a policy of removing all women to see whether PC withers away. I’ve no doubt it wouldn’t and prob agree with you that it runs deeper than that.
Again, as per the above, I think the idea is properly controlling the environment relating to accumulation of knowledge in academia according to masculine sensibilities and not diluting this on any other account or interest – accommodation of sensitivities, equal participation for those not particularly gifted and so on. These latter are feminine in character according to the author and I agree with him. But agree with your point-of-view that this can’t be corrected without completely reorganising the morality that sadly now underpins our society.
As above.
Agree.
Wrong and immoral, Accumulation of knowledge about the truth of the world is an end in itself. It is of such importance that it should be governed only with the above objective (accumulation of knowledge) in mind. It is elitist, as per selection for an elite soccer team. Your rights as a female and mine as a male are completely irrelevant and subordinate to that and the above objective should never be diluted by what you or I think our privilege or right to entry – either as an individual or in a group sense – should be because of some confused sense of history or whatever it might be.
I don’t know exactly what the best criteria for selection should be, but I don’t think it should take into account individual or group rights, just whatever evidence suggests will produce the best results.
You are statistically more likely to be raped or assaulted by a white male if you are a white or Asian female.
Rosie has six four-legged children.
Intelligent women are an abomination before God, literal transsexuals corrupted by male DNA, and must be sterilized and deported to Africa, at any cost.
So you’re asking me to read an article concerning a famous Crypto Jew & Pornographer, to get his thoughts on taking a masculine approach to responsibility concerning female reproductive ‘health’ issues?
Do I have that right?
Beyond viewing pregnancy as a disease and/or disorder, with your ability to reason it’s official, you are definitely a woman.
Until relatively recent times, women attended college to become better women, wives, and helpmates, not to become men, something they, by nature, can never be.
She’s a single mom..
I am not intimating that any discussion or critique of women in academia is an expression of irrational hatred of women.
The fact that Mr. Welton hasn’t expressed any hatred doesn’t mean he isn’t hateful. I don’t buy his dispassionate academic schtick. Everything he writes here is some sort of go at women. You see, I notice patterns, too.
That is nonsense. The media is at the forefront of social engineering. The sex of the marionettes in elected office matters not at all. Jewish plutocrats decide which nonprofits get funding to promote their agenda. The real question is where are the White male billionaires? Why won’t they bankroll a White advocacy or pro-life movement?
Hmmm. So most men are unwilling to marry women who think we should have equal rights? Are you sure you want to take that position?
Except when it’s not. Especially in India where rural females have a higher death rate around puberty which seems to be a historical phenomenon.
White women like you go there to stop Hindu teenage marriages giving Muslims a fertility advantage.
We have no sympathy for you and are just waiting for you to africanize so we can settle scores.
Fkn bitch.
Nope. Six biped and three quadrupeds.
The entire concept of rights is bat shit anglo bull shit.
You have responsibilities and duties.
Men are supposed to die in war.
Women birth soldiers.
Anything else is blasphemous and leads to civilizational death.
Before you start ranting about anglo colonialism let’s get an accurate timeline.
1750 no anglo colonies in India
1800 Coasts
1850 whole country
1900 eve of ww1, legal parity
1950 reverse migration
2000 Indians established politically in anglosphere
2050 racist whites like Rosie head to gulags and Indians replace Jews as ruling class of West. 😉
That, or you readopt your old faith and we drop the whole deal. 🙂
Maybe if you wouldn’t get them pregnant at 13, that wouldn’t happen as often.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC411126/
REALLY? You are postulating that intellect is more beneficial to humanity than empathy (AKA heart). How has that worked out for most of us so far? Perhaps it is time to bring forth a new paradigm.
Oh I see. Thanks for explaining.
I was taking abut Alternet, not Taki. I like Taki actually. I link to it sometimes – usually to read Sailer. But I never would have read Taki back when I was on Alternate. I was really some kind of Left until I got red pilled about 3 years ago
The question is how many baby-daddies does she have, and how much in public assistance does she receive?
Right. So Mr Welton hasn’t engaged in hatred but the facts he has identified are intrisically hateful. Even though they are true they are hateful because they show negative facts about women, and therefore they shouldn’t be expressed.
Hate facts in other words.
You exemplify what he just said about women with the censorious and authoritarian personalities.
All that matters is whether or not what he says is true. The fact that hypergamy is true isn’t ‘having a go at women’.
Your approach to hate speech is no different to a Muslim or a communist or a trannie. It’s not true and it’s hate speech if it offends me. Just another oblivious solipsist.
Well you have a kernel of truth with respect to the media but this is an interdependent relationship. The media present ideas and it is women primarily who respond to them and enact them. Men seeking to attract women then produce the ideas they think women will accept so they are viable sexual partners. This bad habit is what Heartiste is combatting. And yes, men are susceptible as well. But the consumer market is the province of women.
Female susectibility to social proofing and conformity within a given social situation is another example of female tendencies which are true regardless of your sensibilities.
This has been observed in every revolution.
I’m not reacting to you as a woman, I’m reacting to your amusing exemplification of the stereotypes you claim don’t exist.
What’s your position on abortion, or the state of case law on alimony, child support, no fault divorce law, and affirmative action for women, and female sex as a protected attribute in law. Jews and Jewish women are at the forefront of these social issues but women are eager recipients of the zero sum benefits.
Don’t be like the alt retards who blame Jews exclusively for everything.
Here is a concrete example of how feminists have prevented the recovery of the US economy and infrastructure.
https://archive.is/A0j1u
“Consider what just happened with the $787 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009…
Men are bearing the brunt of the current economic crisis because they predominate in manufacturing and construction, the hardest-hit sectors, which have lost more than 3 million jobs since December 2007. Women, by contrast, are a majority in recession-resistant fields such as education and health care, which gained 588,000 jobs during the same period…
The National Organization for Women (NOW), the Feminist Majority, the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, and the National Women’s Law Center soon joined the battle against the supposedly sexist bailout of men’s jobs…
Romer and Bernstein delivered “The Job Impact of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Plan” on January 10. They estimated that “the total number of created jobs likely to go to women is roughly 42 percent.” Lest anyone miss the point, they added that since women had held only 20 percent of the jobs lost in the recession, the stimulus package now “skews job creation somewhat towards women”…
Women’s groups were appalled. Grids? Dams? Opinion pieces immediately appeared in major newspapers with titles like “Where are the New Jobs for Women?” and “The Macho Stimulus Plan.” A group of “notable feminist economists” circulated a petition that quickly garnered more than 600 signatures, calling on the president-elect to add projects in health, child care, education, and social services and to “institute apprenticeships” to train women for “at least one third” of the infrastructure jobs. At the same time, more than 1,000 feminist historians signed an open letter urging Obama not to favor a “heavily male-dominated field” like construction: “We need to rebuild not only concrete and steel bridges but also human bridges.” As soon as these groups became aware of each other, they formed an anti-stimulus plan action group called WEAVE– Women’s Equality Adds Value to the Economy.
No matter that those burly men were the ones who had lost most of the jobs. The president-elect’s original plan was designed to stop the hemorrhaging in construction and manufacturing while investing in physical infrastructure that is indispensable for long-term economic growth. It was not a grab bag of gender-correct programs, nor was it a macho plan–the whole idea of economic stimulus is to use government spending to put idle factors of production back to work.
The president-elect responded to the protests by sending Jason Furman, his soon-to-be deputy director at the National Economic Council, along with his senior aides to a meeting organized by Kim Gandy and Feminist Majority president Eleanor Smeal. Gandy described the scene:
I can’t resist saying that this meeting didn’t look like the other transition meetings I attended. In addition to the presence of more women, the room actually looked different–because Feminist Majority President Ellie Smeal had asked that the chairs be set in a circle, with no table in the center.
The senior economists listened attentively as Gandy and Smeal and other advocates argued for a stimulus package that would add jobs for nurses, social workers, teachers, and librarians in our crumbling “human infrastructure” (they had found their testosterone-free slogan). Did Furman mention that jobs in the “human infrastructure”–health, education, and government–had increased by more than half a million since December 2007?
Romer and Bernstein delivered “The Job Impact of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Plan” on January 10. They estimated that “the total number of created jobs likely to go to women is roughly 42 percent.” Lest anyone miss the point, they added that since women had held only 20 percent of the jobs lost in the recession, the stimulus package now “skews job creation somewhat towards women.”
In triumph, Gandy, Smeal, and their sister activists turned their attention to Congress. They perfected a special “handshake pitch” for members of Congress to be used when reminding them of the importance of rebuilding our human infrastructure, intoning, “That infrastructure is fragile too.” With Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on board, the revised recovery act sailed through Congress, and President Obama signed it into law on February 17.
Right again. It is now four months since the bill was signed into law. A recent Associated Press story reports: “Stimulus Funds Go to Social Programs Over ‘Shovel-ready’ Projects.” A team of six AP reporters who have been tracking the funds find that the $300 billion sent to the states is being used mainly for health care, education, unemployment benefits, food stamps, and other social services. According to Chris Whately, director of the Council of State Governments, “We all talked about ‘shovel-ready’ since September and assumed it was a whole lot of paving and building when, in fact, that’s not the case.” At the same time, the Labor Department’s latest (June 5) employment report shows unemployment rates of 8 percent for women and 10.5 percent for men. “Unprecedented” is what Harvard economist Greg Mankiw called the new 2.5 percentage-point gender gap. “It’s the highest male-female jobless rate gap in the history of BLS [Labor Department] data back to 1948,” said Mark Perry.”
So we had a crisis in male employment and Civic and urban infrastructure which Obamas stimulus was meant to ameliorate.
Instead, women like you ignored the actual empirical needs of the country and through nauseating and ruthless political lobbying ensured most of the money went to secondary and unnecessary female occupations.
So when women aren’t designing bridges that fall down in Orlando and it’s illegal to stop them because discrimination, they’re parasitically siphoning money away from empirically determined national priorities for useless female oriented welfare.
There is a real argument that women are destroying the United States civic infrastructure. That wasn’t the Jews ma’am. That was women, being women and using the government to benefit themselves at the expense of the national interest.
Those women, like you, should have been told to keep quiet, and be subordinate to the national interest.
You need to learn to listen and just be a bit more circumspect yes? You aren’t as intelligent or as informed as you think you are.
Truth facts about women aren’t personal attacks on you.
I have sympathy for Rosie.
She’s had kids, she deserves respect, and some looking after.
Maybe I shouldn’t be so hard on her. Women do need to be made welcome in the Right, but just without the bad ideas that necessitated it in the first place.
But I’ll be damned if I side with an apparent Indian over one of my own.
Imagine being an Indian woman in India and surrounded by the Bob and Vagene experts.
So basically because biology both reproductive and sympathy-social wise favors women, Governmental policy & social culture needs to favor men to balance it out.
The only batshit part of it was the mistaken belief in the universalism of the universalism.
The Dravidians can be mpressive. But if they’re going to behave like that to white women they will be removed as well.
I don’t need your gormless common cause pajeet. I can program better then any of you smelly chewers and we would be better off without you.
H1bs should be cancelled and all Indians at the very bare minimum should be made to renounce Indian citizenship.
Rosie shouldn’t think for one second that she isn’t welcome. Just that some of the ideas need adjusting, namely that women should be subject to some criticism at this juncture and accept some culpability.
You on the other hand.
Be nice.
Indians will get the chop in South Africa if the Bantu really start chimping out.
Well it’s just the same dynamic as any other form of identity politics.
Jews are now prioritising Jewish interests over US freedom with respect to Boycott Divestment and Sanction.
What women did with the American Reinvestment and Recovery Program was earmark it for women as a wedge lobby against the interests of the American nation.
And smelly Pajeets like Brownboi try and espouse civic nationalism whilst threatening to put white people in gulags and forming the same kind of stultifying caste system that throttles India.
What we are seeing is that Civic nationalism is a ludicrous myth. With every identity Bloc acting against the common interest whilst stating the opposite and white men supposed to simply fund this mass destruction.
Meanwhile all our rights and freedoms are being removed in the background and social command and control imposed against our interests without opposition.
It’s a shit show.
Most of that 800billion couldn’t be traced. It probably went to people like Bnai Birith and the Muslim brotherhood and Saudi sex cults.
And TARP was even worse. It was just another fake program where trillions went into the shadow realm and the US was left to rot.
The US is on the brink.
Anyway I’m getting worked up so I’m going to take a break.
Brownboi is delusional. The Abglo American Cabal is the alliance of ancient commerce that married ancient nobility. Indians have no chance of taking that.
Anyway there it is.
Don’t be mean to Rosie.
Another broad this Jaynie, her moods outrunning her meds by a fair margin, fueled by her wine, demonstrating why women oughtn’t be handed the keys to the arsenal. Jaynie is another in a long line of psychos in the mold of Hillary Clinton.
You aren’t strong, dear. You’re terribly, terribly weak, worthless and hobbled by that little-bitty dysfunctional pea brain.
Sure, Rosie, good for men, the abortions killed their children. Most of those abortions were convenience because she’d sleep with the sperm donor, but she ain’t marrying him. Coerced, right. Then if the women doesn’t abort, she nails him for the child support. Broads hold all the cards, as they should, but don’t say they don’t hold all the cards..
News for you, most abortions are by liberal feminists, the overwhelming majority. Anyone that thinks 70 or 80 million abortions didn’t take out lots more Democrats that were never spawned is just in hideous denial. Especially in swing states, 50 years on after Roe.
In any case, more abortions in, fewer feminists, trannies and gays out. It’s clear it is the feminist Democratic Party-side of the aisle which produces, nurtures and protects such mutants. The more abortions of those sorts, the better. Abortions should be free and encouraged.
Most American women do not possess empathy. The average Man genius or not has more empathy in his little finger than 100 women possess in their whole bodies.
What do you think would happen to their business empires if they did? They aren’t free just because they are rich.
Otherwise, you are quite right – it is not that “women are at the forefront” of this or that bit of engineered social degeneracy, it is always just a venal bunch of useful idiots. The gender of these hirelings is determined by those who pay, but as Congress amply demonstrates, the hirelings come in any form or shape.
I have been working in academia for several decades, and the women I work with are reasonable and pull their own weight – which goes for both the white ones and (gasp) the “women of colour.”
This is exactly why you fail redneck.
Women are not your own in the same way a man telling you something is.
If you still had your pagan faith then you wouldn’t need to choose between listening to sound advice vs controlling women.
I’m also a Sikh, I kill better than your mercury drinking ass and Idgaf about programming.
If you’re going to tell me about the ancient Jews who married whatever christcuck King you had as something to be proud of, I’ll just line up the rest of the whites to kill you anglo tard.
As soon as you start talking about muh empire I’ll start talking about gulags for you.
You’re a jew and you need the rope.
Go white knight some more while you live in fantasies of being the master race.
I know you’re too retarded to see anything but anglicized german christcucks as powerful. You’ll die for your American liberalism rather than reaffirm your ancestral warrior religion simply because some duskier people preserved it better.
Rosie also ain’t new, and don’t need your protection or your dick nigga.
Nobody possesses empathy for fat spregy nerds who think they’re Hitler.
? um, what?
Women either don’t matter or control everything so better to just accept Weapons as the physical manifestation of the Goddess & move on.
Too many Right wingers are spergy nerds who use puritan impulses to shame people for their sexuality.
Half this bs is because of purity spirals or what you people call virtue signaling.
Reality is that every woman would be popping out 7 kids and calling husband God if she could.
Our society and culture(s) ain’t set up right for that.
Just keep fighting, merely existing as a non lib is war unto itself.
Some pompous windbag going by the moniker “Bardon Kaldian” has her noggin so permanently implanted in her rectum that she must need toilet paper in place of nasal cilia. My sense is that this place-holder has to be a jewish female — so many competing atavistic motivations, so many neuroses, such feigned gravitas!
Oh look at that! Another woman, a member of the “sisterhood”, telling me that I’m an embarrassment to women, all because I committed the crime of NOT SHARING YOUR OPINON. How utterly typical and absolutely predictable.
And quit lying. You’re not a mother of six or a white nationalist. I feel deeply sorry for your husband and children.
Where are these statistics? Does this mean actual rape (what Whoopi Goldberg calls “rape rape”) or is it “I slept with a guy when I was drunk and my friends laughed at me so now it’s rape”? So many things are called rape now that I’d need more info. From what I’ve seen and heard, most rape is done by blacks and browns, on all sorts of women, although they prefer white women when possible.
“Women, Blacks and Jews never should have been allowed to vote, serve on juries, or hold public office.”
Fascist.
Apparently they are the only group allowed to paint with broad strokes: #YesAllMen! #NotAllWomen! #BelieveAllWomen!
Truth is independent of human opinion, by definition, but is also discernible by human effort. The idea of “truth” in 20th Century rational philosophy was thought to be an invention of Plato, as there is no hint of it before that — one has “reality” instead of “truth”.
If one derives “truth” from group rights or from inclusion, well, what has been discovered is dependent on human opinion, and changes as the opinion changes. It is therefore not “truth”.
Is truth important? We live in an industrial society — the idea of truth is necessary for the industry that keeps us alive. If what keeps us alive isn’t important, than neither is truth.
Counterinsurgency
I don’t want to believe it, but facts don’t care what anyone believes. We let all three vote and now it’s Clownworld.
Women voting = first thing that happened? BANNED BEER, later endless welfare pimp daddy government programs, democrap presidents, revolving door prisons
Blacks voting = endless gibs for blacks, the bill for Whites, affirmative welfare, massive crime, ruined cities, benefactors of revolving door prisons
Jews voting = forced support of israel, Christianity outlawed in public spaces, institutions hijacked, nepotism, dual loyalty (meaning israel-only), legal usury, bank shenanigans, media monopoly, demographic terrorism
It’s all so tiresome.
Although accurate, the comment would have been better if it had read: Judging by results, women, Blacks and Jews never should have been allowed to vote, serve on juries, or hold public office.
With the exceptions of bearing children, sports, and money making, anything women, Blacks, and Jew do, white males do better.
Giving women and minorities the right to vote has led to the downfall of this once great nation.
“Judging by results, women, Blacks and Jews never should have been allowed to vote, serve on juries, or hold public office.”
White men disagreed. It’s not going to change, anyways. Why waste your time on trivial matters?
“With the exceptions of bearing children, sports, and money making, anything women, Blacks, and Jew do, white males do better.”
In your fantasy world, yes.
Agree with your post, but surely sometimes obscuring or asserting a particular narrative independent of any real effort to discern the truth can be important for survival also.
– As a nationalist, I tend to favour a glorified or even fictional version of the birth and history of my ethnic group/nation, as that is most likely to be conducive to its survival.
– Some socialists prefer a fictional or sanitised version of the nature of creatures – or to obscure the truth about the nature of creatures – perhaps because that is most conducive to ensuring the survival of the weak.
– As per your comment, the interests of technology and industry favour absolute devotion to the truth – e.g. via scientific method – because as-true-as-possible understanding of the nature of things is necessary so that humans can most effectively manipulate our environment (e.g. the nature of plants and agriculture).
A clever moral framework – e.g. Protestant Christianity – can allow for the above to be counterbalanced perhaps.
Taki handed over the runningof Takimag to his daughter.
Husband???
. . . lol . . . good one.
lol. Poor hyperventilating Corvinus, so insecure because he’s worse than white men.
“Men are raised almost exclusively by women.”
I always thought that to raise children is took both a women and a man. I understand that the explosion of single mothers is a problem and I guess they have a hard time in helping a boy become a man.
I guess we should be happy that we were able to be born this day and age.
Don’t to forget to remember that when colleges were segregated the faculties of both institutions were overwhelmingly male.
White males at that. As were practically all public officials, including judges, juries, heads of corporations, and members of Congress. Thanks to racial integration, women’s lib, and mandated equality laws, judges and juries ever became a joke, with sessions of Congress duplicating the antics taking place in the primate section of zoos.
Perhaps you underestimate the esteem in which Feynman was held – within powerful circles (mostly out of fear of his refusal to toe the line) and without. The man in the street knew who he was; they made TV shows about him in which he just got to ramble away as he saw fit.
Can you imagine anyone except Feynman doing the ‘O-ring in ice-water‘ thing live on television? That put an immediate end to any attempt to exonerate NASA for the Challenger disaster. And defending NASA after Challenger was a ‘whole of government’ project.
He just didn’t give a solitary fuck whose nose he tweaked. (And of course Feynman had the grace to point out that the finding wasn’t the result of his solo research).
Dismantling the current (very temporary) idiotic orthodoxy requires a genuine straight-shooter with a high profile in the mainstream media.
In the time I’ve been alive, I honestly can’t think of anyone who fits that bill better than Feynman (Julius Sumner Miller was irascible, but he wasn’t as smart and had nowhere near the public profile; everyone else is too concerned with diplomacy and gravitas).
Maybe Gore Vidal might’ve done it in some other context – Vidal wasn’t scientifically literate, so it’s hard to imagine a situation that would’ve arisen where the same “Mic drop” moment was possible.
A while ago, I came upon this story: Is the “dead Challenger crew” still alive and well? It does come with a pretty telling illustration:
Apparently, all but one have been found alive and well, living either under their own names or under those of assumed twins. There is also a version of the story posted on some flat-Earth site, which I guess is what the PTB do to discredit a story that they can not refute with arguments.
Feynman was of course in on the hoax – after all, it was not his first one.
“Dutton argues that feminization will drive genius-types out of universities, perhaps taking us back to the situation in the early nineteenth century, when such people were often independent scholars who had patrons or who were independently wealthy.”
E Michael Jones, for one
I’ve been saying that the World Wars and the Cold War destroyed the confidence of the European descended, and implied that this was sufficient. I was clearly wrong. The World Wars and the Cold War destroyed the faith of European descended _men_ in Western civilization. That freed non-Western groups, as there was no effective opposition. It also made western _women_ anxious [1] and willing to try almost anything to achieve a sense of safety.
In Shakespeare’s plays,women ordinarily do things that are interest women — holding family together, local prestige, infant care, with the occasional ambition for their husband’s rise (“Macbeth”). If this is impossible (as in “Hamlet” or “Romeo and Juliet”), the women tend to become casualties, or deaths in the two plays cited. When, however, the men thoroughly fail, and women can recover the situation, women take over (“All’s Well That Ends Well”).
Something similar appears to have happened during the Cold War. Western women, seeing their men lose confidence or proposing the waging a suicidal war, largely dropped the usual women’s interests and attempted to take over society, but were hijacked by the various non-Western groups that moved into the power vacuum left by Western men’s collapse of confidence and fear of making decisions.
Counterinsurgency
Until very recently in human history every society had a foundation myth that depicted an ideal society established by God or by God selected people. I suspect that such a myth is essential to any polity, in that it depicts ideals and exempts them from argument.
Industrial society has been very unkind to any myths of any sort. This even includes generally correct archetypes, in particular that of the Mother and the Just ruler. The Marxists attempted to replace myths and archetypes with something they called “Science” but wasn’t. Same with the French Revolutionaries before them, and the contemporary Liberals / Progressives (the 2019 version, not the real Progressives of the AD1800s)
I’m not sure what can be done about this. There is supposedly an old Jewish joke about the subject that highlights the problem:
Rabbi A, losing a 4-1 vote in a five person panel of Rabbis, says “If God could come down and testify, he would side with me!!!” And this time God actually comes down and says “Rabbi A is a holy man; one of my own. He is correct in this matter”
To which the other Rabbis say “So, now the vote is 2 to 3.”
If there isn’t some ultimate authority, the the only authority is human, which can always be overridden later by humans. Postmodernism has abandoned appeal to proof by saying that the real question is who defines what proof it, and _they_ say that only Postmodernists have proof.
So we’re left with a gigantic bar fight that might just transmogrify into a civil war. Not good, but not susceptible to much beyond an appeal to violence and fraud, essentially a revival of the Right of Conquest, one that Antifa has already made.
Frankly, I don’t like the situation.
Counterinsurgency
Not surprising that this article originally appeared on Vdare, a white supremacist, oops, a white male supremacist website, named, obviously for Virginia Dare, who was said to be the first white child born in the United States.
If the writer had bothered to examine non-male oriented history he would have come upon the names and stories of women who were heavily involved in the sciences but whose contributions were expropriated by their male counterparts since, like the author, women as scientists were not taken seriously by male dominated cultures.
Only the bigoted and uninformed will take his misogyny seriously. Sadly, there is no shortage of them.
I’m a woman and I don’t care about women scientists or other identity politics BS. Why do you? And in case you haven’t noticed, we now live in a female dominated society and it absolutely sucks. Give me the male dominated society any day.
Who exactly were they and what was their percentage of the worlds scientific advancement? You can’t just bark out unsupported assertions and expect people other than pathetic virtue signaling morons to take them at face value.
Sunshine, thanks for commenting here.
I inherited my Dad’s genetic predisposition to listen to the other persons’ arguments. So for forty-some years, I’ve been listening to NOW stuff, Steinem and her circle, lesbian separatists, which included a horrific stint of my working for a lesbian manager who used a bullshit lecture on sexual harassment for cock-blocking purposes while she and her buds used the workplace to hit on every vulnerable straight woman in sight, and plenty more. (They did “capture” one, a woman whose 30-year marriage was crumbling, and who quickly adopted a sort of fem-butch look and some seriously nasty man-bashing on the job.)
I’m afraid with the exception of the honorific “Ms.”, I’m not seeing a whole lot of unalloyed benefits to the feminist movement. Our American government has declared straight White dudes as an “enemy of the people” (Ibsen?), sort of, so there’s not a whole lot we can do without appearing, er, uh, transgressive. It’s awful business, but there’s not a lot anyone can do. Thanks again for commenting.
It’s not ‘Industrial Society’ that has demolished the two archetypes you mention – it’s the scientific method.
The problem with archetypes is that real-life analogues will claim the imprimatur afforded by the archetype, when they are actually complete fuckbags.
So there is a requirement for a test, even if ‘A’ is a member of the group who have historically been immune to criticism for archetypal reasons. The requirement to test ‘A’ is more pressing if ‘A’ claims to have the virtues of the archetype.
In fact it’s possible to go further, and to raise the bar: the correct prior for the test of ‘A’ when ‘A’ asserts those virtues, is that the assertion is a falsehood.
.
The ‘Mother’ archetype is less of a problem than the ‘Just Ruler’ archetype, because the “Just Ruler” archetype is predicated on their authority to rule having a moral equivalent to a grundnorm (I will not refer to it as a ‘right’ because there’s no such right).
‘It’s been ever thus‘ doesn’t cut it, nor does ‘The pie will be bigger‘, nor does ‘My rule is the will of(“a Sky Maniac” || “the People”)’ nor does ‘Roving bands of vagabonds will swarm the countryside‘.
The fact that none of those four is satisfactory, can be deduced from very basic principles.
In fact to confect a proof for any of those four things requires such a departure from the claimed (virtuous) basis for authority, that it becomes obvious very quickly that the claimant is descending to bullshit. (e.g., ‘Single peaked preferences‘ as a supposed response to Arrow’s Impossibility theorem – as if every vote is single-issue, and political groups compete for the mode).
.
.
I can never remember the source for the aphorism that goes something like
I did a quick Google for it just now, but couldn’t find it among the dross.
But ask yourself: what type of person ever asserts that they are the right type of person to be a ‘just ruler’? They have to be ignorant of notions of the general will, and/or infected with enormous hubris regarding their ability as a societal helmsman: they are asking for control over a society so that they can run a personal experiment as to whether their worldview is better than leaving everyone the fuck alone.
The point is though… even if some society somehow, somewhere, at some point in time, got nothing but ‘just rulers’… how long would it be before the government was composed of mostly corrupt fuckbags?
From ‘just rulers’ to death squads is a natural, predictable path; it’s the inevitable dynamic consequence of the existence of a huge pool of wealth and power (our lives and our taxes) that are up for grabs in a contest where the most unscrupulous have a comparative advantage.
It is an accepted legal principle in common law jurisdictions that a government may put a person to death for no reason other than advocating that the government should be overthrown. It’s a decision handed down by some robed-and-wigged tax-dependent a couple of hundred years ago, but it’s still canonical – even in countries where the death penalty is abolished (all that does is create a conflict between two bits of law, in which case courts can do whatever is decided upon as the best alternative… i.e., whatever the government wants the outcome to be).
(It’s another one of those things that I keep forgetting to bookmark or snip, and that I can never find at a moment’s notice: next time I find it I will save the link – the key passage in the decision is a doozy, and my memory won’t do it justice).
You ask why I care about identity politics which is not the subject of this article or my comment. I don’t have much use for identity politics but I have even less use and absolutely no respect for the kind of woman bashing that this author and those who follow his swill indulge in, like some dogs who can’t keep from rolling around in horse shit whenever they encounter it.
That we live in a female dominated society is part of the same kind of nonsense. Just look at the faces of those running our corporations and the government at every level. They are predominantly male. I actually should feel sorry for these men who are unable to relate to women as fellow human beings as well as for woman like yourself who wan’t to be told what to do. I’ll be polite and not give you my answer to that question.
If I was exchanging ideas with a group of people whom I respect and not a group of hopeless male chauvinists indulging their hatred of the opposite sex, I might provide you with some names but since this article as well as the comments contain little more than unsupported assertions why should I bother?
Re: http://www.unz.com/article/are-women-destroying-academia-probably/#comment-3541396 , made 2019/11/06 by Counterinsurgency
Today (2019/11/10/07:00S) Zero Hedge had an article [1] on the fall of the USSR. In that article, ZH reported the following:
A senior KGB general in Moscow told me that, a decade earlier, the renowned Soviet physicist Andrei Sakharov had warned the Politburo that failure by Soviet industry to account for deprecation to modernize and replace outdated equipment would provoke a major crisis by 1990. This is exactly what happened.
By 1990, Soviet industry was broken down, outdated or rusted away. The Kremlin could no longer maintain the Soviet welfare state with its free medicine and education, long holidays, vacation spas, early pensions and unaffordable military spending. Arms alone may have accounted for over 40% of Moscow’s budget.
In other words, 40% of Soviet spending was for arms (suitable for AD 1950 but not AD 1980) that had no conceivable use. The day of the integrated air/armor/ infantry battle group were over; any attempt to use such forces after about 1955 would have been met with a nuclear response. The Soviets knew this (they apparently had about 500 tactical nuclear weapons planned for use in West Germany alone) but Stalin had designed USSR industry to make and support such battle groups, and subsequent leaders were never able to change that, largely because of domestic political factors [2]. Too many people’s incomes depended on the industry Stalin had built up, and Soviet civil industry had severe problems with false reporting. So, in essence, the USSR allocated almost all of their capital to unproductive uses.
The US has allocated capital to unproductive uses since the late 1960s, possibly since AD 1960. The US has miss-allocated less of its capital flow than did the USSR, thanks mostly to Shockley’s work in the 1950s and 1960s, and the subsequent growth of microelectronics. However, the US industrial base is severely depleted (“Rust Belt”), and the US is clearly allocating capital flow largely because of domestic political factors (that is, to maintain cities with no economic base).
That’s a surprisingly close analog to the last days of the USSR.
Counterinsurgency
1] https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/miracle-berlin
2] Francis Spufford.
_Red Plenty_.
Well, OK, scientific method is a cause of the end of societal myths. So, arguably, is Aristotelian logic applied to religion [1]. Both have to be widely believed in to maintain an industrial society, and that does make their effect larger.
As for the evil of government, you are right. Government does tend to deteriorate. But, if your argument is accepted, then we’re left with anarchy. The saying “Anarchy may not be very good, but it’s better than no government at all” more or less describes why anarchy is difficult to survive. See Hobbes, _Leviathan_ for the classical argument. The entire Enlightenment rests on the assumption that people prefer life to death, and will choose governmental forms that keep them alive. For example, areas that are raided often have, historically tended to favor feudal governments over centralized governments, as running to the castle of the local feudal leader was more survivable should a highly mobile raiding party be near than was waiting a month or so for the much less mobile central army to swing around.
Right now, the world has no governmental form suitable for industrial society. Even the Chinese form of government, which looks as good now as did the S. Korean and Japanese models c.a. 1990, can run into the same governmental decay and politically necessitated welfare state that took the Tiger out “Asian Tigers”. If the history of Chinese Imperial government is any guide, such a change is highly likely.
This is a problem, but not one that will be solved by “Anarchy may not be very good, but it’s better than no government at all”. The problem is more likely to be “solved” by the disappearance of industrialization (and maybe 6 billion people, even assuming a carrying capacity equal to that of AD 1900) than it is by an industrialized anarchy.
So: please consider Hobbes’ argument.
Counterinsurgency
1] Which is why Islam won’t have anything to do with Aristotelian logic, see:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Incoherence_of_the_Philosophers
Just as I thought, you don’t have anything. Sure there are a few women who made major contributions but, on the whole, sience is a male dominated activity.