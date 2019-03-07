Chinese Diplomat Threatens Russian Journalist with Visa Cancellation, Disses Russian Economy

China is well known for denying visas to overly critical and/or hostile journalists. Write too many bad and unfair things about it and you quietly get the boot, while China maintains plausible deniability. “Oops, your visa application seems to have gotten lost yet again, sorry.” Meanwhile, your employer loses its “on the ground presence” and is now saddled with supporting you at home. And while it is China that has gotten the most flak for such policies, this is in fact something that “democratic” countries such the US (anti-imperialists, socialists), Israel (anti-Zionists), and the Ukraine (Russian reporters) practice as well.
I don’t see anything wrong with this. Hateful, surly laowai have no innate, God-given right to sully their host nation’s soil with their propaganda, which in many cases they can produce at home just as easily. And it also seems to work, at least to the extent that the Western media seems to write far fewer calumnies against China than against Russia, which doesn’t systemically practice this (despite my long-standing suggestions that it should).
What is rather weird is stating such policies out loud and dissing that journalist’s country at large, especially when said country happens to be a strategic partner and not an adversary like Canada.
This is what recently happened to Nezavisimaya Gazeta journalists who wrote about the topical issue of China’s slowing growth. According to their account, the Chinese Embassy became aggressively involved, with its press advisor Gou Yunhai demanding the removal of the offending material: “I’ll tell you categorically that you should immediately delete this article from your newspaper’s website, otherwise you will be blacklisted and you will never be allowed to enter China!”
This seems to have been the article in question (“China will infect the Russian economy with a crisis“) that provoked the official’s ire [machine translation]:
Further deceleration is indicated by the February PMI business activity index. Thus, in the services sector, the PMI index was 54.3 points versus 54.7 points in January. And in the industrial sector, it was 49.2 points against the January value of 49.5 points. As a result, in the industrial sector, this index value was the lowest after March 2016, the Prime agency reports, citing data from the State Statistical Office of China.
Unexpected was the fall of the car market inside the PRC, recorded by industry representatives. In January, the Chinese Passenger Car Association reported that car sales in China in 2018 decreased by 6% to 22.7 million. As it was clarified, this is the first decline in car sales in the country in more than 20 years. …
A different opinion is shared by the first vice-president of the Russian Club of Financial Directors, Tamara Kasyanova. According to the expert, if another US president is elected in 2020, the US approach to China may change, there is a chance that these countries will return to the previous level of trade cooperation, and then in 2021 Chinese GDP growth may even accelerate to 9%.
Apart from the sensationalist title – which, in fairness, may have been the only thing that evidently non-Russophone official read – it’s not even some radical text claiming that China is cooking its GDP figures, which is a topic of some considerable interest today, but a simple citation of economic statistics that, so far as I know, China doesn’t even deny.
The official continued: “You’re lying!!! The Chinese economy slowed down???? We last year showed economic growth of more than 6%, and what is your growth???? Russia will become infected by the Chinese economy??? … Only the GDP of one Guangdong province is much larger than the whole of Russia. Where is our social discontent???? I just felt great discontent in Russian society, especially after Putin’s address.”
Incidentally, that is factually wrong. Russia’s GDP [1.6T/3.8T] is higher than Guangdong’s [1.3T/2.3T] in both nominal and PPP terms as of 2017, even though Guangdong is slightly ahead in GDP per capita terms (nominal only).
Now I wouldn’t treat this as some major scandal, since Chinese diplomats are not exactly well known for their diplomatese around the world, so they can be given some leeway on account of that. At the very least, the Chinese do not openly foment treason and color revolution in Moscow, unlike Russia’s “Western partners.” Furthermore, I think there’s a good chance that diplomat will be disciplined. Boorishness aside, you’re not supposed to be open about denying journalists visas, at any rate.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that NG is a moderately liberal publication, and Russian liberals are the most Sinophobic ideological bloc in Russia (with attendant foreign policy implications). I don’t know if Russia should get riled up by the Chinese harassing Russian liberal journalists, with their penchant for apologizing for the US and promoting its interests, to the same extent as it does over Western countries harassing RT or Sputnik.
However, such attitudes may offer a glance into the sort of reality that countries too deeply drawn into the Sinosphere may find themselves in. It’s probably not going to be a nirvana. Free speech will be restricted as it is under the American sphere, if on different topics. Russia is too large and self-contained for that to be a real risk, but things may turn out otherwise for some of the smaller and more dependent South-East Asian and African countries.
Visa banning hostile journalists might’ve worked a decade ago, but, just as you like to talk about us-russia sanctions having self-escalating dynamics, the same thing started happening with negative press coverage in about 2011, by then it was too late.
Yes, I think the Sinophiles are in for a bit of a rude awakening. China is not a moral paradise, and not even morally healthier than the West. It is simply less powerful and successful than the West, so it can’t act as bad as it wants to.
But as China gets more powerful, people will be in for a shock. Luckily, in my opinion, China has probably peaked, and I don’t think there is any real chance it will be a global superpower.
It’s understandable that people are looking for an alternative to the American imperium, but you’d be foolish to look for it in China.
Is there an alternative? In our lifetimes, anyway (e.g. the next 50 years)?
This seems to an expression of contempt for Russia. Economically, Russia is pleading for deals with China because it has screwed up with its natural partner, the EU. That screw up goes back to 2004 and has been getting worse since. From China, Russia must look as idiotic as Brexit Britain for similar reasons of self over estimation.
The alternative would be working towards a Rennaisance in the West. Renaissances are a common feature of the boom and bust cycle of civilizations. But it may not happen in our lifetime. But it may – I actually don’t think the West is that far gone, its just in a slump.
Ironically, competition from China will be a good stimulus for the West. Especially when China starts acting really arrogant, when it starts thinking it can.
I’ve written about that the Russophilia of the generation that grew up during the Sino-Soviet friendship period is paving the way for the “Russo-contempt” of subsequent generations.
I’d say that many younger Chinese doesn’t even view Russia as an equal partner, but many hope that Russia turns out to be a reliable vassal state/attack dog when Chinese-Western relations turn sour.
A good chunk of China thinks that Russia’s role for China is a reliable mercenary attack dog + natural resource supplier + transit hub to Europe + a source of technology especially in engineering and military. Essentially, a better, safer, and wealthier version of Pakistan.
If Russia doesn’t pull together economically and revive the economic ties with the EU, China will continue to view Russia as a loser nation that can, and should, be taken advantage of, especially when it comes to the younger generation as they simply don’t have much exposure to or interest of Russian culture. The generally low quality Russian expats in China doesn’t help the situation at all.
One of the most important priorities for China (or at least Chinese ordinary citizens ) is air quality, which is particularly in China as a result of coal burning.
Increasing gas supplies to China, will allow conversion of coal burning power stations, to gas burning power stations, and is the key for increasing living standards in China.
In this area Russia is indispensable to help China, and this area will perhaps be of the greatest significance to improving living standards of the ordinary Chinese people during the 2020s and 2030s.
There’s no special possibility for choice between America, Europe (EU) and China.
Culturally, Russia has to be always European (because it is culturally and nationally part of Europe).
But economically, China is the most important growth market.
By the way, consumers in EU are regularly suffering from their protectionist policies and tariffs with China. For example, hipsters in the EU will soon have to pay up to almost doubly more for Chinese electric bikes than will hipsters in Russia, as Russia has a free-trade zone with China, while the EU is going crazy with protectionism and tariffs against China.
All healthy countries practice protectionism, and it always hurts the consumers of that country. It’s a small price to pay for economic health.
In Japan, all those electronic goods that they manufacture are significantly more expensive in Japan than in their export markets.
Right, but there are individuals who seem to look to China as this benevolent paradise that is a moral alternative to America.
It’s a fantasy. I was just in China. There are many excellent individual Chinese people who make great friends, but on the whole, the country will eat Westerners for lunch if they could.
Protectionism doesn’t pay for economic health.
From viewpoint, of certain industries, it can benefit this industry, with the benefit paid by everyone else.
From viewpoint, of overall wealth of nations, it will cost (and this is deeply studied topic academically over centuries).
And it is in this area, the main benefit of Eurasian Economic Union and free-trade agreements with China – saving the government from their recent obsession about “import substitution”.
By the way, this is not to say I oppose Trump’s strategy for trade. Prior to Trump, it is not the case that there was reciprocal free-trade. The EU, for example, has many more tariffs against America, than vice-versa.
So Trump speaks correctly about some of this topic (although expresses himself very unclearly). Tariffs should be used as a punishment for countries which tariff you (the British would also use its navy as “gunboat diplomacy” to open trade in the 19th century).
Maybe for naive people from the West. For Russian people, there should be nothing scary about China. Rather the other way round, Chinese can be scared.
I did not mean on the individual level, during travel. Most Westerners can have a great time in China, with little trouble. I had no serious negative experiences and met many fine people.
I am talking about the mood of the country as a whole towards the West, and even towards each other, and towards life. Ultra harsh competition, little moral restraint, extreme vanity and inferiority/superiority complex (they are the same thing). It is not a healthy place.
As an aside, as for Chinese being scared of Russians, on an individual level, sure. But Asians do collective action, which seems unheroic and unmanly to us, but is effective on their own turf. So an individual Russian in China is at a disadvantage.
It’s really rather remarkable how much China under-performs, relative to its GDP size and average IQ.
If everything about Russia were the same, except that its GDP were the size of China’s, it would be presenting a much bigger challenge to the USA than China currently is.
Take space exploration. Despite China having 6x Russia’s GDP (PPP), it’s very possible that Russia will reach the moon before China does: Russia has now set a target date of 2031 for a manned lunar landing (via the Federatsiya spacecraft), and 2030-2035 also looks like the earliest plausible timeframe for China’s own such mission.
If Russia had a GDP (PPP) of $25 trillion, it would already have a permanent moon base.
Unless the Nigerians really surprise us and make Wakanda a reality, then no, there is no realistic alternative apart from China.
I think that you, Anatoly, and many others here have an unwarranted negative view on the future of Russo-Chinese relations.
To be sure, there are many possible pitfalls, but you guys over-emphasize the potential for cultural conflicts with the younger generation to cause issues. It may well be that younger generations of Chinese have more antipathy towards Russia relative to Xi’s generation, but the current alliance between Russia and China isn’t based on cultural affinity, it’s based on strategic considerations.
Both nations’ governments feel an imminent and worsening threat from the USA and its local allies, and they recognize that the best antidote to that threat is an alliance with one another. Unless something in that equation changes, there is no reason why either one would suddenly become antagonistic to the other, as doing so would obviously drive the other into rapprochement with America.
Despite occasional talk in western media about Russia and China being “old enemies” who have struck a rare alliance of convenience, the truth is that Russo-Chinese relations have historically been remarkably stable, at least compared to the bilateral relationships between other great powers. From their first interactions in the early 17th century, when Russians settled eastern Siberia, there have only been 3 relatively minor border wars between the two nations.
Keep in mind that, for centuries, the real border between their respective spheres of influence has stretched from central Asia, through the Mongolian steppe, all the way to the pacific coast. With such a massive border and a relatively long history together, it’s rather shocking that there has never been a major war between Russia and China. Clearly, if history is any indication, Russo-Chinese relations tend towards accommodation rather than conflict.
Actually, this seems to be the opposite. I don’t have any insights into what the Chinese are thinking, but I know that when Americans, or the Brits, or Germans trash Russia it far more likely to get the Russians’ goat than if it’s done by Georgians, or Mongols, or Finns.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the country…
This story itself is nothing important.
The inference you might see is some sensitivity about a newspaper article from a Chinese diplomat – which is maybe a sign Chinese diplomats are sensitive about their image in liberal Russia, which would be a sign they consciously or unconsciously consider Russian liberal newspapers to be very important.
Whether opinion of Chinese diplomat is important, is another question.
The Chinese diplomat will lose his job over this. Just wait for a few weeks.
I agree. Sinophiles will indeed be in a rude awakening of China’s further rise. A lot of the culture is a mixture of a dog-eat-dog, winner take all mentality. Not to mention that the true masters of #shutitdown are, have always been, and will remain, the Chinese. Those who like their freedom of speech living in a Chinese vassal state will also be in a rude awakening.
if is not much indiscretion what made you change your mind about china ,you seem more negative about china and chinese people ?
you sound hopeless too….
China and Russia are unlikely to actually feud as both are too smart to do so. What’s likely is that Russia’s European culture/orientation and (relative) civilian economy/technological weakness combined with the dog-eat-dog, winner-take-all Chinese mentality will mean that unless Russia subjects itself (willingly or not) as a vassal state of the dog-eat-dog Sinosphere, a strong, independent Russia will likely keep itself at arms length with China while having peaceful, productive neighborly and trading relations.
Keep in mind that the US is still very important at least for China. China wants, and needs, rapprochement with the US to continue its rise smoothly. Look at official Chinese statements on America: All they seem to do is defuse the tension.
A full Sino-Russian strategic and economic alliance to counter the West is some fantasy that “anti-imperialists” have. EU-Russian ties are considerably warmer now than a couple of years ago, and the US is still the single most important country for the Chinese to deal with and will be for at least several decades.
Unless the Europeans as a collective re-create an Iron Curtain to keep Russia out not just geopolitically but also economically and socially at the same time the US actions on Huawei gets directed against China as a whole, a Sino-Russian relationship will remain as friendly neighbors, not brothers-in-arms/allies. But since we don’t know how sane the West really is at this point, there’s still a good chance that Russia and China will end up having to be brothers-in-arms embracing each other from top to bottom.
This is why a deeper, more thorough understanding of China is sorely needed in Russia. Russia needs to know what’s a good deal with China, and whats not, and what China’s intentions truly are.
For the actual New Cold War, I see Russia’s role being like what India was like during the first Cold War (independent actor that leans towards China, but will have equally close bilateral relations with numerous US allies and Chinese enemies). I don’t think Russia can accept the terms of Chinese vassalage, while its definitely not returning fully to the US camp.
Certainly, but it isn’t at all clear that the US reciprocates that attitude. Quite the opposite, the US is behaving in an increasingly provocative manner towards China, and all indications are that it (the US) will continue on this trajectory. So long as that remains the case, partnership with Russia will remain a crucial hedge for the Chinese.
Well, “alliance” between Russia and China does not necessarily have to resemble NATO. Complete integration in all spheres, top to bottom, is more indicative of vassalization than alliance. I would call Russia and China “allies” right now, if only for brevity, but I suppose “fair-weather allies” is a somewhat more accurate description.
Apart from that, I agree completely, and that was precisely my point; Russia and China are becoming closer out of mutual interest and need, so things like cultural differences and changing attitudes in younger generations won’t really make a major difference for the foreseeable future.
I see plenty wrong with it.
China has a problem with criticism, it’s extremely thin-skinned and lashes out over the most minor things. This is why it has no soft power, alienates all its neighbors, and even a friendly state. Chinese hypersensitivity is a big geopolitical risk. Not to mention that a society without critics will progress slowly, create inferior products, and stubbornly repeat mistakes while competitors surpass them.
I’m still for cracking down on liberals, because their criticism is insincere and treasonous. But the CCP and Chinese society has gone too far.
It is not about an economic alliance, more of an ideological one. The west views any state that isn’t a liberal democracy as a threat, their mere existence is unacceptable to them. Liberal democracy is an aggressive, proselytizing religion that feels morally superior to all and thus will not “tolerate the evil intolerants”, which is the rest of us. Only by putting an end to their delusions will they finally stop bothering us.
Do you have any reasoning for this conclusion or is it wishful thinking? Currently China is 1/6 of the US GDP per capita wise. I see few reasons for why China can’t by mid-century reach 1/2 of US GDP per capita like South Korea has.
What pleading? Any examples? And it was the EU that screwed up with Russia.
East Asians are too conformist, they do not have the thymotic drive of Indo-Europeans.
That would have been its current GDP (PPP) without Communism.
No, I don’t, quite the contrary in fact, as you can see if you search my archive of posts on China. So much so that a few here (esp. AquariusAnon) have accused me of wanting Russia to become a vassal of the Sinosphere.
That I get flak from both sides suggests that I may have gotten things more or less right.
PS. I am also an energetic advocate of Sino-Russian relations in the Russosphere: https://akarlin.ru/2018/12/sinorealism/
Chinese are inward looking and will have no interest in spreading the sixties counter culture.
And yet many “Russophile” commenters/pundits have been predicting the removal of EU sanctions on Russia for years, while they stay and stay, despite the apparent fragility of a system that could be undone by a single veto and with more and more supposed Russian “puppets” such as Orban, Salvini, etc. increasingly coming to power.
American Russophobia is here to stay for at least the next decade, and should the next Prez be a Democrat (likely), Europeans will rush to restore the relationship with “sane” leadership in Washington. If that means acquiescing to an even harder line on Russia than the one Trump has been railroaded into it, well, the US economy is 15x bigger than Russia’s.
Incidentally, you make a big deal about young people. But if you want a glance into what young, 110 IQ Europeans are like, you could do worse than to browse /r/europe. They are not Russophiles, to be it mildly; their contempt for Russia is far in excess than what young Chinese harbor.
This is just one diplomat, and the headline of that article is indeed kind of offensive so a reaction like “we are slowing you down? why don’t you look at yourselves” is somewhat understandable.
Regarding liberals in Russia being Sinophobic, I guess this does not extend to the systemic liberals? Medvedev was on a visit here in Bulgaria a few days ago and he casually suggested that we peg our currency to the yuan, lol.
Veto power is there, but it has a very high political price. Orbán was reluctant to use it to protect his Polish allies, even though it was already not unlikely that he will end up being pushed out of EPP. Hungary didn’t use its veto against Romania, even though there were numerous disputes (mostly related to the Hungarian minority there, but there were some other issues, like Romanian goldmines, one of which poisoned a major Hungarian river and killed off all the fish in it back in 1999). I also think that we only use veto against Ukraine because some greater power lets us do this. I think the Germans don’t want further Ukrainian integration, and Hungary is a good bogeyman to prevent it. That way the Germans themselves don’t have to veto under any pretext.
Hungary vetoing Ukraine but not Romania is like Russia annexing Georgia, but not Crimea.
Correct, I did say the headline was inflammatory.
And you are correct on the second point as well. Ideological Westernizers are Sinophobes by necessity, since China makes Russia going its own way much more feasible.
I agree with this view, the next generation of European elites that are up and coming are even more anti-Russian then the current generation. There is no real hope of Russian-EU rapprochement, the west has chosen completely as evidenced by how the media, academia and political elites behave that Russia is the enemy and must be contained and if possible eliminated as a viable nation state. Russians who think the EU is somehow being driven merely by pressure from Washington are wrong, Brussels does have agency and the hostility towards Russia of the Brussels elite is clear, even without US pressure I doubt the EU would behave any differently.
The Brussels class is all in on the globo-homo project and therefore hostility towards Russia is inevitable as long as it rejects the globo-homo ideology. The ideological difference between Russia and the EU is real and as long as the EU elites are obsessed with proselytising their new faith, good relations with Russia are essentially impossible. Indeed, I would argue that since Russia is a European country that refuses to adopt the EU elites’ worldview it is even more intolerable for those elites as a country like Saudi Arabia is dismissed implicitly as being backward anyway so the fact it doesn’t embrace globo-homo ideology is not as great a sin as Russia refusing to join the bandwagon.
Russians aren’t exactly famous for their competence or confidence in business. The Chinese diaspora is feared and resented for taking over local economies wherever it goes.
In the hbd blind mainstream you hear the nonsense about the Chinese taking over Siberia with millions of migrants but in a hbd aware blog we should be pointing out the likelier scenario of the Chinese taking over as a market dominant minority. They have the biological advantage in IQ over Russians, they have the proven cultural history of forming market dominant diasporas and they have their economic centers much closer to eastern Russia. They won’t even have to intentionally try to take over to take over.
This hasn’t happened so far because for obvious reasons there was not going to be Chinese business ownership during Soviet times but today close economic ties with China would mean some degree of market integration and we have every reason to expect that the Chinese are going to be more competent in a market than Russians or native Siberians.
To some extent valid, but not really, IMO.
1. Where are the Chinese market-dominant? In South-East Asia, where natives have 15 points lower IQ (so like B/W gap in USA), where South Chinese minorities have dwelled for centuries, and where for all that their economic influence does not translate into political influence (as evidenced by them getting pogromed once every few decades); and in Africa, where the IQ gap is 35 points, and pretty much anyone from outside can just come in and take over, even Arabs.
2. They are not market-dominant in the US (5 point IQ gap). Indeed, the Asian-American share of billionaires is lower than for the population as a whole. Now sure, WASPs are savvier in business than Russians, but OTOH, the Chinese don’t exactly have a demographic base (2% of the population in the US) from within Russia to draw from either. In practice, Chinese economic penetration into Russia would be spearheaded by SOEs, not Fujianese and Guangdong business clans.
China isn’t just following a scaled-up version of South Korea’s development path. Anyway, superpower status requires more than simply a large GDP. In the mid-1800s, China accounted for over 30% of world GDP (PPP), and the UK less than 5%, yet the former still got curbstomped by the latter. Today, being a true superpower requires a strategic nuclear arsenal on par with the USA, not one that is inferior to that of France.
Interesting fact: The difference between the size of the American and Chinese nuclear stockpiles (23 x), is larger than the difference between China and North Korea (18 x).